Review: ‘Mad Men’ – ‘Favors’

A review of tonight’s “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as Fred Astaire punches Ginger Rogers in the face…
“Couldn’t it be that if someone took care of you – very good care of you – if this person would do anything for you – if your well-being was his only thought – is it impossible that you might begin to feel something for him?” -Bob Benson
Through nearly six full seasons of “Mad Men,” it feels like we’ve seen nearly every trick in the show’s bag, at least when it comes to Don Draper. Other characters may grow, change and/or surprise us with what they’re capable of doing and being as the ’60s move along, but Don is Don. We know his secrets. We know his limitations, just as we know his strengths. And we know – or think we know – exactly what Jon Hamm can do in this great role.
So what strikes me, more than anything else about “Favors” – a superb overall episode of the show that was a reminder of the power of shared history among characters we’ve been watching for six seasons – was that sequence immediately after Sally catches Don and Sylvia having sex in the maid’s quarters. We’ve seen Don Draper scared before. We’ve seen Don Draper angry before. We’ve seen Don Draper be a little kid before. But we’ve never seen… this. We’ve never seen Don Draper with absolutely no idea what to do next. We’ve never seen Don Draper pacing back and forth the way he does in the lobby of his building, exploring a series of equally unappetizing possibilities: Do I go back up to my mistress’s apartment so she can take me along on a massive guilt trip? Do I chase after the daughter I’ve completely betrayed, even though I have no idea where she’s going, or what to say to her? Do I… what the hell do I do here? Jonesy, you got any ideas?
And that moment of Don being at a complete loss stands out – and is among the single best things I’ve ever seen Hamm do on this show – not only because he usually has some answer (even if it’s to run away), but because of the nature of the betrayal that puts him in this unhinged place.
We’ve seen Don Draper do bad things to a lot of people over the years. We’ve seen him cheat on both wives. We’ve seen him roughly grab the reins with Bobbie Barrett. We’ve seen him steal a dead man’s identity, yell at Peggy until she’s a sobbing mess, put his own interests ahead of the agency’s time and again, and even take Sylvia’s reading material while ordering to stay in her hotel room. This is not a prince of a man, ladies and gentlemen. But the one relationship he has that was close to sacred – the one person with whom he genuinely tried to be a decent human being with most of the time(*) – was with Sally. It is not nice to hurt your wife, your mistress, your protege or your commanding officer, but it seems like a whole other order of sin to do it to your daughter.
(*) Keep in mind that in one of the show’s earliest episodes, Don skips out on Sally’s birthday party – and fails to bring the cake like he was supposed to – because, as usual, he feels like an intruder in someone else’s life, and he can’t deal. But even there, he at least gets her a dog to make up for his embarrassing absence.
Sally has had her issues with her father, but by and large he’s always been the hero in any dispute between her parents. Catching Don brazenly having sex with his downstairs neighbor reframes an awful lot of what she thinks she knows about her father, and about her parents’ marriage and who was right and wrong a lot of the time. And though Megan isn’t her mother, seeing Don betray her like that gives Sally one more thing not to believe in, and one more reason to spend a lot of her teenage and adult years in therapy and/or consuming a heavy quantity of drugs. When she listens to his ridiculous explanation for what happens, it comes with a series of physical barriers – the door, her hand on top of her face(**) – going along with the huge emotional one Don inadvertently put up. She doesn’t believe him, doesn’t respect him, doesn’t want to deal with him, and he has brought this on himself by being unable to stop doing all the things he does to hurt himself and others.
(**) I firmly expect a Kiernan Shipka facepalm gif to replace the “Star Trek: TNG” double facepalm as my go-to for this sort of thing.
That a parent would so cavalierly and obliviously damage his child like that is not a new tale. But “Favors” deals over and over with the notion of parents letting down their children (and, sometimes, vice versa), and also of parental figures and/or caretakers falling down on the job – or people winding up without anyone to fill that role for them.
Don and Sylvia’s reconciliation comes as a result of Mitchell Rosen’s problems with the draft board – a development Sylvia and Arnie were completely unaware of until it was far too late. Pete has passed his mother’s care entirely off to Manolo, and has no idea what’s really going on – though, as Bob Benson notes, nothing at all may be going on outside of Mrs. Campbell’s impaired mind. Nan Chaough gives Ted a hard time about loving his life at the office far more than he does her and their sons, though at least Ted and the boys get to share a nice moment when he comes home after Nan has fallen asleep. Peggy, still in the Upper West Side apartment, calls Stan to help with her rat problem, to which Stan reasonably replies that he’s not her boyfriend, and therefore not the person who would be expected to drop everything and come over to deal with it. Don and Ted’s a relationship has, despite their closeness in age and professional accomplishment, taken on an odd father/son vibe, with Ted frequently seeking Don’s approval, and here with him taking Don to task for falling down on the job of looking after the agency’s (and Ted’s) best interests.
And there’s that strange scene between Pete and Bob, where we seem to finally get an answer to the mystery that is Bob Benson – allowing for the possibility that the show could still reveal him to be the immortal, vampiric, time-traveling offspring of either Pete and Peggy or Dick Whitman and Aimee the hooker, and/or a sociopath who is planning to cook and eat the entire creative department of SC&P – as he makes an unwanted pass at Pete. It’s an odd choice – even above and beyond the idea that Bob might be attracted to Pete – in that Bob seems to read people well and Pete has just, upon learning that Manolo is gay, called the man a degenerate capable of all manner of disgusting things. Even if he still felt that attraction – as opposed to, say, Sal’s heartbroken response to hearing Ken describe Kurt with similar language back in “The Jet Set” – that would seem a clear signal to abort in this particular moment, no?
Still, Bob’s theory that you can make someone love you by attending to their every need stands at odds to what we see going on elsewhere in the hour. Don has taken Sally’s love as a given, though he’s rarely done anything to earn it, and is devastated to realize that he’s lost it. (And also, because Don is a selfish ass, he’s just freaked out that she will tell Megan, or Betty, or anyone at all.) Mrs. Campbell and Pete have always been emotionally distant from one another, yet there’s an expectation on each of their parts that the other should be treating them better than they do, simply because they’re related.
In perhaps the episode’s best scene – or, at least, the best scene that doesn’t involve Sally getting her heart stomped into a million tiny pieces by her father – we see Pete and Peggy getting drunk after a successful pitch meeting with Ocean Spray, while designated pilot Ted has to stay sober and pay the check. Theirs has always been a complicated relationship, and one the show hasn’t touched on in recent years as each character has evolved. But Peggy’s conversation with the senile Mrs. Campbell brought back so much of their history – with every one of the old lady’s words applying to both Peggy and Trudy – before we got to watch Pete and Peggy genuinely enjoy each other’s company for a few moments and reflect on all they’ve been through. It was both an echo of some similar Don/Peggy scenes in “The Suitcase” – as in that episode, nouns aren’t particularly necessary, because everything is understood between the two parties and their audience – and also a much kinder version of the kind of after-hours Pete/Peggy scenes we saw in the early years. Back in season 1, Pete told a confident, happy Peggy, “I don’t like you like this.” Here, Pete can tell her, “At least one of us ended up important” and have the sentiment feel at least half complimentary (the other half: self-pity). As Pete observes, Peggy really knows him, and some of the best scenes in this series revolve around characters with shared history taking a moment to reflect on what that means, and who they are now versus who they were way back when.
If “Mad Men” were to run another 10 or 15 years, as opposed to likely ending after next season, I could imagine a scene where Don and an adult Sally wind up at a bar together, and she gives him hell for all that he failed to do for her, and all the ways that he and Betty screwed her up. But at a certain point in that scene, I can also imagine them laughing over that time he brought the dog back after blowing off her party, or when she accidentally put rum on his french toast instead of syrup.
Don has fallen down on the parenting job in almost every way imaginable. But he does know Sally, and unfortunately Sally knows him. He has not done right by her, as we saw in such devastating fashion tonight, but there’s a connection there that will not go away no matter how much Sally might understandably want it to.
Some other thoughts:
* I am open to any and all theories as to why Stan (as opposed to, say, Ginsberg) would have a poster of Moshe Dayan above his bed.
* September of 1968 was one of the rare months that year without a major tragedy or scandal, which is probably to the show’s advantage; though Matt Weiner can only work with what was happening in the world at the time, there comes a point where it becomes desensitizing to see the characters react to one horrific news story after another. Though Vietnam looms as a general issue for the Rosens, the episode as a whole focuses much more on office politics and personal relationships, and is the stronger for it.
* Among John Slattery’s many talents: the man can juggle oranges.
* Not only can Pete sense the attraction between Ted and Peggy, but Ted in turn can sense the bond between his two traveling companions. And Mrs. Chaough understands her husband very well, even if she may not know just how much Ted enjoys being in the company of this particular young copywriter.
* Jonesy’s another caretaker who doesn’t do a very good job of things, repeatedly giving Sally his entire key ring without thought of what might happen. Then again, he’s better at the gig than the guy who starts changing out of his uniform in the lobby and doesn’t even bother greeting Sally on his way out the door.
* Now that we know Megan isn’t dead (yet) and seem to know that Bob is gay (though, again, that could be all part of his master criminal plan), what new crazy theories can we spin out about one or both of them? Could this be like Heinlein’s “All You Zombies,” and we’ll eventually find out that Megan and Bob are the same person from different points in their own timeline?
What did everybody else think?
I CANNOT believe you spoiled All You Zombies!
Kidding. Great review (and in English, even)!
This morning is the day I learned that “All You Zombies” isn’t necessarily a Hooters reference.
On the serious, Alan – please get like buttons!
Nooo, never add like buttons! They are infuriating. Especially when people say that in real life, too.
I thought I was the only one who immediately thought of The Hooters when I hear “All You Zombies”!
Whatever else I will have left to say (and you know I will), let me just say this: THANK YOU FOR CALLING DON AN ASS. ‘Cause lemme tell ya, I was shouting it at the screen.
Why haven’t you been calling him an ass during every episode since season 1?
What Mike said. I’m surprised his shenanigans can still move you to shout remarks at this point. My reaction was more along the lines of, “Finally.” As disgusting as Betty is in my eyes I was always annoyed at how Sally played favourites with the parent who was simply less confrontational with her. I wish she found out about Don in a less traumatizing matter though… I was hoping it would help her grow and become more self-aware than sending her spiraling downwards into drugs and sex. Well… hopefully I’m just jumping to the worst conclusion and it won’t turn out to be true. Sally does have strength.
And poor Sally had to walk in on not just her dad but Roger too last season. That girl is destined for some messed up relationships with men.
To Mike & Mahmoud – Oh, it’s definitely not the *first* time. Just one of the more sustained ones. And sometimes there are mixed emotions, UNLIKE this time.
Just a reminder – next season will be 1969 – will Sally be going to Woodstock? I will be very disappointed if she doesn’t. Don’t think Bobby will be old enough.
I’m wondering if Matt Weiner actually had Kiernen Shirpka turn and see the other 2 actors in bed, or did they just direct her to turn & be shocked?
Now that I type that out, I’m thinking it was the latter.
I don’t see Sally being allowed to go to Woodstock on her own — or even with friends. Maybe Megan will go with her, though.
@magenta I don’t see Sally asking permission. :)
Barbara Stoner: There’s a point :-)
I thought the point of the 2nd doorman being chastised for being sloppy was to juxtapose that with Don several moments later, when he was also scrambling to get his clothes on.
And Sylvia, who didn’t have time to properly greet Sally and friend.
Also, the not-Jonesy doorman’s one we could easily imagine letting Ida slip by, in “The Crash”.
Wouldn’t that be foreshadow rather than juxtaposition?
I thought that scene was to explain why the doorman didn’t know Don was already home when Sally came in, because the shifts had just changed.
I would very much like to see a work-place sitcom spinoff about the bar Don frequents while trying to decide his next move in the midst of a crisis.
It’s called Cheers
Sure looked like the Olympics were on the TV in the bar. Track and Field.
@Pete: I don’t think Don would want to be somewhere where everyone knew his name
To HG:
Which name? Remember the last line of “The Gypsy and the Hobo: “And who are you supposed to be?”
@HG: That was hilarious! Thanks for that
Write a comment…I would very much like to see a work-place sitcom spinoff about the bar Don frequents while trying to decide his next move in the midst of a crisis.
“Do I go back up to my mistress’s apartment so she can take me along on a massive guilt trip? Do I chase after the daughter I’ve completely betrayed, even though I have no idea where she’s going, or what to say to her? Do I… what the hell do I do here? Jonesy, you got any ideas?”
Um, head straight to the bar, of course.
Yeah I thought that was a good choice (by the writers) because this character clearly lacks the tools to do anything else in this situation… or to avoid such a situation in the first place.
During tonight’s Pete-Peggy scene, I appreciated the call back to the Cuban missile crisis episode, when Pete told Peggy that she really knew him.
Also, my heart is still aching for Sally…that was easily one of the most difficult moments to watch in all 6 years of Mad Men.
When Sally tells her mom she wants to stay at Don’s NY Apt, Betty says “YOUR DAD IS A HERO!” … very telling. Go Betty !
I agree! I loved the Pete-Peggy scene and I thought it had a kind of magic about it that I had been wanting to see between those two. PLEASE, don’t let the writers screw this one up. No rekindling, just leave it as it is now. And Sally. Wow. So sad that she had to learn how fallible Don really is by walking in on him. And juxtaposed between her innocent conversation with her classmate about “second base” prior to walking in on that scene…her world just completely changed in a big way. I loved the focus on how her room and Don’s room is at the opposite ends of the hallway (though we have seen that before) demonstrating the physical distance that now exists between them at that moment. That hallway has never looked longer than it did in that final camera shot.
@Josie: absolutely, the cinematography was excellent there.
Also, I agree that it would be a let down if the writers re-unite Pete and Peggy…although I doubt they would do that.
Don done screwed up but good with his kid this episode. Don’t you just love how post-exposure he let Sally jump into the cab without going after her, forsaking her for a stiff drink in a dark bar? And how he tried to gas-light Sally as though she were 4 instead of 14, trying to get her to believe that he was just “comforting” Mrs. Rosen? (With his dick, presumably.)
I’d be surprised if poor Sally isn’t murdering wandering hitch-hikers for fun in a few decades give how screwed up in the head she is right now, honestly.
Don’t you enjoy quality dick-comforting?
If anyone knows a quality dick-comforting when he sees it, it’s the Sausage King of Chicago.
Even short term, I see a flurry of dangerous acting-out behavior by Sally being condoned and enabled by Don in an effort to make her keep the secret. She’s lucky her Dad isn’t Tony Soprano, he usually got tired of the blackmail really quickly and had his witnesses disappeared… Don’s excuse reminds me of this Onion chestnut – [www.theonion.com]
I disagree with the whole Sally-needing-therapy scenario. The way she stands up to Betty gives me real hope Sally will overcome her father’s sexual peccadilloes. Sally is made of stronger stuff.
Thank you Bob Jenkins, for the Abe Froman reference
Jayne, I had exactly the same thought — that Sally could use this to blackmail Don. And she just might.
“I’d be surprised if poor Sally isn’t murdering wandering hitch-hikers for fun in a few decades give how screwed up in the head she is right now…”
She’ll be spreading her legs for men just like him when grows up.
…when she grows up.
Moshe Dayan played a key role in the victory of the Israeli Defense Forces against Egypt in the six-day war of 1967. He was exceptionally well regarded by Americans of Stan’s age, of which I was one, as a charismatic and non-traditional military man. I was in Navy flight training in 1968. The Aerodynamics Department in Pensacola had that same poster of the one-eyed Dayan mounted prominently with the caption: “Hire The Handicapped”.
Thanks for that, very interesting info.
CRAZY! I had never learned about Moshe Dayan and his name came up in conversation 5 minutes before MadMen where Moshe Dayan was googled and discussed. When his picture came up on TV twenty minutes later our whole living room roared!
We do know that Stan is against the war, his cousin died in Vietnam. And last week he was listening to the radio with Ginsberg hoping there would be a peace plan. The only thing I really know about Dayan is that he was skeptical of the American’s motive for the war. That would seem to be in line with how Stan would think. Plus, yeah, he probably just thought the eye-patch made a cool poster.
I actually thought it was the Hathaway man.
Dayan was a complex character – and apparently had some similar character flaws as Don Draper:
“Another son, novelist Ehud Dayan, who was cut out of his father’s will, wrote a book critical of his father months after he died, mocking his military, writing, and political skills, calling him a “philanderer”, and accusing him of greed. In his book, Ehud Dayan even accused his father of making money off his battle with cancer.” (from Wiki)
Btw – Don’s continuing cough – might that be cancer?
If speaking of Don screwing up Sally’s life, Dayan’s kids are pretty screwed up as well. The most famous one, Asi (a famous writerdirectordrug addict) recently made a documentary on how being his father’s son screwed him up so badly…
But I too think it’s mainly to show what a hipster Stan is.
“We don’t know enough about Stan’s politics to know how he would feel about Moshe Dayan in 1968 (Dayan was one of the most liked AND disliked people in the world at that time, depending on one’s political persuasion) but we do know that he is a fan of Irony, so I would not discount that option. ”
In 1968? One might put a poster of Moshe Dayan on their office wall for irony, but not above their BED. Either Stan’s a Dayan fanboy, or its an aphrodisiac for the ladies (I can see that.)
Stan’s a true rebel. The ubiquitous leftie poster boys of 1968 were Che Guevara, Chairman Mao and Malcolm X. Trust Stan to subvert the norm and go for Dayan, who was cool even though a total right wing militarist.
It was a great opportunity blurt out that old quip from back in those days (one my wife amazingly had never heard): “Sleep with one eye open, Moshe Dayan!
hahaha @fitzbeat that’s great!
Also, I thought the little moment with Sally, Betty and Henry at the beginning of the episode was quite fascinating. It seems clear that even after Don’s proven how negligent of a parent he is (not going to the vigil in the park with his kids, getting high on speed and passing out during the Aunt Ida incident, needing to be nagged by Betty to even take them during visitation days), Sally still looks up to him as the ‘hero’ and to her mom as a sort of ‘villain.’ Like Betty said, Sally sees her dad as the good guy and likely blames her mother for the break-up of the first Draper marriage. (Hell, even though she likes Henry, she even tells Glen last season that she thinks Henry should leave Betty!)
Even though I know walking in on Don shtupping his latest witness will probably horribly emotionally scar Sally, I hope it at least gives her more compassion for what Betty had to go through during over a decade of marriage to Don. With luck, it’ll allow her to see her parents as more nuanced human beings, not just a hero who lets her do whatever she wants and a villain who’s always trying to stop her from having fun.
Plus, I’d love to see a few scenes of Betty and Sally hashing out what happened and maybe Betty even sharing the reasons why she left Don. Imagine how fascinating that would be!
Not unlike the position Walt has put Skyler in for the entire duration of Breaking Bad. She’s bitten her tongue and been put in the role of mean mom, when she could have told Jr all about his ass of a father.
My guess is that Sally is going to develop an eating disorder in the last couple of episodes.
Betty definitely has struggled with them for most of her life. I wouldn’t be surprised if Sally ended up with one also. Not to mention all the horribly inappropriate relationships with men she’ll probably end up, poor kid.
And yeah, both Skyler and Betty are caught in a double-blind. Talk about what sort of shit your asshole husband does and you’re a bitch. Don’t talk and you’re still a bitch. Hardly any winning in that spot.
I don’t get why people think Sally seeing Don with another woman will scar her? She does seem to have some issues with the whole idea of sex already, but what kid doesn’t?
Sally’s life experiences have pretty much shattered her ability to ever trust men or have a healthy relationship in the future. Last season she had the same reaction to seeing Megan’s mother with Roger at the codfish ball, and now her own father. She doesn’t have a single, positive male role model.
Perhaps it’s best that the show will end after next season, because this could all very easily be the exposition for a longer narrative on why Sally Draper’s life became so screwed up. As she’ll likely deal with these incidents though drug use and numerous casual relationships during the 70s, it might not be until much later in life that she realizes why. Don has sadly destined her to be as unhappy as he is.
Actually, she does have a great male role model–Henry! Didn’t she even call him ‘Dad’ a week or two ago?
If Walt Jr came into the room crying and upset, Skyler White would never respond by yelling at him to “Go watch TV.” And Skyler and Betty both married horribly faulty individuals, but Don Draper has nothing on Walter White’s crimes against humanity.
To me, the difference between Skyler White and Betty Draper (at least as their characters through their respective scripts have displayed) is all-around emotion.
Betty Draper’s character throughout the 6 seasons has shown almost every emotion, both good and bad, rewarding and seething throughout. As far as I can recollect, the Skyler White character has proven to be a completely negative nightmare to Walt in every way possible. In every scene she is in, she treats him with very little to no ordinary positivity or happiness to share. It’s a pain to watch because we have never been allowed to see the good side of her as a human being.
I disagree with that assessment of Skyler, but this being a Mad Men thread I’ll refrain from getting into it.
@BIGGREENMAT: The moment Sally saw Don with Sylvia she most likely saw Don cheating on Betty. Everything she believed in (of her parents relationship) completely changed. Not to mention that she is also fond of Megan.
And I don’t know about you, but I would find it scarring seeing my father have sex with anyone, be it my mother, or a random lady.
@BIGGREENMAT
The primary male role model in Sally’s life just proved himself to be a big lying, cheating sack of shit. How does that not affect her entire view of men and relationships? How is she suppose trust men now when her own father cheats with the next door neighbour and lies to her about it even after she saw it with her own eyes?
@BIGGREENMAT – I think just seeing two different married people engaged in sexual activity with someone other than their spouses would be enough to, at a minimum, create serious trust issues in future relationships.
ZACH and JUSTPAULA: That reminds me of (on a lighter note) Pete recoiling in disgust at the thought of his mother being intimate with anyone. Interesting that the writers included both these situations in this episode.
Bob Benson just got MORE mysterious. Pete?? Over Don, Roger, Ken Cosgrove, Harry Hamlin?
None of those other prospects are potentially dependent enough. Bob needs desperately to be needed, even with a drastic fixer-upper like Pete, and even though he sees the warning signs over his callousness over Mrs. Campbell, he still thinks he has a shot — which puts him beyond Don in Needs Mental Healthcare STAT category.
I actually think Bob is a con artist. He makes himself indispensable to someone (a real sucker must be extra needy/desperate)so he looks for weak spots and vulnerabilities, and fills the need. The person then feels obligated to either do him favors or perhaps he can blackmail them. I think Manolo is part of his “team.” I am not sure if Bob is straight/gay/bi, or something else, but I don’t think he cares, his objective is to use people for financial gain and he will do whatever he has to. Just my theory on him.
Someone said it below… Bob’s more of a grifter
Bob as a grifter or con artist or sociopath makes sense before this. But why pretend to be gay when Pete Campbell just referred to homosexuals as “degenerate(s) capable of any manner of disgusting things.” I’m not sure I see the angle here exactly. But I could absolutely be missing something.
GCM85: Possibly to blackmail for financial gain or a promotion?
If Bob is gay, I definitely don’t think that he made a pass at Pete.
Look at the way that scene was shot. Close up on Pete >> POV shot of their legs from Pete’s perspective >> Pete’s reaction
It’s entirely from Pete’s point of view. He and Bob were sitting close together, their knees brushed, Pete mistook it for a pass, but I can’t see Bob doing something that inept when
a) He’s as professional as he is
b) Pete just called gays degenerates
c) Bob accompanied Pete to a whorehouse earlier this season
I don’t know what game Bob is playing, but I don’t think it has anything to do with bedding Pete Campbell.
That’s absolutely possible. I’m not bothered by the plot development that Bob Benson is gay, is gay and is in love with Pete, isn’t gay and is messing with Pete. Whatever it turns out to be is fine. I just didn’t like the execution.
The scene itself and the way those events unfolded felt clunky and I just did not especially like it as presented.
So for at least another week the Mad Men watching world will have to continue wondering what the hell Bob Benson is really up to.
If Bob’s a grifter trying to play Pete, then he blew it with the knee thing. Not only did Pete recoil in terror but he had Bob fire Manolo as well.
My 1st guess is that Bob was Bob then. He’ll show up at Stonewall?
I also wonder if Bob was really making a pass at Pete. The way he talked about doing so much for someone that they would fall in love with you made me think at first that he was talking about Joan, that he’s been doing everything he can to help her in the hopes that she’ll see him as more than a friend.
Or maybe that’s just his M.O. in general, so desperate for true affection from anyone that he’s always looking to go the extra mile for anyone, male or female.
Either way, I think it was an incredible performance by James Wolk.
Bob’s decision to hit on Pete right after Pete expressed his distaste for gay people does seem a bit illogical. Still, the evidence would seem to suggest that The Mysterious Mr. Benson is, in fact, gay:
-We could see in Bob’s face (credit to James Wolk) that he was hurt by Pete’s comment.
-Bob and Joan spent plenty of time together without having sex. Let’s face it, if they were screwing, the show would have made a bigger deal of it. Not to say two people of the opposite sex can’t be friends, but you get where I’m going with this.
-I’d have to re-watch the scene with Ginsberg, but the gay joke from last week seems awfully misplaced if it wasn’t hinting at something.
For me this solidified the theory that Bob is a grifter, a psychopath who does whatever gets him further up the ladder. He might’ve noticed something about Pete, and the strong homophobic comment might’ve convinced him that Pete was either gay or that he would in some way react in a way beneficial to Bob.
The only other explanation is that this scene was a very ham-handed, on the nose way of outing Bob as gay, and an unusually dumb and illogical move by Bob.
One of the things about Mad Men that stands out most to me is the incredible ‘realism’ of the psychology of the characters. We find them acting in ways that are not ‘television drama real/complex’ but in ways that strike me as a much better approximation of reality.
I find myself often surprised at seeing things that appears ‘unrealistic’ based on the common rules of television drama, and even based on perceived ‘real world conduct’, but completely realistic based on my own experiences (experiences that at the time left me surprised by my own ‘psychology’ too!)
Bob’s behavior, especially in this episode, is shockingly similar to my own experiences with someone I’m convinced was a psychopath (based on intensive and ultimately emotionally draining close contact).
Everyone loved him (my friend) but there was something off about him. He was incredibly creepy and yet somehow got away with it. He had an unusual ability to ‘smell’ how to act towards others in order to ingratiate himself with them. Sometimes he did things that didn’t make any sense to me, but miraculously worked exactly in his favor. Sometimes he did things that were incredibly brazen, but they’d work out. Generally, he seemed to thrive by creating confusion and working with that, similar to how a pickpocket or salesman might operate.
Bob ‘smelled’ something that made him act this way, and took a risk that might very well pay off.
If I may take off my acting pants for a moment and pull my analrapist stocking over my head, I’d make the following guess: Pete might very well not be gay. But Pete is sort of submissive, and quite a ‘weak’ person. In this scene Bob just ordered him to sit down (which I found a bit brash to begin with), and Pete actually allowed him to keep their legs touching for much longer than he should. And Pete didn’t kick him out or appeared to make a big stink. Pete might confuse himself, even reflecting on this behavior, to the point of ‘trying’ something, or at least to the point of mishandling the perceived affection he thinks that Bob has for him. Or maybe he will be a bit afraid of Bob, as only a homophobe can fear the (non-overt) homosexual.
In the hands of a skilled grifter, confusion might be exactly what Bob needs to further his goals. Regardless of whether Pete is gay or not.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Bob will, eventually, come to represent the pure psychopath side of Don, where Ted might turn out to represent his human side. And Don wil remain ever torn between the two, a major theme of the show (from my perspective anyways), both psychologically and culturally (Don not really fitting in anywhere is another theme). I wouldn’t be surprised if the show ends with him jumping out the window, into-style, and Bob taking his place (and possibly Ted quitting).
Howard, your grifter theory fits nicely, and I like your division of Don’s personality into Bob/Ted. Now, I’m torn: Bob could either be an idealist who really loves Pete in an obsessive, reckless, and lacking-discernment kind of way, or he is a psychopath. He lies a lot, but that doesn’t just make him a psychopath. Homosexuals had to have covers back then and maybe he’s just bad at it. I’d like a Bob/Sal meetup around Stonewall time.
Just re-watched the scene. Do you think Bob’s angling to get to be Pete’s mom’s caretaker? I kind of do?
Matt Zoller Seitz at Gawker had an interesting take on that entire Bob/Pete scene, worth reading: [www.vulture.com]
But I disagree that Don is a psychopath, or sociopath, or any -path. I think Don’s alcoholism gives him away. All of Don’s behavior makes sense in terms of alcoholism and the trauma of his childhood that created his addiction, which is also what lead him to accept Dick Whitman’s identity so easily. He hates himself and he’s looking for love and validation, quite often in all the wrong places, but he also needs to control things and people (which is impossible). He can’t have his way, which makes him upset and fearful, so he acts out. Then he feels good because he feels in control but he feels bad because he knows he’s misbehaving, especially when his acting out comes to light and reflects badly on him, and then he tries to make up for it. And that is ultimately not fulfilling the hole in his soul, so he begins the process all over again. It’s classic addict behavior, entirely pathological and essentially crazy, but not psychotic.
A psychopath has a very serious problem with feeling remorse. Don feels ample remorse, which is one of the reasons why he drinks.
Maybe finally that gun we saw in Act I….
Another interesting take on the Bob Benson storyline and his pass at Pete was by Tom and Lorenzo:
[www.tomandlorenzo.com]
Coupled with their weekly (and fascinating) analysis of Janie Bryant’s costuming choices.
@Midge: Their analysis seems about as expert as one can get, and it all makes sense in the context of what was shown. I’m sold on it.
Yes, I think TLO nailed it. Bob isn’t just attracted to Pete, he’s in love with him. And it’s definitely not the best timing to profess his love for Pete, but that’s not what he did… he just subtly tried to convey his feelings, but they showed it in a way where it was clear to the audience what was going on. Plus, as TLO pointed out, being gay wasn’t something you joked about in the late 60’s. Gay people faced serious and dangerous consequences to coming out, so I highly doubt Bob would hit on Pete for some ulterior motive.
Do we, as viewers, know if Sally is aware of her father’s previous history of philandering? Betty seems too well-bred to refer to it directly (and I can’t remember an explicit mention from mother to daughter in the last 2-3 seasons, once Sally was old enough to understand the term “unfaithful”), and yet she’s far too bitter not to have alluded to the hurt Don inflicted on her in some conversation with Sally, if only to say, “Your father’s not the perfect saint you think he is,” leaving the particular wrong unspecified. As Alan suggests, even if Sally thinks her mother is a shallow, self-involved airhead, the Don/Sylvia incident may force her to acknowledge that even a stopped clock is right twice a day. It may be time for Sally to resume her visits with Dr. Edna.
I do not believe we have any direct knowledge of Sally seeing or being told of Don’s infidelity. It’s entirely plausible that Betty would have made vague references to it in order to “damage” him in Sally’s eyes. Of course, being TOLD about it and actually SEEING it (especially at that age) are very different things
Even if Betty alluded to Don’s infidelity I don’t think Sally would understand what she meant because of her age. She hasn’t even kissed a boy yet. She may look mature but she is very immature due to Betty’s way of keeping her in line. She won’t let them go on the trip because of the boys being there. And, Sally seems very uncomfortable with the girlfriends talk and actions about Mitchell. So, I don’t see her even imagining her father or mother having sex with anyone let alone another person. So, yes, SEEING that would be totally devastating at that age.
Regardless of whether Sally was aware of Don’s previous dalliances, seeing him “freaking and geeking” with the downstairs neighbor is going to be traumatizing.
This episode shatters Dan’s theory that Joan and Bob Benson were getting it on during the drug episode.
I wonder if Joan knows that Bob plays for the other team? Maybe the reason they’re friendly enough that he gets invited along on beach outings is because she knows he’s harmless.
Considering Joan’s history with men, she’d probably love being friends with a guy that she’s not worried is ever going to drunkenly make a pass at her.
Also, I hope this isn’t the last we see of Sally Draper’s friend. She kind of had an Eddie Haskell vibe to her.
Loved the running gag of her calling Megan Mrs. Draper just because she knew it annoyed her.
Why does it shatter that theory? Bob could be bissexual.
Or he could just be an opportunist. There was just something about his face when he left Pete’s office that made me think that it went exactly as he planned. I just can’t figure out what his long con is.
I had the same thought (guess the Joan thing was a ruse and not consumated) and then had the same reply thought (guy could be bisexual) and then the next one (or just an grifter willing to go the extra mile). I’m leaning more and more towards him being the (more) evil version of Don. If both are/were Grifters who took on whatever persona necessary to survive and advance it lookis like Don has always played within more boundaries than it appears Bob Benson operates in. Don’s long con was to get out of the war and escape the trajectory of his upbringing. Beonson’s could be the same (con his way to a better life. Most other more dramatic end games (investigative reporter, actual con-man/shyster, etc) seem to hoakey for Mad Men. Maybe its as simple as Bob Benson will be the example of what could come of a man willing to do ANYTHING to create a new life for himself, vs Don who was only willing to do some things to create that life.
How exactly is Bob evil? Because he told a lie–a lie that honestly seems pretty harmless–about his father? Because he made a pass at Pete (which he stopped as soon as Pete made it clear that he wasn’t interested, which isn’t something Don has ever been known for)? There’s really no evidence that he intentionally hurt anyone, even if he is a careerist. Don has serially cheated on both his wives. He treated Peggy so disrespectfully that she left for another firm. He fired Sal because he rebuffed the unwanted advances of Lee Garner Jr., and as near as I can tell (unforgivably, IMO) didn’t lift a finger to help him get another job. Etc., etc., etc. I just can’t buy the argument that Don is more moral than Bob is. In fact, I continue to like Bob just fine.
valid question John. To clarify, I think I was looking forward (to where the Bob plot could go) more than basing it on anything that has actually happened so far. Bob could absolutely be the “good version” of Don. Just as opportunist, but not willing to hurt anyone. In fact (you are right) Don has used men and women to get ahead (not unlike Bob who is also maybe not discriminating about which gender he uses) but Don has used them to their detriment. Bob on the other hand uses them to their betterment (Joan certainly looked happier with some companionship and connection, and Bob didnt lose his job), Pete was certainly better off with the new Manny help (at least untill the 30 minute mark last night). I wonder which approach works better (at least as far as how Weiner decides to write it) in the end in the world of Mad Men?
Who’s Dan? And Joan fits the bill for a fag hag, plenty of hot women were & are.
What about the creepy smile Bob had on his face as he left Pete’s office?
It is true that Don has done more people wrong that we’ve seen than Bob has. It’s just that we know that Don is a bastard, but he’s OUR magnificent bastard–this Bob Benson character is a cypher at present.
I had to laugh at one of the last scenes where Pete is pouring the empty Raisin Bran box, I saw a bubble over his head thinking ” if Bob were here I would have cereal, Bob would take of it”. Maybe being with Bob wouldn’t be so bad! Recalling that time Pete sent Bob to get toilet paper.
I still believe that Bob = Joan (like Ben = Glory), just out-of-phase enough to talk to each other, like All You Zombies. Her lifeforce had to go somewhere, after being stomped by mom, Jaguar, Dr. Rapist, and motherhood.
Wait… Ben is Glory?!?!
Now wait, you mean to say that Ben and Glory share the same essence?
Yes, Bob is Joan’s pure green energy.
Sally was already gone when Don got to the lobby. He didn’t know where she’d gone, so he couldn’t follow her. And I think it’s important to remember that Don didn’t set Sally up to find him. He had no way of knowing she would have the backdoor key to Sylvia’s apartment. I don’t think Don even intended to get back together with Sylvia– he did have Dawn call Arnold’s office. It was Sylvia’s crying that did him in, that, and the bad breakup.
Yeah, let’s absolve Don while passively agreessively blaming Sally and Sylvia for Don’s behaviour. Because Sylvia cried Don had no choice but to drop his pants right away? Please.
Apparently Don and his little buddy Dick are totally paralyzed by a woman’s tears! Because it’s too much to ask him to politely disengage from a complicated possible hook-up with his ex-mistress.
No, Don should NOT have been screwing Sylvia… again. But that being said, I do at least agree with Gwen in the fact that, regardless of whether Don should have been doing what he was doing, he really didn’t have any idea that Sally would catch them at Sylvia’s apartment, of all places. If Sally had walked in on them at Don’s apartment, then that would really be irresponsible on his part. Anyhow, I’m definitely not blaming Sally… but I just think, what was Don supposed to do once she caught him? What was he supposed to say to her? I mean, there is NO excuse for his behavior… but once you’re caught, then what could you possibly do? There’s probably nothing he could have said or done that would make that situation better. And Sally shouldn’t have even been in that apartment. But ultimately it’s 100% Don’s fault because he shouldn’t have been having sex with Sylvia in the first place.
Despite the fact that Don didn’t intentionally mean for Sally to discover him and Sylvia in flagrante delicto, earlier in the episode Arnie Rosen hints to Don that Sylvia seems “off;” that he has caught her lying. That should have raised Don’s antenna (no pun) enough to be cautious. Yet on some level I am of a mind that Don intended to be caught as part of his self-destructive nature. It would only be a matter of time.
To Jay: when there is no excuse, what one does (with absolute sincerity or not at all) is to say “I am so sorry. Sorry you saw that. Sorry I disappointed you. Sorry that I am not the father I should be.” But trying to lie to her in the lost feeblest of ways? Blargh-Don is an ass.
It seems to me that Gwen is setting out the sequence of events, not an absolution, an explanation.
I thought Don became so obsessed with helping Sylvia’s son because he’s so obsessed with getting her back. The scene at the dinner with Chevy was another demonstration Don isn’t thinking straight, even when he hasn’t taken drugs. Chevy (GM) is a ‘major defense contractor’, so he’s going to be able to arrange an out from the draft for some kid of a friend, based on how well he knows the people at Chevy? That’s not rational, and I think the conversation with Ted was supposed to illustrate that (oh but is it actually your kid?). The whole idea, I think, is that Don is out of control wrt Sylvia and it was just a matter of time till the Dr. or Megan found out, or I suppose we might have predicted it would instead be a twist and somebody else like Sally (or Betty, or somebody from the office etc) would find out first.
My impression was that Don was so scared by his hash trip in LA — encountering the soldier who had lost his arm, being told ‘you should see what happened to you’ — that he actually was trying to help the Rosens’ son avoid going to Vietnam. Maybe my analysis is too literal, but Don made it clear he thinks Vietnam is a terrible war. That, plus any residual guilt he feels over Sylvia, is why he wants to help him.
I agree with Brenda. I do not think Don was helping The Rosen’s to get Sylvia back. Don really admires and likes Arnold, I think Don keeps trying to be good, but his addictions and illness get in his way. I do not think Don is any worse a person than anyone else, I just think he is deeply disturbed like an addict. I also think Sally is a strong enough person to get past this, I do not see blackmail in the picture, that is too soap opera for mad men.
Don was a jerk. Sylvia was a jerk. Sally didn’t do anything wrong. The doorman did something wrong. I thought and think that Don’s going to have a heart attack. One or two more episodes until.
Nina61 couldn’t have said it better myself. everyone keeps saying he did it to get back with sylvia, but he made the move with chevy after his conversation with arnold. at that point he had no interaction with sylvia, and he did not hear her distress until she coincidentally picked up a phone call meant for Arnold. His intentions were pure in this situation. Even when sylvia asked him why he would do this for her, don tells her he’s also a parent. we all know don could have easily tried to seduce her at that second by saying something like, “because I love you.” the truth is, sylvia was the one that brought up their affair and the reason she ended it. that’s when he took the bait, but if you look at the episode again, you’ll see the way his attitude did a 180- coming home first to see mitchell with megan and telling her that its not their problem. he has a change of heart when dr. arnold talks to him about it, which means his respect for dr. rosen, and probably his guilt after hearing about arnold’s suspicions about sylvia’s lies, carried as much weight, if not more, than his own feelings for sylvia.
in terms of sally, people forget how strong-willed she is. remember the camp episode betty told don that she doesn’t get Sally and that Henry thinks Sally takes after Don. Sally does have some of the better attributes that Don has when he’s at his best. They both will speak up for themselves and they both can read people well. They are independent. So, despite her being at an impressionable age, I think anyone who is foretelling Sally’s descent into drugs and casual sex doesn’t really have a grasp on Sally as a character. I am not saying this will not be a pivotal moment for her- in fact, in many ways it parallels the 13-year old don watching his stepmother be seduced by the guy running the brothel. how sally is shaped by this event, how it affects her relationship with don is not clear yet. and people who are calling out for blackmail are getting their shows confused.
@LarryC:
He wasn’t obsessed with Sylvia at all. He had put her behind him as shown in that elevator scene in which they silently road up without saying a word to her about two episodes ago.
Then Sylvia months later called him about her son; now while I am sure his feelings for her was partly the motivation for helping her, I think some of it, a bigger portion, was favor for Dr. Rosen and perhaps even more that he felt a kinship for Sylvia’s son. Remember, Dick/Don deserted from the Korean War, so he knows what that kid was feeling. Is he going to be a bit of a hypocrite and not have Dr. Rosen’s son avoid the draft?
And as for the other thread subject, no Don obviously didn’t intend consciously or otherwise for Sally to catch him. It was just bad luck. After all how was he supposed to know that Sally wanted to retrieve a letter that was left in her name by her friend in that apartment and the doorman will essentially if not intentionally give her the key to the apartment?
That said no he shouldn’t have been having sex with Sylvia in the first place. If he had controlled himself-and Sylvia herself-Sally would’ve snuck into Sylvia’s apartment and retrieved the letter with no muss or bother.
@Erica:
As for Sally being strong willed I agree this episode will not send her spiraling into drugs but it will affect her just like as you intimate-and I totally agree-it affected Don being raised in a whorehouse with mix messages provided by his hostile stepmother (prostitutes are “horrible” but he is being raised amongst them and some mothering him/semi raping him) which shaped Don’s confusing view and treatment of women. I think like Don Sally will grow up to be an outwardly adjusted adult, but she will like her father have inner demons. Maybe she will have sex with a lot of men (after all the Sexual Revolution didn’t end until the early 1980s when AIDS threw a wet blanket on everything-just when I was about to become an adult, drat!!) but not with any class of men. I think she will lead a upper middleclass life just like Don but have lots of men of questionable character in her socioeconomic class. Like maybe sleep with men again and again that is so much like dear old dad? I think that is her fate.
Hunter, I completely agree with you. The irony that Don wasn’t helping to get Sylvia in bed and was actually motivated by a selfless purpose seems more cruel and devastating. I am not condoning Don for not being able to control himself with Sylvia after he helped her son out. I just see this as in character with who Don really is at heart- a man who does want to improve himself but ends up allowing his internal struggle to ruin any opportunity to effectively change his life’s direction. Actually, while so many people feel Don reached a new level of despicability this episode, I think it is tragic that Don’s transgressions came back to haunt him when he was acting rather selflessly in this situation.
Like you said, Don never would have anticipated Sally’s intrusion at the Rosen home. I felt that moment really marked Sally’s loss of innocence- she had recklessly but understandably entered the home to retrieve the letter out of an age-appropriate shyness and naive attitude towards boys. Then, at seeing her father straddling Sylvia, she immediately drops the letter, which has instantly become trivial in her mind. I also could see Sally’s future similar to Don’s in terms of struggling with inner demons. Likewise, I think it will manifest itself in her relationship with men. Perhaps, like Don, she will exploit her sexuality and treat her sexual conquests manipulatively and carelessly. Perhaps, like you said, she will become promiscuous, like Don, and hide it under a mirage presenting herself with an enviable and seemingly sophisticated lifestyle.
For some reason I’ve always thought that as terrible as a person is, if they can at least do right by their children then they can’t be all bad. I still think that Tony Soprano was a good father in many ways and therefore not completely bad.
I root for Don and wish that he could pull himself together. He has everything anyone could want and yet he continually risks it all.
I had always though he was good to his kids and loved them. Even if he lost the connection to his wives. Of course he didn’t want to get caught by Sally and could never had foreseen the circumstances in which she caught him.
And now this. How can he recover from this?
But I still root for and believe in Don Draper.
“But I still root for and believe in Don Draper.”
Well, you’re dumb. He’ll never change. He’s too weak to make any effort.
I said I’m rooting for him. I want him to be a better person. That doesn’t mean I think he will change but I hope he does.
And by the way, who are YOU to call ME dumb? Let’s talk about the show and leave personal attacks out of it.
I am talking about the show. The show has made it explicitly clear that Don can't change, we've seen him have countless opportunities to, and he never does. Considering you've been wayching the same show, it does seem rather dumb of you to believe in him.
No need to be a douche, Kat.
If you’re this tired of people being sympathetic towards Don, you may want to find a new show. Or at least avoid comment boards. While repelled by his behavior, especially as of late, I too would like to see him find some real redemption at some point.
It’s strange. Throughout the seasons prior to this season I have been able to rationalize and ‘forgive’ Don’s actions. It is only this season that I finally became really disgusted by him. I still want him to grow, but now know he will never change.
I think something really major would have to happen for Don to finally make a real effort to change. That doesn’t mean he would all of a sudden turn into a completely different person. I think people stay the same their entire lives… but I do think that under certain circumstances, Don could possibly change a few things about himself… or at least keep them under better control. I don’t know if that will ever happen though. I really don’t think Don is an awful person… but he is definitely very flawed. The one thing is, I don’t think Don ever really means to hurt anyone… he usually is just hurting himself… but unfortunately there is major fallout from that which affects other people as well. But I don’t think he is a malicious person.
Kat, it’s a TV show about a fake person. It’s not real life. Don could become a perfect saint next episode if that’s what the writers want him to be. It’s only dumb to not realize that this is fiction, with infinite possibilities.
ChromeWeasel nailed it.
[www.hitfix.com]
I root for Don too and want him to learn and survive. I do not believe he was helping Mitchell as a way to get back to Sylvia. He did it for all the right reasons. And, he never wants to hurt his kids. He is not evil! He is flawed, just like we all are. Who knows what Sylvia said to him on the phone after we left the conversation. If she asked him to come over there would be no way he could resist that. I think she did ask him to come over because she felt so badly about how she treated him and then he does something so great as to save her kid with nothing in it for him. He just could not resist that love that was coming from her. It isn’t the sex with Don, remember what he said to Betty. There is no way he hasn’t learned something from this and it will change him.
Don is no different than our other modern TV main characters; Walt from Breaking Bad, Tony from The Sopranos, Raylan from Justified… I could just keep going. They all have failings. We watch to see (and maybe to hope) they overcome them. Sometimes those failings hit very close to home for some viewers and it can be to tough to watch and “root for” the protagonist. Heck audiences have been rooting for Dexter for years, and he’s a serial killer! I think Don is as flawed as any of them, but has this juxtaposed success and confidence that hides his frailties and failings. We want to see the confident Don win and overcome the failed/broken Don/Dickey. This week we saw the failings (falling back into bed with Sylvia) lead to the loss of his last believer (Sally). Who else believes in Don? Megan? Maybe, but I dont think Don cares as much about her as Sally. Roger? He helped bring Don Draper into the world, so maybe there’s one more person left for Don to fail now that Sally is not a believer. Can Don recover? Can he pull the nose up in this dive? That’s why we watch.
Keep in mind that we have seen Don, post divorce, drink and smoke himself nearly to death, while paying a hooker to slap him around. We then saw him take himself in hand and get himself back into some kind of reasonable shape. So he’s capable of that much self-awareness and change, at any rate.
I have no problem with rooting for Don. He’s flawed, flaws can be overcome, we have a lot of examples of that in real life, and even more in fiction. Well said @Peggy’s Rat Trap, you’ve pretty much covered it.
It’s what we want for ourselves. We are an imperfect audience, rooting for the imperfect hero. Where would the drama be if Don did everything right?
Matt has taken the time to show us Don’s past, to lay the ground work, to show us how a character like him comes about.
It was only a few weeks ago that we saw young Don watching his parent forced to have sex with the brothel owner.
I imagine that while Don was drinking at the bar, that was one of the many, many, many demons he was trying to drown.
I hope he makes it.
Great comments here.
Maybe this will be the catalyst for change. Don has been risking being caught by Megan. Mayer he really wants to be caught deep down.
But not by Sally. And certainly not like this.
Like Alan pointed out in the review, Don was completely dumbfounded and didn’t know what to do. He eventually tried to drink his problems away. Even Megan was surprised at how drunk he appeared to be.
His kids will always have Betty and Henry to look after them. And even when his marriage eventually ends he’ll still have his kids. They will have to visit him in another place but he will still be able to see them.
But this changes everything. Now Sally has been dragged in. Every week we start the show by seeing the world collapsing around Don as he falls into an abyss. Maybe this event will finally help bring him back. I would really like to see him and Megan stay together and for Don to win back Sally and Megan’s love.
In my ideal world Mad Men would be a boring show.
I root for Don because he is an extremely well-drawn, complex, somewhat repellent but wholly human character, and a fictional character at that, but if he were real, I think he still would be redeemable. It isn’t dumb to believe that, it is human nature to love someone for their flaws.
If anyone needed professional help it’s Don. He keeps himself at least half in the bag a lot of the time. It’s as if he needs to be numb just to get through the day; to get through not being able to stand himself. I wondered at times if he’s a sex addict. I am not so sure. I don’t know if you could call what Don does to women “love.” It always ends tragically with much emotional damage. It cannot help Don to believe that Sally doesn’t think very highly of him right now. All by his own doing. That’s got to be the ultimate in self-recrimination for him. And in his professional life, Don is now being called on his carelessness and sloppy, disinterested attitude. (I believe I saw Don pick up a memo left on his desk; I didn’t see him read it.) I though the “catching Don in the act” was one of the most gripping scenes in all of Mad Men; I was reeling. I thought the one to catch Sylvia and Don in the act was always going to be Sylvia’s hubby. But Don’s child? How do you live that down?
Wanting Don to improve is not the same as liking Don always. We have a history with this character. I do think the show is going the direction of having an event trigger his resolution.
On top of everything, Don went and insulted Sally’s intelligence “I was comforting her”. And she humored him because it would be harder to deal with the real issue. if I hear one person defending Don… seriously, he’s irredemable. I can’t with people hating Betty and Megan but being all understanding and forgiving with Don.
Lana – And one of the heartbreaking (and brilliant) moments was just before that, when Don got her to the door by telling her he “needed” to talk to her. You could see her thinking, “Am I going to get to be a grownup here? Are we going to be able to connect through / in spite of this horrible encounter?” … you could almost see him contemplating the idea of some version of coming clean with her or not sugarcoating or whitewashing … you could want him to do so (not stopping to think that in some ways that would be at least as messed up, in terms of boundaries) … and then going with, “Let me tell you something more along the lines of what you tell your little primary-school child who walks in on Mommy and Daddy.” And she goes with it in her own way, maybe almost to BE the grownup by letting him think he has comforted *her.*
Surprised not to see a single comment yet about what she’d seen last year “At the Codfish Ball.” Her ideas of family, adults, and sex must be soooooooooo messed up by now.
Nicely put Andrea. My feelings exactly.
Well you should take up your comments with Matthew Weiner because he claims that Don is meant to be liked.
not sure if Weiner means for us to like him (would love to get a link to that interview). He told NPR part of this season was Don coming to the realization that ‘I don’t like the way I am’ and what he is going to do about it. I don’t think there’s a lower low point than the act of failing your child and losing their faith in you. I’m very curious to see what Don does now that he has hit this lowest of low points (and yes I think he can try to rationalize to to Sally while still feeling like a failure and knowing the reality of the situation)
OP makes a nice point about Sally being the adult here in letting her father think that his spin is enough to make things “ok” or at least ok enough so he can sleep at night.
It’s the “moral ambiguity” that makes these great tv dramas – and much of great drama through the ages – so watchable and fascinating. Even while we despise Don’s failings and weaknesses, most of us still want to like him, want to see him do something good. The fact that he does worse and worse is the “entertainment.”
I think it was very consistent with Don’s past actions to basically tell Sally, like he told Peggy after she gave up the baby, “this never happened.”
@Sally’s Door there’s an interview on NPR’s Fresh Air with Matt where Terry Gross asks him something like… “I’m not sure how much we’re supposed to hate Don Draper” and he answers, “I don’t hate him at all…” It aired right after this season’s premier.
@Ritz
Still don’t mean he’s saying Don is meant to be liked. Just that Weiner doesn’t hate him.
Maybe ‘liked’ is not the right word (I didn’t use it) but I think Matt’s intention is to create a character that one is interested in and that we can empathize with, rather than easily write off.
Well, yeah, if he were wretchedly bad, then there wouldn’t be any reason to watch the show. The trick with a character like Don Draper or Tony Soprano is to make him morally bankrupt but interesting. Just good enough to give you hope that he’ll turn things around, but he won’t in the end.
Andrea in Dallas – very insightful. Completely agree.
Forever love Sally Draper for the “You make me sick” comment.
Any chance Don could kill himself si we’d get a season 7 free of him? No? Okay. I’ll just wishful think all by my lonesome.
Don’s the official hero — well, anti-hero — of the piece. He strikes me as the one person we can be pretty sure won’t die, at least until the end of next season.
I have a special place in my heart for Sally because she was born in 1954, same as me, so she’s the same age I was going through all these iconic 60s events. Oh, and if anyone is going to commit suicide this season, it’s Sylvia.
Did Ted come back with a definitive “Yes” from his friend about getting the kid out of the draft? I kept hearing that it was in the works. If it doesn’t come through, it will be bad for Sylvia, she’s pretty high strung.
– even if it does come through; some of NY’s Air National Guard flew missions in Vietnam..
@Dads, you reminded me of Sylvia’s immediate reaction to getting caught with Don. She started hitting the bed with her fist. The good doctor will not be amused. Total cluster train wreck. What a show.
@Dads, I still doubt Sylvia would regard the sin of suicide as an option.
Why not? She doesn’t have any problem committing the sin of adultery over and over and over….
@IreneinIdaho, because you can be forgiven for the sin of adultery. You can’t be forgiven for suicide.
As a devoted reader of The Inferno, Sylvia might feel she’s already deep in hell. May as well go all the way.
@Ireninidaho – committing the sin of adultery, even over and over and over, isn’t the same thing as having no problem with it. A person could see adultery as a sin and have no problem with it, but the show has been clear that Sylvia is not that person. Even if she hadn’t expressly told Don that she feels guilty, which she did, I think Linda Cardellini gets that across in her performance pretty fluently. @Dads, reading The Inferno didn’t make her dismissive about the topic of abortion either.
@Jinjee: She’s in a downward spiral of shame. Maybe when her dumb son doesn’t get the deferment, that will push her over the edge. But don’t listen to me, I’ve also predicted that Don and Megan will go back to California to reignite the old Disneyland magic, they stay at somebody’s cool house up in the Canyon outside L.A., Don goes out one night for some philandering and then The Family shows up and butchers her mercilessly.
Megan that is.
Alan’s remark about nothing specific going on in Sept. ’68 reminds me that today on World Channel (a PBS digital subchannel) they reran “Stonewall Uprising” on American Experience. Even if MW is going to continue to deny the Sal-wishers our wish, I still hope that we’ll get Stonewall before the series ends. It’s such a powerful historical event and there’s still so much for many of us to discover of it … was especially struck by remarks in the documentary as to the support that chimed in from outside the community. OTOH, it might be hard to work in, if no one in the show is in the Village, because apparently in the first day or so it didn’t get much coverage. If we go into 1970 rather than stopping with the end of the ’60s as most expect, the first Pride march could be one of the backdrop events. Very touching to hear the participants talk about how they hadn’t even lined up any speakers for Central Park because they fully expected they wouldn’t arrive, and how at the start, two of them were only hoping and praying fervently that there would be at least 10 people there.
Wouldn’t be surprised if Bob is nearby. I wish Sal were there.
To people who think Don was concerned for Sally after the incident, you’re wrong, don’t fool yourself. Don was concerned about his own ass, about getting caught, about her telling anyone, just see the scene in which he NEEDS to talk to her, first being forceful about it, then giving a pathetic excuse. That “talk” was completely about his interests and nothing at all about giving Sally any comfort or a real explanation. He got the “okay” he needed, now he’ll never talk to her about it again, he won’t deal with what he did to her in any way. He’ll probably want to spend less time with her because she will remind him of it and poor whittle Don can’t be expected to deal with any of that.
Megan just better find out this season. Don deserves every bit of what he’s got coming and more.
Right…because he was just trying to help Sylvia, because she needed comfort. What a liar’s load. Another escape maneuver on his part.
I’m expecting fireworks in the next episode, in which Megan finds out everything. I am not one of the conspiracy theorists who think she is going to be murdered. But I do think there is a monster blow up coming on.
I think Megan is with someone — probably Rosen’s son. How about Don finding that out?
Alan: surprised you didn’t mention Don’s joke about the NY Mets, one year before their storybook season / World Series title. Thought that was great
Yeah, Lane really should have stuck around for that. He probably would have liked 1986 too.
This is another sign of Don out of touch with trends and living in past glory. I was 10 at the time growing up in NYC. The Yankees were in a steep decline in 1968 and in a state of denial. The following year, 1969 the Yanks hit rock bottom and the Miracle Mets win the WS.
The Yankees for many years were considered the “white collar team” in NY. the team that the people working on Wall street and Madison Ave would root for. That is the image that was presented to me at the time. A very corporate mentality. They were owned by CBS at the time.
The Mets were the “blue collar team” located in Queens and marketed to the former fans of the NY Giants and Brooklyn Dodgers. The rise of the Mets and decline of the Yanks can be viewed as reflecting the changing times. Don is not aware of the changes around him.
Just have to comment: My Dad the Mad Man — and, like Pete, from an old line big money East Coast family fallen on harder times — was a Mets fan from the day they were formed. I can remember being tiny and listening to a 45 of “Meet the Mets.”
“Don has taken Sally’s love as a given (…)and is devastated to realize that he’s lost it.”
He is? I read that very differently. He was upset that he was caught, and by his daughter of all people, but his concern when talking to her, was in asserting that she wouldn’t tell anyone, and once he got that from her, he was done talking. He didn’t seem very concerned about Sally’s love for him and trying to make ammends. If he was truly a concerned parent, as soon as got home and saw Sally, he would have wanted to talk to her privately, instead of acting like a saint to the neighbors and Megan in front of her. And what he really wanted was to go to his room and hide. That Don Draper, such character that man has!
I like to think the show is more nuanced and complicated than that. I side with Alan on this, but moreover, I feel like Don is so unaware of what love really is, he may not even consciously understand what he is feeling for what he’s done to his daughter. We’ve seen him rush to someone only to wimp out and say something stupid (or burn a bridge) over and over. I remember him doing that with his children especially, but it’s happened a lot.
I think he cares, and I think he isn’t running away like he used to, and he’s trying to stick around and do the right thing, but he’s not very good at it, and he is still a product of (among other things) an old school, and this is what he came up with to say.
I also loved this episode. I loved all the possible horrible ways that dinner could have gone. All the things that may or may not have been revealed. A painful farce. I loved seeing more of Ted’s family. I thought Linda C did an especially amazing job at Sylvia. I loved Roger juggling. “Not all surprises are bad.” Maybe not, but they tend to be in this episode!
I loved the way Sally and her friend talked; it seemed to me to be realistic for the era. I love Sally’s evolution as a person; it’s one of the most eerily real things about this show.
I thought the big keyring thing leading to Sally mischief leading to Sally catching them in the act was heavily foreshadowy and predictable. I wouldn’t have set it up so strongly. It was done so well that it doesn’t feel as stupid and devicey as it does on paper. I feel like Sally’s friend only existed so the letter could be left there so Sally would walk in at that exact moment. But I didn’t mind it, watching. It’s definitely possible.
Who’s the rat caught in the trap and leaving a bloody trail of suffering all over? I mean, aside from the actual one.
If Bob shows he’s in love with someone by attending their every need, I think he’s in love with the whole office. Look at all those Anthoras. Polyamorist much?
It’s both. He’s terrified about Megan finding out, but I do think he’s also aware of what he’s done to Sally.
JW2S, You said, “I think he cares, and I think he isn’t running away like he used to, and he’s trying to stick around and do the right thing, but he’s not very good at it..”
Whoa, hang on a second! Don had a chance to be honest, to apologize, to show some courage. But no! He was a spineless, selfish, sniveling coward who tried to gaslight Sally (which is what he did to Betty for years.) He just added insult to injury.
At the very least, Don knows the effect walking in on the women in the whore house had on him, so now that he’s the one on the bed, and it’s his daughter who is witnessing betrayal sex, the horror must be frying his brain in various ways.
Which is one part of the explanation for how ill he looked after, but I don’t think the entire reason. I’m in the “Don has some sort of illness” camp.
M.A.Peel, just want to say that this is a very astute observation. Thank you.
I don’t think Don is really aware of the effect upon his own childhood wrought by instability, sex, and disappointing/ignoble parents – so it doesn’t seem likely he’s ‘understood’ what he’s done to Sally – if so, would he really have tried that combination of lying and coercion on her? At least in the whorehouse things were relatively transparent (and the parent screaming was at least screaming their truth).
What in the heck in the show has given folks the impression Megan of all people will wind up dead? Is it misogynistic wishful thinking? I truly don’t get it. I’ve watched every episode, Megan is still one of the bestter adjusted people. If you think someone was to die this season (which to me seems redundant after we just had a big death last season), why would you think it’s her??
Some people believe that the parallels between Megan and Sharon Tate (including Megan wearing the same T-shirt in which Tate was famously photographed for Esquire Magazine) are indicators of an inevitable death.
Personally, I don’t buy the theory. Would be more likely to bet on a death caused by a crash of Ted C’s plane.
I’m still awaiting a payoff on the statements made in the Season 2 episode in which the Campbell’s had their dinner party:
…Don: Living up there is why someone would blow his brains out
…Someone: A disgruntled ex-Marine shooting a pregnant woman in the suburbs
Similar to the “falling man” intro, a lot of fans are apparently still not on the same page as Weiner and expect him to heavily foreshadow a specific event like a murder or suicide.
1968 is a dark, violent year for the whole country. I can’t imagine he’ll literally write it so that Megan gets stabbed to death, but internet detectives really want this because they figured out that Megan wore the Sharon Tate shirt.
More likely, Weiner is going metaphorical with it… the death of America’s innocence, Don murdering another relationship, etc.
@Liria
Megan’s a likeable character, definitely, and well-adjusted. But the appeal of this show is not well-adjusted people being decent. Her aspiring actress subplot is just not interesting and now that Don’s gone back to cheating on his wife again there’s not much left there to do with her except wait for her to inevitably find out.
While we did have a major death last season it was a suicide, not a murder. So I get that people want to see her murdered because you get the effect of having a main character killed off yet without the loss of someone that actually brought very much to the show aside from her relationship with Don. It might seem misogynist to you on the surface but it’s not the case at all; it has to do purely with a character not being very compelling, regardless of whether it’s male or female. Frankly it’s an embarrassing and weak defense of her character.
Absolutely fantastic episode of “Mad Men”. It’s too soon to rank it in the overall pantheon of all-time best “Mad Men” episodes, but I think it will be up there. Episodes like this one are it is so tough to judge any individual episode until at least the season has completed – until you know where things are going, it’s tough to know the significance of what you are watching. For example, I was a big fan of the Sylvia plotline, but until “Favors”, you might have assumed that was just another one of Don’s throw-away flings that disappears from the plot. Now it looks like a ticking timebomb that could unravel everything in Don’s personal life, depending on who Sally depends to tell.
Oh, and to me it was a ticking time bomb from the beginning. Schtupping the wife of a friend who lives not just in the same building, but one floor down? From the very first time we saw Don with Sylvia I’ve been waiting for the bomb to go off.
Excellent episode that really made me feel. All the actors brought their A game. Some thoughts: I loved the Pete and Peggy exchange… I always got the sense that they really SEE each other and that Pete will always love her. It was interesting that Pete was able to easily read Peggy’s crush on Ted, and Ted was able to suss out a deeper history between Peggy and Pete. I immediately knew Manolo was gay when he checked out Pete’s ass when he wrote the check. Bob Bensen’s reveal to Pete was so open and heartfelt that I was heartbroken for him. Finally, Sally discovering Don with Sylvia was devastating like a bomb. Jon Hamm was amazing at conveying Don’s freakout in its aftermath (this episode should be his emmy reel).
This season started off terribly (hey, I love this show but the first episodes were bad) but has really picked up in the latter half.
Yes, Emmy for Hamm. Way overdue.
i found the sequence of events that led Sally to be in Sylvia’s apartment at the exact same time as Don to be way too contived by Mad Men’s standards. And i am one who could believe the whole lawnmower cuts off guy’s foot in the office scene a few years back. This is the type of plotting you would expect in a 60’s sitcom.
And because it felt contrived, nothing that happened afterwards felt real to me. I know it was not a dream sequence or a drug hallucination, but that scene had the same consequences as a dream, cause the whole time i am thinking, well, that would never happen.
It would have been contrived if Don was a faithful husband making an uncharacteristic mistake, but come on — Don has cheated so many times that a disaster like this was inevitable at some point. If you’re Gordon Gekko, you’re going to get caught insider trading. You might get away with it many times, but not every time.
I’ve been expecting Don to get caught with Sylvia. It’s the bit with Jonesy lending the girls his keyring that immediately struck me as Chekov’s gun on the mantle. The minute he handed the whole keyring to the girls, instead of taking off the Draper’s key and giving it to Sally, I knew it was going to figure into the storyline.
I don’t know if I’d use the word contrived, but I did think that “daughter catches her dad in bed with another woman”, along with the subsequent “you make me sick” scream at the dinner table was a little below Mad Men standards.
Like Jonesey in the comment above me, I’ll echo the sentiment that it’s not contrived if Don has been testing his luck for 7 seasons. The teacher in his car when he gets confronted by Betty, Bobbie Barrett in the bathroom while both their spouses are in the restaurant, every wingman night he ever had with Roger, etc. What’s more surprising is that he hadn’t been caught with his pants down already.
Agreed with Goofus, although Jones is right about the fact that he’s been cheating constantly and it was inevitable that he would inevitably be found out… but I still think it would’ve been more realistic if it was the good doctor who walked in and not Sally of all people. But it’s only a very minor complaint, what bothered me more was how generically it was dealt with. An uncomfortable dinner where she just yells a remark and storms out the room was a little disappointing, even if Sally’s actress did a good job with the line. I thought her reaction might’ve been a little darker, maybe more brooding than righteous anger.
Having said that, it’s still far from over and I’m still very curious to see the long-term effects of this revelation to Sally. Especially as someone else mentioned, what kind of new relationship might form between her and Betty or even Megan.
In regards to Sally’s reaction at dinner, I think she just held it together as long as she could and then exploded saying something, but not being quite clear about what was making her sick. She couldn’t come out with the truth right then.
What was making Sally so sick was the fawning over Don at the moment she hated him the most. She was torn between which father he was, the cheater or the man who saved Mitchell. She was disgusted that is was Arnold praising Don.
Thank you for this. Ever since the “soap opera episode,” the show has sort of felt plotted that way.
And I guess Ginsberg has good gaydar.
Oh yeah! Good call
What else would you expect from an Alien from another planet?
You know, the flippant comments about Sally growing up to need massive therapy and becoming a drug addict are really off putting.
My father cheated on my mother through most of their marriage, and by the time I was Sally’s age, I’d witnessed one of his batshit crazy mistresses calling my mother to threaten her and tell her he would never love her. Incidentally, I did not grow up to be a drug addict or have massive food/control issues. I might have some trust issues, and I may have been a bit more cautious when I was still dating, but is that such a bad thing?
Not all people get massively screwed up by their parents being human and having flaws — some people just grow up learning that, shockingly enough, even parents/grown-ups are flawed.
But keep up with the sophomoric banter about people having to turn to drugs rather than deal with being human. It’s a really mature and nuanced take of the human experience.
Good for you a.e. Seriously.
I’ve never liked those comments either.
Sally is a TV show character. People are thinking in terms of what a writer might have his characters do in a given situation. That’s part of the entertainment aspect of this, or any other TV show. Most people in real life just deal with their experiences and live life. I’m sure that some of the comments you dislike are from people who have had the same experiences as you and reacted in different ways. Just because you experienced things a certain way doesnt mean that other people don’t have different takes on things.
I tend to agree, A.E. Sally is just a year or two younger than I was or am, and I know that was a far different age when it comes to notions of how children are to be raised. We live now in a child-centric world as parents–not saying that’s a bad thing at all. Just that decades ago parents were generally far more likely to put their own emotional needs first, traumas be damned. I didn’t take from the chapter that Don wasn’t concerned for his daughter, he clearly loves her as grossly imperfect as he is, and I don’t think that being understandably worried about being busted takes away from any other feeling. Complicated, painful, shaming events happen in the lives of children and parents both.
And, yeah, drug addiction, eating disorders — these terrible afflictions stem from causes that run much deeper. Not that this sort of brouhaha helps. We’ll see how Sally fares. The suspense was killing me–I was afraid she was about to run into traffic.
The doorman should definitely be fired for doing what he did with that key ring. And I don’t imagine that Sally’s friendship with the troublemaking girl will survive. That was a nasty and thoughtless thing she did.
Of course it’s a tv show and of course one reacts out of one’s own experiences and this the safe house where devoted fans get to process what they’ve seen. This is a highly emotional show, among other things — and I like that people bring it and that they bring it here. And it’s a testament to the power of Madmen and to the quality of Sepinwall’s reviews that it can be all to easy to forgot that all of this is just a gorgeous fiction.
I totally agree with you A.E. And to take it a step further, I can’t believe all those who would blame Don for driving his daughter to drugs or suicide. A 14 year old girl caught her dad cheating. That is NOT a big deal. Like you pointed out, many of us have seen much worse and turned out to be responsible, productive citizens and parents. Don, for instance… When he was younger than Sally he was living in a sharecropper’s shack and being physically beaten on a regular basis. Then, soon after, he’s being raped in a whorehouse that he happened to also live in. Just a few years older than Sally, he found himself in a war. Now he’s the head of a Madison Ave ad agency. He’s not a good dad by today’s standards, but considering what he went through and the time period his character exists in, the Draper kids could be doing MUCH worse. Now Sally knows her dad isn’t perfect. Whoopee. At least she has two safe homes, a good school, no financial concerns, food on the table(s) at every meal, sassy clothes, etc. Let’s just say I’m not worried about her.
Agreed!
As terrible as I felt for Sally seeing her father having sex with Sylvia, it makes me cringe every time Betty says “Sally get in here!” with a tone that says “I despise you”.
It’s not Don’s cheating that makes me think Sally will wind up with, uh, issues. It’s Betty’s abuse and obvious dislike of the girl.
I’ve been hoping all along that we’ll see Sally hitch a ride to Woodstock and drop acid. Not become a drug addict, just majorly rebel.
Seeing people have sex for the first time — particularly your parents and especially if there’s cheating involved — is a HUGE freakin’ deal for an adolescent, boy or girl.
Scanned the comments a few times & surprised haven’t seen much about Sally even contemplating “going all the way” — that’s a big (Mitchell’s) ass deal too.
Woodstock is coming…
Well let’s just have Sally grow up to be normal then. That’ll make for interesting TV.
A teenager walking in on her father having sex with another man’s wife *is* a big deal. If there are people who’ve experienced this kind of situation if real life and dealt with it well, glad to hear it. Not everyone is so lucky. I don’t understand why the lucky ones would take offense at the knowledge that others may not have the same resiliency and inner resources that they do.
I have a couple of life-long friends whose fathers cheated on their mothers; it had a devasting effect on the families. The sons followed in their fathers’ footsteps and had multiple affairs (and divorces). The daughters married men who openly cheated on them and they tolerated it for years before they sought counseling to understand why.
Having affairs (in a non-open marriage) is not just about flawed peple having sex – it involves profoundly important issues within a family like honesty, respect, loyalty and betrayal.
While I see your point(s) on the assumptions re: Sally’s future life choices in regards to her Father’s bad choices, it’s seems equally disingenuous to say that Sally *won’t* be affected by this experience. Maybe Sally won’t end up a drug addict or needing therapy, maybe she will, but I don’t think it’s fair to downplay the significance of the event itself by projecting ones self onto Sally. That’s presumptuous in itself.
So it’s acceptable to project stereotyped behavior, based on TV plot tropes, but not to point out from personal experience that childhood abuse/neglect/what-have-you doesn’t necessarily lead to a “broken” adult life?
I get tired of this trope, as a survivor of childhood abuse.
I’m sorry,Stevehbk, but did you really say that a 14 yr old girl catching her father cheating (and in the act nonetheless!!) is NO BIG DEAL? It’s a HUGE deal, at least according to me- I uncovered my fathers affair when I was 15. We already had some issues, but it gave me reason to really hate him, and I did. It’s an irreparable rift.
I know, right? People are all up in arms “Poor little white girl! Saw his dad cheating on her stepmom! She’s DOOMED!” Some people really have no idea what some kids go through with abusive, alcoholic, awful parents, and a lot of them turn out okay.
So if Sally grows up to be Betty she’ll be fine, right? Because Betty doesn’t think anything is wrong with Betty.
Betty has run-of-the-mill Betty Friedan style white lady problems. Her parents, from what we’ve learned, were far from perfect, and her mother was in fact abusive. But her background is still pretty damn comfortable and comparatively healthy (as far as we know), compared to, say, Don’s. I’d suspect Sally would grow up to have some of Betty’s problems, but she seems more self-aware than Betty, and will become an adult in a much more liberated time.
Okay, we can all agree that Betty isn’t a perfect mother, and she hasn’t been happy. But she’s not on drugs or a prostitute. There isn’t that much wrong with Betty. Compared to Don or Ginsberg. And those two characters are also not really representative of everyone who had a shitty, or even genocidal, childhood, either. Lots of people come out of those situations and go on to live well-adjusted, happy, healthy lives. Like someone said upthread, aside from his personal demons and questionable parenting (though I’d argue he’s a pretty standard upper middle class dad of the period), Don’s pretty damn successful. He’s a Madison Avenue ad executive with a very plush lifestyle and a doting, model wife. He has addictions, but who else on the show doesn’t? It’s 1968 in Manhattan.
I’m not defending any of these characters. I just don’t think Sally’s “trauma” is really that big of a deal, or that out of the ordinary. Plus, she has lots of opportunities many (most) children don’t. I think, comparatively, she’d be fine – if she is a smart, resilient person, which we have every indication of believing she is.
I think all the hand-wringing and refrains of “Sally’s going to need so much therapy / be such a slut / be such a drug addict!” are insulting, and indicative of someone who has a rather Pollyanna view of life.
Don is a functioning alcoholic, but he’s still an alcoholic. He’s also a philanderer who has had numerous affairs, not all of which have been great for the women he’s been involved with. In fact, some of them have caused those women to make significant changes to their lives, because the affair with Don had such a negative effect. And then there’s Don’s parenting of his own children, his abusive behavior at work, and the effect his cheating has on his family. Don may have money and a career, but that doesn’t change the fact that he’s a highly destructive, selfish individual who is maladjusted to the world and incapable of engaging in healthy relationships.
And then there’s Betty, who despises her own children and seems to only be happy when she’s lording her superiority over other people. She’s probably not an alcoholic like Don, and she seems to have found a solution for her over-eating, but she’s far from well-adjusted or happy.
The idea that someone needs to end up a drug-addict or a prostitute to merit concern is a truly Pollyanna view of life.
I didn’t say that, though.
I just said Sally’s traumas aren’t really that out of the ordinary.
Most people have issues. Most people are also functional.
I’m just saying that the assumption that I keep seeing over and over and over in these articles and, especially, in the comments, that Sally is Doomed to a life of drug addiction, sexual dysfunction, etc. is silly.
I had to deal with those types of issues growing up (as I suspect most people do – are you aware of how common adultery and divorce are?), plus I was abused for years, and I am a functional adult who has never had any of those problems. These experiences might make someone like Sally a realist who values her independence.
Betty despises her own children because very little volition went into her motherhood. It was just What Was Done. She obviously doesn’t like parenting, and isn’t very good at it. She’s resentful and trapped. That has nothing to do with her personality and everything to do with social expectations at the time, especially in the upper middle white class. Of course, her shitty parenting has affected her children. But it’s not worse than what a lot of people experienced growing up in those times, and still a lot better than many, many children – including many children today.
I just don’t buy the tired trope of “Sally had shitty parents, will become a streetwalker working out her Daddy issues with bad boys.” Zzzzzzzzz.
I agree with the original comment. Not everyone with seriously messed up parents (I view my dad and his alcoholism as having qualified) is going to be messed up, or anywhere near as messed up. In the real world IMO it would be rather arbitrary to predict debilitating problems for Sally based on her parents’ flaws especially based on Don’s behavior. I think Betty’s attitude has more potential for damage, but as Commenty said, a lot of people have bad parents.
And I personally think any rating of now as better than 1968 is just home team bias by us; it’s easy to make a case society on the whole is sicker now than in 1968, for all the soothing cooing we do now about how fair and open minded, sensitive, kind and caring we are.
But of course ultimately it’s fiction, it’s not altogether implausible if Sally were to start to act out seriously even right ‘now’ (in 1968) and it’s just up to the writers and the actor to present that credibly.
I was born in the early 1960s, my dad cheated and my mother can out-cold Betty on her best day. (just one example: Mom said to me on my wedding day before I headed down the aisle, “You should have gone with the other dress.”)
From my experience, I know my dad is flawed but that he loves me; I know my mother despises me. Dad’s flaws have made me more tolerant of others; mom’s coldness has made me a better parent (I do everything opposite of what she did).
I’ve held a job at the same place for 25-plus years, never ran away to a festival concert, etc.
Some see Don as the devil; I see him as “Everyman”: flawed, human, constantly making the wrong choices, and will again. He is as relatable a character as there is on TV today. It’s as Roger said earlier this season, “That’s all there are, doors, and windows and bridges and gates and they all open the same way and they all close behind you. … Turns out the experiences are nothing, they’re just some pennies you pick up off the floor, you stick in your pocket, and you’re just going in a straight line to you know where.”
Sometimes I think people react to the show as though they are watching Days of our lives. The reason we all love MM is because it’s a smart nuanced character study of people that we know in our own lives. It examines all of our flaws. To me, the people who make these sweeping statements and plot assumptions are not paying attention. I mean Sally killing herself, Bob Benson a spy, Bob Benson Don,s bastard son, Meagan ending up as Sharon Tate!!! Are we watching the same show!!!!
I don’t understand all the controversy. Yes, people make snarky comments about how Sally is going to need therapy, etc. because of her upbringing. Why do people take these remarks so personally? If you’ve survived childhood abuse/trauma and have done well in spite of it – congratulations. I’m one of those people myself.
Some people don’t do so well. We all know people respond differently to the things life throws at them. Why get so angry/offended? Do you feel you haven’t received enough credit for making the best of a bad situation? Do you think people who haven’t done so well are making excuses for their failings (as in ‘I did it – why can’t they?’).
I’m also kind of surprised by the belief that psychological abuse/parental rejective is somehow less damaging to the children of the financially well-off. It doesn’t matter whether a child cries herself to sleep on designer sheets or a bare mattress – pain is still pain.
Puzzled, thank you for that. Again, my dad *was* a cross between Don and Pete. We were well-to-do, and I eventually wound up in prep school, where my family’s money was paltry compared to that of the families of many of my classmates. Trust me, many of them were *badly* messed up. Only place I ever saw someone stick a needle in her arm was in the girls room at Lake Forest Academy.
I saw too many kids who had all the material stuff that the world told them should make them happy, or at least contented, who, as a result, had no idea what to do when they were not happy, confident, contented, secure, loved, when they had no sense of purpose. A lot of cynical ennui. And a lot of drugs.
Money can buy security, and it sure as hell can relieve stress. It cannot buy a sense of self or of being valued and loved for yourself.
Poor Sally. First she sees Roger getting, um, happy and now her father doing his neighbor. She needs to stop walking through strange doors. And I didn’t appreciate the dig at the Mets Don! :)
I saw it as less of a dig at the Mets and more of an ironic thing to say considering they’ll surprise everyone and win the World Series a year later.
Maybe, but they were 73-89 in 1968, so he had every right to be thankful.
Mets outdrew the yanks by 600,000 fans in 1968
Something DID happen in September of 68- the first, true face of the “Women’s Liberation” movement which forever changed things. The disruption of the Miss America pageant, the freedom trashcan on the Atlantic City boardwalk where the women threw things in the trash (but did not burn a bra, that never happened)… Would have been interesting to see that as this stage of the movement threw off Friedan’s “change from within” and went full on “change from without” and in the process, changed things.
Did Peggy offer Stan a threesome in exchange for getting rid of the dying rat?
Absolutely. I was a little surprised at Peggy. She must be pretty lonely.
I think she was just that freaked out about the rat.
I read that as tongue-in-cheek banter, pretty typical for the two of them. But sometimes you never know, it seems like there’s an element of truth in there somewhere. Hopefully Betty’s similar banter with Henry about raping that girl was not serious at all.
As a joke, clearly. Of course the shippers will try to read into it as something more, but in reality it was just her way of letting him know how freaked out she was by the rat. I felt a little bad that he said no, to be honest. Of course he doesn’t owe her anything, but still. Those mutant squirrels are horrifying.
(Was it a rat or a mouse?)
Remember Elisabeth Moss’s line in the ‘Get Him to the Greek’: “I’d like my threesome now”.
Uh, no. She wanted Stan to come over and kill the rat, and since he had a woman in his bed “she could come too.”
The scene between Peggy and Pete had a wonderful callback to the very first episode of season one where Don took Pete down with “You’ll end up a mid level executive with no hair who women go home with out of pity”.
Looks like Don had it spit on as Pete and his heavily receding hairline desperately asked Peggy if she pitied him.
And Peggy kindly lied to him, didn’t she? She does pity him. Even I pity him, and I know all the awful things that Pete Campbell has done.
Does everyone in the office know that Pete & Trudy are separated? Or is that a secret? Because now Peggy knows & of course she pities him for that.
Good catch. I forgot about that. So Pete made a prophet out of Don…
Did anyone think Don was going to have that long-awaited heart attack in the lobby after Sally left in the cab?
Yes indeed I did. He looked ashen, sweaty, and totally off his feet. I could imagine him having one behind that closed bedroom door.
The scene of him backlit in the doorway looked a lot like the opening credits falling-man sequence: color palette, black suit, etc.
Those moments were unbearable. Don was probably wishing he were dead for all of the pain and heartache he caused Sally and a host of others.
lol Sharmayne. Yeah honestly, if he did have a non-fatal heart attack at that moment he would’ve been seriously grateful for the distraction and it may have shed away some of Sally’s disgust and hatred.
I did. Pretty sure it’s coming.
Still unsure about Bob. I mean, why Pete?!! From what I remember about Bob’s early days on the show, he basically tried to seduce everyone with some sort of charm or gift. Pete was the only one who bit, and Joan, but Don could’ve as well or Ken, and I guess they would’ve gotten the same speech. I’m still unsure what his movitvations are because I know it’s not all about Pete.
It’s weird that he’d do that after Pete’s tirade. But maybe he can read Pete in a way we can’t.
and we have not noticed the parallels in loss of innocence in Don’s adolescence with Sally’s??
The psychological repercussions in her cognitive development of love and sex can be irretrievably broken as well as her somewhat healthy relationship she enjoyed with her father….I just, even this morning, am still upset with what that poor girl has viewed already in her young life.
yeah, I mentioned in another comment that it was only a short time ago that we saw a similar scene from young Don’s past. Don had to go back to that moment when he realized what Sally was seeing and how she must feel. It was different in details, but similar in feeling. Your heart dropping through the pit of your stomach.
Not to brush away the severeness of what Don let happen, but I think you are being a little melodramatic about the irreparable damage it will cause Sally. She’s not so weak, even if it takes time she will recover and the incident will contribute to her awareness about people.
Her view of her father was irrevocably changed in that moment. Poor kid’s gonna have nightmares, lol.
Speaking of parents falling down on the job … Sally’s discovery was only set in motion because of Betty’s overreaction to her and her friend being the only girls on an overnight trip to the city. Did she really think that the girls would be better off in Don & Megan’s absentee care compared to being watched by their 25-year-old teacher?
I thought Betty did realize that leaving them at Don’s was the lesser of two evils. She said herself – oh great so alone…or something to that effect.
Oh, that Betty! Her firing of Carla led directly to Don’s second marriage, and now this… :-)
I loved how Peggy rat being caught in the trap forshadowed Don getting caught!
Don’t worry, it will be dead by morning.
i loved how Peggy offered up some action in order to get Stan over. i wonder if he didn’t have a lady friend already in his bed would he have taken the bait.
Nice! Reminds me of the rat in The Suitcase. Except there’s no way out of here alive.
I haven’t read every comment yet, but surprised Alan didn’t mention that Ted’s wife bears a strong resemblance to Betty, and so does her situation. Though Ted’s wife seems to have greater insight into what makes her husband tick.
Betty is hot; Nan is not.
@NAH word.
Ted’s wife tells it like it is, she knows who she is. He doesn’t “rule” her the way Don ruled Betty, or the way he’d like to rule Meagan. She sees their marriage as a partnership, and he has to pull his weight.
Nah, I don’t think their resemblance is anything but coincidence. Ritz is totally right.
I hope we get more scenes with her, it was a refreshing change of pace. I think she’s more similar to Trudy, actually. Would definitely wife the both of them.
I just want to say, I think Kiernan Shipka is a great actress, I think she is in line with some other recent young actors like on Game Of Thrones. She is heartbreaking and real. When she had her hand over her face, I really felt for her.
I had a poster of Che Guevara & Sonny Barger in my bedroom.
Oranges, people. ORANGES!!!
Oranges = death. Just ask The Godfather, or even Breaking Bad. Oranges are used as a symbol for impending death.
And juggling them is just laughin in the face of death!
I had a poster of Che Guevara & Sonny Barter in my bedroom.
Does anyone else see any foreshadowing in the way Teddy said this is the agency I always wanted with just Peggy and Pete there?
At the moment I just saw it as a cute moment, showing how much happier he’d be at work without feeling that urge to butt heads with Don, but yeah you do have a point. I’m a bit doubtful though, I wonder if it’s all downhill for Pete from here or if he’ll be able to bring himself to feel content with whatever he can salvage.
Yet that rifle…
The default position on “Mad Men” seems to be “great episode.”
Not true here. This was a wheel spinner with poor internal logic.
Of all the ways Sally could have seen Don screwing around over the years, this was the most contrived.
And how shocked would Sally really be? Has she been that naive?
Moreover, we’ve had 6 seasons of Don being a selfish jerk. That’s not entertaining anymore. Unfortunately that’s basically all there is to this episode, save some uncomfortable moments with Pete’s mom — the highlights — and Bob Benson’s ridiculous pass at Pete. Bob Benson didn’t survive this long without a little gaydar, which was much more necessary in 1968.
Poor episode in a season that had been getting stronger by the week. Maybe we’ll get something better for the final sprint.
Haven’t been crazy about the last two episodes either and hope the show pulls it together for the finale.
She just walked in on her father having sex with a downstairs neighbor, who is the mother of a boy her and her friend spent the night talking about. I’d say that’s pretty shocking.
Has Sally been that naive? Very possibly. My father *was* a Mad Man, was an account exec during the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Worked for the legendary Carl Ally, among others. After he died, I found out he had been a philanderer of epic proportion – kept apartments in two cities to take women to, while his kids and our mom were in the big house in the ‘burbs. At fourteen it did not occur to me that “Daddy is out of town on business,” or “Daddy has to work late” were code for “Daddy’s boinking strangers again.”
I found out for sure that my father was cheating on my mother when I was 26 — by reading it in the Sunday New York Times. Not an exaggeration nor a joke. By then it was not a big surprise. But at 13 or 14? I didn’t really think about my father’s sex life, you know?
OK, let me clarify that even if Sally is shocked, it doesn’t make it a good episode. Don’s a jerk. We know that.
Stick to the advertising business. That’s the interesting part.
doesn’t make it a good episode. makes it a great episode. stick to the character development. that’s the interesting part.
Blake – just wanted to say I agreed with your comment whole-heartedly. Viewed this episode the same way.
I think you are in the minority. This episode had a # of very interesting story lines, and the only part I disliked was the reemergence of Sylvia as a central character. Her husband is always interesting, and the 1-A story had legs, but her mere presence just bores me (I cannot see why Don has a thing for her..doesn’t make sense) but if it led to some moments were Don continues his downward spiral I guess it was worth it.
Quite frankly the best stuff this season has been how the new guys (Cutler and Chaough)are infiltrating the legacy firm. So we had a lot of Ted, just a little of Jim but in reverse roles from last week. I thought that was fascinating since they are newish characters and unlike the main cast, are not fully formed in our minds.
I don’t care much for Sally stories either, but she is a good actress and while it was contrived I still thought it was something that could happen.
Ritz: I agree with you that character development is paramount. The problem is, we haven’t seen any in Don since, when exactly? When he decided to marry Megan?
If we want to see character development, we have to see more of the office.
Andrew Y: Agreed that Cutler and Chaough are a welcome blast of fresh air. Agreed also about Sylvia.
As for being in the minority, I can live with that. The default position of most people who watch most shows is to defend them until something happens that makes them turn on them viciously. Assessing individual episodes differently is a rare thing, which is what makes Alan’s reviews interesting. He has a bit of a Mad Men blind spot going, though.
Andrew, I, too, cannot see why Don is obsessed with Sylvia. She’s pretty and convenient, I can see why he’d boink her, but fall in love? Be obsessed with? The only reason I can think of is that he admires Dr. Rosen so much he’s somehow identifying with him through schtupping his wife.
Blake – “…character development is paramount. The problem is, we haven’t seen any in Don since, when exactly? When he decided to marry Megan?” One could argue that we’ve seen growth since, or not since before that, but the moment when Don decided to marry Megan was above all, a moment of *rejecting* growth. Even Matt Weiner said so, not that I think Word of God (see tvtropes.com) has to be the final say on such matters. After spending the last half hour or so looking for it, when it’s late and I want to to go home, I’m going to quit looking, BUT what MW said in one major interview was that the season 4 decision to go with Megan over Faye, after so many of us had felt encouraged Don was going to change and grow, was about the fact that ultimately we often let ourselves down in that same way. We have the chance to do things a new way, we’re progressing, and then we take the easy way out, the attractive way in which we’re not going to have to come to terms with ourselves and our mistakes but just walk into “Tomorrowland.”
And if anyone else knows which interview I have in mind, please post the link. I only recall that it was one of the major venues, and I haven’t been able to find the specific piece I’m recalling even though I’ve looked tonight at HitFix, NYT, Vulture, and various other sites. (Don’t think I turned up any AVClub results, and theirs are another MM/MW interview fountain from which I drink quite often.)
Andrea: It’s a fair point, but I wouldn’t argue that Don showed character growth when he married Megan. I just think it was a character development: his impetuousness was always there, but he never went so far as to elevate a fling to a bride.
I don’t think Matt & crew have anything left to say about Don. Maybe they can surprise us. But their best stories now are told about Peggy and Joan, and the new people.
Alan makes the point that Michael Ginsberg has serious mental illness. That’s interesting. With all the intimations of impending violence, is he going to be a Son of Sam type killer, ahead of his time?
Or Stan: he gets deeper each time we see him. I’d much rather spend time with these guys than Don.
I do wish the show would throttle back (pun intended) on the stuff that isn’t at the office. Absolutely we’ve been watching Don “not grow,” which I might be willing to analyze and lament over, in small doses. Yes, it’s interesting to see Don seek out in Sylvia what he rejected in Faye (emotional, literate, metaphorical connection), and how his marrying Megan slightly shifted the way he pursues an affair – but SO much weight has been thrust upon these slight and too familiar motions. It’s not quite boring, but it certainly isn’t compelling, especially when the theme or desired result (Sally sees Don in the act!) seems to take over the realism (especially of the plotting). Anyway, this is just a plea for more Peggy, Joan, Chaugoguh …
Yeah, that Pete and Peggy scene….dynamite. Smiling from ear to ear the whole time.
Then Peggy’s phone call to Stan just cracked me up so much as well.
Damnit, I love Peggy so much.
Peggy has been amazing since Season 1, Episode 1! I’m as interested in her character arc as Don’s – if not more.
Whenever she’s in a scene, she’s the one I’m watching.
I cant remember, its to early in the morning… is this the first time Don has been “caught” (either in the act or just in the betrayal)? Obviously Betty Draper knew about her husband’s general infidelity, but I don’t remember an instance of him being CAUGHT before last night. Anyone help me out? Or will this require coffee?
I believe this is the first time he’s been caught in the act. Betty did specifically know about Bobbi Barrett (jimmy told her at that party), which caused her to cut him loose the first time.
sally’s friend encouraging her to make a move w/the rosen’s boy was so spot on. for some reason there’s always a fast thinking girl friend trying to get her friend deflowered ASAP.
Those kinds of characters always put me on edge. A kinder explanation would be that they’re simply trying to help their friend grow as a woman but I always have this sneaking suspicion that it’s a little more sadistic and they get off on their manipulation and what they can convince their friend to do. Possibly I’m just being paranoid…
totally manipulative and i’ve known/seen my share when i was younger. that is not paranoid. i remember a friend writing in another’s yearbook that maybe I would lose mine next as the last to lose “it”. this was 8th grade!!! and to put it in a yearbook – gross.
Great “Tommy” reference, Alan. I lol’d. Well done.
Agree!
To pile on the pop culture allusion theories, am I the only one who thought Mitchell resembled Jim Morrison more than he did Mark Lindsey? Morrison was an especially dark figure of the era. I remember reading an interview where Pete Townshend said he was thinking of Morrison when he wrote the song about Sally Simpson attending Tommy’s “meeting.” The allusion to Morrison may not necessarily be a bad thing for Sally but “the doors” are closing on Don.
I really enjoy and welcome the juxtaposition of Ted and Don’s characters. Although he is not perfect Ted is much more of a stand up guy than Don. It is refreshing to see him succeed where Don falls short. It felt good to see Ted take assement of what his wife said, and in turn come home and genuinely be happy to see a family who loves him who he very much loves back.
I think Don was scared of Sally outing him, but I also think he felt badly that she had caught him in the act. I think if he’s not concerned about his and Sally’s relationship he at least feels badly for whatever loss of innoncence she will suffer having seen him with Sylvia.
I agree with Alan there was something very satisfying in Don’s mental/emotional struggle in the lobby and the way Hamm played the scene.
Another commenter mentioned Peggy offerring Stan a threesome. I don’t take any of the seuxual comments between those two seriously. Even Stan says “no you won’t” when Peggy tells him she’ll make it worth his while. It’s not beyond the realm of possibility that they’ll hook up, but I more take their relationship to be one where they know nothing will happen and as such feel comfortable to be vulgar with one another or make innuendos that they know aren’t going anywhere. That being said Stan is kinda hunky and also seems like a nice guy.
Stan tried a few weeks back in the Crash episode and she rebuffed him, but it led to him having his moment with the Gleason daughter. Not sure if he is a good guy, but he is funny and talented.
My impression of the Ted-coming-home scene at the end wasn’t as positive as yours — he scoops up his children and takes them offscreen without waking his wife —