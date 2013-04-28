Review: ‘Mad Men’ – ‘The Flood’

A review of tonight’s “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as I go to Harlem in a tuxedo…
“This is an opportunity. The heavens are telling us to change.” -Randall Walsh
Matt Weiner often says that “Mad Men” is a character story and not a history lesson, but there are certain events of the 1960s that are so sociologically enormous that they can’t help but overtake the usual narrative for the week – even as they demonstrate why Weiner has that reluctant attitude about history. “The Grown-Ups,” the season 3 episode about the (first) Kennedy assassination, was my least favorite episode of that year, feeling too much like a rehash of every prior pop culture take on JFK’s death.
And for a while during “The Flood,” I feared it was going to turn into a remake of “The Grown-Ups,” with characters gawking at their televisions (or listening to their radios), struggling to make sense of the news of Martin Luther King’s violent death. But as we shifted from the tragic, terrifying night of April 4th into the more uncertain light of April 5th, things picked up a bit, and “The Flood” felt like an episode of “Mad Men,” focusing on what’s going on with these specific people as they go through this infamous moment in time.
But how I judge “The Flood” is ultimately going to depend on what follows it.
Cryptic insurance man Randall Walsh whom we learn is revealed to be an acid-dropping pal of Roger’s, and the show last season treated LSD usage as an opportunity for complete clarity. When he tells Don and the others about the opportunity provided by this tragedy, it comes on the heels of a horrific ad campaign proposal, and Roger and Stan both treat him as a ridiculous person(*), but the line about change has great import in a season that’s simultaneously seen so much and so little of it.
(*) Ginsberg’s so strange that it’s hard to tell if he’s mocking Randall’s talk of a visitation from MLK’s ghost or if he genuinely wants to hear more about it. He could be doing both at once.
On the one hand, you have the American horror show of 1968, and the enormous shift in the culture over the latter half of that decade, as evidenced in the fashions, Peggy’s ascendancy, the hiring of Dawn, and more. On the other, you have characters stuck in the same old patterns – or, in Don’s case, retreating to a familiar pattern after a prolonged attempt to break out of it.
I’ve found Don’s backsliding an interesting and in-character direction for him, but I’ve also encountered resistance to it from fans and other critics – not because they don’t believe Don would go back to being Don, or don’t want to dislike him, but because it feels like the show running in circles with its leading man. And if the show is going to simply have Don revert to old habits and make the same mistakes again and again, then perhaps we’ve seen all we really need to of his story. (So far this season, Peggy’s tale has been the more compelling one.)
But “The Flood” suggests the potential for transformation by Don and others, even if that change doesn’t come easily to them all – particularly in this time when the world feels mad enough that the last-minute twist of “Planet of the Apes” doesn’t feel too far-fetched.
Bobby Draper begins the episode ripping at the seam in his bedroom wallpaper, unhappy that it doesn’t fit together the way it’s supposed to. And as his father and the other characters move through a world that seams to be tearing apart like the wallpaper, Bobby surprises Don with his empathetic line to the black theater usher about the power of going to the movies when you’re sad. Don’s taken Bobby to the movies to get away from the insanity outside (and to spite Betty by honoring the letter but not spirit of her punishment), but in that moment he’s reminded of the feeling that he later describes to Megan – of realizing that the emotions he once pretended to have about his children are real, “And it feels like your heart is going to explode.” And though he returns from the movies and resumes drinking and smoking while letting Megan deal with the children, he’s able to go into Bobby’s bedroom and find words of comfort for the boy. Given that he spends much of the night and the next day being concerned about Sylvia, I don’t think we should expect a “Summer Man”-style transformation for Don, but even a slight shift in attitude might be welcome at this point.
Pete is touched by the event to reach out to an appreciative but still distant Trudy, and the next day explodes at Harry for being concerned only with how the assassination will hurt SCDP’s bottom line. Pete’s liberalism (he comes from a family of wealthy Democrats) and (relative) empathy for the plight of blacks are ingrained parts of the character, and ones that felt right boiling to the surface in that moment.
Harry isn’t the only person less concerned with the tragedy than with how it directly affects him. Peggy’s realtor tries to exploit the unrest in Harlem to get her a cheaper price for a condo at 84th & York, and winds up losing her the place in the process. (The original bid would’ve gotten Peggy the apartment.) But this turns out to be for the best, as Abe – distracted by another news story about the fragile state of the city – lets out that he didn’t want the place, because he imagined that he and Peggy would raise their kids in a more multi-cultural part of town. Peggy has, like most of the characters, been affected by the larger story happening around her this week,(**) but when Abe says the words – not even realizing just what he’s revealed – all she can understandably think about is how happy it makes her feel.(***)
(**) I got a kick out of the parallel hugs involving black secretaries, where Phyllis welcomes Peggy’s embrace, where Dawn has no earthly idea why Joan has wrapped her arms around her, and doesn’t even bother to reciprocate.
(***) Presumably, while I’ve been writing this review, the internet has made many GIFs of Peggy smiling on the couch.
For some, like the organizers of the advertising awards banquet (where SCDP wins for the Heinz bean campaign Raymond loved so much), life simply carries on. For others, King’s death is an opportunity for reflection, like Ginsberg’s father pushing him once again to find a girl and settle down; or for action, like Henry’s decision to run for state senate. (Which in turn reminds Betty of how much she’s changed physically, now that she’s about to be on display for the first time in a while.)
The show, though, is ultimately about Don, and we close with him standing on his balcony, not long after King was murdered standing on his down in Memphis. What’s he thinking? What’s he going to do? A few scenes earlier, Megan complains that she has no idea what he’s feeling. Don’s more of an open book to us than he is to her, but even after he confesses his complicated feelings about his children (and his father), we don’t know what’s running through his mind as he looks at the skyline and listens to the sirens below.
What he does next won’t retroactively make “The Flood” into a great episode, but it might make it a more pivotal one.
Some other thoughts:
* After being so important last season, Ginsberg’s been fairly marginalized so far (in part because of Don’s renewed focus on work, perhaps in part because Don doesn’t want to let the kid continue outdoing him), but the surprise blind date with Beverly the student teacher offered us some more insight into our strange visitor from another planet, including the fact that he remains a virgin even in this era of free love.
* Before all the chaos with MLK, we open the episode with a classic Don Draper back of the head shot – only it’s the back of Peggy’s head as she surveys her potential new apartment in Don’s part of Manhattan.
* The realtor boasts that “the 2nd Avenue subway” will be coming in soon, to make the place more desirable. 45 years later, that subway line still does not exist, though occasional construction still happens. But Abe has the right idea about buying in the West ’80s.
* Alison Brie was listed in last week’s guest credits but did not appear, which was either an error (in episode that also had the gaffe about Le Cirque) or a case of Brie filming a scene that was cut, and SAG rules requiring the show to list her, anyway. Either way, her name wasn’t a tease tonight, as Trudy got to turn down Pete’s offer to provide some company for her and Tammy. The fight with Harry was the more memorable Pete moment, but I really liked the understated sincerity Vincent Kartheiser was projecting in that phone call. Pete Campbell has humanity, even if we don’t see it all that often.
* Meanwhile, lots of notable guest stars in this one, including Harry Hamlin as Cutler, Gleason and Chaough head of accounts Jim Cutler, William Mapother (Ethan from “Lost”) as Randall Walsh and comedienne Lennon Parham (who starred in the short-lived “Best Friends Forever” on NBC last season) as Peggy’s pushy realtor Ginny.
* And as good as things are with Peggy and Abe at the moment, clearly Ted’s interest in Peggy goes beyond the professional. He sits in her boyfriend’s chair, and they share a meaningful look before the awards begin.
* Here’s a thorough account of what was happening in New York the night of the assassination, including Mayor Lindsay’s stroll through Harlem.
* Always happy to see Joan bust out her glasses, even if they didn’t do much good at helping her see Paul Newman.
* Though Roger hasn’t had much to do since the premiere, John Slattery is just a delight to watch as he reacts to the lunacy around him. His reaction to Randall’s attempt to quote Tecumseh was priceless.
* “You would go to Canada on your knees to pick up your girlfriend.” Yeah, Betty’s not in any way bitter about The Second Mrs. Draper. I also liked how Don’s explanation to Bobby that “Henry’s not that important” simultaneously worked as reassurance and a dig at him – especially right after Bobby has expressed his fear that Henry (more of a father to him these days) might get shot, rather than Don.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Just as last week I judged the episode as an anachronistic tribute to Midnight Cowboy, I’ll call Peggy moving to on up, to the east side, to a de-lux apartment in the sky, a continuation of The Jeffersons reference started by Ted last week when referring to prosperity as a piece of pie.
I like how her agent made sure to talk about how the Second Avenue Subway would be sure to raise the value of her possible apartment. Peggy dodged a bullet on that one!
it was sort of dumb and joke-ily (and not so successfully) done. and come on the second avenue subway is actually being dug as we speak so it’s not that far off.
plus the upper east side would not have been the worst investment.
but over there on York, that’s flipping FAR. a total shlepp. blech.
I thought that maybe the agent screwed up the deal to keep the unmarried Paggy and Abe out of the upper east side. She kind of gave them an unapproving look when she found out it was Peggy alone as the buyer.
But if the agent doesn’t sell something to Peggy, she doesn’t get a commission. As unapproving as she might be, I’m sure she’d rather have money over moral superiority!
That “2nd Avenue subway” line had me laughing out loud. Yeah, it’s being built NOW–but that’s over 40 years later, which is loooong time to wait for your property to appreciate.
I think the deal was killed either by the agent or the seller because she would be living with Abe in sin and Upper East Siders can’t have that in their building.
My favorite part of the joke is that the 2nd ave subway had already been underway for like 50 years at that point.
One Peggy is buying the apartment as a single woman. Two she and Abe and going to live there “in sin”. Three, Abe may be possibly be (and I believe is) Jewish. The realtor may prefer money over morality but with an Upper East Side co-op board in 1968 she will get neither and she knows it. For those of you outside New York, in most apartment buildings having the money isn’t everything, you have to pass the board which can reject your and does not need to disclose the reason. A board interview, even the 21st century, can be a combination of IRS audit and proctology exam.
I was wondering if the Realtor had sandbagged Peggy also. She didn’t seem all that upset that they didn’t get the apartment, and wouldn’t she be losing commision by suggesting they come in with a lower price?
I had thought the realtor seemed uneasy as soon as she realized that Peggy was the buyer, not Abe. Having the woman be the breadwinner was still pretty radical back then (and did the realtor even know they weren’t married??). Maybe neither the realtor nor the board were comfortable with a financially independent woman?
It seemed strange how indifferent the realtor was that they got outbid, at a price lower than their original offer. She didn’t even try to go higher?
@Mark She might be willing to take the momentary hit–it’s not like it’ll be on the market long–to save the chance of getting further listings in that building.
Peggy sure did dodge a bullet, and I hope she gets a new, ls duplicitous realtor. I think her realtor:
…1) either took the initiative to sandbag Peggy or told the coop board the deal and let them screen Peggy out because Peggy was “living in sin” (aive Peggy should have said they were getting engaged) and/or because it bothered the coop board that Abe is Jewish,
…2) worried more about her long-term relationship with the coop board than with Peggy (who was a one-shot deal the realtor figured she could still profit from by placing her naive azz elsewhere).
…3) was an opportunist working both angles (profiting from the riots by lowering the offer; and protecting her realtor-coop board relationship by helping screening Peggy out) and drastically changing her pitch to match the circumstances (much as ad execs do): “It’s the only apartment for you”/”It’s not the apartment for you.” Gag me!
…4) probably placed whoever ended up with the winning bid, after sandbagging Peggy, and
…5) painfully recalled reminded me, with her tactics, that the 60’s were also characterized by rampant redlining.
OMG – PLEASE DISREGARD MY PREVIOUS POST. I apologize for the typos and unintelligible errors.
ALAN SEPINWALL – I wish this discussion board had an edit function! (1) Any chance that could be added? (2) And any chance you could remove my error-ridden previous post, please?
My post SHOULD have read:
Peggy sure did dodge a bullet. Plus, I hope she replaces her duplicitous realtor, who I think:
…1) Either took the initiative to sandbag Peggy herself or fed the coop board details they used to screen Peggy out themselves, either because Peggy was “living in sin” (naïve Peggy should, in the future, leave Abe home or say they’re getting engaged) and/or because it bothered the coop board that Abe was Jewish,
…2) Worried more about her long-term relationship with the coop board, neighborhood association, and/or real estate development company than with Peggy (who was a one-shot deal the realtor figured she could still profit from by placing her naïve client elsewhere)
…3) Was an opportunist working both angles: profiting from the riots by advising Peggy to lower her offer, while protecting her realtor-coop board relationship by helping screen Peggy out
…4) Acted like Don, Bobby Draper, or most ad/PR execs would have in that circumstance, changing her tune drastically to match the circumstances (“It’s the only apartment for you”/”It’s not the apartment for you”), glossing over the gory details, and dodging any responsibility for ruining Peggy’s deal.
…5) Probably worked yet another angle by placing whoever ended up making the winning offer, after sandbagging Peggy, and
…6) Painfully reminded me, with her tactics, that the 60’s were also characterized by rampant redlining.
@SAM “Just as last week I judged the episode as an anachronistic tribute to Midnight Cowboy…”
Good catch!
Harry Crane use to be the one likable character back at the start and now he is getting morality lessons from Pete Campbell? I think you mentioned in one review how Harry Crane has become Matt Weiner’s proxy for his loathing of TV executives, but every week, it’s worst. I actually thought Harry had a good point last week. The way Joan fires people, in the middle of the day rather then at the end and in the middle of the office rather taken them in her own office was totally unprofessional of Joan. But now he is THAT GUY who doesn’t care about MLK (which isn’t the same as just doing your job and not living your life through current events).
But they’re pre-empting Bewitched! Merv! And for more news?!?
I even took Pete’s side over him. I took the side of PETE. Harry’s so despicable that he makes me look at a complete asshole like Pete and think: hmmm, maybe he’s not so bad, compared to what he could be!
To be fair, he did the exact same thing when JFK died in season 3.
I felt that Pete was thinking more of his own life than of King’s life, particularly mentioning the fact that King had four kids. This fits with his scared feelings for Trudy and his daughter the night before.
I agree. To say that Pete was sincere and simply leave it at that is a complete misreading. He tried to appropriate the tragedy for his own narcissistic ends (much like many of the characters did in the JFK episode). He used it to try and smooth over the antagonism between he and Trudy (they didn’t show us that rather lonely shot of him in his apartment for nothing). He may feel bad about MLK in some sense but that was the essence of it. With Harry he’s simply projecting/externalizing his own flaws, as Harry merely provides a more crude and obvious example of the same phenomenon. In fact, Harry may be a little better off because he does seem to have some awareness of what was wrong with his reaction to the tragedy (Bert, of course, mandates his apology but there is a sense that Harry does feel a little lousy about the way he let his workplace preoccupations occlude his better judgment). Pete on the other hand projects onto Harry to keep his own largely unconscious desires thoroughly repressed, as he’d rather not face up to the fact that he cares more about himself than what happened, even in the immediate hours after the assassination.
Reply to comment…
I totally agree that Pete’s reaction to Harry was more of a projection of his own personal problems than his feelings for Dr. King. While he might be a Democrat, he’s looked to exploit the minority demographic in the past with the targeting of the Admiral Account. At the time was shot down by the partners but later lauded for his foresight when they founded the new SCDP. The same situation arose with the Kennedy assassination: he refused to attend Roger’s daughter’s wedding on the grounds of morality, but it had just as much to do with office politics with Roger.
There was nothing exploitative about Pete and the Admiral account. Pete just realized the basic reality that black people buy TV’s and that targeting ads at that demographic would help the company. There’s nothing noble about that but he wasn’t looking to exploit anyone.
In general I think Pete’s reaction falls in the middle of the two extremes. I think his feelings about King’s death are genuine and it made him realize all that he’d lost with Trudy. When an attempted reconciliation failed, it sunk him deeper and he exploded with Harry in a way he otherwise wouldn’t.
Again, as with last week with Harry/Joan, there is no one right answer. Pete’s beliefs are genuine but his reactions are also informed by his personal problems. While people seem to want to cast Pete as an irredeemable villain the reality is that on Mad Men nobody, except the show’s weaker characters like Joan’s husband, are that one dimensional.
It really doesn’t matter how Joan chooses to fire people. Harry is still a selfish, sexist dick. It might be 1968, but that doesn’t change Harry’s dickishness.
Pete identified with MLK because he was a family man- with mistresses, just like him.
@DR. Dunkenstein — Far from offering an extreme portrayal, I really just wanted to show that Pete’s motivations are much more complicated than the simple assertion that he was being sincere and Harry is the devil. In that I think I succeeded and you seem to nominally agree. But I do think that taking the “middle way” here really misses the essence of a character. It seems that what drives the Pete character, first and foremost, are indeed his internal (let’s for brevity’s sake just say…) issues. Along the way he sometimes goes on to find that there are real feelings of care and concern that break through the Draper-inspired facade he strives for. But these are fleeting moments and quite far between. Your interpretation that the MLK tragedy made him realize what he lost with Trudy is problematic, partly because we never really saw Pete (as far as I can recall) enjoying any sort of true domestic bliss. There were times when it seemed that he and Trudy had a strong collaborative partnership, but when Trudy openly confronted Pete it was revealed that their relationship was really just that: a kind of business proposition. It was based on pseudo-mutuality all along–the appearance of mutuality/intimacy but not its substance. Antagonism and exploitation laid beneath it all along, on BOTH sides of the equation. Trudy is playing the game and above all does not want to seem “a failure.” Can Pete really appreciate losing what he never actually had? The problem is that Pete doesn’t seem very self-aware about any of this, and repressing or failing to face up to unconscious motivations only strengths their hold. A “middle way” antiseptic interpretation of the character leaves things a bit too neat and tidy. He is an extremely flawed man who occasional shows little flashes of decency and something like an honest-to-goodness spine (of real selfhood, not a pale reflection of Draper). Of course no one is all bad, but are his “beliefs” about racial equality really want’s driving him here above all else? Do any of these “mad men” truly find MLK to be a kind of spiritual/moral force in their lives? That’s not to doubt their sincerity in merely feeling sad about it, but do there strong beliefs about these matters really drive their behavior? Just doesn’t seem that way to me based on what we’ve actually been presented…
I agree – I thought Pete was expressing his own frustrations by trying to belittle Harry. I don’t think an adulterer who got Peg pregnant without any concern really cares about anyone else except himself. He probably feels the same way as Harry as far as the awful MLK tragedy affecting his work, but is jealous or threatened by Harry.
Sadly, I have Harry’s job. Television doesn’t stop for anyone. I’ve been through it- even minor disasters like the death of Michael Jackson can completely throw off the schedule. It’s horrible but clients are spending millions of dollars and you just can’t tell them “sorry, your investment is gone”. Money makes the world go ’round and it is a service industry. You can’t just throw your hands up because something horrible happened. The client will be pissed, and thats the last thing you want to have. You need to be the problem solver. Pete was not wrong to feel that way. But I understand Harry. It has nothing to do with downplaying the tragedy. It’s business.
Thanks Mike!
When Bobby worried that Henry might get killed, I thought it should have been like a dagger in Don’s heart — seems like Henry has replaced Don as Bobby’s paternal parent figure.
Can you blame Bobby for feeling that way? People criticize Betty all the time but at least she had the good sense to pick a new husband who already did a good job in raising one child (his grown daughter, who seems like a perfectly nice, sane person from what we’ve seen of her) and clearly does his best to care for his three step-kids as well. Henry isn’t perfect but he clearly loves those kids and is there for them — look at how fast he was to reassure them that everything was okay in the city during the kitchen scene.
Henry’s clearly a good, dependable father figure while Don’s a flake who passes his kids off to his lady-du-jour whenever he has them and who forgets about picking them up during an emergency because he’s too busy mooning after his mistress in D.C. Betty might have been bitter when she said he’d rather crawl to his latest girlfriend than take responsibility for his kids but she was RIGHT.
And Don will be damn lucky if any of his kids keep in contact with him when he’s an old man with little left in his life, honestly.
In this instance I felt that Betty was being a bit childish when she insisted on having Don pick up the children while there was such a potential for rioting. She contradicted herself by insisting on this as she had kept the 3 Draper children from watching tv for what they might see and was then willing for them to be actually taken into a potentially violent situation.
Betty had inside info from Henry that things would be fine — and she was right. Nothing happened to Don and the kids as he drove into Manhattan, did it? And anyway, there was no reason he had to drive through Harlem to get to his home either!
Honestly, Don’s been such a disengaged co-parent that I can’t blame Betty for being angry at the cavalier way he treats his kids and her time. If he feels he can’t pick up the kids, he should be responsible enough to call her up and tell her that ahead of time — not have her learn about it hours after the fact, when he simply doesn’t bother to show up. Instead of calling her and letting her know that she needs to find other arrangements for the children, he’d rather sit on his ass and try to contact his mistress. I’d feel bad for anyone co-parenting with a flake like Don!
Agree with Maria. Don’s “parenting” is one of the reasons I dislike him so much. Don’s too selfish and egocentric to eeven think about them. I was like “go Betty”, he neede to hear that. I’m glad Megan gave him a hard time as well before his woe is me monologue.
I thought the same, I guess that’s why Don had his bitchy reply ready. Buy obviously, Bobby would be more hurt by Henry’s death as he is their “everyday dad” now. You could tell by Betty’s tone that Don hadn’t seen the kids in a bit.
I remember back in season 2 or so where we were all saying what a great dad Don was to the kids and how awful Betty was. He wasn’t around much been when he was he was caring and loving and a foil to nasty Betty. How times have changed for us as now Don is the awful the parent? I thought he still showed his old ways by taking Bobby to the movie since he couldn’t watch TV and staying to watch it again. I would bet that would be a great memory for Bobby as an adult. Don has trouble “talking” with his kids but dads were different then. They were just there. Yes, he should be better about picking them up and doing more with them but I just don’t see him being that awful considering the role fathers had in those days. I was a teenager in 1968 and I sure don’t remember my dad talking to me about the events that went on that year, and I don’t consider him to be a bad father. It was just the way it was.
Were we saying Don was such a great parent? Yes, he intervened when Betty’s impulse was to hit children and that was likely against the custom of the day, but one of the very first episodes shows him bailing on Sally’s birthday party because he didn’t feel like hanging out with the adults, and then there was that whole episode with California where he just did not come home from a business trip and never even bothered to tell anyone where he was. That’s pretty awful. Stilted communication, whatever. Not on the same scale.
But I’m glad Don is tuned in to his kids as actual people now, and appreciates their presence in his life. I hope he can make it stick.
Maria you expressed it perfectly. I feel exactly the same as you!
It’s confusing to me- Henry and Betty seem so boring and just going thru the motions, but there may be some love there finally. Don and Megan are glitzy and go out, but are shallow and not a true relationship. The kids are suffering the consequences of both – although divorce and shared custody is common place today, I think it was extremely difficult in 1968. I’m not sure if Bobby is concerned for Henry as a father figure or the bread winner and someone important to his mom.
MightyH, hmmm. Now you’ve got me thinking. Are Henry and Betty boring because there’s not a lot of high drama in their relationship? It does seem like there’s real love and not any pretense between them. I think aside from truly caring about each other, there’s love. And I don’t think Betty wants Henry to run for office for herself; in fact, her first reaction to the realization that she would also be a public feature was “Oh geez, I didn’t think of that!” And she never used Henry’s prestige for her own benefit, e.g. getting pulled over for speeding. So I think her desire for him to be happy and fulfilled in his career is sincere.
As for Don & Megan, you nailed that in one shot. Glitzy, superficial, shallow & false.
What looks glamorous and exciting is rotten at the core, and what looks boring and repetitive is deep and meaningful. JMHO.
Ack! *figure, not feature
Lots of disgruntled single moms chiming in.
?? Who’s disgruntled? Or a single mom?
Sometimes I think Don’s parenting style is more of a reflection of the times and attitude men had about parenting. I was 6 in 1968 and have very few recollections of my dad taking care of us or being actively engaged as a parent. It was pretty much my mom’s responsibility and he only got involved if we did something really bad that warranted some sort of major punishment.
LOL at people making excuses for Don. He’s a shitty dad. Deal with it people.
One point: Henry did say something about the city exploding before he went out, so that would be worrisome to someone Bobby’s age(?).
Also, I worry about all this generalizing about how dads behaved in the 60’s. Don is a poor parent as he admitted in this episode. He has been pretending love for his children all this time. But somehow, someway he had a revelation observing his own son’s interaction in the world. That scene with Megan was incredibly sad although it may be a huge breakthrough for Don. Get some therapy Don!
I thought it made perfect sense for Bobby to worry about Henry – he was out walking in the streets in Harlem with Mayor Lindsey. That was no dig at Don.
Sure Don will not win the Father of the Year award anytime soon but neither will Betty win any prizes.
I can see why the kids like to stay with Don and Megan. I’m really pulling for Don to get his act together and realize what he has with Megan and maybe turn into the father he wishes he had.
As I recall when Betty and Don were married, Betty was a monster to the kids, in one episode imploring Don to BEAT Bobby. Don said, he’s just a little boy.
It is peculiar how most people seem to think we need to choose one parent or the other to villify – take sides, as it were. Let’s face it, Don and Betty are extremely damaged people, both of whom have moments of compassion for their children and the rest of the time pretty much suck.
Stan – did he even have a line? – had some great reaction shots.
Stan these past few episodes has definitely become some sort of audience proxy between this and the “of course it was about suicide” line among other instances.
Stan is fast becoming my favourite character. Being barely able to contain his laughter seemed like the only genuine reaction among the bunch of them.
Stan definitely looked high to me in the scene with Randall. His grinning seemed to indicate that he dug finding a kindred spirit.
Stan’s stoned laugh: [25.media.tumblr.com]
So, I was thinking that Bobby’s confession about being worried for Harry hit Don a little harder than Alan seems to think it did. I took that to somewhat undermine what Don had just said to Megan and what led him out to the balcony to reflect. But maybe I’m underestimating Don’s ability to be sympathetic towards the kid.
Yeah, on Inside Mad Men, Weiner said that Bobby’s confession about being worried for Henry (not Harry — no one worries about that asshat!) cut Don to the core because it so exposed the fact that Henry was becoming more of a father to Don’s children than Don himself. Note the fact that Betty had to not only remind Don to pick up his kids — she had to let him know that they would appreciate and be comforted by him showing he cared for them! And it’s clear from Betty’s exasperation that Don’s “forgotten” about them in the past. Hell, in this episode alone, he spends all of his time pining for his mistress and doesn’t so much as call Betty about his kids to see how they’re doing!
I think Don does love his kids a great deal — he’s not a sociopath, after all. But he’s terrible at sustaining any kind of healthy relationship for a long period of his time and his kids are no exception to the rule. I wouldn’t be surprised if his sons (and maybe even Sally) end up cutting ties entirely to him when they’re grown, given how unresponsive he often is to them. (Hell, even when they’re with them, Megan usually ends up caring for them, while Don goes somewhere else.)
And Don being Don, he’s both emotionally perceptive enough to know that he’s becoming alienated from his children, sensitive enough to feel terrible about the fact — and hopeless enough to not do much about the breach either.
I would love an Inside Mad Men Previews in which Weiner explains how meaningless every shot in the preview will turn out to be.
I wouldn’t say “undermine”, as I think based on their conversation Don knows he wasn’t there for them like he should have been. If that conversation really was a sign that he wants to take a more active role, Bobby mentioning Henry might actually push him harder to do it just to stick it to Betty and Henry.
Gah! Of course I meant Henry. What a terrible typo.
@Jay, I struggled with the word to choose, but I went with “undermine” because I think even thought Don knows what the problem is, I don’t think we have any indication that Don is capable of turning things around in any facet of his life. I fear that Bobby’s words were a needle that pierced the briefly inflated balloon of Don’s genuine love for him.
I think my favorite part of this show is the way Matthew Weiner can make you FEEL things the same way the characters do, and I agree that this scene hit the audience exactly as hard as it was supposed to hit Don. Juxtaposing his talk with Megan and Bobby’s line so close to each other, with just a few quick cutaway shots in between, just drove the point home even more. Alan’s right in saying that this episode has the potential to be pivotal, because if hearing from his own son that Henry is a more important person than he is won’t change Don, then I’m not sure anything will.
Don has so many epiphanies and yet, they so often lead to nothing. Remember his baptism in California? His fervent desire to be a better father after Gene’s birth? Or his Summer Man transformation and self-therapy?
I bet, more than anything, Don will get all self-loathing again but still remain distant from his kids. Ignoring his own epiphanies is that Don does best!
I don’t think the kids will cut him off when they get older. Parents in the 60s are not parents now and kids seemed to accept parents that were not as involved as they would be now. I saw that with how my parents (who are about 6 to 10 years older than Sally would be) dealt with their own parents. And I think he will start to relate more to Bobby now that he is older anyway. Sally he will probably never completely get.
Personally, I think Don is far more detached than even most ’60s fathers are — especially since he doesn’t even live with them now. Plus, his kids have Henry as a father figure — and while Henry isn’t perfect, it’s clear that their home lives are far more stable with Henry and Betty having a simple, content marriage than when Don and Betty were at each other’s throats or freezing him out. Gene, especially, is likely to simply be detached from Don as he goes older — he only lived with Don as an infant and is cared for more by Megan than Don even when Don is around!
I just can’t see Don’s kids feeling much loyalty to him in the future, ’60s parenting norms or no. Even by the standards of the past, Henry’s a much better father.
@hank scorpio – check out last weeks interview with Weiner by Terry Gross on Fresh Air. He goes off about the previews.
“cut Don to the core because it so exposed the fact that Henry was becoming more of a father to Don’s children than Don himself.”
Don recognized this possibility 3 years ago when he voiced it to Dr. Faye on their first date. “He [Gene] thinks that man is his father. … Maybe it’s OK.” But Faye tells him that all Gene knows of the world is what Don shows him — and Don ends up goign to Gene’s birthday party in Ossining despite the fact he wasn’t invited.
NIC919, Don seems to have more or less “opted out” of his kid’s lives for the last year, and was sporadic at best before that, though when he did try, he was pretty good, only making the lack of attention more painful. You might be too young to know this song, but I am reminded of Harry Chapin’s “Cat’s in the Cradle” song from 1974.
Did anyone else notice Sally’s comment to Don as she, Megan and Gene walked out? Something like “I knew you wouldn’t come with us.” She now expects to be disappointed in him.
I’m the same age as Bobby is supposed to be, and my dad was pretty distant, so I can comment on this as an expert (just kidding about the expert part, the rest is true). Don is not a much of a father, and I don’t think the 60’s v now aspect is such a big factor in that. Maybe the main place where the 60’s come in is that divorce wasn’t quite a common (though already hardly rare). Now single or remarried mom is pretty much a co-norm with two parent family, and there’s more of a fixed set of expectations now how a divorced father should be involved. But this episode made it explicit: Don’s problem isn’t just trying to find the new role of father in a new world of easy divorce, he doesn’t care about his kids much, or hadn’t until his latest epiphany with Bobby at the movies. BTW where I lived there was a race riot at the theater *about* that movie, based on the perception of it as an allegory for take over of white society by blacks (even though one of the human astronauts was also black).
LAURA64, Sally was talking about Bobby. No one expected Don to go; Megan said she thought he’d sleep in, ad they were already in their coats when he got up, still in his robe. But Sally knew Bobby would fake “not feeling well” so he wouldn’t have to go.
@Hank Scorpio LOL about the previews. I watch them after the fact (a week later) and it’s amazing how they tell exactly NOTHING. Genius. I still don’t watch because I know I’d be waiting for wardrobe changes. If I saw Peggy in a black dress in the previews, I’d know that she wouldn’t be done in the episode until she showed up in the black dress. If that doesn’t make sense, it’s okay, it doesn’t make sense to any of my friends either.
@Elained THANK YOU for explaining that Sally was talking about Bobby. I missed that, I thought it was Don. But I’ve only watched the episode once, I always have a re-watch to be sure.
@Rhonda84 Thanks for the Terri Gross/Matt Weiner tip, I missed it, I’ll go to the Fresh Air site and listen.
I thought this was a fantastic episode, honestly. It could have become very afterschool-special-ly, but I thought it did a great job in showing how well the tragedy divided up some people (Don & Megan — if Megan doesn’t run screaming from Don after seeing yet again how fundamentally broken he is, she deserves him!), brings some people together (Betty and Henry, who have by the most stable relationship on the show as of now), and exposes the instability of yet others (Peggy and Abe — they might still care for each other but they’re not even reading the same book, let alone on the same page!)
I just wish we had more of Dawn this episode — it’s weird how they gave Ginzo so much screen-time when I thought his reaction wasn’t all that interesting, though his date was kind of hilariously awkward. (Poor teacher girl who was with him — she was braver than I was after the virgin reveal!) Dawn’s still a trooper to come in the day after, though — and her reaction of scared amazement when Joan hugged her was *awesome.* I need a gif of that, stat!
I’m reallllly hoping for some Don/Dawn screen time in the next few weeks. She strikes me as the type that could hold her own with Don outside the confines of the office.
Great ep for showing how wrong for each other Peggy and Abe are, or so I thought. Peggy referring to Abe as a “trusted advisor” in front of the realtor is pretty dismissive, but the real killer line comes later. “You’re in my life. You’re a part of my life,” she tells Abe, in the closest thing to an expression of love she can deliver while still being honest. She might as well be addressing the sentiment to the heinous couch she has in her apartment; it would ring with just as much earnest investment.
Yeah, Peggy and Abe are so going to break up this season. They simply don’t have the same interests and Abe also won’t put a ring on it, which doesn’t help either.
Plus, the way Ted is practically drooling over Peggy makes it clear she’s got options if she breaks it off with Abe. Not that that’s likely to make his bitchy blonde wife happy…!
I might be projecting, but I think you guys are projecting. Such is the nature of film, no? I think Peggy and Abe have a weird relationship and they’re totally at sea because she’s so dominant and so insecure, and he’s so into her and so into having a modern relationship and undoing all the roles, but as a result they have no pattern to follow. They’re not talking all their feelings out using “I” statements because that kind of trend is only just beginning. And because Peggy’s tough and Catholic and Don’s protege. So they only discover things, like this moment, by accident. “You’re interested in this fragment of bourgeois script too? Rad!”
I don’t think it spells the end of anything. I’ll be disappointed if the heavyhanded hinting about Ted and his drool turn into Peggy ditching Abe and dating him instead. What a dull relationship that’d be to watch, comparatively. That said, she’ll probably live with Abe and have a great time and do some kind of affair-ish thing with Ted at SOME point. Something similarly unstructured and not so predictable.
I miss Lesbian Friend Joyce. She was an awesome note for the symphony of Peggy. “Girls” is so not worth it, Zosia!
@JWS2 YES about Peggy/Abe, that’s exactly how I read them too.
Peggy and Abe are sort the prototypes for the news definition of gender roles that are about to be part of the cultural revolution. She makes more money than him, they want to live together instead of marrying. I still feel that
Abe cares about Peggy more than she cares about him. And what is all this talk about “putting a ring on it”? how bourgeois
I think Peggy is just trying not to want what she wants – marriage. When Abe “proposed” living together she was all dressed up (thanks to Joan) expecting a ring, and she stuffed it down, then she had to defend it to her mother, take her mother’s abuse, and act happy. So I think she’s just trying to play it cool, not overstep, be happy with what he’s offering.
It was so clear from her reaction to his “raise our kids” line that that what she wants and what she feels she can show him of that desire, are two VERY different things.
I think there’s a great meme to be made of Harry Crane reacting to historical tragedies.
I hate the word “meme”
@Biddle, with you brother
As long as you pronounce it “meemee” it is self-explanatory
The Christina Hendricks Johnny Walker ads have been weird, but the Jon Hamm voice over for an American Airlines spot is just F-ing insane. So the idea is to rope in viewers using people from a show that’s based on revealing advertisers as essentially being con artists? And American Airlines is trying to create a nostalgic reminder of the old school glamour of flying, the same week the episode is all about the civil and racial unrest that came with “old school” America?
The Lincoln ad right after the assassination news also struck a wrong note
There are ads during Mad Men?
I’m a little dismayed that it apparently took Mad Men to reveal that advertising is all a lie, or that using the characters to sell stuff is any different from the purpose of the TV show itself.
@Joel !!! beautiful!!
i thought it was really weird and super out of character for the Don Draper we have been following for as long as we have, in as many incarnations as he’s shown to be all of a sudden whining about his father and his cruddy childhood. very very odd. i mean, i know this is 1968 and stuff and he’s dealing with a crazy, pivotal day, but i did not buy this sudden shift into Sensitive Don one bit.
Peggy also seems blithely and strangely drawn: is this the same woman who had her mom adopt the child that she had and never acknowledged? so now she’s in a non-traditional relationship with someone Jewish (assume Abe is Jewish) and is going to go live in the ghetto that was the UWS / 80s of the late 1960s/early 1970s (yikes!) and have kids now? that was why she was grinning like an idiot on the couch like that?
i thought the show did a pretty poor job with the characters of color — and even the more ethnic characters like Ginsberg. it just sort of misses and while i know this is not Wiener’s story it’s just so weirdly underdrawn and belabored it made me shake my head.
i loved all the shiny outfits. that was fun. and loved Lennon Parham. she’s 100% awesome.
but overall a very odd, discombobulated episode for me….
Peggy’s mom did not adopt Peggy’s baby. Nor did Peggy’s sister. That baby was adopted by an outside party, with whom Peggy has no contact.
Peggy’s mom did not adopt her baby, and neither did her sister. Peggy put the baby up for adoption. Matt Weiner has clarified this many times (pity he didn’t do a better job of that within the show).
Peggy’s mother didn’t adopt her kid.
Peggy’s mom didn’t adopt her child. The toddler was one of her sister’s kids
uh okay. i guess peggy’s mom didn’t adopt her child then? :-) ha ha ha…
i don’t know half the time i can’t keep the storylines straight. i had no idea who that whacked out acid dude was, that storyline was completely wasted on me.
what i do remember about Peggy was how weird and disassociated she was about the pregnancy and the birth and stuff. it has not made her transformation without shades of disbelief for me. i don’t know, i think i’ll always have issues with peggy.
i will expect some discussion of a bag of oranges this week regarding Harry. that was one seriously and surprisingly satisfying fight between him and the usually abhorrent Pete.
I moved to the UWS (85 th St.) about 11 years later and though it was a bit scary it had lovely tree lined blocks and was hardly a “ghetto”.
Peggy was grinning because Abe revealed that he sees them having kids together someday. The neighborhood didn’t matter as much as that bit of news.
The Upper West Side of 1979-1980 was grossly different than the mid-to-late 1960’s. Remember, it’s where Joan and Roger got mugged.
It was no place to raise a kid, but a great place to conceive one.
“i don’t know half the time i can’t keep the storylines straight.”
Well, nice of you to admit it, but it does make me take rather less seriously your insistence that the show isn’t servicing it’s characters correctly. Forget for a minute that Don was drunk, but there have certainly been instances in the past (one with Rachel springs quickly to mind) of Don confiding sad facts of his childhood.
Don’s “cruddy childhood” is exactly what made him the man he later became. At least he realizes how screwed up he is and fights against it on a daily basis (and loses more often than not, apparently). It’s totally in character for him to be thinking about his childhood.
I don’t think there’s a person alive who loves this show more than I do, and who trusts Matt’s abilities and integrity so completely.
But they dropped the ball with Peggy’s baby, there are TOO MANY people who didn’t get that her sister did NOT adopt the baby. It was not clear, they made a mistake in the writing, in the directing of the episode out at her sisters, it was not clear.
But, that’s life, people make mistakes.
Ritz it was made perfectly clear. If viewers didnt get that Peggy gave her baby up for adoption they weren’t paying attention. Also, in The Suitcase, Peggy talks about how she thinks about the baby when she passes playgrounds when she is at the bar with Dawn.
It was NOT made perfectly clear. If it was, then there wouldn’t still be the questions all these years later from people who do pay attention. They blew it, it’s too bad, now we move on.
Also, I’ll be honest. I totally gave out an evil little laugh when Megan told Don than *Betty* was a “real piece of work” for wanting Don to actually take responsibility for his children, instead of flaking off like he does whenever he’s occupied with concerns like the health of his latest mistress.
Honestly, if Megan doesn’t immediately dump Don after yet another monologue he’s given detailing how incredibly eff’d up he is inside, I wipe my hands of her fate. I know she’s supposed to be young and optimistic, but she’s just coming off as an incredulous rube at this point!
…if you think ferrying kids around in the midst of rioting is a remotely advisable course of action.
Betty told Don that Henry had told her it was perfectly safe for him to pick up the kids — and she was right. Nothing happened to them, did it?
And even if Don thought it was unsafe, he still didn’t act responsibly toward his children. If he was a good father, he could have picked up the phone any time, asked about them, spoken to them, and apologized for not being able to pick them up.
Instead, he sat on his ass and watched the news, trying to call the man he was cuckolding to find out how his mistress was! However you feel about Betty’s parenting, she wasn’t wrong about Don putting his latest girlfriend before his children once again.
he could have taken lincoln tunnel if it was too crazy on the henry hudson parkway…. i mean, there’s ways to avoid going through uptown. and it’s not exactly like you have to drive through harlem when you go to connecticut, so….
but still Betty is a total witch. i wish they’d take the prosthetics off and let her be fat without it. it’s like they’ve trapped her in this fat suit and she can’t get the acting out. and she’s not the most expressive actress to begin with. i don’t know, her morphing into Harry’s mother is sort of scary complete. i expected Betty to go dye her hair blonde when she was dealing with going in the public eye again – blue dress in the mirror scene.
I unapologetically love Betty. She isn’t the warmest of people or the most incredibly loving of moms but given the years of emotional damage she received from both her crazy critical mom and her horrible first marriage, I think she’s done the best she can. Plus, she and Henry have probably the healthiest relationship in the entire show at this point AND she’s clearly a dependable mother for her children. I can’t blame her for getting angry that Don was flaking out YET AGAIN — imagine how many times he’s done that to her!
And I felt bad for her when she was looking at herself in the mirror in the end. As genuinely loving as Henry was when he talked about introducing her to others, it was clear she still felt self-concious about her body and her waning beauty. Poor woman — I hope she learns to accept herself as is!
You consider Henry and Betty’s relationship healthy? It’s the most functional relationship at this point but I would not consider it healthy at all. It seems like it would all fall apart very easily if put to a stress test. The whole relationship seems contingent upon Henry not being very demanding and upon Betty being a good little WASPy girl and suppressing just how crazy and emotionally needy she is. So instead of exploding outward, she implodes inward by repeatedly pigging out and stuffing her fat face. Henry is obviously much more present than Don was, but he often seems just as checked out and out of touch with what is really going on in Betty’s crazy little head as Don was.
I thought it was really sweet how Henry is trying to coax Betty out of her shell. He loves her the way she is. But Betty doesn’t love herself and now she’ll probably get a pill addiction.
The monologue about the children was Don at his best and his most honest – and to me most lovable. He shows again and again with those children how much he loves them and understands them. Parents will squabble about all kinds of stuff when it comes to arrangements, logistics, etc. The feelings he described about emptiness and lack of engagement immediately upon the birth of a baby and how raging, terrifying love can kick in not only later is something I experienced myself — and I was the mother! — and have admitted to only a handful of intimates. I was stunned to see all of that laid out on a tv show — it was wonderfully written and Hamm was terrific selling it — as was Pare in her reaction. The closest they’ve been in a very very long time.
The great thing about the show for me is that all the characters are so human — good traits, bad traits — dirty little secrets and then these soaring moments of transcendence.
He’s definitely f’ed up in a number of ways but he’s also a thoroughly remarkable person and he is trying. I pity him as I do Betty and everyone else on the screen. Still mourning Lane!
Maria, I wouldn’t be so judgemental towards Megan and how she should react to Don. After all, she has her own dysfunctional issues with her parents. Perhaps their both being ‘broken’ keeps them together.
Betty is a despicable person and a horrible mother. Her comment to Don not only intentionally disrespected Megan by calling her Don’s “girlfriend” but was intended simply to attack Don. Betty could care less about her children. I can’t recall the last time we saw her do anything remotely loving for her children. She may be the product of an abusive childhood, but being an abusive parent doesn’t make her sympathetic to me. As bad a husband and parent as Don is, he still shows his children genuine sympathy and respect far more often than Betty ever does.
“and it’s not exactly like you have to drive through harlem when you go to connecticut,…”
The Francis’s live in Rye, not Connecticut, which means they’d have to at least skirt Harlem to get back to Manhattan.
@Virginia. love what you said. Ditto, ditto and ditto.
@ Joel – So it’s perfectly ok for Don and Megan to say horrible things about Henry and Betty but not the other way round?
@ANNA: No, it’s not OK, but Don didn’t tell Sally a damaging secret about Betty and then send her home to attack Henry with it and damage their relationship. Using your own child to do your petty dirty work is just sick and disgusting. And it ends with Sally playing the same manipulative games on her Mother, meaning that Sally is being damaged and repeating the whole cycle.
Betty got the short end of the marriage stick from Don and she has every right to be angry about that. But there’s no excuse for her brutally abusive behavior towards her own children. I would not be surprised if she soon takes a serious dislike to wire clothes hangers.
Even Henry is disgusted by how awful she is to them.
However, Betty’s clearly been improving on her parenting, unlike Don (who’s actually gotten worse over time.) I won’t deny that Betty did take her anger about her life on her children in the past — she has been cold and damaging to her children before, especially in Season 4. (Where I think her character was frankly villianized to make Don look better post-divorce.)
But she’s getting along with them far better NOW. Sally might sass off to her constantly but as soon as she gets into real trouble — like her period on her very first “real” date — she goes running back to her mother, who embraces her and makes her feel better. And when Bobby damages the house, Betty gives him an appropriate punishment, which is a nice step up from the past.
And Don? Don almost abandoned his children in season 1 for the sake of Rachel and to run from his past… and he’s clearly still abandoning his children emotionally, placing them far down on his list of priorities. Hell, even when he has them physically available in front of him, what does he do? Let Megan or whatever woman is around do much of the work, except for when he wants to “bond” with them. That’s not good parenting in my eyes either.
Long story short, Betty has been terrible with her children in the past but she’s become far better at dealing with them now that she’s more content with her life. And Don continues to be the flaky, touch-and-go father willing to drop his kids at the dime of a hat that he’s always been. If I were a kid and had to choose between having Betty or Don as a parent, I’d choose Betty all the way.
Granted, January Jones’ pregnancy limited Betty’s storyline last season but I’m not sure the incident you cite reflects well on Betty. The incident I cited happened in episode 8 and is definitely her low point so far. Three episodes later, Sally sneaks off to meet Glenn in New York, and she has to sneak off because Betty forbade Glenn from seeing her, and let’s not forget why: because Betty was apparently jealous that Glenn took an interest in Sally.
So Sally has her first period, and in a poignant mother/daughter moment rushes home to seek her mother’s support. And it is a nice moment, until Betty calls up Meagan to cooly tell her off, not in a “how the hell did this happen” sort of way but she actually says “I guess she needed her mother.” Hence, Betty sees the entire incident as another opportunity to attack Meagan, because she’s threatened by Meagan. Meagan has actually shown more consistent love and respect to Betty’s kids in the span of that previous year than Betty has shown over the course of the entire series.
As for this season, I haven’t seen many incidents that could count for or against Betty’s mothering skills, so I’d consider it a draw. The only real example we get is her reaction to Bobby tearing the wallpaper in his room, and I can’t really blame her for being angry over that. But I have to emphatically disagree if you think anything that has happened since season 5, episode 8 portrays Betty’s mothering as having improved, or even in a positive light.
I thought this was a pretty great episode. I was intrigued, but also confused about Bobby and the wallpaper though. Were they implying that he is developing some sort of OCD? I think that would be a really interesting plot point, as mental illness was hugely stigmatized back then, and OCD was barely known. Seeing Betty react to her son developing these strange tics and anxieties would be an actual good storyline for her. Plus, I really enjoyed the young actor who played Bobby tonight and think they should give him more stuff.
You know, the first time through I was wondering what that was all about. But after reading Alan’s review, I went back and watched it again. Sure enough, the wallpaper was uneven. I’m not sure it would take OCD for that to annoy a kid. And it also worked as a metaphor, to which Alan also alluded.
I thought the same thing! I was wondering if Alan would pick up on that. I doubt that’s where the show is going but it would be interesting and unexpected, and I think it would make sense for Bobby to have that kind of psychological reaction to the lack of order he’s experienced in his life.
Plus Bobby seemed really anxious throughout the whole episode. Especially when he couldn’t sleep worrying about Henry getting shot, my brother has OCD and is always worried about people’s safety (although granted it was a scary time for Bobby after the murder and with Henry going into the city).
Kids who are Bobby’s age pick at loose wallpaper edges. That’s just what they do. I did it when I was Bobby’s age.
I do think it was meant to show how that even Bobby was affected in some way by the King tragedy (when ordinarily the events of the adult world seem to wash over him). But some times a cigar is just cigar and not every character moment is there to kick off its own subplot.
Bobby tearing the wallpaper is the most obvious of symbols: like it, his life isn’t matching up the way it should (father literally absent, mother emotionally so), so he’s destroying it, then hiding the evidence. It gives him a sense of power and control. If he were a girl and the story were set today, he’d be cutting himself, then wearing long sleeves.
Before Bobby even started picking at the wallpaper, I noticed that the pattern of the two strips didn’t line up. There’s no question in my mind that the misalignment is why Bobby was compelled to pick at the wallpaper. It would bother me to no end if I had badly aligned wallpaper in my room.
The wallpaper didnt line up. Nothing in Mad Men lines up. Everything and everyone is “off” just a little bit. And Betty is a mean mom; as soon as he tore the wallpaper off, he knew and I knew she was going to thrash him. Because in Betty’s world, everything has to look good.
He wasn’t picking at loose wallpaper edges though. They weren’t loose, just misaligned. It is was the misalignment specifically that bothered Bobby because that’s what he brought up in the theater with his dad. Tht shows he was STILL bothered by it the next day, far away from his room. It does seem like he may have a touch of OCD. Or something.
Agree with Stephen S. Power’s take. And I also think “tearing of the seams” is a metaphor for where we are in 1968 with the MLK assassination, the counter-culture, and overall change in society from the previous era. Last week the tear in Joan’s dress and in episode 1 the tear in Betty’s jacket bot symbolized this imo too.
@Sam, OCD was not discovered until at least the 80s, when serious psych research was being done at Ivy League med schools and hospitals. I’m really struck by the staggering amount of presentism in these comments. “Therapy” in the 60s was analysis, like Roger has! Only in the 80s and 90s did people start to see how pointless that was in actually changing a person’s life for the better, and the value of cognitive behavior therapy. Some of us just don’t remember (or know) what it was like in the 60s.
Did anyone else think the the Don monologue revealing that he didn’t even love his kids was as “on the nose” as Mad Men has ever been? A man who doesn’t reveal anything, to anyone, ever, comes out to admit he 1) doesn’t love his kids 2) has been faking it for their entire lives & 3) is playing pop psychologist on himself blaming his childhood, one he wouldn’t even admit to prior? The only explanation in the episode for this tremendous character continuity issue is 2 mentions to him drinking.
I will say that with this show, there’s a certain part of you that makes something like this feel like a relief. It’s so intricate and subtle that your 100% undivided attention is mandatory, just to follow what’s going on (Peggy not getting ketchup being just one of many examples). When they just come out and say something, there’s a relief, as there’s no way you can mis-hear or mis-interpret it.
Still, to me, I like the challenge and think his big reveal was lazy. It doesn’t take too much from a great episode, but still lazy.
I don’t know. Even though he’s cheating on her, Don has always been honest with Megan about his past and his feelings. Shortly after they were married, it was already established that he told her all about Dick Whitman. I think there’s precedent for it to be in character for Don to say these things to her given the circumstances: National tragedy, booze, and fretting over Sylvia.
Louie- Yeah
I’m not sure how I feel about that speech. Is that really how he’s always felt? He seemed to love them in the past. It may be giving the show too much credit, but that’s how depressed people talk. “I never really felt anything”… in that moment, it seems true to Don. But we’ve seen otherwise. The late night cooking with Sally comes to mind. Or the torture he felt when he promised Bobby never to lie to him. I was glad in this episode to see that it seems to go both ways.
He’s just sad, and maudlin, and stinky right now. I’m surprised Bobby didn’t choke on his alcohol fumes.
Also, hey wasn’t Bobby supposed to be in bed with Sally? That’s what Megan said…
No, she said Gene.
He’s done The Confessional before, several times even, to various people. And it’s established that he does feel at ease talking to Megan about his feelings, if he does it at all.
@JW2S I agree. In my view what he is describing is not a lack of love, but a lack of insight into what love actually feels like.
The fact that he is beating himself up to the point where he distances himself from his kids out of guilt is tragic.
I don’t think it means that Don doesn’t love his kids and never did, just that when they were first born, he expected to feel this wave of overwhelming love immediately, but he didn’t – and then worried that he never would. But, as he went on to say, then one day they do or say something and you just feel so much love for them, it’s like your heart will burst. I think that probably wasn’t at all uncommon for men of that time period – they were the bread winners, the wives were typically stay at home mothers, and the men did very little hands-on child rearing. They loved their kids because they were their children and they were supposed to, but to REALLY feel it and experience that overwhelming wave of love, that probably didn’t happen until the children were a little older and the fathers started interacting with them more.
I don’t think it’s any more on the nose than the very first episode, when Don tells Rachel, “You’re born alone and you die alone.” Sometimes people say what they’re really thinking. Especially when they’re drunk.
We all struggle with the reality of certain situations vs. the expectation society has created for them. Just because it’s a main thesis of the series doesn’t mean that Don can’t think about it and verbalize it occasionally.
Livia Soprano: “You die in your own arms.”/”Children are like dogs.”
Don grew up with absolutely no love at all as a child. His coming into the world was literally a mistake. We only learn how to love from those who rear us. It’s not a bit surprising that he would not have the slightest notion of what true love is — except for Anna Draper, and for his younger step-brother Adam, who looked up to him and leaned on him so much.
I believe this is how many men feel. No one wants to verbalize such things out of fear of being judged harshly. I have overheard many a mom describe this to a new mom about men. People want to believe Kodak moments especially when it comes to children, but many a time, they just arent there. Children are just average every day people like everyone else. Men especially then were programmed to love thru being a provider of money, roof over head, etc. That is it. It amaze me that people go on and on about parenting on this site. Kids were part of life, not life itself. We child worship now, then was an adult world and you lived your adult life, kids were part of it, raised to be future adults, not the center of the universe till 18 yrs old.
I thought the point of Bobby Draper being worried about Henry was for it to be a punch to the gut to Don. He finally pays attention to Bobby and then he realizes Bobby probably cares more about his stepfather than he does for his real father.
Watching Bobby Draper peel wallpaper would be a good euphemism for something being boring.
I wonder if shows like Walking Dead and Game of Thrones are part of the reason you see so many people doing the, “Mad Men’s soooo boring!” thing this season. People get spoiled by the constant sex and violence on other shows and get pissed when a show does a gradual build instead of non-stop fireworks.
Seeing how all the other characters have changed-in their physical appearance, job responsibilities, personal relationships- makes it difficult to see Don spinning his wheels. Neither Don’s looks or the beginnings of happiness have led anywhere. So we see him drink, smoke, try to avoid responsibility, have an affair, just like when he was with Betty. It feels like we are square one with him again. And that gets very BORING.
Lisa-
What you said reminds me of this for some reason.
[www.youtube.com]
Also, Bobby would be concerned for Henry and not Don because Henry is a politician. If Don was going to be a state senator, Bobby would be concerned for him too.
Great observation. The scene last season where Don lets Glen drive the car back to boarding school was one of the most powerful, moving scenes I’ve ever seen on television. But it wasnt group sex or a character dropping 50 f-bombs or zombies eating a woman’s neck and face.
It was sad and happy at the same time. Subtle.
I wonder why Paul Newman was selected as the speaker when it could have been anyone or no one at all (Perhaps Newman really was speaking at such an awards banquet on the night King was shot?). Anyone have any insights on the accuracy of this?
According to Inside Mad Men, Paul Newman actually was delivering a speech at an ad awards show when the news of MLK’s assassination broke. So it’s all historically accurate!
(Except for Megan’s award, of course. Bleurgh. Matt Weiner, stop trying to cram your creepy Canuck fetish fantasies down my throat!)
I rolled my eyes so hard when Megan won an award for the only ad campaign she worked on. Matt Weiner will never get over his obsession with her.
I just saw it as: Megan’s winning is forgotten in the larger tragedy. Megan has only qualified successes these days.
It was sort of an unusual choice to “show” Newman. The series has consistently avoided showing recognizable real-world figures, except in period footage. (By recognizable, I mean, it’s OK to cast an actor as Conrad Hilton, because 98% of people in 2013 have never seen any actual footage of Hilton. Whereas, when Don is backstage at the Stones concert, we KNOW we’re never going to see Jagger and Richards, because it would pull us out of the show’s reality to see actors playing those roles).
It made the whole sequence feel sort of off-kilter. Which I guess was the point. When Paul Newman gets interrupted mid-speech, you KNOW something big has happened.
We all know what Paul Newman sounds like, so it was pretty weird to see all these people listening intently to someone who was obviously not Paul Newman. And I think the point of Megan winning the award was to show how little of a shit she gave about the thing everyone else was slobbering over.
That was either horrible original source audio, or the worst Paul Newman impersonator I’ve ever heard. Sounded more like Orson Welles, or the guy from the Haunted Mansion.
“Get Clean For Gene!”
I thought the same thing about Bobby and the wallpaper. My son did stuff like that when he started developing OCD around that age. I was wondering if Alan might talk about that. I agree that would be a cool storyline. I also wonder if all the constant talk by people at SCDP and Peggy’s agency could be foreshadowing a merge between these two agencies. That would be a way to bring Peggy back into the fold.
There isn’t enough time on the show to pursue a ‘cool storyline’ for a minor character like Bobby. Next season is the last and I want to know where the major characters are going. I would be mad as hell if I had to watch the kid being taken to a psychiatrist (which has previously been covered by Sally’s visits to same)! (I don’t care much about Bobby, but it was good he got more air time in this episode than he ever has. He made Don’s self-involved heart explode!)
I really got the impression that the whole Bobby and the wallpaper thing was more about Betty’s reaction to it than him actually peeling the paper. Remember she freaks out and says something to the effect of why are you trying to destroy this house? She often seems to care more about things than people, especially her own children.
Devon, I don’t think that’s true at all. Betty’s not the warmest of mothers but she’s consistently there for her children and she’s becoming more loving to them over time, especially as her marriage to Henry has become more stable. I don’t think her getting momentarily angry at Bobby’s shenanigans means she cares more about the bloody WALLPAPER than about him. Hell, even Megan (she who inspired a thousand mommy fantasies in Don) snapped at Bobby this episode when he wanted to stay at home and watch tv than go to the park vigil for MLK.
Is sometimes snapping at your children when they’re naughty an unforgivable sin? If so, Jesus Christ but I’M probably set to burn in hell!
A few things:
1) Did anyone else think it was strange that everything seemed to be perfectly fine between Megan and Don this week? I thought — and I believe Alan mentioned this, too — last week’s episode was the turning point in their marriage leading to Splitsville. They truly hated each other at the end of last week.
2. I read the Peggy on the couch scene very differently than Alan did. I didn’t think she was happy so much as she was confused — she acted so strange, it was like she was faking her emotions. I read it more as her realizing that she and Abe have very different ideas about how they want to live their lives. Peggy’s worked very hard to get to where she is — 7-8 years ago she was a lowly secretary at an ad agency living with her mother, not she’s one of the rising stars on Madison Avenue — and I think the apartment on the east side was something she had always wanted and, finally, she felt like she had earned it. She’s finally able to get out of the slums, and now Abe wants to move right back in.
She loves Abe, but it can be strange to realize that you and your partner have very different goals. I thought that’s what her reaction was about. I guess I’ll find out in the weeks to come.
Wasn’t there a pretty substantial time jump between last week and tonight? I thought we were still in Jan/Feb by the end of the last episode, now we’re in April.
And I thought Peggy’s smile was about him saying “raise our kids,” not about the neighborhood.
ditto what Adam said about Peggy. That interpretation fits with the fight that Peggy was having with Abe the whole episode. She was concerned that he was not invested in a life together as he didn’t see himself as equally invested in buying the place. When he mentioned kids she felt happy knowing that he was also envisioning a future for them together.
Also, I interpreted Peggy’s smile as her contemplating a place to live that wasn’t a knock-off of Don’s Manhattan living arrangements and liking the idea of again doing the unconventional.
Last week’s episode took place in March, based on the reference to a sit-in at Columbia University. April 4 should be pretty close to Sally’s 14th birthday. “The Marriage of Figaro,” which featured the party for her 6th birthday, seemingly took place in April, 1960.
I’m not contending that Ginsberg is indeed gay, but I’m surprised Alan didn’t even question the possibility. He noted all the items that make it seem like at least a possibility: his Martian speech, still a virgin, the fact that he was so put off about the date, his Dad who actually accosts him about liking girls. Again, I don’t think the show points to one direction or the other for sure, but I think it’s certainly put out there as a possibility. Am I missing something?
As for the rest of the episode, I thought much higher of it than the above review. To me, it was chilling. I’d read of the premiere that it could be viewed as a movie, and I sort of get that. This episode, to me though, felt much more to that direction. I wouldn’t call it a movie, because knowing the characters is crucial, but it seemed like these characters were put in a slightly different show tonight. I was flatly in the “been there, done that” camp regarding Don this season. But this episode made me forget that, because it felt like such an aside to me altogether.
Pete’s humanity was refreshing. For as much of an asshole as he was early on, I think he is moving in a good direction. This had to be the most compelling spotlight of Abe, right? And BTW, The Internet, you should be making for of the fact that Bobby had a freaking storyline.
I actually felt bad for Pete in this episode. He truly did deserve to get kicked out of the house by Trudy for cheating so flagrantly — and yet, he was so pathetic by the end of the show, all but begging Trudy to let him back home and resorting to trying to carry on a conversation with a delivery man because he felt so alone.
What a contrast to JFK’s death, huh? There, he had Trudy to hold onto and comfort and love. And now — now he doesn’t even have that much.
I can only hope he learns to better appreciate what she gave to him before it’s too late and she finds someone else — as she almost inevitably will!
How old is Ginsberg supposed to be? If he is early twenties and still living with his dad, then I do not find it so odd that he would still be a virgin. It’s not like he could bring a girl over for a sleep over with his dad in the next room. And he seems socially awkward anyway, so it does not seem out of character for him.
Ginsberg is not gay, he’s just been struggling to live hand to mouth with his father in what looks like a cold water flat — if his dad was a holocaust survivor (sorry i am bad at details) and there’s a lot of survivor stuff going on it wouldn’t surprise me. i loved the details of Ginsberg’s dirty sport jacket on his date. he’s just a general mess, doesn’t even know he’s attractive / appealing to women. the virgin thing doesn’t surprise me.
Erika, that’s ultimately how I see it, too. Though, I’m not certain of that, and I do think the show planted to question in its ambiguity.
Ginsburg is not gay, I actually thought this episode made this clear enough by the nature of his denial of that accusation from his dad, and also in the nervous way in which he interacted with Beverly on their ‘date’. Ginsburg likes girls, he is just inexperienced with them; and also he often has more on his mind than just sex (as in last season’s “The Other Woman”, while the other fellows were distracted by Megan’s friend Julia’s tabletop performance, he mused instead over the fact that Megan “comes and goes as she pleases”).
I thought it was great to end the suffering for the Virgin on Game of Thrones … only to see another Virgin pop up in this show.
Someone please get these people laid, for the love of God.
“How old is Ginsberg supposed to be?”
If he truly was born in a concentration camp, then he’s probably 23 or 24. He’s been at SCDP for almost 2 years now.
I always find Weiner’s treatment of the Ginsberg character’s personal life very sensitive and touching. I think Weiner portrays him and his father in the most sympathetic way possible, given their circumstances. I loved the blind date with Beverly, especially Ginsberg’s line about “this is so old world, but it’s not.” Reminded me of the movie “Crossing Delancey.”
I loved the conversation between Peggy and Megan.
I loved when Don looked on his son with admiration and love when he told the theater working about watching movies when people are sad.
Trudy almost letting Pete come over shows how tenuous her ban on Pete is. I wonder if there is going to be a lead up to a reconciliation. If not that do we see Alison Brie every once in a while just to see her say no to Pete?
Joan hugging Dawn, dayenu.
Was anyone else worried Cooper was about to drop dead when trying to break up that Pete/Harry fight?
Not “worried” as much as “hoping”…
That’s weak. I wish there were more Cooper scenes. He has a unique outlook on things and has maintained a modicum of dignity despite being totally marginalized.
Am I the only one who had no clue what was shouted at the banquet which made everyone freak out? That scene certainly could have been crafted better.
Yeah, I initially thought they were saying Bobby Kennedy was shot. But I suppose it was a good way to convey the immediate confusion of the characters in the scene.
I gotta say, I was frustrated at this, not just because it was unclear, but because it seemed so typical and smug of Mad Men to be like “See, we’re breaking the rules… most shows would make this clearer, but we’re purposely making it hard to hear… like a fine restaurant that serves its food practically in the dark… you will respect our hipster awesomeness more because it’s so obscure, you won’t really get it.”
But then I realized we’re supposed to be confused and it gets hammered into super-clarity a couple of minutes later, so it’s okay. Like Dawn’s first episodes on Buffy. I felt jerked around, but now I respect it. Still, sometimes this kind of thing feels Emperor’s New Clothesy for me, and it was interesting to experience my own reaction…
I find much of the critical dialogue in Mad Men to be muffled and difficult to discern. Last night’s episode had several such moments.
JWS2, sometimes a restaurant has dim lighting just because it makes for a nice atmosphere. :) I love that Mad Men breaks so many ordinary TV rules just because it is always in service of telling the story in the most effective way possible and not wasting time spoon-feeding information to the audience that they can figure out anyway. The initial confusion over King’s shooting was a good way to drop you into the realism of that scene; I didn’t see it as “smug” in the slightest.
I’ve complained about muffled dialog and heightened background noise on MM and other shows until I figured out that it’s the audio on my LR TV. When I rewatched The Flood on a 2nd tv, the audio was clear.
I didn’t have any trouble hearing it but, more to the point, I think the point of the scene was that it was something our characters sort of half hear from across the room.
That said, again, it might not have been just you but it was absolutely audible.
Indeed, Stew. I had to rewind multiple scenes. Jon Hamm is falling into Jessica Paré’s habit of mumbling.
Yeah, I was not a fan of the way that scene was executed. I understand they were trying to portray the confusion of the moment (and I actually like the JFK episode for that reason), but we had no time reference point until they said that, and Newman was talking about McCarthy and RFK. My first reaction was “Wait, RFK got assassinated…they SKIPPED the MLK assassination?!”
There’s a great little moment in the episode when Don’s driving his kids through the city; he looks out the window for a few seconds at the destruction, then turns back.
Don’s noticing what’s going on. He sees the destruction. He’s looking at what he’s done to himself, and what spurs him on to alleviate the suffering? His kids. And an innocent comment turns into a pretty big life-changer (hopefully).
Now, that last scene. He’s listening to the sirens. You could say he’s listening to himself now, or he’s listening to sirens that represent the necessary policing of his actions if he wants to change. Whichever way you read it, Don’s finally out in the fresh air now. I believe a big change is coming.
This is the second week in a row where mention was made of the small agencies getting squeezed out. Is there a merger between scdp and Peggy’s firm in the cards? I mean they didn’t break out Harry Hamlin for just that right?
yip, you’re right about Harry Hamlin. He’s gotta be in for the rest of the seasons, for a reason.
Sterling and Cutler – love to see that scene!
That doesn’t necessarily mean anything for this season. They introduced Ray Wise as Ken’s father-in-law in Season 4, Episode 11 – and then we didn’t see him again until Season 5, Episode 7 – nine episodes later.
Monologue of the night goes to…Jaime Lannister
The Joan/Dawn hug was the most awkward one I’ve seen since Voldemort and Draco Malfoy.
I wish we could “like” comments on here.
I am DYING of laughter right now.
Georgetown Sociology Professor Michael Eric Dyson has noted that when King was murdered he was at the nadir of his popularity because by this time King had taken a turn politically more towards the left. A year before almost to the day King had delivered a speech about why he was opposed to the Vietnam War. This position was controversial among his followers as well. King also started to work more on poverty and was to lead a poor people’s movement just before his death.
This makes me question on some level the wide array of grief that spread tonight’s episode of Mad Men. I found Harry’s reaction and Don’s reaction more realistic.
also —> “the (first) Kennedy assassination” *Spoilers*
When you die, all anyone ever really remembers are the good things you did. Or at least initially.
Also, speaking out against the Vietnam War and helping the poor doesn’t instantly make you a bad person. Dr. King had his flaws, but he was overall a great man and an important symbol of the direction the U.S. was hopefully headed towards at the time. I wasn’t even a twinkle in my father’s eye when he died, but I imagine the news of his death was like hearing that Santa Claus and Batman were both gunned down in a drive-by.
In April 1968, I was 17 and going to boarding school in DC. Dr. King’s assassination was shocking and our community was deeply grief-stricken. The immediate aftermath in DC, which erupted into rioting, was absolutely frightening.
@ Johnny Cakes Not to violate the no politics rule or anything but speaking out against the Vietnam War and helping the poor don’t make you a bad person at all, instantly or otherwise.
And while it may be true that King in ’68 may not have been at the forefront the way he was a few years earlier the idea that the show “played up” reaction to his death doesn’t wash in any way.
To be brutally honest, the feeling in 1968 was that MLK was heading toward has been status. People forget that. The Vietnam War had displaced Civil Rights as the cause of the moment, and King’s forays into unpopular politics was giving white America its excuse to turn away from him. Anne Rivers Siddons handles the shift of feeling away from King quite well in her novel Downtown.
@Dr. Dunkenstein — Either you misread my post or I mis-wrote it, but we’re on the same page on MLK and protesting Vietnam and helping the poor. Pretend the word “instantly” isn’t there.
I’m the same age as Bobby Draper is supposed to be. So it’s an 11yr old’s view. And I lived in a working/middle class area in the NY suburbs, integrated school but not neighborhood, didn’t know any Madison Ave big wigs. But, I don’t recall the MLK reaction being anything like the JFK reaction, which I remember though just a little kid then, everyone crying. MLK in 1968 was a much lesser and more polarizing figure than JFK had been in 1963; those statures have arguably reversed since, and it’s now open season on JFK’s since publicized personal failings (much less acceptable to dwell on MLK’s). Whites were mainly worried what the black reaction would be, of course also found it shameful, as Pete Campbell said, but not the breadth and depth of reaction depicted on MM, not as I recall. Also, though again we’re talking 11 yr olds here, my black friends didn’t react so totally differently. It didn’t result in any tension among us (again it’s white 11yr old’s view but if you’d asked me how race relations were where I lived I would have said ‘good’). Of course, different pockets of society are different; think of the virtually separate planets different people live on now wrt recent figures like GW Bush or Barack Obama. But the depiction in MM struck me more as today’s ‘polite society’ view of how people should have reacted to the MLK assassination rather than what I remember at the time.
Well I’m going to come down on the side of Professor Dyson and LarryC.
I was 16 in 1968 and MLK Jr. was well past his sell-by date. He had won the Civil Rights battle but didn’t want to become a retired General and slip into irrelevance. Thus he became the prototype for Jesse Jacksons to follow. The aging rock star playing in small and smaller venues.
I do not recall any great sense of loss until JFK was shot not long after.
THEN there was tremendous grief and MLK’s assassination took on a reflected glory. It became, “We lost Bobby……..and, oh yeah, Martin in the same year!” (And revived Dion’s career)
I was trying to read the three couples, on different rungs of the socioeconomic and power ladder through an ignorant Marxist perspective (Sorry, Megan, for that word) as society decayed all around them. So from what I know of Marxism, history is mainly driven by economics and economic clashes and tensions between classes. Here, in breakdown of society not caused by economics, a politically powerful couple, a wealthy couple, and a lower middle class couple have the larger tragedy inform their relationships.
Henry and Betty, the power couple, get on the same wavelength ambition and career wise, when the assassination light bulbs Henry into thinking he could be an actual politician, and win and do good.
For the wealthy couple–Don and Megan–the night brings out the cracks not so much in their relationship but between Don and his kids and we learn that Don has never really loved his children, but is starting to. What would Marx make of that, I wonder.
For the aspiring lower middle class couple, Peggy and Abe, the horror reveals the cracks in THEIR relationship, and I didn’t come away thinking these two are right for each other and will last. Abe is resigned to the event but he has a chance to make it big writing about it–in effect, exploiting it for personal gain. Not really the kind of man he was introduced as and sees himself as. What would have been an occasion to angrily march on the street with his black brothers is now a career opportunity he is eagerly taking advantage of. He doesn’t even think about marching. So he ignores his girlfriend, and doesn’t think it’s his place to speak on where they live (gender reversal). Peggy is in the male role–it’s her money, she’s talking charge and doing all the house hunting. When she asks Abe to speak up, and he does admit his feelings for the first time, she has to work at her face to be supportive and you can see that in this new role of household provider, trailblazer, she doesn’t like what some of the implications of being that mean. What effects she has in her relationships with loved ones. When the truth comes out, Abe is back to his old radical self in wanting to live in a multicultural area, while Peggy, of the new middle class, would prefer not to; it’s unclear if she would totally prefer not to or I was just mistakenly reading that in her. Again, a Marxist idea of what rising up in class does but with gender roles thrown in. All in the wake of the larger decay that some Marxists with daughters would love. Sorry, again, Megan!
What am I saying? Of course economic inequality and injustice as pertains not only to black people but to poor people–Dr. King was in Memphis to march along with exploited sanitation workers–and his fight, of course, was not only with the social but the economic setbacks suffered by his people. Of course his assassination could be read in a Marxist light. If I remember the Marxist race historian, Eugene Genovese (who recently died) 1968, just like in Paris, saw major upheavals in universities and student bodies. Alan, I hope I’m not towing the line of your “no politics” rule. I’m not talking about current politics; I mean historical, and historical political theory vs. reality, and with this episode being about that, it’s hard next to impossible not to talk about it.
I think you’re reaching, dude. Though I do agree that Peggy is driven more by social and economic status than Alan seems to think she is.
Not at all. Abe was telling the truth that he was deferring to Peggy, but his truth is that they are going to share their lives together. She didn’t know he saw it that way. Alan’s take on this is 100% correct, which is clear by the acting choices, Peggy’s little “I didn’t know you felt that way… about the Upper East Side.” Abe really doesn’t believe in the piece of paper called marriage, which given the awful marriages on the show, is hard to contradict. But he is married as married can be to Peggy, and even she didn’t realize that, and now she does. What’s more, Peggy is not averse to getting a fixer-upper now that she realizes Abe is thinking of their family, and wanting to live in a diverse neighborhood. The Upper West Side is going to be a terrific place and very soon, whereas the Second Avenue Subway is STILL not built. Abe’s all in, and now Peggy is too.
I think it will be fun to see if she really does agree to the East Side apartment. The story line is so much that she is trying to be Don that she would really have to switch away from that to not get the fancy apartment on the West Side. The shot of her looking out the window with her back to the camera is all Don… I think she will stay with her original plan and then be sorry for it later. But, her womanly instincts may kick in and she might follow Abe’s lead to fulfill her fairytale fantasy of married with children. It will be fun to see.
RE: Abe’s exploring the event as a career opportunity…and Henry’s observing that Mayor Lindsay’s police security detail was “only interested in protecting the press”…multiply linked Abe (who’s becoming establishment more than he realizes) and Henry, long-term establishment “flunky” (his word) who now wants to step out front as a congressman.
Wait, the Dharma Initiative is one of SCDP’s clients?
I disagree about Pete being genuine in his phone call to Trudy and the fight with Harry. I think he was just trying to portray himself artificially in a better light.
I agree that I disagree. But to me, it wasn’t that he was trying to look good (which on some level, of course that’s just part of his character). I think it’s all about his desperate loneliness.
He’s still swallowing this belittling, “emasculating”, life-changing separation that he knows is his fault. He’s lonely, he’s confused, he wants/needs Trudy to steady him. Like his au pair affair, he needs her so he doesn’t lose his priorities and do stupid things. But he can’t have that. He’s in a very low place, he’s blown it with his kid (have we even met his kid? Is it still a tiny baby? Am I forgetting something?), and he’s angry at himself and taking it out on everyone.
So on the phone, he just wants to go home. It’s self-centered, with a side of love for his family, disguised as magnanimous. “I don’t want you to be alone” means “I don’t want to be alone.” It’s like when someone gets off the phone with you saying “I’ll let you go,” when they’re the one who wants to hang up.
Which is not to say he isn’t mostly right in his face-off with Harry. But he takes it to the next level because he’s ready to pop anyway. He’s such a narcissist, he sees himself as Dr. King. A great and gifted man, taken from his family suddenly. You don’t just do that. That’s not how the world is supposed to work, is it? I think that’s what he’s upset about.
I ….felt sorry for Pete. I did. All alone in his swingin’ bachelor pad, are you, Pete? Shouldn’t you be nailing a bunch of women, isn’t that what you wanted instead of suffocating with your family in the burbs? Well, Pete, you made your bed, you will just have to wallow in it. Felt sorry for him, poor lonely guy with his Chinese food, but it’s his own doing. Enjoy, Pete. Trudy-Mommy isn’t going to take little Pete back for a while.
I think she would have let him come home if he had just apologized, for God’s sake. He realized he screwed up – big time – and Trudy needs to hear him say it. But I think she will take him back.
Peter’s scenario brings three adages to mind:
…”If you dance to the music, you must pay the piper.” In that sense, Trudy’s letting him off easily, in my opinion (albeit to save face, so she won’t look like a failure). In effect, she’s done the eqivalent of sending him to his room (with a studio apt., that translates literally). It’s Pete’s own fault he has no family, no side squeeze, and no buddy to keep him company in his bachelor pad or elsewhere, outside of Trudy’s (symbolic) 50-mile radius.
….”No pain, no gain.” Pete will have a Snowball’s [sic] chance in hell (get it?) of learning from or truly changing if Trudy lets him come home based on a phone call like the one shown in this episode, with or without an explicit apology.
….”A leopard doesn’tchange its spots.” Roger and Don both repeatedly demonstrate an inability to change, despite efforts to do so (Roger’s therapy and Don’s attempt to be faithful to Megan) and apologies (Don’s, with Megan). Pete, who seems like a composite of both of them, may not change his spots, either, and I hope Trudy moves on.
i swear ginsburg’s lines in the diner were straight out of a woody allen movie. i know he’s always been this way but that took nerotic to another level–made for a revealing/funny scene.
also it feels like it’s been awhile since we’ve seen don at the movies. maybe it was something they wanted only to establish, then leave alone, but i always enjoyed seeing don escape via film
It wasn’t just Woody Allen–who I thought of too. The beginning with the wall paper was out of Barton Fink as an bad symbolic bellwether of what was to come. When Bobby finally revealed to his father what was troubling him, that could have been straight out of Louis. There were other references or imagined references in there about what Weiner is watching and likes, but I gotta go to bed. I love that little Bobby may have found his life’s path being awed by a movie with a twist ending. Henry can’t get elected in the States, they all go to the UK, and Bobby grows up to be Christopher Nolan.
I agree with one of the earlier posters who said Bobby is developing a little bit of OCD. It would certainly make sense for that kid to have some anxiety issues.
I agree, Woody Allen, and cute in a Woody Allen way. Barbara saw that, and laughed in the right places, and said he’s handsome. Ginz’s likeability went way up for me. He’s actually a nice guy who loves his dad and can appeal to women. It was nice to see.
I know it’s bad … but I’D LOVE to smoke a cigarette in the cinema.
Thanks for this link:
[www.themorningnews.org]
That first photo – who is that? Undeniably Mad Man esque. I feel like the whole last segment (and possibly the entire series, kinda) was a tribute to it.
I admit, I feel a little out-of-the-mainstream this season with every thoughtfully-crafted, and largely positive, episode review I read. I adore this show, but something is terribly off with these first 4 (or 5) hours. All of the characters seem a little zombie like, as if they’re sleepwalking through their lives at this point. Someone in this comment thread called Don’s emotional vomit to Megan tonight “on the nose,” and I think this might be what I’ve been feeling since I saw it. Something is not ringing true. The dialogue, the direction of the stories, the characters’ emotions… everything is feeling forced to me. The last two seasons seemed to be so beautifully thought out and rich and funny and tragic in the subtle and intellectual way fans are used to. But this year, every emotional moment feels like being hit over the head with a frying pan. I can’t figure out what’s happen. Sepinwall pointed out a couple of times here that perhaps these episodes won’t be BETTER at the end of the season but they will prove more “pivotal.” I am hopeful this is true. And for the love of god, MORE SALLY!
I think the cast is too bloated. Henry and Betty haven’t needed to be regulars on the show since the Drapers’ divorce.
There has been more than enough Sally in previous seasons. I’m glad Bobby is finally getting some airtime instead.
They’re not sleepwalking they’re in hell.
It’s Dante’s Inferno where everyone is doomed to wallow in the sins of their past and the punishment fits the crime.
I respect that Alan reviews the episodes as character driven television but there are also huge literary allusions to classical literature this season. It’s a goldmine if you’re into that type of analysis.
Don’s lost in the Sylvan woods and if last year’s “theme” was Don and Megan are the same person and it’s Don (except sadly for Don they’re not) then this year’s is All hope abandon, ye who enter here.
“The last two seasons seemed to be so beautifully thought out and rich and funny and tragic in the subtle and intellectual way fans are used to.”
In fact, last season, although positively received by most, was continually critiqued for being exactly NOT subtle (by Alan as well as others) – and I do remember the ‘frying pan’ simile being used about it more than once.
Personally, I don’t think Mad Men has EVER been subtle about it’s main themes – it’s been in-your-face like advertising since the very beginning. Perhaps some of the underlying ideas are more subtly interwoven, but those are rarely discussed in reviews or comments anyway.
So it seems to me that the subtle/unsubtle critique seems to hinge on each individual viewers connection to the ‘mood’ of the particular season – which, IMO, is the one obvious thing that Weiner & Co. attempt to change with each new year(s) of the decade.
No snobbery please! I’m a lit major and a writer, and while I enjoy the Dante of it all, the beauty of symbolic subtext is just a snoozefest if the character development leans more heavily toward the heavy-handed allusion than the actual arch of Weiner’s own storytelling of Mad Men the series. While the literary subtext is a bonus, it should never, ever be more important than presenting an original tale. That’s the trick of writing such a deeply profound series. There is an overkill red line. And I fear the writers are dancing perilously close to crossing it. THEMES should be obvious. But Don speechifyin’ about his bad childhood, his numbness as a father and his burst of love in a movie theater was using a hammer to press an elevator button. I say, get us back to moments where Joan hugs a miserably uncomfortable Dawn, Don wordlessly loves the humanity in his middle son, and Peggy has a gorgeously-acted heart-flutter moment when she realizes her live-in lover sees her as the mother of his children. THAT’S storytelling. Mad Men is still a good show. And I still have hope it will be great again. Let’s just not get so lost in metaphors that our characters no longer have their own motivations, revelations and resolutions.
Again, I’m not disagreeing with your criticisms per se – only with the idea that it’s something that has just surfaced in this season. I can give you DOZENS of examples from every season of the exact same thing (Betty’s dream with the caterpillar comes quickly to mind) – nothing has changed – the show is the same as it ever was: beautiful and subtle in certain moments; ham-handed and over-the-top in others.
Definitely no snobbery here. I like my high brow heavily mixed with low brow.
I’m just curious to see where it all winds up. I have zero expectation that many of these deeply narcissistic characters will make forward progress, that’s not realistic. People don’t change, their circumstances do. So when I’m asking how it will all wind up I’m asking how low will Don fall. Will he just reinvent himself once again or will he allow himself to feel his reality.
For me the symbolism of hell, purgatory and maybe even heaven is a tidy fit and not shoe horned in. But I’m one of the people who liked the dream sequences in the Sopranos and the crazy pseudo Egyptian stuff in Lost.
It feels natural to me to that a show about buffing, polishing and reselling the emptiness of American life would turn a dark. I was actually exasperated with the early sunny Megan story lines when it felt the author was allowing his personal infatuation for Pare to cloud his judgement.
I’ve been waiting for her to go over the balcony ever since I saw it. It irritates me when she tries to get him to communicate. Don doesn’t make the lie. He is the lie and there are consequences.
“I was actually exasperated with the early sunny Megan story lines when it felt the author was allowing his personal infatuation for Pare to cloud his judgement.”
I actually thought Don’s proposal, ‘love leave’, and idolization of Megan was a perfect example of him falling for his own slogans (as many of us are apt to do) – a desperate attempt to negate his previous failings with an idealized and re-envisioned second act.
its interesting, when you were talking about the debate with fans and critics about Don making the same mistakes and going in circles with the character I thought of the Roger monolog in therapy from the season premiere when he was talking about the meaning of life. You go through one door, over another bridge expecting to come to some realization or development as a person but in reality its the same cycle leading all to death. Like with Don’s monolog to Meagan tonight about wanting to feel love to children but cant, probably b/c having a bad childhood, and then thinking if your father behaved the same cause he had a bad childhood. Despite the 1960s being seen as a turning point for American culture, the character arcs of the main characters on Mad Men appear to be heading more towards the existential and less to climax or celebration of change. Times may change, human nature stays the same.
This was the first episode this season that held my interest from beginning to end and was handled much better than the JFK one. They even gave Robert Morse a little something to do. My only nitpick would be, even though I’ve never heard someone do an impression of Paul Newman, couldn’t they have made a better attempt at finding someone who could try to sound like him? All in all, the best of the five so far.
I was going to make the same basic point. I think the reason I liked this one so much more than the last two is that Don’s infidelity took a back seat. I may be one of the fans Alan referenced in his review. I’ve been complaining that the fact Don is a serial cheater is a given, and showing that at length again and again is just beating a long-dead horse. I liked this episode because it brought in many supporting characters we don’t get to see as much of anymore. I disagree with Alan that Don is an interesting enough character to carry the whole show. Barring some major life change that would run counter to everything Weiner has been saying, he’s largely mapped out. There are a bunch of other interesting characters in this universe, however, and I’d rather spend more time with them.
I doubt Alan would remember, especially since I was using a different screen name, but I used to have this argument with him on the other blog regarding the last several seasons of The Sopranos. By then, we knew who Tony was, despite the New Tony head fake a lot of people went for, and the show was repeating itself too often. I think the term Alan ended up using was “plate spinning.” I think there is a danger of that here. This show, though, has a better group of characters and a more interesting historical palate. So there’s hope.
The “Paul Newman” character confused me , too. Everyone knows what Paul Newman sounds like and there was really no vocal resemblance there. A minor point, sure, but distracting.
I really thought Peggy was going to bring up marriage with Abe. But she chickened out – and did not tell Abe what she wanted for herself down the road. She has so much drive and ambition in her professional life – I wish she would allow herself to hope for better in her personal life.
You and Peggy’s mom should have lunch. Regardless, even though Peggy was clearly expecting a marriage proposal last season when Abe first “proposed” their current living arrangement, I get the sense that she has worked through those issues and is not pining for a wedding ring. Indeed, part of the point of Abe’s plotline this week was to show that he has been thinking about he and Peggy’s longer-term future in a way that she has not.
“HIS” and Peggy’s longer-term future. There really should be a typo-only editing feature here. :)
Could not agree more, Scott! It turns out that Abe did “propose” when he asked her to move in. He may not want the Establishment version of marriage, but he expects them to have a life together. Now that she knows that, of course she’s open to painting, fixing a house up. Now everything’s diffeerent, in the best way.
Part of Peggy’s journey is to discover the differences and similarities between what she truly wants and what she’s taught to want. Though I do believe her smile after Abe’s statement meant that she is longing for some form of commitment, I am not sure that marriage, in itself, is necessarily the ‘better’ you are referring to, not for a career woman like her in her time.
Peggy can achieve as much as she wants as the new Don, but doesnt mean she has to live in an apartment like Don.
Abe is the man for her.
Look guys, we can all talk about how Peggy and Abe are finally on the same page about their relationship and how they’ll be perfectly happy raising their kids over on the (what was then-) crime-riddled-yet-diverse west side of town, and on and on and on…
But we all know that fairy tale ends the moment Teddy Guh-Guh makes a move on Peggy, which is most definitely going to happen. The Guh-Guh is a sexual freight train that cannot be contained by man nor beast, nor whatever is crawling over Abe’s upper lip for the time being.
Seriously though, Peggy and Teddy are getting involved at some point. There won’t be any apartment on the west side for Peggy and Abe.
Yes, Peggy (like Don) may also repeat old habits and find it hard to resist getting involved with a coworker/colleague- Pete, Duck…
Don may have horrible person but taking his son to the original 1968 “Planet of the Apes” – FATHER OF THE YEAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
And they sat through it twice – double bonus.
Just two months away (in Mad Men time) from the killing of Bobby Kennedy. I wonder if that will be next episode or the following one? Either way, the contrast between how the show portrays the two iconic murders could be really telling.
(Or should I have spoiler alerted history?)
You rat! I was saving the 1968 papers to read this week and now you have ruined them for me!!
My Asian delivery guy doesn’t talk to me either.
I empathize, Pete …. I empathize.
Pete’s Asian delivery guy OBVIOUSLY doesn’t speak English, he’s not being stuck up. The cooks at the Chinese restaurant down the street don’t speak English, no matter how I try to engage them in witty repartee.
I think this was another historical error ala Le Cirque. Chinese delivery wasn’t available in 1968. Eat in or take out were the options. Unless it was different in more upscale areas of Manhattan than the one I grew up in, delivery didn’t become commonplace until the late 1970s.
Also the % of foriegn born people in the US reached its modern low right around the mid 60’s (1968 is only three years after immigration was re-liberalized) so while of course there were always some non-English speaking immigrants, especially in the country’s biggest city, it wasn’t the commonplace it is now.
I thought the reactions between the African-American and white characters was interesting after MLK’s assassination. The white characters acted with such horror while Peggy’s secretary and Dawn made sure to get to work and, Dawn especially, not Putin up with any infantalizing. Don and Joan told her to go home, but she wanted to stay at work. Granted it was safer, but I was wondering if Weiner was trying to say something with their reactions.
White Guilt is a thing.
People are different / don’t automatically react according to stereotype?
I didn’t find the reactions of most of the characters believable. Did rich white people really care about the MLK assassination?
When my dad got into construction in this country, he was a good worker and was 1.very careful when he recommended a Mexican friend for a job and 2. acted like he and his friends were responsible for what the company thought of all Mexicans based on how they behaved. I think Dawn and her family were probably feeling that responsibility, and didn’t want the bosses to think that they would use Dr. King’s assassination as an ‘excuse’ to miss work. But even among the rest of the clerical staff, more than half of the secretaries have voiced the attitude that if the boss was there late, they expected to stay as well, unless their bosses told them to go home. I think that a lot of people in lower positions in an executive environment saw that they had their feet in two worlds and didn’t want to be seen as presuming.
Re Anina v Jerseyrudy, as I recall (as Bobby Draper’s age) white people cared a lot for the reason JerseyR gave. Obviously the assassination was also an act of inhumanity, and shameful to the country, as Pete Campbell said. That said, in my working/middle class NY suburb there wasn’t a lot of deep grief over MLK’s death per se, again from a kid’s POV. Also Anina, the constant focus on and criticism of ‘rich people’ was not such a thing back then. Economics was of course related to black v white, young v old, square v hip, rich America v poor world, etc but the constant harping on income distribution within the US that you hear nowadays so much.
Two things I found interesting.
1. Peggy’s use of the “you’re in my life, you’re part of my life” line to Abe. It immediately reminded me of an early Sopranos episode where Tony and Carmela are sitting together out by the pool. Tony says to her, “you’re not in my life. You ARE my life.” Knowing that, and the Weiner connection, made me think how Peggy’s words were so half-hearted. Not only did she deliver them unconvincingly, but she’s couldn’t even take it to the full level of commitment.
2. This is a small thing, but after years of watching Don fall down the side of a building in the opening credits, I got a little nervous seeing him on that rooftop. We’ve always wondered if Don’s story ends in suicide. Did anyone else get that little twinge of worry?
had the same thought about the balcony scene too. Didn’t want Don to become the Credits Falling dude either.
Yeah. But commitment, for a career woman like Peggy, is fraught with dangers that a Tony (or an Abe) would never even have to contemplate. Dangers of a husband taking over her life or adhering to stereotypes in a way she cannot afford.
I believe she is as honest with Abe as she can be, all the while avoiding any ‘marriage’ talk that she isn’t ready for.
PA… Abe’s just as concerned about settling down. He likes the freedom of his journalist/photographer lifestyle and would feel just as tied down by wife and family.
Remember, it was Peggy who got excited when she thought Abe was going to propose and it was Peggy who was disappointed when he suggested they just move in together. We just saw the way her face lit up with the idea of having children. Don’t underestimate her desire for a “stereotypical” life.
I don’t disagree, but I do think that she will always have a list of pros and cons to go through before making any decision of the kind, and that on the ‘con’ list there will always be both her career and the fact that convention (and her mother) wants to her be a housewife with kids, even if being married and having kids is something she might end up wanting herself.
I found the “You’re in my life…” comment interesting. She didn’t say, “This is OUR life” or “We have a life together.” It was like Abe was just an element of her life, like her job or her kitchen table — like he didn’t have a life of his own. I’m not sure that their relationship will survive.
I definitely felt like Peggy was balancing a lot of feelings after Abe brought up the future and their children. I don’t think Abe and Peggy are destined to be together forever, but I think he’s been good for her.
Sopranos connection: yes, I caught that, too. Such little nuggets are sprinkled throughout the series, as are Sopranos alumni (Jonesy, Faye Miller) and characters reminiscent of them (Herb from Jaguar).
I never found the opening credits sequence with the ‘falling man’ to be as anvilicious as anticipating a suicide. It was always metaphorical to me, Don’s freefall, spiralling-out-of-control-life.
Did anyone else see this episode as oddly resonant give that we’re on the heels of a national tragedy? I thought it perfectly captured the way people react during a pervasive crisis, and the questions you ask both of your life and humanity as a whole. Don and Bobby at the movies was what this show does best, getting the message across without beating you over the head with it.
Sorry, but isn’t a shooting/bombing/hostage taking just part of the canvas now in US? Seems you just have to wait a week or two and there’s something else, and something else…
Write a commentDid anyone else see this episode as oddly resonant give that we’re on the heels of a national tragedy? I thought it perfectly captured the way people react during a pervasive crisis, and the questions you ask both of your life and humanity as a whole. Don and Bobby at the movies was what this show does best, getting the message across without beating you over the head with it.
this is true.
#bostonstrong
Good example of how AMC’s cutting the end, during the closing song, really forks up the experience. Killer ending to a killer episode.
The feelings that Don expressed to Meagan about how one feels upon the birth of one’s child were so much my own that I was hypnotized. Jon Hamm really delivers in moments like these. A lovely piece of writing, describing an emotional arc that’s probably pretty common but not one that most people will share. And Roger made me laugh out loud during the crazy insurance pitch. I really liked the realtor — great inflections — and the blind date for Abe. She seemed like a great girl and I hope he’s smart enough to give it a go. IF she’s interested. “I ordered soup and I just said that” (about being a virgin. Sweet and funny.
I for one didn’t realize that Dr. King had been shot in the face and the constant repetition of the fact really brought home the horror and the sadness.
Bobby is a cutie pie. I can recall doing stuff like that when I was little — peeling off wallpaper because it wasn’t perfect to begin with. And his comment to the movie usher was the most moving of the lot. Along with Dawn’s words about how she knew and he (MLK) also knew.
I gather that Don and Co received the award, right? Don’t we glimpse it briefly by the phone after Megan argues with her father. I think that Jessica Pare does a fine job of doing Megan and feel bad sometimes that she seems to receive so little praise.
I’m okay with Don going back to being Don in the carousing department. I don’t dislike him for it and I don’t consider that it signals that he’s not changing overall. He’s got a secret or not so secret problem on the sex side of life and this will probably always haunt him. That’s how people are — name your poison and spend a lifetime struggling against it.
Betty continues in her own way to fall down on the parenting side. Not consoling Bobby at that moment and not wanting to talk about it while she orders him to go to sleep was painful to watch.
Mid-80’s, hey if Peggy’s lucky Jerry and Cosmo will be her neighbors in about 20 years time.
@WRC – maybe, but by then she’ll be older and they will just steal her marble rye.
Second straight week there was talk about small agencies vs big agencies. I’m guessing we’ll see a merger storyline between SCDP and Peggys agency
Betty’s right that Don would drop everything to run after his girlfriend but she doesn’t know that the girlfriend is Sylvia, not Megan.
Don couldn’t even hide his feelings for Sylvia when they met in the lobby. I think the doctor knows what’s up and if Megan wasn’t so dumb then she would see it too.
Not much talk of last night’s lobby scene. I’m also coming to believe that the doc knows what’s going on. I know he was trying to be funny by repeating to Don that they were going to be in DC, but it was like “we’re going to be in DC if you want to hook-up with my wife…”
Same here Bluepolish. Just like the repeated scenes with the doc, before it was revealed Don was sleeping with his wife, meant *something* more profound than a free camera had to be going on involving him, when he starts regularly re-appearing now it probably means he knows, or at least we’re in the run up to him finding out.
I’m surprised no one has mentioned the bizarre green-screened Bert Cooper being inserted into the Pete-Harry squabble. It was very poorly done.
Bert Cooper looked really sickly in that scene; his skin tone was bad.
Cooper always looks sickly.
50 years in advertising would do that to a person.
Was I the only one who caught the parallel father-son dynamics strewn throughout the episode. There was Don-Bobby, Ginsberg-Ginsbergs father, and then Stan brings up the idea of fatherhood with Peggy.
The Martin Luther King agenda and assassination is all about change. So I think the question Mad Men brought up today was how do you teach your kid to live in a world that is so radically different than the one you grew up in? The episode is called The Flood, where the world that was was destroyed, and a new world begins. This is a type of what happened throughout the 60s with the change that occurred.
For Ginsberg’s father, he doesn’t seem to realize how much things have changed. He still seems to believe on some level that it is the father’s responsibility to find a mate for their son or daughter, and when the son clearly is not responding to that level of interference in their lives, he gets angry. Ginsberg has a dysfunctional relationship with his father, and his father’s inability to even see the generational gap is a big reason why.
We see something similar with Megan’s Dad, where on the phone he’s trying to give Megan dated intellect on the Martin Luther King assassination to try and teach his daughter something.
Don takes a completely different approach with Bobby. Don doesn’t force Bobby to see anything his way. He simply takes Bobby out to movies, lets him watch TV, and lets Bobby form his own insight about the world, unbiased from Don’s view of how things are. And when Bobby has questions about what he sees, whether it be the plot points in King Kong or the danger his political stepfather faces, Don is there to answer. (It’s a nice callback to the Hobo Code episode, where Don told Bobby to ask him anything, and he would never lie to him.) And when Bobby is able to see something about the world, in this case that people go to movies when they are sad, Don wells up with pride at his level of awareness.
Even Abe and Peggy’s storyline was leading up to the point where Abe mentioned they may one day be raising children, and making considerations for the future based on that. I need to rewatch the episode to remember the logic he used for West side over east side, but there’s the idea of properly raising children there, and considering how the change New York is going to is going to affect the value and environment where they live.
Good catches, Other Scott.
Abe’s rationale for preferring the west side is he wants his and Peggy’s kids to grow up in a multicultural environment (unlike the one on the east side).
I felt the episode was very good, being young and having TV and the internet to get my information its interesting to see how people heard new like that. In a restaurant on the radio, and seeing everyone sharing the emotions felt. As for Don, Jon Hamm always does his best when Don has a true confessions and is actually honest. It is clearly his worst fear to be like his father, and the brief moment of pride and love he felt for Bobby was a revelation for him that maybe he can be a better man. If that’s true we’ll have to see. Loved Roger with the insurance guy, and Stan’s expressions were priceless.
I thought it was sad that Randall’s allowed drugs to make him such a wacko, and Stan’s become such a pothead that he staggers like a drunk and looks like he’ll soon need someone to make sure he doesn’t get lost.
Don’t get me wrong; I did find the scene funny. But sad, too.
Abe is reminding me more and more of Michael Stivic.
Michael Stivic comment is very funny. Meat head was always so comically self-righteous, and so flawed. But that was to provide balance from the Left. Funny observation.
I might be tip-towing right up to the “no politics” line but did anybody take Harry’s “oh, everybody’s a racist now…” remark as a comment on the current political climate?
That comment sort of stuck out to me. Racist seems to be a more modern usage. I think someone would have said “prejudiced” or “bigoted” then. I could be wrong tho, I base my reference on “All In the Family”.
Was this the first M.M. episode ever with no sex scene? Just curious. They seem to be rare.
(The Jon Hamm/American ad is playing on CNBC as I write this! Guess we’ll be seeing a lot more of it.)
My husband and I saw that ad for the first time last night. He’s a huge opera fan and immediately commented on the music. My response was, “Listen, that’s Jon Hamm!” Whenever I hear him doing the voice over in a commercial, I picture Don giving the pitch to a prospective client. I guess that’s one reason he’s in demand for commercials.