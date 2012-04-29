‘Mad Men’ – ‘At the Codfish Ball’: The dirty city

A review of tonight’s “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as I spread my legs and fly away…
“It’s the future. It’s all I ever wanted.” -Raymond
Midway through “At the Codfish Ball,” Don and Megan discover that the business dinner they’re attending isn’t what they thought it would be, and that Raymond is going to fire them (and, based on his prior Edward Albee tickets, has likely already flirted with another agency) at their meeting the next day. But Megan improvises like a champ, prodding Don into doing their pitch on the spot (and Don in turn masterfully plays to Raymond’s ego by pretending like they hadn’t already thought of his casting idea), and they nail it. It is the pitch Raymond has been waiting months to hear from them, the pitch that lands them the account and makes both Don and the rest of SCDP realize that Megan really does have a gift for this business and isn’t just mid-life crisis arm candy.
It is a glorious moment, and the best Don Draper pitch in ages. It is also, unfortunately, the last moment in this terrific episode where the rug is pulled out from under someone and they respond remotely that well. Raymond gets all he ever wanted; everyone else gets dumped on, usually by the people whose love or respect they crave the most.
Abe scares Peggy with a dinner invite that she assumes is leading to a break-up, while Joan convinces her that it could be a marriage proposal. Instead, it turns out to be neither: Abe just wants to move in together. And while Peggy Olson is a very modern woman in so many ways (though Raymond didn’t want to see it, she’s very much living in the future), there are certain traditions from her family and her religion she hasn’t been able to entirely leave behind. Much as she’s not sure about Abe, and much as she wants to be independent, when Joan puts the marriage idea in her head(*), she realizes she actually wants it. She shows up for the dinner wrapped up like a Christmas (or Chanukah) present for Abe, and is positively giddy as he goes through what she assumes is a proposal. She goes along with it, but you can see in her face when Abe looks away that what she badly wants is for her “I do” to have a more traditional context. And then her old-fashioned mother – who, remember, responded to Peggy’s last major piece of housing news by warning her that she’d get raped if she moved to Manhattan – tears her to shreds, suggesting that Abe is using her for practice for the woman he’ll actually marry, and that if Peggy is this desperate and lonely, she may as well become a cat lady. Peggy still wants approval from her mother – wants to act like an adult with her, and be treated like one in kind – but Mrs. Olson only confirms Peggy’s fears about both Abe and their frayed mother-daughter relationship.
(*) If this had been earlier in the series, I might have wondered if Joan was just messing with Peggy. But I think they’ve reached a level of mutual respect – if not actual friendship – and in light of recent events in Joan’s own life, I took her advice, and her acknowledgment of trouble in her marriage (if not the whole story) as genuine. Where other characters are dumping on the ones who want approval, Joan declines an opportunity to be catty with Peggy, just as Peggy does with Megan, and both give a full-hearted, generous endorsement. Peggy’s shared joy for Megan was, in fact, about her only moment of pure happiness in the hour.
Don and Megan spend quite a bit of time scrambling in this episode, starting with when Sally and Bobby have to come stay with them at the same time Megan’s bickering parents are in town. But other than the Heinz pitch, nothing quite works out how they envisioned it. Megan is a hero at work, but her socialist father has utter contempt for the advertising business and for his rich new son-in-law, and nothing Megan does or says will change that. To Dr. Calvet, she’s not a woman who just closed a huge account for her husband’s firm; she’s his little girl who has sacrificed her own dreams for those of a loathsome man in a loathsome industry.
Sally also wants to be seen as a grown-up, and to have a grown-up experience, by going with Don to the American Cancer Society shindig. But Don’s not having his little girl in make-up and go-go boots just yet, and the dinner is one disappointment (no grand fairy tale staircase) after another (the codfish), leading up to the horrifying – and far more grown-up than Sally wants to be at this point – image of Megan’s mother gratifying Roger(**) as a way to get back at her disappointing, philandering husband.
(**) Okay, so maybe Raymond isn’t the only one who gets everything he wants in this one.
And though Don downplays the possibility of using the awards banquet to land new business for the agency, it’s clear how surprised and disappointed he was to hear Ken’s father-in-law tell him that while he’s won the respect of all the titans of industry at that dinner, none will ever hire him for fear of being the subject of another full-page New York Times ad.
Though the episode actually concludes on a brief, darkly amusing coda where Sally tells Glen Bishop that the city is dirty, its proper conclusion is that beautiful shot of Megan’s parents, Megan, Don and Sally sitting around that fancy table, some combination of disappointment, pain, betrayal and disgust washing over all their faces. This isn’t how anyone expected this trip, or this night, to go. Sometimes, you get everything you want. Other times, you get infidelity, cruel parental lectures, and a fish with the head still attached.
Some other thoughts:
* Sally’s concluding line to Glen inspired me to finally goof around on Tumblr (I apologize that it delayed the review by about 7 minutes, most of which was spent making the picture, as Tumblr is fast to set up). Enjoy Who Watches the Mad Men?, in which only Sally Draper and Rorshach can see the city’s true face. (And, yes, I owe a debt to Ron Sworshach) I’m open to submissions (surely there’s a perfect “GIVE ME BACK MY FACE!” image, and the “human bean juice” exchange with Nite Owl is a natural given the Heinz arc), which you can email me for now.
* While I’m having brilliant Sally-related ideas, who wants to start writing a “Roger Sterling: Professional Babysitter” spin-off pilot script? We know John Slattery has great chemistry with everyone – including his own wife in real life, Talia Balsam, in a welcome return as the first ex-Mrs. Sterling – but until I saw him with Kiernan Shipka, I hadn’t realized the enormous possibilities of putting Roger in a room with children. Wow.
* Roger was on fire in general with this one. I thought his surprised response to seeing Don and Megan actually working in his office was going to be the tops, but then we got “For all we know, Jesus was trying to get the loaves and fishes account,” and then his every interaction with Sally and then with Marie.
* This was only Jonathan Igla’s second “Mad Men” script credit to date (he co-wrote “Tomorrowland” with Matt Weiner), and also the first episode of the season where Weiner didn’t have either full or partial credit.
* Julia Ormond and Jessica Paré are only 17 years apart in age (if IMDb is to be trusted with actor ages, that is), but I suppose you can age Ormond up just enough to make it work.
* I assumed when the show briefly introduced Ray Wise as Ken’s father-in-law last season that we were going to see more of one of the most reliable character actors in the business. And he didn’t disappoint in his big scene tonight with Jon Hamm.
* Pete hasn’t had a lot to do in these two episodes since Lane gave him a good thrashing, but I quite liked him demonstrating to Megan’s father just what an account man does. (And, like so many other moments in the episode, it let Dr. Calvet get his hopes up for a moment, only to have them crushed with the realization of what was really happening.)
* How many times is that white carpet going to suffer? First the sloppy guests at Don’s surprise party, and now Bobby not quite keeping all the fountain pen ink on the newspaper.
* Also, as the seventh hour of the season, this is technically the mid-point. The season premiere counts as two episodes, so there are only 6 more to come.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Loved Roger’s ‘napalm’ comment as well.
Some of the best lines are kind of “throw-away” types. That one slipped in nicely. Roger was perfect pitch in this episode.
Loved Roger!!
Is it me, or did ‘go get em tiger’ mean that ol’ Rog read Spider-Man? Was that phrase in the zeitgeist by then?
Does anyone else think Conny Hilton will take notice of SCDP putting Heinz on the moon? Might be seeing that old bird soon.
If he did, he wouldn’t show up until the end of the season at the very soonest. Connie wants Don to earn the business; unless they can pull in a decent client, Hilton isn’t going to risk its business with a firm that has to fight tooth and nail for a beans account.
Hilton should have been at that dinner. He was part of the anti-smoking drive in the 60s.
“They make fancy plates and glassware. And napalm.” I lol’d.
“I got you a Shirley Temple. It’s time you started tapering off.”
loved, loved, loved Roger and Sally.
As Pete walks up, “And here’s Prince Charming…nah.”
To Don: “You’re just like an Italian bride. Everybody wants to give you envelopes.” Major LOLs ensued.
Roger literally glowed in this episode.
A Roger tour de force!
Sonia, I think we can abbreviate that nicely to “a Roger de force”
That chemistry between Roger and Sally is what made her witnessing his “betrayal” all the worse. And with step-grand-ma-ma none-the-less!
It’s really nice not seeing Roger as sort of washed up. The banter with Don over drinks in the office was vintage Roger, and reminded me of the pilot. The post-LSD Roger is the same old Roger, only more so: New and Improved Roger has twice the charm and four times the wit.
“He’s the one talking to Margaret Dumont over there.”
I thought that the shot of everyone sitting around the table seemed like the natural ending point too, and I was surprised when the episode continued beyond that.
After last week’s episode where Don and Megan were so unhappy in their marriage, it was strange but good to see the good chemistry that they have together when they’re not fighting. I’m really rooting for them to make it work.
I thought that was a fun ending moment too. Although I kind of wanted the shot to linger long enough for Roger to sit back down, goofy grin on his face, and light a cigarette. Like “well, THIS is a pretty good night, isn’t it?”
I thought the table was a great point to end too. But the final line to Glen on the phone clinched the entire episode.
THIS SERIES KEEPS JUST KEEPS GIVIN’ AND GIVIN”.
I thought that was the ending also, so sad and depressing. I was RELIEVED to have another. And that other was just the right note. Just right. That’s Mad Men.
I was a little worried about this episode until the two disappointing dinners. But the pictured tableau of three generations disappointed was great.
And what about the line of Roger supporting “everyone”? Does that mean his daughter’s marriage is in at least financial trouble?
“You’re a mean drunk.” was classic.
… and I thought his ex remarried already. I wonder how extended he really is….
Ah, three generations. I didn’t realize the call back to the Heinz pitch until now.
I think Jessica Pare is also being aged down
Indeed. She is, in reality, 30, but playing 26. Julia Ormond could easily be playing a few years older. So it all works just fine.
I believe Megan is supposed to be 25 or 26 and her mom looks to be 45-ish. Which honestly seems about right. Her parents seem like they had a child pretty early in (Marie’s) life.
And if Emil is really close to 60, then that makes even more sense–Marie could have been one of his students when he was a fairly young professor.
In fact, pretty interesting that the age-difference between the Calvets seems to be the same as the age difference between the Drapers.
But Megan is meant to be the youngest child?
Finally, Matthew Weiner put his ego aside and let someone else write a script without touching it
I’m sure he “touched it.” he just didn’t take an onscreen credit.
According to interviews with Matt Weiner it just means he re-wrote less than 70% of the script.
it’s not ego – that’s what showrunners do. They are the masters of that domain and you’re likely never going to a script for a show that hasn’t passed through the showrunner at some point in time. Some are more possessive than others of writing, but in the end, it’s not ego. It’s their job to put their vision on the screen, not step out of the way and let staff writers make up stories with no tie in back to the overall vision showrunner’s have for the season.
Nothings wrong with Matt’s ego that I can see. He’s gotten Mad Men this far — it’s his idea, his baby, he’s been a good, responsible, creative parent to it.
If it were going down a wrong path, that would be one thing, but I don’t think that’s the case here.
If Weiner had nothing to do with the script, how would you explain the presence of Glen? His character is creepy and the acting is terrible.
If if Weiner’s ego is big, so what? The show has a distinctive aesthetic, and a manic attention to detail. These are all good things, and if they come out of a producer with a very dominant, assured oversight of the show, so much the better.
Sometimes you just have to be a control freak, if you want things done right.
Glen is a gem of a character! and he (sorry I don’t know his name) acts like a real child, not like a child actor.
Ritz, he’s played by Marten Weiner, son of Matthew. I think he’s a great character too.
@Pete, thanks, I knew it was Matt’s son, just couldn’t remember his name. Such good casting. Brave of them to go with Marten. Matt Weiner may not have had to bet the farm on this show, but he put his heart into it, and has inspired everyone associated with it to do the same.
No longer on the fence about Megan. She was so masterful at that dinner with Raymond and his wife. Exciting stuff!
And then topping herself by suggesting, in the car, they skip the family scene and go straight to the office for their celebratory tryst. Ladies and gentlemen, the new Mrs. Don Draper!
Megan was mad when Peggy wasn’t jealous of her news right?
wrong…she was worried that she wasn’t happier about it, or worried about what poppa would say..
Should have just ended this episode after that great 5-shot of them at the table. Great shot!
agreed.
That would have been too cinematic and predictable. I loved that they went with the Sally/Glen close because it had the same jarring effect of what everyone, Sally in particular, experienced that night.
Was the BJ scene pushing the envelope a little bit? Seemed pretty graphic, even by basic cable standards.
… and we’re not in the Brooke Shields era anymore, where child actors are in the presence of simulated sexual conduct. With a Justice Department still sensitive to child and sex issues, I wonder how MM and American Reunion got their delicate scenes cleared.
They put the adult content warning on after the commercials and everyone I was with was guessing what we were going to see (our guess was Roger’s hindquarters…)
I don’t know. This is the same show that had an 11-year-old Sally (at least, that’s how old the actress was at the time–I’m not sure how old Sally is supposed to be, but it’s probably within a year one way or the other) masturbating, which is one of the most disturbing things I’ve seen on TV. If Matthew Weiner thought THAT was acceptable, then I can’t imagine the BJ scene phasing him.
It’s not like Sally was participating. They just tell the actress that her character just found, I dunno … a dead unicorn and edit her reaction shot in after the BJ scene.
LOL @ a dead unicorn
Sally didn’t have to SEE what we saw. She could’ve been looking at absolutely nothing.
What Ritz said. It’s called editing. The actress likely saw nothing, they didn’t show her in the same frame as Slattery and Ormond, they showed her alone. For all we know, Slattery and Ormond weren’t even on set the day they show Kiernan Shipka’s reaction shot.
There was a shot from behind Sally into the room but that could have been a stand-in or clever editing. We certainly did get the feeling that Sally was seeing Marie’s head bob up-and-down on Roger’s, um, lap even if Kiernan did not see this.
When she opened, the door, I heard Maeby Fünke’s voice ring out: “Well, I’m all grown up now!”
I do feel bad for Kiernan to have to watch the final episode though and find out that way. It would have been an excellent one to get her to do the commentary on (as they have her done one ep of commentary at least the last few seasons.)
You guys, she’s twelve. She knows what a blowjob is. Geez.
Kiernan Shipka could be an innocent 12-year-old who would be appalled to learn what Sally saw or a world-weary 12-year-old who would be amused.
It all depends on whether her parents let her watch Family Guy.
I’m going to assume Kiernan’s parents had “the talk” before they let her say “the boy pees inside the girl” and let her um… “watch” Man From UNCLE.
I’m sure when they filmed it, Kiernan wasn’t actually walking in on the BJ scene. She was probably shot to react to something else. A little camera trickery.
I am certain that the scene was spliced together without Kiernan present for Mrs. Covert’s nightcap. And I read an article in which Kiernan’s parents said they watch the show but don’t let their daughter view it. Wonder what she’ll think when she does see it at some point.
Yes, and I’m certain Ms. Ormond will be surprised when she sees the episode since she was probably not in the take either (joking). Seriously, Kiernan will not have to wait to see the episode to know what happened regardless of parental efforts, because there are multiple “channels” (including friends and reviews). And she’ll be fine.
Reply to comment…
Weren’t BJs considered pretty taboo in the ’60s or am I wrong there? I’m not saying it’s wrong that it happened in the show or anything, just clarifying.
Yep. It was the Baby Boomers who invented BJs. Nobody ever did anything before them.
Oral sex became more common in the early 20th century (increased hygiene awareness and access to bathing facilities). A nickname for it at the time was doing it “the 20th century way.”
@CAB Interesting. 20 Century….(rhymes with Fox).
It would have worked for me to have the scene be just a second shorter. It was shockikng enough just to see the set up.
I wonder a little bit about the reaction Megan had to her success with Heinz. Obviously everyone in the office (including Peggy) was very supportive, but she seemed indifferent.
I wonder if it has to do with the conversation with her father at the end about “her dreams” vs. her new life with Don.
Megan doesn’t even seem to know what she wants. When she came onto Don about being she seemed interested in cracking advertising. Now’s that she’s there, she knows she should be happier. My bet is she’ll either bolt for another firm to be free of Don’s influence or quit advertising altogether. Either way, it’ll be a blow to Don.
… or that she knows that the months leading up to this triumph were spent being her husband’s arm candy, her husband’s nooner, or the least essential copywriter on the team.
Because of Don’s characterization of her at the office, she couldn’t, until now, escape her image as someone who slept her way to the top. Now, that she has a truly workable (if not original — viz. the Clorox spot aired often during MM) idea, her previous image prevents her from truly claiming it. The horrific fight they had last episode came from her complaining that she should be more than Mrs. Don Draper, Home and Office Wife, and should she have an idea Don doesn’t agree with, but is still intrinsically good, will they have that fight again?
Also, with the bombshell Don received (that Ken hid from the firm, incidentally — here’s hoping his stories sell into paperback), life’s gonna get tough if that perception spreads throughout the industry. Megan might want to expand her duties, just when the firm contracts out of fear, or becomes more conservative generally. The solution, it seems, is for SCDP to embrace the future full-force, with those lifestyle companies that already have the youth vote and are thus immunized from social protests. Conversely, Megan laid out an old-fashioned message for a client who wanted something youthful. Megan provided the youth; here’s hoping Don doesn’t cast her advantages aside, because he’s too old to see her competence and toughness.
But can we give big ups to her, for having a mom that makes Betty’s look well-balanced, and yet being as decent a broad we’ve seen in the cast?
Yeah, that was what I was thinking at the end of the episode, because it almost seemed like Megan was uncomfortable with the celebration at the office earlier. She slips out and seeks out Peggy almost as if because she thought Peggy would be less excited about it (and so she didn’t have to feign it or something).
It’s hard to tell, she was genuinely happy right after the pitch happened though, but that could be interpreted as her fulfilling Don’s dreams (of having basically the perfect woman for him) rather than her own…
Kudos to this episode though. I think it’s the first time I actually feel like Megan’s a whole character outside of just being Don’s wife, with her own set of issues and wants and needs.
Roger+Sally= genius. I’m not a huge fan of Roger plot wise – perhaps because I’m not sure what role he plays in the narrative – but damn, he’s excellent and sparks chemistry with every charactter he gets a scene with. I definitely wouldn’t mind watching that spinoff of Roger and Sally, or of Roger and Peggy, lol.
Peggy. Awww, Peggy breaks my heart. The part that got to me – and to Peggy it seems – was her mother’s “you’re selling yourself short.” Because yes, her mom hates them moving in together because of old ideals and religion and tradition, but that part has truth to it.
I don’t think Megan’s indifferent or confused about what she wants, I think she’s politically astute enough to know that crowing about it will bite her in the ass with the team. Seeking out Peggy to tell her instead of letting Peggy wander in on the celebration was a gesture of respect. Megan wants to be part of that team and my money’s on her, no matter how much Don undermines that particular effort.
To be 26 again. Not really knowing what you want? Anyone else remember that feeling?
Megan knows for sure she wants Don. But maybe advertising isn’t the high & the thrill she thought it would be. I thought her arc was so important and am wondering why Alan isn’t giving it more, or any, thought. Compared to Peggy’s reaction, it is clear Megan doesn’t love this stuff. It was a great moment and one that stumped me. I couldn’t figure out why Megan’s reaction was like that.
Then I awoke this morning and realized- Megan is 26!! Unless you’re different, like Peggy, no one really knows what they want at that age. I think Megan expected it to feel differently.
There is nothing like our dads to put it into plain English (or French) for us. Her dad nailed it- she gave up on her dreams. I think its a fascinating twist. I love Megan.
I think the show is setting up for Megan to leave advertising and maybe Don, and he will be crushed on two fronts. A heartbroken Don Draper–that’s next season’s theme.
I really like this new development with Megan. The conversation with Peggy was very telling. If, like Peggy says, that’s as good as it gets in that job, and Megan doesn’t feel that excited, then what does she really have to look forward to?
I agree that I think Megan will end up leaving because of all of this.
I am beginning to wonder if Megan will push Harry out of a job. They’re on exceptionally unfriendly terms since she overheard him talking about her sexually. Harry’s not liked by anybody. She’s interested in entertainment. Could she do whatever he’s doing with TV?
After watching the episode’s video extras on AMC’s web site, it appears to be intentional that Megan seemed underwhelmed by her accomplishment.
It’s more than that–Megan keeps trying to step away from the idea, telling Don to take ownership of it multiple times. At first it seemed she didn’t want to step on her coworkers toes, but her downplaying it goes beyond humility, and after that awkwardly long scene with Peggy I got the feeling that perhaps she felt guilty (of “plagiarizing” from her father)?
As a 27 year old, I once gave up on a dream for another. Or maybe I just justified my life with the second.
I don’t think Megan gave up one dream for another – that would imply that advertising is equal as a dream to acting. I think Revolutionary Road is coming into play here a bit. How many thousands of artists, writers, photographers, directors and intellectuals have had to put aside their lofty ambitions and go into advertising? As in R.Road, we have someone here who’s putting aside a dream for advertising — and the rationalization — the deal you make with yourself is: “At least I can be creative and make money.” From what I remember, in R.Road Frank Wheeler comes to enjoy advertising a bit — where Megan is going in reverse. She came up with this great idea and gave an amazing pitch — all her talents were on full display — but in the end it’s for a can of fing beans.
Roger made me laugh out loud several times in the last 20 minutes.
We all know, now, that you’re staying up late for these, Alan.
I know, right? How many of us come here right after watching a new episode and keep hitting the refresh button (a la Jesse Eisenberg at the end of “The Social Network”) waiting for Alan’s review (and a new floodgate of comments) to appear?
Roger was amazing. I’m all for Alan’s spinoff idea. How about “Roger Knows Best,” or “Mr. Sterling’s Neighborhood” I see Roger as something of a Bill Cosby/Mr. Rogers type character, spinning life lessons, but also gaining unexpected insights from the kids. Oh, and there have to be Muppets.
“Today’s episode is brought to you by the letters L, S and D.”
@huell LOL!! and by the numbers 6 and 9.
Slattery would have been a brilliant guest host on the original Muppet Show. He’s just one of those rare people – Steve Martin comes to mind – who’d be perfectly at ease interacting with a gaggle of screaming Muppets.
Damn, Julia Ormond looked great
I got to meet her at a capitol event a few months ago, and she is absolutely stunning in person (and frakkin petite).
Agree…and loved the dress at the ACS event.
Probably my favorite episode of the season so far. Loved Roger and Sally’s interaction. Creepy Glen is back and he’s not even that creepy anymore. Best of all, Megan is 10 times more interesting than Betty, and spending time with her doesn’t feel quite as much of a chore as it is with Betty.
I’m not sold on Megan’s storyline yet. It’s like watching “The Graduate” from Elaine Robinson’s perspective.
Vulnerable Betty of season 1 was pretty interesting, with her trembling hands and shooting pigeons. It wasn’t until she became jaded and hardened that we started hating her.
The fact that glen answered the last call in only a coat wreakS of a creepy flasher. How old is he anyways ? If that’s not boarding school it’s creepy a college kid is talking to what I’m assuming is a junior high kid at the most (only because a Sally high school story should have been told if she’s there)
Glen is not in college. They’re both about 12-13 now.
He’s a really bad actor, too. At least at acting out phone conversations.
Of course Glenn is back. Matt Weiner loves nepotism.
Pretty sure Creepy Glen is a few years older than Sally (so maybe 15 or 16), so it’s likely a boarding school. Even so, a 16 year old having graphic sexual conversations with a 12-13 year old is still kind of creepy.
@Anna – nepotism or not, the Glenn character has played a key role in the development of both Sally and Betty and I think he’s been competently acted. Also, it makes sense that Sally would keep in touch with him, so his two minutes of airtime this season were not gratuitous.
I’m happy to see Glenn back and Peggy’s mom, too. I guess Glenn is in boarding school. Can’t wait to see where that is going.
I think Glen is at a summer camp, which would mean the episode was still in August 1966.
If Creepy Glen is taking trigonometry, he’s not 12. In my high school it was junior year. So, he’s 16 and she’s 12? Creepy.
Glen was 9 at Sally’s 6th birthday party in 1960. So he’s 15 and she’s 12? She’s in 7th and he’s in 10th grade? That seems about right.
A number of the kids were wearing Hotchkiss shirts which is a Boarding School in Connecticut. He’s a little older but remember, Sally was one of the few friends he has. Don’t think it was as creepy back then as it seems now.
I think TJ is right,15 and 12 respectively. Also,I think Sally thinks of Glen as a friend(although a forbidden one) and not a “boyfriend.” Sally doesn’t have an older brother and I think in some ways Glen fulfills that role as well. Just my opinion.
I totally see Glen as an older sibling surrogate for Sally. They have a lot of shared experiences and are protective of each other.
I agree, Glen is good for Sally. An older brother type that she can count on to look out for her and be on her side.
Sally probably finds it easier to connect with Glenn than her own brother, who can be kind of inconsistent. I mean Bobby will wake one morning and it’s almost like he’s a whole different person.
The “creepy” thing is projection, IMO. Weiner has talked about this – how most entertainment ignores the fact that kids are sexual beings, or more precisely, are growing into it, at different speeds.
He’s a kid, *talking* to a slightly younger kid in language that all kids would use. The inference that he’s some sort of pervert is ridiculous.
“Creepy” better describes Betty’s reaction to Glen’s crush in season 2(?). Though “sad” is the best word.
@ harry the hat LOL! nice.
I’ve never found Glenn creepy – he was lonely and too honest and the conversations between Betty and Glenn were inappropriate, but they were just human. He’s been a good friend to Sally and they aren’t that far apart in age. He’s a good character.
I enjoyed the Sally & Glen dynamic. The last episode was in September, so this one’s later & they’re back @ school, boarding in his case. Still trying to decipher the exact month/date, I think they gave a clue or two, will have to rewatch.
Harry the Hat: that’s pretty funny. Mad Men goes through “Bobbies” faster than Spinal Tap went through drummers. It’s a testament to Kiernan Shipka’s consistency that she’s been kept on through the whole series.
@ DC Shipka’s development as an actress seems to be one of the most astounding stories in TV history. There’s no way Wiener could have known when she was hired as a 5 year old that she’d eventually be able to hold her own as a fascinating and complex character in scenes with some of the best actors on television.
Alan has written about how it’s almost impossible to find a teenage boy who can act, but has there ever been a pre-teen actor or actress on television (or movies) who can match Shipka’s portrayal of Sally?
Also, Alan, where does Creepy Glen (sorry, I just love that nickname) fit in your pantheon of TV’s teen guys?
I think that Glen is at HOTCHKISS (famous prep school) because in an earlier scene he’s wearing a sweatshirt from the school. Also, according to show chronology, he’d be 15 to Sally’s 12, but in a few years that gap will close and they could date and probably will. In any case, BOTH kids are great little actors!
I laughed more at this episode than any in quite a while. And it’s always fantastic to see Ray Wise pop up again. He’s fantastic in that scene with Don.
Poor Don. You’re on the top of the world and along comes Bob comes to burst your bubble.
LEELAND!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Bob? Eager for fun?
Bob, wrecking dreams again…. from Twin Peaks’ wackness to The Shining’s callback….
Man, that’s two Twin Peaks vets this season. I’m hope we see more! How about: Roger’s love affair with LSD hits a bump after he meets a backwards talking Michael J. Anderson on his next trip?
“On the next Mad Men…
‘What are YOU doing here?’ | ‘Whose that?’ | ‘Hold my calls.’ | ‘This is an outrage!’ | ‘Mees yeht tahw ton era slwo eht’ | ‘You’re in over your head.’ | ‘I hate you!!!!’ | ‘More coffee, Mr. Cooper?’ |
…for a longer look go to AMC dot com.”
Funny, Huell.
i guess an episode about disappointments ended up as a disappointing episode itself therefore mission accomplish.
I thought it was great!
Agree completely. This episode was a huge disappointment. My wife and I could have joined that table of downcast faces at the end – what a waste.
you guys stay at this table, we’ll be right back. drink up.
Please, help yourself to some cold codfish.
Loved it as well. I dont think I’ve ever seen a bad episode of Mad Men – and I generally try to be objective as much as possible!
I think Megan’s father was right about Megan putting her dreams on hold. The look when talking with Peggy really foreshadowed the daddy-daughter exchange. That said, what IS Megan’s dream?
Exactly. I like Megan, a lot, but I did comment that it would have helped if we’d known her dream, beyond the thrown-off line a weeknorntwo ago about acting.
I want to know that too, what dream her father implied she had abandoned. It explains a little the otherwise mysterious discomfort with – not her success, she was totally stoked about her own idea – but how it was received. I found myself trying to figure out what she was hoping for out of talking to Peggy about it. What better outcome could there have been? But the introduction of her father explains a lot about why she seems at times self-conscious about benefitting from Mrs. Draper-ship.
We learned in a previous episode that Megan came to NYC to be an actress.
Megan wanted to be an actress, like Jay says. It’s ironic–and interesting–that her dad would be disappointed that she’s no longer a struggling actress but instead has a steady office job and a relatively good marriage.
The Revolution, she abandoned the Revolution of the workers for a Manhattan penthouse.
The horror.
Indeed, I’m aware she was in NYC to become an actress (or rather, she came to NYC to be an artist, and was trying to be an actress, if there’s any diff). It hadn’t occurred to me that this was the dream her father was referring to, but that would be the simplest explanation…and therefore likely the right one.
Megan’s dream cannot be becoming an actress. Her father could not consider that a dream!
I thought it was fantastic, maybe the best episode of the season (either this or the Lane-centric one). It was a particularly welcome step up from last week’s dreadful episode (yes, I know I’m in the minority, but I still think that was the worst episode the show has ever done). When the show sticks to what it’s good at (advertising, interoffice relationships, personal relationships, the Dick Whitman stuff that they never address anymore, etc.), then it’s one of the best shows on TV. When it starts getting into fat Betty Draper, murderous fever dreams, LSD benders and out-of-sequence storytelling, then it really suffers. This episode was a great example of the good Mad Men. I really enjoyed Megan getting things done, and I’m always happy to see Sally. I’m glad the show finally got back to the letter about Lucky Strike that Don wrote, and it was nice that it didn’t turn out the way he (or the audience) expected. The stuff with Megan’s parents was interesting, as was the stuff with Peggy and her boyfriend living together. The only thing that struck me as a little odd is that the whole “Don abandoning Megan in a parking lot and then chasing her around the apartment” thing was basically ignored, which seems unrealistic. I’ll be disappointed if that isn’t revisited. But maybe Megan was just putting on a show for her parents. Overall, just a very good episode.
I don’t think it was clear how much time had passed between last week’s episode and this one. It could have been a month or longer, in which case the Howard Johnson issue would have “settled down.”
I remember last week
Don saying something to Megan about her parents coming to visit in 2 weeks (?) as his excuse for why he didn’t want to drive the extra hour and a half from the Plattsburg HoJo to Montreal for a quick visit…?
Even giant blowout fights can disappear from a couple’s day-to-day life much quicker than a couple weeks. Disappear for a few days at a time, at least. Because we saw them strong in their relationship over these few days doesn’t mean they didn’t fight the day before her parents came or the day after they left.
Much of the strength of Mad Men’s story-telling comes from its elliptical nature. We don’t need to see every conflict resolved and every relationship forming, because we only check in with these people once every two to four weeks. With impressively few exceptions, Mad Men does a good job of allowing you to feel that time has passed in a believable way between each episode. Having Don and Megan over their fight and presenting a united front to her parents is part of that.
I think Don and Megan made it evident by the end of last week’s episode that the HoJo incident was behind them – or being painted over – by the following day.
Why the need to re-visit the parking lot incident? They have a sometimes volatile relationship, but also have some really good times where they get along very well. Why revisit that?
Like LSD, last week’s episode was above quite a few heads, but for Roger and his wives, it was money-ball.
I agree that the HoJo fight was not good, but could it be as simple as growing pains in the relationship. They haven’t known each other that long after all.
I thought Joan was perhaps an *eensy* bit catty when Peggy said she should go home and change before her dinner with Abe, and Joan said “better yet, go shopping.” There seemed to be a brief pause before she responded as she sized up the outfit Peggy was wearing, and the unspoken message seemed to be “you don’t have anything at home nice enough for a marriage proposal.”
I didn’t read it as cattiness. It’s more like “do I still have to do this mentoring crap with you, Peggy?”
Nah, I think Joan needed to mentor, in a way that was broadened by her heartache. Just her mentioning “I’m normal”, with the rejections she’s had, meant that she wasn’t interested in only being the Queen Bee anymore — that she stopped trying to be perfect just to get a man, and that there’s more than one way to be happy.
And, really, was that outfit appropriate for a candlelit dinner? Peggy cast off those trappings for success, and she wanted, in a weird way, what Megan had, prior to saving the Heinz account — marriage, comfort, support, and a success that wasn’t too exposed to scorn.
I’d worry more about Pegs’ sexual 180 — from the possibility of multiple partners (and, yes, anonymous sex) to sexual monogamy without the ring. It was obvious that Abe wanted his convenience without spelling out his promise to be faithful. Hate Pegs’ mom as you will, but she knew a thing or two about girls being heartbroken at playing wife.
Joan was out of the office way too long. It’s good that they developed her character by showing us a vulnerable side, but that’s all we saw for ages. Now its difficult to see her the way others do – as strong and always in control.
After being so supportive toward Peggy, Joan just couldn’t help get one little dig in. I cackled when she made the “shopping” comment. Peggy seemed to be the only one who didn’t get it, though she did follow the advice (the wisdom of her dress choice, on the other hand, is open to debate)
Not catty at all. It’s always desirable to get a new outfit for a special occasion!
Peggy has been wearing the most awful clothes lately. I was glad to hear she was going shopping. She looked really good in her new dress.
Write a comment…always good to see peggy’s mom, so we can be reminded again what a goof it was to make her both Norwegian and Catholic. makes about as much sense as a Sicilian Lutheran. maybe making her such a ridiculous bitch is a way to write her out of the show so they dont have to highlight their mistake anymore.
whoops, double post. guess we all make mistakes.
Olsen is Peggy’s father’s name; I seem to remember that Peggy’s mother is Irish. Maybe not. At any rate, religion and nationality (or ethnicity) aren’t always mutually exclusive.
How long has it been since we last saw Peggy’s mother? She’s lost none of her negative energy in the interim.
Peggy’s mom is a nasty piece of work, but is she wrong? Abe’s decision to propose moving in together instead of marriage could mean that he knows he’ll settle down with a Jewish girl someday.
Also, Peggy’s mom is an Irish-American Roman Catholic who married a Norwegian-American Lutheran. Remember when she was so broken up about JFK’s death Peggy went in to work to get away?
I loved mama Olsen’s reaction to Abe’s comment that Ham was his favorite dish.
Peggy is a woman ahead of her time. She may have been disappointed that Abe did not propose marriage but she would not have agreed to move in with him simply to make him happy. Like she told her mom — she is an adult. She is doing what she wants to do.
The ham comment reminded me of Woody Allen at the dinner table with Annie Hall’s family: “It’s dynamite ham.”
always good to see peggy’s mom, so we can be reminded again what a goof it was to make her both Norwegian and Catholic. makes about as much sense as a Sicilian Lutheran. maybe making her such a ridiculous bitch is a way to write her out of the show so they dont have to highlight their mistake anymore.
There are Norwegian Catholics. But yeah as a tiny minority it’s a very bizarre choice. They could easily have made Peggy Irish or even just German Catholic.
Im sure cats live longer thatn 13 years.
No I’d say 13 is average for a cat to live. At 12 they start showing their age and developing health problems. 16 years old is geriatric for a cat. You hear about cats living to 22 but that is the exception. And in the 60’s, did you shell out hundreds at the vets office keeping them alive?
I had a cat that lived to be 18. The vet said that was exceptionally old.
I don’t think Peggy’s mother is a ridiculous bitch – I think she’s scared and conventional, which is quite different. My issue with the move in story line is only that Peggy wants something different – she clearly would like to be married, although I’m not sure she wants to marry Abe. Problems in relationships come up when one partner wants something different from the other and doesn’t ever say it/get it. In that sense, Peggy’s mother KNEW that Peggy actually would have preferred to get married.
Not to mention that for Peggy’s Catholic mother, ‘living in sin’ is not just a figure of speech.
I think Peggy’s not dead set on marriage, but on being happy, committed and to a certain extent, fitting in. She’s blazing trails and found herself an outsider for going after what she wanted in her work life. I can understand that she’s hesitant to do the same in her personal life, and marriage would make her respectable, to a certain extent, in the eyes of her family and their social circle at home.
For Peggy, everything she wants is turning out to require a fight. That’s tiring. I understand her dreaming a bit about what marriage to Abe would be like, for her, for her family, but I don’t see her as pining for marriage per se. She wants to be with Abe and she wants him to want to be with her. And now, as it turns out, being with Abe is again making her an outsider. I think that prospect is as daunting as it is exciting for her – we see that full range of emotions in this episode.
I think it’s telling she says to Joan, “I thought you would be disappointed in me.” It’s something you would say to your mother. It also expresses her longing for acceptance.
This was my favorite episode of the season so far. If anyone can parlay the Lucky Strike NYT stunt into socially conscious business, it’s Don Draper.
It seems that no one can really be happy for more than half an episode in Draperland.
I’m hoping that the bombshell about the CEOs “hating” Don for embarrassing his client is a nice segue into SCDP pursuing younger, more countercultural brands.
I’m trying to think what the equivalent of a dynamic “startup” would be, circa 1966. Obviously, many of the advertising houses were pretty young and radical. What about their clients? Which companies in the SCDP Rolodex would have been most attuned to the shifts in American culture in the 1960s?
Great thinking DC. Many of the Silicon Valley companies were getting off the ground in the mid-60s, but would be off the radar of Madison Avenue at this time (I think).
Am I crazy to think that there were some stylistic things that seemed very Godfathery? The music for one, and that shot you had in the screencap reminds me of some of the imagery from Connie’s wedding. Plus they actually referenced “an Italian wedding” and people standing in line to give you envelopes of money.
With the Italian wedding comment, the music and a comment in Game of Thrones which I watched right before, I definitely had the Godfather on my mind. I think some of the music in the last episode was also similar to the Godfather music, so I don’t know if it was intentional specifically for anything in this episode or not.
OMG. Yes, I was also thinking about Godfather while watching this episode. And end credits theme was very SATC, haha, which after blowjob and “dirty” line makes sense.
The music was definitely an homage to the Godfather.
It was very godfather-y. I read te comments only to see if I was the only one. The Italian bride thing sealed it for me but the music and edits screamed Godfather. Nice work!!
Yes, i think that final scene at the ball was very deliberately set up as an homage to the Godfather, down to the expressions on their faces. Masterful.
Yes. I agree. Lots of Godfather here. Especially the scene where Sally opens the door on Roger/Marie. It reminded me of the last scene in part 1…Kay looking in and seeing someone kneeling in front of Michael (kissing his ring). Both characters were being exposed to something they didn’t want to know…
Two reasons this is my favorite season of Mad Men:
– Addition of Megan/subtraction of Betty. Not just addition by subtraction, Megan’s a great character in her own right.
– Lack of Dick Whitman plot thread. The show’s compelling enough without hidden/fake identity issues that few of us can relate to.
I agree Meagan’s a great character, and indispensable to Don’s development. As far as Dick Whitman, what’s most compelling to me about that story line is the fact of Dick’s desertion during wartime, what that says about his character, and how it may crop up in the plot. I’ve never viewed Don/Dick as a hero in this story. In the full arch of the series, we hope for Don to become a better man. Or I do, at least.
Don Draper can be my Superman. The Dick Whitman story is one of my favorites…I loved the storyline with Anna. You can see that at one time, he was young, optimistic, idealistic.
I am still trying to make sense out of Megan’s family. From all their long talks on the phone, I was stunned to see that Megan thinks she and her Mom are competitors. And I think the few times that Megan’s dad genuinely smiled were when he saw Don be affectionate with Sally and mirror his own feelings about Megan… I don’t think her father is so disappointed in Megan as he is unhappy that he has to share Megan with Don….it was an unexpected family dynamic.
I think it’s pretty clear her Marxist father is disappointed in her for marrying an ad man and giving up her dreams to work in his field.
I know! I pictured her mom round, matronly, motherly and sweet! Strange the way it turned out.
I am glad I am not the only one who felt this way about Meagan’s mother. The phone calls always seemed very maternal. Meagan always seemed to be seeking marital advice from her mother. Last week when Don called her from the pay phone, there wasn’t a hint of flirtation in her voice and then this week, we see this sexed up mama flirting with Don and passing out with a cigarette in her hand.
LOVED Roger with Sally! I was really hoping the two of them were about to start a good relationship; and Sally would have another adult outside her parents she could go to for advice/help if she needs it down the road, who would respect her and treat her like an adult. Really wish they hadn’t thrown such a disgusting wrench into that!
Yeah, that totally killed off Alan’s idea for a babysitter Roger spin-off. Maybe a spin-off to this column, though: “What’s Sally Watching?”
@FISHCOUGH
Would Sally’s reviews of “Man From Uncle” make it past the Hitfix censors?
Roger and Sally were great. However, I don’t think Sally will look at Roger the same anymore.
Do you really think Roger would be a good role model for anyone??? LOL…it’s hilarious! I cringe when I think of the advice he would give! LOL
I’m sure Roger would have been mortified had he known that Sally witnessed his knob getting polished. (Why in heck didn’t they lock the door?) Also, in terms of babysitting, Sally may be a heck of a lot safer with Roger than Grandma Francis, the Seconal pill pusher. Jimi Hendrix, Judy Garland and other well-known “legal” addicts all had Seconal in their systems as a major culprit in their demise.
Not to mention that Grandma “Bluto” Francis also likes kicking back the sauce — a dangerous combo with Seconal.
I’m not saying Roger is a good role model; just that he relates to kids really well, and particularly well with Sally–who I don’t think we’ve ever seen have such a positive set of interactions with an adult before. And I agree Roger would have been mortified if he’d known Sally walked in–and felt terrible about it. Roger has many issues, but I don’t doubt that.
Sterling’s Gold 2: Fatherly advice to a wayward generation. In your local bookstore at a special price.
One beef I have with the show’s realism is that Sterling’s Gold was seen as a joke. Roger’s very successful at what he does and can communicate it well. if he could transmit his charisma to the page why wouldn’t his book be successful?
What a fucking downer.
Welcome to Mad Men.
This is something that’s been bugging me for the last couple of seasons, and the ACS “ball” reminded me of it: Whatever happened to the American Folk Museum that Don was on the board of in “The Gold Violin”? (Cooper: “Whirlygigs!”) I know the real-life folk museum had a tumultuous first few years, and that perhaps Don and many other board members got left behind. But I’m surprised it’s never even been MENTIONED again. That scene with Bert was such an insanely cool tease to where the show and Don’s character might go (“Pull back the curtain, and take your seat”). While other shows (even great ones) routinely drop plot threads, Weiner almost NEVER does. Which makes that stick out like a sore thumb for me.
Totally unrelated: Which 007 novel was Draper reading? I’m a huge Bond geek, and I’ve seen a lot of different editions of the books, but I can’t place that one. In my low-def version, it looks like red Japanese writing, which would make it YOU ONLY LIVE TWICE? It’s not the U.S. first edition, though.
It wasn’t a Bond novel, it was The Fixer by Bernard Malamu and from what I could tell was something Don seemed to be reading because Megan’s father was there rather than a Bond novel which is something that he would normally read.
Ah, that makes sense. Thanks for the reply. Interesting choice of book, in relation to this season’s heavy focus on the Jewish experience.
I always found Don’s reading to be pretty interesting. Maybe his way of “studying” the people around him. “Exodus” was his bedtime choice during his Rachel days, the Frank O’Connor book he sent to Anna, and now “Fixer”
Don’t forget Berlitz French, which he was reading on the office couch. (I guess he’s still not working.)
Great line from Joan in the mentoring scene, too — all over Twitter at the moment: “Men don’t take the time to end things. They ignore you, until you insist on a declaration of hate.”
Yes, it basically summed up her marriage in a nutshell.
yes, that was a great line!
IMHO opinion that was the line of the evening. I don’t think truer words have ever been spoken.
Great review as always, Alan, and you aren’t overselling your “Who Watches Mad Men” idea as brilliant.
It’s funny, last week was the LSD episode, but it’s this week that had so much insight it was essentially a theme. Wool ripped off people’s eyes left and right, from “we’re getting fired,” to Pete’s fantastic demo, to Megan’s father and Peggy’s mother giving scathing takes on what they’re doing. Don finally realizing that his “quitting cigarettes” ad wasn’t an act of pure genius. And I loved Joan’s “men don’t take the time to end things. They ignore you until you insist on a declaration of hate.” Sometimes you know or should know what’s going on, but you need somebody else to spell it out for you.
Don’s quitting cigarettes ad is still smart because it kept the firm alive. SCDP might not have survived the loss of reputation associated with being dumped by Lucky Strike.
I agree with RCADE, but I think JinJee has a point in that Don published the letter in an attempt to save the company, short-term. Not only did he not consider the long-term implications, he assumed that once the short-term goal of the letter was accomplished, it was like it never happened and we’d all move on. Remember that Don is still firmly a part of the “this never happened” club. The hard reminder from Ken’s father in law served more to remind Don that actions–all actions, not just the letter–have consequences. Something that character still hasn’t completely learned.
I agree with you too, Rcade, and I do think it was genius in a way. Just not every way. And this consequence was essentially why the partners were apoplectic about it at the time.
In fact, that letter caused Cooper to leave the firm (or at least say he was going to). He’s back now, but we’ve never heard the story of his return.
The only thing I disliked about this episode was how predictable it was when Peggy went expecting a marriage proposal and ended up with a request to “shack up” together. We’ve seen that exact scene in a dozen other TV shows.
Me too. The exact comment I was going to leave. This show has gone to that well before, with Don day-dreaming about London in Guy Walks Into and Advertising Agency. I didn’t like it then, either.
Here I thought it was both better and worse than before. Worse, in that Peggy’s outwardly-expressed expectations were way over the top and unbelievable for that character. I believe she might be hoping against hope, but not that she’d be so obvious about it.
Better, in that I enjoyed her reaction to it. That felt believable. How she internalized it, and gave the exact response she had prepared for a proposal. I just wish they hadn’t underlined it with her actions before the non-proposal. Only false moment in a great episode.
I don’t see in Peggy’s character the same kind of independence as in, say, Joyce’s character. I think she’s open to trying new things or blazing new trails for women, but I think that’s a result of not being too successful at more traditional avenues. I do think she was thrilled inwardly that Abe would ask her to marry him. I think it was just another defeat for her when he didn’t.
Two things I noticed. First, Don did the exact same thing to Heinz that Peggy did last week (telling Raymond that this is the campaign) only it works for Don.
And second, after Megan’s issue last week about being taken seriously at work, Don actually takes her seriously at work. He listens to her idea and uses it to sell Heinz.
Not only that, but Megan’s pitch was very similar in tone and even content to Peggy’s. They basically gave Raymond the same thing Peggy gave him in the office–the same kind of nostalgic pitch–only this time he bought it entirely based on the different surroundings. On his wife insisting, on Don presenting, probably on the alcohol.
Megan: “Heinz: Some things never change.” Peggy: “Home is where the Heinz is.” I think Peggy’s tagline, alone, is actually stronger. She’s doing good work, but she’s still being hung out to dry, while Megan finds success precisely because Don gives her the kind of help he’s refused to give Peggy so far this season.
Poor Peggy.
The difference was the messenger, 1) a man delivered the pitch 2) that man was Don. We have learned that Raymond doesn’t take women seriously and before Peggy’s pitch, he asked if Don signed off on the proposal. I agree that Peggy’s pitch was similar to Megan’s and her visual of kids at the bonfire could have been the ending scene of Megan’s pitch.
It seems like Don is going to mentor Meagan and kick Peggy to the side. If he had shown up to the last pitch, he could have sold Peggy’s idea. “Hoe is where the Heinz is” actually is a better tag for Meagan’s visuals. Also, Meagan’s idea seems a little long for a commercial.
TV commercials DID run longer in the 60s than they do now. Few people had remote controls, there were only a handful of channels, and people had longer attention spans. ;-)
I hadn’t really noticed the similarity between Peggy’s and Megan’s ads before. Thematically, yes, there is a link, but the execution is quite different.
I agree that having Don deliver the pitch was key, as Raymond clearly has issues hearing anything from women (look how he disses his wife as soon as she speaks up), but there was one other aspect to the pitch that clearly marked it as superior to the others. The future. Raymond says as much, “That’s what I’ve wanted all along.” (I’m paraphrasing.)
My idea for a pitch would have been “It’s a topsy-turvy world, and maybe the problems of two people don’t amount to a hill of beans. But this is our hill, and these are our beans…Heinz.”
My birthday and the start of Rorschach’s journal are the same date, (yeah, take that old farts) so definitely game for Mad Men/Watchmen mash-ups.
Peggy in the psych ward: “None of you understand. I’m not locked up in here with you. You’re locked up in here with me!”
Paul holding on to his dear pipe: “We’re all puppets, Laurie. I’m just a puppet who can see the strings.”
Betty: “My mother, she eroded my adolescence, chipping me into the shape she’d have been if she hadn’t had me.”
Don sitting contemplative goes well with Dr. Osterman’s entire time-space monologue from Mars.
And finally, Lane on the phone to London, telling his superiors “Do you seriously think I’d explain my master-stroke if there remained the slightest chance of you affecting its outcome? I did it thirty-five hours ago.”
Yeah, it’s a good idea, Alan :)
Thanks for the inspiration, Geoff! You will probably be pleased by the new additions. :)
Some great shots at the codfish dinner. Disappointed with Julia Ormond’s French accent though. Quite poor.
Oh, I don’t know. Her French looked pretty good to me!
I agree. She can’t fake the accent very well when speaking English, and her French itself is dreadful. That was distracting to me and felt like a sloppy oversight for a show that always has all the details so perfectly polished. Loved the episode though.
@fishcough – *cough* heh.
French and French-Canadian are very different things.
The Japanese in season 4 was also pretty bad.
Indeed-French-Canadian is quite different from French…
It is unquestionably different—but as a native French speaker familiar with both types of accent, there was nothing French-Canadian about the way she was speaking either.
@TrueNorth – happy /somebody/ got that joke!
I actually am French canadian and I can tell you that Julia Ormond’s accent was terrible, although I have always loved her as an actress. I too felt like it was a sloppy oversight for a show usually so perfectly polished… and there’s a lot of great French canadian actors out there (just like Jessica Paré !).
This season of Mad Men has had a lot to say about time, in particular the passing of the torch from one generation to the next. While it has mostly focused on the way that this occurs in an office – intern becoming protege, protege becoming superior – and in a culture as a whole Codfish Ball presented a third, more personal sort of succession: that of the parent to the child. Some mentions have been made about Mothers in the episodes seen thus far, but they were mere foreshadowing, hints at what was to come this week, what has been coming all along. For Mad Men has always been a show about the way that the past hangs over us and no memory haunts as strongly as that of our mothers and fathers.
As children we are innocent, naive and full of wonder but this is only temporary; we are lambs lead to the slaughter of sentience. Though it does not happen in an instant and is not traceable to one specific occasion Like most stories would have us believe, we all of us eventually lose that childish perspective and start seeing the world like our parents do; a lot of things may have changed over the centuries but this one stays the same. This newfound maturity brings with it a sort of subtle maudlin, a melancholy but not a sadness and that more than anything is the feeling that this episode presented; it was almost a mediation on the middling.
Last week I spoke on Schrodinger and that speech also applies here because an uncertainty is again answered with compromise, though the stakes here are somewhat lower than last week’s life or death. Peggy us asked to dinner by Abe, a rather ambiguous figure to us in the audience who have seen very little of him, and she is unsure whether he has asked her there to propose to or break up with her. In the end it’s a little of both; the words are very similar to those you would use in a proposal but the heart isn’t in them. The same can be said of the whether or not you turn into your parents? The answer seems to be both yes and no for on the surface it may seem like it in some ways – your appearance and attitude – but in other, perhaps more important ones, you differ as these characters do here. Megan looks so much like her mother and at times their tics and motions were indistinguishable but she has already proven herself to be a more well rounded individual, so we’ll see.
Inevitably when these children grow up – or spread their legs and fly away as some may say – they split and start growing in two different directions: towards and away from their parents and both of these serve as a disappointment to the ones that raised them. Betty resents Sally on some level because of their similarities in demeanor while Megan’s Father finds the fact that she shelved her acting dream so unbearable because his own has gone unfulfilled, perhaps the behavior of Peggy’s mom may also be explained by this. They’re not alone in feeling that way though for another of the things that never changes is ( not the actor who plays Bobby but ) the fact that life is full of little disappointments, it’s never quite like it is in the stories that these people spin for a living: the ballrooms don’t have staircases, Megan served Spaghetti instead of beans and hey, wait a second Harry you weren’t actually there!
We tell these lies though to make things easier on ourselves, just as Megan mentioned how Don came up with the home run copy when pitching to Heinz; admitting that she, a female, first thought of it was not only a risk by default but would surely have ruined any chance of success after last weeks wreck. So too we forget the flaws and failures of the past that are better left there and tell ourselves that the future will be different, that we won’t be like them in twenty years, that I won’t ever be so unfulfilled and that things will be better for my kids even though I think we all know that nothing will really have changed. For this week at least the facades seemed to hold and everyone was able to put on a happy face and manage to make do with the mediocre, but for how long?
It’s a potent message but after the power of last week’s episode I do have to say that it was somewhat disappointing, perhaps almost intentionally so. I’m starting to expect only the extreme from this once over subtle show.
Way too much (and I mean toooo much) about you and barely anything about the episode. Please get your own blog!
What personal stuff? Sheesh.
No, I can see April’s point. I think it’s incorrect but I can see it. I do tend to talk around the episodes more than I do about them when it comes to something as theme heavy as Mad Men and when the theme is something as reminiscent of poor teenage poetry as parenthood or being misunderstood waxing about it can come across as personal.
. Personally I havn’t grown up yet so these issues are all ahead of me, I’m speaking from innocence not experience, to bring it all back to Blake. Or maybe subconsciously I wasn’t, mayhaps April is a reader of unparalleled depth and can see things I didn’t intend
That is after all her prerogative as a reader.
But I feat we digress…
Nail on the head Viginti. I meant that we spend much more time drawing parralels in comments than chatting about the show itself.
Not reading all that.
No one’s commented about Megan’s dad and his line “His manners are studied” regarding Don. I thought it one of the more illuminating statements and insights into what Dick Whitman/Don Draper is. Or maybe what he’s changing into. Last week chided by Cooper for not being the old workhorse, this week chided by Ken’s father-in-law for being a man who bites the hand that feeds him.
I caught Malamud’s novel The Fixer too. Hard to believe that literary fiction used to sell millions of copies and have a mainstream readership. Of course, it’s the work-first consumer culture of Mad Men that will metastasize into the epidemic of superficiality and technology and 60 hour work weeks that have people in America literally reading less than ever before (and if they are reading it’s beach reads or chick lit or Dragon Tattoo Girls – the equivalent of James Bond)
At some point does Peggy leave the firm and become a bigger success elsewhere? A Helen Gurley Brown figure perhaps? As Alan correctly observed, if any of these characters is “the future”, it’s Peggy (and Pete – who already envisions an office culture without booze, cigarettes, fights). Just something I found myself musing on that I wondered what others thought of.
Sean H
After Don’s exchange with Ray Wise at the end of the episode, I wonder if not just the Board Members refuse to work with him, but will any big business want to? (I don’t count Heinz-beans, sauces, and vinegar as they have a Marcia Brady complex).
I think they will, but only when the business builds up to it. As long as SCDP stays the smallish business it is, they’ll think of the letter. Once SCDP builds (slowly, over years and probably beyond the show’s run) they’ll get progressively bigger clients.
Unless, you know, Connie Hilton brings his crazy self back into the game.
Connie might come back if he sees they are eating beans on the moon! LOL
I still think Stan pines for Peggy. :)
Totally!
When I first saw Megan’s father, I thought omigosh, Jean-Paul Sartre is now a character! Strangely, it made sense.
[wjmc.blogspot.com]
At first I thought Megan’s dad was Jean-Paul Sartre. Seemed like a logical choice.
[wjmc.blogspot.com]
Sorry about double posting. Had a Captcha ordeal…
I’m so sick of The Megan Show. There is no reason for her to get as much screen time as she does. Every episode is about her! What hold does Jessica Pare have over Matthew Weiner?
Same thing I’ve been thinking
Yup… unbearable.
Compare it to Betty in the first seasons. I think it makes total sense.
She’s the wife of the main character.
Give me Megan over Betty any day of the week.
Megan gets more screen time than Betty ever did. Just because she’s the wife of the main character doesn’t mean every episode has to be about her. It’s obvious that Weiner is besotted with her.
How do you write a show about a besotted newly-married man who works with his wife without having her onscreen a lot?
If they somehow managed that, this board would be filled with speculation about why Megan barely appeared in the current episode.
Too. Much. Megan.
More Joan.please. I’ll even take more Fat Betty.
OK, she’s the wife and a co-worker of the main character. She’s season 1 Betty and season 2 Peggy combined. I can understand not liking the character (though I’ve enjoyed her stories a bunch) but to expect her to be less present… the best you’ll get is another episode like the Fat Betty episode, and even there she’s a strong presence.
The problem is that it’s annoying to see this Mary Sue turn up in season five and take over the show. We’re used to seeing a mixture of Peggy/Betty/Joan with some other women thrown in but now it’s Megan/Megan/Megan with a bit of Peggy and Joan thrown in.
Adding my voice to those who love the Megan presence. Her influence on Don and his development is definitely one of the most interesting things about this season. I’m ready for some more Joan, too, but I don’t see any shortage of Peggy story line. Can’t wait to see what kind of vice Trudy’s going to put the snivelling Pete Campbell in when she catches him.
Megan is a much more interesting and whole character than almost any of the other women. She is the most interesting this season, love Joan and her change, but Peggy has always seemed a bit one note to me and uninteresting.
She definitely doesn’t shine as brightly as Megan.
Did anyone pick up on the the statement that Peggy made to Megan about when she had her big pitch breaktrough and said “they acted like everyone does it all the time”?
The distinction between Peggy and Megan is that Peggy is one of the guys. Her gender is not even recognized by the rest of the guys. Megan got all the accolades because she had no expectations of success. Which by the way, I think Heinz was a fluke and that she would rather be acting in the commercials and not conceptualizing them. Peggy is in for the long haul, but she has the brains to know that this isn’t the time to be competitive with the only other woman near her status in the office. I am a bit miffed that her mentor Don is ignoring her.
Additional thought:
Megan has been giving me coo coo banana vibes and after meeting the parents it is pretty clear where the loco comes from.
Coocoo bananas vibe? How so?
here are some examples…cleaning in her undies, gobbling orange sherbet. Even the whole sexy dance routine in front of all your co-workers was not completely normal.
Given her parents’ appearance in this episode, it seems like the more volatile aspects of Megan’s personality are being framed as part of a stereotypically French [Canadian] thing.
Thanks Mary, that is exactly where my thoughts were. When she threw the party, she completely had a 7 year old moment at an adult party. Little kids try to show off what they consider talents when they want attention. I think she gets off on Don’s anger too. Likely an acquired trait from dear old mom.
The parents bickering didn’t read to me as stereotypical French. The anger would have been more passionate and would have shown that they have some love for each other. All I saw was disdain.
The slogan for Heinz beans “Some things never change.” I think this is true of all the characters, and underneath the new facades they’re trying on this season, they’re still the same people. The bright shiny coating covers what they all really are underneath. The end of this season may be an unraveling of many of them Some things never change – we’ll have to wait and see how the last 6 episodes pan out.
I love that this line was featured in the previews as thought it was about Megan and Don, when it was a tag line for an ad. Yeah, it IS about Megan and Don, but not in the direct way last’s week preview would lead one to believe.
I think the whole season’s theme is about he Heinz beans theme… nostalgia for the past, the present and the future. Some things (people) will be the same, are passed from one generation to the next.More than Don/Megan, but Pete/Roger, Peggy/Mother, Sally/Betty, Bert/Don, Megan/Marie, Joan/mother, I could go on. It’s also interesting that that there is a similar age gap between Megan/Don and Megan’s parents. Perhaps Megan’s mom gave up her dreams for Megan’s dad as well. She doesn’t seem too happy now.
The dinner table scene near the end of the episode reminded me of the circus. The music in combination with the characters taking their seats around a big ring (the table) looked very much like sullen animals being paraded out before the start of the show.
“At the Codfish Ball” was a Shirley Temple song, one which was probably beloved by Joan, Peggy, Megan and Sally, and something all of them probably wished was real after the disillusioning events of this episode. By its end they are all horribly let-down daughters,definitely not dancing merrily through their lives.
Strong work from all the actresses, and excellent work from Slattery, who is really turning out to be the wry linchpin of this season. I did think Julia Ormond was far too young to play Pare’s mother, although she did give the role a funny little debauched Leslie Caron-ish spin.
I think the agency may be marked now and probably doomed due to Don’s impulsive NY Times open letter – I’d totally forgotten how conservative all those big wheels were (are), and it was startling to hear the ugly truth from Ken’s father-in-law.
I have no idea how the final half of this season is going to turn out, which of course is a very compelling to keep watching.
I think Ormond/Pare kind of worked and it wasn’t that bad, but generally speaking I wish shows and movies would stop casting women around forty in the mother-of-an-adult role. The most ridiculous I’ve ever seen it was in Blow, with Rachel Griffiths playing Johnny Depp’s mother despite being a few years younger than him. She was thirty-three at the time. Actors of the male persuasion rarely suffer the same fate.
On the other hand, Sean Connery / Harrison Ford in Last Crusade. To be fair, that was almost entirely done due to the in-joke of James Bond having “fathered” Indiana Jones.
Roger was at his best but he did mention he didn’t have any success. I am trying to figure if the agency is doomed or will Roger pull through and save it?
I didn’t really have any problem with Ormond playing the mother. French women in the 1960’s were revered for their physical beauty and the French practically invented the cosmetic industry. Why wouldn’t Megan’s mother be a beautiful woman that didn’t look her age?
About 90% of mothers of adult kids on tv and in film are beautiful women who don’t look their age.
Remember the episode last season where Fay was conducting the focus group for Ponds. Megan mentions her mother would stand at the vanity splash her face with water, and just pat.
I think she was/ is in awe of her Mother’s fading beauty and can understand her being competitive with her as a woman.
That said, Julia Ormond is young to play her. Megan is supposed to be the youngest of seven children.
For those who think Ormond too young to play the part of Megan’s mother, remember the context. In Quebec, Roman Catholic country, it was (is) quite common for girls to marry and procreate at an early age. Hence, the 17 year difference between the actress’s ages does not require a huge stretch of credulity.
I think the real problem people are having is that Megan is supposed to have (3?) older siblings. Which means either 1) Ormond is playing a character around 7-8 years older than she is or 2) Marie is Emile’s second wife (an early student he had an affair with?), and the older siblings are Megan’s half-siblings. I’m not sure if anything in the show directly contradicts #2–if not, that’s my guess.
Dan Jardine is correct, especially for fr. canadians, although in the 40’s-60’s in general, women often married right after high school. Only fairly well-off families sent their daughters to college, and those who worked were only doing so until finding a husband. Marie also could easily be the 2nd wife.
The writing for Megan is so inconsistent. All this time we’ve been expected to believe that she’s close to her mother, but now it turns out her mother is her competitor. And all this time we’ve been expected to believe that Megan wants to be a copywriter more than anything but suddenly she doesn’t want that after all. It feels like they are just making her up as they go along.
I know this place is full of Betty hatred, but I miss her character so much. She’s always been one of my favorite parts of the show but I’d almost prefer her to be gone from the show for good than just wondering every week if she is ever going to appear again.
“All this time we’ve been expected to believe that she’s close to her mother, but now it turns out her mother is her competitor. ”
In my experience, the two are not mutually exclusive. Love-hate.
“wondering every week if she is ever going to appear again”
Oh, she’ll be back. I’m sure it was hard working around her pregnancy (baby was born in September), but she had no plans to quit the series, and they certainly aren’t done with her!!
Thanks for identifying what has been my own uneasiness with Megan. She is dominating the story lines this season, yet her character is inchoate; she seems to be “bringing” something different every episode. We’re wondering whether she’s striver/savior/slut/cookoobananas…I have no handle on what is at her core. What are her dreams and desires?
I miss Betty enormously.
I love you Mad Men, but I think you have some issues developing some of your women. Please work a little harder on Betty and Megan.
Yes–completely agree CT and Clair De Lune. I think the other key problem is her maturity level fluctuates so vastly, seemingly at the whim of the demands of that week’s story line. They did such a much better job showing Betty as a product of this unique time/situation, and logically playing out that arc–which I hope will continue. It was nice though when Don’s home and work life were more separate, so a flaw in one didn’t bleed over to the other so completely. Megan bothered me much less here than ever before, and if they’d shown more of this version of Megan earlier it might have been easier to buy the “happiness” we were seeing from Don. But this is only one version of her, and ignores the others that are quite problematic.
Meh.
The whole episode reminded me of a Jim Belushi sitcom.
Jim’s inlaws are in town and they think he’s a bum…hilarity ensues.
Tune in at 8
LOL! v. funny, though kinda I like Jim Belushi
Dont have enough time to look through every comment so forgive me if this was said.
I feel like Don and Megan are obviously not going to work out but I have a feeling it’s going to blindside us and Don. It feels like Megan is going to leave him for her dreams, not because Don screws up. Just a thought.
I agree. Though I do think that Don is screwing up a bit, at the moment, in seeing her primarily as his wife-to-make-him-happy, and less as her own person.
the soundtrack tonight was so perfectly french. Very Yann Tiersen meets Tom Waits’ “Blood Money.”
So many half fulfilled and half crushed dreams in one episode. Peggy realizing she may want to get married, and then sort of getting it but not. Megan longing for creative success, and then sort of getting it yet not. Sally, going to the disappointing ball in the dress she wanted but not the boots and make-up. Don, thinking he is on the brink of a lifetime opportunity, and getting Heinz but being cut off from the big fish.
The Joan/Peggy conversations were awesome. Remember when Joan said, ‘you’ve never taken my advice’ last season? I love the fact that Peggy now dares to admit openly there are some things she doesn’t know, and the unambiguous respect for Joan’s opinion she shows. And I love the fact that Joan herself admits as frankly as she can that her own life is lacking in that department. And the end scene at the coffee machine was touching. These two women have found each other – the scene in the season finale wasn’t just a moment. It’s what I hoped would happen since forever. Also, I think Joan genuinely meant it when she said, ‘I think it’s a beautiful statement’. Joan, at this point in her life as a single mother, has some investment in people around her accepting new relationship types.
Oh, Peggy. Her clothes all throughout her scenes with Abe – Betty could have worn them. She even reverted to an oldfashioned housewife dress at the dinner with her mother (and Abe went right along, with his ‘she made a ham, it’s my favorite’). You saw her thinking, hey, I can have my cake and eat it too, being a career woman and a wife, not to mention fitting in for her family. But that’s not going to happen. She chose Abe because he was modern. And now she has to deal with the fact that he’s, you know, modern.
Roger had all the best lines. Again.
About Megan, I interpreted her hesitations as her not feeling she could take any real credit because of the way she sold the idea: through Don. She knew that Pete didn’t mean his flattery. She suspected Peggy didn’t. She knew what it would look like to everybody else. I even think she wondered if Don genuinely meant his praise of her to Ken’s father-in-law in a social setting like this.
It was laugh out loud hilaious! What about Don’s, “Wow, he’s certainly got a lot wrapped up in this book.” and could you even believe The dad’s expression while he watched the mom do Roger’s tie? Sooo funny!! What about that grandmother being drunk?
Yes, I was thrilled when Peggy walked into Joans office and shut the door. I was hoping for another “can you believe this shit?” conversation about how Don acts around Megan, but alas. Nice to see them having a genuine freindship of confiding and asking for/giving advice. But I’m hoping we get another tantalizing gossip session before season’s end!