Review: ‘Mad Men’ – ‘Field Trip’

A review of tonight's “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as I milk the wrong udder…
“I wish it was yesterday.” -Bobby
Though it's Betty who goes on the field trip that provides this week's title, Don has time to take two different trips over the course of the episode. And none of the three journeys end up the way the traveler envisioned them.
In the first, Don goes to Los Angeles – mid-week, because what else does he have going on? – at the behest of Megan's agent to get her to stop badgering directors while they're trying to enjoy lunch with Rod Serling. He thinks he's going to rescue her career, and instead he ends up almost killing his marriage.
In the second, Betty – having recently told her old pal Francine that she still believes, in her old-fashioned way, that the reward for raising kids should be the kids themselves, and not the job you can take when they're older – volunteers to go with Bobby's class to visit a nearby farm. What seems like a perfect opportunity to bond with her older son and bask in those rewards she tried to guilt Francine about instead is ruined, as far as she's concerned, because Bobby trades away her sandwich for some gum drops.(*) Now, Betty isn't there to see Bobby chase away another boy who tried to sit in her spot on the blanket, so she assumes he thinks so little of her that he'd give away her food, when in fact he's being a kid who just wanted candy and was blinded to the implications of that pursuit. (Having been to the grocery store with my kids today, I am very recently acquainted with this mindset.) We know from experience that Betty's a bad mother, so she's not wrong when she suggests this to Henry, but this specific incident is her creating drama in her life where none exists, in part because she resents the path she's been on that led to her riding that bus.
(*) Half-tempted to attach a poll to this review just to see where forcing a guilt-ridden Bobby eat the damn gum drops falls on the list of cruel Betty parenting moments. Locking Sally in the closet is still the worst, right?
The third – and, with all due respect to Don's current and former wife, by far most interesting – trip is also the shortest one. Don, given an offer from a rival agency (albeit, from Roger's suggestion, a lowball one), could easily take it, walk away from the mess he left at SC&P, walk away from the marriage Megan has offered to end, go sleep with the attractive blonde, take the new job, and go back to repeating bad old patterns. Instead – in what's been the most promising trend in this early stage of the season – he seems to be learning from past mistakes. He was honest with Sally, and it made things better between them. He was honest with Megan, and while she reacted at first with outrage, it wasn't anything he didn't deserve, and their later conversation was better. (If only to a point; Megan still doesn't want him flying out there that weekend.) And rather than play the hobo and run from all the damage he did with the Hershey pitch, Don goes to Roger's apartment (hat literally in hand) to see about getting his job back, then goes to SC&P on Roger's advice.
Now, it's clear that Don's hopes for this trip aren't as high as they were for the latest LA jaunt, or as Betty's were for the farm visit. His first steps into the office since Thanksgiving are intercut with shots of Don sitting anxiously in his apartment, terrified of what may come when he's there. For a moment, the editing even suggests that the glimpses of him at SC&P are Don imagining a worst-case scenario, and while it quickly turns out that this is real, it is also almost as nightmarish as he might have feared. His first encounter is with the odious Lou, Roger is nowhere to be found, and just as he's on the verge of slipping out the door before it becomes too mortifying, Ginsberg spots him and draws him back in to schmooze and catch up on work.
And then… Don Draper, master of the universe, mystery man who once erected impenetrable barriers between his work and home lives and couldn't have cared less about the lives of the people he worked with, is forced to sit in that room all day, to be gawked at by Peggy and Joan and everyone else, to look at Ken's baby pictures and hear one of the junior copywriters ramble on about his wedding plans, and to have awkward encounters with the other partners, and with Peggy, who still blames Don for Teddy's flight to California, and for the general wreck her life has become since the merger.
And for a while, it seems like Don Draper is going to be slinking out of that office with everyone watching him and either smirking or sadly shaking their heads. But instead Roger – in an impressive, unwavering display of authority (and contempt for Jim Cutler) – makes it clear that he wants Don back in the office(**), both as their friend and talented collaborator, and because it'll cost too damn much to let him go.
(**) Which, for now, will be Lane's former office. I've lost track of who (if anyone) is occupying that now, since I believe Peggy's back in the one she had before she left for Ted's agency.
Don's return comes with a series of draconian stipulations designed to make him quit: no time alone with clients, no deviating from a pre-approved script in meetings, no drinking in the office other than when entertaining clients, and, worst of all, having to report to Lou Avery. The Don Draper of earlier in the series would have sneered at any of those conditions, let alone all of them put together, but the Don Draper of earlier in the series led to the poor, lonely bastard we're watching now, and this guy seems to have learned that he has to try to do things differently.
Now, it may just be that the other offer was as weak as Roger suggests – and that every agency in town may be trying to buy low on the Don Draper experience – and that Don is confident that his immense talent will in time give him power over Lou, whom Jim feebly defends as “adequate” in a meeting with the other partners. But based on recent events, and Jon Hamm's performance, it seems to be Don making an honest effort to do better – to fix both himself and the situation he created.
And the possibility that Don could actually be growing here towards the end after a long period of stasis is just as exciting as the many awkward possibilities created by the new arrangement. For starters, how will Peggy cope with being caught between a condescending, out-of-touch rock and an erratic, bullying hard place? How long before Don is plotting some kind of elaborate revenge on Lou, or before Cutler is trying to get the elevator to break again right before Don tries to get on it? (Harry Hamlin did, after all, come from a show that employed that technique.) And with Ted completely marginal out in California (Roger equates his vote to junior partner Pete's), does Don's presence, even with all these shackles on him, tip the balance of power?
This season's been a gradual build, like always, but with the added wrinkle of there only being four more episodes before the show vanishes for a year. Still, even if we had to sit through some more of Betty being exactly the way we left her (January Jones can still provide value to the show, but not if she's playing the same notes as always), “Field Trip” puts us in a tricky, fascinating place for the rest of these 2014 episodes, and had some wonderful tension on the way to this point.
Some other thoughts:
* Betty isn't the only regular character to make a belated season 7 debut, as Harry Crane finally oozes his way on screen. Interesting that in a season where Don is finally starting to make an effort at times to be honest with the people around him, Jim singles Harry out as the most dishonest man he's ever worked with. I also liked the other partners' bafflement that Jim brought Harry's name up in the meeting about Don – and of course Roger would assume that Jim wanted the guy fired, rather than that he wanted to give the media department more support.
* More equitable trade proposal: Betty's sandwich for the gum drops, or Don for Harry's computer?
* While Harry and Betty were only missing for two episodes, this is the first time we've seen Anne Dudek as Francine since late in season 4. Dudek has various other TV gigs (she recurs on A&E's unfortunate “Those Who Kill” at the moment), but it also makes sense that Francine would have fallen out of Betty's life once she and Henry left Ossining for that big haunted house they've lived in for the last few seasons.
* Our first glimpse of Dawn handling Joan's old office manager responsibilities suggests that she's going to need some time before she has things as under control as her predecessor. I would suggest that Rome wasn't built in a day, but then I would be concurring with an opinion of Lou Avery's, and no thank you to that.
* Been a while since the show has done any jokes about people having to remove their shoes in Bert Cooper's office – in part because he went several seasons without having an office – but I was amused with how Joan's boots kept complicating things with Bert and Roger.
* The movie Don is watching at the beginning of the episode appears to be Jacques Demy's “Model Shop,” which also involves a man whose relationship with a would-be actress is falling apart.
* It's almost a relief when a new season begins and Bobby Draper is played by the same actor.
* The blonde who approaches Don's table during the offer meeting was played by Brandi Burkhardt, who hasn't been on the show before. Most likely, she was exactly what Don assumed she was: a hooker hired by his potential new employers as a signing bonus of sorts.
* I understand the desire to frontload as much of the episode as possible before the first commercial break – it's an old programming trick you'd encounter often with TV-movies and miniseries when they were dominant forms of network programming, where it theoretically gets you so absorbed in the story that you don't want to change the channel as the ad breaks start piling up later – but it just makes the second half of every episode feel very choppy, even if you're watching on a DVR delay and can fast forward through the ads. And structurally, I think the episode might have benefited from Don's very long day in the creative lounge being the part with minimal interruption, rather than his trip to California.
What did everybody else think?
Peggy and Joan ticked me off the way they treated Don tonight.
After all my complaints about Megan, I actually felt bad for her tonight. She should have known better about Don knowing his tricks from being his secretary. But I can understand how she felt hurt he didn’t spend more time with her when he was put on leave.
Joan’s arcs have not been tracking with me since the big Jaguar thing. One day, she’s so insecure she’s jeopardizing landing accounts by forcing herself onto them and then next she’s squeezing Don out, who btw has been her biggest champion in the office, aside from Lane?
For Peggy, she blames Don for everything with Ted even though at worst, he just sped up the timeline and made them realize how unprofessional they were being in the workspace. Peggy’s reaction is pretty childish for someone who wouldn’t be anywhere near where she is without Don. Hopefully she’ll be back to Peggy awesomeness before the 1 year break as it would be hard to root for her as she’s been so far.
Joan has pretty much every right to mad at Don as he invalidated the justification for the lowest moment of her life (except maybe her rape by fiancé). Then after that he seemingly is destroying the firm by hurting one of the name partners and then bombing the Hershey meeting.
Other than the Detroit trek last year and the juggling orange scene, it doesn’t seem like Don and Roger have been on great terms since he and Jane divorced. With every divorce, Don moved farther away from Roger but probably grows more like him. Don is working towards an inevitable second divorce and sees Roger as a ghost of Christmas Future if he doesn’t change his old ways. 10 more years of this living and Don will have a major heart condition and will be doing coke with women the same age as Sally.
I hope Don ‘s honesty kick lends itself to Peggy. He should let her know that he did not force Ted to go to California but gave him his place so that Ted could run away from her and save his family.
Ted is a coward and Peggy should know the truth instead of always blaming Don.
God bless Roger the man Sterling! The way he tore into everyone at the partners meeting was a thing of beauty. Bert Cooper is both selfish (he only wants Don back if the creative stinks and he will lose money) and vain (I do not like how people see our agency) so I was not surprised he would have Don back. I do not understand Joans whole beef with Don, I mean she has had to deal with Lou and he is the worst, maybe she is upset with how he dealt with Jaguar. Jim we know just wants all the power and Roger Effing Zsterling wants his pal back!
What I do not understand is that Don has a lot of power, the partners know it, why would they put so many stipulations knowing he could sell up and work somewhere else and screw them over big time? I do not understand how they can threaten Don when they do not have the resources to buy him out and they cannot afford to let their creative quality slide anymore.
Great episode,I reaction by episode 7 Don will be back on top and in charge of creative and at the partners table.
Oh I agree with Joan and Peggy 100%! Especially loved the way Joan said Don could not drink in the office,
I think Joan (and, perhaps, the writing staff) are using the sexist trope that Joan isn’t really her best self without a man besotted with her. The boost she gets from someone under her spell might focus her more.
After Lane’s death, was there anyone who cultivated her attention, either professionally or romantically? She’s made it clear that Roger should keep at a distance, and that Dr. Rapist, M.D. best belongs in Vietnam. Bob Benson’s in Detroit (on another network, IRL), so there goes even an asexual admirer. Even the lesbian roommate she bullied into a heterosexual date’s long gone.
Who is there to tell her she’s amazing?
She’s in a world where that beauty has less currency (literally, with the economics professor in the opener), thus some of the wrappings around her intelligence and skills have to come off. That’s risky, because she knows she has much further to fall than the men who’ll be supported by their networks. Don’s actions got him an indefinite leave with pay; if Joan did the same, she’d be canned with a threat to ruin her reputation with the same details of behavior that got SCP Jaguar.
Cutler might champion her for his own purposes, but now she has to take more risks. That would make a gal a bit erratic….
Exactly right Amanda. The men were literally pimping Joan out and Don was the only one who stood up for her.
Stuckey-Dont forget that the partnership deal was offered to Joan without Don’s consent, and that he was not made aware of it until after the fact. The firm was really quite wrong to make that deal, but this is a subject that has been debated for years. Anyways, what I’m saying is Don was mad about all that, and with good reason. Joan chose to prostitute herself, and that doesnt mean she should be mad at Don for firing the client for that particular reason. She’s taking an awfilly high ground position with him, just sort of bothers me.
Joan’s actions did seem weird to me. However, she is now in an upstairs office (Lane’s?) and an accounts person. I feel she protecting her territory which is more than she has ever had before.
Peggy’s been really childish this season. I did feel her reaction to Don was too harsh. I hope she takes a more pro-active approach to her problems as the season progresses.
Amrit-perhaps I misunderstood this- but they said any violation would result in termination and reabsorption of his shares- which I believe means he is in breach of contract and then he doesn’t have to be bought out?
I wrote about this in more detail in my post below but Peggy and Joan’s treatment of Don was entirely appropriate. Peggy he’s been awful to and his actions threatened Joan’s ability to provide for her child.
Post a comment…
When Don got rid of Jaguar without telling anyone Joan was mad because she felt cheap and ancillary.
Yes, condition on coming back means if he breaks rules they won’t have to buy him out.
@HEADINBETWEENJOANSBREASTS
I don’t think Don has been awful to Peggy. He’s been a mentor to her and has treated her like he would any man. It was tough love, but Peggy is a better ad person because of it. Don respects her more than any of her peers.
I guess you have forgotten how Don belittled Peggy when he was there up to and including throwing money in her face. I hated him for that (AMC is running that clip as part of its “Mad Men” promotion spots. If anyone has forgotten it is Don throwing the money). She had every right to be resentful and maybe gloat a little.
As for Joan the same. You’ve forgotten how Don made unilateral decisions for them including dumping Jaguar which she puteverything on the line, including her body to land it but he just dumped it without consulting anyone least of all Joan.
Then of course there is Don humiliating the company by telling Hershey not to advertise, causing IIRC a large, famous company not to have them as a ad provider, hurting the still somewhat struggling company and yes the wallets of the Partners.
So now that Don has showed his face at the office again, I don’t mind the scorn he is suffering especially from Joan and Peggy, especially Peggy.
And I like the humiliating conditions that he has to endure in order to come back to the agency. He had the good sense and humility to admit to himself it was just and he wisely said “Yes”. So with all this honesty maybe he is reforming truly beginning with his showing his kids his childhood home, instead of the false start he had with Megan and then cheating on her among other things.
I think both of their comments were spot on to their arcs actually.
Peggy is generally in a bad place right now, and she can point entirely to the merger and Don’s effective neutering of Ted as the turning point where it all went bad.
Joan is more subtle, but its there. By firing Jaguar ona whim he made Joan’s sleeping with the client completely pointless. On top of that, Joan has, and always been about leaving everything outside those doors there. She is most “work is a place of work” of anyone in the office, and Don’s actions with Hershey’s was the craziest bad for business/professionalism of anything we have seen in the decade we are following them. He hurt himself, and the firm (a firm which she is a partner in), which is possibly the worst thing anyone could do in her mind.
Don also wiped away Peggy’s authorship of the work she was most proud of: The St. Joseph’s ad. He attributed it to Gleason (of CGC) instead of letting Peggy take credit for it. Weiner made sure we remembered how proud Peggy was of that work by putting the Clio stuff w/ Ginsberg at the beginning of the episode. Moreover, Don’s vindictiveness came after running into Peggy and Ted at the movies. Don was threatened by Peggy’s loyalty to Ted. Remember all the jockeying for position between Ted and Don last season? Don saw Peggy as defecting, and so he sabotaged her relationship and her work. Which isn’t to say Peggy and Ted’s romance wouldn’t have ended anyway, after all, Peggy’s taken a lot more from Don’s mentorship than just his copy writing.
Also, firing Jaguar was just one thing Don did to the agency last year. Don’t forget that Don also sank the public offering that Joan masterminded with Burt last season.
I started this thread agreeing with Mary (in fact, it was my most lingering opinion after watching the episode). But all the replies have swayed me.
There is value in watching a show in real time…These excellent conversations. It’s a shame Game of Thrones went the way it did (and I’m saying this as someone who stopped reading the comments WELL before Alan had to ban them completely).
Thanks for the insight!
No no no. Yes, as a viewer I wanted Joan, then Peggy, to smile widely and hug Don, thrilled he’s back, their (mostly) ally. But this was better. When Peggy finally gets past her hurt and after a struggle with Lou, see Don actually helped her, they’ll reconnect (the pain in Hamms eyes after Peggy said no one missed him was amazing. Yes, where’s his Emmy?)
And for Joan, she IS all over the map but that tracks in 1970 for women, for me. They constantly had to change, navigate the man’s world. And since their human and these are uncharted waters, they can behave erratically at times, reacting to the last exchange or humiliation rather than any narrative through line (for Joan, that is the throug line.)
Best episode I’ve seen I think since the suitcase.
Gladly- that is not the case regarding St Joseph’s. Peggy was upset the spot didn’t get nominated bc it WOULD have been hers. And Lou explains that the current partners elected to not even submit it. Don had nothing to do w/ that.
I’m not that ticked off about that when Don was treating Dawn so poorly as well just because she couldn’t be at his beck and call (and that’s really out of the goodness of her heart to do it in the first place).
Peggy’s anger at Don is not just at one singular thing, really. Part of it feels like she’s annoyed that her success at the firm was so dependent on having Don around; Part of it is Don having initiated that merger that led Peggy back into SCDP after making a break from it (and having success with it), and now she’s stuck with Lou and his old fashioned ways of business. Part of it is Don having lost his shit last season and became useless at work and to have made cause for Lou to be there in the first place. Part of it is now Peggy basically got a demotion as the leader of the team if Don’s back but Lou’s still creative director. Part of it is thinking Don drove Ted away. Part of it probably isn’t related to Don at all, but her frustration at work lately. So, I can understand if Peggy isn’t welcoming Don with open arms on a random visit she didn’t expect.
As for Joan, I think ever sinec the Jaguar thing, even though Don did try to stop it, she never had that same connection with him post. There’s that look of disappointment in Don’s face because Joan already went through with it that I can see Joan not wanting to relive.
And yeah, Don was terrible in season 6 at the office even before his big screwup. So it wasn’t odd that they received him so icily.
Amanda — I know Don had nothing to do with the Clio submission. Weiner (writer of the episode) wanted to remind his audience how fiercely Peggy believed in the St. Joseph work and how proud she was of it–it’s not a coincidence that the Clio discussion was in this episode. It’s also the work that Don completely erased her from in front of client. When Peggy last interacted with Don, he was giving credit for her work to a dead man. Why would she welcome him back to the office?
Gladly-well it is true that is what Don was technically doing, although not their ladt interaction, that whole scene was about making Ted sweat. Peggy did end up w/ credit for it, at least according to the discussion taking place in lou’s office.
Gladly-Also, to be clear, I am not contending thag Peggy should welcome Don back to the office.I have a little beef w/Joan, for various reasons, but Don has treated Peggy terribly periodically over the whole series. It’s no surprise that after the humiliation and anger of the Ted situation she’s not ready to accept him yet. There’s been a lot of discussion surrounding Don’s comment about Gleason disqualifying Peggy from the Clio, and I don’t think that’s ever been the case. As far as Joan- Yes, Don behaved badly (they mostly all have) snd he shouldnt have fired Jaguar, but he wasn’t informed of the IPO and Roger was supposed tp be at that dinner. Joan still had her partnership. I think shes projecting a lot on him.
Wow, I hate typing on a tablet.
A very thoughtful and well written review as always. Thanks.
I felt they were implying that Megan’s insecurities about work were fueled by her insecurity about Don cheating again, which I thought was well done.
But the scene where she is talking to Don on the phone about his pushing her away with two hands… so melodramatic. Felt like the soap operas Megan has been acting in. Not sure if it was the writing or the performance but the over the top nature of it definitely took me out of the scene.
The second half of the show was pretty great, though. Peggy has been nasty to people two weeks in a row now. Hope it’s not her new way of relating to people.
I felt the same way, that scene was very soap opera-y to me.
Partly because of the camera angle from behind Megan’s head to Don’s face, looked really cheesy.
That line was definitely cheesy, and it wasn’t helped by the delivery. I was taken out of the scene as well.
Watching Don sit so awkwardly in the office while everyone plotted to get rid of him just made me forgive how meam he’s been at times The truth is that, creatively, he did make that place. And really Peggy is the only one he’s treated personally poorly (except Stan).
I am of the opinion that Don knows he can beat them at whatever game they intend to play anyways.
Poor Bobby.
Also, it has occurred to me that for the first time, if another partner or Lou were to find out about Dick Whitman, they may have real motivation for exposing him at this point, ($$$$)
It would sink their firm.
The publicity alone, hiring a war deserter who is a fraud and guilty of treason and any number of things.
They would lose clients by the crap load and they would never do it.
Amrit-Lou’s not a partner, so some of that may not matter much to him.
Draper’s name is already off the door.
I guess it would get a lot of publicity though
@Amrit:
Don is guilty of a lot of things but I don’t think treason is one of them. Treason is actively colluding with a foreign government, particularly to undermind or over throw one’s own or cooperating with the enemy during times of war. I don’t remember Don colluding with the North Koreans or their allies during the Korean War.
If you are referring to Don helping to get a friend’s boy out of the draft I don’t count that as treason either.
The truth of Dick Whitman won’t come out voluntarily now for the same reason it didn’t the first time: It would make Roger and Bert look like complete idiots too incompetent to run a newsstand, let alone an agency. The first time this info was torpedoed had the added bonus of not wanting to lose Don Draper, their star. But having ignored it once makes the weight of it 10x more destructive after the Hershey debacle would be a blow that SCP wouldn’t survive.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the reality of Dick Whitman did come out somehow, just can’t see Bert using it as leverage. Maybe someday in the future when Don’s pitching Boeing he can use that anecdote to describe his respect for the war effort.
I don’t think this show is about Dick Whitman, per se, and thus I don’t think the story ever comes out. Dick Whitman is a part of Don Draper. In many ways, Dick Whitman made Don Draper who he is today, and that’s why we needed the Dick backstory.
Don Draper is Batman; and yes I was just looking for an excuse to say that. Bruce Wayne’s tragedy created Batman, and shaped what kind of person Batman would be. But Batman’s arc doesn’t end with being exposed as Bruce.
I loved and hated this episode. The workplace drama fascinated me like always. The adventures of Bobby and Betty on a farm bored me to tears.
Amen. Although for me, the Don/SC&P stuff was so strong that even the worthless Betty subplot couldn’t put a dent in the episode. One of the strongest episodes of the show ever.
I’ve moved to fast forwarding all the Betty/Meghan scenes. It really makes for a much better experience. And if you miss something important, Alan will tell you about it anyway.
I disagree, Randy. Thought it showed a lot.
1) It needed to be shown that Betty still hasn’t fully grown up. I thought the Bobby/Betty adventure was juxtaposed nicely to Don’s adventures, since Don is learning how to play nice with others…while Betty is not.
2) Betty’s field trip also blended in nicely with the other story lines: Meghan wanting to be unequivocally loved by Don…Don wanting the same thing from SCD&P…and Harry wanting the same thing from the partners, and so on. The field trips in this episode were all trips of exploration: finding out where you stand with others.
I thought it was one of the better put-together episodes of Mad Men, actually.
Agreed. I found the meeting of the partners riveting — and I thought they got exactly right the mix of emotional and financial considerations in the argument over Don’s fate. It is so typical of office politics that no one can agree as to precisely what kind of ice floe they put Don on at the end of season 6: was it a genuine “leave of absence,” with the possibility of return, or was it just a way to push a vested partner out the door with a minimum of friction and headaches? Turns out, nobody really knew, despite the united front they presented at the time — and now that ambiguity has come back to bite them collectively in the butt.
Only thing that surprised me here was that Don actually said “yes” to those dreadful terms. Don is a proud man, and I don’t really see him being able to move past that pride so easily, no matter what self-redemption he is currently bent upon. (After all, we’ve seen that particular movie before, going back to Don-as-swimming-sober-diarist back in “Summer Man” three seasons ago.) In any event, maybe Don is playing the long game here, but I would be (very slightly) disappointed if Matt Weiner was trying to actully redeem Don, to push him into some sort of neat catharsis before the series finale.
“It needed to be shown that Betty still hasn’t fully grown up.”
Did it also need to be shown that Roger’s second wife Jane is still a little flighty? Or that Conrad Hilton is still a successful hotelier? Or that riding mower guy still walks with a limp? Those characters are just about as close to the center of the Mad Men universe as Betty is, at this point.
There’s nothing wrong with bringing in a past or secondary character, as long as there’s something interesting they can contribute to the story. And obviously no one expects Betty to disappear entirely. But this subplot was a triple threat of mediocrity: (1) it had absolutely nothing to do with anything, (2) it showed us something that we’ve already been shown dozens of times throughout the series, and (3) it forced us to spend a bunch of time with some of the most charisma-challenged performers in the cast. To me it looked like a situation where there’s a contractual obligation for January Jones to get X minutes of screen time during the season, but the writers have long since run out of ideas for how to use her.
Next week, on a very special episode of Mad Men: Fat Betty returns!
I think we are going to follow the main characters – Don, Roger, Peggy, Joan, Betty, Megan, Sally – to the end. I don’t think there will be many side story lines unless they help us understand the main players. We don’t have a whole lot of time to wrap this up.
omg I forgot Pete! of course.
One thing my wife noticed was that after unpacking their lunch at the farm, Betty stands up and tells Bobby to eat his sandwich without her, that she is going to wash her hands. Might not Bobby have had reason to think that meant she wasn’t going to eat? Particularly in light of her weight issues, and what she might have been doing in the interim to regain her figure?
Betty is the mother of Don’s children and a character in her own right, unlike Megan who is a plot device in Don’s story line.
Of course, I’m not in the writers room, so I can’t say with certainty what Matt Weiner’s intentions for the character of Megan have been, but as a viewer it seems that she is written as much more than a plot device. Many of the secondary characters have been beautifully rendered with great detail and much complexity — one of the treats of this series. So perhaps you’re correct Anna. Thanks.
Forgot to mention that the smoking still shocks me. I can’t imagine smoking on a school bus or flicking ashes all over the movie theater.
You must be young, Mary. That was very common back then. My local movie theater had a smoking section for years. In fact, I can remember smoking in my hospital room in 1970!
I’m younger than you Vigo but I remember as a teenager in the early 1980s office building elevators still having those tear drop shaped large ashtrays in between them. :-)
We didn’t have smoking in the movie theaters in my hometown, but I remember going to a movie in CA on vacation in the 70s and people were smoking. It surprised me, but it wasn’t uncommon in larger cities.
You took the words right out of my mouth, Mary. I’m old enough to remember those times, but I found myself shaking my head watching this episode. Smoking in a MOVIE THEATER and on a SCHOOL BUS full of kids, for heaven’s sake…seems like an alien world today.
Few things odder than the ‘smoking section’ on airplanes, even when it was a normal part of things. If you sat there, you were on a mission to smoke. The smoke did remarkably form kind of a wall roughly at the boundary between the two sections. Now, someone lighting up on an airplane would cause shrieks of outrage on a par with a terrorist waving a gun at the coach passengers.
Now that we know the devastation wreaked by cigarettes, I find Betty’s chain smoking frightening. She easily tops two packs a day.
I’m 62 and I just don’t remember people smoking in theaters when I was growing up in the fifties and
sixties. Now maybe they were because I always sat up front in theaters and maybe the smoking area was in the back. Here’s the thing though, the seats were often made of fabric. Couldn’t a cigarette set a seat on fire.
I remember seeing smoke curling through the light from the movie projector. I also remember the tobacco industry lobbying against every single regulation. They weren’t fighting for our health or our best interest, we had to do that.
so bummed about amc’s decision to chop this season in half. it reeks of desperation. wouldnt have minded half as much if they ran the second half in the fall but to wait until next spring is a slog.
Yes, I feel AMC is making it very obvious to viewers that it’s primary concern is $$$ rather than either respect for the series or its viewers. AMC should feel very fortunate to have this creative masterpiece in its lineup; they obviously have chosen instead to milk it for all its worth. So what else is new . . .
Hodor
There are certain trends that seem to take root now and then which are pretty awful in the first place. Splitting a final season is one of them, particularly on AMC, and it’s clearly motivated by financial/contractual concerns, and, hey, we can sell two more DVD sets instead of one. Another is teen movie franchises splitting the final book into two films…Harry Potter, Twilight, Hunger Games, Divergent. Come on, is there so much in that final book they couldn’t squeeze it into a 2.5 hour movie? It’s just money grab.
It is beyond ridiculous that they’ve split a 14 episode season with a year in between, especially since Mad Men is a slow moving drama. By the time the season gets going, they’re going to put a stop to it for a year? Shame on them.
AMC completely miscalculated the interest in the Don Draper saga in the post-Breaking Bad landscape. MM doesn’t build momentum – it’s not its style – and without it, interest is going to wane by next April. I barely care about the show today and I can’t imagine anything happening on the show that is spectacular enough to crave its return.
I thought the blonde who approached Don might have been sent by Roger. Don went to the top floor room by the elevator and It was Roger’s room.
It was the editing. I think the blonde was a prostitute and after her propositioning Don they cut to Don at Roger’s apartment.
I think that was a fake out for the audience- he went to Roger’s building after the meeting.
Am I the only one who thought that that girl was the niece of the “actual Mrs Draper” who lived in California? She looked exactly like her!
@ALDUS – I thought the same, I even waited until the credits to see if it was the same actress, but it’s not.
Seriously, Shane? That was just a common editing trick (see the climax of Silence of the Lambs, for a great example).
So who was she?
Ex babysitter? Airline stewardess? Actress sent by Megan to test his fidelity? Complete stranger?
@Mark: I also thought that maybe Megan had hired someone to follow Don and possibly try to set him up. It doesn’t seem likely though – it’s just not Megan’s style.
I assume there must be some significance to that interaction other than to show that Don is a changed man, but I don’t get what it could be.
I liked Jon Hamm’s delivery of that last line: “OK”. The precise way he said that indicated a lot about his growth as a character – there was no anger, resentment or ego. Just an acceptance of the way things had to be and an acknowledgement that he had screwed up.
The shift and shot of the door with a number on it that could have been a hotel room was just a device to create surprise when Roger appeared, at the door to his apartment, which is in a different building from the hotel where the blonde woman was.
My first (and obviously wrong in hindsight) thought when Roger opened the door was that she had hit on Roger as well and he beat Don up there.
While I’ve read a lot of comments about this season being a snooze so far, I still love watching these episodes. To me, it’s about viewing each character as an old friend and I care about what happens to them. It was great to see Betty, Henry and Harry make their season debuts, and a pleasant surprise to have Francine pop up out of the blue.
I haven’t found this season boring at all, and it’s not even just because I still enjoy spending time with the characters. I think this season is setting up several interesting threads and I’m excited to see where it goes. Last season was frustrating because it was Don’s worst decline, but now things are on the upswing for Don’s character development in a way they never have been before. Of course, I’m starting to wonder at times about how much some people pay attention to what’s really happening on the show, I actually saw someone complain that this show used to have character development in reference to last week’s episode, which had pretty major character development for Don in terms of his being honest with Sally.
Those comments seem to occur early every season (as though this show has been Breaking Bad) and then disappear as the season concludes. Mad Men has always been a slow burn each season. The complaints that show is boring are boring comments.
Watching Roger close the deal on Don’s return was a nice reminder that he isn’t just the brat prince of the company.
I was tempted to yell “bravo” at the TV! Put that scene next to the one with naked Roger on the floor and we have a portrait of a very complex guy! “I am so many people” may ring in our ears all season!
“He’s a Genius!”
-Roger
John Sterling was great last night…I missed Roger. (“I’m sorry I opened the door, I was expecting a BLT”) It was good to see him sticking up for his old friend and colleague.
Roger said, “Besides, he’s a partner and we’d have to buy him out. It would be too expensive.” And, “You want to see him working for another firm.” Those were his reasons for “backing” Don, not any sort of friendship or loyalty. Roger wants to get out of paying Don for the partnership and to destroy him so that no other ad firm will hire him.
I hope Don can turn the tables, but it is hard right now to see how. But Matt will probably find a way.
@Sam
Watch the scene again. Those were the reasons that Roger gave in the second half of the scene. But in the first half, he spoke about how Don’s leave was never meant to be permanent, how mediocre Lou is, and indicatively, that “he’s (Don) a genius!”. Roger only cited the reasons you listed, that he was a partner and therefore too expensive too fire, that him working for another company would be bad for Sterling-Cooper (or whatever they’re calling themselves now), and that having to buy him out would put them in the black till 73′, when it was clear that Joan, Bert, and especially Jim weren’t on board with the idea of rehiring Don. Roger gave his personal reasons for rehiring Don first. He gave the reasons for why Don should be rehired second, once he realized appealing to their wallets was the only way he would be able to convince them to rehire Don.
What is the over/under on episodes before Don and Lou throw down? I’m giving it maybe an episode and half, then Lou steals an idea or something….
I want Don to take Lou and Cutler out.
That Office ain’t big enough for the 2 of ’em….
One of them is gone before the break, but it could be either one. Don could show his creative mojo before being forced out again for good or Lou could break under the stress of being compared to Don. I mean Lou was rejecting bizarro Don pitches via Freddy but can he with the man in the room?
My thought in the episode is maybe that it is Lou who is thrown out of the window in the opening credits.
I wonder if Don and Pete could coexist in their own firm? Pete is, and Don soon will be chafing under a pall of boring mediocrity. These are two talented, ambitious, future-oriented, dynamic men, way more able to compete in the rapidly changing culture than is the dinosaur they are chained to now. If Peggy doesn’t start owning her actions, who would want her included. Stan-Maybe; Ginsberg – oh yeah, for sure. Dawn – definitely. Who else might they steal?
Does any one think that the other partners will suggest Don move to Los Angeles? Does this also take care of his marriage problem? What will this do to his relationship to his children?
@Tausif Khan
No, he can’t move to LA. Ted is creative in LA. There is no way they would cut Ted off at the knees in that manner. All of the partners like him too much for that.
Ted seems somewhat miserable in LA. I could see him wanting to switch, even if his wife loves it out there. But Don and Pete sharing an office could be ugly.
Seems hardly even fair. On the fashion front alone, little contest: Lou in his cardigan and granny glasses; Don in a power suit that, despite being kind of out of place in 1969, still shows how well put-together he is. And even at his worst — think Don in the Life cereal pitch, not Don in the Carousel pitch — Don would crush Lou in a contest of client meetings. It would be like that old SNL sketch with Charles Barkley playing a pickup game of basketball against Barney the Dinosaur.
I’d expect a tepid performance by Lou in front of a client, and then Don steps in to save the day.
@Mary. I totally agree with you . Lou and Cutler have to go. But I am enjoying my hatred of Cutler a tad too much.
@Mike I thought Ted was shuttling back between NYC and LA.
@Tausif Khan. No, he moved to LA with his family, his office is in LA. I am sure he flys back to NYC for certain events, but he is based in LA
@Tausif
We can only dream.
@REB
I agree. As soon as they said that he would have to go on-script, I immediately flashed to Don and Lou in a meeting, going “on-script,” and Don seeing that the pitch they were giving the client was failing miserably. He then abandons the script and gives a classic “Don-pitch” and saves the client from leaving. I’m betting Don is picturing this too. The only problem he has is picking the right time to do this because he only gets one chance. If he does it too early, or his pitch doesn’t stop the client from leaving, it could result in his termination. To borrow a classic line from the other great AMC show, he has to tread lightly.
It didn’t ring true at all that both Joan and Peggy would be so openly scornful toward Don. But on the other hand it was beautifully retro when Jim Cutler wanted the agency to be known more for media than creative. Those were transformative years when some agency dinosaurs still thought that way.
I think the last thing we saw Peggy say to Don was “You’re a monster.” Given that, and the fact that she’s been having lots of bad interactions with people this season, I thought it rang true.
Peggy might want to revisit her memory of the abortion and who was there to aid and comfort her. I have my doubts that she will do that. I wonder what might snap her out of denial – or if.
As far as Peggy is concerned, the last two episodes have established that she is going through something — loneliness, probably. The whole episode with the flowers in the previous episode was about telling us that “Peggy is behaving irrationally”. Interestingly, this makes her look even more like Don. Remember how often in the beginning Don would be the one to say something angry or hurtful to Peggy, usually because he was also going through bad moments in his life?
I’m wondering if what we’re seeing here is ye olde reversal of roles: now Peggy gets to treat Don the way Don (sometimes) used to treat her. Including with the same irrationality. Is this part of a Peggy-is-the-new-Don theme?
Joan… Maybe she is angry at the way the Jaguar account ended up being dumped. “The only justification… now I did “it” for nothing.” Maybe, as some have suggested, she is fearful for her own situation, resentful that Don can get chances she wouldn’t if she were in his situation. Maybe. But there is something strange in her anger, something I’m not very comfortable with. It’s as if she had some other reason to be angry at Don, something that went beyond the end of the Jaguar account. She was so moved by his attitude when he tried to convince her not to have sex with the Jaguar executive (“You’re a good one, aren’t you?”). Could this feeling be dispelled just because the Jaguar account was dumped? Or is there perhaps something else going on with Joan that we haven’t been told about yet?
@Msfedfan:
Yes Don was there for her when she was in psychotic denial of some sort over having a child, and he championed her to have a real say in a career of advertising, but he also in the last few years belittled her own talent and undermined Ted. Not really giving a damn what she thought. Seriously rewatch the previous two seasons of how Don treated Peggy-and Joan. It is clear how he was so snide to her right up until he got ousted.
MSFEDFAN, abortion? Peggy gave birth, no?
Thanks ATHABASCA and sorry everyone – wrong word – not “abortion” but rather “adoption”. Oops!
I know it’s the times they are living in but I was so annoyed at the belittlement nearly all the women faced this week;
Megan’s agent calls Don get her under control
Jim & Lou purposely don’t nominate Peggy for a CLIO award
Lou telling Peggy not to get her pantyhose in a knot
I like this new Don trying to be honest & actually deal with real life consequences for a change. He looks terrified doing it, but it’s interesting to watch. That said, I was hoping her would tell the partners to eff off when they cited the requirements of his return. Then I thought he could be the one to catch on to the fact that Jim Cutler is slowly trying to take over the agency.
Yes unfortunately that is how it was, with the sexism both gross and petty. I wouldn’t be all surprised if Peggy’s ideas have gotten shot down in at least a little part because she is a woman. I wouldn’t put it past Lou.
It is the same with the racism; like with Bert Cooper not wanting to have Dawn as a receptionist because it might scare away the white customers. Or before that Roger not wanting her as the first black secretary there. Never understood that. Many of these same white executives and businessmen at the time had black maids and cooks and nannies taking care of their children but at places of business they would melt at the sight of a black woman as a receptionist? They would accept a male black elevator operator but not a secretary? I mean let’s face it, secretary, maid, receptionist, nanny, elevator operator are all servant roles of one kind or another. They are willing to have them cook for them and take care of their kids but not type up a letter? The illogic of prejudice on display.
A secretary was a good position. It was a step up from being in a “typing pool” which could be considered anonymous manual labor. Being the secretary for an executive meant that you were a part of his team, representing him to all who called or came in to the office, his first line of defense. Also it was a relatively well paid position for a woman without a college degree. Girls would take business classes in high school (instead of college track subjects in the sciences) hoping to graduate and get a “good secretarial job.”
If you’re trying to make “sense” of racism, well, that’s a lost cause. There’s no way to explain that insanity.
Did anyone else notice that Francine called Betty Mrs Draper!? I thought that was another interesting little slide of hand.
She actually called her Betty Draper.
Yes, and Betty’s initial reaction was completely unfazed. However, as soon as Francine turned to order coffee cake, she got the Betty Draper (dagger) eyes.
I thought she was just mulling over their conversation and didn’t like what she was hearing, but perhaps she didn’t like that sleight.
Also, that scene recalled Carmella Soprano and Angie Bompensaro (sp) when Carmella is threatened by Angie’s independent success.
I thought Betty Draper’s look was due to her being “old fashioned” and chaffing at the idea of a married mother taking a job outside the house. Betty seemed irritated the kids weren’t their own reward for her. Ironic, because Betty ends up whining about how her kids don’t like her the next evening.
Well I for one am glad to see Don back and hope that he makes up for lost time. I don’t see how the agency could be doing as well as it could be without his input and ideas.
How could Betty be so blind? There were plenty of instances were she could see Bobby’s love for her. It seems strange that the show goes out of its way to make her so petty. I would like to like her as a character instead of being embarrassed for her. And January Jones seems to get a lot of flack too.
Anybody giving any “flack” to an actor because of the character he or she plays is starting to become mentally ill.
Betty has serious mental health issues. Not just depression and an eating disorder but some kind of personality disorder as well. I wish the writers of the show would let her get help for that stuff but it feels like they enjoy mocking her more. Compare that to how seriously they take Don’s issues.
It was sad to watch how Don (and the Dr!) undermined Betty’s (much needed) therapy in season 1.
She needed a therapist like Sally’s, someone who could address her child self. That’s where all of her acting-out comes from. She wasn’t Bobby’s little date for a picnic, she was his mother.
Way back in the day, Don said to Betty, “You’re a child.”
Betty’s problem in this thing with Bobby is that she insists on acting like a child. Not accepting an honest apology and letting the incident “ruin the day” in her mind is the ultimate in immaturity. And hours later, she still can’t just let it go. Bobby’s hurting inside and Betty’s still so upset about such a minor mistake that she would rather let him suffer than heal their relationship. This isn’t even a case of admitting that she’s wrong (which can be difficult for many adults) – it’s a matter of moving forward. And she refuses to do it.
It wasn’t a lowball offer. It was a very good offer. It was just a demotion – he is a partner at SCP he wouldn’t be at the new firm – the problem is (interestingly enough) he got demoted at SCP.
Having to answer to Lou Avery no less.
1st & foremost: ROGERRRRRR! admired his asserted authority in place of his usual nonchalance.
2nd: thank the stars that Don/Dick did not accompany Bobby on that field trip– guess I missed the episode where the background tv sets were broadcasting news about women burning their bras?
BTW in the scene at home in which Bobby said he wished it was yesterday he had came home after the field trip playing on the TV in the background was an episode of “Lost in Space”. Will and Dr. Smith was in it. Don’t know the episode unfortunately.
By the way I thought Bobby showed some good character in that he felt guilty for trading her sandwiches for gum drops and having his mom go hungry. He shouldn’t have let it ruin the rest of the day but better that than not caring.
On the other hand Betty was an ass for dwelling on it and thinking it was some sort of hallmark proof that her children don’t love her.
And forgive me if this has already been mentioned but Sally is acting more and more like her mother. She even holds her cigarette in the same fashion.
I stood up and cheered when Roger laid the smack down. Good God do I love that man. He kicked ass and took names in that meeting! WOW! And Peggy and Joan? Complete and TOTAL a**holes. Don is the one man in that office who has ever been halfway decent to Joan, and Peggy’s issues with Ted have zip to do with Don – she’s being childish by blaming Don for something that is entirely her fault.
Yes, Peggy is being irrational, but that is part of the point: now she is behaving as irrationally as Don sometimes used to. Remember how he was offensive and/or hurtful to Peggy on occasion, when he was dealing with some bad things in his life that were also not at all Peggy’s fault?
I think one consequence of advancing in life, of having more responsibility, is that you become more capable of hurting people. As women advance and gain power in “Mad Men”, they also become more capable of doing hurtful things, similar to the hurtful things these men would do to them in previous episodes. They are, of course, wrong. But it’s part of the deal: if you become an equal (we’re not still there in 1969, but certainly things have improved at SP&C when compared to 1960…), then you can also do the bad things that your ex-superiors-now-equals used to do before. (That may also be true for Joan, though, as I mentioned above, I suspect there is something going on with her that is not simply hard feelings over the Jaguar account that would better explain her cold attitude toward Don.)
I’m sorry but if you think Peggy’s issues with Don is only about what Don did to Ted then you missed a lot of how Don demeaned her and her work, even to the point of throwing money in her face when-IIRC-she wanted a raise. She is not being Petty for how she is treating Don.
The same with Joan. Among other things he got rid of Jaguar, her account, without consulting her. If it is anyone imposing their issues on people it is Don on his co workers as individuals and as a firm. Joan and Peggy was quite civil if stiff with Don. That is all he has a right to expect.
I don’t blame Peggy and Joan for reacting the way they did. They’re working hard to move the agency forward as well as their own careers; and here comes Mr Unstable Creative Guy coming back to wreak havoc. I was disappointed, but I understand their cruel reaction.
After last season’s laziness, three episodes into season seven Mad Men has rediscovered the balance between soap opera and great written drama.
Joan’s reaction to Don I originally found disappointing but she’s a single mom now and if you know anything about moms, the good ones at least, they don’t like anyone who messes with their kids. Don’s reckless, selfish behavior threatened to subvert her ability to provide for her child and she, as anyone else would be, is angry. A really fine example of great writing because Lou hasn’t treated her well at all, leading you to think she’d jump at the chance to be rid of him but her making mention of that they’re still trying to clean up his mess suggests that her priorities as a partner are in the right place. In other words what Joan did makes perfect sense for her character who has been the most consistently competent member of the team.
Joan was well paid before the partnership, is very well paid now, has free live in help from her mother, is possibly receiving some sort of support from Dr. Greg Rape, and knows Roger would never let Kevin go without. Listen, I’m a Joan fan, but her situation is not desperate. She’s great at what she does, but what she does is not on the same level of what the other partners have accomplished at this point.
True. But she could be just as firm and at the same time less cold. Has she lost all admiration for Don? Has he become ONLY a liability in her eyes?
I understand your point, and I think you are probably right: Joan, who is, after all, quite competent, must be thinking in terms of what would or would not damage the firm which is now the source of a future for her and her child.
Still… you’d have to imagine she has lost her heart if she doesn’t remember how Don used to respect her a hell of a lot more than any other of the partners. You’d imagine she would at least care about what is going on with him now.
But then again, it IS true that Joan was the “queen bee” at the office, and the she sometimes said hurtful things to Peggy, despite also, in some sense, admiring her. Could it be that it is from this part of her personality that her apparent lack of interest for the humiliating situation that Don — a man she apparently respected and liked in the past — now finds himself in?
Is that a roundabout way of saying Joan’s a bitch?
The Betty stuff was meh, it was great to see Bobby though and her acknowledging what a terrible parent she is.
All the Don stuff was fantastic for me, the stuff in the office was filled with such tension and dread, it was the first time I’ve sat on the edge of my seat for a TV show since Breaking Bad. My one complaint, all those terms upon reinstatement were absurd, no one would have accepted them given that one mistake would result in him forfeiting a multi-million dollar share in the company. My guess is that Weiner is using it as a cheat to end the season with Draper being broke when he gets fired for slightly changing a pitch in a meeting(probably to the benefit of the pitch.) I mean if they can fire Don without any repercussions that is a HUGE financial windfall for all the partners dividing up his shares. The show has addressed Don’s wealth and salary too many times this season to not make it the focal point. Basically Don is going finally start becoming a better person and then be broke and unemployed.
I really think that their offer was an underhanded way to make his reinstatement humiliating, like they were daring him to accept. i applaud Don for meeting their bluff.
Yeah, that contract was too much of a Chekhov’s gun for me.
Maybe we’re still heading for the 30 Something ending with the broken ad man heading to sunny California?
I hope the series’ final resolution doesn’t turn on that unrealistic deal where Don appears to give them his share of the company if they can just prove he didn’t stick to a ‘script’ in a client meeting. I think it’s another example where MM is very realistic about the period and general human nature and aspects of the ad business, but not about corporate/legal type things. It was somewhat refreshing that they (Burt Cooper) finally actually explained that Don was getting both salary (which they could end by firing him) and partnership share (which they could only end by buying him out). But it was highly unrealistic that Cutler or Joan especially wouldn’t have realized that but thought respectively that Don was already ‘fired’ or ‘given a strong hint to find employment elsewhere’ but they somehow wouldn’t have to come up with the buyout money. And then I just couldn’t buy the behind the off camera continuation of the meeting where they come up with ‘re absorbtion’ idea. In the real world Don could be very contrite and accommodating and still reject that: it’s ridiculous. Nobody would go along with that, and again if the series ending turns on that part of the deal, it will be devalued, just IMO.
“Basically Don is going finally start becoming a better person and then be broke and unemployed.”
Just to add, I have a problem with the realism of the mechanism (any agreement to negate a partner’s share based on rather arbitrary conditions, that he/she would go along with it, or that it would be enforceable anyway once the trap was sprung and they hired a good lawyer).
But I guess I also just don’t buy the idea of ‘better person but broke’ anyway. In general today’s drama (even the better stuff like Mad Men or good movies) strikes me as too cynical, more often than not. My grown kids tell me I’m a silly idealist by the standards of their generation. But financial success is a precious thing, in my experience of life. And happiness after having once attained then lost it, is highly unlikely. I’m wondering how even the highly skilled writers at MM could sell a scenario where Don gets swindled, basically, out of his kid’s legacy, but it’s OK because he’s a better person, or there’s even any contest.
Johno I hope you are right and they don’t go that route but its hard for me to hear all the terms of that contract and not think thats what Weiner is setting us up for. The moment I heard reabsorption it all became clear.
Its possible Weiner is struggling with how to take Don down to nothing without sending him to jail for identity theft. The success of Henry Francis has left his kids in a pretty good place no matter what happens to him financially, I mean she married into east coast old money.
You know its funny, I love not knowing where the hell this show is going week to week. I loved Breaking Bad but it was always obvious to me Walter White HAD to die in the finale. This show could go 75 different directions and they might all work.
Jeff,
I get what you’re saying. Don’s wealth has clearly been a focal point these first 3 episodes. However, I don’t see him being fired over something like that and losing his partnership would make him broke and poor.
For starters, he has to have at least some money saved up if he’s as wealthy as we’re lead to believe. But more importantly, if he’s fired over something small and theoretically gets back to being the Don Draper of old. There’s no way another firm wouldn’t snatch him up. Part of me still thinks Don and Pete may try and start a new agency if this fails. Either way, I find it implausible Don will be broke and happy when the series ends. I don’t think that’s where Weiner is headed with the story.
Sorry to clarify, I think Don will be broke-ish at the end of Season 7A. He does seem to live pretty high on the hog so I imagine his savings aren’t great given all the money he has poured into the firm over the years.
I don’t think that is the endgame for the series finale at all, but I do think Don finding happiness through relative honesty would work. I also think California is probably where he ends up.
I think broke and happy is way too simple for MW, but you have to look at the overarching theme of Mad Men – since this is, for the most part, Don’s journey (which has been cleverly – albeit metaphorically – laid out in the opening credits since the very first episode).
It’s no coincidence that the whole persona of Don Draper was a fabricated identity – working in a profession that fabricates stories in order to get people to spend money. Broke or not, is it Don’s redemption or destruction if he’s till in advertising by series end?
“Basically Don is going finally start becoming a better person and then be broke and unemployed.”
That’s a possibility. Here’s another one (spoken by Don to Pete in the pilot):
“You’ll die in that corner office, a midlevel exec with a little bit of hair who women go home with out of pity.”
Considering all of the people at work who don’t like him, and Don’s new status in the company (Lane’s old office, reporting to Lou), Don’s just a little middle-aged baldness from being there.
Game of Thrones spoiler below in the next main comment (not a reply), unless Alan deletes it making me look foolish.
1. Roger reaching “Unleash HELL!” mode was awesome. I half-expected him to pimp-slap Cutler at one point.
2. It’s probably still waaaaaaaaay to early, I admit, to wish this, and he’s just a jerk rather than an actual monster…but I still can’t help but wish Lou turns purple and dies from choking/poisoning like Joffrey. Whether it’s Don humiliating him in front of a client or Peggy powerbombing him through a table, I just want him to go away. He’s more of a dinosaur than Bert.
3. Working for a company that involves a lot of conference calls myself, I’ll never not find sequences like the conference call with Pete and Ted hilarious.
wasn’t up to speed in GOT. thanks for the reference
Is this really how you choose to spend your time? A sad commentary on the state of affairs in society today.
Who/what are you talking to/about? And you did it twice.
Is this really how you choose to spend your time? A sad commentary on the state of affairs in society today.
*chirp* *chirp*
Was that Bridget Fonda playing Bobby’ s teacher?
No, it wasn’t.
No, it was someone else.
Lol…. no, it was a different 50-year old actor.
It looked like Bridget Fonda to me too.
I would imagine no one’s occupied Lane’s office since his suicide.
Who would want to be in an office where a guy hung himself?
To someone who has assumed a dead man’s identity, what’s wrong with inhabiting another dead man’s office?
I think Bob Benson had that office last.
#1 on the list of cruel Betty parenting moments will never be beaten: firing Carla.
Maybe if Carla hadn’t deliberately disobeyed Betty’s orders then she wouldn’t have been fired. If Joan fired a secretary for the same reason you wouldn’t complain.
The great thing about art is that the artist can show things that might not be clear in real life. From the outside, yes, it looked like Betty was simply firing Carla because she let a neighbor into the house who Betty didn’t want in the house.
But we, the audience, know more. We know that behind that “reason” was Betty’s humiliation regarding her own behaviour with Glenn and his mother.
And just so we didn’t miss the point that this was not a “reasoned” decision, we watch Betty deny Carla an opportunity to say goodbye to the children who were very attached to her.
And just in case we missed that, there was the later scene where we find out that Betty is refusing to give Carla a reference for future employment.
And just in case we missed that, we have Henry’s outraged reaction.
This had little to do with Carla and a lot to do with Betty.
I agree that was cruel, as was the way both Betty and Don ignored Sally’s needs after her grandfather died.
That said, I’ve always thought people have been too hard on Betty. She might not be a perfect mother, but she loves her children, and is always there for them……unlike Don.
And, in Betty’s mind, wouldn’t Carla represent yet another threat to Betty receiving the love of her children? Threat removed.
I see Betty’s fear also as an undercurrent in the dysfunctional relationship between Don and Betty – Betty always feeling in competition with Don for the affection of her children.
As I said last week about Peggy’s behavior – jealousy manifests some rash, hurtful, regret-producing, and self-destructive behavior.
Betty is a monster, and Don’s worst sin of all has been leaving his children to be raised by her without his involvement.
Anyone else notice the similarities between Don Draper and Jaime Lannister?
Bad boys who at least appear to be trying to improve themselves.
It’s hard for me to sympathize with them because they were both so rotten before…
I agree. It will take a lot for me to start sympathizing with Don even a little even if he is at last making a real effort to change-but we have seen that before. He can start by apologizing to Peggy and Joan and the firm as a whole at least to his fellow partners besides Joan. That will be a start.
Incidently Megan’s agent reminds me of somewhat toned down Paul Lynn. :-)
Much of life is about redemption, it’s all over literature, movies, the Bible, etc.
I know that he likes New York, but if he isn’t going to be in charge of Creative, why not ask to report to Chaugh in California instead?? It’s obviously what he needs to save his marriage, and frankly, that’s far more important than recovering a job he’s still getting paid for.
Because he has children in New York, and he does like to see them now and then. I assume he still has weekends with the kids just like he did last season, even if we haven’t been seeing them.
NSQE, when trying to convince Megan to move to the Left Coast, Don told her he was sure the kids would happily trade weekends with their dad in NY for entire summers in LA, and Don himself demonstrated zero qualms about such an arrangement.
What exactly did Don do to destroy Ted? I know they had a rivalry and Don was playing with Ted’s emotions but Ted seemed to be more affected by what was going on in his own life.
Also, I like the idea of Don reporting to Ted.
Why does he need to save his marriage? Don and Megan are completely mismatched and their relationship only worked in the honeymoon period. I don’t understand why their marriage is being dragged out for so long.
Jim Cutler seems to want to hollow out the company of all previous SCDP employees and make the company in his image. What is his end game?
That sounds like an endgame to me, what more is there?
Is Joan occupying Lane’s office right now? Is that the empty office Cutler referred to in the last episode?
Nah. lane’s office was on the original floor. Joan’s new office appears to be on the second expanded floor of the firm.
Joan moved upstairs to Pete’s old office.
The notion that vanity motivates Bert Cooper’s concern for the agency’s image is misinformed. Brand is all. And who is going to understand that better than an ad exec?
This, to me, is Bert in a nutshell, good or bad. The actor has always been superb in conveying just this quality.
“If 6 Was 9” was an inspired choice for the closing credits. Hendrix, on that song, is badass, under control, optimistic, passionate and virtuosic. Just like Don at his creative best.
I agree. I loved it.
– Peggy and Francine’s lunch – one upping each other, Betty showing she’s stuck in the early 60s and jealous over Francine’s budding independence.
– What show was Betty’s maid watching?
– Don’s posture while sitting on the bed mirror the same posture as Megan later on.
– Clarence Birdseye – the inventor of frozen food?
– Date on Peggy’s desk is the 31st. Given the weather on the trip to the farm, I’m assuming May 31st 1969 + Time Magazine cover Don’s reading is from week of 4 April 1969.
I think you mean March 31? That would be about a 6-week time jump from last week’s Valentine’s Day episode. Sounds about right.
Thanks for the reference to the date. I missed that and was wondering where we were date-wise.
I’m guessing it was a daytime soap opera, but I was curious as well.
@ANOTHERGUEST –
I was thinking March 31st originally, as 2/14 was the last episode.
But, isn’t the weather at the end of March a little chilly for the clothing worn on the field trip in New York?
Also, the magazine was dated April 4th, so thats beyond 3/31.
End of March weather can vary a lot in NY. Also, magazines come out the week before their cover date, e.g., this past weekend I received the May 5, 2014 issue of The New Yorker in the mail. So March 31 as the date Don visits the office (it was a Monday in 1969), and April 4 as the date on Time Magazine (that was a Friday) actually tie together very well!
MAY 31, 1969 was a Saturday, so Another Guest is right about the episode taking place in March.
As for the weather, according to weather-warehouse.com, it was 68 degrees in Scarsdale, NY (closest data I could find to the Rye area) at the end of March, 1969. Warm enough for a farm field day.
Bravo to all posters here on the research !!!
I’m also a little confused by what it means to be reabsorbed. Because it would make no sense that Don wouldn’t still have to be bought out as a partner even if he does get fired later on (and all it takes is him having a drink at a xmas party or something and according to the stipulations, that’s grounds for firing). His shares are worth enough that it seems ridiculous to agree to forego them at a partner’s whim – so what does reabsorbed mean?
You are correct in your concern for Don’s shares. I believe he’s being set up to fail.
They can withdraw his shares and distribute them to each of the existing partners if he violates the terms of his employment. As you point out this would be easy to do under the current conditions, all they have to say is that he deviated from script during a pitch.
I bet Roger will let him have a drink in his office. He may even insist.
“none of the three journeys end up ”
Sorry to nit-pick on an otherwise excellent review, but it should be “ends.” The subject is “none,” which in this case is singular.
Roger Sterling, casual deliverer of threesome jokes: “For once, it’s a friend of mine.”
[When Sherry arrives as he’s arguing with Don]
I think he was merely referring to the fact that the only people he & Sherri see are her friends, the young crowd. Roger “doesn’t have any friends who aren’t work friends” (credit Homer Simpson for the quote.)
Terrific episode. A saner social media universe would show more outrage over betty draper screwing up her children instead of a one handed murderous swordsman forcibly screwing his psychotic sister.
I’m not even… Betty is a pretty standard mom, actually. I don’t know about you, but very few people I know have the perfect loving parents most TV shows portray. Yeah, my mom would be pissed if I gave her luch away when I was younger. I would have had it worse than Bobby in that situation. Anything Betty has done in this series doesn’t come close to the crime of rape.
As a mother, sometimes you just have to let sh*t go when it’s your kids. You have to cut them a break because they’re kids. But Betty is a kid herself, in her over-reactions, hurt feelings, lack of empathy, and selfcenteredness. While not a great mom, she is probably an average mom. Her kids will all have to visit therapists in the future but they will be basically OK. (If they were real.)
Don Draper (of yore) never would have accepted such a sucker deal to come back…but it’s clear Don/Dick feels not only that he has nothing outside of work, but nothing outside of SCP. Plus, word obviously got around about his meltdown, and if he comes back to SCP, at least it can be spun as a resurrection and true “leave of absence,” although it’ll be interesting to see what they do with a demotion. The partnership “reabsorption” didn’t make sense to me either – he still legally would need to be bought out, unless there is some kind of morality clause in his contract that they are invoking. That said – at least my Silver Fox is back. Great smack down, Roger. Once Lou finishes out his contract, hopefully they’ll put Don back in his rightful place as head of Creative.
If Cutler were smarter, he would have done a better job of cultivating Peggy the way he did Joan and made sure her work was nominated. The show was very on point about the whole “everyone pretends to hate awards, but deep down all creatives want one” thing. But also at this point in real life, Ogilvy would be trying to steal Peggy away from SCP. If we get an on screen David Ogilvy, I would love it.
Can’t say I blame Betty. Who gives away his mom’s food?
“The partnership “reabsorption” didn’t make sense to me either – he still legally would need to be bought out, unless there is some kind of morality clause in his contract that they are invoking.”
Any contract can be amended with new terms – that’s what they’re proposing if Don wants to come back to work there. Of course, he didn’t have to except – and could have forced them to either fire him and buy him out – or continue to draw a salary (while being bound by the non-compete clause).
Regarding the question, “Who gives away his mom’s food?” Bobby said something to the effect, “I didn’t think you were going to eat it.” I think Betty may often skip meals or eat very little since losing all that weight. Also, I think Bobby may like the girl with whom he traded (that he traded not so much because he wanted candy as because he wanted to please the girl).
Maybe it’s just me but something that rang a little false here was the way Don’s role at the agency was dealt with. I appreciate that one of the things they very much wanted to do last season was drop the big bomb on us of Don’s suspension but in doing it the way they did, without letting us see the discussion surrounding it, it seems absurd that they would only now get around to discussing the financial ramifications of it. Maybe they were hoping that he’d eventually take another job and relieve themselves of the salary but they had to know they’d have to buy him out eventually, right?
I appreciate that given the mess Don was that they may have rushed to make the decision but I don’t buy for a second that Jim or Burt would be stewing that much over the cost of a decision they went into with their eyes open.
Actually in the first meeting after they discovered that Don was there they said that is exactly what they hoped Don would do, take the hint that he was fired and gracefully leave. They didn’t out and out fire him because they said they wanted him to retain some dignity, but they clearly were hoping he would leave on his own volition or at least have the appearence of such.
Right, but that’s what I’m referring to when I say it rang false. Don’s partnership is worth millions, probably in 1969 dollars and definitely in today’s dollars, and so they had to know that for him to leave they’d have to buy him out. Otherwise they expected him to just give up millions of dollars? That doesn’t strike me as realistic, especially considering they had to assume he’d be pissed off at the way he was suspended.
No mention of closing song, Jimi’s ‘If 6 was 9’? SUCH a good song and SO on target. WoW.
I’ve said this in past seasons (usually to crickets), but it’s painful how AMC cuts the episodes off at the end — yes, the closing song is part of the episode. I’ve seen the issues whole on DVD & there is a *huge* difference.
(Cue crickets.)
– MBG
Sam Schaefer, above comment, mentions Jimi’s beautiful coda. Gave me chills it was so perfect.
I couldn’t agree more about cutting off the endings — and squishing the credits! For years I avoided the “coming attractions” so I missed even more. I watch them now because I kept hearing (here) that there were no real spoilers. Still, there’s so much thought put into these outros it’s a shame to cut them off.
Maybe someone in charge will take pity on us mere viewers/fans and create the entire series DVD set with full outros. I’m sure the powers that be feel we minions will be adequately rewarded if there are no ads in the DVD set to jar/harass/infuriate us and disrespect/pollute/degrade the quality of the genius creativity behind and in front of the camera. Oh, I’m sorry, do I sound cynical and ungrateful?
I can only imagine how the participants feel.
They need Don to be Don and will be begging him to be his old creative self as soon as they see the repercussions of their harsh stipulations. Interested to see how this plays out. One can imagine a lot of people ripe for a move to either that agency run Don’s way…or a new agency.
Nice review, but… you wrote the review for GoT before the one for Mad Men??? Oh, Alan… :/
I’m overreacting I know, but some order has to exist. :D
Mad Men is one of the 4 greatest shows in TV history (Breaking Bad, The Wire, The Sopranos, Mad Men). And if Weiner doesn’t screw up the ending (and there are no indication he will), it will remain in that pantheon (you can add Twin Peaks to that list as the show which started it all). Game of Thrones is… well, good show and that’s it.
Good heavens, let’s be grateful for any and all reviews no matter when they emerge!
Wow, don’t think I’ve ever seen a ref to Breaking Bad, The Sopranos or The Wire in here. *SMH
He gets screeners for GOT and not for Mad men. So, it’s easier to write the GOT review early and have it out right after the show ends. But for Mad Men he can’t start writing until the show is over.
I think the key line of the night was Bobby’s “I wish it was yesterday.” Bobby wants a do-over and so does Don.
That’s probably why Alan put it @ the top of his review.
There is no way….repeat…NO WAY….he will let them get away with how he was treated in that board room………HE’S FRICKIN’ DON DRAPER, people….the wheels are already in motion, his strategy decided in those very seconds BEFORE he said “OK”……
and if you don’t realize this by now, you don’t really know the show!
Yeah, this is interesting, isn’t it? He is still our Don Draper, bruised and battered as he is, but I’m getting the feeling that he’s reconnecting with Dick Whitman in a real and scary way. And that maybe he senses that his salvation or survival, if they arrive, can’t happen without putting big chunks of the whole Don Draper mystique aside.
Watching Don kick ass again, and extract his pound of flesh, would be super fun. But watching Dick do it would be, like, crazy, crazy good.
Don has been the ad campaign for Dick all along. I would LOVE to see the real product take center stage and resume power.
I hope we get to see more Don and Freddie scenes also. That appears to be a relationship that has opened his eyes and done him some good. I’ve always loved both of them and am praying for some happier endings.
I think you got it wrong Katlee. I think Don is genuinely trying to be good.
In case anyone else cares: The apparent season of the field trip was a significant leap in time: at least a 3-month leap from Valentine’s Day (I will forgive the editor who merely blurred the obviously early-October aspect of some old sugar maples on location). Not sure if their continuity folks will reel back that leap or not, of course.
Waiting for a Joan topple, since her partnership is based on screwing a client. Her position of authority is built on a foundation of sand because of that. And that she’s a female in 1969 trying to make her way in a male-dominated structure.
Thanks as always for your great recap and the wonderful observations. It’s poignant to see Don come to realize that, for better or worse, this ad agency is his family. He seems to really want to make it work, no matter the humiliation, and that signals something good for Dick Whitman. And watching Roger have his back, like a real brother would, was moving and thrilling. I guess dropping acid on a regular basis and doing the Caligula on the weekend really does open up one’s heart and mind.
Betty continues to be written as a mythological beast and only barely a recognizable human being.I wondered if her cruel treatment of Bobby over something so trivial didn’t come of the fact that she herself didn’t really believe what she was telling Francine. Betty has always punished others after extreme bouts of lying to herself.
Can’t believe we are already close to the midway point!
I think Francine planted a seed with Betty about working outside the home. She knows she is going to alone in the house soon. And she was totally lying about “the children are the reward”. We’re talking about Betty you know.
Not to excuse Betty’s petulance, but remember she was on Weight Watchers back in Season 5 and most likely has been in Maintenance ever since. My mom did WW back then and it was super strict. That sandwich probably used Betty’s bread and protein for the day, and she was probably suffering from low blood sugar. Meanwhile, having had coffee cake recently, she wouldn’t be eating candy so soon. I know this sounds a little silly, but it is an explanation of why Bobby trading the sandwich would set her off. That, plus it’s all about Betty.
Yeah, I didn’t like how she practically made Bobby eat the candy, but I would be mad too if my kid gave my luch away, the only food I had for the day. I felt she was trying up until that point, drinking the milk and everything.
No, no, not to excuse Betty at all, but that Weight Watchers thing was the very first thing I thought. He’s probably seen his mom NOT eat, or eat very little for a while now. I wish Henry could’ve seen that exchange.
You make a good point about WW but this is Betty being Betty. She being Betty with Francine, she was being Betty on the bus telling her son a judgmental joke about his teacher, and she was being Betty after they’d all gotten home and she’d had supper. She let the kid stew for the rest of the day and gave her silent treatment.
At some point she needs to act like an adult instead of a petulant child and get over a sandwich. But Betty being Betty, she’s incapable of real maturity or true compassion for her kids. And poor Bobby was just being a kid. It could have been a learning opportunity, Betty just saw it as yet another “woe is me” moment to lord over her son.
@JACK – But Betty wasnt the only one to be judgemental about the braless grade school teacher. I’m sure even in 2014 that would probably cause some raised eyebrows w/ moms of school aged children.
True, but she didn’t need to say that to Bobby.
With Peggy, yes her reaction was harsh but this is really the first time Don hasn’t had any power over her. While he’s better than Lou, Don has done a lot to drive Peggy insane and this is her way of having the power, if even for a moment. I expect some great creative chemistry with them as the season goes.
Roger’s speech in the partners meeting was upper tier Slattery. Roger lays low and plays the goofy guy a lot but when he shows fire he’s still the best. it was honestly somewhat moving as a display of friendship/respect for Don. Remember back in season 2 when they weren’t on speaking terms? These two will always be bros.
So true about the Don and Roger bond. They are indeed brothers and I miss their old escapades, heinous as some of them were.
Peggy is madly in love with Ted and Ted appears to be madly in love with her. She’s miserable not only because of Lou but because she is frustrated beyond endurance. I would bet that if Peggy were in California, Ted would be finding his life out there much more enjoyable. These two are living in the limbo-hell known as that adulterous affair without resolution. With the office thrown in just to make it even more tormenting.
There was beautiful direction on Don’s return to the office. In the 3 or 4 months he’s been away, everything has changed. He looked like it was dawning on him that they CAN and ARE surviving without him. That must be a terrible realization.
I think spending the day there humbled him and that’s why he took it.
I LOVED the episode but:
Roger comes into the office shitfaced drunk but suddenly sobers up and fights passionately for Don’s return ? Not believable
Was the cute blonde sent to the table by Roger ? I can’t figure it out
If Don was on the school field trip he woulda nailed the farmers daughter on the blanket, it’s a good thing Betty was there to give Bobby an eating disorder
NO WAY Don Draper accepts those ridiculous terms