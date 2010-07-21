Review: ‘Mad Men’ returns for season four

“They raise you up and they knock you down,” “Mad Men” anti-hero Don Draper observes of the media after he”s the subject of an unflattering news profile.
The press has spent much of the last three years raising “Mad Men” up, and the show is entering the age at which critics” darlings start to get knocked down. What once felt fresh begins to seem tired, and there”s usually a shiny new toy to distract you from the old reliable one.
The show actually dealt with that somewhat in the third season, which pushed the Draper marriage to the forefront and spent less time at Sterling Cooper. And what little time was spent at the ad agency was primarily spent on Don (Jon Hamm) and his colleagues feeling impotent under the new British ownership, and in some cases on sending away fan favorite characters like Joan (Christina Hendricks) and Salvatore (Bryan Batt). Don”s wife Betty (January Jones) had always been, by design, the series” most frustrating character – an often childlike woman who, by virtue of her upbringing and then her marriage to the secretive, controlling Don, had no idea of what she wanted nor how to express it if she did – so spending more time with her and less with the witty Roger Sterling (John Slattery) was a trade many fans weren”t happy with.
But the focus on the Drapers” crumbling marriage led to the incredible “The Gypsy and the Hobo,” in which Betty finally learned the truth about her husband”s background as identity thief Dick Whitman. And Don and Roger”s feelings of powerlessness under British rule had a spectacular payoff in the caper-style season finale, in which Don, Roger, Bert Cooper (Robert Morse) and Lane Pryce (Jared Harris) stole the agency itself – or, at least, its key clients and employees (including Joan making a triumphant return) to start up a new, independent firm.
“Mad Men” in its third season was still one of the best dramas on television, but there”s no question that the new company – and creator Matthew Weiner”s commitment to treat it as exactly that and not, as he puts it, “Sterling Cooper in a new office” – has put a spring into the series” step as it enters season four Sunday night at 10 on AMC.
(Some very mild spoilers follow, most of them having to do with things that were set in motion at the end of last season.)
Time has passed (I”ll leave it to the premiere to tell you how much) since the end of the Draper marriage and the start of the new agency, and Don is struggling on both fronts. Now a name partner and the company”s main drawing card, he feels more pressure than ever before to bring in new business, and to embrace the other partners” desire to make him an industry celebrity. The smaller size of the firm puts everyone in closer quarters and on more equal footing. Don still chews out protege Peggy Olson (Elisabeth Moss) when she screws up, but she now feels confident enough to fight back. Peggy and Pete Campbell (Vincent Kartheiser) have no choice but to work as a team and ignore (for now, at least) their complicated personal history. Joan”s power at the old firm was implied, where here it”s overt. Roger, after preparing to drink himself into retirement last season, is now an active force again (and Slattery still delivers his one-liners with relish). The positions are mostly the same; the relationships are not.
And where everyone assumed that Don would take advantage of his divorce to more fully indulge his wandering eye, he instead has adopted a darker, more solitary existence, and one that allows Hamm to find disturbing new depths in a character we thought we knew everything about by now.
Betty remains a part of the story, as she”s still mother to Don”s kids, and the divorce has taken the gloves off, with the two of them openly expressing their unhappiness with one another. But she, like her ex-husband, is in a darker place than we left her. Betty was never the most likable character on “Mad Men,” but she always garnered some level of sympathy simply because Don was such a terrible husband. Freed of his secretive, cheating ways and in a relationship with the more doting Henry Francis (Christopher Stanley), Betty no longer has excuses for her own awful behavior – particularly the way she treats daughter Sally (Kiernan Shipka) – and as a result has gone from frustrating to downright unpleasant.
(Don”s not exactly a swell guy in his personal life, either, but Weiner and company can always show other sides of him when he”s at work, where he”s very good at what he does, and the other Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce partners and employees get similar shadings between personal and professional. Betty has no office setting to redeem her horrid parenting style.)
Because “Mad Men” is such a great series overall, and because it”s off the air for three-quarters of every year, it”s always exciting to come back to it for the start of a new season. But the new setting, and the possibilities it creates for the show and its characters, has me feeling particularly thrilled to be back in Don Draper”s world of booze, cigarettes and meditations on what people want and how to sell it to them.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I love Betty Draper and her ingnorant way. I’m looking forward to this new SCDP agency, but Betty needs to stay in the forefront. If Betty disappeared from the series entirely, people would finally realize how vital she is to the seires’ success/
I disagree. I can sympathize with Betty when I re=watch the episodes, but she is a difficult character to watch: i usually just want her off the screen as fast as possible. That may be testament to the writing and the actor, but she seems much less redeemable than Don.
I respectfully disagree with your theory, John, that if Betty disappeared from the series, people would realize how vital she was to its success.
I enjoy the Mad Men segments that take place in the office INFINITELY more than I do the ones at home. And when I like a home segment, it’s Betty-light (i.e., Don and Sally). One of my favorite episodes is the pilot wherein the entire episode save the last 2 minutes takes place outside of the Draper residence.
I was sincerely disappointed when I learned the actress was even put under contract again this season. When the Drapers split up at the end of last season, I thought we would be free of Betty at last.
I’d have more sympathy for the character if she stopped treating Sally like a burden or metaphorical punching bag because of some repression/frustration from her own upbringing/childhood and life itself/being in the Don Draper tornado (not that Betty is conscious of her own behaviour).
I’m gonna agree with John; Betty Draper was definitely vital to my Mad Men viewing in seasons 1 and 2, I just felt such sympathy for the woman, her relationship with Glenn and her fantasies in Indian Summer and Jones’ performance throughout season 2 are truly unforgettavle and who would want to forget Betty, shotgun in hand, cigarette in mouth, shooting the neighbours’ pigeons.
Season 3, however is a different story, Betty’s multiple flaws really came to the fore and she became consumed with herself, the children really suffered. Maybe it’s sexist that Don does not get called on his parenting skills as much, but in the rare moment s when he is alone with the children he shines through as a great father (his midnight snack with Sally comes to mind as Draper classic for me), however Betty is shown to be an awful mother (I think January Jones was probably sick of the words go and watch TV by the end of the season).
However, as Alan points out this is all by design, this is who she is and it wouldn’t ring true if Betty Draper was your favourite character anymore, that said The Fog and its dream sequences reminded me of the character that I was knew as one of TVs best
Hm, isn’t this more like a preview, or a glimpse-of-things-to-come?
I was very happy with the ending of season three. It was a bold and exciting move for the series. Now we’ll see if it paid off!
TV needs to be more like this. Short run seasons, so they can write better story lines. Eight week runs twice a year or 13 week runs like Mad Men.
Oh great another season of Betty hating. Thanks a lot, Weiner.
Betty is product of her upbringing. I do disapprove of the way she treats Sally. Betty is quite manipulative but I do not hate her. I’d like to see her grow up a bit.
I am looking forward to this season, can’t wait for Sunday.
@Wes, I agree, shorter seasons seem to serve a show in a much better way, primary examples being MM, SOA and BB. Rescue Me had a long season last year and I think it was a disservice to the show.
Cable networks have built a nice formula.
I truly hope Betty ends up with the creepy neighbor kid who wanted some of her hair. And then I hope they’re both hit by a monorail.
If you literally want every secret in the premiere spoiled, I strongly encourage you to read the NYTimes review by the singularly inept Alessandra Stanley
I was stupid enough to read a Mad Men preview from a link on My Yahoo page. Right there in the second paragraph was a spoiler for the exact date the new season’s timeline starts.
That’ll teach me to stray away from What’s Alan Watching.
Thanks for the warning! Is it just me, or is the NY Times TV coverage in general weirdly inept?
Oh, man, how angry did that damn review make you? I can’t even BELIEVE they spoiled the time jump. I’m furious that I read it at all.
Stanley has never been particularly good, but this was a new low.
I’m not reading that article (thanks), but Weiner essentially gave away the starting date in his bumpers for the “Classic Mad Men” reruns last week.
I do not like spoilers that tell me what is going to happen, but I really don’t regard the time jump as a spoiler.
With season 3 coming to a close everyone felt like they were saying goodbye to the “Mad Men” they loved. Sure, Season 4 and on could turn out to be something we all love just as much, but with the format changing so drastically it will undoubtly be something else. My main fear is – are we about to lose one of our favorite charchters? Much like some shows have the location they’re set in as a lead role (The Wire’s Baltimore comes to mind) ‘Mad Men’ had that special bitter-sweet ‘The Way Things Were Back In The Day’ nostalgic touch which was treated so wonderfully, rooted in every internal conflict the charachters had to deal with. So while Don, Joan, Roger, Pete and Peggy are still with us, is the ‘New Mad Men’ going to deprive us of ‘Era’ (just like with the other charchters evolving, it doesn’t have to be the same Era)? If the answer is no, this season just may be our greatest love yet.
Have no fear, Asap, it will still be about the 60s. That doesn’t change until ’68/’69.
Wait, Betty is just starting to get unpleasant this season? Apparently I was ahead of the curve because I thought she’s been downright unpleasant this entire time. And I’ll admit, I do get a perverse feeling of satisfaction out of hating on Betty. Probably because I envision her as a version of my emotionally tone-deaf grandmother, and Sally as my mom, but that’s something to talk about with my analyst. ;)
Geez I’m so excited for the return of the show. Cannot wait to see how things shape up at the new firm, and what resolution we get for the people who were left behind.
After rewatching all three seasons in preparation for season four, I was continually knocked out by January Jones’ acting.
Betty Draper is the worst mother in the world, but Jones completely nails that character. She has to do a ton of acting with little more than an eye movement or the way she holds a cigarette.
I have to believe that people who say Jones can’t act are reacting more to the unpleasantness of the character than to the actress herself, because she is excellent.
I actually don’t think January Jones is a bad actor either…people got worked up because she was terrible on Saturday Night Live, but so was DeNiro…some people just can’t do live performances. At any rate, she’s fine on the show, it’s just the character who is unpleasant.
She’s probably better than I give her credit for, but she’s asked to play a simpleton. I know I’m not giving her enough credit for the subtlety of what she does, but watching that character it’s difficult to imagine her displaying the same range that other characters are asked to give.
To me, JJ comes off as a relatively decent actress in this role b/c it’s not that far of a stretch for her skills. I do admit there were some brilliant moments of subtlety in her portrayal of Betty, particularly last season when she finally discovers Don’s secret, but I attribute that more to MW probably directing the crap out of her rather than something she applied on her own.
Anyway, while she isn’t my favorite character to watch, I am intrigued by your description of her and Don taking the gloves off and really getting ugly. It’ll be interesting to see the dynamics now that there are no more excuses. Also, I can’t wait for Sally Draper’s inevitably awesome rebellion!
I know I’m in the minority, but I think Betty is the most fascinating character. Don’t get me wrong, there are times when I want to scream at her, but I am still sucked into her world. She’s almost living in a haze, almost into depression (I love the scenes where she is just staring into space with a cigarette in her hand). Definitely a product of her childhood (what we’ve heard about her mother makes me think that she was treated similar to the way that Sally is treated) and an ill-advised marriage based on lies. I’m looking forward to seeing her with a different man and how she now interacts with both him and her kids in a new setting. We might finally get to see who the real Betty really is this season.
PotatoSolution, Betty Draper is not even remotely the worst mother in the world.
Great review, exactly what I wanted to hear without really giving a single actual detail away. Pretty impressive, thank you for writing this. Can. Not. Wait.
Not to mention Don’s actually a better parent when he tries than Betty. Way better. (Ignoring both times in s1 one when he asked his respective side chicks Midge and rachel respectively, to run away. One of the ugliest sightings of Dick Whitman imo). And yes Don was a cheating bastard that never let Betty in only partly because of his secret, I feel like s3 showed a real effort on his part. There were eps like Souvenir where Betty was simply a difficult bitch.
I’m a little peeved that you let slip that Don ISN’T doing what most would assume he would free of Betty, but now that we know that, does that mean he did love her, partly? He fought so hard in Meditations in Emergency and then Gypsy and the Kennedy assassination episode, it makes me wonder, if Betty had been able to accept the truth would the Draper marriage have been significantly stronger as a result?
He’s better only for the fact that for the sake of comparison, somebody has to be first. But he’s still a crappy dad. Cheating on your childrens’ mother — with one of their teachers, no less — and never being around in anything more than a superficial capacity isn’t good. About the only thing he has going for him is that he doesn’t hit them.
So wait, I’m going to hate Betty even *more* this season than I already do? Ho boy.
Counting the minutes until Sunday.
Hatfield, did channel 479 work out for you as an East coast feed of AMC?
I found the channel (which looks amazing on my roommates’ new HD TV), but I haven’t checked the listings yet to see if it airs three hours earlier. But I know the USA HD channel does, so I assume it’s consistent across all the cable channels. Thanks for the tip!
Oh man, I hope that Betty, in some way, becomes Don’s central antagonist of season 4 (much like Pete, Duck, and the Brits [plus Connie] have been in the past three seasons). Screw this desperate notion which some people are putting forth that they’re going to reconciliate before the end of the season.
I love Betty simply because it’s January Jones. She could have hoofs for hands and I still don’t think I would have noticed yet.
Alan, you have often described Don as a horrible husband and I suppose in a modern context he is. However, hasn’t he always seemed to love his kids, even if he expected his (stay at home) wife to do most of the work of raising them. This is a trade-off that was reality for the large majority of families at the time. In my eyes the only real bad part of his Don persona is his wandering eye. That is bad enough certainly, but does it make him a horrible guy? And how much of his wandering is in fact caused by his flaky and annoying wife?
You’re right, aside from the constant infidelity, Don really is a great husband. On a related note, aside from my nightly drunk driving sessions, I’m a really responsible motorist.
And by “wandering eye” you mean he sleeps with many other women. Some eye! That makes him kind of a horrible guy to be married to, yes.
Yeah, that’s a classic comment. Other than the fact that he’s constantly screwing around, he’s not a bad husband at all! Just like other than the fact he’s almost never there for his kids in anything but a superficial capacity, he’s not that bad of a father either.
I don’t look at Don as a bad person, but rather tremendously flawed as a result of his awful upbrinding. So I don’t want to rake the guy over the coals; he’s a product of his environemnt as the son of a prostitute who died while birthing him and raised by a dad who didn’t really want him — in the Depression, no less — and a surrogate mom who viewed him as the living, breathing embodiment of her husband’s infidelity. That’s a pretty stacked deck.
But the fact of the matter is, he’s not the harmless playboy many fans seem to view him as — which still baffles me, even on the dawn of a fourth season. He’s got a ton of issues that, in his own way, make him pretty unlikable. Especially in light of the fact he isn’t really trying to fix anything.
I don’t blame Don. Like Betty, he’s a product of his environment, which was pretty horrific. How could he really be anything more than selfish and isolated, with no way to sooth his wounds but alcohol and womanizing?
But the fact that so many fans still view him as some sort of charming playboy — especially women — continute to baffle me.
With Don in the forefront, how long before some reporter figures out his background doesn’t work out?
Don would have to become more and more paranoid as he more of the spotlight.
Betty isn’t perfect. She’s often downright hate-able, but she brings such a surreal slant to the series. She’s like no other previous imagining of the desperate housewife. It’s disappointing that Wieiner seems obsessed with turing Betty into a villian. In season two it was clear that she was more than that. If all they’re going to have her do for the rest of the series is yell at Sally, pout about her new marriage, and begrudge Don for dropping the kids off too late, then it’s best that January exits. It’s a definite disappoint to see a character who was so fascinating in the first couple of season become more and more of a caricature.
Can we all agree that this show is really slow and boring yet we can’t look away?
Why do people assume that Betty has to be a perfect mother? I get so sick of this mentality in regard to female characters that are parents. And is it true that S4 is going to show a stronger portrait of Betty as an evil mother? If so, you can count on me to ignore the show. I will not watch an interesting, yet flawed and complex character become a one-note villainess because she yells at her bratty daughter.
I really have to wonder what planet the people who think that Betty is the worst mother in the world live on. She may be a little bit colder, but still typical of 60s mothers. In my opininion, today’s overly indulgent mothers are worse.
It’s basically the same thing, on totally different ends of the same spectrum. On one end is neglect, on the other is indulgence, and in the middle is healthy nurturing. So it’s not really a matter of “better” or “worse.” Neither are all ideal, but as you noted the former was more typical back then, so that’s what we get.
I cannot wait till Sunday! Just had to get that out. I don’t think Betty is a terrible mother, I think she is a cold one. I grew up in the 1960’s, and I know that we were periphery to our parent’s lives. They were the center, and we revolved around them. There was still a seen and not heard mentality with children, it was very different from the way things are now. Their needs and wants came first, and we didn’t expect it to be any other way.
So I don’t think Betty is behaving so out of line for the times. Would I want her for a mother? No, there isn’t much warmth in her, but like others said, she is a woman of her time.
I agree 100%.
I’ve posted this previously, but I think it bears repeating: In S1 Don tells Betty that he wished he had a mother like her. Parenting has changed dramatically over the years…and not necessarily for the better.
Where are the comments to Public Relations???
here it is…
[www.hitfix.com]