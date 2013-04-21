Review: ‘Mad Men’ – ‘To Have and To Hold’

A review of tonight’s “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as I imagine Joe Namath in a straw hat…
“It’s a hell of a lot better than letting my imagination run wild.” -Don
Don and Peggy present two diametrically opposed pitches to Timmy from Heinz. Don’s is built around what you can’t see, with the promise that the readers’ imagination will be more powerful than anything he and Stan can show them. Peggy goes literal, giving Timmy the ketchup bottle he missed in Don’s ad, big and bold as life. It leaves nothing to the imagination, but catches the eye nonetheless.
Yet even though Peggy seems to be winning the day – and even steals Don’s old line about changing the conversation, which an eavesdropping Don appreciates even as he realizes that he’s losing – Heinz ultimately doesn’t choose either pitch.(*) Throughout “To Have and To Hold,” characters make faulty assumptions based on their imagination, while the people who know better understand how lousy the actual situation is. And in the end, it doesn’t matter if you imagine reality or look straight at it, because you’re going to wind up unhappy.
(*) This information isn’t very well-conveyed at first – if you don’t know that J. Walter Thompson was another (real-life) ad agency, it’s easy to assume it’s the name of Timmy’s colleague, and that Cutler, Gleason and Chaough won the account – but Ted and Peggy’s glum demeanor makes their loss clear by scene’s end.
“To Have and To Hold” presents tales featuring four of Don’s secretaries, past and present(**), none of them especially pleased with where life finds them in the spring of 1968. Let’s start with Dawn, if only because it’s her first standalone storyline – and, therefore, the first time “Mad Men” has taken even a cursory look at the racial strife of the era from an insider’s perspective. Dawn’s marriage-bound friend Nikki has her impression of what Dawn’s work life must be like, but Dawn explains just how isolated she feels, with no sense of office politics, even as she’s aware that “everybody’s scared there.” After Scarlett nearly gets her fired, Dawn resolves to model herself more after Joan, assuming she’ll be okay alienating everyone else so long as she has the respect of the agency’s only female partner. But Joan, knowing what she went through to get to this point, responds to the idea in a “careful what you wish for” tone.
(**) I like to imagine an alternate version of the episode involving Allison and Lois as Skid Row alcoholics, Allison constantly lamenting her bad timing in trying to have a relationship with Don, Lois having PTSD about running over Guy’s foot, and both of them being haunted by the ghost of Miss Blankenship.
It’s a big Joan episode, after she had little more than cameos in the season’s first three hours. Through both a visit from her old friend Kate and an argument at work with Harry, she’s reminded not only of what she had to do to reach this position, but of all the mistaken assumptions everyone makes about her. Harry clearly knows about Joan’s night with Herb from Jaguar, and has built up an entire world in his head where it’s the only reason Joan belongs in that room, when we all know exactly how important Joan has been to both the old agency and the new one. Harry even imagines that Joan has gone straight to the other partners to tattle on him, when of course she would never bother them with so trivial and annoying a matter as this. What’s interesting about that conflict is that while Harry is from our perspective being a cruel sexist pig, from his own – where the television department’s been a huge part of the agency’s success, but he somehow didn’t get a partnership when it started because he wasn’t smart enough to ask for one – he has a legitimate beef. And when he brings up what Joan did in the dark, it casts a very clear shadow over the faces of the male partners, who would prefer not to be reminded of what Joan was asked to do. (For the sake of their own images of self, it’s better for them to focus on the many valuable professional skills Joan brings to the agency, rather than her night with Herb.)
Kate, meanwhile, comes to New York envious of the glamorous life she thinks Joan has, and ropes her into an exotic night that lands them in the very un-Joan setting of the East Village. (As we saw last year when she went for drinks with Don, Joan’s very much of the previous generation.) As they nurse hangovers in Joan’s bed the morning after, Joan tries to set her friend straight on what her work life is really like, but Kate points out that it ultimately doesn’t matter: “I don’t care how they make you feel. It’s right in front of you for the taking.”
Peggy doesn’t show up until very late in the episode – so late, in fact, that I had written this off as one where they balanced the budget by leaving Elisabeth Moss and Kevin Rahm out of it – but she makes her time count with the great Heinz pitch. But because she doesn’t win the account, she’s burned several bridges (a bit with Don, but a lot with Stan, who flips her the bird on his way out of the bar) for nothing, just as Don and Pete burned SCDP’s relationship with vinegars, sauces and beans for a shot at ketchup. (Don’s been down this road before, though at least the old agency knew it would be losing Mohawk whether or not they landed American Airlines.) Each had dreams of ketchup bottles dancing in their heads (though only Peggy put the actual bottle on her ad the way Timmy wanted), and wound up worse off than they were before their respective secret missions(***) began.
(***) More imaginations running wild: Ginsberg drives himself nuts trying to figure out what Stan is up to in the room with tinfoil on the windows.
The episode takes its title from Megan’s (fictional) soap opera, while depicting the very real one Megan is an unwitting part of. Don seethes at the image of her kissing another man, even if it’s just acting, and implies she’s a whore – and when Dick Whitman calls you a whore (as he once did, even more overtly, to Betty in the season 3 finale), your marriage is pretty much over – before heading straight to Sylvia’s apartment, where he even puts a penny in her hand before they fall onto bed to kiss just like “Corinne” did with “Rafe.”
We already know that Don imagined a version of Megan that was much less complicated than the reality, just as she did with him. Now they’re just going through the motions, each pretending at different times to be happy to be around each other – swingers(****) Mel and Arlene appear to have a much healthier relationship, even if they have to bring outside parties in to keep things lively – while Don’s passion is much more engaged by Sylvia. (The temperature in my living room seems to go up about 10 degrees every time Jon Hamm and Linda Cardellini are on screen together.)
(****) Hamm’s lip curling in disgust and confusion never fails to amuse me, so the entire dinner with Mel and Arlene was a delight.
Yet even in that affair, there’s what Don imagines is happening and may actually be happening. As they prepare to have sex, he’s distracted by the cross she wears around her neck. He suggests, only half-joking, that she uses it to pray for his return when he’s not around, but she tells him bluntly that she prays “For you to find peace.” Remember, this is the woman who didn’t flinch when he told her that he wanted to stop doing this, but instead replied with empathy, “I know.” Though Sylvia is as turned on by Don as he is by her, she also has no illusions whatsoever about what’s happening here. She doesn’t have to create an image in her head about what they’re doing, because she can see it clearly. And she knows that – like all the crying, scared people Dawn sees as she tries to make sense of life at a white ad agency – they’re just sad.
Some other thoughts:
* I’m so pleased that Peggy and Ted are working together, not only because it allows Peggy to grow as a character, but because it allows for great moments like the stand-off between the rival creative teams outside the hotel suite. We saw some similar beats when Ted first showed up in season 4, but they didn’t have nearly the weight, because Ted was just a fly buzzing in Don’s ear and didn’t have someone we knew and liked standing right beside him.
* It’s easy to joke that Ted McGinley (who played Mel) has just killed “Mad Men,” except that 1)He’s joined several shows that lasted for years after he showed up, and 2)He’s actually done some very good work in smaller dramatic parts, like his stint on “Sports Night.”
* Other guest stars of note: Joanna Going (who starred in a revival of “Dark Shadows” – the soap Megan didn’t get cast on – in the early ’90s) as Arlene, Marley Shelton (who, as a commenter points out below, starred in a different attempt to revive “Dark Shadows” in the mid-00s) as Kate, and Mark Derwin as Pierre Cossette, who actually produced a primetime musical special built around Joe Namath in 1968. (I can find no video from the original “Super Night at the Super Bowl,” but here’s another edition from the late ’70s, also with Namath and friends. It’s… something.)
* Fair is fair: last week, I complained about the seemingly random act breaks, so tonight I have to bring up just how good the cut to commercial was after Joan chased Meredith out of the conference room following Harry’s interruption of the partners meeting.
* Roger’s amusement at Harry is a never-ending source of entertainment for the rest of us, no? The later scene in Cooper’s office, meanwhile, offered us an interesting bit of backstory, as Harry says that Bert used to be Harry. Obviously, there wasn’t a television department before the original Sterling Cooper was founded, but is he suggesting that Bert was once a lowly media department employee the way Harry was in season 1?
* More and more talk of Vietnam, both during the meeting with Ken’s father-in-law and then at the swingers dinner with Mel and Arlene. And of course the chasm between the counter-culture and the traditional culture remains huge, whether it’s Joan trying to fit in at The Electric Circus or Don being weirded out by the swingers (though the much more forward-looking Megan was, as well). Among the reasons he’s so drawn to Sylvia is that she’s close in age and temperament to him; he doesn’t have to struggle to understand her the way he so often does with Megan.
* Inflation calculator at work: if Harry makes $22,000 a year in 1968, he makes a little over $143,000 in 2013 dollars.
* Always love it when the score goes for a caper flavor, bringing back fond memories of “Shut the Door, Have a Seat.”
* Nice pull by James Poniewozik on Twitter, who found a poster from The Electric Circus circa 1967. The song playing in the background was “Bonnie & Clyde.”
* Pete Campbell, still trying to be Don Draper, and still not understanding how huge the gap between them is: he offers Don the use of his shag pad, and Don contemptuously replies that he already lives in the city. Pete has nothing to offer, or teach, Don in this area.
* Still, Don has respect for Pete overall, which is a lot more than you can say about his feelings for Bob Benson. It’s hilarious how little interest Don has in anything this young haircut has to do or say.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Waited all night for your review. Thanks for working hard!
I loved the line…”For you to find peace.”
It brought tears to my eyes. So amazing and to the point.
Reminded me of the different ways Mad Men’s characters try to find excitement and peace (oftentimes, and ironically, via the same pursuit):
– Sexual affairs = cocaine (Sylvia and Don kiss in the elevator – not realizing Jonesy might have them on camera – then wipe their mouths, just as those who toke cocaine wipe their noses)
– Religion (Sylvia and her religious icons. When Don asked her to remove her cross, I couldn’t help but think of this quotation by Marx: “Religion is the opiate of the people.”)
– Alcohol (all the characters; some more than others)
– Marijuana (many characters)
While I appreciated that line for what it says about Don, it also bothered me because it made her seem morally superior. Why is she praying for HIM to find peace? Why not for both of them? She’s cheating on her husband, too, and seemed pretty conflicted about it last week. Four episodes in, it feels like Lydia is whoever the show needs her to be in any given episode, to shed light on various aspects of Don. I really hope she becomes a little more of an entity, the way most of Don’s long-term mistresses have been.
I did, however, enjoy the implication that Don was bothered by the cross. I’ve always kind of wondered about Don’s religious beliefs. We know he had a strict Christian upbringing, at least until a certain age. And the premiere toyed with his fixation with heaven. I hope they do more with that as the season goes on.
Don Draper is a vampire. (metaphorically)
That’s what’s going on with the cross business.
CRAIG: “While I appreciated that line for what it says about Don, it also bothered me because it made her seem morally superior. Why is she praying for HIM to find peace? Why not for both of them?”
—
Sylvia doesn’t feel that she’s superior to Don. She just has a very clear-eyed view of what their affair actually is. What we’ve seen from Don over the years is that he gets involved hoping to find some sort of peace or resolution or answer or *something*. Sylvia has no such disillusions.
Tom, your comment about Don/vampire is interesting. In folklore, vampires had to be invited into the homes of their victims.
In the scene when Don goes to Sylvia’s for their tryst, the camera zoom-in of Don’s hands lifting the doormat and retrieving the penny so reminded me of the key under the hallway stair carpet scene(s) in Hitchcock’s “Dial M for Murder.” The similarity continued with Don and Sylvia’s discussion about the length of time the penny could have remained there. In “DMFM,” the placement and removal of a key underneath a stair carpet sealed the fate of the Ray Miland character. It’s the tiny details like keys and pennies that trip up the best plans.
CRAIG: Before Sylvia says “For you to find peace,” Don has thrown a rather snarky line at her like “Do you get on your knees and pray for absolution?” Sylvia really does understand Don, and I think he knows it after she says that.
I found that line foreboding for Don.
When Sylvia told Don, “(I pray) for you to find peace,” it suddenly hit me that she is the new Anna Draper in his life (though Don’s relationship with Anna was platonic). It reminded me of Anna’s very poignant line to him during the Tarot card reading, “The only thing keeping you from being happy is the belief that you are alone.”
I thought it was a terrible line. No one would ever say that to someone they’re having an affair with. That was Mad Men’s self-indulgence at its worst.
The only time Don is going to find peace is when he dies. Perhaps Don is the silohuetted figure plunging to his death we see each week in the opening credits.
What does it say , that I muttered the line just before she did. That she is predictable? That Don is predictable? That the show did a good job of foreboding?
I don’t know that Megan would be completely turned-off by the idea of swinging. I partly think she was just telling Don what she thought he wanted to hear.
Agree- I think she was thinking of it if it would forward her career. Double standard that Don sleeps around, but almost calls his wife a prostitute because she liked her part.
Yes, I got the same suspicion, that Megan would have gone for it.
“So you like to watch..” Hilarious, brings back Don’s mommy issues..
“Were you going to brush your teeth at least before you came home?” was Don’s line to Megan during their fight about her love scene. Interesting how he sneaked downstairs New Year’s Eve to carry on with Sylvia, then returned upstairs in the morning just in time to find Megan waking up and kiss her. Don Draper, the ultimate hypocrite, eh?
Also, is it a stretch to imagine that Roger was thinking about that time he bribed Harry to give up his office during their two scenes together? That was one of my favorite moments from Season 5.
“This is a transaction. If you don’t like it, we can have the conversation you thought we were having.”
Also, it would have been hilarious to see Roger pull out $23,500 cash.
lol that would have been hilarious. he never did learn to stop carrying around so much cash.
but something tells me that this is that last time he can throw cash at harry.
Did Roger have to call in Bert cause he couldn’t afford to pay off Harry this time, or did Bert and Roger just make a “sterling/cooper” executive decision?
So happy for Harry. That was a great scene and a deserved scene. instead of the creepy Harry we get most weeks, we get the Harry who deserves to be a partner.
But who knows? next week he might go back to creepy harry again.
Not sure if Bert was implying Harry should be fired?
Financially, Harry deserves to be a partner. He’s not wrong that he brings in huge revenue. But so often in business, it’s personalities that matter (which is why there are so many seemingly less talented people who achieve great success) and pretty much all the partners think Harry is a creep. Because he is. His transformation from the sweet nerdy guy who felt so terrible about his one night stand with Hildy to this smarmy, self centered a-hole has been one of the best parts of the show. And totally realistic, too.
LOLOLOLOLOL re: Roger w/$23,500 in cash…. Clearly Roger has all the literally LOL lines, even indirectly through your comment.
I know the writers dole this out frugally but it wouldn’t kill them to throw in a little more Roger last night!!
@MEG- Actually, I’d argue the opposite. That while they’d like to keep Harry at bay because of his personality they’re being put in a tough spot because of what he means to the firm financially. It goes back to what Saul told Harry in Season 1, that he needed to find a way to make himself invaluable to the company. Well, he did that and now he’s flexing his muscles. If the company suddenly wants to act on principle and refuse him I’d be shocked, because Harry has a lot of leverage that can take down the agency if he decides to leave.
Harry is completely replaceable. His leaving wouldn’t take down the agency any more than Peggy’s leaving. In fact, I think if she had his Rolodex, Joan could step right into his position and do just as well. I hope she does.
@CABO- “In fact, I think if she had his Rolodex…” She doesn’t. That’s the point. I love Joan and think she’s great, but SHE’S completely replaceable. All she knows is the office of SDCP, the money flows through Harry, Pete, and to a certain extent Don. They even allude to this in the pilot when Paul is giving Peggy a tour.
Of course Joan could DO Harry’s job. Most people could do most jobs if given the opportunity. Harry’s not irreplaceable because of his competency, it’s because of his unique position within the firm that gives him leverage.
No, you misunderstand me. In the olden days, the Rolodex was actually kept in the office and when a company was about to fire you, the first thing they’d do is have go in your office and take your Rolodex. If they decided to let Harry go, they’d confiscate his files and contacts first. And then life at SCDP would proceed normally.
If Harry quit and took his contacts with him, it would sting, but he could totally be replaced. It’s New York in 1968; there are TV media buyers and sellers in every ad agency just as good or better than Harry.
MEG: Harry isn’t the only “smarmy, self-centered a-hole” in that conference room. That’s the hypocrisy of it all. Don? Pete? Roger? Joan? They’re ALL self-centred, elitist a-holes. Why is Harry not included? That’s what Harry wants to know… they are no different than he is.
I read the Don/Pete conversation the exact opposite way. Don’s clearly contemptuous of Pete’s offer, but afterwards Pete practically rolls his eyes. If nothing else, Pete can smell hypocrisy.
I am totally with you. Pete knows Don lives in the city, he was offering the apartment as a shag pad, letting the holier-than-thou philanderer know that his duplicity is not so well hidden as he believes, and Don feigns ignorance? To make Pete look bad? Don’t get me wrong, I cannot stand Pete Campbell, but Don’s appeal is rapidly descending to nothing more than decorative. Fail Mr Draper-Whitman.
I thought Arlene was Jami Gertz, I thought Kate was Heather Graham and I didn’t recognize Ted McGinley at all. The fashion of the 60s is throwing me off — or it’s time for new glasses!
I thought Kate was Heather Graham for a minute as well!
I don’t wear glasses and I couldn’t put my finger – even as I had one of those “I know this actor” moments – on Ted McGinley either. Perhaps because he’s permanently etched in my brain as an Adam’s college QB.
I thought it was William Devane!
The Adams Atoms!!
Yes, looked like Jamie Gertz! It was bothering me, and I don’t recognize the name of the actual actress.
Another great review! I stayed up just to make sure that Peggy didn’t win the pitch. I read it that way on the screen but saw another review saying that they won Ketchup, and thought I had gone crazy. Thank you for clearing that up!
I just wonder why Ginsberg wasn’t brought it to help Stan and Don? The easy explanation is that Ginsberg would go around telling everyone that he was doing Heinz and that beans and sauces would know a week before the pitch. The other explanation I can come up with is that after Don ditched the Sno Ball campaign, he no longer wants to be dependent on Ginsberg. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that Sylvia seems to have his creative going again.
Not going to be the best episode of the season, but after watching Game of Thrones almost anything would have been a letdown tonight.
Ginsberg made it clear, in earlier episodes, that he can’t keep secrets. And yes, about Don and the Sno Ball campaign.
I was thinking about that too. But isn’t Stan just an art guy in which case Don would be coming up with the slogan?
Yes, in order to keep it small Don was doing the copy, Stan art.
It needed to be written for Stan to be involved because it makes the eventual face-off with Peggy at the office (and later at the bar)more compelling.
It’s not really an either/or thing with Harry and Joan though, is it? I mean, we can think he’s being obnoxious to Joan and think that he has a legitimate beef and based on the kind of game he showed tonight probably should be a partner. Likewise, we can know how valuable Joan really is to the agency and also acknowledge that her partnership is ill-gotten all the same.
Personally, I was a little proud of Harry tonight. Not all the way, of course, but for a guy who’s seemed obsessed with just keeping his head above water he seems to be coming into his own.
Joan’s partnership is certainly not ill-gotten. Her contribution was just as crucial to the success of the company as Lane doing the courtesy of firing them from the old company.
But the reason she’s a partner is the guy from Jaguar was a pig and demanded a night with her. Regardless of what she’s done for the firm in the past that’s not a legitimate way to get ahead.
Crucial? Yes. On the up and up? No.
What’s illegitimate about giving an important client what he’s asking for? She was asked to make an enormous sacrifice and asked for a big reward. It was their company and they had the choice whether to give her a share of the company or not. She didn’t steal a partnership, they chose to give it to her in exchange for doing them a big favor.
Are you really asking me what’s illegitimate about sleeping your way to success?
You’re reaching hard, Kyle.
I don’t think he’s reaching particularly. I’m sure Joan would have wished it could come in a different way, but I’m not sure how her sleeping with a client is all that different from the men in the office taking clients out so they can all sleep with prostitutes and cheat on their wives together. Is it wrong? Sure, but so are things that all of these people do.
Dunkelstein,
Sleeping the way to the top normally entails sleeping with a boss to get him to give you something you haven’t earned. It’s bad because it is putting the boss’ sexual interests ahead of the interests of the company (having the best people in the important positions).
This scenario was different in that they were asking Joan to do something that was very crucial to the future of the company. She made a large sacrifice and the partners sacrificed some of their equity as reward. It wasn’t a boss and a secretary conspiring against the company’s interests: It was the owners of a company making a deal with an employee. Like Lane, she performed a task that she was solely suited to perform and got rewarded with a partnership for it. Without Lane, no SCDP. Without Joan, perhaps SCDP wouldn’t have survived when they were already stretched very thin.
Kyle, your hypothetical situation notwithstanding you’re sort of missing my point. Someone who sleeps their way to the top in your scenario can still be eminently qualified and even be the best person for the job. The problem with it, ethically, is that they’re not being rewarded for hard work or results, they’re being rewarded because someone else in power happens to find them attractive and is willing to trade what they want for sex.
Joan didn’t get her partnership because she was the incredibly competent employee we all know her to be, she got it because the guy from Jaguar was willing to trade sex for business. She got it because she’s such a fetching redhead. Regardless of how important that was to the company at the time, that’s not a legitimate or ethical way to succeed. SDCP whored Joan out.
If Joan had killed someone and it saved the company, does that make it legitimate? Ethical? No. What determines whether something is good or ethical is not how much you or the people you work for can profit from it. Don knew that. That’s why he told Joan not to go through with it.
Reply to comment…
Disregard previous botched comment.
Anyway, Joan was being rewarded for results. The company was in dire financial straits with Lane constantly warning that they barely had enough to keep the business afloat. A major client was threatening to take his business elsewhere unless he got what he wanted. If Joan had declined their offer, SCDP may very well have gone under.
Certainly we can discuss whether or not what Joan did was principled or ethical or whatever. That’s the whole point. That was the large price Joan was paying.
But it doesn’t make her partnership illegitimate, any more than Lane’s unethical firing of talented employees from Sterling Cooper so that they could found SCDP. They both did something to help the new company succeed, crucially so, and earned their partnership.
Again, I’m not debating the necessity of what Joan did. My point is that something being of great benefit to you or the people you work for doesn’t make it ethical or right and that doing something unethical for personal benefit is the basic definition of achieving something being ill-gotten.
that last sentence should read “is the basic definiton of something being ill-gotten”.
Yeah, I have to agree with Dr. Dunkenstein on this one. We can split all the semantic hairs we want, but what Joan did was (though certainly understandable) not ethical, and her partnership is thus ill-gotten. But so is that of “Don Draper,” as he stole another man’s identity. They might have both deserved partnerships on the merits, but that doesn’t change what they had to do to get there. On this one, I found myself agreeing with Harry, even if his shots at Joan were out-of-line. He’s earned a partnership.
Sal wouldn’t sleep with a client and got fired. Joan sleeps with one and is made partner.
@John I don’t think you can equate Don and John like that exactly. Don didn’t assume the false identity as a quid pro quo to make it in the advertising business. His partnership was a result of the work he did under the fake name, not the fake name itself.
Joan, for all her major contributions and obvious intelligence, got the partnership and so secured her financial future. But what a price to pay for it! She’s clearly been damaged psychologically by the experience. I felt so sad for her throughout the course of her evening with Kate. On the upside, I was happy to see her divest herself of the supply room and the timecards. Maybe she needs to start seizing more on the work front again by letting some of that clerical stuff go. And I say this as someone who worked as a secretary for 20 years. Her inability, gorgeous and interesting as she she is, to secure a real relationship is depressing as hell.
I think we’re forgetting the era. Joan displayed leadership ability from the beginning. I won’t go into details, you’ve been watching. She was DESERVING of a partnership and as a woman on Madison Avenue in 1967, she was NEVER, EVER, EVER going to get it. She saw the opportunity, made her calculations, and went for it. The “morality” of it is for her to decide privately.
Others are free to feel anyway they want about it.
In an episode where Don told Megan what they call women who take money to “kiss” men, it’s pretty clear that Joan has paid a price for the Shaguar incident she’ll never be able to overcome. Everyone important at the office knows what she did, and none of them — least of all her — will ever be able to forget it.
Well, regardless of whether Joan is a good employee or not, she certainly would not be a partner under a traditional merit based system anyway. Even employees who are great at their jobs are not made partner. She is not in the advertising business. She does not bring in new business or is creative. Its like a great secretary being made partner in a law firm, does not happen. Only lawyers in a law firm make partner and only ad people make partner in an ad agency.
Lane was also just a middle manager who finagled a partnership when he was just a numbers guy, which is why he felt so much anxiety about it. Really, Joan would not have been made partner any other way than she did.
Interesting discussion about Joan. I really felt uncomfortable about her during that scene and when Harry made his mean comments I wanted someone to say something, but not sure what. Her parternership is so tainted by how she got it even though she is crucial to the company and the men do that sort of stuff all the time in their own way and it is ok. How much is it different in today’s world? The double standard with Megan and Don and Joan and the men at the table was so evident in the 60’s but I can’t see it is much different today. Another great way that Matt has made us think about women and their lives in the 60’s.
That firm is so dysfunctional its surprising its still open. People are still crying in the bathrooms. The people there are not only unlikable, they do not even like each other. No wonder they are miserable.
Harry has a legitimate beef. He brings in business and I think he finally figured out the only reason he is not partner is they do not like him. That would cause anyone to react badly and its hypocritical as they do not like Pete either and he made partner.
We seen before Harry was ok with Joan, but the fact she made partner how she did and he has not by being good at his job and bringing in business would rankle most people.
What struck me most was that if only Harry had realized Joan’s value back when she was doing his script-analysis work, they might both have an EARNED partnership by now.
Only other comment on this arc for the moment: I remind myself regularly of the various incomplete understandings involved in how Joan made her deal. Roger, Bert, and Lane all wrongly believe that Joan initially cottoned to the idea but simply was dickering over the price (and don’t think they wouldn’t ALL have known that old anecdote), while Joan for her part didn’t know they had been misled as to her interest, and Don to this day may or may not know that his little talk to her came too late to change the game. Ken was in on Herb’s early proposal, but saw it as too horrible to contemplate, and seeing it unfold gave him a distaste of what a partnership at SCDP involves. I was intrigued by his expression while watching Harry in the conference room and especially watching his exit.
“You’re reaching hard, Kyle.”
That’s what she said!
Didn’t Harry and Joan have a thing way back when? Maybe he’s so childishly eager to put her down out of his painfully unrequited love for her?
Joan had a thing with another one of the guys. The one who moved to Montclair NJ, forget his name.
Joan had a short fling with Paul Kinsey prior to the start of the 1st season.
Yes! Paul Kinsey was the guy who had the pretentious beard & pipe and for a while, an African-American girlfriend. Didn’t he go on a Freedom Ride during Season One? I think he was participating in the waning Beat Movement & if you remember, fancied himself a poet/playwright. Wasn’t it his play that the junior ad guys & secretaries drunkenly performed when they were stuck in the office overnite?
@ Barb — the way the guys just sat there and did nothing to defend Joan (who took one for the team, and was smart enough to get something for herself) — their silence reminded me of the silence in the hearing room when Anita Hill came forward to expose Clarence Thomas. A room full of men who had all done the same, no one said a mumbling word. Shameful.
@ Hank: “Sal wouldn’t sleep with a client and got fired. Joan sleeps with one and is made partner.” You hit it right on the head! I don’t understand why no one else sees that. Joan is lionized for her “courage,” “indispensability to the company,” and on and on, when all she did was prostitute herself in a way Sal refused to do and got punished for it. Yes, Sal did have a lot more to lose than Joan by prostituting himself because of the way the world viewed homosexuality at that time. Still, I find it very hypocritical that Joan is respected while Sal is loathed. And I find the treatment of his character to be extremely unfair, not to mention unsatisfying. The last we saw of him, he was standing in a phone booth in a seedy part of NYC, telling his wife not to wait up for him: almost like a death sentence. The producers threw his character away with no more regard than they had for Chauncy the dog in Season 2 (or 3).
Ginsberg has been under utilized so far this season, last season he was coming up with all the best ideas that helped the company.
He came up with THE idea. All their current success probably comes from that contract. It’s like their new Lucky Strike.
Did I miss Alison Brie in any scenes this evening? She was billed as a guest star in the opening credits but didn’t see her in anything involving Pete and his awful shag pad.
Yeah, I can’t believe Pete brought clients – or Don – to that dismal studio apt.
Thanks to the Screen Actors Guild, names will be credited, but that doesnt mean they’d be shown.
I kinda like the surprise of it anway.
re: using the same credits for each episode – is this a new thing? I seem to recall they used to accurately reflect who would appear in the episode.
I noticed this also, and because I love scenes in which Alison plays Trudy, I was disappointed. I’m not aware of any other instance in this series when a guest star (as opposed to the regular cast) was billed but did not appear. Perhaps an intended scene got cut, and nobody thought to modify the opening credits. If so, this is carelessness not typical of Mad Men. (Although what about the false portrayal of the St. Marks Place neighborhood at the beginning of this season? Is the famous/obsessive MM attention to detail slipping in its later years?)
I really hope that Dawn and Joan form the friendship that I always wished that Joan and Peggy had. I feel for Dawn – it’s 2013, and her experience is mine.
i am so sad that Peggy lost a true friend…that is something not worth risking.
and whoa whoa whoa…did Joan just admit that she was married briefly for 6 months before Dr. Douche…
this is a bit silly but I expected to see Baby Kevin with a puff of white hair – I know, I know -totally ridiculous, but my mind went there.
Harry has painted a giant target on Joan – it seemed to come out of nowhere…he use to be scared of her! He has a legitimate argument of why he earned partnership, and he could have made his case without putting Joan down. I really want him to get his comeuppence…but I feel he will become successful and sleazier…sigh
Stan’s angry but I’d be surprised if Stan ends his friendship with Peggy over this. Their relationship will just have to adjust.
I’m with you… that got slipped in there about Joan… That she was married for six months to someone both she and Kate grew up with. Someone named Scott. Still reeling from the final scene, which was heartbreaking. Sylvia is the new Rachel in understanding Don in a way none of the other women have….even Faye.
Did she actually say she was married? I got the impression she was talking about an old boyfriend of 6 months.
I wasn’t sure if they meant her marriage to the doctor- if that was only six months ? Or someone else- maybe her affair with Roger and she told Kate she had been married out of shame??
It definitely was implied Joan was married. And not that this fact has to be related, but remember that when she went to the doctor (season 3?) they discussed that she’d had at least one “procedure” prior to the one he knew about. As for Good-Riddance Greg, definitely married longer than six months, and to me it was quite clear that the writers were dropping in the first of a pair of dropping shoes.
Don was so utterly, utterly unpleasant and unlikable in this episode that I found myself momentarily *eager* for the final episode of the series. (When Sylvia mentioned his finding peace, I called out, “Maybe in season seven!”)
Incidentally, also OT to this thread but not to the review, I thought Peggy’s pitch was better than Don’s, even if it WAS more conventional and clearly showed influences from his earlier campaigns apart from the one blatant steal.
I flipped over that scene, too, had to watch it twice just to make sure. Yes, Joan was married to someone named Scott for 6 months back when they wer “kids”. Yeow!
re – Peggy and Stan; I’m glad this happened only because she would never have deliberately burned bridges between herself and this nasty, smarmy man who has made the work environment so untenable for women at all levels at SCDP. He’s the main reason for the frat boy rudeness younger workers have felt free to exhibit.
re – Harry the Sleaze – I can’t even say he’s forgotten that the ONLY reason he was able to make something out of the media department in its infancy was the quick smart analyses Joan produced as she slogged through scripts looking for ad opportunities/pitfalls. But that’s one of those George Bailey epiphanies only a George Bailey perceptiveness would appreciate. Also, let’s please remember the part that money and legacy played in the positions of Sterling and Cooper. Not sure how that makes those guys more worthy than Joan, who was the ONLY reason that SCDP was able to pull off their caper and regroup in “Have a Seat” (Don’s reaction as he walks in and sees her in full gear-“What a good idea”)
Harry’s hate for Joan is not new. He’s a little man, who perpetually feels underestimated – so much so that he’s never had the insight to recognize talent in someone else and when he does, his only reaction is to feel threatened by it.
When he felt Joan was below him in standing, in his opinion, he could disguise the fact that he was scared of her and joke about it. But now she’s surpassed him, and she’s his competition. If he hadn’t known what happened I think he might still not have believed she earned it, but now he knows he simply feels he has the right and power to attack her openly.
(I hate him, I really do.)
Joan = Female Don Draper. Secret past – previous marriage. Secret present – her kid is Roger’s. Living a lie – only partner because she slept her way to the top. Like Don, she is living a double life.
Omar, you hit the nail on the head!
Good to see an episode finally with some pace to it and always great to see a Joan focused episode but at the same time her sleeping with Herb remains a tough pill to swallow.
I mean what exactly is the Joan character trying to tell us? On one hand she is phenomenal in every way where her fetching looks along with her gender mean nothing, on the other what they did with her character took away from that leaving us with no other choice but to be constantly reminded of not just what she did but by extension her gender and her looks. To me the beauty, no pun intended, dare I say genius of the Joan character rested that you appreciated her for who she was and it had nothing to do with anything but her intelligence. She went against stereotype, now she is the very essence of a stereotype and that’s a shame.
By extension if we are to take Peggy as the next generation combination of Don & Joan, what does this say about her? Both in a narrow and broad sense.
I always appreciate shows and films that have something to say which doesn’t necessarily mean they have to be clear because I certainly enjoy obtuse but in this case the decision to have Joan prostitute herself for a promotion continues to cloud Mad Men.
A note on Linda Cardellini’s character, where I have to disagree with Alan, Don & her are snoozefest of awkwardness. I keep watching these scenes and find myself asking, why are these two people in bed together? What is the basis of their relationship? Is there any appeal to her for Don outside of the fact that she’s there and available? As in ‘too lazy to have an affair with anybody else so I’ll mess with a woman from my building? Yes there’s been small allusions to religion and domination thru her but nothing to justify Don being turned on to having a full on affair with the woman like he has with others.
What exactly is so phenomenal about her? She treats everyone in the office like sh!t. She doesn’t treat her friends very well either. She’s incredibly arrogant with little reason for being so. She married a gigantic d-bag and stayed married to him after he raped her. She doesn’t seem to have a whole lot of time for her child. She slept with the Jaguar guy to get a promotion. The skills that she has demonstrated in the office are that of an office manager rather than an account executive or a creative. Those skills still aren’t valuable in today’s work environment, let alone the 60’s, yet she complains that she doesn’t get enough respect.
But, you know, Boobs!
“Those skills aren’t valuable”? Have you forgotten the heist on Sterling Cooper, which wouldn’t have been half as successful without Joan because nobody knew what was what?
(I’m going to ignore the fact that getting raped by your fiance is apparently deemed an argument against someone being phenomenal, because wow.)
I didn’t feel good about Joan last night either. She was mean to Dawn and then harsh with the secretary at the meeting. No wonder Dawn says everyone is crying and upset at work. I thought she really looked out of place at the bar kissing that guy and I felt bad for her. She seemed desperate. Then giving the keys to Dawn and making her feel special and needed only to say it is a punishment. Why would Dawn want her to like her? If I worked there I wouldn’t like Joan either. I do love her interactions with Roger and Don and like it when they show her softer side. Maybe that is what Matt W. wants us to feel about her: conflicted.
Hang on PA! It’s not getting raped by your fiance that is an argument against being phenomenal.
It’s being raped by your fiance and then *still* choosing to marry the douche. It didn’t matter that he was a rapist as long as he was a doctor? WTH?
Barb, how was Joan mean to Dawn? Dawn helped an employee alter a timecard. It’s grounds for termination at most places. I think Joan was incredibly gracious with Dawn, and giving her more responsibility was a good way to test if her apology was legitimate. If so, it won’t happen again.
I feel the same about the Sylvia character and I rolled my eyes at the “praying that you find peace” comment. Why doesn’t she pray that she finds her own peace, since she’s clearly not happy in her marriage or wouldn’t be sleeping with Don while semi-befriending his wife in a creepy way.
I wouldn’t say that Joan was mean, nor would I say she was gracious. She was a stereotypical boss, possibly acting in a way that was more accepted 50 years ago–taking out her frustrations by acting snotty to underlings because she can. She could have handled the Scarlett situation more gracefully, but then again Scarlett lied to her face and that was the biggest problem. But Joan pays attention to these things in a way that none of the other partners do, because she’s been there and knows what to look for. But she shouldn’t have fired Scarlett without talking to Harry first.
Kyle I agree, considering how Joan’s authority was trampled on her treatment of Dawn when many others in her position would have fired her as a way of taking out frustration was another example of Joan’s managements skill as well as level headedness as a human being.
Now she’s certainly no picnic to work for but what competent person on earth is? Certainly nobody in that office but she most certainly is fair which is more than you can say for most.
Barb I think you make a valuable point regarding how we’re supposed to view Joan. Problem is with her having prostituted herself, the conflict ends.
GIIIIIRL, oh man that comment of Sylvia’s was so out of place, full of more cheese than a Wisconsin farm. Mad Men walks a fine line between being a drama making keen insights on society and being a schmaltzy soap opera cheesefest. Thus far the Don & Sylvia storyline lies firmly in the latter.
@KM: All right, I took a shortcut, but I still don’t see how ‘choosing to marry a rapist douchebag’ fits that list up there, which paints it as a personal flaw right in between ‘arrogant’ and ‘bad mother’.
Sad, yes. Mistake, yes. But painting it as purely mercenary doesn’t do any justice to Joan’s character. Or the myriad ways people respond to being raped by a partner.
Would Don or Pete or Roger screw somebody for the good of the company?
Joan might have made a coldly calculated move to ensure her ability to provide for the child she has been left to raise on her own..
Would Don or Pete or Roger screw somebody for the good of the company?
Does taking a potential client (Jaguar) to a brothel count? Only Don refused to sleep with any of the prostitutes and we know that had more to do with his background than his morals (“I grew up in a place like this”).
I’m thinking Don, Pete and Roger aren’t really the arbiters of morality at SCDP. Ken wouldn’t. Bert wouldn’t. Peggy wouldn’t. Dawn wouldn’t. Other than those 4, I’m pretty sure everyone else would at least think about it.
@CABO Heh, I thought that was a rhetorical question because in my mind there was no possible answer than: yes, absolutely. All three of them.
(but note that the context for Joan is completely different. ‘would they sell some of their dignity for the company’ would be a better question.)
What Don, Roger & Pete would do is irrelevant in relation to Joan for a double standard is in play.
On Joan and douchebag rapist: abuse is a very real problem and logic is not relevant when asking someone to leave their abusive partner. It takes manipulation and incredible self-awareness to be an abuser. Please stop victim-blaming.
EAS- I completely agree. I think people think Joan is wonderful because we are constantly told “Joan is wonderful!” She certainly has some admirable qualities, is tough and is hot, but she’s not a very good person, certainly no better then the men on the show. And yet she constantly gets a pass because “she’s a woman in a man’s world. Seems like a total double standard. She should be judged by her actions and shortcomings just like the men on the show.
On Joan and her rapist: In the 60’s, fiances didn’t rape their fiancees. There was no “date rape”. A guy you had slept with before who wanted to do it again, and you said no, but he did it anyway? A jerk, an arrogant pr*ck, sure, but not a rapist. Joan would never have thought of him that way.
Peewhy, I don’t think Greg had the personality of a typical abuser (isolation, undermining self-esteem, fostering fear etc), just a 1st class a-hole.
Elaine, I see your point. But my POV is, Joan *knew* he wasn’t a “good man” and she married him anyway. She wasn’t already trapped in a bad marriage. She had the means and freedom and inner strength to walk away but she chose to stay. MW made it pretty clear that marrying a doctor was Joan’s goal. So, yeah. That was pretty calculating in her part, and a huge character flaw to overlook.
Are we forgetting that (as the story goes from season 1) Joan was screwing Roger, married (Mona) and with 2 children? And we heard later that she had previously dated Paul Kinsey as well? She’s been sleeping with anyone at SCDP (or the doctor when she was looking for a way out) because she knows she CAN’T make it on her own in that hierarchy of the times. I still have no idea why her character is loved by so many of you when she’s just as bad as the rest of them, gorgeous looks notwithstanding.
JT, I’m not forgetting. She’s an interesting character and I like that she’s part of MM, but I don’t love her, respect her, or aspire to be like her. She IS as bad as the rest of them – remember that line when she and Don were in the Midtown bar after riding around in the Jaguar? “Maybe that’s just the way *she* is.” I took that to mean ‘someone who’s willing so have affairs with married men’. Yuck.
EAS, I mentioned in a reply to another thread that Joan is basically female Don Draper because she lives a lie / double life. She’s also like Don because she does a lot of bad things but people still seem to love and sympathize with her character. There’s not much that make her or Don likeable but we always seem to be rooting for & admiring them. It must be for superficial reasons (their looks) because at this point it doesn’t seem like Weiner and company are writing them in any redeemable way.
Omar, EAS and many others: let me join the chorus of your voices reinforcing the POV that the “Joan is wonderful” routine has worn thin LONG ago. As with most things in Hollywood, looks are the most valuable commodity. This is the wrong place to look for truth and justice. “The Twilight Zone” this ain’t. It’s a good drama, but its characters are becoming less sympathetic. Though I do sympathize with Megan, Dawn, Ken, Peggy, Joan’s mother, Henry Francis and even Harry to a degree (he was certainly right about having earned a partnership, and finally spoke up about it in a way other characters have done before).
So glad Alan mentioned Bob Benson so I can unleash my completely ambitious and unlikely to be correct theory.
It is my belief that Bob Benson is the bastard son of Dick Whitman and a prostitute that took Don’s virginity. He has tracked Dick down and inserted himself intro Don Draper’s world.
My backing:
1. James Wolk is a well-respected actor who has already fronted his own show, albeit an unsuccessful one. You don’t add him to the cast for a role of equivalent importance of a Stan or Danny. You clearly are going to give him material to play. Is he this season’s Duck Phillips or Richie Aprile? Maybe, but what if he is something else?
2. Jon Hamm is 42. James Wolk is 28. Age-wise, it tracks.
3. It explains the utility of the flashbacks we saw last week and any future flashbacks we see of teenage Don living in the brothel. Much like how we were gradually introduced to the idea of Anna Draper, these flashbacks likely will have some sort of plot ramifications eventually. This season seems a lot about Don as a lover/man and where better to learn about that see him lose his virginity. If we go back to the brothel at any point, it means this might actually be in play.
4. It adds irony/resonance to Megan’s miscarriage last week in that Dick/Don might already have another kid.
5. Bob’s way of working himself into a job and power resembles Don’s tactics with Roger in “Waldorf Stories” quite a bit.
6. It would give this season an endgame that’s not entirely clear yet.
Thoughts? I know Bob briefly talked of his back-story but that could have been a lie or been leaving out a lot.
Well, it’s better than Van Alden as the next Attorney General.
I like this theory. This would mean that Don has two sons named Bobby.
That would be interesting. It’s true that it does seem to parallel Don ingratiating himself with Roger. Hmm. And it might come to expose Dick Whitman to everyone in the office, which would turn things upside down. Intriguing idea.
Interesting idea. They had a similar story line in Desperate Housewives.
wow, cool theory! i can see it…they’ve got the tall/dark/handsome thing in common, and i agree about the waldorf stories moment.
Actually it would mean Don has four sons named Bobby.
I doubt it. He already said to Pete Campbell that his family goes back 3 generations at Brown, Brothers? and Harriman. I think he’s a foil to Pete, just smarmy in a different way, and will find some way to work his way up to power in the firm off of the other partners’ weaknesses.
Bob Benson is, like Pete Campbell, part of the NYC elite. In the last episode, he said he had worked in finance. Pete asked, “What house?”, meaning which investment banking firm. Benson answered Brown Brothers, Harriman and said his family had been with the firm for several generations. He and Pete were speaking a language known to the upper classes: “house” for firm; “country” for suburb, etc.
Reply to comment…
I like the theory over at lippsisters.com – that Bob is Death without the hooded cape and the sickle, but Death nonetheless. And Don’s Death.
love the van alden reference above :)
I agree that Bob Benson is there for a reason that we’ll learn more about later. But in addition to the BBH background, we know he has a Wharton MBA. Unlikely that fits with your theory.
Instead, note the finance background (Wharton, MBA, BBH). I expect some further corporate intrigue that connects Bob Benson and $$$. For example, SCDP finds itself in another cash crunch, and Bob Benson offers the partners an infusion of cash (through his relatives) that comes with some interesting strings attached. What sad comeuppance it would be to have Roger, Don and gang answering to the young punk.
I doubt it too – it doesn’t seem to be Weiner’s style to just spring this on viewers. Benson would have had to be brought in gradually, and not a deus ex machina, which is what this theory is all about. Weiner is more subtle, and artistic. Heavy handed plot devices aren’t his thing.
Interesting… This is equally outrageous, butI think it would be more likely twist that Bob is some kind of G-Man or someone working a corporate espionage angle. We’ve all seen the posters with Don looking over his shoulder, Bob could be the one that finally blows Don’s indentity situation out of the water.
BBH was Goldman Sachs from roughly the turn of the century to the 1970’s. Paul Volker, who is one of the current President’s Economic Advisors was a partner at BBH when he was nominated to run the Fed in the late 70’s. In 1968, the still had their hand in everything and were as influental as Goldman is today. I agree with many of the opinons, his character is there for a purpose. His connections, background, demenor. But to what end ?
I thought of Ben as the young Don. Remember the episode where Don meets Roger at the fur store and Don hounds Roger. I thought of that when I saw Ben. It could also be a male all about Eve thing, where he just wants to get in and fuck someone over to get what he wants. Those are the thoughts that came into my mind pertaining to him.
Nona, that episode is “Waldorf Stories,” which I referenced in my theory.
I don’t think the BBH and MBA reveals discount my theory. They could easily be lies or he could have been adopted or pulled himself up by his bootstraps.
Harry has a knack for making a lot more than just his salary. This most recent bonus more than doubled him, and he got $1,100 (“So this is every month?”) for giving up his office.
Has Bert Cooper ever had his own story arc in an episode?
The closest I can think of is the episode where Miss Blankenship dies.
I think that’s the closest he’s gotten. Which is a pity. Every time they give Robert Morse a moment to play, be it comic or dramatic, he knocks it out of the park. It’s not easy to upstage Slattery, but he did it tonight!
What about the episode where he bought the abstract painting and people were trying to make sense of it? I would argue that was more about Bert Cooper than the various other employees who saw it.
I seem to remember that being more a story about Harry trying to negotiate the choppy waters of dealing with upper management. But of course, debating who a storyline “really” focuses on can be pretty subjective.
I would also say that “Shut the Door, Have a Seat” focuses nicely on Bert’s character to some extent.
The only one I can remember is the episode when he’s reluctant to sell SC to the Brits, and has to have his sister convince him to do it.
I expected early on in the episode that Bob Benson would figure out that Project K is Heinz Ketchup and use that to leverage his way upward and into the inner circle.
I like that they didn’t do that. Still not sure how Bob Benson fits into the bigger picture, but I like that the show doesn’t take the obvious route. Great episode.
While others have pegged the crew that worked for Peggy as the wave of the future in the ad game, when actually it might be this idiot, a person who sells, but can’t create the sizzle. In this scenario, he would be the character William Hurt played in Broadcast News; you know, the head talks, but he can’t write his own copy like the Albert Brooks character could..?
Alan, I took one last look for your Mad Men recap, and there it was — at 2;00 am your time. Thanks for staying up so late. Perhaps you were a little slap-happy when you pictured your ** scenario with Alison and Lois as skid row drunks, but I loved it.
Once again, Mad Men is sucking me in more than I expected; in the season opener, I found myself wondering why I cared about the characters and feeling distant, but by “To Have And To Hold” I almost choked up when Sylvia told Don she was praying for him to have peace and from the look on Joan’s face when she was telling Kate that her life was not what it semed.
Alan, it’s amazing how quickly and how well you frame these things. Kudos.
Also – Holy crap, that was Ted McGinley?
I love that between Stan “Rizzo’s” new leather jacket, the trippy club scene at Electric Circus, and the discussion of entertainment censorship standards, this episode managed to be the best of the season, as well as a tribute to Midnight Cowboy a year before it came out. Bonus film: Pete think’s he’s Jack Lemmon in The Apartment by offering Don his place to crash at. Don flirting with Sylvia in the elevator show’s he’s the real Jack.
“The Apartment” parallels jumped at me, and had me laughing. Kudos, Man Men.
I must say though that Don being jealous of Megan making out with someone for her job and basically calling her a prostitute was infuriating. I know that his hypocrisy is the point, but the ability he has for rationalizing and deluding himself truly has no bounds.
Genevieve I couldn’t agree more. I went to bed FURIOUS at Don’s hypocrisy.
I love Mad Men’s obsession with The Apartment – Wilder’s best film IMO. They even overtly did a scene about it. Here’s Weiner chatting about the film’s influence on it: [www.nbcwashington.com]
Weebay: Agreed on The Apartment, it’s a treasure. And thanks for bringing up that article, it’s a good read.
So many sitcoms have done the “this new couple we’ve befriended are swingers” that I got a little annoyed they went there. But at least well handled (no surprise.)
More surprising was Don being against the war in 1968. Seems early for a vet and fairly conservative guy. But maybe a hip New Yorker would feel that way in 1968?
Don is a vet in the sense that, yes, he served. But we saw that he really had no business being in the field–and he desserted very quickly. If anything, I imagine that experience would have made him VERY anti-war. We’ve also seen that he’s very liberal for the time in terms of hitting children, due to his own upbringing. As much of a man’s man as Don pretends to be, he’s not into physical confrontation at all.
Cragis makes a great point. Don is a “man’s man” because he’s tall dark and handsome, with broad shoulders and a nice manly jaw. He looks like Captain America. But he’s a lover not a fighter–remember how he got his ass handed to him by Duck? Granted they were both drunk, but Don didn’t really do well in that fight at all.
Most people were against the war by now.
Yeah Don’s experience in Korea was sort of ‘MASH’-like (the TV show, Vietnam mentality ahead of its time. I couldn’t have seen him ever being gung ho on the Vietnam War, though OTOH I was still a little surprised by that line. I wouldn’t figure he’d care. How is it his problem?
Saying that J. Walter Thompson won the account sort of undermines the Peggy-Stan rift, no? If other firms knew that the account was up for grabs, then we can assume it was common knowledge. While Stan can have his suspicions, it’s just as possible Ted heard from another source.
Great catch on the “four of Don’s secretaries,” Alan – that didn’t even occur to me! Also, Don and Sylvia again exchanging money – apparently the whore imagery is going to be a (if not THE) key image this season.
Good point. If other firms know that it implies that Peggy didn’t need to use inside info she got from Stan.
It seems that “trust” is the theme of this year if not the whole show.
I don’t see Don pleased with Peggy using the “change the conversation” pitch. I think he was disappointed. He thought he was creating a protege not a carbon copy. How foolish would the line have looked if Don had came in and said the exact same thing moments earlier? Stan trusted Peggy to tell her about ketchup.
Don also trusted Pete to keep project k a secret from others as well as the other Heinz Raymond whom they lost. Kenny thought that everyone was clear that he would lose his account if ketchup was courted. Kenny also says the most important line of the episode “so much for loyalty”
Obviously Don doesn’t trust Megan, and no wife or husband should trust their wife with Don.
I’ve always seen Peggy and Pete as the mirrors to Don and Dick. Don’s words sometimes come out of Peggy as they have in this episode and Pete and Dick have also shared words.
Weiner has left enough time that much of the audience has forgotten or written off the very early secrets of the show. Peggy and Pete’s Child and the truth about Don. I see both coming to a
head. Megan, Faye, Rachel, Pete and Betty all know way too much. Megan is the only one young enough, potentially independant of Don, and involved with daytime drama that i could see her Airing his secret. Pete and Peggy’s child is 7 w old enough to get teased at school and as questions, if He (? i thInk it was boy) isn’t being raised in a foster home or orphanage.
I don’t think Peggy and Pete’s child was sent to an orphanage. It’s just a feeling, I guess, but I feel like it would have come up. Grandma and Sister Anita would have said something.
I am suddenly amused by the thought of a version of Don’s story played out on Megan’s soap opera. How much do we really know about Rafe anyway?
KARENX: I think you could be on to a great storyline… Megan finds out about Don and Sylvia, and pitches Don’s life for the soap opera as revenge.
It’s highly unlikely that a healthy, Caucasian, newborn baby would have ended up in a foster home or orphanage. There have always been married couples on waiting lists to adopt such babies.
I always thought the baby was adopted by Peggy’s sister.
Pete and Peggy’s baby was given up for adoption. There’s no reason for him to be asked anything.
@Laura64, it’s so infuriating to me that still, to this day, people think that the baby was adopted by Peggy’s sister. It is flawed story-telling. I think that Matt and the writers screwed that up big time. There was that whole episode where Peggy goes to her sister’s, and as she’s leaving the sister says, aren’t you going to look in on the kids, and there’s that shot of the baby standing in his crib. Then, the church scene where the sister gives the baby to Peggy when she goes for communion, and Peggy is clearly uncomfortable.
It’s not your fault, they were not clear, and they’ve had the nerve to say they were “shocked” that SO MANY people thought that the sister took the baby. Duh.
Just gotta say that “Super Night at the Super Bowl” really was quite something. My dad used to talk about Foster Brooks all the time, so it was fun to see him. “A-rabs” is certainly something you would never hear these days. Wow.
Now it’s “Moos-lims…”
Very nice review — I hadn’t pieced together the stories all being about Don’s secretaries. And thanks for clarifying who won the Heinz account.
I saw Allison Brie’s name in the credits, kept waiting for her.
When Joan fired (or tried to) fire Scarlett and Harry rescued her, it was a repeat of when Joan fired (or tried to fire) Jane and Roger rescued her. And when Don fumed at Megan for being too sexy when not under his control then went to see his mistress, it was a repeat of when he fumed at Betty for being too sexy at home then went to see his mistress.
YES. Nice catch, Tori. I’m not sure that they were trying to mirror those events (it seems to me that each season of Mad Men builds its own narrative foundations) but the similarities certainly add some depth to the episode.
The Joan/Scarlett thing felt very much like a repeat, but I couldn’t recall at the time exactly why. I thought the Don thing was just over the top though, even for the Don and the show, even given the history with Betty. Even in the ‘bad old days’ or male chauvinism (I’m Don’s son Bobby’s age) that’s a real jerk.
When Joan tried to fire Scarlett, it was like a repeat of when she tried to fire Jane. And when Don fumed at Megan for being to sexy then went to his mistress, it was like a repeat of when he did that to Betty.
sorry for the repost, I could not find my comment at first!
See, Joan was an awful person when she was office manager, and I think her current troubles are a bit of “what goes around, comes around” that has nothing to do with her “tryst” with Herb. A lot of what she did in the early part of the series – being hateful to Peggy, trying to fire Jane, etc. – have contributed to people’s perception of her, at least amongst the men she still serves. I feel bad for her, yeah, and if she’d been given the chances that Harry the Whining Tool had she’d be in an entirely different place, but now she’s essentially been left behind. I’m afraid she’s going to go back to her old tricks to get that power Kate described.
Another thing: I think Megan is recreating her mother and father’s dynamic when she snipes back at Don and then just falls back into the status quo with him. But yeah – I think the moment Don calls his wife a whore the whole relationship is pretty much over for him. What I don’t understand is why he keeps torpedoing relationships over and over again – unless he’s just a total existentialist and does everything compulsively and with no thought. Actually, that’s pretty boring.
I predict Martin Luther King’s going out next episode.
I think there will be discussion of both MLK and Bobby Kennedy’s assassinations, since they were only two months apart.
Makes sense that they sort of established Dawn a little more this week. I imagine she’ll be a center of attention in the office when MLK is assassinated.
Agreed. No way they would omit comments on April, 1968 and then June… Also, there was a reference on the news, audio in the background, mentioning Bobby Kennedy. Gave me the shivers. I expect we’ll view the event from both Dawn’s and Don’s (different) perspectives.
Wow. I am enjoying the chemistry between Sylvia and Don, but enough with the sanctimony already. What’s she doing with Don? Finding her peace? And her unexpected dinner date with Don last week didn’t leave me feeling like she is fully aware of where she is going in this affair with him.
The only thing I find remotely interesting about Don’s affair with Sylvia is the fact that it exists. Don’t get me wrong, I like her, but is there anything new? All Don’s relationships with his mistresses have featured some form of artificial depth, with conversations and statements that suggested a deeper understanding, but in hindsight seem merely window dressing for the tension a secret, impossible affair can bring because it’s, well, secret and impossible. The only one that didn’t feel so outside of reality was Don’s relationship with Faye. And while that started as illicit, it wasn’t an affair – it was quite real.
The more I see it, the faker it feels, and I’m not sure whether that’s on Don or on the writers. I’m utterly bored with the dynamic, and I fear that I’m not supposed to.
I never got that Don’s affair with Faye was built around more sincerity than any of his other relationships. He has used every woman he has been with and been emotionally impotent every time.
While watching the episode i comented to my friends that Sylvia is the only woman that jon hamm has zero chemistry with and everyone agreed. There is no heat at all between them, its just blah and boring. He had more chemistry with ms. blankenship and she was a hundred years old. I know people love freaks and geeks but I find her completely wrong for this role and not that great of an actress. Something about her delivery is just wrong for that era. I know people are hating don this season because hes cheating again but I think it makes him sexier.
Music: Very Yes. As an exercise, I recommend that you, gentle reader, go rewatch this episode, and for every urgent, fun, caperish music cue, you imagine a ponderous one or just the sound of typewriters and telephones, as most episodes do… The same scenes would work, but be so much duller, and less suspenseful.
I know this episode was all about capers (and other condiments) but I still think that style belongs on most episodes. And if it doesn’t fit, then fix the episode, dag nabbit.
Alan, I love that you catch things like “four of Don’s secretaries” and “an episode about assumptions”. It really brings this site to another level and of course it’s the first place I turn. I want to add that I also really do see this as an episode about secret capers. Dawn and the timeclocks. Don’s affair. Megan’s “agent” sneaking into her work. Megan’s character’s affair. The ketchup double-double-crossing. Joan’s “test our phone” ruse. Even whispering through dinner to not wake the baby. The Broadway Joe gambit that was executed without any of the partners knowing. Lots of sneaking and wool-pulling. Though I know that’s part of Mad Men in general (on a good day), the theme felt especially active here.
Glad to see Dawn get more of a story, though I wonder how accurate it is about af-am culture in nyc 1968. I feel suspicious of the stiffness I got from those sequences and I wonder if Erin Levy et al aren’t too disconnected from that cultural moment to be able to really paint it accurately.
Still: Hooray. Favorite episode so far this season, I declare to all Times Square.
Ok, this is a very subtle thing I noticed, and am not sure if its intentional or relevant. When Joan is in bed with her friend the next morning, the shoulder of her dress is torn, just like Betty’s was when she left the St. Marks tenement. Thoughts?
Floggy, first I also thought it was ripped, then it appeared to be a design element of the dress.
Definitely ripped.
Im still waiting for the Ginzberg story line. All last season we were given how Don was loosing it creatively and so was Peggy and it was Ginzberg who was coming up with all the ideas. I know Don doesn’t like him but he has had nothing to do with Hawaii or Ketchup. I know its a money thing but interesting they have made him a fringe character now.
Ginsberg’s prominence last season was a reflection on Don — an embodiment of him being off his game. So far this season that isn’t a problem for Don, so no Ginsberg.
Read that Electric Circus poster in Stefon’s voice. It works perfectly.
^- Genius.
Alan, is the inflation calculator accurate with property? I mean, Don’s apartment cost 75,000 dollars which is around 500,000 dollars today. Now I think his apartment which is on park lane would cost between 5-10 million dollars, what is up with that? Would these people likeHarry be dumb if they did not buy a ton of manhattan apartments? We shall see!
Keep in mind there was a long period in the 70s and 80s where those apartments would be seen as albatrosses. It wasn’t until the 90s that property values in the city started climbing to the absurd levels they’re at now.
Sell, Don. Sell!
I think the best part was learning that Harry, the self-important sleazeball, only makes 4k more a year than Peggy, who we learned last year makes 19k at CGC. You just know that would kill him, he’s always been so into comparing salaries.
You’d have made a way above inflation return by now investing in property in Manhattan, or actually a lot of other places. I’m assuming they researched that price $75k, maybe not, but in any case the CPI of now v then is around 7 times, but high end Manhattan real estate *way* more, stock market too.
Just looked up Marley Shelton on IMDB and she was in a 2005 TV movie of Dark Shadows, too.
Btw, I think Ted is going to use some personal / private info about Peggy (possibly learned during an affair / pillow talk) to betray her professionally (“it’s just busines”), and THAT’s what drives her back to SCDP, the question is how many of Ted’s clients she brings in tow.
Yes, it was nice to see Joan featured. I would much prefer to see her featured in season debuts than Megan or Pete or pert near anyone, other than Don or Peggy. Also it was nice to see her, and Don’s, reaction to the 60’s counter culture, tho she was much more of a mask, while Don’s revulsion to the swingers peaked thru his usual nonchalance.
Also great to see Dawn finally get a storyline akin to Jackie Robinson and other African Americans who breakthru in a European American-dominated field and showing the tensions of trying to fit versus the perspective of her family and friends who only see, or imagine, the positives of her situation while ignoring or minimizing the negatives. It woulda been nice to have seen something similar with Carla or mail employee of Jewish descent that Sterling Cooper brought in during the pilot in a bid for a Jewish-owned retail store chain.
Oh Harry, speaking of pilots, I remembered when you were totally cowed by Joan. How clueless is he not to recognize someone carrying a box of stuff out of the office is due to them having been fired?
Peggy is not going back to SCDP. It’s too much of a backwards move for someone who is all about continuing to move forwards. Getting driven away by Chaough, fine, but she would go somewhere else. The only way she gets back to SCDP is if Don is gone and she gets to be the new head of creative.
Harry, Prince.
I enjoyed both of the ketchup pitches and thought they were pretty great and would have worked well together. The stoner Pass the Heinz and the Warholish Peggy campaign. Maybe a reminder that these two really need to be working together again? And thanks for clearing up the matter of who won the account. I didn’t catch that nuance and thought Ted and Co. had prevailed. Poor Don — crappy day for him. He and Megan are so disconnected from one another. Neither seems aware of what is going on really in their respective work lives — important in a marriage to have understanding and sympathy for what the work day means and brings. They’re both clueless in this respect and a few others.
Don is completely gross. And the show actually expects the audience to be on hs side and feel sorry for him with that line about him finding peace. Ugh. Disgusting.
He’s self destructive and can never be happy. Got it. That was established in like Season 2. I need more.
I enjoyed the episode, but the repetitiveness of Don’s problems is making me wish the show cared more about the lives of its other leads.
Yep, ITA. Am really missing the sense of mystery, intrigue, nuance that the character had in earlier seasons.
The repetitiveness of Don’s problems is the point so far this season. Remember Seasons 4 and 5 Don had completely different problems. They are still in the process of establishing that we are completely back to Season 2 Don. That’s going to take a little while, because to make things change right now would be jarring, but we will move away from this eventually.
That said, while Don is in this self-destructive state, moving the focus is a good idea. And this episode, other than the elevator scene and the final scene was not focused on Don at all.
Yeah, as someone else mentioned, this season has had a lot of call backs to stuff we’ve seen earlier, so it makes sense we are seeing Don Draper implode another marriage. This is a show where characters change very slowly, if at all, so Don going back to cheating is the logical extension of where we left off last year. When things become tough for Don, he runs away, that has been established since the great “hobo code” S1 episode. Once Meghan made clear to Don she wanted an independent lifestyle and career, things got tough, and now Don is running away from Meghan, cheating right under her nose, and sabotaging the relationship with his cheating and browbeating Meghan when good things happen to her career. What else could it be? Don likes smart, independent women, but only as an escape from his marriage. Now that he is married to a smart, independent woman, the relationship is too intimate, and ironically, too healthy for the severely damaged man that is Don Draper.
Thank you! Who would’ve thought that Henry Francis would turn out to be a better husband, father, and man. Don is repugnant in every way at this point.
Too funny- I thought the same thing at the restaurant- that Ted McGinley meant the end of the show!
can you explain this ted mcginley reference?
Here is an explanation:
[www.huffingtonpost.com]
This Ted McGinley shark jumping thing is quite ridiculous. He was on the West Wing on its first/second season.
I hope the bare-chested man on your site who wants me to sample his salad dressing isn’t in my head all day like Heinz ketchup.
LOL!
Write a comment…I too was anxiously waiting for a Dawn storyline that would take us into her life beyond work. I was very disappointed in how those scenes were shot. Almost seemed like a creative afterthought – limited camera angles, uninteresting lighting, stilted editing. Too bad.
Agreed. It feels like her role in the show is as a token for the show itself. Seems she is just there to react to the upcoming MLK assassination. Hopefully there will be more focus on her. All the characters seem removed from current events, not living in the times but just dutifully mentioning them in passing. I feel we should hear more about MLK’s impact than just his death. Marilyn Monroe’s death was the only time I can remember people getting emotional about something that happened. We’ll see how they treat MLK and the Kennedys.
I re-watched the episode, and, well, it wasn’t as bad as I thought… not great, not a lot of money spent on the set and felt a little thrown together, but okay, I’ll wait and see. I do think that whatever they do with Dawn, it will not be done from our present day perspective. I think it will be honest – true to the times and true to the characters.
I loved the way Joan was completely unintimidated by Dawn being their “Negro problem” – she treated her the way she would treat any other girl (girl!) under her. Not better, not worse.
People generally react to these big historical events in the context of “how does this affect me”. Is the traffic going to be backed up, will I be safe in my home, is my show going to be preempted, is the world coming to an end. I thought the JFK/Roger’s daughter’s wedding got it right. Huge event, mundane considerations. That’s the way of the humans.
I’m going to have to see what other people say, but other reviews are noting that Peggy did win, Kate was Joan’s sister and Joan was married once for 6 months. It seems there’s a lot of confusion.
J. Walter Thompson won the Heinz account. I heard that straight off, but I guess some viewers didn’t hear or get the significance of the name.
I don’t think Kate was portrayed as Joan’s sister. Joan has come across as an only child, and her mother’s interaction with Kate did not seem like mother-daughter one to me.
The reference about 6 months flew by — not sure what that was supposed to be about.
I understand viewers who have not been in advertising or media not recognizing the name J. Walter Thompson, but a TV reviewer should know, as it is one of, if not the largest advertising agency in the world.
I also thought Joan indicated a 6 months marraige to someone in their past too.
Kate and Joan as sisters…. hmmmmm. Haven’t thought it through, but it did seem to me that Joan’s mother was inserting herself pretty aggressively into the plans of 2 friends catching up. That would explain it.
It was J. Walter Thompson.
Both Peggy and Don lost out to a third firm, Joan and Kate are old friends (I took them to be sisters, too) and yes, Joan refers to her first marriage, when she was very young..
I have a feeling everyone’s obliviousness to Bob Benson is going to have repercussions.
The name “Joey Heatherton” brought back floods of memories about the bad variety shows of the 60s.
Was Chaough ordering an “Old Spanish” a 30 Rock nod? It’s the only thing that comes up when you google it.
This was hilarious. Ted orders a “rye on the rocks” and an “Old Spanish” (I thought I heard “Old Spanish Sailor”). The rye is Peggy’s drink! Ted has the girly cocktail.
Don / Ted = Old Fashioned / Old Spanish
I don’t buy Don’s silly jealousy at Megan’s kissing another man on TV. The guy is way to sophisticated to react that way. First false character note that I can recall on this show.
Sophisticated? The man who wouldn’t let his wife wear a two-piece bikini at home? He’s a possessive bastard at best.
I thought the review was going to open with as soon as I can support it but not encourage it
How is Don sophisticated? His Draper persona is an act. He looks good and dresses well and is a great seducer of women and clients, but I don’t see a guy ahead of his times. I see one falling behind them.
The episode (like so many) is about unfaithfulness. Don has just been “cheated on” by his work wife Peggy. He even listens through the door to hear her unfaithfulness (rather than letting his “imagination run wild”). Since he can’t do much about it in his cold, professional world and isn’t going to have a tantrum in front of Pete, Stan, and Teddy Chowguhguh, he instead takes it out on his real wife. He’s addressing Meagan, but he’s speaking to Peggy.
John R. is probably correct. I would also add that it may be an honor thing with Don. Having his wife on TV where it can be seen by others may be what is bothering him most about it.
Agree with John on the subtext of Don’s bitching out of Meghan in the context of the episode, but I also think Meghan getting a bigger story line just reinforces that she is establishing her own career, is having more success, and is not the domesticated object Don had pigeon-holed her as. That she has to do love scenes is one thing, but I think it is as much about Meghan being more independent and doing more things on her own, she could have had a big story line about something other than an affair and would have prompted a similar reaction at some point. It’s like Meghan said, Don gets upset whenever something good happens to her, as it makes her less Don’s personal little sex-pot and more an actual, independent human being.
Well, the dictionary definition is “aware of and able to interpret complex issues; subtle.” I think that fits, at least as the character was portrayed for the first 67 episodes.
But if you insist that he’s not “sophisticated,” then how about “worldly?” My point is simply that Don Draper is aware that actresses, on occasion, kiss actors. Flying off the handle about that, like some in-color Ralph Kramden, is out of character.
This is the guy that barely batted an eyelash during that trip to Palm Springs Weirdo-ville.
That was Dick Whitman. And those were somebody else’s women.
Maybe Don staged the fight – or went looking for one – so it would free him up for his rendezvous with Sylvia.
A wise man I know says that you can’t trust anyone more than you yourself can be trusted. I think watching Megan enjoy the work of her love scene was simply a matter of Don seeing his own enjoyment with his mistresses over the years
Final thought: I’m not convinced Sylvia is having an affair. Or – more to the point – that Dr Rosen is totally in the dark. When Rosen goes to Don’s office in the season premier he says he was hoping Don was just a pretty face. To me there is subtext there: he was hoping Don was just a plaything for Sylvia and not someone who could intellectually stimulate his wife as well. Hence Sylvia wouldn’t need absolution or peace for herself.
As for Joan….she can’t quite make it in the corporate game and she’s totally out of place playing in the free love club, too. Her night with Herb subverts both: she only got her role at SCDP by having sex and now sexual games in the swingin’ singles scene just seems like kids’ play. She’s neither and exec nor a good-time gal. What exactly is there for the taking? I don’t see anything left for Joan. And I’m sad for her.
Don doesn’t need an excuse to step out on his wife or disappear for long periods of time. He’s made a career out of doing this stuff.
The only reason Megan became an actress was because Don helped her get her first job. For that he lost respect for her and might lead him to think of her as a whore.
It’s the Madona/Whore theme of Don’s life.
I thought the Harry/Joan plot harkened back to when Joan did Harry’s job before they made him head of media.
Harry goes on and on about deserving of a partnership, but Joan did his job.
I agree Lindanaflynn. They didn’t even consider a “girl” for the job.
Was this the first time we discover that Don’s manic pitch to Ed and the gang at Dow actually worked? It appears that Dow is a SCDP client. I don’t think we were ever told that before.
No, in the first episode we see the creative crew working on pitches for various Dow cleaning products. This seems just before Dow became a punchline for many political comics due to their manufacture of napalm. I’m old enough to remember even Mad Magazine making fun of Dow for that. The satire was scathing.
What’s confusing about it to me is that when Don goes for it, he mentions to Roger that Dow is bigger than Lucky Strike. If that’s the case, wouldn’t such an account launch SCDP into the stratosphere and make them a major firm, not a small agency competing for scraps, as Teddy put it? Maybe Dow only gave them scraps, like the oven cleaner, but not everything else?
That may be correct. There has been a lot of talk about the difference between Dow Chemical and Dow Corning and which was responsible for napalm. It didn’t really matter, since the name Dow was tarnished by napalm no matter what. But, Harry’s pitch to make Dow more family friendly may have really helped them with their image problem (or so they think) and they may want to give SCDP more of a share. In reality, Dow continued to be a sick punchline into the 70’s.
SCDP has some Dow products. That doesn’t mean that they have them all. Or even the big ticket items.
At the bar, Ted laments that they little firms are just being fed scraps , like vinegar and beans, for the entertainment of the giant companies and aren’t really serious candidates for the big accounts.
Season 7: Cooper and Sterling die and Draper merges with Ted’s firm to form Draper, Chaough, Olson, Campbell & Crane in order to land bigger fish?
What about Ginsberg? He prob couldn’t have his name on the door at that time (Jewish) but I will die if he gets left out.
I too was thinking this. Merger. Seems inevitable, and that’s how we’re going to have Peggy and Don back in the same agency, though it will probably be separate offices.
This show plays so much better when focusing on office conflicts and politics. Don thinking that he lost Heinz to his protege resonated far more for me than Don’s crumbling marriage, even if in “real life” most of us might prioritize the latter. The show is so good at delivering workplace tension that to me, oftentimes the personal storylines not tying in with SCDP feel like filler.
I’m embarrassed to say that I agree completely.
Interesting episode, normally I’m a big Joan fan but this was the first episode that I didn’t like her (except when she was hanging out with her friend). I think people have given Joan a pass because we love her, but she has done some very questionable things during the course of the series. Yes, Scarlett shouldn’t have skipped work and put Dawn in that position of punching her time card, but no doubt Joan has skipped work to attend to her own personal affairs at one point or another. I think Joan feels undermined and took it out on Scarlett and Dawn in order to feel some control. (p.s. did anyone else think of Nancy Sinatra and “These Boots” when they showed Scarlett crying and walking up the stairs, they purposely showed her boots).
I think Harry is normally a douche. But I’m glad that he stood up for himself this episode, called out how Joan got her partnership and stood up for his secretary because he knew she was a good secretary and didn’t want her to get fired.
And Don – hello hypocrisy. Enough already. I’m annoyed at Don, his BS has gotten to the point for me that I hope someone outs him, whether it is Megan or someone else! Then he can man up and face what he has done, he has destroyed so many lives.
I may have misread, but I thought Harry was having an affair with Scarlett, hence the “we are attached”/”we are not attached.”
I’m with Lindana on this one.
Interesting point, I will have to go back and re-watch that scene (along with many others!)
Just from that one comment you thought they were having an affair, or were there other clues elsewhere?
I definitely thought affair. One of the first scenes has her gushing about him and him more or less winking at Ken when she leaves the room. Not to mention Meredith subtly trying to rat them out to Joan (‘Scarlett and Mr Crane are both missing!’) , which may have played a role in Joan firing her.
I’m quite sure that if it had been any of the other partners firing Scarlett, Harry wouldn’t have lifted a finger. Well, perhaps he would’ve pleaded a bit to Pete. Or stammered something at Roger. But Harry feels belittled by Joan’s whole existence. I wonder if he’d feel he had a right to a partnership if she didn’t have one or if there wasn’t a woman on that team.
Yeah, I think Harry feels like “we’ve got a groovy thing going here”, and like he’s finally living most of the dream. You work hard and you drink hard and you sleep with your Girl Friday and you get to be a partner and make babies.
And he’s dumbfounded that Joan is screwing it up. And he’s dumbfounded that he’s doing all the right moves in the ’50s game that has long since changed, and yet they won’t just award him with a partnership, like he’s turning in Captain Whiz-Bang proof of purchase coupons.
“Heinz ultimately doesn’t choose either pitch.”
Thanks for pointing that out. I thought Ted’s agency landed Heinz. Don’s reaction in the hallway to Peggy’s pitch, coupled with Ted’s sly smile during Peggy’s unveiling, made me think Peggy had it in the bag. I didn’t take Ted’s “small fish” comment as commiserating; I took it as him gloating and insulting SCDP as a class below Ted’s agency.
I thought the most interesting part of Harry’s salary was thinking about his salary in comparison to Peggy’s. Didn’t she leave SCDP for an offer of only 19. I know at least a year has passed, so Peggy could be making more, but given their roles in their respective agencies, should Harry make more money than Peggy?