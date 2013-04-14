Review: ‘Mad Men’ – ‘The Collaborators’

A review of tonight’s “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as I have your wig ready, ma’am…
Early in “The Collaborators,” Don explains to Ken that they’re going to have to go along with Raymond’s demand that they not pursue business with Heinz’s ketchup division, because even though it’s a bigger account than beans, vinegar and sauces, Raymond was there for SCDP in its hour of need, and “Sometimes, you gotta dance with the one that brung ya.”
It’s a professional loyalty that Don has sworn by often on “Mad Men,” but that kind of loyalty has always proven harder for him to stick to in his personal life. He didn’t want to cheat on Betty; he just couldn’t stop himself. He thought Megan would make him happy enough to maintain his fidelity; now he’s carrying on an affair almost literally right under her nose. Don invokes the Germans at Munich to Pete as a group who were given everything they wanted to be happy and yet still insisted on more, and we know that he understands that mindset all too well.
“The Collaborators” is an hour soaked in infidelity, both literal and figurative. Don continues his affair with Sylvia, and each of them has to deal with spending time with their partner’s unsuspecting spouse. Pete (again following Don’s path, whether he realizes it or not) also can’t resist fooling around with a neighbor, but it turns disastrous when Brenda shows up on his doorstep with a bloody nose, making it impossible for Trudy to feign ignorance anymore. Raymond compares the idea of Don working with Timmy from the ketchup division to “watch(ing) that guy screw my girlfriend.” And Peggy, who’s already walked out on Don, now begins outright cheating on him by giving Ted a chance to poach Heinz ketchup for himself. (That Don has already decided against SCDP going after the account is beside the point; Peggy knows how Don will react if Ted gets it.)
Because so many of these affairs are happening close to home – Don’s had affairs before with women his wife knew, but never one who lived in the same building – they have the potential to blow up at any moment. Jon Hamm’s done plenty of great silent acting in the past on this show, but Don’s reaction to unexpectedly finding his wife and his mistress having a tearful heart-to-heart in his living room is right up there with the best of them. Ditto Alison Brie in the sequence where Trudy came back from dropping Brenda at the hotel, her body language saying all we needed to know about the hell Trudy would unleash on Pete the next morning.(*)
(*) Insert usual delight that the same actress can give a performance like this and be Annie on “Community.” Acting!
But there’s more than affairs – or perhaps less – going on in “The Collaborators.” We get another flashback to Dick Whitman’s childhood relationship with prostitution – here finally explaining previous references he’s made (like in his conversation with the madam in “Signal 30”) to having been raised in a whorehouse – then return to Don and Sylvia post-coital, as he literally hands her a wad of cash to help with her money troubles. Pete tries to chase Brenda (who came in the first place in search of “Hair” tickets) out of his apartment like he’s in a hurry to complete the transaction. And, of course, we welcome back Herb from Jaguar, much to the displeasure of both Joan(**) and Don. Too often in this world, sex is transactional.
(**) On the one hand, that’s only two real scenes in the first three hours of the season for Christina Hendricks (three if you count the encounter with Herb and then the drink in Don’s office separately). On the other, boy did Hendricks make her time tonight count. I’d like to think that even if Don didn’t have to go meet with Herb, he’d have known to clear the hell out of his office to let Joan have her space after having to be around that person. Season 5 was also Joan-light for stretches, but ultimately Hendricks got a lot to do; I assume that’ll be the case this year, as well.
Don undermining of Herb with the Jaguar execs – and then shaking his hand when he wouldn’t do it earlier – was a thing of beauty. It doesn’t make up for failing to stop Joan a year ago, but it at least gives him the satisfaction of preventing the creep from getting more, more, more from him and the rest of the agency.
The problem is that Don himself is a bottomless pit of want, and after a point it becomes exhausting to him. (He’s so tired of the lies and cheating that he just sits on the floor outside his apartment in the episode’s closing scene.) When Megan finally tells him about the miscarriage, he suggests he’d be fine with them having kids if that’s what she wanted, but he’s saying that while he’s already checked out of this relationship. (Though he seems genuinely concerned for her well-being on getting the news, it doesn’t stop him from going back to Sylvia the very next night.)
When Trudy kicks Pete out of their house, it’s with the understanding that they will stay married for the sake of appearances – “I refuse to be a failure,” she explains coldly – and that he’ll have to appear when called upon by her. It’s no longer a marriage, but another business arrangement. And is it any worse a situation, ultimately, than what’s happening in Don’s apartment building? Megan and Dr. Rosen may be in the dark right now, but this will come out, surely. And who gets bloodied then? Don? Rosen? Megan?
Some other thoughts:
* This was a much more interesting episode than Jon Hamm’s directorial debut, “Tea Leaves,” and not just because he wasn’t stuck introducing Fat Betty this time around. Hamm was fairly candid in talking to Dan Fienberg about how little control he has over the final product of his episodes, but this one looked good, and whoever was responsible for using the “Don’t Look Now”/“Out of Sight”-style intercutting between Don and Sylvia at dinner and them having sex afterward (just as Don was promising they would) did an excellent job of conceiving and executing it.
* After getting a screener for the premiere, I’m back to watching live like everybody else for the rest of the season. This means, among other things, that I get to be reminded of just how random and abrupt the act breaks for this show are, particularly the one where Pete tells Brenda to hurry it up so he can get to work. Some basic cable shows take advantage of the commercial breaks to build tension, but that’s not how “Mad Men” works; the longer the show’s on, the less it seems that the experience of watching it on AMC (as opposed to later on disc, Netflix, etc.) is taken into consideration in the shaping of each hour.
* Several guest stars of note here, including Collette Wolfe (who was Travis’ girlfriend Kirsten on “Cougar Town,” among other roles) as Brenda, Kip Pardue as Timmy from Heinz ketchup, and (because I forgot to note his presence last week) Trevor Einhorn (aka Frederick Crane from “Frasier”) as one of Peggy’s terrified copywriters.
* And now we see that Don’s second wife also has a tendency to fire the help when she gets upset. Though at least here, we got some inklings last week that Don was unhappy with her work, whereas Carla was an angel to Betty and the kids.
* Another way in which Peggy is copying Don: she also has a black secretary, and is trying to encourage her advancement in the same way she clumsily attempted with Dawn last season.
* We knew that SCDP had to dump Clearasil back in season 4’s “The Rejected,” and that Ted’s agency picked it up. Now we see that Peggy is once again handling an account she did so well with back in her Sterling Cooper days.
* It’s mainly a background element, other than Don and Rosen’s discussion about the war, but we get to our first major 1968 landmark with the Tet Offensive, putting the events of this episode at the very end of January.
* Another transaction: Bob Benson refuses to take Pete’s money for the toilet paper, no doubt because he has designs on screwing Pete over at a later date.
* The episode closes with Bing Crosby’s “Just a Gigolo,” but if you’re of a certain age, you hear those lyrics and immediately flash on the David Lee Roth video.
What did everybody else think?
What did everybody else think?
So Sylvia is going to turn into Gloria Trillo pretty soon, right?
Brenda pulled a pretty good Irina by spilling the beans to Trudy.
“You call my house again. You ever speak to one of my children again, I will track you down and I will kill you. We have got guns here. I mean it.” -Carmela
“There will be a 50 mile radius around here, and if you so much as unzip your fly to urinate…”
Fierce ladies.
Pretty sure Brenda didn’t have to say anything to Trudy, nor did she actually have the chance (when Trudy suggested she could drive Brenda over, he panicked and said he’d do it). Trudy’s known all along that Pete was unfaithful but agreed to the apartment to save face. Now she’s mad as hell and won’t take it anymore.
I thought that old Herb of The Beans Account was totally giving us Tony Soprano in his scenes. Too funny — Thought of Gloria also and her NJ car sales thing.
Trudy is smart, but I’m not sure she would make the connection that Pete was hitting that just from the “I’ll drive her” thing. And are we to think the husband knows about Pete’s doings? “She’s your problem now, Campbell!”
In any case, it was only a matter of time. Pete got himself caught up in a Stage 5 clinger.
Trudy definitely made the connection – how could she not. Brenda is naive and stupid – wasn’t there some line that suggested that she thought she and Pete were going to be a serious item? Not to mention that all her forays into Manhattan have been disasters, as she said. I think she and her hubby fought, she names Pete as her white knight, she gets dumped on his doorstep literally with the “She’s your problem now, Campbell!” How on earth Trudy could think anything else was going on?
She knew straight away! I’m kind of annoyed that you think she wouldn’t spot the most obvious sign of infidelity EVER. That woman is always being patronised or underestimated. I’m hoping we see more of Badass Trudy: “I will destroy you!”
Short and uninsightful comment; I loved this episode. So much better than the lackluster and boring premiere. Stick to one hour eps please.
For me the problems with the one hour episodes is that sometimes you forget characters on the show. Roger doesn’t show up until the last scene of the episode.
Here Here! Much better episode.
I agree that this episode was for the most part entertaining, but virtually every scene with Megan is cringe-worthy. I have no idea what Weiner’s infatuation with her is. It makes you actually miss Betty’s screentime. Roger’s 3 minutes were better than everything I’ve seen from Megan the first three hours. I wish the writers would focus more on the actual entertaining characters.
So, is Sylvia going to get pregnant? Part of me wants to say that Mad Men isn’t going to be that obvious, but I thought it was pretty heavyhanded with her, “oh I would never..” abortion talk.
It’s probably not unheard of for people having affairs to get pregnant. I would not say it was obvious or heavy-handed, per se, especially somebody who is a pretty steady lover (unless they’re using protection). If you do it long enough (and let’s face it, Don’s been pretty loose for a long time), it is practically inevitable at some point. If anything, it would be surprising if it has not already happened to Don. What might be more important would be how they handled it in the show if they went that route.
-Cheers
She’s probably on the pill. It’s 1968.
Would she be though? She seemed to express that she was a pretty hard-line Catholic when it comes to reproduction(adultery aside). Although, maybe I just have bastards on the brain from all the GoT I’ve been watching.
I feel like the heavy-handed Catholicism bit in her abortion discussion with Megan leads me to believe she’s not on the pill. Also she’s a Catholic in the 60’s who only had one kid? Maybe she had some reproductive issues and thinks she can no longer bear children, so She’s not being careful with Don.
Even it is “obvious” I think this would be a downright juicy storyline, and would be interested to see how it played out…
She did hint at their New Year’s party that she missed tucking a kid in bed. Her son is 18 or 19… she’s not on birth control.
I actually couldn’t work out that whole scene. Megan was brought up by a Marxist father and libertine mother. So how does she make it into the Catholic club?
Also, while Sylvia comes from an Italian background, why would one assume she was educated by the priests and nuns?
Just found this on Wikipedia: 1968: July 25 – Pope Paul VI publishes the encyclical entitled Humanae Vitae, condemning birth control.
Found this on Wikipedia: 1968: July 25 – Pope Paul VI publishes the encyclical entitled Humanae Vitae, condemning birth control.
It would be too obvious given all the reasons above – and also would be too much for me to bear (no pun int.) for sweet poor Dr. Rosen…….
Daniel, Megan is probably Catholic just because she’s from Quebec, almost everyone is over here.
Arnold Rosen may have a “plumbing” problem, much like Bert’s, and so may have either sanctioned Sylvia’s infidelity or made it a point to look the other way. Don might be repulsed by Sylvia if he knew that.
Dr. Rosen can’t be much in the dark much longer. I feel he may be “setting up” his wife and Don for a fall. He’s nice…almost too nice, and self-deprecating for this show. Who does he think he is, Henry Francis?
Well, he did check out that one secretary’s ass during the premiere, which means there’s still time to have him come out as a philanderer of epic — even Don-esque — proportions. But otherwise, he seems like a great guy and I’m sad he’s getting screwed over by someone he clearly thinks of as a good friend. The fall-out of this whole affair is going to be plain UGLY.
Yes, Maria’s right. Plus, doctors were so revered back in the 1960s that they were like rock stars. He could easily have a lot of women throwing themselves at him–esp if he’s the kind willing to brave the Blizzard of ’67 on snow skies just to make a house visit.
For all we know (or don’t know), the good doctor may be receiving calls not from the hospital but from an inamorata.
I agree, I feel like he knows what’s going on. He always has this amused look on his face.
EDWIN – Now you’re talkin’.
@Ken, that wasnt the blizzard of 67. We were at the end of the year 67/68 and the blizzard in your fair city happened jan 67.
Arnold Rosen is most likely based on Adrian Kantrowitz, the heart surgeon who performed the first heart transplant in the United States in early December, 1967, on a child who died within hours after the surgery. Remember Don asked him to talk about the Leica if when he performed the first successful heart transplant in the United States. Also, the Don’s secretary recognized Rosen and said “I didn’t know you were coming in,” to which Don said, that’s okay he’s a friend.
Now THIS is the Mad Men I know and love. I have no idea what happened last week but the difference between the two episodes is like night and day. Great storylines, great moments and it kept a brisk pace and wasn’t painfully long and boring. Mad Men is officially back baby!!
I find that the season premieres are a bit weak compared to the rest of the show until you go back and watch them at a later date. They always set up what the season will be about because of the time jumps between seasons. Now that things have been set up a bit, the show will seem more “normal”. I bet that after a couple more episodes the premiere will be better than remembered, which was quite good already.
I totally agree with you! Really disliked the pilot, and felt that Mad Men was “back” with this episode. I don’t mind not spending hours ruminating on death and darkness…..
Peggy working for Teddy kind of feels like if the last couple seasons of Cheers had an arc where Carla goes to work for Gary’s Tavern because Gary offered to make her the manager over there.
Mad Men has never been tied to the offices of Sterling Cooper as Cheers was to the bar.
I’ve had that same thought before – the Kennedy crank call and the trash talk at the advertising awards show.
I think writers wise that was a pretty stupid of Peggy. Shes always seemed wiser than that.
Yeah, she seemed pretty nonchalant about spilling the beans (ha!) to Chow-guh-guh.
I thought the fact she told Ted and the manner in which she told him fit within her character …she has come a long way, but is still naive and has not gotten her hands dirty as cooper would say.
Eh, I think Peggy’s gotten her hands dirty before. She was even in on the Honda campaign, where Don faked out Ted’s agency into committing too many resources into an ad campaign — allowing SD to win by default! I think it stretches credulity to have her suddenly become as naive as she was on the first day of her job when an account as important as HEINZ KETCHUP is being talked about!
Yes, that was one one gripe about the episode, Peggy naming names. She could have easily stopped with it was just a funny story or told the story without naming the company, simply stating one division head hates another division head and leave it at that.
That was the rule where I worked. If you talk about clients after hours or during personal breaks, in hallways, elevators, restrooms, etc., you 1) Don’t use names or 2) Don’t be detailed (esp about anything negative). You never know if the person listening in was another employee or a visiting client.
Remember that at the beginning of Peggy’s phone call to Stan, she asked him if he wanted a drink. She poured herself one and we don’t know if she’d had one already and was a bit too relaxed.
I was thinking of Peggy in another way – that she’s so much of a shark in business that she would have hopped all over the Heinz information on her own. Even though she’s friends with Stan, she’s always seemed to put her career ahead of her personal life. I would have thought she wouldn’t have hesitated to use the inside information to her advantage.
Everyone was self destructive in this episode. Peggy is too smart for this, intellectually.
I love that we’ve been watching Don fail at pitching copy this season (and really, he’s been in a creative funk since Megan arrived), and now it’s like he knows how to fail on purpose. He goes from pitching bad creative that hints at suicide to purposely falling on the sword to clients for the satisfaction of sticking it to Herb.
Although he definitely used his pitching skills on Sylvia. “I understand now” takes a sip of his drink and persuades her forcefully to sleep with him.
He’s more engaged in selling the Don Draper experience to Sylvia than in most scenes at work — save for when he’s tanking Herb. Clearly Don’s passion is re-emerging — only in destructive ways!
“The greatest act of self immolation I’ve ever seen” is how Roger described Don’s performance. He was probably referencing the Buddhist monks who set themselves on fire to protest the Vietnam War…if only he had seen Pvt. Dick Whitman’s last act in Korea. Now THAT was self immolation on a whole new level.
Given the combination of Herb’s lack of subtlety and the contrast between Don’s initial Jaguar pitch and his thick laying on of “support” for targeting everyman clients with tactics that move even used cars (e.g., via direct marketing/Sunday circulars), there’s no way the British guys didn’t get where Don was really coming from.
Herb acted eerily like Tony Soprano, minus the mob connections, and Roger’s self-immolation comment recalled Tony Soprano’s self-immolation dream in “Funhouse” (s2.ep13).
To add to the British Jaguar guys: if they didn’t “get” Don’s intentions during the meeting, they certainly did upon reflection.
I feel like this one had a bit too much “pointing out the rotten tooth” for my taste. When Don’s handing cash to his mistress after flashbacks to his boyhood years in a brothel, and Peggy’s boss unknowingly compares their tactics to the Vietcong, the episode feels like it’s trying to hard to put a point on the themes. This was a lot of strong scenes connected by reused, or uninteresting throughlines. I mean, even Megan and Sylvia’s colour choice for laundry hampers seemed like they were trying to hard to be metaphorical.
we think alike!
Sam I like where you are going with your thinking
Agree. The cross on Don’s tie and Sylvia’s cross at dinner was another one.
Yes I agree with you and I found this distracting. More subtlety would have been appreciated. It would have been better if Don had rewarded Sylvia in some other way. I did find Peggy interesting though. Very hard-nosed with her underlings but self-conscious because she was having a private phone conversation when her boss showed up. Not quite Don yet!
I completely agree with the obvious theme-alert writing in this and the last episode. I feel like I’m 16 again, parsing the lyrics and collage of Sgt. Pepper’s, trying to “find” the “message.” Picking out the historical references game is getting tedious, as well. I realized I was missing the dialog with Don and mistress in order to listen to the radio news broadcast, in case the writers were trying to tell us something. Wait, no, it’s not parsing Sgt. Pepper’s; I feel like I’m playing “license plates” on a long car ride. YMMV.
Maybe MW is trying to increase ratings with a show that appeals to the average viewer and not just aficionados ????
More heavy handed than the usual. I am surprised how easy it was today. Don grows up in whorehouse = Don gives $
I wish he didn’t have the whorehouse background. It would be more interested if he had become Don due to less obvious reasons.
Even more interesting is the fact that Sylvia likely wants money to send off to her son, suggesting she’s quite a doting mother. A woman who sleeps with a man for the sake of her child — that would most definitely appeal to Don! (Although I think it’s clear that Sylvia is in the relationship she’s in for the sheer pleasure and intellectual connection she and Don find in each other.)
I’m almost always annoyed by flashbacks. They almost always seem pedantic. Aside from that, I loved the episode.
I hate the flashbacks too, and especially in the later seasons, I don’t think we learn anything from them that we didn’t already know about Don/Dick’s background. But getting out of bed and peeling off cash to give to Sylvia immediately after his whorehouse childhood flashback was beyond heavy-handed.
Agree. Agree. Agree. Agree
The flashbacks worked earlier in the series and now they’re simply clunky and superfluous. I agree that they’re not adding anything we don’t already know.
The flashbacks gave us The Hobo, which is the best thing this series has ever put out (and one of the best episodes of any show, of all time)
I’m not sure if they will ever get to that lofty place again, but I suspect it will take a flashback to get there again
So hamhanded, yes, and so much sex and infidelity that I wondered if we were watching Megan’s soap. The show is better when it deals with the ad game — plenty of lying and betrayal to go around there too!
Who cut little Don’s hair? Holy moly!
Who cut little Don’s hair? Holy moly!
Who knew young Don Draper was such a goof… Brings hope to all awkward teens that someday they too can become a lothario!
Too tired for a great comment… But I really really liked this one. The Campbell kitchen scene sure looked like the Draper residence, but Trudy is a different kind of Betty. The restaurant scene with Don and Sylvia was great. I have a good feeling about this season! And I like the realistic reaction Sylvia had to Megan’s confession- jealous that Don was having sex with his wife.
Yes, that’s what Don meant when he said, “Now I understand.” He got that she was acting more out of jealousy than remorse.
Didn’t Don express to Megan last season his willingness to have kids, and have Megan shoot him down? I recall them talking about it in a car or cab ride. Did I invent that, or did tonight’s episode just seem to forget that conversation ever happened?
Nope, that did happen. There were a couple references to her not wanting kids last season. But I felt like this episode didn’t really forget that…
Well, she seemed strangely afraid to tell Don she was pregnant, didn’t she?
Of course, we’re also putting aside the fact that Don was completely unaware she had been ill before tonight’s episode began. Having been through a miscarriage with my wife, I find that, even by the usual standards of Don being preoccupied with his own life, about as incredible as Shirley abandoning her kids on Community.
No, you’re right. Remember Signal 30 and after the Campbell dinner party? Don suggests that he and Megan make a baby together — and Megan gives him a clear no as she drives him.
And given how disconnected he is from Megan and his EXISTING children, I rather think that the bloom is off the rose of their relationship and he’d rather they stay childless. He’s already seemingly disinterested in Megan now… having her turn into a mother/Madonna would likely make him even LESS willing to be around her! I doubt he’d want to get into any sexy bondage games with the mother of his children…
Jon, SPOILER ALERT on the COMMUNITY info. Now Shirley’s most terrible secret’s out. Now you have to reveal your most terrible secret while you’re NOT under the influence of psychotropical berries so she doesn’t feel alone.
Oh, great, now Roger will want to try out the psycho-berries too, only I can’t send them back in time 40 years. This is truly the darkest timeline!
I got the sense that the initial reason she didn’t tell Don was that she wanted to leave the door open for an abortion, and then after the miscarriage she felt guilty and didn’t want to tell him, partially bc she thought he would be mad she kept it from him.
The fact that she chose to smoke weed while pregnant says enough. It may be the 60s, but drugs would’ve been a no-no.
If you’re referring to smoking in Hawaii, she wouldn’t have known she was pregnant yet.
Megan didn’t know she was pregnant in Hawaii. She told Sylvia she was “sloppy in Hawaii”…like that is where she GOT pregnant, not taking her pill on time.
I think she lied about how far along she was. The fact that she told Sylvia she was sloppy in Hawaii, does that imply she mistakenly go t pregnant or was carefree and caused the miscarriage?
Seemed clear to me it was the former.
I don’t see why Megan not wanting to start a family yet and Megan being distressed about a miscarriage should be contradictory. Especially since she made clear how guilty she felt for being relieved about the miscarriage.
@Jerseyrudy There’s another reason: the thought of an abortion obviously crossed her mind, and considering how eager Don seemed to have children last season – and considering who he /is/ – that’s not something she could easily discuss with him.
They were in Hawaii in December, before Christmas, and she told Sylvia she was 6 weeks along and Alan already told us the Tet Offensive was late January so it all adds up math wise that she got pregnant in Hawaii.
Megan does not want children. Accidentally getting pregnant is a career disaster for her. Yet having a miscarriage, even though you didn’t want the baby, can still be an emotional and trying experience, with the hormonal changes alone. I don’t think there is any contradiction there. It was interesting to see how Megan kind of “clammed up” when she didn’t get the appropriate sympathy from Sylvia.
DWOLFF, yep, Megan clammed up. She changes the subject when she doesn’t like what she’s hearing. Just like when Sylvia said she felt guilty watching TV during the day – abrupt change of subject.
And not only did Megan clam up, she took the cowardly way out and feigned sickness to avoid seeing Sylvia at dinner.
Then she got worried that Sylvia might tell Don first, so she told him as soon as he got home. Remembering how she taught Sally how to cry, I’m not sure how phony Megan is. She’s phony, but to what degree?
@KM – Right on! Megan practices what Don preaches: “If you don’t like what’s being said, change the conversation.”
I know this is terrible and I should know this, but who was the pregnant woman who had custody of Dick when they arrived at the brothel? His mother died in childbirth, and presumably the woman who raised him couldn’t have children, right? I’m sure there is some part of the backstory I’m not recalling her.
Much better ep this week, imho. Painful to watch Don in these patterns, but such a fantastic scene with Trudy, and the talking-around-abortion scene was also very well-done.
That was Don’s stepmother Abigail, who was pregnant with his stepbrother Adam. I guess they moved to the brothel after Don’s father died, which was shown in the season three finale.
It’s Don’s step-mother, his father’s wife and Adam’s mother. We’ve seen her many times in flashbacks before, but not in a couple of seasons. I can’t remember her name.
Ah, good point. I somehow completely forgot about Adam. I swear I remember the woman married to his father as being unable to have her own children. But now that I remember Adam, I think he was his half-brother (not just step?), and I thought he was born before the father was killed, but I haven’t watched those seasons in quite a while.
It was Dick’s step-mother; the woman, who was married to Don’s father and who was presented with baby Dick, after his young prostitute mother died following his birth. But was it a different actress than in earlier episodes?
It’s the same actress playing Abigail (thanks for remembering her name, guest).
Yeah so at this point Don’s life story:
Born to a whore, who dies
Father dies
Moves to whorehouse with stepmother, who’s forced to become a whore
I was confused by those flashbacks and they seemed unnecessary. The last time we got a flashback, Don was living on a farm as a child. When Don said he grew up in a whore house last season, alot of people thought it was another one of his lies. Maybe Weiner noticed that.
THe whorehouse in last night’s episode matches the one in the very first 1st season flashback where “Uncle Mac” tells young Don that he has a baby brother. Mac is a salesman who also lives in the boarding house/bordello. He takes up with Abigail and becomes Don’s mentor.
So….that means Don & Adam are not blood relatives. Right? And no clue who Adam’s father might be?
Adam is Don’s Half-brother. Same father. Stepmom Abigail is already pregnant when Pa Whitman dies.
Adam and Dick/Don have the same father but different mothers. So they were blood related as half brothers
Anyway, I don’t think I liked this episode as much as some of you. The season-opener ended on a very specific note of Don wishing he could end the relationship with Sylvia. I realize that that didn’t mean he was going to, but he was so far afield from that emotion, I found it strange. It was another element of tonight’s episode where I felt something was being conveniently ignored.
There’s also the issue of why in the world any women find Pete attractive – especially women who aren’t lacking for means. But I guess you just have to go with that.
In the premier when don said I want to stop doing this I don’t think he was necessarily referring to the affair. Everyone seems to be assuming that was what he meant.
I agree Jon. Another weak episode which, while infinitely better than the double last week (a very low bar) really fell flat with the non stop philandering scenes. It’s like getting beaten over the head with something for an hour when it really only takes 10 minutes to ‘get it’. I did enjoy the Campbell scenes because quite frankly we all like to see him get pummeled and neutered at the same time. But I am already tired of Don and Sylvia. There is zero on screen chemistry and she’s just as weak as he is. In fact, while the show tries to make excuses for Don’s behavior (when really there are none that truly work for me), I have zero reason yet to see why Sylvia would cheat on her doctor husband. Overall, just a C episode.
Exactly. There’s nothing about Pete that makes his getting it for free believable.
I actually liked the premiere – it was grim but I thought interesting and well-executed in resuming the story of these characters. More artfully done than this week’s episode.
speaking as guy who is in his mid forties who recently spent some tiime chasing and hanging out with a girl in her mid twenties, i think i can relate to Don. It looks like Don is not into it because he is not. The sex does not interest him like it once did and is looking for somethimg different. Megan is at a different point in her life where she is still trying to grow her career. Don does not know what he wants instead but feels like he is stuck in the same pattern that is repeating over and over and over agiain. and every time it happens it a little more depressing. he wants to break the pattern but he feels like he is stuck. he has tried to escape his life before but he keeps getting sucked back into old habits.
To Andrew, who questions why Sylvia would cheat on her husband with Don: I know you are a guy, but have you SEEN Don?? Hello, Mr. Fanservice!
[tvtropes.org]
Can you be any more shallow?
To Andrew: I agree… How pathetic are these women who sleep with Don? He is laughable.
Andrew, I also agree. The women in the story are naive and gullible or messed up themselves. The real question for me is, *Who* are these RL women who find Don the least bit attractive? Gee, let me find the most morally bankrupt, reprehensible, conscienceless, lying, deceitful, selfish, hurtful, miserable, messed up POS and jump on that. Ewww.
Well, not every woman has Don’s entire backstory the way we do. Certainly Sylvia doesn’t. Megan is a unique case.
Also, many of us have the fix-it impulse, best exemplified by Faye, who could read Don like a book but I think convincingly found him attractive.
@Rose: I posted something similar elsewhere. Don never specified exactly what he wanted to stop doing: sneaking around? Remaining with a wife who diesn’t understand him? The affair itself?
Don and Sylvia remind me of Chris Moltisanti and Julianna Skiff – another Catholic-Jewish couple comprised of dysfunctional partners who were sneaking around and enabling each other.
RE: why women find Don attractive:
Let me count the ways…
…He’s fine as wine and sexy as can be
…He’s smart, well-informed, socially adept
…He’s wealthy, successful, well-respected, and self-made in a snooty, white shoe industry whose piwers that be are typically old-money, filthy nouveau riche, well-connected, and/or Ivy League
…His having married and had children imply he’s the marrying kind, a family man
…He’s a bad boy, a man’s man, and an alpha male
…He hangs out at black tie events, hip joints, and hot vacation spots
…He’s sociopathic, a former salesman, and a current ad man, so he knows what people want to hear and how they want to be treated – better than they do
What is the agency called now? Don did fire Lane at the end of last season. Lane also resigned before he killed himself. Is the Price still part of the agency name?
In last week’s episode we saw the SCDP sign is still in the lobby and the name “Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce” is still on the doors.
I doubt they’d want to announce that a partner was laundering from the company, so they’re proceeding as if he was a model employee at the time of his death. I don’t know the proper amount of time (if ever) to remove his name from the agency, but it’s only been a few months so it makes sense that it’s still SCDP.
It should be SCDH – Sterling Cooper Draper Harris, now that Joan is a partner.
If Harris is in, what about Campbell? SCDCH?
He was still a founding partner, I don’t think they’ll take Lane’s name off the company or randomly add in Pete and Joan.
Peggy looked into an open drawer while in her office. I saw what looked like a pill bottle with “Quest” on it. Any info on that scene?
Did you miss the whole practical joke scene involving the Quest bottle?
That was the feminine hygiene powder given to her as a prank earlier in the episode.
It’s a jar of feminine deodorant powder. Someone in her office put it on her desk with a derisive memo, a nasty joke. I was disappointed that Ted just laughed it off. I have to remind myself he’s kind of a jerk. I wonder why Peggy chooses to keep the jar instead of throwing it away.
Puzzle, Peggy’s keeping the bottle as a reminder, a memento. Like Emily Thorne, she’s plotting a very specific, very comprehensive, and very in-depth revenge on all and sundry!
I thought that Peggy might have kept it in her drawer to remind herself to be a little kinder to her underlings.
Remember when Peggy opened her drawer at SCDP looking for something? It was full of all kinds of trivia from her time there. I think it is continuing that theme and maybe we will see that pretty empty drawer fill up with stuff like her one at the old office.
Dramatic shift in pacing and quality between tonight’s episode and the premiere, I wonder if Matt Weiner does the passive-aggressive thing. I’ve heard he wasn’t that thrilled about making a 2-hour premiere. Kinda like what he does with next week’s teasers. Since he’s known for utmost secrecy, it makes sense that the teasers are incoherent and useless.
He’s been interviewed as saying he “insisted” on doing the 2 hour premieres.
Although I enjoyed this episode, last week had more depth. Besides all the death stuff, for us to finally think Don had made a good friend, only to get the gut punch at the end.
Now that we know Don continues to sleep with the wife, it just takes the sting out of how bad it is, the longer it goes on.
I did enjoy the differences in the skill at which Don can engage in infidelity as opposed to Pete.
Last week had more depth, but this week had loads of tension. I was pleasantly uncomfortable the full hour.
Actually, it’s only blind chance that Don’s infidelity hasn’t been exposed. Don’s sleeping with someone in his apartment building is about as bad, if not worse than Pete sleeping with someone on the block.
Plus we saw how close Mrs. Rosen was to telling Megan about the affair after Megan told her about the miscarriage. Notice the look on Don’s face when he walked in on those two talking?
Heaven forbid Don has a heart attack in the Rosens’ maid’s room.
“Megan and Dr. Rosen may be in the dark right now, but this will come out, surely. And who gets bloodied then? Don? Rosen? Megan?”
Its interesting you left out Sylvia there (unless you meant both her AND the Dr. when using “Rosen”). I’m getting the feeling she’s going to be let off the hook by the writers of the show if/when the affair is discovered; Only Don will be portrayed as the “bad guy”.
I guess that’s how we still interpret these things: Men cheat, women are “seduced”.
Side Note: I’m seeing similarities of Sylvia with Betty. Interesting, considering that in the first season Don was having an affair with a younger bohemian type and now (even though Megan isn’t very bohemian) he’s married to a younger “hip” woman and having an affair with the cold, distant housewife.
Are you kidding me? Don cheated on Betty for years, but when she did it, he hit her and called her a whore. Don gets off free, woman get slut shamed. He feels no guilt at all, at least Sylvia was conflicted. And I HAAAAAAAAAAAAted how she went for his “Anfd I AM gonna take your clothes off, so don’t pretend” crap. Just disgusting and clearly written by a very ignorant male. That would be a turnoff at the very least for any woman. I really detest Don and don’t understand anyone who respects this charater.
To be fair, don never hit Betty. He grapped her by the nightgown and pushed her away from him after he found out about Henry.
*grabbed.
*grabbed.
To “?” my partner (female) would beg to disagree. She found Don’s forthrightness attractive. Pure masculinity.
Are you kidding? Seriously, you actually believe men are judged more harshly for extramarital sex? HAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHA!!!! *wipes tears from eyes* Oh man, that was good. Women are SAVAGED for sex, be it pre- or extramarital. Open your eyes, dude. The very fact that Don has SO many fans and is considered the he-man alpha male despite his disgusting sexual behavior and his abandonment of his family–including his children–on numerous occasions should tell you something. Men, especially good looking men, get away with FAR more.
? Thank you for saying it. I’ve watched MM from the beginning and it was at its best during the Don Draper/Dick Whitman dilemma. There’s no complexity to the character now, he’s a complete scumbag. Any woman that falls for his act is beyond damaged.
Don’s attraction is really on the wan. He’s impotent at work and will soon be impotent at home I predict. He is a broken soul that we may find out cannot be repaired. He is so completely damaged as a human being, it is hard to come up with any redeeming qualities for him anymore.
¿ ¿ ¿
I don’t know that I’d say Don’s completely “checked out” of his relationship with Megan. While the whorehouse flashback might’ve let to the on-the-nose cash transfer, I think a larger point was nodded at with that “everyone has a room” (paraphrasing) comment; one of the things Don/Dick has clearly learned from the prostitution trade is to compartmentalize himself, and it seems to me that when he’s with Megan, he’s with Megan. When he’s with Sylvia, he’s with Sylvia. He’s committed to the woman in the room.
Agreed this was a solid one. Totally thought the Xmas ham comment was a signal that Bob “Deli Platter” Benson was going to screw up things with Heinz.
I think Don is checked out. Last season, he was all over Megan, not only physically but mentally. He was engaged in what she was thinking, he wanted to share things like the Hojo’s experience with her, he would talk to her constantly, and he was ready to be both honest and even argumentative with her. He wanted her to be happy — but he also wanted to engage with her on an emotionally deep level.
And this season, he apparently goes days without speaking to her in Hawaii (where he reads the book his mistress gave him, rather than attending to his bikini-clad wife!) and looks upon her with surprising dispassion. Even his conversations with Megan are now polite conversations he might have an acquaintance — he mouths the words Megan wants to hear, but they’re not really HIS words. “I want to have a conversation only if you want to have it.”
That’s not Don at all and it never was. Don’s made himself Megan’s ideal husband — but it’s clear he now feels that their relationship has become a hollow sham he doesn’t want to return to as well.
yeah, i disagree with that — and what alan wrote here:
“(He’s so tired of the lies and cheating that he just sits on the floor outside his apartment in the episode’s closing scene.)”
i think Don can’t face the intimacy and raw hurt that Megan is going through. it’s too close, would actually draw him out of his compartmentalized world.
i don’t think he’s tired of cheating and lying. it’s his modus operandi extraordinaire. Don does all of this as he breathes. i thought the sitting outside his door was about putting distance between himself and Megan, not about tiredness.
ymmv, obviously….
I think Don was relieved Megan had a miscarriage and he was just telling her what she wanted to hear. He’s not interested in the children he already has so I doubt he wants another one.
Everyone has a room — except Don, hence why he ends the episode sitting outside of one — just like his childhood at the whorehouse.
DHALLER311: I agree but didn’t catch that. It reminded me of season 1 when he goes to get Sally’s birthday cake and then can’t bring himself to go back into the house. He didn’t feel at home there and now he feels the same with Megan. In the cake story he drives away and sits in the car, this time he just sits outside the door. He doesn’t really have a room (home) anywhere.
Much better than last week. Did not seem too over done and pretentious.
Those of us of another certain age — closer to Don, actually — will think of the Louie Prima version of “Just a Gigolo”:
[www.youtube.com]
[and the first word of my captcha was “musical”
I’m still bothered that Don is cheating again. I can understand his indiscretions with Betty (although I don’t condone it) but why cheat on Megan? She’s the ideal woman and the complete opposite of Betty. I liked how their relationship was last year and wish it would continue. I want Don to be a good guy.
Don wishes he could be a good guy, too, but it’s not in his deeply flawed nature.
I don’t think of Megan as being all that ideal. She might be beautiful and she’s clearly loving — but she also comes off as bratty and childish at times (albeit mature at other times), doesn’t seem that hard-working, and often seems like an overgrown child. Hell, she can’t even seem to tell how checked-out Don is in their relationship — she assumes all is going fine as long as the SURFACE of their relationship looks fine, which shows how her very optimistic nature actually works against her at times.
Megan’s a nice enough girl but I wouldn’t call her an intellectual heavy-weight or very astute — and that seems to be what Don’s looking for now. Otherwise, why go for a complex housewife who reads Dante? Can you imagine MEGAN ever doing as much for fun?
Megan was a natural at copy-writing and seemed competent as Don’s secretary. Peggy complained that she was one of these women than are good at everything. Don was so impressed by her idea for Heinze Beans and it didn’t seem to threaten him. In fact he was quite unhappy that she would want to leave this profession.
And she is so good with his kids too. They all seem to adore her.
And she knows all about his past. Don trusted her enough to confide in her about it. Betty didn’t know anything about his past.
So yeah, I stand by my assertions about her being perfect for him. She isn’t without her flaws but who is?
We know a bit about Don’s past but the reason he is so damaged is yet to be revealed. I empathize with Don and want him and Megan to be happy.
I’m not saying Megan doesn’t have her good qualities. She’s a nice person and even though I’m not invested in her character (I honestly don’t like her at all, really), I think she could make many a man happy. But it’s clear that Don isn’t satisfied with his relationship with her. Why else would he cheat? Even more than that — why else would he cheat with a woman so different from her, and from a woman he seems to be far more intellectually connected with now?
Don rushes off to see Sylvia ever chance he gets; hell, he even carries a token of Sylvia (the Inferno) with him to Paradise, where he spends his time reading instead of attending to his sexy, bikini-clad wife. If that isn’t a sign that Don’s checked out of his marriage, I don’t know what is.
I can understand you liking Megan’s character; she’s a nice person, she’s shown to have some good qualities, and she’s very pretty to boot. But if she was “perfect” for Don (and what woman could be, given how screwed up he is?) he obviously wouldn’t be cheating on her.
(And honestly, as an aside, I just don’t find Megan all that interesting. Jessica Pare’s kind of a weak actress and I don’t think her story-line of being a pampered second-wife that wants to be a star is all that fascinating, especially compared to Betty’s struggle to be more than a house-wife, Peggy’s struggle to make it in the work-place through sheer will, and Joan’s life as a sex object having to adjust to being a single mother. To me, she’s by far the most dull female main character of the show and one of the reasons I thought Season 5 was probably the most disappointing season of this show to date. I’m actually hoping she’ll be off soon, as I think she’s dull as hell…)
You think Betty deserved to be cheated on but Megan doesn’t? What kind of logic is that? Don will cheat on anyone because that’s who he is. He only likes the beginning of things, just like Faye said.
I agree with Maria, Megan is just not that interesting compared to the other women on the show.
I didn’t say Betty deserved to be cheated on – I said I could understand it given how different they seemed, how Betty treated the children, etc. And I certainly do not condone cheating as I said before.
And I’m not saying Megan is the most interesting woman on the show but that she seems like a good match for Don for the reasons I stated. I think he has a good thing going with her and I hate to see him throw it away.
I don’t think Don’s cheating has anything to do with Megan. There’s nothing Megan could do to stop him from needing other women. And I think the better a woman comes to know Don, and the more she accepts him for who he is, the less Don wants to be with her. He prefers women–maybe people in general–who don’t know him. By now, Megan knows most of his secrets, and so he can’t pretend to be anything other than himself with her, and I think Don hates being himself more than anything else.
Hey, I’m sure at one point, Betty was an ideal woman for Don. He just can’t handle all of it. BTW, if you do a series rewatch, you’ll see Betty is cold and distant but not a bad mother, overall. She was left with those kids all the time while don did whatever. Megan welcomes his children and is kind to them, but also at times was irritated by having them there. And what kind of wife would we assume Megan was if she went through with an abortion and hid it from her husband? When Megan chose acting over Don, as Don sees it, she abandoned him, and he can’t deal with that, whether he wants to feel that way or not. That’s the trigger that sent him back to his familiar ways.
Excellent point, Gladly – 20/20 insight!
Bang on, Gladly.
It’s not about Megan at all. It never was.
@Amanda: The way I see it Don likes his women self-sufficient, but still focussed solely on him. It’s not even that Megan chose acting over him, it’s that she has interests and needs that don’t include him or have anything to do with him. He says he wants to give them everything they want, but at the same time he loses interest when they show evidence of wanting anything besides him and a white rug. See also: Betty and the modelling career he sabotaged.
It’s not Megan’s shortcomings, or Betty’s, that cause Don to cheat. I notice nobody is saying that Trudy is somehow not “ideal” and that’s why Pete cheats. Mad Men characters (including Roger and Lane btw) are unfaithful because of their OWN shortcomings/damage.
Don cheats because Don is a cheater – it’s not Megan’s “fault” any more than Betty’s. The doctor last week said it – people will do anything to relieve their anxiety and some people relieve it by constantly cheating on their partners. Remember that though Don obviously was crazy about Megan, he seemed to hope that the love alone would cause him to change.
Something could happen to cause Don to stop being unfaithful – but I don’t know what. There are situations where someone just says I not only *CAN’T* do this any more, but actually DOESN’T do it any more. It certainly could happen while he’s married to Megan, but maybe not.
@Mulderism
“I didn’t say Betty deserved to be cheated on – I said I could understand it given how different they seemed, how Betty treated the children, etc”
Argh, those who hate Betty’s character really rewrite the character’s history. She was so wonderful with the children (at least in seasons 1 and 2) that Alan described Don as viewing Betty as an angel and the ideal mother figure.
“Argh, those who hate Betty’s character really rewrite the character’s history.”
Yup, totally agree. Betty was an excellent wife and mother, perfectly happy until he ground her down by: constantly cheating; abandoning the family (Sally’s b-day party, The Jet Set); embarrassing her in front of Jimmy Barrett, etc. He rejected her attempts at intimacy time and again. Don cheats because he is a cheater. (And he knows it, hence his desperation last season–his “murder” of the ex in Mystery Date.) Neither Megan nor Betty did anything to cause it.
People forget what Betty was like in the first season. She was so in love with Don all she wanted was to spend time with him. He bitterness only started after she found out that he was spying on her therapy sessions and that made her realize that he was having affairs as well.
I am SO glad to see Birdie and Cee remember the way Betty was before Don messed her up. She was happy, smiling, cheerful, loving, a good mother.
More short memories:
> Megan betrayed and deceived her friend for the Butler shoes commercial (we don’t see any of her old acting buddies anymore do we?)
> She asked Don to be unethical and put his client in an awkward position so she could get an audition
> When Don said no, she pouted, spent the day in bed feeling sorry for herself, got drunk, and then laid a major guilt trip on him as punishment.
> Once she got her way, she was happy. Spoiled brat.
> As others say, she is oblivious; her “caring” for Don is perfunctory and superficial. The world revolves around her and her happiness.
> She’s a liar, starting with how she’s interested in advertising (she already saw what it was like, she just wanted to get close to Don).
> She’s a coward – once she realized Sylvia disapproved of abortion and that Megan considered having one, she “didn’t feel well” so she wouldn’t have to face her again.
I think Betty was basically a good person who was ruined and twisted by Don.
I think Megan is basically as unethical and deceitful as Don is, and deserves the karma headed her way.
Oh, and when Don said “I want whatever you want” I don’t think that included abortion. He’s an old-fashioned guy. I think he was talking about whether or not to deliberately have children.
But Megan interpreted his comment as “I want what you want even if that includes an abortion.”
This could be foreshadowing, and although it would be rather clumsy if she accidentally gets pregnant *again*, this scene would be necessary in order for a proper ‘misunderstanding’ to occur.
I totally agree w/ Maria. Megan is the least interesting character on the show. Never understood why she gets so much screen time! So many episodes have left me wanting more time with other characters – esp Joan, Peggy, Dawn, Caroline, Ginsberg, basically everybody. Betty makes my skin crawl for other reasons but she is def. way more interesting.
I hated this episode. I have no interest in Don and Pete’s indulging, countless, redundant, predictable infidelity storylines. I hate both of those misogynistic pigs, they are so very WEAK characters, I hope we can have more to look forward to this season than this. I’d rather watch a Betty centric episode frankly, than such heavy focus on Pete/Don, at their worst and most unlikable. It’s so stale, give these characters something new if you must feature them so heavily. It’s pretty unbearble, miserable television.
Trudy is the MVP of an otherwise really boring, repetive episode.
I’d blame John Hamm on directing his second bad episode (this one more so than last season), but i’ll blame it on the writing. How is this same stuff still interesting? These utterly bored and selfish men? Ugh. The women on the show get sidelined for this same crap, Weiner’s affair fantasies. How riveting!
Well Pete’s whoring around led to the breakup of his marriage in this episode so that’s something different. I have a feeling that Don will get caught in the act in the near future .
Mad Men is peek into the alpha portion of any mans brain. I had many friends in the financial world in the 90’s, and I would think it was very similar to the ad men back then.
I always believed the womanizing, drinking and callousness would shock and offend most people. Most men with lots of money, power and access are misogynistic pigs. Imagine if we had a show about high powered politicians. It would make the men of this show, tame in comparison.
Expect you are in the minority
Well on the bright side, at least we’re past calling Pete a rapist.
I’ll never be past calling Pete a rapist, because he is a rapist.
Just a gig-o-lo.
Reluctance is not rape, but let’s not open that can of worms again. MBG, SHAME ON YOUUU!
But seriously, while I do think this was an enjoyable episode Don’s scenes felt repetitive and brought nothing new to the table. At least with Pete they led to Trudy finding out. I wish she did divorce him, she’s a fucking awesome wife and deserves way better. It was satisfying as all hell to see her give him that beatdown; I forget how good Brie can be as an actor.
I loved this episode with one exception:
I thought the scenes with Trudy/Pete/Brenda were forced so that we would get Nervous Pete.
The much more logical thing would have been for Brenda’s husband to kick the crap out of Pete.
I just feel it was filmed the way it was for suspense.
I think the most likely thing was for Brenda’s husband to beat her instead of Pete. 1) She’s the one who cheated on the marriage (leaving aside whether or not he is also cheating, which we may suspect but don’t know) and 2) he can get away with beating his wife. Not even the authorities would take her side! Imagine, though, if he actually fought Pete! Pete would have an Actual Case against him. And we have also been Shown Something about the Times, which further underscores all those risks so many of the women Don sleeps with take. Sylvia, after all, is in the exact same position as Brenda (right down to screwing the neighbor). Can we trust her husband not to beat the crap out of her if he finds out? No. We can’t.
This was not a narrative construction for getting to Nervous Pete, although it has added suspense to Sylvia’s story.
I think this is just showing the mindset that adultery is the woman’s fault. Men can’t help but stray; it’s in their nature. It’s the woman’s job to keep the marriage in line.
I’m dubious Pete or the the other woman would have seen Hair in January of 1968. It was playing off-Broadway at the time (admittedly in the Joseph Papp Theater) and people like Pete didn’t go to Off-Broadway productions at that time. Not a howler, just unlikely.
Surely it was getting tons of buzz/publicity? I thought it was controversial from the start. Almost exactly what a Pete might do to feel cool.
Not only that, but Hair wasn’t even running at the end of January 1968. It closed off Broadway in early January and didn’t reopen on Broadway until April.
Not a comment about the episode but about the model that sued Lionsgate over the use of her image in the opening credits. Lots of news stories on the web about it from when it was news (first week of March 2013). But what is the status of the lawsuit now? Settled out of court? I assume the model signed a standard model release from the era, and that tho the image is theirs they don’t own the image. And assume that Lionsgate licensed the use of the images in the opening credits. Anyone know? -StickmanAZ
Alan, I’m pretty sure Brenda didn’t just come for “Hair” tickets. That was clear by the fact she had insisted on meeting up with Pete and had already been drinking on the way. The fact her friend followed on her lead with more obvious flirtation confirmed it.
Along those lines, quick cut to commercial where Pete tells Brenda to hurry up emphasized how random and abrupt Pete’s request was especially since he was. It also showed how Pete was focused on not letting the situation escalate while not addressing the escalation. He ignored how brazen she wanted to be and didn’t lay down ground rules.
The Don and Sylvia conversation made it seem like they planned to be alone in some way. While possible, it’s not plausible, but the writing suggested it. “Everything worked out perfectly.”
I’m still wondering how the hell Pete got not one but TWO women all up his grill. Did women in the ’70s find the ‘white balding earth-worm’ look terribly hot…?
Seems I’m agreeing with Maria on everything….. Don is scum but at least physically attractive. Pete is scum and repulsive. The scene w/ him and the lovely blond actress made me yell at the TV.
Would it be weird to admit how much I like Sylvia, and Linda Cardinelli’s portrayal of her? She didn’t do much but be embarrassed by her husband and bonk Don in the season premiere but her character really blossomed in this episode.
I know I shouldn’t like Sylvia and I know that she’s being an enormous moral hypocrite, what with her being judgemental of Megan for considering an abortion when she’s been doing Megan’s husband behind poor, dopey Megan’s apparently scent-deficient nose. Yet she’s just so fascinating to me, and so well acted — and she actually has a kind of biting, half-tender and half-terrible chemistry with Don. I can see why she and Don can’t keep their hands off of each other — they clearly offer each other the mental (on Sylvia’s part) and physical (on Don’s) stimulation they aren’t getting at home. Linda C and Jon Hamm have this spark together that manages to be both amazingly sensuous and cerebral, and they’re somehow playful and melancholy in equal measure. I know that their affair will detonate horribly sooner or later but in the meantime, I’m enjoying their chemistry together.
And Linda Cardinelli is such a fantastic actress as well! She has this way of teasing out all the nuances in her dialogue that suggests so many layers, both positive and negative, in her character even in a brief scene. I loved the way her eye-lid subtly twitched when Don came in and kissed Megan in their apartment — and the way she conveyed both politeness and fear when Don asked her if he would see her tomorrow as she left. She’s really sparkling in this role, and is my favorite mistress of Don’s after Rachel. I’m actually looking forward to seeing more of her in the future!
(And watch her be disposed of next episode, knowing my luck…)
I agree. Am really enjoying her performance. I didn’t even recognize her initially in her 60’s look.
Don undermining of Herb with the Jaguar execs — and then shaking his hand when he wouldn’t do it earlier..
That.
Now, *that* was an excellent episode of Mad Men. See? There’s no reason for TV critics to cover for the show when it puts out a sub-par product like the premiere and pretend that it’s better than it was. Because it’s probably going to bounce right back with something great. And it did. Probably the best episode since “Commissions and Fees.”
And something else that occurred to me — Don went from being married to a bored house-wife to *cheating* on women. I’m not suggesting he wants Betty back or anything… but does the parallel strike anyone else as being rather funny? He apparently thought that being married to a liberated career woman would make him happy… and it apparently doesn’t at all!
Really, the differences between Don’s second wife and his current mistress are quite amazing. Sylvia doesn’t work (whereas Don usually prefers working women), she’s older than Don (whereas Don specifically picked Megan partially for her youth), she’s shown as being quite melancholy and thoughtful (she reads the Inferno for fun — something I could never see Megan doing in a million years), and she’s even a mother to a grown son (whereas hearing about Bobbi from Season 2’s grown children made him run of screaming.)
By all rights, Don SHOULDN’T be attracted to this woman at all! And yet, he tells her that he can’t stop thinking about her, he sneaks into her bed at practically every opportunity, he seduces her verbally when she’s clearly having thoughts about ending their affair at the restaurant… and he even carries a piece of her (her book!) into paradise, where he focuses on that mental connection than his hot, young sexy, but mentally shallow (at least for the moment) wife.
I wouldn’t say Don’s in love with Sylvia — he might not even be capable of love at all, really. But he clearly is interested — even invested — mentally and emotionally in a woman who couldn’t be more distant from sunny, optimistic, somewhat emotionally obtuse Megan. What does it all mean?
Sorry — make that “Don went from being married to a bored house-wife to cheating WITH a bored house-wife.” In a way, fan who wanted him back with Betty (all 3 of them) got their wish after all!
When Don is with a Betty-type, he desires a Megan-type – when he’s with a Megan-type, he desires a Betty-type.
It’s all part of the Draper infidelity-go-round…
Why is it assumed that Sylvia is older than Don ?
Don had his 40th birthday party at the start of last season, so he is at least 41 years old now. Sylvia has a son in college, but back then it was very common for women to have their children young, so if she got married at 20 and had her baby at 21, has a son who is now 18 or 19, then she is 40. Not older than Don. Don’s affair with Bobbi was , at least, 6 years earlier when Don was 34. Any woman with kids in college (like Bobbi) would have been older than 34 years old, Don’s age 6 years ago.
We all get older.
Like that politician Alan Simpson’s comment on his wife’s 80th birthday, “Geez, I never thought that I’d be sleeping with an 80 year old woman! “
Don’s need to cheat has to do with Don and not about any woman he’s in a relationship with at the time.
At the time of Don’s affair with Bobbie in S2,he was 36 (at least that’s what we were told in his Ep. 2-1 visit to the doctor). Don (like Jon Hamm himself) is now 41. Linda Cardellini is 37, so if Sylvia is supposed to be older than Don, it pisses me off a little that they didn’t hire an actual 40-something actress to portray her. But I can buy Sylvia being this side of 40. She could easily have had her 18-year-old son when she herself was still a teenager. A number of people seem to think the son is hers and not Dr. Rosen’s. Maybe we’ll get some back-story along the way.
Don is 42. In last season’s premiere (MAy 1966), Don said he (Dick Whitman) had actually turned 40 six months previously. So his birthday is Nov-Dec 1925.
Yes, I did think immediately of Diamond Dave there at the end. Heh.
Good episode, but God they’re making it tough to like or admire Don on any level anymore. And having Linda Cardelini play the “other woman” makes me wildly uncomfortable (the black wig and beauty mark don’t help either), because I’ve loved her in other roles.
On the flip side, though: I’ve always liked Alison Brie much better as Trudy Campbell than as Annie Edison, mostly because Trudy is sometimes allowed to display a core of pure steel. Brava, Trudy – she ruled tonight.
My husband, while a huge MM fan, is prone to nitpick the continuity (he lived through many NY winters), and he hooted at the sight of Trudy leaving her house with Brenda, she in short sleeves with a coat over her arm and Brenda in a cardigan over a thin nightgown – in late January! Sometimes the MM people forget that winter in Los Angeles isn’t the same as it is in New York and its suburbs.
I’m sick to death of Don. He has no redeeming qualities at all. His only one used to be that he cared about his kids but he doesn’t even care about them anymore. Being good at his job doesn’t make up for being a sociopath.
And I’m sick of the writers excusing his behavior because he had a bad childhood. He never takes responsibility for anything. If he gets away with this affair I’m going to be so angry.
And why is Megan being portrayed as an idiot this season? How can she not suspect anything?
Last season Megan was the one with the cultural insights, tied into pop culture, trying to explain the experimental Beatles to him, decorating their apartment in ways he never could envision etc..Now she’s a soap opera actress and comes across as vapid. How did she get so stupid and blind all the sudden?
The answer most likely is bad writing. I am not saying Mad Men has run out of gas but after 60 episodes it may have said all it can and is now like struggling to figure out what to do next. We’ll see but I hope it gets better.
@Andrew, she also spent a lot of time last season working angles to make her big break in acting – stepping over her BFF, leveraging (and jeopardizing) her relationship with Don, using SCDP, poring over scripts… It makes sense that now that she’s finally gotten there, she’s focused solely on staying there.
I understand all that, and never suggested her character was perfect. None of us are, and she clearly has a spoiled person’s view of the world. But I am not sure what that has to do with her character all of a sudden being so different from last year. She knows Don’s history but somehow ignores him coming back from a romp when he was supposed to be going to the lobby for cigarettes? We see as an audience how he is treating her like a roommate all of a sudden and she doesn’t question it? All too convenient.
Megan is stupid- she always has been. Just because you “try new things” and decorate the apartment differently doesn’t make you smart. In fact, it shows a tendency to follow every latest trend, which is what stupid people do.
Don is who he is- I think he would cheat on anyone, but Megan is no more or less cheating-worthy than Betty.
JMRII – Thank you!! Megan has always been shallow and self-absorbed, but now her true colors are showing more and more clearly. It’s easier to overlook character flaws (lying, betraying her friend, manipulating Don, etc) and think of someone as a good person when they’re always smiling and happy.
But Megan’s only happy when things are going her way and she’s the center of her universe.
Sally shows up unexpectedly? Ugh. She doesn’t want to be a mother & made it clear several times. Betty wraps the car around a tree and Megan has to give up her career to be a mother to Don’s 3 children? Never gonna happen.
omg, i love trudy.
she is amazing.
can’t believe that she is the same woman who apologized to pete after he was so insensitive about her fertility!
i really was hoping that she would slap him. an episode is exponentially better when pete gets slapped/punched.
Yes, yes, yes! Pete is such a miserable weasel (ever since he knocked on Peggy’s door in Episode 1) that I fail to see how he wouldn’t make any woman’s skin crawl. Perhaps his original appeal to Trudy was based on his position in the Social Register.
“* Another transaction: Bob Benson refuses to take Pete’s money for the toilet paper, no doubt because he has designs on screwing Pete over at a later date.”
That’s a ridiculous stretch. Benson might be up to no good but covering the cost of TP is by no means nefarious. The writing on this show is good enough that you don’t need to add your own fan fiction.
Are we talking two ply? Could get expensive.
All the secrets hide behind blood: abortion, bloody nose, ketchup!
And war! Excellent observation — thank you.
Oh, good catch!!
Did anyone else think that Megan did not, in fact, have a miscarriage? That she actually had an abortion? I thought in her conversation with Sylvia that she was feeling out Sylvia’s views because she really wanted to commiserate with someone about it.
Yes! I thought she was about the channel Diane Keaton at the end of Godfather 2. Her line about the consequences of getting pregnant now really threw me.
I take Megan at her word about the miscarriage. Her guilt is about feeling relieved that she miscarried. If she conceived in Hawaii, that was just a month or so ago. The reference to “six weeks pregnant” follows (I assume) the convention of counting from the last missed period, which would have been up to two weeks before conception. ALso, recall that in 1968, abortion was still illegal in NY state (that didn’t change until 1970) and when you could find a doctor who’d do it anyway, it was expensive. I doubt Megan would have made those arrangements just two weeks after a missed period.
I absolutely think Megan had an abortion. She is too desperate to keep the job with the soap opera. We know Joan has had two abortions (which was revealed when she went to get a pre-pregnancy evaluation before she and Greg tried to concieve), so at least for other characters, it wasn’t impossible. Megan is a woman of means and paying for that wouldn’t have been a problem for her. I think she was trying to ease her conscience by revealing the story as an “I thought about it” event. I expect she had just done it. Isn’t it odd that if she had a miscarriage, Don wouldn’t have found out that she went to the doctor….that she kept that a secret from him? Too weird for it to have been a simple miscarriage.
Whoa! When she first said it, I thought maybe she’d had an abortion… then I thought miscarriage… then wasn’t sure. Dang. So, did she or didn’t she?
The entire time M was talking to S about the miscarriage I kept flashing back to the scene where M teaches Sally how to cry on command.
I am going to have to rewatch the scene. I thought she definitely had a miscarriage, but if so, the conversation with Sylvia was confusing. Did Megan say she wanted to miscarry the baby, or that she felt guilty about not feeling bad about miscarrying? And Sylvia would never want that because she’s Catholic? My husband thought that she had had an abortion, but if so she was surely lying about it only being 6 weeks, so she would have lied about Hawaii, etc.
One thing that occurred to me about this episode is from the standpoint of time “marching on”.
There never used to be real consequences for any of the main characters when they had affairs. Of course, there would be the occasional unpleasantness (such as Jimmy Barrett’s confrontation with Don) but the characters largely escaped their indiscretions scot-free. This episode makes clear that consequence-free moral lapses are coming to an end. I actually felt the culture leaving the “Mad Men” era in this episode, underscored further by the unwinding of the Vietnam debacle, post-Tet. The center will not hold anymore.
I thought it was going to happen last night, but I’ll bet anything that Don loses his virginity to the blonde prostitute.
Maybe he’ll flash back as the lucky buck in this week’s Game of Thrones.
Disagree with the poster who said they like Silvia. Too early to tell. Agree with the poster who is creeped out by Silvia’s wig and beauty mark.
Previously Don’s skanks were interesting and hot. Sylvia is like he is trying to make love to his mother.
I hope the doctor gets hired by a hospital in Stockholm and off the two of them go.
Either that, or Don has a heart attach and ends up on the good doctors operating table…coming too and seeing the doctor, just before the gas is turned on to knock him out.
Finally, the real problem is that “atleast” when Don was stepping out in Betty, we could see her coldness, her cruelty to her daughter…We could see Don’s kindness and gentleness to his kids. His tough, and sometimes cruel mentoring of Peggy.
The last two season the “likably” unlikable characters which are screenwriting rule #1 for good writing…has been absent.
The season of leaving their British overlords and starting their own shop, was exciting.
Now it is repeating territory, and really needs to get a move on to become a fulfilling last two seasons and not just chugging to the finish.
“Finally, the real problem is that “atleast” when Don was stepping out in Betty, we could see her coldness, her cruelty to her daughter…We could see Don’s kindness and gentleness to his kids.”
Kindness and gentleness? You mean when Don left Sally’s birthday party for cake and never came back? Or when Don left his family in the middle of the Memorial Day celebration so he could go bang Bobbie? Or when he took off for California for 3 weeks with no word whatsoever to his kids? What about when he considered abandoning his family completely–and Rachel had to talk him out of it?
Are you serious? NOTHING Betty has done approaches that kind of selfishness. Betty has her issues but she’s THERE. Don is there for his kids when he feels like it. He is a great character and has a lot of good qualities but in no way did Betty deserve or bring on any of what Don did to her. Unbelievable. BTW DON is the “skank”–with *how* many women has he slept?
Totally agree with Cee. Go back and watch all of Season 1!! Betty was happy, smiling, warm, a great mother and wife.
Then re-read what Cee just said and tell me who is the nasty-a$$ POS?
I found the references to both WWII and Vietnam were interesting – as Pete pointed out, we know America won WWII in the end, but while America eventually overcame the Tet Offensive, they did lose the war.
This is an obscure memory but in the Kennedy/Nixon episode of Season 1 I remember comparisons being made with Pete and JFK, and when he’s watching the Tonight Show now information about his assassination is delayed for the war; and indeed, the next day, Pete is working as normal in the war at SCDP.
About Jim Garrison on Johnny Carson…
Comedian Dick Gregory was a frequent Carson guest who went to work as an investigator for Jim Garrison. He’s the one who arranged the Garrison appearance.
BTW, the video of that interview has been lost, but the audio survives. Every time Carson mentioned Garrison, the camera wasn’t on the TV.
Quick history lesson: America didn’t lose in Vietnam. It forced a stalemate and then abandoned a weak nation.
After a protracted ground fight and bombing campaign, America forced a Korea-style stalemate (Paris Peace talks, 1973) which reset the conditions to what they were before the war started. It then pulled its troops out of South Vietnam. Once North Vietnam rebuilt its battered forces (which took about a year), it easily overwhelmed the South Vietnamese troops (1975). All of this is just like Korea, with the exception that we left enough troops in South Korea to discourage any invasion from the communist North.
Just google PBS Vietnam timeline for more info.
Reagan’s comments are definitely in violation of the no politics rule.
But at the risk of bending that rule, will add re this thread that I was very happy when Pete had instantly recognized there was something fishy in the JFK kill (The Grown Ups, Season 3).
So it was interesting last night that he was watching Johnny, who had to delay the Garrison interview for the Tet news update.
There are no accidents on Mad Men!
– MBG
Who said it was a victory?
To say Vietnam was a loss implies that despite our efforts we were unable to prevent the fall of South Vietnam. That’s simply not true. We forced the North to stop their war of aggression, and then we pulled out. Nobody made us pull out. We chose to. And then the South fell.
American forces were not defeated. They weren’t there. When American forces left the country, the North/South situation was the same as the before they arrived.
Again, consider Korea. It’s the same outcome other than the fact that we never pulled our forces out of Korea. Did America lose the Korean war?
This is all a simple matter of history. No one disputes the timeline of events. And I don’t anyone has ever made the argument that the reason America pulled her forces out of Vietnam in 1974 was because they were imminent danger of being overrun.
Wait, we can’t talk about what happened in the Vietnam war when discussing a show that addressed the Vietnam war?
Or is this about Jim Garrison and the JFK assassination?
I did not realize that the no politics rule applied to matters of history that happened over 35 years ago. I was simply correcting a historical error.
When Herb came on – my wife gasped.
When Carson came on – I smiled.
Just me or was young Dick Whitman too old for this flashback? We already saw a child-aged Dick witness his father being killed by the horse and last night a noticeably older Dick accompanied his pregnant stepmother to their new brothel home. Are we to now conclude that Dick’s father is not Adam’s? Am I missing something? I also vaguely remember a younger Dick being present in the room for Adam’s birth.
Good point. I’d have to rewatch, but I agree. I remember the Dick who watched his dad die as a younger kid too.
It’s interesting that Matt Weiner is using the same young actor, Brandon Killham, as “young Dick” in all the flashback sequences, but the actor is now 6 years older than when he first appeared in the “Adam is born” sequence of Ep. 1-6. Don’t memory of his young self seems to be malleable. :-) But in honesty, young Dick seemed *too* young in some of the earlier flashbacks. When Dick returns from Korea and sees Adam at the train station, Adam appears to be about 15 years younger than Dick. The timeline of Dick’s pre-Don Draper life is a bit murky, perhaps by design.
That whole story line bugged me too. First (as mentioned in a comment above), I thought Dick Whitman’s stepmom Abigail wasn’t able to have children. Second, she shows up at her sister’s, presumably right after the death of Dick’s father, and she’s pregnant with (we assume) Adam. Third, didn’t Dick/Don talk once about being raised by his “Uncle Mac,” the man who was “with” Abigail’s sister? (Or, as he called himself, the “rooster” at the whorehouse.) Finally, the age of the actor playing young Dick Whitman just doesn’t fit. I wonder if we’ll find out that Abigail tried to make a go of it for a while after her husband’s death and eventually had to turn to her sister/Mac when she became pregnant. Matt Weiner is too careful about the storyline to get sloppy with the details. I agree that the sequence of events is “murky by design.”
No, I’m thinking it’s a genuine retcon. He’s muddied the storyline before. It was the most obvious when they went back to Joan & Roger’s relationship as existing for years. I’m fairly sure that wasn’t the backstory in Season 1. But Weiner leaves so much implicit that he can subtly change things and fill them in anew.
Was the Italian restaurant the same from last season in which Capt. Harris announced his intentions to return to Vietnam to Joan and her mother and his parents? What is the name of that restaurant? Sorry
No it wasn’t. I don’t remember the name of either one. But the one with Capt. Harris seemed more ‘middle-class’ than this one. It had checkered table clothes.
thanks
Not going to read all the posts but does anyone else think that Don has a heart attack at some point this season and Dr. Rosen is his Dr after finding out about the affair? Or is that to soap opera for Mad Men
Oooo the heart attack could be in the good doctor and Sylvia’s bed:)
I think you two just blew the big surprise of the season.
This season is already a soap opera, so they might as well go all the way with it
In real life, we’re not supposed to root for a guy like Don, but he’s just so cool! I thought the juxtaposition of he & Pete were on the nose. Don is a PROFESSIONAL cheater. He’s w/ the lady one floor down, friends w/ her husband, and doesn’t get caught (yet). Meanwhile, Pete has his own Trudy-approved F-pad in the city, but STILL gets caught because he’s w/ the next door neighbor who has no discretion. Weiner definitely wants us to root for Don & against Pete. And I’m totally on board w/ that!
I too want clarity on Megan’s pregnancy. Did she have a true miscarriage or an abortion? If it was just a miscarriage, why did she bring up religion like she did something wrong? Or was that how miscarriages were viewed back then?
I’m not clear either about Megan’s pregnancy. I gather the audience is meant to wonder if she did have an abortion and is now being dishonest about it to herself and others out of guilt. But she herself said to Sylvia that she was relieved to have miscarried because she was considering abortion. It was the thought itself of termination that left her feeling so “shitty” as she noted. Either way, she didn’t want the child. And would also have been going through the resulting hormonal changes and its mood swings.
She had a miscarriage but feels guilty about not wanting the baby (when she was pregnant) due to her career goals. She may also see a karmic angle: “I didn’t want this baby when I had, and look what happened to it.”
I thought there was a lot of red white and blue in almost every scene in terms of set decor. Highlighted the massive deception that was the Vietnam war. A massive deception serving as backdrop to minor infidelities.
I would LOVE to find out that Dr. Rosen’s frequent calls to return to work are in fact a cover being used by his off-screen lover. And that perhaps Megan herself has been fooling around.
Don’s reaction to the “miscarriage” news should have told Megan that he basically no longer cares. “Whatever you want” when it comes to Don tends to mean, I’m outta here.
And of course Team Trudy! So agree that her body language alone in the dark bedroom upon returning from having dealt with that foolish creature told you everything about the hell Pete would face in the morning. Kudos to Vincent K also for his excellent work in the episode. Toilet paper indeed!
Yes, Joan’s outfit had me saluting the flag.
The more you hope Don will evolve as a human being, the more he stays the same. When he mollified Sylvia’s guilt about the affair by saying he doesn’t even think about it when they are with each other’s spouses and then when he said, ‘this didn’t happen,’ it reminded me a lot of how he helped Peggy forget having a baby.
Or the deeper he goes into fully accepting himself as he truly is–a compulsive liar who gets off on the deception game. Compartmentalizing all the way and playing Russian roulette just because. Every so often something or other hits him and he needs to take that moment — sitting down on the floor in front of his apartment door — but the urge to be who he is something he can’t really overcome. And of course he’s surrounded by people engaging in similar behaviors to various degrees. Peggy forgot having a baby, and Don encouraged her to do so. What Megan did with hers we don’t really know but it seems that it’ll take her a little longer to forget — It certainly speaks volumes that she neglected to tell Don about the pregnancy until it was no longer a reality. Everyone lies and lies in order to get through any given day. Even Trudy, who had a transcendent moment, wants to continue with the appearance of marriage because she refuses to be seen as someone who failed. I love how the show embraces how flawed we are and asks us to understand and, for me, to forgive.
I’ve known guys like that, it was a very believable moment for me. About 10 years ago I was in my early twenties and I was a first-class a-hole, and had a fling with a guy who had a long term girlfriend. I expressed regret to the guy, and asked him how he did it (he was a serial cheater, very smooth talker, very Don-esque) and he said basically the same thing: “It’s not a lie if you believe it. I just convince myself that nothing happened, and then I don’t think about it at all.”
He was extremely matter of fact about it, almost nonchalant. It completely sickened me and made me feel even worse about the hookup, because I am not a complete sociopath.
Agree w/you Meg. I, too had my go w/a cheating husband no less. Something I was never proud of but I was in my late 20s and couldn’t shake the asshole. I expressed to him how I hated myself after he left everytime and couldn’t believe what I was doing and he sort of said oh that’s okay you’ll get over it or better at it… or something to that effect. Glad I never did but I totally see how Don does it.
“Heinz is the Coca Cola of condiments!” Nice aliteration, made me chuckle.