Review: ‘Mad Men’ – ‘A Tale of Two Cities’

A review of last night’s “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as I’m Vasco da Gama and you’re some other Mexican…
“You have no idea what’s going on out here. This is not the same business anymore.” -Pete
It was the best of times,
it was the worst of times,
it was the age of Joan stealing Avon out from under Pete,
it was the age of Roger getting sucker punched by Danny Siegel,
it was the epoch of the Chevy Vega,
it was the epoch of Manischewitz and Carnation Instant Breakfast,
it was the season of Sterling, Cooper & Partners,
it was the season of Jim Cutler splitting the agency into many pieces,
it was the spring of Don and Megan being flirty again,
it was the winter of Don smoking hashish and falling into a pool,
the agency had everything before it, the agency had nothing before it, Don was going direct to Heaven, unless his reading of “The Divine Comedy” suggested he was going direct the other way – in short, the period was so far like the present period, that some of the noisiest authorities insisted on its being received, for good or for evil, in the superlative degree of comparison only.
“A Tale of Two Cities” takes its title from the Dickens novel, and though you can apply it literally – the action is split between Don and Roger’s misadventures in LA and the various office shenanigans back in New York – and also apply its famous opening passage to the very different perspectives on the state of the agency (and the country), it also seems appropriate because it’s a book about a revolution, in an episode full of them.
The hour opens with live TV coverage of the 1968 Democratic National Convention, an event that became infamous for the clashes between the anti-war protestors and the Chicago PD, which Joan, Don and Megan all watch in horror later in the episode. This would be a revolution that failed: the Democratic establishment wasn’t moved by the protestors, the election would go to Nixon, and the war would continue into his second term in office.
There are a number of smaller revolts going on throughout the episode, and it’s unclear who will wind up taking a metaphorical nightstick to the head and who will emerge victorious. But it’s a period of major tumult on both a national and local scale, with many major characters completely out of their element: Don and Roger among the SoCal hippies, Joan trying to become an accounts man with Avon, Jim Cutler trying to deal with SCDP personnel and accounts, Bob Benson falling into a position of responsibility (and then continuing to fall upward when Cutler needs someone to keep quiet about what really happened with Manischewitz), and Pete in an agency that seems to be in a constant state of chaos and transformation, until the only rationale response he can think of is to bogart Stan’s joint and get high in the creative lounge.
Though I often enjoy Don Draper travel episodes(*), the more compelling action this week was back on the show’s home turf. Neither Don nor Roger are the most engaged of partners (Don actually walked into a partners meeting with no idea that it was taking place), but they still present a balance to the CGC guys, as well as people for the original SCDP people to respect and/or fear. If Don and Roger are in the office, Peggy brings Joan to see Don, and perhaps Joan’s subterfuge isn’t necessary at all. If they’re back home, Cutler doesn’t get yelled at by Ginsberg or stuck babysitting an account that Roger didn’t even bother to tell him was circling the drain – and, therefore, doesn’t wind up in a mood to start plotting against the SCDP half of the merged agency.
(*) Recall that in one of those, season 2’s “The Jet Set,” he also passed out at a California home with a pool. That time, he hit his head on the concrete patio, and his hosts suggested that next time, he lean towards the pool. Don Draper may not learn a lot in his life, but at least he succeeded at that, even if accidentally. (And he traded a bump on the head for a cold.)
That power vacuum gave us fascinating glimpses into characters and relationships we know well, including a dynamite Peggy/Joan scene where the two women argued more forcefully than ever about their shared history and opposing career philosophies. (And as a Peggy/Joan friend-shipper, I was relieved that even after Peggy played the “I never slept with him” card to Joan – which could have triggered another ice age between them – she was still willing to come to Joan’s rescue in the meeting with Pete and Ted.) Joan is right when she says she’s always been an accounts person to a degree in both agencies, and we’ve seen plenty of past evidence that she could do the job of any man or woman in that place better than them if given a little time. But she still has a learning curve, and there was a whole lot of awkward as she attempted to run a client meeting with an incredulous Peggy, not even recognizing at first when not to interrupt the agency’s copy chief. Like Pete and so many other people at the agency, Joan is on uncertain ground – she’s invaluable to the running of the agency, but the specific act that made her a partner ceased to be relevant when Jaguar fired Don – and it’s easy to understand why she might be eager to expand her territory, and to not let herself be brushed aside by Ted and Pete the way she was during her brief tenure in the Sterling Cooper television department. (And note that Joan is nothing but complimentary of Harry’s work when she talks to Avon Andy; she may hold grudges, but she also knows how to talk to people and sell things.)
Don and Roger’s absence also gives us our best look yet at Jim Cutler, who continues to have many Roger Sterling qualities (a dry wit, a military background) but is also coming into shape as his own man. I don’t know that Roger would have felt as compelled to foment rebellion inside the agency (he usually has to be pushed into it by Don or others), where Jim seemed eager to take advantage of having the place to himself. And though I’m sure Ted views the new agency name as a healing gesture, Jim no doubt thinks of it as a consolation prize: Roger and the irrelevant Bert get their names on the door, while Jim and Ted (who now has an in with the key man at Chevy) try to be the real power players.
Out in California, meanwhile, Don and Roger are both smack in the middle of several cultural revolutions at once. (As Harry warns them, “there’s a different protocol” on this side of the country.) Not only are the hippies more ascendant – and Don and Roger more obvious fossils than they seem back home – but there’s also the rise of California as a cultural and business power. As Matt Weiner told me after season 2, “part of the point of the ’60s is the focus is going to change from New York, and by 1972, New York is going to be a disaster. At this point, it’s on its way down and California is on its way up.” On the plane to LA, Roger talks about the California people like they’re country bumpkins, then isn’t prepared for how forceful and unyielding the Carnation executives are. On the plane home – after a night where he got punched by little Danny Siegel, whom Roger has always viewed as beneath him in every meaning of the word – he tries to make himself feel better by insisting that all he learned is that New York is still the center of the universe. Moments earlier, he tells Don to stop talking about the past, but Roger is living in it, in denial about how much the present is changing around him.
In that Carnation meeting, Roger is able to briefly retake the upper hand with his “we’re sorry your last girlfriend hurt you” joke, but that meeting (like the others on the trip that we don’t see) is ultimately a bust. Similarly, Bob Benson is able to get Ginsberg out of his self-loathing funk and to the meeting with Manischewitz, but it ultimately doesn’t matter because their executives have already decided to rebel against the relationship with the agency. After Peggy rescues Joan from Ted’s wrath with the fake phone call from Andy, she warns her, “You better hope he really calls.” If he doesn’t, then this will be just one more failed revolution, and Joan will be subject to even more barbs from Harry, Pete and others about how she slept her way into her position.
It is, unsurprisingly, a mess. Pete has always been one of the more forward-thinking characters on the show (the last time Nixon ran for president, Pete was the first one at Sterling Cooper to realize he wasn’t going to win), but now things are moving so quickly and so randomly – note his dismay when Ted abruptly declares that Pete is now head of new business – that he feels like he’s losing all control of this thing he believed in deeply, just as Stan and Ginsberg are horrified to realize the Democrats have rejected the peace plan, just as Megan can’t believe what horrors her adopted country is capable of.
Faced with all this unwanted chaos, violence and rebellion, can you blame Pete Campbell for wanting to sit on a sofa in the creative lounge and toke up? It’s not a far, far better thing he does than he’s ever done, but maybe the pot will give him a far, far better rest to go to than he’s ever known.
Some other thoughts:
* Speaking of the “far better rest” of Dickens, Don continues to have death on his mind, as his hashish fantasy features both a dead (and one-armed) apparition of PFC Dinkins (still with the lighter), as well as Don himself floating in the pool. Though the fantasy was one of the episode’s less-engaging sequences overall – again, there is a very thin line between evoking the ’60s and evoking every pop culture cliche about the ’60s, and much of that party felt just on the wrong side of that – I really did like the abrupt cut from Don watching himself in the pool to a soaking wet Roger bringing Don back to consciousness.
* The Air Force didn’t actually come into existence as the entity it is today until 1947, though of course there was the United States Army Air Forces during World War II, and also the Army Air Corp. Even if we’re treating Cutler and Roger as contemporaries (Harry Hamlin is a decade older than John Slattery, but well-preserved), does it make chronological sense for him to have served after WWII? And if he was part of one of the precursor organizations, would he refer to having served in “the Air Force”?
* Roger has been present to varying degrees in the previous episodes directed by John Slattery, but this felt by far the most prominent Roger has been while his alter ego has been behind the camera. A strong job, as usual, from Slattery, who always shows a particularly deft touch with the comic moments (and somehow frequently winds up with episodes where Peggy is spying on other people in the office).
* Matt Weiner, perhaps anticipating fan reactions to Bob Benson, has Jim Cutler calling him out for always being downstairs with the creatives, and Ginsberg (who is sometimes extremely perceptive, and sometimes oblivious) ask if he’s gay.
* The record Bob is listening to to pump himself up for the meeting: an audiobook version of “How I Raised Myself from Failure to Success in Selling,” by self-help author Frank Bettger.
* Let me once again point out that Danny Strong, who reprises his role as Danny Siegel, is the only actor to appear on “Mad Men” who has won an Emmy since the show has been on the air – albeit for his writing of HBO’s “Game Change,” and not for his acting here or elsewhere.
* Through Roger, Henry and others over the years, we’ve gotten a sense of the shifting mood of the Republican Party over this decade, and the head of Carnation offers another when he says, “Dutch Reagan is a patriot. Nixon is an opportunist.”
* In addition to Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart” playing over the closing credits, a notable piece of music was Jeannie C. Riley’s “Harper Valley PTA” – about a more modest revolution, where a suburban mom publicly calls out all the local hypocrites who claim she’s setting a bad example for her daughter – heard early in the party sequence.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Characters falling back into old habits, little or no character or plot development, and an increasing frequency of dream/drug/hallucination scenes. Seems like this is going the direction of the latter “Sopranos” seasons. Meh.
Yeah, Joan taking on Avon, the Peggy-Joan dispute, and Peggy rescuing her from Ted and Pete. No character or plot development there. Nope. None.
Not first here
Could not have said it better myself. Though I loved everything involving Peter and Joan in NY, just about everything in Cali was boring and uninteresting. When this show began, they did an excellent job of creating themes while also being entertaining. Now… not so much. And it’s a shame what they’ve done to Don’s character over the past 2 years.
I think it would’ve been really ballsy and interesting if this season would’ve gone full-on “The Wire” seasons 2 & 4. Tell the story from the perspective of Cutler, Gleason & Chaough, with occasional run-ins with SCDP and Peggy being the link between these worldviews.
Maybe it wouldn’t have worked like “The Wire” b/c Baltimore was really that show’s main character rather than a person (Don), but I’d think Weiner & Co. could pull it off if anyone could.
I think the last three episodes will be telling. Maybe most specifically:
Don: Where does he go with (after?) Megan? He’s been repeating history, which I guess may be part of the point of this show (e.g. Don’s repeating a series of self-destructive behaviors). Still if this all builds to something in the next three episodes we’re having a much different conversation. Plus, Don seems arguably as lost, hopeless, and pathetic both personally and arguably even professionally as we have ever him. I would not be surprised if this is all just buildup that leads to some big breakthrough (or breakdown) with Don leading into the final season. In this case, I sort of have faith in Matt Weiner to not just recycle the same pattern of Don doing the same thing ad nauseum without it leading to something bigger. Especially this close to the finish line. I am not the Joe Namath type to make predictions, however I would not be too surprised if we had some game-changing pseudo-cliffhanger to end the season. I suppose we’ll see.
Pete: The main differences between Pete and Don are charisma and attractiveness. If Pete is handsome and a bit smoother, he probably runs the place. While he can be loathsome, I think Wallyeast had a point; his dispute with Joan and conflict with Ted and Don (and everybody else and the firm) seems building to something big. Will it happen? Maybe. However, I think Pete is simultaneously becoming more effective at his job and more capable as he is becoming under-appreciated by the management. He is also becoming a more cynical and uglier person at heart. If not for that portrayal, he would probably be a pretty sympathetic character. I think that qualifies as growth.
Also, Joan & Peggy represent character and plot growth over the past two episodes. Peggy is growing and seems to be changing in how she views Ted which seems to reflect a bit on her relationship with Don. I would argue we saw some growth from Joan as well with her undermining of Pete (and getting away with it), the aftershocks of her dealing with having slept her way into her position. That seems huge from a character growth perspective, while also having some potentially huge impacts on the plot depending how that plays out on a number of levels (e.g. Avon, the working philosophy at the firm, the fallout with Pete, etc.).
Also, what about Betty? I may be in the minority here, however after last week I’m sort of revitalized on the notion of January Jones. I am curious what they do with Betty. At bare minimum, she seems to have progressed at least in her awareness of Don and their relationship (past and post-marital present). Her role has been greatly diminished, however I think we have seen pretty substantial growth from Betty (and from Jones as an actress) this season even in limited exposure.
-Cheers
@SixPack Faramir
Regarding making “Mad Men” have a “The Wire” like turn in story line:
If they did that then it wouldn’t be the story of Don Draper anymore. That is what the show is, the life of Don Draper and the people in his life. It is about the life of Peggy too to a lesser extent but Don is the focus.
@SixPack Faramir
Regarding making “Mad Men” have a “The Wire” like turn in story line:
If they did that then it wouldn’t be the story of Don Draper anymore. That is what the show is, the life of Don Draper and the people in his life. It is about the life of Peggy too to a lesser extent but Don is the focus.
@SixPack Faramir
Regarding making “Mad Men” have a “The Wire” like turn in story line:
If they did that then it wouldn’t be the story of Don Draper anymore. That is what the show is, the life of Don Draper and the people in his life. It is about the life of Peggy too to a lesser extent but Don is the focus.
@SixPack Faramir
Regarding making “Mad Men” have a “The Wire” like turn in story line:
If they did that then it wouldn’t be the story of Don Draper anymore. That is what the show is, the life of Don Draper and the people in his life. It is about the life of Peggy too to a lesser extent but Don is the focus.
I think the cough, which has been lingering, is not a cold, but is a foreshadow of a health issue, lung cancer perhaps, thus making his epic memo, of how bad cigarettes are, come true.
Nah. It was just a residual cough from having lungs full of water. The “cold” comment was Roger offering up an excuse he could use.
I was thinking it was more serious than a cold too, but my thought was it could be the effect of inhaling pool water into his lungs — the precursor of pneumonia perhaps.
For several of the last episodes Don has sounded hoarse and looked more fatigued than usual. I fully expect this season will culminate with some bad news for Don health wise.
I agree. I think there are so many scenes of Don really lighting up that cigarette…
the cough stood out to me too.
It seems the writers want to draw attention to that detail. Don has been coughing quite a few times this season most notably right before his Aimee flashbacks. Don’s mental and physical health all throughout this season probably will lead to an important event in the final episodes maybe a heart attack. Or it could be just Dick Withman become physically sick from being Don Draper leading him to break free from his second identity soon
Oh the cough is much more serious than a cold. He has been coughing like that since he got his “vitamin” shot and we saw the flashback of him coughing when he was 13 or so, showing that he probably lied to Dr. Feel Good about not having prior health problems. It is a harbinger of a future health crisis; at least that is how I took it, maybe one to drive him to suicide, since it is in his subconscious.
Speaking of which, I don’t think it was all that much of an accident that he ended up in the pool. He was high and I don’t think he consciously and deliberately tried to drown himself but I think his subconscious did.
@HUNTER2012- Yes, Don’s self-conscious guilt about the following drove him to “drink the pool water” (drown himself):
…Stealing the chance to live – by assuming Lt. Draper’s identity,
… Accidentally killing Lt. Draper with his lighter – the same one used by Pvt. Dinkins, who took his lumps despite the expected consequences, in a way Cutler and Roger would respect
…The deaths not only of Lt. Draper, but perhaps of Adam, too, which related to Don’s attempt to protect his new life and identity and turn his back on the old ones (though this might be a stretch, because Adam’s not in the hallucination)
…His infidelity – instead of killing the “other woman” this time, he turned his loathing inward, where it belongs, acknowledging his role in potentially killing the second chance Megan and mutually committed to giving their marriage
…A subconscious guilt about Megan’s losing their unborn child, which he may suspect she aborted because Don screwed up the marriage (a la Kay Corleone: “It’s an abomination, Michael. An abomination!”) or lost because of his role in introducing her to smoking, which she didn’t do before their marriage. (Don knows the dangers well, helped promote smoking anyway, and helped shape women’s desires to be slim and glamorous – e.g., via such products as the Relaxacizer and Belle Jolie – and Arlene had explitictly warned Megan, in Don’s presence, that smoking’s weight loss benefits were outweighed by the wrinkles it caused)
…In “The Chrysanthemum and the Sword,” Betty said (probably not for the first time) she wanted Don dead. Don thinks Megan wants him dead for cheating (which distanced them, which Don’s resuming in California would ruin their second chance, and which caused Don’s not being there for her when she was pregnant)
…Don felt all kinds of mommy guilt, triggered by the blonde’s saying there was another nipple for him. (Don’s very birth killed his biological mother; Aimee was maternal until she molested him (which he felt guilty for physically responding to); and he felt badly about ruining his marriage to his children’s mother, whom he didn’t break up with voluntarily, but who – unlike the hippie-Megan hallucination – didn’t want to share him with other women.
Maybe next season we’ll see Don getting an RV and going into the drug business, with whatever was the meth of the late 60s. Stan can be his mentor, tho Don will always treat him like an inferior.
Yeah, I’m counting the days until BB comes back.
My father flew with the 8th Air Force in England, and he always said he was in the Air Force.
I agree WWII veterans of the USAAF might say ‘Air Force’, ‘Army Air Force’ or ‘Air Corps’. None would be an outright misstep by the writers if the idea was that Cutler was a WWII vet. Although, Air Corps would have made it clearest. ‘Air Force’ had me thinking for a second, oh wait is Cutler supposed to be Korean War era like Don?
The highest operational air command in WWII was the US Army Air Forces, a virtually though not technically separate service from the Army. Underneath were numbered ‘Air Forces’ like 8th, 12th etc. The ‘branch of service’ of the individuals however was ‘Air Corps’, as opposed to Engineers, Infantry etc. As Allan mentioned, the US Air Force became a wholly separate service in 1947. And a WWII vet might also believe ‘Air Force’ was easier for a younger listener to understand as the flying service.
A third explanation is that Jim simply was in the Air Force between the wars, namely WWII and Korea. Not everyone left the service after WWII some stayed on, becoming Korean War and in a few cases Vietnam War vets over the course of their long careers. It could be that Jim after surviving in WWII stayed on after the war was over, or served in Korea; or joining the Air Force in 1948 and serving in Korea. Or maybe joined in 1946 and left in 1949 without actually fighting in a war. All of that could cover “I served in the Air Force” and be factually correct.
A third explanation is that Jim simply was in the Air Force between the wars, namely WWII and Korea. Not everyone left the service after WWII some stayed on, becoming Korean War and in a few cases Vietnam War vets over the course of their long careers. It could be that Jim after surviving in WWII stayed on after the war was over, or served in Korea; or joining the Air Force in 1948 and serving in Korea. Or maybe joined in 1946 and left in 1949 without actually fighting in a war. All of that could cover “I served in the Air Force” and be factually correct.
A third explanation is that Jim simply was in the Air Force between the wars, namely WWII and Korea. Not everyone left the service after WWII some stayed on, becoming Korean War and in a few cases Vietnam War vets over the course of their long careers. It could be that Jim after surviving in WWII stayed on after the war was over, or served in Korea; or joining the Air Force in 1948 and serving in Korea. Or maybe joined in 1946 and left in 1949 without actually fighting in a war. All of that could cover “I served in the Air Force” and be factually correct.
A third explanation is that Jim simply was in the Air Force between the wars, namely WWII and Korea. Not everyone left the service after WWII some stayed on, becoming Korean War and in a few cases Vietnam War vets over the course of their long careers. It could be that Jim after surviving in WWII stayed on after the war was over, or served in Korea; or joining the Air Force in 1948 and serving in Korea. Or maybe joined in 1946 and left in 1949 without actually fighting in a war. All of that could cover “I served in the Air Force” and be factually correct.
A third explanation is that Jim simply was in the Air Force between the wars, namely WWII and Korea. Not everyone left the service after WWII some stayed on, becoming Korean War and in a few cases Vietnam War vets over the course of their long careers. It could be that Jim after surviving in WWII stayed on after the war was over, or served in Korea; or joining the Air Force in 1948 and serving in Korea; or joining in 1946 and leaving in 1949 serving between the wars. All of that could cover “I served in the Air Force” and be factually correct.
A third explanation is that Jim simply was in the Air Force between the wars, namely WWII and Korea. Not everyone left the service after WWII some stayed on, becoming Korean War and in a few cases Vietnam War vets over the course of their long careers. It could be that Jim after surviving in WWII stayed on after the war was over, or served in Korea; or joining the Air Force in 1948 and serving in Korea; or joining in 1946 and leaving in 1949 serving between the wars. All of that could cover “I served in the Air Force” and be factually correct.
But what’s a third explanation?
My father was in the Army Air Corps in England during WWII and the few times he ever talked about his service, he always referred to it as the Army Air Corps.
@ZZZ:-P – LOL!
I can’t read the word ‘foment’ without thinking of Dwight Schrute.
Heh!
Anyone else worried about Roger? The letter Jim Cutler showed to them was addressed to their unnamed firm as “Sterling, Gleason and Pryce.” Hope Roger doesn’t join the other 2 anytime soon.
The Sterling in the name technically refers to Roger’s father, who is dead, as are Gleason & Pryce. That’s how I took the joke.
Hi, I will keep deleting comments about stuff in the previews no matter how often you keep making them. Thank you for not spoiling, people.
His rule is anything discussed in the previews counts as a spoiler. But frankly, I can assure that nothing in a Mad Men preview should give you cause to think anything. It’s practically my favorite part of the show right now: watching how uninformative they can make the previews be.
That’s ok I will go somewhere else. I can think of seven people off the top of my head that review Mad Men better than Sepinwall anyway.
I can think of seven people off the top of my head who read Alan’s “Mad Men” reviews before they even brush their teeth Monday mornings. He is the master.
Yikes! Sour grapes much?
I just want to acknowledge that while Alan always removes comments with spoilers, he DOES leave negative reactions to him and his work, which is a rare thing on the internet. I think we can all respect that when he does delete comments, he does it for a good reason, so as not to hamper others’ enjoyment of the show.
Roger has a lot of death references/potential foreshadowing around him and has since as early as season 4, maybe earlier. I was convinced he was going to die in season 4. I still think he may, but probably not until much later.
Really, Trey? 7? Because, although this particular review is not quite as sharp as usual (IMO) I was so disappointed at having it be a little later than usual today, because I can’t wait for Alan’s review. The review and the commenters here are by far the best and most knowledgeable. I read a lot of Mad Men reviews, but this is the only one I come back to every week.
I read 3 decons/reviews of MM: Alan’s, Jim Pod(something), and Tim Goodman in THR. All three are first rate. Alan’s is first to post usually. and I’m always struck by how compatible and detailed both Alan’s and Tim’s are. Likewise with GoT reviews. These guys are pros.
Seriously Trey-boy? Alan is the best in the biz, including his Mad Men reviews. Good luck with the other 7. You will be back like a pitiful lurker.
I was worried during the opening credits, when I saw Slattery’s name as director (that we wouldn’t get enough Roger-isms). Buy this episode did not disappoint.
But my favorite line was Stan’s “This is my stop”.
Did you catch Jimi Henrdrix at the party?
That guy was something that pushed the party over from evoking the 60s to checking off pop-culture notions of the 60s.
Not necessarily stoned, but beautiful.
Yeah, I saw that dude and was wondering if we were supposed to think it was Jimi or just someone trying to look like Jimi. He was holding an acoustic guitar, though, which is not something I associate with Hendrix.
Was the guitar a right-handed guitar, strung left?
Don’t think it was supposed to be Jimi Hendrix. But I do think that, along with the fashions and general grooviness of the scene, we were supposed to notice how much more mixed the crowd was than a similarly upscale party would have been in MM’s New York.
That wasn’t supposed to be literally Jimi Hendrix at the Hollywood party, just a black guy that dressed similar to him. Buck skin and fringe was in for everyone at the time.
Unlike Alan I don’t think that party pushed over into cliché 1960s. I do know what he is talking about. I made a similar argument about the show “The Americans” which in its first season was set in 1981. Some people were disappointed in not seeing the familiar 1980s clichés and so to them it felt inauthentic. I said at the time it is 1981; expecting to see for instance Don Johnson’s jacket with the pushed up sleeves and t shirt or mullets in 1981 would be like expecting to see LSD parties in “Mad Men” in 1960.
The “Jimi Hendrix” guy and the rest of the party guest including “Dashiki Danny” didn’t bother me because people really did dress like that. It was a young people’s party in full swing in 1968 so to me for the people of that age group *not* to be dressed like that would be strange-unless of course it was a party of people of Don and Roger’s age.
Oh and we have seen racially mixed parties in “Mad Men”’s New York most notably the party Megan did her sexy song and dance in front of everyone, the black gay MC for one and a couple of other guest IIRC. Not that was the usual thing mind you but it did happen.
God I hope this post doesn’t get sent double, triple, quadruple times this time. :-(
I enjoyed the tale being told in both cities. The LA scenes underlined more than ever what a fossil Don has become – and his grasp on, what was, essentially, ‘his’ agency, seems to be closer and closer to disappearing.
Just a nitpick, Don fired Jaguar – not the other way around.
Yes, but that was more of a, “You can’t fire me, I quit!” moment. It was coming.
I’m not sure Jaguar would have fired SCDP; the British members of the client board appeared to be on board with Don’s approach, and Herb was a minority vote. Rather, I think Don saw (as CGC might have seen with Aston Martin, which account they also redigned), that dealing with the niche car clients required the firm to demean (“prostitute”) themselves more than was tolerable, given the fact that such accounts wete meant to be stepping stones to bigger car acvounts (like Chevy) anyway, just as they thought Mohawk was supposed to be, when they ditched it for AA.
Sorry about the typos; I’m a poor one-fingered typist on a mobile device. Typing-wise, I’m a dinosaur (like Don and Roger are with other things) – more comfortable and more competent at an “old-fashioned” keyboard.
Mad Men is back on top of its game, after something of an off-season last year. We have the continuing ominous allusions to violence and death, but they’re not as dreary as last season. And the workplace drama is fascinating.
The highlight this week was watching Joan botch a sales meeting, because it showed by contrast what it is that Pete and Roger are supposed to be doing.
No Betty, which is always a plus. Great episode.
Pure speculation not backed up by any research here, but my guess is that last year’s “off” season as you say was an attempt by AMC to broaden the show’s commercial appeal. My guess is that a condition AMC attached to Matt Weiner’s well-publicized pay raise was to write the show in a manner which could gain a broader audience. Thus, the front half of the season was Megan-centric, a relatively new character which puts Mad Men fans and new viewers on equal footing. Plus, the Zuby-Zu lingerie dance to open the season.
Sixpack,
That’s zou bisou bisou,
Cheers,
Athabasca
I thought last season was the show’s best one. Starting with Signal 30, the show reeled off its strongest string of episodes it’s ever featured.
Agree with JamesG. I think, in retrospect, last season was exceptional. More hits out of the park than ever. There doesn’t seem to be a richness to every episode this year as last. I still love the show, however, even when an episode is only a double.
I loved seeing Joan’s realization that Kate and the Avon guy saw the hookup not as a date, but as a business meeting with an agency partner. (The Avon guy didn’t see Kate the same way; hence, he lied to her about his marital status.) I also loved the fact that Joan’s exchange with Peggy after the second meeting with the Avon guy relieved Joan of her mistaken assumption (shared with Peggy’s family) that Don’s mentorship of Peggy had included a sexual component. Two giant steps for Joan; two huge leaps for womankind in the workplace! (And a nod to one of the many reasons why I’m glad Ted shut down any further chances ar romance with Peggy; Peggy has enough strikes against her as a woman and former secretary in a male-dominated, chauvinist business. Tainting her hard-earned accomplishments by lending weight to any casting couch aspersions would be a grave misstep.)
I’m also underwhelmed this year but consider last season Mad Men’s darkest, most ambitious yet. At this stage anyone who has not seen MM probably willfully ignores it, and for newcomers it’s been easy to write the show off as a form of contemporary nostalgia: the critique or indictment of chauvinistic aspects of its period were always there on some level, but often overshadowed by the way MM glamorizes and eroticizes its own world.
Not so after season five. This is now clearly a show about broken, selfish people doing broken, selfish things. Its characters were always complex and deeply flawed, now more than ever trapped inside their own concerns and desires and unable to see who another person really is. Combined with the rise of subversion in the marketplace, it’s almost a meditation on narcissism. Like The Sopranos before it, MM makes a pretty convincing case the rise of individualism causes most of our problems. Considering MM’s success as now ‘the most honored television drama of all time’ we might be heartened by its indictment of our culture’s non-priorities: Buying things will not make us feel better.
The only great episode this season so far was The Better Half, which featured Betty prominently. It’s not a plus at all to have no Betty.
Pure speculation backed up by what I saw, but my guess is that last year’s “off” season as you say was an attempt by MW to move the narrative into the dark half of the sixties – while continuing to plot the downward trajectory of his identityless anti-hero, the metaphorical stand-in for American culture heading towards the era of mass-media advertising and corporate capitalism.
“Don continues to have death on his mind, as his hashish fantasy features both a dead (and one-armed) apparition of PFC Dinkins (still with the lighter), as well as Don himself floating in the pool”
I’ve read suggestions elsewhere that this was not a hashish-induced hallucination, but what Don saw in his near-death state in the pool. Makes sense to me that what we saw after Don voiced his thirst and the hostess said “There’s water in the pool” actually occurred in the pool.
I interpreted it this way as well and continually wonder when Don actually fell in the pool, and how long his near-death hallucination was. Maybe just after “there’s water in the pool”?
Yes, I think he walked to the pool at that point. Mental images can occur much faster than they would play out on the screen.
I don’t know what’s more horrifying – the foreshadowing of an apparent suicide of Don or that Roger gave Don mouth-to-mouth.
The drinks or hash may have been spiked (as the drinks were in “Jet Set”), and I agree the “There’s water in the pool”, Pvt. Dinkins, shoe removal (a la Bert Cooper’s office – notice the sock removal, too?) and pregnant-hippie-Megan hallucinations all took place while Don was in the pool. Roger finally got to be a genuine hero.
Don’s hallucinated one-armed Pvt. Dinkins reflects the ongoing arm imagery. What does it really mean?
…Ginz’s Exacto knife toss to Stan’s right arm (which – subconsciously – was not accidental),
…In the identical spot where Harry had punched Stan after Megan overheard Harry’s post Zou Bijou sexual fantasy about her,
…The “Father Abraham” bit (which Don performed one-handed), …Arlene’s drunken, one-armed “status quo ante bellum” gesture, …Abe’s bandaged arm after the knife-wielding mugger attack.
Not sure that was a hashish fantasy as much as it was a near-death, out of body, walking towards the light experience. Not that it really matters.
And this Sharon Tate/Megan thing is on. Bad times ahead.
I think it does matter, as the writers are getting slammed all over the interwebs this morning for (a) relying on drug sequences too much and (b) getting the effects of hashish wrong. It’s confusing because we see the source of the images (Don in the pool) after the images themselves, but it’s kind of a clever device, akin to the footage of Don getting back into bed in “Mystery Date” being the reverse of the footage used to show him “waking up” — which signalled he was dreaming, not actually seeing Andrea in his apartment.
Dead baby, dead soldier, dead Don….
Like they’re going to kill of the show’s main character anytime soon.
When he was on the phone w/Megan she told him to go swimming becuase it always makes him feel better. I assumed that he was so out of it after he got high that his subconcious latched onto her suggestion and thus he ended up in the pool. The images he sees of Dinkins are most likely the combination of his drugged induced state and a state of drowning.
Reply to comment…
I used to be a major toker, anf the first time I smoked hash, I had a minor ( compared to mushrooms and LSD ) hallucination…but nothing like Don’s “trip”
I don’t know who’s slamming the writers, but I avoid such clueless hacks, life is too short. Drugs were huge & all over the place @ that time, esp. @ an L.A. hills party. MM is pitch-perfect, as usual.
Btw, hash — which is much stronger than weed, and waterpipes make it even stronger — can be crazy-surreal, even as strong weed can be to newer users. At that party, I’m sure it was top-grade.
That one party-going brunette that catches Don’s eye looked a lot like Megan. I figured he started to follow her, thought it was Megan, and then eventually ended up in the pool then. The conversation with the dead serviceman and his seeing of himself in the pool were both while he was drowning.
No, @Pringle, not technically dead Don, figuratively dead Don. He’s a shell of a man. A wasted life. No desire to connect with other people in a really human way, a stranger to all who know him (except Anna, who is gone now, anyway). That kind of dead.
So it seems like old Bob Benson may not really be that diabolical after all?
I like what the Grantland podcast noted last week – maybe Bob Benson seems so weird on this show b/c he’s genuinely a nice guy with no ulterior motives?
Bob Benson must have noticed an eerie similarity between Cooper and the guy in “How To Succeed in Business…” and took it to heart.
Campbell has a target on his back.
Maybe not that diabolical, but still taking every advantage to advance his career, even at the expense of others. So…a little diabolical? :-)
Perhaps what we learned this week is that Bob Benson is not diabolical, per se. He’s ambitious, yes, but I like Alan’s phrase that he is “falling” upward. He’s not innately competent at advertising, like Don — Bob is trying to learn to succeed from a phonograph record, for heaven’s sake. And he fails to snag Manischewitz. He makes a telling comment something to the effect of success is not about being in the right place at the right time, but about being everywhere, all the time. That’s him in a nutshell. I laughed out loud when Cutler exclaimed Why are you always down here — why aren’t you upstairs [where you belong]?
Well, he was duplicitous with respect to his dead then not dead father, so while he may be a genuine person, that is not something that would be put in the virtuous column. I suspect he is multi layered, like most of us. Some good, some not so.
@HAMPSHI – Chuckled aloud at the Robert Morse shout-out. And w/in the episode, the line about having to be everywhere all the time explained a lot about why he’s always hovering just out of your sightline, ready with that second coffee.
I really do think Bob Benson is J. Pierpont Finch set at Mad Men. He has his own motivational records and always positions himself perfectly for his next advancement. To other characters, good things always “seem” to happen to him, but it is a result of careful planning. And given Robert Morse’s association with the play and the show, it makes perfect sense.
And it is clear Jim Cutler is a Machiavellian schemer who could take SC&P to the cleaners in creating a new agency. In other words, if “Sit Down and Have a Seat” was a caper movie, then Cutler, Chaough, etc. could be pulling a caper on Sterling, Cooper and Draper. Considering how Cutler feels about Benson, there is little chance they would take him with. Benson could end up ascending quickly in a dramatically pared down Sterling Cooper. And the fight over Peggy could be epic.
Benson’s definitely ambitious and opportunistic. And he lied to the hospital nurse to expedite Joan’s care and to Pete about Joan’s desire to help find Mrs. Camlbell a nurse. But for me, the father issue’s not clearly a lie. Could Benson have had two dads, a la Gene Draper and Kevin Harris? (If “Father Abraham” had seven/many sons, could Benson have multiple fathers?)
SC&P: probably silly, especially since the P in SCDP is already deceased, but even though the “P” in the new agency name stands for “Partners,” it could just be foreshadowing that the new SCDP will continue without the D, or Don Draper.
One important piece on the Carnation executive talking about Reagan: he was governor of California at that point and came in second in the primaries to Nixon…it would make sense someone from California would be on the Reagan train early.
Interesting but strange episode….I loved the girl power moment with Joan and Peggy, though I’m not sure if the account will pan out. I also really liked the call-back to The Jet Set before Don was in his drug hallucination….I noticed a girl who looked like Megan go by Don in the background, much like he thought he saw Betty at the bar of the hotel. I wonder if this was meant to be a parallel to that episode, though it also called to mind how much Don misses an influence like Anna Draper. It was a little sad to hear him remark to Roger that he usually feels better after going to California. Now, Anna is dead and Don is completely checked out of his marriage to Megan (which started because of events in California). Don is adrift and absent mentally in all aspects of his life…I guess we’ll have to wait and see what will knock him back to life (if anything will).
It seems like this is about the point where Mad Men picks up steam and starts throwing a ton of action at us. I’m interested to see where they take it.
It definitely felt like a “setting up” episode to me. Lots of strands are awaiting resolution in the next 3 episodes.
Clarification to the Corrections:
Only 12 states held Republican Presidential Primaries in 1968.
Reagan won a slim majority of the popular votes, mainly because he was only candidate on the ballot in California since Nixon decided not to spend resources there.
Entering the national convention, Nixon was a 21 votes shy of being able to win on the first ballot. Rockefeller, who was a distant 2nd place do to states he won the conventions in, and Reagan couldn’t come to an agreement to unite their support and try to sweep up all the other non-Nixon delegates…so when it came time to vote the delegates went to Nixon in a landslide.
Remember this is the time when the proverbial dark, smokey room prevailed and delegates weren’t required to be faithful on the first vote.
Clarification to the Corrections:
Only 12 states held Republican Presidential Primaries in 1968.
Reagan won a slim majority of the popular votes, mainly because he was only candidate on the ballot in California since Nixon decided not to spend resources there.
Entering the national convention, Nixon was a 21 votes shy of being able to win on the first ballot. Rockefeller, who was a distant 2nd place do to states he won the conventions in, and Reagan couldn’t come to an agreement to unite their support and try to sweep up all the other non-Nixon delegates…so when it came time to vote the delegates went to Nixon in a landslide.
Remember this is the time when the proverbial dark, smokey room prevailed and delegates weren’t required to be faithful on the first vote.
Clarification to the Corrections:
Only 12 states held Republican Presidential Primaries in 1968.
Reagan won a slim majority of the popular votes, mainly because he was only candidate on the ballot in California since Nixon decided not to spend resources there.
Entering the national convention, Nixon was a 21 votes shy of being able to win on the first ballot. Rockefeller, who was a distant 2nd place do to states he won the conventions in, and Reagan couldn’t come to an agreement to unite their support and try to sweep up all the other non-Nixon delegates…so when it came time to vote the delegates went to Nixon in a landslide.
Remember this is the time when the proverbial dark, smokey room prevailed and delegates weren’t required to be faithful on the first vote.
Could you please clarify that?
About the death imagery, when Don was talking to Denkins, I think they were talking about the death of Dick Whitman, not Don Draper. Dick’s death has not healed him, and Don/Dick is going to have to deal with his past issues in order to move forward. This is not big revelation, I know. But it occurred to me that the death imagery may be about Dick, not another character.
I thought it was about Don being dead inside…no feelings, no real happiness, no connections to living people around him who care about him…
For me, it was a clue that Don was drowning. Like a heads up- you’re dead too!
JerseyRudy – That’s waht I was thinking as well. It frames the whole scene as a discussion about his Dick Whitman identity and not as Don.
Was this the setup for SC&P to open a California office?
Oooh, I like that!
Cue the Sharon Tate comments
I’ve always thought the whole series ends with Don moving to California, either as SC&P West or on his own.
dead on. That is what i thought too. Who would go there ? Definitely Harry, maybe Peter ?
I would think Joan would stay in NYC, Peggy might go to CA though. Or perhaps Peggy would opt to be on the coast Don is not??
Interesting to speculate. I had thought it would be Don totally rebooting, leaving everyone behind, and embracing Dick. But I could see Peggy coming too, and the two of them becoming “Dick + Anna ’70” but in a professional way. Everything about Don’s arc suggests him trying to reconcile with his past and find meaning in his present. And, contrasting late ’60s NYC dying with California as coming alive. The two concepts really run in sync and it just seems like a natural that Don would become “reborn” in California.
I thought they were moving to Detroit??
I, too, always thought Don would/should relocate to SoCal; might be good for Megan, too, if they really pursue a second chance. (Though I think Megan should do a Lisa Howard career change).
Nice contrast btw dying NY – shown in B&W on TV – and coming-alive California – shown in living color. Those images, plus short, rebooted Danny (with the semi-manufacured backstory and BMOC success that could help the tin man, lion, and scarecrow from NY, his hometown), Lotus (equivalent here to poppy flowers and to escape through sex), and the callbacks to the ruby/red shoe peeking out from under the bed in “Mystery Date” reminded me of “The Wizard of Oz.”
NOTE: Dorothy Gale (a lonely orphan raised on a Dust Bowl farm) dreamed it all, decided there was no place like home (Roger: NY’s still the center of the world), and better appreciated what she had and the love surrounding her, when she returned/awakened.
I liked Megan telling Don, “You always feel better after you’ve been in the pool.” She turned out to precisely correct.
. . . to *be* precisely correct.
Yes, I liked that too. And, I found it interesting that Don (in his post hallucination or near death state) appeared to be genuinely happy to see Megan and prefer her over the blond (a Betty reference), a nice continuation after last week’s episode. Also, Megan pregnant!
I called Megan being pregnant in the comments of “For Immediate Release” a few weeks ago (the one where he ripped off her panties)… just sayin’. :)
It doesn’t mean she’s pregnant, just that Don wants her to be.
Yes, the scene was a look into Don’s feelings and thoughts. It was revealing and somewhat surprising to see his warm reception to the news. We’ll have to wait and see if her pregnancy and his response actually happen.
Don wants Megan to be a pregnant housewife who doesnt work and is okay sharing him with other women. I doubt Megan is going to be okay with this scenario.
Was I the only one who thought the change to SC&P was potentially devious being that Cutler & Cheogh could easily pass themselves off as the C?
Sterling, Cooper & Partners…any partner left un named becomes anonymous…and expendable. Since the suggestion was made by CC one can assume that they are looking for ways to push the remaining SC people out the door.
I dont understand why they were so hung up on having their names in the name of the company.
I kept thinking someone would bring up that they could use a creative symbolic name, and that they would brainstorm some ideas together and avoid any bruised egos. But noone even brought it up as a possbility.
Having the founders names make up the name of the company seems so archaic to me and is something I associate more with a law firm.
But I guess it’s more of a recent phenomenon to give a creative company a flashy name.
No mention of the Megan hallucination and her announcement? High Don seemed quite calm about her status.
Her appearance heralded another drug addled vision for Don, but earlier it looked like a Megan doppelganger coming out of the pool, so it was somewhat confusing.
Weiner likes to do that…
Was Meghan really there in California? Or was Don hallucinating/ high and she wasn’t there or it was someone who reminded him of Meghan?
I enjoyed it.
Although Sterling and Draper looked like a couple of misinformed squares from the previous generation, it was nice to see SoCal in the late 1960s. A good break from the sirens and inner city mayhem.
Peggy and Joan had a great exchange outside the office after the Avon meeting. Pete was none to happy, and Peggy ended the day by saving Joan’s hide. Peggy listening in on Ted and Pete berating Joan reminded me of when Joan was listening in on Pryce (R.I.P.) vs. Campbell in last season’s epic fistfight – especially when the secretary barged into the office and Peggy shushed her so she could hear everything.
Speaking of Campbell, I think he may be visiting headhunter Duck again before this season is through. Joint or no joint, I feel that he is all about done with SC & P.
Agree, Don and Roger are so “square”! “Its a different protocol out here.” I’ve read people writing that they don’t believe the California scene and how it was portrayed, and it is totally realistic to the time.
Also, really enjoy Joan and Peggy’s interaction.
I’m not ready to see Don Draper in bell bottoms.
How about a leisure suit? I remember my dad had a pale green one, with four giant pockets on the front!
is the phrase “I’m Vasco da Gama and you’re some other Mexican” implying Weiner & Co. do not know Vasco is indeed Portuguese ? and even worse, most of his exploring did not involve America as a continent?
No, it means Roger isn’t well-versed in history.
Oh sigh. It’s ROGER’s prejudice/ignorance, not Weiner’s. Seriously, you do understand that writers write things for their characters to say that the writer does not himself believe, don’t you? Because, if not, fiction must be awfully confusing to you.
Reply to comment…
When did this board get so snarky?
I agree- some people need to smoke some hash!
“Fiction must be awfully confusing to you”… LOL
when did everything get so snarky?
So I guess this means Alan’s given up trying to make sure we talk about the show, not each other?
About the death imagery, when Don was talking to Denkins, I think they were talking about the death of Dick Whitman, not Don Draper. Dick’s death has not healed him, and Don/Dick is going to have to deal with his past issues in order to move forward. This is not big revelation, I know. But it occurred to me that the death imagery may be about Dick, not another character.
Agreed. There are other layers there, too:
…guilt, shame, knowledge of how folks like Jim, Roger, and even Duck (who served their full tours), and Stan (who’s mourning his KIA cousin) would see Don if they knew his switcheroo true story.
…Dinkins knew what he was in for, returned to Nam anyway, and took his lumps. “MIA” is not shameful; “deserter” is.
Compare and contrast Bob’s and Joan’s efforts to obtain positions in Accounts.
Joan’s aggressive and Bob’s passive-aggressive. I like Joan’s efforts better.
Joan is thinking about the good of the company ; Bob is concerned with what is good for Bob.
SDHB: I think uou’rd overlooking Joan’s personal “Auburn Ambition”; if she were primarily considering the company’s greater good, she’d have handled things differently.
I’m surprised no one else is wondering whether Don intentionally attempted suicide in his drugged-up state. The season premiere made such a big deal out of Don’s subconscious death wish (and this episode reminds us of the premiere moments before Don’s drowning, with Pfc. Dinkins). When Roger jokes with Don that he learned he’s a bad swimmer, Don looks out the window with a disturbed expression – like he can’t remember whether he intentionally attempted to end his life, but suspects he did.
Very interesting question – we know from The Summer Man and other parts of Season 4 that Don likes to swim for exercise….I didn’t think at the time that it was a conscious suicide attempt but it’s possible.
This makes me think of two things:
1) The falling man in the beginning of the show. Did he fall into the pool? Looking for water to drink as he was hallucinating?
2) The pool/water/swimming motif. Don’s been in the pool/water many times over the past few years: in CA with Anna, in CA with Joy, swimming laps after he’s kicked out of the Ossining house, Megan mentioning he feels better after a swim, the morbid “suicide swim” add for Sheraton, and now this accidental (maybe) fall into the pool. Death/rebirth symbolism? Foreshadowing? It must mean something.
He tells the party hostess (?) that he’s really thirsty and she mentions that there’s water in the pool. It’s possible he was just going towards it in a drug-induced haze.
I really think it’s time we stop trying to force the “falling man” as foreshadowing for some specific event in the show. It just doesn’t jibe with Weiner’s style at all.
@Craig, I was thinking the same thing about a Don suicide “attempt”. I think this might be more akin to AJ Soprano’s similar attempt. Melfi dismissed it as a genuine attempt and decided it was simply a suicidal “act” (IIRC). When you’re tripping on hallucinogenics, which is a possibility for Don at this time, there’s a certain sense of acknowledging fate and a grander design. I could see him, in his muddled state, hand things over to fate.
I wasn’t sure either, if Don just stumbled into he pool because he was high and luckily Roger fished home out. Don knows how to swim, so I don’t think he would consciously try to drown himself at a party full of people, even as a cry for help on some leve.
I usually look forward and enjoy Don’s trips to California because it’s where Dick Whitman can be himself. And as Don pointed out to Megan, the last time they were there something great happened (he fell in love with her). We usually see a twinkle in Don’s eye, a sweet smile on his face when he’s out there- it’s Dick coming to the surface; Dick gets to come out (no pun intended).
But this time it didn’t happen! Instead there was a noticeable darkness surrounding Don.
He had no enthusiasm or lightness about him.
Was he thinking of Anna?
I was hoping for a more obvious conflict within him regarding Dick/Don, his past/present etc.
Instead he has a fantasy sequence about Megan and a near death experience. I enjoyed it a lot, but wished the Anna and his whole California history came up a little because as a viewer we have learned this is what usually happens.
Well, he did tell his Hashish Blondie when she called him Don “I told you that’s not my name” and gave her a seductive smile.
So Dick was ready to make an appearance when Megan shows up…..
Holy CRAP! I totally missed that- thank you. That satisfies me a little.
At first I thought maybe he might run into Anna’s niece at the party, the one in the episode where Anna died
That blonde “Cindy”… does anyone know the name of the actress who played her? I don’t believe she was listed in the credits.
I am becoming fascinated with Pete Campbell.
So much so, that as we’re seeing Don become more a villain (in comparison to the decency of Ted and Peggy), and have to wonder…
… by the end of the show next season, are we going to find out that Pete, along with Ted and Peggy, became a “hero” by the end of it all?
Or is he going to eat a bullet from Chekov’s Hunting Rifle?
I really think Pete has become a character that, because of his foibles and his nature, that if he can overcome his self-sabotaging pettiness, could emerge as a hero in this story.
Which would be an amazing payoff, considering how poorly he started-out in season 1.
I’m not convinced Ted is all that “decent”. He has a lot of self interest. He was coldly dismissive of Peggy as a co-worker and friend whend she told Ted of her break-up with Abe. This week, he was coldly dismissive of Joan as a business partner, and he was plotting with Cutler to take overy the business. I’m not writing him off yet, and he does seem to have more decency than Don or Pete, but he is also self-serving.
I agree with Leeann. Ted is a snake, and has shown he is capable of dirty tricks. Remember the Letter, and Ted calling Don pretending to be RFK? Now Ted has swept Peggy under the rug, and has an in with Chevy which he won’t share with Don or Pete. I’ll throw Jim Cutler into the bargain – after he got the office loaded on amphetamines last week, I don’t trust him a bit.
I know you have heard the old saying: “You can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.” Here’s another one: You cannot make a hero out of Pete!
I really need Pete to get smacked again.
His comment about eating the cake on the way home was meant to cut Joan on so many levels.
And I was holding my breath the whole time that she was being berated…she wouldn’t look up…she kept her eyes down…I think that is a first for Joan…thank god for nosy Peggy.
Agree- maybe Joann could slap him, or Pete could trip running down the stairs again. I’m sure Peggy regrets sleeping with Pete after Joan accused her of getting ahead by sleeping with Don.
Is Pete merely a hypocrite, or did on top of that, he learn his lesson well when Don rebuked him for crossing the Accounts/Creative boundary by selling a creative idea to a client, in season 1? Roger gave Don permission to fire Pete for doing that.
“I’m sure Peggy regrets sleeping with Pete after Joan accused her of getting ahead by sleeping with Don.”
Really, MightyH? ‘Cause I think Peggy’s been regretting it for a lot longer (and much better reasons) than that. ;-)
I liked the subtle joke about how everyone at Chevy is named Jack, and then when Don and Roger meet with Carnation, they guy they meet with is also named Jack.
And wasn’t there a Jack at the the party where they saw Danny,
Danny Siegal reminded me so much of Paul Simon’s character from Annie Hall, Tony Lacey.
That whole party reminded me of Annie Hall! It looked like a present day costume party. They need a better wig person.
They reminded me of Sonny and Cher. She was even called “Lotus” a one word title
I thought the same thing.
i thought sonny and cher also. especially the height thing. boy did roger get some good short jokes in or what?
They should talk to whomever is in charge of wigs on The Americans!
I said EXACTLY the same thing…..Paul Simon in Annie Hall……Roger/Don….Woody/Diane…lol
Totally! I imagined Paul Simon immediately, and Lotus was equivalent to the hippy chick (played by Mackenzie Philips, I think) that Woody hooked up with in Annie Hall. She even looked like her.
I liked this episode, but could they have been any more obvious with the slo-mo and Janis Joplin in the last scene? I felt like a giant “THE SIXTIES!!!” banner should have fallen in front of Pete like the “When Dinosaurs Ruled the World” banner from Jurassic Park.
I can’t decide if this is a function of the show doing “the sixties” poorly, or that time being incredibly hard to film in an original manner. But every time they do it, I feel like I’m watching The Wonder Years. That, or the Dragnet episodes where Friday busts some hippies.
I love that Dragnet episode!
I would have been considered a “hippie’ in the 60’s. Everything counter-culture related on MM seems like such a stereotype to me. I wonder if people who worked in ad agencies during that era feel the same way about how they are portrayed.
Finally made the connection between Don telling Peggy “that’s what the money is for” when she conplains about him not being grateful and his growing up in a brothel.
Interesting back-of-the-head camera shot for Roger at the party. Usually that perspective is reserved for Don.
Danny looked like a cross between Sonny Bono and Ron Jeremy.
Like. Heh.
Director John Slattery killed it, again. Several LoL moments, including BobB & Ginsberg “There’s that sense of humor!”
MM LA scenes are da bomb, as was that Mustang. Freaky-deaky party, yeeps. (Nice Jimi catch, above.) Don D’oh!
Looks like Pete got gang-rapped (on the knuckles) by Peggy, Joan, Ted & Blondie…
Any chance that the exclusion of the CGC partners from the new firm’s name could signal that they may want to divest themselves of this new venture in the future? Seems like they left themselves a good exit strategy.
Good point. Or maybe the plan was to get Don’s name out so it will be easier to drop him later
I’m really curious to watch Ted in the final episodes. People forget what a jackass he was back when he was competing with SCDP, and Peggy is beginning to see it too.
Also, I think he is completely onboard with Cutler’s coup.
At this point, Peggy should be 100% done with Ted. All faith in him to be different from Don should be gone.
I have to be honest. I was hoping to see: “…as soon as I hold my pants up with a rope.”
LOL! Every week I try to guess what Alan’s jump quote will be, and this week I thought I had anticipated it for sure. I was really expecting it to be about holding up pants with a rope!
That was interesting that Roger thought he was going to meet with a bunch of country bumpkins that don’t know what’s going on, meet with the big city boys. boy was he wrong. It underscores the idea of how old fashioned they both are.
It’s starting to seem that Cutler’s ultimate goal is to undermine the SCDP side of the company, and this disheartens me. I was hoping to see more instances of the two companies working in unison and finding a groove. Maybe see Ted push Don back into his creative heyday.
The references to death certainly seem to foreshadow a major character’s demise, but like an above commenter said it could be more than that. Remember the poster for this season showed 2 sides of Don Draper, and maybe one side has to “kill” the other for him to be whole. Also it seems to be foreshadowing the death of he and Roger’s generation of business and the emergence of a new generation and way of doing things.
I’m worried the death symbolism is reserved for Roger. PFC Dinkins is Roger’s doppelgänger and I think it’s fair to say he’s probably dead. Don’s vision of Dinkins during his near-death experience last night seemed to confirm that. And when Dinkins says “you should see what you look like” to Don, I instantly remembered Roger saying almost the exact same thing to Don in a past episode. I just can’t remember which episode (or even which season) it was.
Cutler reminds me of Pryce- always lurking around, spying on everyone, never really bringing in clients, acting bizarre, etc
Things are not looking good for Megan. Until I saw that Megan was in the coming attractions for next week, I actually thought she had died when Don was in CA.
Here’s why – when Don was having his near death experience at the party and Megan spoke with him, at one point he asked her “how did you find me?” and she said that she “lived there.” Then, he saw Private Dinkins, who said he was dead. Perhaps *both* of the people he spoke with during that dream were dead? Then you don’t see him speak with Megan for the rest of the episode. At the end Don asks Dawn to get his wife on the phone, but we don’t see him talk to her.
Even if she didn’t die during this episode, the parallels to Sharon Tate are getting pretty strong. I’m not sure if all of this death imagery and foreboding around Megan is a red herring or if Matthew Weiner is doing what he usually does, being heavy-handed in terms of the theme and foreshadowing…
At first I thought the party could have been at Polanski/Tate’s house in the Hills but I don’t think Tate moved into the house (Terry Melchor’s house) until later 1968 or early 1969. But that would seem like the kind of party they would have had!
Wow- Stephanie- excellent observation. I was surprised Sepinwall didn’t give the whole dream/near death experience more weight. For me, it was a really important scene last night. Thanks for the Megan angle.
Dinkins says he’s dead, but Megan doesn’t say she is dead.
Given all the Sharon Tate speculation is it possible Megan doesn’t make it out of this season alive? Remember how the PFC mentioned he was really dead, Megan had been pregnant before and had a miscarriage, maybe Megan dies as well?
This message won’t count as my real comment, as it’s just releasing the hours of pent-up “Will Alan remark on [insert various bits] missed the other reviewers I was reading to tide me over?” Mostly not, but still a fantastic review and so satisfying, especially finally having SOMEONE spell “Siegel” logically/correctly. (Yes, I’m aware there are different common spellings, such as Segal, but it seems to me that all the years of Jane’s character I consistently saw the “ie” spelling, so it’s driven me bats all night to see so many variations.)
* Our whole viewing party cracked up at hearing Reagan described as being the one who was NOT an opportunist.
* Love your callback to “The Jet Set” and its advice. As one of the few people who despised that episode (at least the Don parts of it) and hasn’t warmed to it in successive viewings, I would never have recalled that line.
* Adore your opening parody/structure.
* ALWAYS adore your choice of “as soon as I…” moment.
* Lovely to see a reviewer who kept the clients straight. One fool even attributed the meeting to Sunkist IN THE SAME SENTENCE AS “Instant Breakfast.” Sheesh.
* Great observation re: Harper Valley fitting the motif. Please also note that it is in keeping with the discussion of hypocrisy (“You’re all Harper Valley hypocrites” + a woman being accused of inappropriate behavior by supposed paragons whose own virtues are fictitious) and with the closing shots of Pete admiring a miniskirt. HVPTA trivia relevant to women being denied power by others: After a long publicity campaign in which singer Jeannie C. Riley was compelled by her label to wear minis in every public appearance, she looked forward to attending an awards ceremony in the floor-length gown she had bought with her own money … only to find the aghast label took it upon itself to whip out the scissors and shorten it to a mini without so much as a “by your leave.” (From a documentary on the women of country music)
P.S. Tweets about “early stages of withdrawal” notwithstanding, deep down I do remember you warned us a year or more ago that we should no longer expect you to post the MM comments the same night, and it’s not truly fair for us to hold it against you when you live up to your billing so rarely after weeks of the pleasant surprise of a prompt posting. Thanks for giving us reviews so great it keeps us up nights waiting to get them.
Love Stan as “mother hen.”
Do you mean Harry?
Ginsberg called Stan a mother hen during his meltdown.
OK. Gotta rewatch.
Missed that bit before; Ginz loves Mother Hen Stan. So maybe the Exacto knife to the arm in “The Crash” reflected Ginz’s subconscious acting out of parent issues (abandonment/death on his mom’s part and/or his issues with his dad).
What didn’t work for me was “Harper Valley PTA” playing at the party. While this was a big hit at the time, it was also a very, very mainstream one, the type of song that our tiny little AM station in SC played practically every hour. Definitely not in the area of hip at all.
(BTW – any oldies fans out there singing “Ode to Billy Joe” today? You know, because it’s the 3d of June, another sleepy dusty Delta day.)
Singing it now, and probably for the rest of the day. Harper Valley PTA fit with the contrast between the Carnation meeting and the Hollywood Hills party for me. Hypocrisy may be the thread that was holding these groups together.
Yeah, I’d have to agree that Harper Valley, while a huge hit and a great song, would’ve been considered really really square, and vaguely country, in 1968. Definitely not the kind of thing that hipsters in LA would’ve had on the record player.
Ode to Billy Joe! I can remember kids flocking to see that movie, myself included, thinking it wasn’t the greatest film ever. Hurts to be that young. Dreadful movie.
I don’t think so. It was a huge hit and was played often and was not considered square or vaguely country at all here in California.
Someone wrote in another review (might have been Rolling Stone) that HVPTA and Janis’s “Another Piece of My Heart” were both strong women songs that fit into the strong women theme w/ Joan & Peggy. Check it out.
Harry Crane & Sam from Game Of Thrones both got called “Wizards” last night.
Love that too. It’s a total compliment for both of them. I think Harry’s quickly turning into the TV exec and will be running the whole thing in a few years. These NY guys don’t see that coming. NYC center of the universe? They have their heads in the sand.
Harry’s Attire: Was he going for Charles Nelson reilly or Fred from Scooby-Doo?
I’ll go with Fred. So where was the rest of the Scooby Gang: Daphne and Velma were wooing Avon and Shaggy and Scoob were back at the writer’s room but their hearts were on the barricades in Chicago.
Back to Harry: Sounds like Don won the skirmish over the Mustang. “Were you the guys that came in the taxicab?”
That and Harry doesn’t get to fly first class, oh to be a partner…
I was waiting for Harry to come back to the hotel in a shiny new convertible Camaro… I had a ’67, and it was way cooler than the Mustang!
Too funny! He’d need a pipe and a Match Game card to be Charles Nelson Reilly! I like the Fred reference-Scooby Doo almost like last weeks Gilligan Island scenario
Sepinwall you are right that the precursor to the Air Force was sometimes referred to as the Army Air Corp during WWII, but it was also called the Army Air Forces. So it wouldn’t be far fetched for Cutler to say he served in the Air Force. This would be especially true if he remained in the reserves after 1947 when the Air Force became a separate branch, as was the case with many WWII veteran officers.
Some of my Dad’s fellow officers in the 60s were Army Air Corps veterans. But they were proud of their new branch and proud to say Air Force.
During WWII my dad was in the Air Force, 1942-46. I think he took separate basic training and always referred to having “been in the Air Force”. I think they always may have seen themselves as a separate entity even if not technically so.
Agree, the ‘Air Force’ line confused me for a second, is Cutler supposed to be a Korean War era guy like Don? but a WWII USAAF vet might well also say he was in the ‘Air Force’, especially to a young 1960’s listener, even if he hadn’t served past 1947. The USAAF was a virtually separate service, the 1947 re-orge just made it official; it’s members didn’t typically emphasize ‘Army’. They might say ‘Air Corps’ though, which was technically their ‘branch of service’ in WWII (as opposed to Engineers, Infantry, etc).
Sometimes I feel like Mad Men is going in a very Sopranos-esque direction with our anti-hero leading man. The ever present harbingers of death (elevator shafts and dieing doormen to name a few; and now we can add being face down in a pool to the list) coupled with Matt Weiner being a big part of its 6th season make me feel the similarity to those last 20 or so joint episodes (season 6) of The Sopranos. Though the harbingers of death feel so much more overt then they did then with Sopranos I guess maybe I’ve been trained by watching Sopranos (and other shows of this caliber) to pick up on it much easier now too? Or perhaps it really is that overt? I’m not sure…
Anyway, I can’t help but feel we’re headed for Don facing some life or death struggle. Sometimes the only way a human being finds the motivation to change is by surviving a serious scare. Tony Soprano survived his gunshot, initially felt life is a gift and tried, for a short time, to start living as a changed man. But it wasn’t long (weeks, months?) before he started making choices to live out his more familiar life pattern of corrupting and killing and his moral descent came quicker and quicker during that period (spitefully making Bobby kill for the first time, recklessly gambling more and more often, killing Christopher). Will we see this in Draper too? Is he unable to stop repeating the familiar patterns of his life that he seems sometimes to so despise? Will he be able to stop his own moral decay?
I thought of the Sopranos too, but because they brought in Avon. Back then, the R&D facility was in Suffern, NY in Rockland County. And by all things I was able to figure out, Adriana got whacked near 7 Lakes Drive which is also in Rockland County, and the road leads out of Suffern too.
The “everyone’s looking for you” comment and Don’s conversation with the dead “brother soldier” (Dinkins) recalled Tony Soprano’s arrival at the “family reunion” in the house surrounded by woods during the Costa Mesa trip.
Joan’s trying to elevate herself to real player status in her arena, just as Angie Bompensiero did in hers.
Cutler’s losing Roger’s dog = Cutler’s leering while Wendy Gleason had sex with Stan = no one should trust anything/anyone of value to Cutler, not even Ted, not even when Cutler had a stake in its success (such as Chevy and Manischewitz). Ted couldn’t even trust Jim to tell him about Frank’s terminal cancer. Wasn’t Tony Soprano like that, too? (Think Jackie, Jr.; Adriana; Christofuh.)
Hmm, am I right with the following: Don blew off Chevy cause he thought it wasn’t worth his time. Ted then found a way to cut through the BS and now controls that client. I’ve seen this dynamic play out so many times at jobs where a guy starts thinking his time is too valuable… and the more valuable he thinks his time is -> the less he does.
I wonder if Don has the chops to actually generate the ideas anymore. He’s fine at bringing in the business, re: Dow Chemical, but when it comes to the creative side, I think he’s out to pasture.
This was a bit of a comedown from last week’s episode, which had so much action.
Poor Danny! Roger didn’t have to be so mean. What was that about?
Roger is a little boy who loves to be a bully. He can be a hilarious sidekick or a cruel jerk. Last night he was the latter.
Was anyone else surprised at Megan’s comment early in the episode about (and I probably have the words wrong) ‘that was the biggest mistake of my life’ in regards to Don asking her to come to California/Disneyland again with him since their last time lead to something special. I found that odd since she barely smirked when she said it and it was coming in a moment when they had some decent chemistry going.
I realize that nothing with Don is ever going to last, but at least it was nice to see him behaving like a loving husband, even if it comes on the heels of an affair and an evening with Betty.
I thought Megan’s was joking around with Don when she said that.
It was sarcasm, Megan trying to be funny and charming
No, Andrew’s right…she didn’t quite sell it as ironic. We’ve seen her be charming and funny; this was pretty deadpan. And when she tells him to look out for actresses, he says something like: “I hate actresses.”
It was almost like a comedy scene where the characters are under the influence of truth serum, try to say something agreeable and accidentally say something awful and true instead.
The “I hate actresses” was also sarcasm, IMO.
I prefer the droll sense of humor they had to playing the scene “wink wink, nudge nudge”-style.
A comfortable married couple doesn’t need to exaggerate the “just kidding” aspect of it… I thought it felt real.
I think you may have just hit the nail on the head as to why I have enjoyed a lot of this season. THEY ARE GOING CLICHED! AWESOME!
The best things I liked about Quantum Leap was the times it would be clichéd and actually celebrate the era that they were in. Mad Men makes me think that they 60’s were the worst time ever to live in America, that there is actually no one who is nice, no place that is actually welcoming and basically if people had a choice they would go straight from the 50’s to the 60’s.
At least with these parties and some of the music they are choosing to play and other stuff…I am actually starting to enjoy some of the 60’s portrayed here and why so many people I meet who lived in that era, loved it.
Please bring on some more clichés! Please! The rest is too dour!