Review: ‘Louie’ – ‘Elevator Part 4 & 5’

A review of tonight's two “Louie” episodes coming up just as soon as I don't drink lemonade for two years…
It's the end of a long weekend, and I didn't get to see “Elevator” Parts 4 & 5 until today, so in the interests of getting some discussion going before this miniseries concludes a week from tonight, let's go straight to the bullet points:
* “Elevator” remains very much about communication, but also about loneliness. Louie makes so many mistakes in his life out of a fear of being lonely, even as he admits in Part 5 that there are times when he wishes he was always lonely, because being around people (his daughters in particular) is so stressful. And the solitary life is exemplified by Todd Barry's amusingly riveting monologue about his incredibly mundane, self-involved day, a speech delivered with such verve that the entire bar bursts into applause when he tells them of his triumph over the “Todd Berry” sign. This is a life that would, in practice, make “Louie” miserable – we saw last season just how badly he needs to connect with people, and how depressed he gets when all his connections are severed – but Todd sure makes it sound like more fun than it likely is.
* Given that Louis C.K. has already messed with our expectations and understanding of genetics by casting African-American actress Susan Kelechi Watson as Janet (because how could two people who look like Louie and Janet produce two children who look like Lily and Jane?), I got a kick out of him then casting a Caucasian actress (who also looks nothing like the girls who play their kids) to play Janet in the flashback to the bad early days of their marriage. And the actor playing Young Louie absolutely nailed C.K.'s mannerisms and vocal delivery; even though he looks nothing like C.K., now or then, you understand that it's him.
* I love how surreal things get whenever Louie is watching television, here with the gibberish-filled reports about the damage being done by Hurricane Jasmine Forsythe, up to and including the death of LeBron James, the rest of the Miami Heat, and, oh yeah, “12 million other people.” Part 5 ends with news that the storm is approaching New York; can it just take out James Dolan without the rest of the Knicks organization?
* Last week, a few of you wondered if Ivanka's story about her family's act would lead to a punchline about “The Aristocrats!” Here, with her barometer for what is and isn't a serious relationship – plus her quoting the ancient Hungarian proverb, “If you didn't screw the cow, she's not your cow” – I think it's safe to say you guys were on the right track.
* So much of Louie's relationship with Amia has been driven by desperation – needing to feel connected to someone, needing it to not be Pamela, needing to not have Janet think he's a schmuck for being around this woman who's about to disappear from his life – and there was certainly a lot of that on display as he tried to bring her into his apartment to secure metaphorical ownership of the cow. That's a tricky scene to stage and play, especially given how much of it was in darkness, in that the goal is to have Louie come across as sad but not a creep, and I think that mission was mostly accomplished, even as you could tell how much Amia regretted things the following morning.
* Given how much time has been spent on this arc already, I'm not only interested in seeing what comes in next week's conclusion, but in seeing how the start of the next story arc is able to function on the same night as this one's end.
What did everybody else think?
Am I right in assuming that Amia found sex with Louie “no good”? Anyone speak Hungarian out there and know what she said?
Without knowing a word of Hungarian, my sense was that she thought the two of them having had sex was what was no good, not the sex itself — that it’s going to make it harder for her to leave, harder for both of them.
I do applaud Louie the writer for making Amia Hungarian and poor in speaking English. This forces the viewer to much more attention to visual communication. The ambiguity that results is the beauty of television being (becoming?) a visual medium. That some times words are not needed for people to enjoy and understand a mutually shared experience and each other’s company.
Louis CK’s paternal grandfather was born, raised and educated a surgeon in Hungary before emigrating to Mexico, so there’s some typically Louie double dimensional checkers having Ms Bilant’s Hungarian come across to him as incomprehensible. But anyone who’s watched this show from the beginning know that Louie’s communication skills with women, of any age, is tenuous, with or without a common language to get in the way.
There’s a joke about the former Czechoslovakia, also I suspect other places, that it was two peoples separated by a common language.
I speak Hungarian. Amia said “no good” not because she didn’t like having sex with Louie but because she felt they’re ruining a good thing they’ve had together.
Hard to tell. She could have meant them being a couple long-term, or her returning to Hungary or a host of things beyond Louie’s sexual performance.
Of course this could have been avoid if Louie showed an ounce of initiative. After several weeks, why the FRELL doesn’t Louie have at least an English / Hungarian dictionary or at least app for his phone?!
Also, why the frell doesn’t AMIA have one? She’s in AMERICA, a country dominated by English. Why on Earth would she not have one in case of an emergency? They make pocket versions. Yes, I know the show exaggerates to flights of fancy at times, but at its core is suppose to be emotional truths. Also, this is an arc over the course of 6 episodes and several weeks. It’s one thing for a single ep story to get away some hand waving of basic plot questions, but we’re on the 5th episode and STILL NO ONE thinks to get a basic English / Hungarian dictionary for the most basic communication.
Btw, I know Louie himself has a pattern of passivity, but I wanted to headslap him, ala Jethro Gibbs of NCIS, for going all the way to school to pick up his daughter, Jane, and NOT finding out from the school officials why they called him. He wait until he’s out of the principal(?)’s office, out the building, out of school grounds and THEN starts grilling the adolescent girl about what happened?! without any ability to get the story from the adults in the vicinity to get both / all sides of the story?
Is he THAT frelling lazy? Is he that incompetent of a dad? No. He had the goodly sense to devise “Subway rules” for his daughters in case they got separated on the train / station (i.e., if a girl is left on a platform, stay there, Louie would return to her or if she’s stuck on the train, get off at the next station and Louie’ll meet her there).
On the other hand, Todd Barry–with an ‘A’, thank you very much–is a frelling superhero by just using just a modicum of assertiveness. Way to go, Todd!
Young Louie was played by Connor O’Malley, a Seth Myers staff writer, UCB member, and Vine star known for screaming HELL YEAH PIMP at rich guys in nice cars. An odd choice, but if you go through some of his weird videos on vine…it’s kind of perfect casting.
I thought he was very believable as a young Louis, but would have been more so with red hair. But he had that ski-jump nose and a Louis face but narrower. I’m always amazed at how almost-universally men’s faces widen as they get older. Why? How? But it happens! So I thought this narrow-faced dude with the ski-jump nose and more hair than current Louis was a pretty good pick.
While I’ve generally loved the show in the past, part of that has to do with any parts I haven’t liked being brief segments. This “mini-movie” I’m not really enjoying so it’s tough that so much time has been spent on it.
Was the Caucasian wife Janet or another wife BEFORE Janet? She said they were only married 2 years and had no kids. Hard to believe that sex after deciding to get divorced would lead to two kids who are not twins.
It’s just the one ex-wife, the implication being he knocked her up and then they stayed together through ups and downs for the kid and in the process, assuming they would continue staying together, had another kid. She’s identified as “Young Janet” in the credits.
Ok, checked the credits and it says “young Janet.” Guess the flashback was part of the newscast in terms of reality.
It was Janet. The implication would be that the first kid led them to trying to save the marriage and having another kid, putting off the divorce.
Louie’s flashback to remember his wife in the past as white introduces a problem of racial representation in to the show. Louie undoes the good will of showing that Louie the tv character and in turn Louie the person can love a person of a different race.
Louis CK has commented when he cast an African American woman as his wife in a previous episode that there is something about an African American telling him off that feels right (I am paraphrasing here) to what he wanted to put on screen. As a one of that might be okay (but still a little off). However, now that Janet is part of a serialized arc and has been essentially nagging, telling Louie off the entire time and dispassionately rational (minus being happy for Louie and his new girl which then is deconstructed analytically about how it will affect the girls) plays into stereotypes of African American women being portrayed as aggressive, angry outsiders. This is how Janet has come off in this arc and that Louie pictures his wife as a different race in the flashback in which the two characters are supposed to be intimate makes the racial representation here problematic.
The one-dimensional nagging and Janet essentially in both scenarios sounding as a mere counter point to Louie shows trouble in Louie’s writing on how he represents gender and his relationship with women being a one sided conversation.
I loved how the sex was ‘the best they’d had’ and over in about 8 seconds. Yeah, I recognize it’s only a 22 minute show and the preliminaries of married sex tend to lack excitement, but it’s Louie remembering & I expect he’s far from alone in remembering the early daze so.
Tausif Khan – What you’re saying isn’t wrong, but I think you’re extrapolating when you shouldn’t. Louie might make grand statements with its content, but it’s rarely generalising.
The show has shown Janet’s race isn’t important, just getting the casting right. Regardless of stereotypes, let the script be what it is. The show has consistently shown Louie misunderstanding women and that the show is surreal. What we hear Janet say is Louie’s perception at the end of the day.
And even if she is Actually acting that way (which you’ve said is playing to stereotypes), that’s the story, people can sometimes be like that, regardless of gender, race etc.
I agree with you that Louie is trying to communicate that he misunderstands women and that comes across in the episode.
However, Louie the show prides itself on given the shoe a fair shot to all people that only doesn’t come doesn’t to the argumentation but also to the reality of the person doing the arguing. If Louie’s wife in the present is only represented as being an analytical nagging it denies her the opportunity to show that she has passion for her kids and that it was her marriage too. This was not present, and so it shows that Louie the writer is not giving Janet the present day character the chance to have a really fully formed opinion and shows he is not living up to the ethos of the show and Louie’s vision to give everyone a fair shot at showing Louie that he might be wrong. It is bad writing/characterization.
Also, Louie invites the audience to extrapolate or try to elucidate a philosophy from these episodes because he shows the news clips talking about acts of nature (or God which he has dealt with in the show before) causing larges swathes of death which is to put his personal problems in a global or universal context.
i don’t think janet has come across looking angry throughout this arc, id actually say more of the opposite, that she has come across as very level-headed while louie himself has come across as much more angry than janet (and i even agree with louie about the public v, private school debate, though i understand janet’s reasoning). i thought casting her as white in the flashback was more just louie trolling people.
Everything since Louie went back to bed after Jane’s nightmare has been a dream.
i feel like it puts a heavy restriction on this shows achievements to think about it in terms of reality vs. dreams. its pure diegesis; in its every instance, it does nothing but convey how certain scenarios feel, and it does so while dreaming of and sketching out everything else in the world BESIDES how those scenarios actually look. everyone is hung up on janets race. louie is, challengingly, using the feel of a super smart and super beautiful black woman yelling at him to explain just how scared and intimidated he is by this person he used to know so well. this all works on feel. when we liberal and potentially decent but certainly white guys are being honest, we will admit that theres a special place in our hearts reserved for the terror of being yelled at by a black woman who knows things better than you. the point is: this is the person you cant talk back to. its all real. none of it is real. on this show nobody is going to wake up.
Janet was white at the time she had her two daughters. That’s why they’re white. She became black after the divorce. At least, that’s the way Louie sees her now.
Taking Amia to the hockey game with the expensive tickets Vanessa gave him followed by that somewhat rape-y seduction the week that #YesAllWomen trends on twitter…. i dunno…
“somewhat rape-y”
I dunno – looked like the passion was pretty darn mutual.
I’m with those who think the regret she expressed the next morning was more about the complications this causes.
Those weren’t the tickets. At least I hope they weren’t because it would be a huge continuity error. The tickets Vanessa gave Louie were for a Rangers-Bruins game. The game he took Amia to was against the Penguins.
Oh Brian, you’re gonna bring up continuity errors on THIS show?
There is a test I perform in my head while watching Louie. The test is to answer a simple question. Can I imagine the lines of dialogue being said on the screen by the actor/character at the moment being said by Louie at the end of the episode to the audience as a monologue as a bit in his act.
For me this answers the question of whether Louie CK the writer has been able to acurrately and effectively provide multiple dimensions to characters that are not Louie.
Louie failed hard in tonight specifically with his scene with present day Janet. In which Janet essentially represents the cool rational part of Louie’s interior monologue. There whole interaction tonight was about him tonight. I still don’t know who Janet is as a human being. I feel this where Louis suffers in being written by such a multifaceted individual creative force.
Another time when Louie failed the test is when Louie the character asks Charles Grodin’s character for advice and Grodin’s advice sounds exactly like something Louie himself would be delivering as a joke to an audience on stage.
There are two things that I feel I have been able to identify about Louie.
One is that he is very good at counterpoint arguments which also plays out in his stand up where he talks about how he or someone else feels and then gives a larger societal context to the feeling to dismiss it as something meaningless.
The second is that Louie’s generally view on life is that there are lots of stuff he feels terrible about, stuff that happens to him and stuff that he does to himself and other people. However, in the larger context none of this matters because there are other people in the world who either feel the same thing for different reasons or have worse lives.
This is the reason I feel he put the news pieces in tonight’s episodes as bookends to say about himself, so what you feel this way, people in Africa are starving and you feel bad because your girlfriend is leaving and you don’t get along with your ex-wife, tough shit, get over it, you are so much better off than so many people, it’ll be okay buddy. A sort of neo-humanist dismissal of an existential crisis in that he acknowledges suffering to make sure he becomes self-reliant and does not had his own (to him meaningless in global context) suffering to the lot.
When Louie passes the test makes other people’s emotions and feelings come alive and challenge his own life. The show is transcendent. Like when his friend wanted to commit suicide or when the man he met in Miami thought Louie was gay. When it doesn’t he produces one dimensional talking points to counter his own emotionally driven arguments and the show becomes less about the world and focuses in on Louie and moves me away from the lightness and power I get from watching the show.
Tonight’s episodes has left me feeling the latter.
Also, when Louie’s characters (who are not Louie) seem to be doing Louie’s on stage act of dialogue I get a mental image of a bunch of people walking around with CK’s head superimposed (basically photoshopped) on those people’s bodies as Louie’s world and vision of the show.
It’s because in your dreams everyone is you.
One of the wonders of that marvelously inarticulate ‘we’re just a couple o’ guys’ conversation was neither had any real basis for walking away ‘knowing’ the other WASN’T gay.
which is similar to Louie’s relationship with Amia. This part has been transcendent and was the promise of being the best of what Louie has produced as it comments on human relations in a way that we haven’t seen before in a way that understands, explores and explains the humanity of both individuals involved in the situation.
Also, thanks for reading my “treatise” it wasn’t a planned it just came out of me.
Great analysis! I do agree with Zach too, in that everyone in your dreams is you — this is such a rare TV series in its “auteur-ness.” It is truly one man’s vision from start to finish, and every bit could be read as Louie’s internal dialogue.
He didn’t quite pass the “sad but not a creep” test for me. She said ‘good-bye’ multiple times and tried to walk out but he wouldn’t let her go.
With the exception of some rare circumstances, I kind of loathe this “hang onto the girl, even if she is saying ‘no'” portrayal of ‘seduction’ we got tonight. That, coupled with the fact that they can’t have a real conversation due to the language barrier, pushed it into creepy territory for me.
I thought the flashback was well done. Both of the younger actors seemed to capture things about the older actors they were portraying, especially the guy playing Louie.
I also think the psychiatrist was brilliant. I could be wrong but it seemed as if she were making herself the enemy that Janet & Louie could unite against.
it’s comments like yours that lead me to think the concepts of ‘rape culture’ and ‘patriarchy’ are intellectually bankrupt.
Yeah, it’s getting too much. Women get horny in all sorts of ways. You want to control that? No, that isn’t progress.
I actually thought the actor playing young Louie was dubbed by Louis CK for a bit of that scene, his voice was so perfect.
“Intellectually bankrupt,” huh? Well that certainly makes it easier for you to dismiss my feelings then, I guess.
But that’s all they were–feelings and reactions to that scene. I shared them just as Alan shared his. My reaction to the scene was different than his but amazingly, I could still disagree with him without insulting his reaction or accusing him of promoting a rape-culture because I don’t think that of him at all.
I don’t think the young actor was dubbed because I didn’t think he sounded like Louie, necessarily, he just had the perfect delivery.
great response Kendra and great comment to start the thread.
I had the exact same feeling as Gladly about dubbed voice.
But she didn’t say ‘no’. In fact, it’s made abundantly clear that she knows the English word ‘no’ – but she never utters it once during that scene. Instead, she keeps saying ‘goodbye’, interspersed with kissing him and heavy breathing – which I interpreted as her saying, ‘this isn’t a good idea’ yet desiring it at the same time.
And I can completely relate to this scene – having been on both sides: i.e. being the one not wanting to say ‘goodbye’ – and being the one saying it, because I know even though I feel the desire, I understand it’s probably not a good idea.
Madmeme, you and I actually agree a lot about what happened. It just struck us differently but I do want to clear up something.
I never said Louie raped Amia. If he had raped her, I’d be using harsher words than “creepy” to describe him. It’s not my argument.
I actually agree with much of what you said which is why I didn’t even touch Fraac’s point about what turns a woman on. There was already an attraction. But she did try to leave.
“No means no” is a very American phrase. Foreigners might not know that in some corners you aren’t to be taken seriously unless you specifically use that word. IMO, saying ‘good-bye’ and attempting to leave certainly gave enough evidence of her reluctance. But again, one of my bigger issues that he couldn’t talk with her about why she her head was telling her ‘no’ so instead he just hung onto her until she went with it. And it backfired in the morning.
But scenes like that often remind me of the fact that I’ve had times in my life where I have to tell a date “no” more than once before before I can convince them that I don’t want to have sex. Again, not rape or even what I’d classify as assault but damn I find it creepy. So on a meta level of the abundance of these kinds of scenes, I’m generally not a fan.
So, as it was filmed/acted, I fell on the ‘creepy’ side. But like I said in my original post, there are ways to make it work but Louie didn’t incorporate them.
The scene definitely wasn’t shot as creepy. The audience can bring their own issues to it. I think you’re in a minority if you’ve never wanted to have sex against your better judgement and done it anyway.
@Kendra – I understand your point – but I think that Louie is clever enough to understand that the way he staged that scene was going to make it problematic to some viewers. The fact that before this event both his ex-wife and Ivanka dismiss his feelings for Amia because he hasn’t had sex with her – i.e. akin to an insult to his masculinity – created an atmosphere of desperation around the scene that was palpable. Given Louie’s track record of raising uncomfortable issues in his show, I’d like to give him the benefit of the doubt and assume he was aware of the ramifications.
As I mentioned, I’ve been in Amia’s position as the one trying to say ‘goodbye’ – but allowing myself to be seduced by the other person’s (and my own) desire. I never felt it was creepy (although definitely a mistake), but as a man – i.e. the one who holds the upper hand in terms of physical power – it’s difficult for me to imagine that same situation mixed with the fear of losing control over it. Perhaps this was something Louie was also trying to imagine.
@Fraac – I don’t completely agree; I think Kendra raises a valid issue – although I wouldn’t quite describe it as ‘creepy’ – and I would argue that this was, in fact, the intention of Louie.
Earlier in the episode, both his ex-wife and Ivanka dismiss his feelings for Amia because he hasn’t had sex with her – i.e. this can be read as an insult to his masculinity – so when the scene takes place, it has a palpable sense of desperation about it. This, combined with the reluctance of Amia, definitely made it uncomfortable. There is no doubt in my mind that Louie is clever enough to be aware of all this when he wrote it – and knew that it was problematic.
Totally, there’s a fascinating dynamic, the subtlety of which you don’t often see on television. It’s a story element. I think it’s a well-depicted story. Kendra says there were ways of making it work, but I think it worked really well.
Kendra, for what it’s worth, I usually have a big problem with the great-love-between-people-who-don’t-speak-the-same-language thing. Among each ghastly power-unbalanced “relationship” in Love Actually, for instance, I find Colin Firth’s infatuation with his Portuguese housekeeper especially problematic. But I don’t feel that way about Louie and Amia. I think the context, the writing, all we know of Louie’s sadness and loneliness, and the expressive acting on both sides sold me on their connection. On the other hand, the problems caused by the language barrier were especially apparent the morning after.
A very well done montage of Todd Barry’s day that I believe was supposed to be very sad, no matter how the room heard it. At first his mundane day is fine because he seems pretty happy, but then when he gets a simple mistake on a piece of paper misspelling his name, you can his broken up face. In other words, if you had a full life with love and lots of things going on, the very little things wouldn’t bother you so much.
I thought young Louie and his wife were pure fantasy on real Louie’s part, how after a stressful session with his ex about what to do with their concerned child, he wished he could have had a no-consequences marriage and divorce. But if his wife was identified as Young Janet in the credits, I guess it’s just screwing around again, though what I said still may have been the point of the scene.
I’m more romantic towards his relationship with Amia than I guess others are. I think despite the uncomfortable implications spelled out by his very familiar friend in the hat–I know he’s a comedian but I just can’t place him–that there is a sweet love story here, and Amia’s “No good” was her having feelings she knows she can’t have if she wants to get back to what she considers her real life. But her aunt sanctioned Louie’s behavior, and he really does like her, so I don’t think it was a jerk move.
You know that if a hurricane really did wipe out the entire city of Miami, that is EXACTLY how the news stations would report it.
Ha! … maybe some.
I get that running gag as showing how alienated real life lived at the individual level is from “the news” – the OPPOSITE of the ‘outrage’ so much of mainstream and political troll cable go for.
But there’s lots of ways to take that running gag – even as just a running gag, needed especially when Louis’ got Louie in some unfunny situation.
I just realized something about the (hilariously funny to me, and I’m a Miami Heat fan going back to when they began playing in 1988 whose family would not do very well in the 90% peninsula destruction scenario) effect of Hurricane Jasmine Forsythe:
Louie killed off Ramon the lifeguard!
Thank goodness for this show’s ability to shuffle time as it sees fit, as Ramon in this scenario is either fine because he fled ahead of the storm, or never existed.
I saw it as an indictment of how consistently biased, disaster/feel-good-story/celebrity-transfixed the typical news is in the US. Honestly, the state of TV news reporting is just terrible.
Burstyn, Grodin … and Louie!
What’s interesting to me is that Louie is no longer the kind of comedy show it originally started out to be. I know Louie directed some black and white shorts with his wife way back when, and he’s always been interested in film as an art form. What we’re seeing here is Louie experimenting with the form and essentially making a French New Wave or Bergman film meshed with his own stand-up. You’ve got the meditations on relationships, love, loneliness… yet still inclusive of his stand-up persona. However, I wouldn’t say there’s any real comedy in the show. And I assume he’s using the show to do this because the show is already successful and there’s already a built-in audience. If he had just released this as a feature film (which it could be length-wise), it would bomb because of the limited appeal of the story, tone, and storytelling. It also reminds me of a lot of autobiographical comics that are released in multi-episode arcs, stuff by comic artists like Daniel Clowes, Chester Brown, Seth, Joe Matt, Peter Bagge, Adrian Tomine. Louie seems to be using his already-proven show as a jumping off for producing this more experimental arc; it would never be green lit on its own. And while I’m moderately enjoying it as an experimental oddity, I also must say that it’s not the show Louie I’ve come to know and love, and I miss the humor of previous seasons.
Also, my bet is that the episode paired with the conclusion of Elevator will be a one-off, and something funny. A palate cleanser before he possibly starts on another multi-arc the following week.
Is it cool to discuss future episodes’ titles here?
If the episode title gives away something notable about the episode, then no.
Some random thoughts:
I was initially confused by the news broadcasts until I realized that it was exactly what happens when you have the TV on in the background while you go about doing whatever around the house. You hear bits and pieces here and there.
How did the Dr. know that Ivanka was choking on a Mentos and not having some other type of attack?
I think Amia understands English but either can’t speak it or is uncomfortable speaking it. She responded to Jim’s crude statement as if she knew exactly what he said & she was listening intently during Todd Barry’s story.
I guess it would depend on how she responded but I don’t think she would need to know English to know what he was trying to do. She had made it clear that she spoke no English and he indicated he understood her.
Then he spoke to her in complete sentences without making any other attempts through gestures to communicate the meaning behind his words. Some may not have understood why he did what he did but I loved that she did and threw it back right at him.
That’s something I noticed that Amia was clapping at the end of Todd’s story. It could be something that can be explained she was clapping just because everybody else was, but it didn’t seem like it.
I believe the gibberish newscast was intended to represent Amia’s poor English comprehension. When they pan back from the screen, she’s in Louie’s living room, w/ his daughters, and she’s clearly watching the TV.
But he’s done jokes like that in the past, even when he’s the only one watching TV.
Yeah, they definitely did it with the phone-radio interview. I’m pretty sure it’s happened a few other times, too.
I am waiting for someone to post all of her speaking scenes on the internet with English subtitles. For all we know, she is speaking the same kind of gibberish that we heard during those new reports. Probably not, but I’d still like to know what she is saying.
On the first comment thread on this blog post someone has said they speak Hungarian and interpreted what she is saying
I am not talking about just the post sex scene. Read what I wrote…I am talking about all of her scenes where she speaks.
Well talk to the person and see what they have to say about the other scenes. At least we know it is not gibberish.
Alan,
That young actor is Conner O’Malley. He’s a NYC comic and a writer on Late Night with Seth Meyers (where he ironically played a future version of Seth in a skit). He’s got a pretty damn unique voice, I’d keep an eye out on him.
Anyone else also watch Amy Schumer? She had a skit this season with Paul Giamatti as God that was conceptually very similar with Louie’s closing stand up bit about the lemonade. Amy was making a deal with God about not getting herpes (Call your mother more often. Um, no, got anything else?). Doubt either is “stealing” from the other, but I’d love to know if they’ve talked about this subsequently.
These episodes were super talky — all of the stuff with the therapist was just yammering on and on about nothing. And it didn’t seem to be connected to anything real, none of the divorce stuff has nuance or is explained in a way that is meaningful.
I call bull that the divorce and marriage was as smoothly benign as C.K. is showing it to be here. I guess that’s a huge problem I have with the show — when it hits on things that are real and complicated (a relatively long marriage and two great daughters) there’s no allowance that maybe just maybe C.K. isn’t and hasn’t always been the shlubby dumb incapable of communicating man he has created as his trope here.
Maybe as the child of divorce pre-millennials (way pre-) I take this stuff too seriously but I think divorce is a lot more complicated than this.
And then the stuff with the comedians was just a dog. Shockingly boring. Just completely lost me….
I’m glad to see Ellen Burstyn acting — she’s an enjoyable presence and I have to give C.K. kudos for bringing her to the forefront of his show like this. But the ick / creep factor of C.K. and Burstyn’s chemistry (which is just completely lacking between C.K. and Amia) is so overpowering to the C.K. Burstyn, Amia situation it’s just super uncomfortable.
Plus I’m getting a lot of Miriam Margolyes from I Love You To Death in the accent. Anyone else?
:-)
Erika
I feel that he is trying to address that there are problems and miscommunications on his divorce when the doctor tells Louie he is being irrational and too passionate about his kids whole Janet is a good mother. Also, after they come out of the office Janet says a relationship with with a divorced spouse who share kids is also a relationship that people have to work at to make functional which shows Janet acknowledging problems in their relationship as it stands.
I completely agree that Louie is not developing that relationship characterization well but this episode shows it’s all not a bed of roses.
I hear what you are saying.
The abject shrillness of his ex wife is difficult to take. I wish it was, as you say, a better characterization…. #ugh
Erika
It in no way implied that the divorce and marriage were benign. They were reasonably okay with each other in the couple of hours that we saw, but all they talked about was how wrong their marriage was. A bad marriage doesn’t have to involve screaming and throwing dinnerware.
Also, why do people keep talking about Janet being shrill or nagging? I don’t get that at all from her. The only negative impression I get from her is that she frequently doesn’t answer her phone when she should, making her seem somewhat neglectful of the girls when they’re not in her immediate care.
She absolutely strikes me as shrill and nagging.
All I can say is some of you people are WAY over-thinking this.
Enjoyed the analysis. But to answer your “Todd Barry” question, I’ve chosen to live my live somewhat similarly as a fairly isolated single woman without kids, thank goodness. And it rocks for me.
I was self-aware enough early on to realize that I am a basically selfish, borderline misanthropist who “does not play well with others,” so it would be a mistake to try and shoehorn other people into the equation, and it wouldn’t be fair to kids for sure. It’s worked out pretty well. Few, if any, regrets. Though perhaps Todd Barry and I should hook up. ;)
I loved this scene, speaking as a happy, confirmed bachelor myself.
And for some people it really is that fun!
I, at first, thought Evanka’s throwaway line about the caboose of Jackie Gleason’s train was a hilarious figure of speech for something having nothing to do with locomotives. But it turns out Gleason really did have a train. Who knew? [kenpdsnydecast.blogspot.com]
I didn’t watch #5 yet (saving it) but my feelings about the Amia arc continue to be that men, Louie, many men, seem to go out of their way to obsess over the very women they can’t have a real relationship with. I say “can’t” about Amia because (1) he knows she’s going away and (2) he can’t communicate with her. It’s an extension of men like Louie (Louie the character, and maybe the real Louie too) going after women who are out of their league instead of the great chubby ladies who may actually be right for them as a way of avoiding relationships.
I thought Todd’s day was incredibly boring.
I thought “young Luois” was supposed to resemble Woody Allen.
I totally agree — and while it was done subtly enough to avoid outright imitations of Woody Allen and Diane Keaton, I am amazed at the lack of consensus that Louie was doing an “Annie Hall” parody here.