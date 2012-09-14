Review: ‘Louie’ – ‘Late Show (Part 2)’

A review of last night’s “Louie” coming up just as soon as I’m only ready for a Reagan joke…
“Late Show (Part 2)” opens with a very warm, simple, human scene between Louie and his ex-wife Janet, who knows Louie better than he knows himself and won’t let him off the hook about pursuing the Letterman job. After that, though, it’s an episode so surreal that of course David Lynch had to play Louie’s new late-night guru.
Everything that Jack Dall makes Louie do and say makes no obvious sense: timing him on that creaky old Nixon joke and then sending him home immediately, telling him to introduce the show without giving him any context, or sending him to Alphonse(*) to get punched in the face and then, again, sent home immediately. And yet it all makes perfect sense to Dall. When Jack stands on the talk show set, Louie can hear music and applause through the monitor, but when it’s Louie’s turn, all is awkward silence. A great deadpan comedy performance from Lynch, and I appreciated the other surreal touches around him like the two actresses playing Jack’s secretary.
(*) For the rest of his career, I may have to greet any Isiah Whitlock Jr. appearance by watching a supercut of Clay Davis’ favorite word.
This middle chapter also made great use of Chris Rock and, especially, Jay Leno. Though Louis C.K. is a former Conan writer(**), he’s never turned on Leno the way many other members of Team Coco have. And like the Dane Cook episode last year, C.K. here provides an opportunity to humanize a comic whom most other comedians (and comedy fans) have turned on. Even though it’s easy to read the conversation the way Rock does – that it’s just Jay trying to manipulate Louie – what Leno says about once being the edgy comic is true. Most of the Leno hate-pieces tend to have as their thesis that Jay went from this guy who always killed as a Letterman guest, and who had a distinctive sensibility that he watered down the second he got the “Tonight” job. I don’t think Leno’s exactly crying on his bed full of money, or in his garage with 87 classic cars, but I imagine from time to time it rankles him that many of his peers think of him as – and have publicly called him – a sell-out. And I like that even though Rock has been established on the show as being a good friend of Louie’s in the same way they are in real life, he still doesn’t hesitate to throw his hat into the ring for the job. As the saying goes, it’s not show friends; it’s show business.
(**) In the middle of the Conan/Leno/NBC mess in January 2010, C.K. came to press tour to talk about “Louie” and was, of course, asked about the latest late-night war. And he said that while he liked both men, Conan’s obsession with getting “The Tonight Show” never made sense to him, because the name ceased to matter when Johnny Carson left, and that Conan (like Letterman before him) was better off just sticking with the show and brand he had built. TV Louie’s situation isn’t analogous to either of those men, since he doesn’t have a pre-existing talk show, but I couldn’t help thinking of those comments as Louie has gone through the process of trying to inherit Letterman’s show.
Given where this episode went, it’s hard to imagine Louie having a plausible shot at the job in the conclusion of this trilogy, but it’s been a pleasure to watch (and listen to, as I love the melancholy music used on the score) so far.
What did everybody else think? And, if you need some more on-camera Lynch hijinks in your life, enjoy his turn as hearing-impaired FBI boss Gordon Cole from “Twin Peaks”:
Best episode of Louie in a while. I loved how in the opening scene in Dall’s office you didn’t even know that Louie’s manager Doug was there until Louie got up to go in the office! Doug does not have to say a word to make every scene he’s in funnier. David Lynch absolutely killed it. I wonder if the gun he had on his desk will make another appearance next week.
i thought so,yeah. That epi was great too, mind you.
When I saw the gun in Dall’s dsek, I thought there’s no way that’s coming back. Just having David Lynch in the scene means nothing will follow as expected.
Best series on television. Well, tied with Breaking Bad. This story arc: fantastic. Should be more than just three episodes! Excited to see Seinfeld next week.
First time I have been literally bored by an episode of LOUIS. I don’t care about late night tv show hosting drama one bit. And the sad sack samey quality of Louis CK’s acting is starting to lose its dimension. I want to channel his tough talking ex wife and shake some sense into him.
The David Lynch thing was spectacularly clumsy and uninteresting. The bit with the secretaries was only fun for the quick glimpse of Louie CK cracking up / giving a genuine look during it.
I am sort of at a loss about the show. In the upside down world we live in a brilliant episode of AWKWARD. contrasted with a pretty lame LOUIE. I mean I think AWKWARD is great but it isn’t reaching for Woody Allen status like LOUIE is. I am sure there will be loads of people who disagree with me here.
Wow…Erika, you’re the first person I’ve come across who feels this way about the episode. I thought I was alone.
People seemed to enjoy the appearances of Lynch, Whitlock Jr., Rock, and Leno, but I want more out of my viewing experience than “HEY, LOOK IT’S…”
Lynch is always fun, but I thought Louie’s reactions to his suggestions were so scripted, and…false.
There isn’t much chemistry between Louie and Janet. I thought it was odd that they used the wide(?) angle for most of the scene. I felt much more of a connection to Janet the brief time they switched to the medium shot. (Sorry, if I got the camera terms wrong, but I think you know what I mean)
The phone call from Jay seemed a little too HEY, EVERYONE HATES JAY, BUT I’M GONNA BE FAIR. Yeah, I know Chris Rock later says don’t trust him, but I might have felt a bit better if that (or a similar comment) came from Louie instead.
The scene with his daughters (always a winner) was my favorite moment in the episode. Everything else just felt unfocused to me.
This show isn’t necessarily a comedy but it is definitely one of the most interesting and watchable shows on TV.
I enjoyed the whole Borscht Belt Mr. Miyagi thing going on.
Anyways, thought this episode was the best of the season so far. The scene with Leno was great, and this is coming from a die-hard Conan fan. Thought the semi-explanation about Leno and not being hip anymore was great. I love it when the show brings up real life issues through the show (ex. Dane Cook’s episode last year). Thought the episode was great. And I’m kind of bummed Chris Rock’s character would do that tho, considering in the show (and obviously in real life) they are shown to be really great friends. Rock looking out for Louie last season as well.. the end just didn’t ring true.
I never got the whole Tonight Show thing either. By the time the whole hoo hah went down, “Conan” and “Letterman” were bigger brand names. Even to me, and I’m old.
Maybe I’m in the minority, and I realize that I’m influenced by inherent dislike of him, but I found the Leno bit to be weak. Just as in the Dane Cook episode, it felt more like an insertion of Louis CK’s defense of these guys instead of something authentic to the show or the guest star. On the other hand, I loved the use of Chris Rock, especially when he’s reported to be campaigning to take over in the final scenes- that seemed like a classic Louie (the show) moment. Love this show.
Very funny episode in a surreal kinda way. I’m still trying to figure out how the bit with the kid ratting out the grocery store thief fits in.
One thing that came to my mind was the parallel to Chris Rock’s behavior. I.e., in both instances – Jane publicly calling out the thievery – and Chris Rock taking advantage of information to try to further his career – both of them were doing something which, societally, is considered acceptable (or even admirable) behavior – but felt, on a private level, rather harsh/sad.
Did this episode make anyone else think this might all be a dream? I mean the secretary was a different woman in every shot.
Also, while they were waiting to go in to see Doll, I thought, “This is SO Twin Peaks!”.
I’m surprised no one mentioned the Twin Peaks-esque sound effects in Dahl’s office. Kind of bassy background hissing, like you might expect in hell or something.
Some interesting bits, but at some point I’d appreciate a decent joke.
I love the music being the regular theme music slower and in a minor key. The credits sequence was especially Lynchian.
Loving the hell out of this season (much like I did the last two).
The one thing about this particular story . . . For the first time I feel like I’m going to be crushed when it doesn’t work out for Louie. We all have a pretty good idea where this is headed, thematically if not plot-wise, based on what the show has taught us to expect . . . so I don’t foresee it ending well for him. And it KILLS me. Because after Marshall’s speech in part one and the ex-wife’s speech in this one, I find myself rooting for Louie to succeed more than I ever have in the entire series.
Maybe the whole career angle in this story hits home closer than anything else he’s done so far.
Btw, didn’t recognize Lynch until I saw his name in the credits. Then I had one of those “Well, OF COURSE” moments.
Absolutely genius. One of the best he’s done.
I just got around to watching the ep yesterday and I loved it. Everything with David Lynch made me laugh (especially that hairdo). And seeing Clay Davis is always welcome :-)
Two things. First, this show got me wondering if Chris Rock would be a good replacement for Dave in the real world (I’m pretty sure he could do it). Second, wouldn’t it be awesome if this was what the networks really did to get people ready for talk shows?
I may have loved this episode more due to the Lynch apperance. But indeed as a Lynch fan it was a treat. I also enjoyed the Clay Davis cameo, didn’t recoqnize him at first, but it was definitely the voice that struck the Wire memory alive.
I can’t believe how awkwardly amazing the “late night” practise was. A complete enjoyment.