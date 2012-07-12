Review: ‘Louie’ – ‘Miami’

A review of tonight’s “Louie” coming up just as soon as I eat a strawberry I can’t have…
“Miami” starts out feeling like a sequel to season 1’s Alabama trip, as Louie again finds himself in a locale where he doesn’t feel he belongs. Here, it’s the land of the tanned hardbodies, and pasty, flabby Louie is so terrified to be in their midst that he retreats to his hotel room for a burger, only returning to the beach as the sun is setting and it’s now safe for the old and infirm to set foot on the sand. (I love that you can either view the emergence of all the older gentlemen on the beach as vampires coming out at night, or innocent humans emerging after all the monsters have gone to sleep.)
But then it turns into something else entirely, when a misunderstanding over the beach chairs leads Ramon the lifeguard to “rescue” Louie, and become his guide to a part of Miami he’d have never otherwise seen.(*) Ramon is younger, buffer, better-looking and more confident than Louie – all they seem to have in common is that they speak Spanish and are both biped mammals – and yet they spend this great day and night together, and even when it seems to be going awry when Louie realizes he’s on the verge of missing his own show, that only makes things more entertaining for everyone.
(*) You get the sense that Louis C.K. just wanted to visit those neighborhoods and bring a camera with him, and built the rest of the story around the goal of making that travelogue.
Because Louie is a comedian, he should understand the value of leaving on a high note(**), and ideally he would have gotten on the plane the next morning with the memory of that perfect, unexpected day. But Louie is also human, and you can understand him wanting to hold onto that feeling – of youth, of adventure, of family and wisdom and warm spirits, of being connected to the world in a way he simply isn’t in Manhattan – for as long as possible, and understand why he’d try to push the friendship past its limits by staying a few extra days.
(**) And if somehow didn’t know it already, his buddy Jerry’s sitcom did a pretty fantastic story about it in one of its final episodes.
And what makes that scene at the hotel bar so terrific is that even as Louis C.K. the filmmaker has made us understand all of this, Louie the character can’t articulate any part of it. So of course Ramon assumes Louie’s attracted to him (just as Louie’s ex assumed he was staying because he met a woman), and Louie is almost more embarrassed to explain how he actually feels than to let Ramon (who’s not interested but also not hostile about it) keep that assumption. They’re both trying so hard to not be judgmental, and to get out of what has turned into a very uncomfortable conversation with as little pain as possible, that their conversation becomes almost excruciatingly funny, and the right capper to an excellent, bittersweet episode.
Programming note: I’m going to be taking several days off next week in between Comic-Con and press tour, and because next week’s episode is the first half of a two-parter, I may just put up a short talkback post to let you guys discuss it before weighing in at length following the concluding episode on the 26th.
But in terms of “Miami,” what did everybody else think?
As a Cuban and an avid fan of all things Louis CK, this was a great episode. I loved the look at Cuban-American culture and I was hoping for more of an opportunity to hear CK speak spanish. I also really liked the look into these strong bonds between two men that isn’t sexual but it feels weird to discuss anyway. Lastly, i loved the succinct and random stand-up bit where CK declared his hatred for balloons.
what is up with the balloon hatred? i need more information.
i loved how many times Louie and Ramon said “man.” i work with a lot of men and that’s code for so many things, really rang true.
and although that conversation at the bar went on and on the “man” talk made me sort of blue for Louie.
The balloon reference had nothing before it so I thought that it served as a lead-in to the next shot of a woman with big breasts. Just Louie giving us a little sight-gag.
Not to mention the crisis of letting the helium balloon slip off your wrist and ascend to the heavens. That was always traumatic to watch as a kid.
Was anybody else rooting for a makeout scene? I know it was a ‘guy love’ episode but you can really feel the tension and maybe it was sexual. That cuban guy was cute too (and I’m a straight guy btw). A WONDERFUL episode!
No, nobody else was rooting for a makeout scene.
I’m not so certain that you’re straight. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, I mean.
The “journey through Ramon’s Miami” scene really reminded me of all I love about Treme — the music, the local characters, the sense of joy about the small things in life. Just more Spanish, fewer second lines.
I was so caught up thinking “this is so beautiful”, though, that I was thrown for a loop (and displeased for a minute) when it turned into a “Ramon thinks Louie is gay” thing. But this being Louie — of course it did. Like Alan says, he should have left on a high note.
one additional thought… was this the first time that Louie has shown footage of his camera crew at work (in the credits tag)? I was interesting/fun to watch Louie CK direct the crew while in the middle of acting like a guy getting sort-of rescued.
There was an end tag like that at least once before. I can’t remember the episode but it showed them filming a scene where something (can’t remember what) was thrown out a window and hit a car. Maybe someone can assist with the details.
Mcm, it was the episode where Louie gets incredibly high with his neighbor, and the neighbor throws a full water cooler bottle on to a car. Such a great shot, and the end bit where they keep missing was great.
He also had a tag where he tried to get the woman playing his racist aunt to tell her age. No crew in that shot, just Louis talking offscreen.
The closing standup bit feels very similar to bill burrs pumpkin bit
Write a comment…The closing standup bit feels very similar to bill burrs pumpkin bit
Louis did a longer version of that closing standup on Jay Leno recently, and it’s hilarious:
[perezhilton.com]
Write a comment…The closing standup bit feels very similar to bill burrs pumpkin bit .
The closing standup bit feels very similar to bill burrs pumpkin bit …….
Hmm, I wonder if the closing standup bit feels at all similar to bill burrs pumpkin bit…..
Write a comment…Sorry
hitfix comments is very glitchy
Was the shirtless dude in the hotel lobby an Abercrombie homage? A real thing in Miami? Or another ‘suspension of disbelief’ moment on Louie’s part? Never been to MIA, so I don’t know.
I don’t know if that’s based on an actual hotel, but I could easily see a hotel in Miami employing models to just hang out in the lobby. The beach scenes were pretty realistic, too. If you ever want to feel bad about the way you look, go to South Beach
That was the Raleigh Hotel, located on Collins and 17th.
so no comments about seeing so much skin from Louis CK? i’m sort of amazed. if it was a woman doing those types of scenes we would have analyzed her body and her hotness to the nth degree….
i loved the shot of Louie getting out of the minivan taxi. as someone of girth myself i know firsthand it’s never a pretty, graceful thing, and that, coupled with the literal lugging of his suitcase through the hotel lobby full of hardbodies, was such a sweet touch.
i know Louis CK doesn’t shy away from talking about his weight and his looks and everything else, but while i was watching this episode i kept wondering what his eventual commentary for the DVDs would be. i suspect he would make me laugh while at the same time it might also make me sort of sad.
lucky Louis CK he can bare so much of himself physically and all i sort of thought was, yeah, he’s beefy and boy is he turning red from the sun. he doesn’t get less attractive is my point. if it was a women of his age, carrying some weight, it would be totally different. there would be strategic costume choices, better lighting, tighter coverage of the face, an interesting necklace or hat…. this was all big planes of freckled hairy skin.
i continue to take an absorb and experience approach to this season. i felt there were more peaks and valleys in the last two years’ worth of the show. this seems to be slow and steady in many respects. not necessarily a bad thing, but definitely different.
Contrasting his body with the beautiful people of Miami was pretty much the entire point of showing it.
I don’t think Louie smiled that much in all previous episodes combined. Very enjoyable episode.
The Alabama episode was a good counterpoint mention here, because the difference in how people react to and treat Louie between his S1 trip to Birmingham and his S3 sojourn in Miami is a major reason that this series has gone from very good to historically great. Simply put, while Louie does remain a kind of stoic whipping boy for the problems and sins of the galaxy of folks he runs across…the show has largely stopped having others treat Louie like shit for no reason at all (like that obnoxious violent fan in AL did, for example, or his asshole First Mom). Ramon isn’t clowning on Louie like Godfrey did in the S1 finale, or making stupid comments to him like the now-erased Robbie CK. He’s a nice kid who likes Louie’s company, and by now one of the strengths of “Louie” is that the fictional Mr. CK deserves to be treated decently sometimes and the show does let that happen. This was a really terrific episode.
Is it that, or is it political correctness? Stereotypes of Cuban immigrants are unfounded, but stereotypes about Alabama are right on. Not to mention he got plenty of abuse early in the episode from pretty people.
I really liked this episode, but I thought the final scene with Ramon went on a bit too long. I get the awkwardness that they were going for, but something (the acting? the dialogue?) just seemed a bit forced and heavy handed once we knew what was going on. Or maybe I just have too high expectations given how brilliant this show has been.
I agree. I really dislike old movies and sitcoms whose comedy depends entirely on misunderstandings because people just won’t say what they mean, where just a few words of straight talk or explanation would sort things out. I guess the story here is that Louie and Ramon come from such different places in life that it would still be awkward, though, just shorter. Louie could say “No, I’m not gay, I didn’t mean that, I just enjoyed spending time in a different culture than my own, thanks so much” or something like that, and Ramon might not be sure he was telling the truth, and it would still be very awkward for making it explicit. But it might have been worth a try.
I think there was more going on in that episode then you saw on first pass. I think the last seen went so long and was so awkward because Louie was unwilling to rule out homosexual feelings toward Ramon. Watch again and see my more detailed explanation below in the comments.
I think the point is more that Louie can’t even go so far as to admit that he enjoys spending time with Ramon or would like to get to know him better without crossing a line or being perceived of as “gay” on some level.
Though changing travel plans to hang out with some guy you just met longer is a bit over the line. You can always just stay in touch through social media, but that wouldn’t be nearly as awkward.
“I think the point is more that Louie can’t even go so far as to admit that he enjoys spending time with Ramon or would like to get to know him better without crossing a line or being perceived of as “gay” on some level.”
That was the whole point of why the conversation was so awkward and elongated. Neither of them was willing to use the word “gay”, hence the loop-the-loops of language.
Alan I read your reviews religiously and always enjoy your insight but I think you got this one wrong. The joke isn’t that their was a misunderstanding about Louie’s heterosexuality, but rather their was a misunderstanding about Louie’s sexuality period.
Louie’s show is at its finest when it sets us up to expect one joke and it delivers another completely unexpected joke. I think it was very telling when Louie said last week that he has been doing stand-up for 20 years, has heard every joke and can see them coming a mile away. Louie treats his audience with the same level of sophistication and plays on that expectation.
This weeks episode of Louie telegraphed like it would be about the awkward situation of a guy trying to make a new guy friend, and that awkward moment in which you have to make clear that you aren’t gay, you just enjoy the other guys company (We have seen it on King of Queens, Everyone Loves Raymond, and other solid standard sitcoms). The truth is, I thought that is what this episode was about all the way up to the end of the final scene when it occurred to me that for some reason Louie couldn’t just come out and say “Dude I am not gay, I just like hanging out with you!”.
It also made me think about the scene with his wife where he was unable to tell her that she had the wrong idea. Instead, Louie was totally unable to express how he felt about his new friend because he wasn’t exactly sure he felt about the guy and he hadn’t ruled out completely that his attraction to him was sexual in nature.
I am a heterosexual male but even I could recognize that there was something more going on for Louie than just a couple of new friends having a good time.
If you still aren’t sold on my interpretation of the episode, consider what we know about every episode of Louie we have seen to date. Do you think that Louie wrote an episode involving the fairly routine joke that you have seen many times before about the awkwardness of guys making new friends or do you think he was going with the more left field or unexpected twist of Louie experiencing a crush on his new friend?
I think that’s a reasonable interpretation, and it did cross my mind. Especially after the phone call. The look on his face was “I didn’t meet someone like that…..did I?!?!”
However, for me, the final monologue sort of dispelled that. That made it seem that the point was Louie was afraid that anything he said would sound gay. Maybe that’s a bit pedestrian for the show, but they aren’t all going to be home runs.
I didn’t give to much weight to the final monologue because the monologues rarely tie too closely to the story of the episode. I think I have read somewhere before that the stand-up portions aren’t written for the specific episode, just parts from his stand-up tour. I think he did the beauty of the ambiguity of the last scene a disservice by including it.
I think we’re all missing something about the conversation. Louie isn’t gay, but he won’t say “I’m not gay” because he doesn’t want to say it because he does not know if the Ramon is gay or not. Neither do we (which is what everyone ignores). Additionally, Ramon won’t say he’s not gay to Louie.. perhaps because he’s not, or perhaps because Louie is a fat old tub of lard that he just isn’t interested in. At the end Louie doesn’t know either way (and is aware that he doesn’t know either way) because, as noted in the “wonderful” joke at the end, straight guys don’t ask other gays if they are guy.
I agree with Rudy that it was clear that Ramon was not gay and I generally agree with Matt that Louie isn’t “gay” (i.e., doesn’t self-identify as gay), however I think that is what Louie was wrestling with and having a hard time expressing. He doesn’t consider himself gay but he was having confusing feelings about Ramon. Again, if it were just about the awkwardness of being misidentified as gay, that’s something he is capable of articulating (as he does in his closing monologue. It appears to me that something more was going on.
My two cents, I’d say Alan’s take was spot on. There was no aspect of Louis feeling attracted to Ramon (not that…) The scene went on the perfect length, I think–very hard for him to say, “it was cool to have a friend and that day, and I wanted it to last!”
Agree with chris p. louie felt something more and was curious. They probably didnt want to say “im not gay” because it would have sounded trite, but nevertheless louie’shand gestures and confusion spoke to something a little different.
I just saw this on Netflix and want to weigh in. I notice that the Slate Louie team had a debate over this, in which two of them saw it Chris P’s way, and one saw it Alan’s way (but was coming around at the end). I am with Chris P.
I was expecting it to be the awkward, “I’m not gay but just like hanging out” thing…but there are little bits that argue the other way. Part of Louie’s hemming and hawing included “I have zero anything…I just feel like…”. What is “anything”? I say “expectations” could fit there pretty well. As in, “I’m not gay, never was interested in a guy before, but, hmmm…I kinda want to explore this and see where it goes.” And then there was “I don’t know if I’ve ever…” and “I’m not trying…” “I’m not even…” all trailing off. Then he gives up and says “okay”. Not like with the drowning thing, where he kept insisting he had not been drowning.
It’s subtle and ambiguous, but I think we were intended to take away the thought that Louie had complicated, confusing feelings that he didn’t know exactly how to sort out.
I guess maybe this episode was totally a guy thing and that’s why it didn’t get to me in any way,shape, or form.
As for Louis’ body, let’s analyze! I like that much meat on a men. He looked like my ex, except for the ginger. Who wants to be the fat one in a relationship?
Once he decided to stay an extra day, I kept trying to figure out how Louie was going to screw everything up. When he started playing football with Ramon in the ocean the next day, I was convinced that somebody else on the beach was going to drown while Ramon was busy horsing around instead of being on duty.
Yet again, lovely lovely TV.
louie’s inability to express himself is starting to wear a bit thin for me.
I too was a bit bored by that as it went on and on after the point was made.
Very true for me as well
absolutely, i was waiting for someone to say this. Its just that I really liked this episode, and I can relate to the wanting to leave on a high note but also wanting to linger sort of feeling. So it only ruined it when louie just stuttered and muttered when all he could have said was “Im not gay, its just that I havent had this much fun in a long time, so I was hoping we could hang a bit more before I leave.” Louie’s stuttering/inability to talk is really getting old/unrealistic. I hope he drops it.
I wrote a review of this episode in my silly blog.
[tvimpressions.blogspot.com]
>>that their conversation becomes almost excruciatingly funny, and the right capper to an excellent, bittersweet episode. <<
That conversation was excruciatingly funny? I say excruciatingly boring. Basically a rehash of the ending to the first episode all of 2 weeks back. It may have been modestly effective then, but to repeat the gag was shocking. I know Louie could do better than this. Very disappointing.
I thought the inarticulateness of the final conversation with Ramon was hilarious.
So at the end of the drawn out awkward bit, Louie effectively lets Ramon think he’s gay. As if that’s less awkward than actually telling Ramon the truth: that he genuinely enjoys spending with with him in a heterosexual way. I understand the point CK’s trying to make, but I think he’s overreaching here.
Also, the problem with how badly he expresses himself isn’t just how annoying it is in its own right, but it also doesn’t work with the character he’s established in the rest of the episodes. You can’t let your character be a witty standup comedian who can’t find the right words for an entire minute.
Also can someone explain to me the ex-wife thing? The timeline (how long ago she said they had been divorced)seems to suggest she would have been his wife when the (completely white) kids were born.
Someone suggested on Alan’s blog the first time we saw the black ex-wife that maybe it’s a deliberate gag. It’s been pretty clear that continuity is not a high-priority for Louie.
Deliberate gag or simply…no one would complain if the kids were too tall or their eyes were a color that wasn’t biologically possible. Unless their race becomes a plot point, why does it really matter?
Lack of continuity across the self-contained vignettes is fine to me. I was interpreting it as him telling stories of slightly different Louises. I think it just becomes distracting when people think, “Well she’s obviously not their mother, but (within the episode) the show is implying she is.”
If that’s the case, then look at it this way: we haven’t seen the girls and the mother in the same episode. Maybe the kids in the episodes where we’ve seen the mother are not the girls we’ve seen.
“Louie effectively lets Ramon think he’s gay. As if that’s less awkward than actually telling Ramon the truth: that he genuinely enjoys spending with with him in a heterosexual way.”
Or maybe the truth is more complicated than that: he’s not “gay” per se, but his feelings for Ramon aren’t completely platonic either.
As for his wife being black, it’s silly to make a big deal of that on this show. He previously used an actress on one episode to play his mother and on another to play a different character. And I’m pretty sure he has not consistently used the same two actors as his daughters either. Hasn’t he also been inconsistent on siblings?
Is it any different really than the Royal Shakespeare Company using a black, Nigerian actor to play Henry IV, king of England?
[www.theguardian.com]
——–
Michael Boyd, who will direct Henry VI for the RSC, insisted he had not set out to make theatre history. “David really is a bit of a genius. It is colour-blind casting, his son will be white and there is no hint of illegitimacy.”
This show is as funny as HBO’s Girls.
I sense you think this is an insult. Neither of them are funny most of the time, and they are two of the very best shows on TV.
As long as they don’t call themselves comedies…
Agreed. Do they in fact call themselves that label? Just being a half hour doesn’t count.
I’m from Fresno… What did Louie yell out of the car window in Spanish when they were driving him to his show??
The cuban is actually a colombian rapper that goes by Aztek Escobar.