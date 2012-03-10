Review: Magic Johnson, HIV, and ESPN’s ‘The Announcement’

I watched and reviewed almost all of ESPN’s “30 for 30” films, but since the documentary series relaunched last year under the simpler ESPN Films banner, I have to admit I’ve lost track. I have DVDs of all of them, but “Fab Five” and “Catching Hell” were the only ones I actually found time for, unfortunately.
This weekend’s “The Announcement” (tomorrow at 9 p.m.), though, deals with one of my favorite athletes of all time, and with the story that literally made me watch ESPN for the first time ever, so there was no way I was going to miss it.
And though, like several of the original “30 for 30” films, it gets hamstrung in spots by a particular filmmaking choice, the story itself is so strong, as are the recollections of the people who went through it, that I very much recommend watching.
The announcement of the title was Lakers star point guard Magic Johnson declaring in 1991 that he had contracted the HIV virus and would be retiring from the NBA as a result. The film goes back much earlier than that, zipping through Magic’s incredible pro basketball career – and his on-and-off courtship of future wife Cookie – featuring a plethora of highlights from the Showtime Lakers offense that Magic famously ran throughout the 1980s. Some athletes from earlier eras don’t seem all that impressive when viewed through a modern lens, but Magic’s no-look passes to Kareem, Worthy, Rambis, etc. are still jaw-dropping.
Those scenes are important to put Magic in context – to show not only the skill, but the joy, he brought to the game, and to explain why the basketball world (and America at large) was so crushed when he announced what at the time everyone assumed was a death sentence.
The movie (directed by Nelson George) isn’t particularly interested in how Magic contracted the virus. Magic acknowledges that he had unprotected sex with someone other than Cookie, but Cookie herself says she never wanted to know, and the most candor on the subject comes from Magic’s eldest son (from a previous relationship) Andre, who recalls his father calling him and telling him not to make the same mistakes with women that he did.
What George cares about is showing how Magic’s illness – and then his continued health, two decades and counting after the diagnosis – changed the world’s perception of HIV and AIDS. At the time, Magic notes, many people couldn’t even distinguish one from the other, and there’s archival news footage of ABC News anchor Peter Jennings (whom Magic would outlive) mistakenly saying that Johnson had contracted AIDS.
Magic is still around, and still thriving, having made a couple of comebacks with the Lakers (plus a brief stint as Lakers coach that the movie doesn’t touch on), a lot of TV analyst work and a successful business empire. But he says his status is almost a double-edged sword: he’s drastically raised awareness of how to contract and protect yourself from HIV, but he’s been doing so well for so long that some people look at him and feel less scared of the condition.
All of the archival footage is powerful, whether Magic doing an educational video at the time that featured two little kids who were HIV-positive, or former Lakers coach Pat Riley getting Magic out of a post-retirement funk by inviting him to practice at Madison Square Garden. And the interviews (including Magic, Cookie, Riley, other Lakers personnel at the time and Magic’s celebrity friends Arsenio Hall and Chris Rock) are very strong and revealing.
The big mistake that George makes is to have Magic himself narrate the film. On paper, that’s not a bad idea – “Once Brothers,” one of the more powerful “30 for 30” films, was narrated by (ex-Magic teammate) Vlade Divac, its main subject – but the execution isn’t great. Magic sounds much more stilted reading the voiceover script than he does in the moments where he’s sitting down for an interview, or where he’s walking George and the crew through the Great Western Forum to show where he told his teammates about his condition, the room where the famous press conference was held, etc. Though he and Riley created Showtime, and he’s had a long career on TV, Magic has never seemed like a guy who’s good working off a script. (Case in point: his awkward appearance in this “Lethal Weapon 2” commercial.) If George felt the need to link together all the different phases of Magic’s life and career, he’d have been better off doing such an extensive interview that he could cobble together a narration out of that.
But in spite of the clumsy voiceover, I got choked up many times watching “The Announcement,” not least of all when Magic promised at the end of that press conference, “I’m gonna beat it, I’m gonna have some fun, and I’ll see you soon.”
Because he did, dammit. And he’s still here.
So set the DVRs for Sunday night (ESPN is following it at 10:30 with a 30-minute TV version of Bill Simmons’ “The B.S. Report” podcast, featuring an interview with Magic), and feel free to post comments about it here after you’ve watched.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Can’t wait to watch it. I was too young to be aware of the actual announcement but I was a budding Lakers fan (Elden Campbell 4 Life) when he made his 1995 comeback and learned all about his HIV story retrospectively.
Alan, how much did the movie look at the 1992 All-Star Game? Did it get into the comments by Karl Malone about the risk of infection? I’ve always to see/hear more about that actual game after reading some of Simmons’ recollections.
I’ve always seen people heap praise on the movie “Philadelphia” for the role it played in increasing HIV awareness. I actually think the movie was more influential in how it shaped our perception of gay culture and it was Magic who really did the heavy lifting for HIV and Aids.
Malone is interviewed about those comments, and the All-Star Game is a big segment (though it doesn’t deal with what some people have said about how nobody tried very hard to guard him in that game, for both sentimental and safety reasons).
The whole “no one wanted to guard Magic” thing always seems like an odd thing to bring up (which Simmons always does). As though the All-Star Game was previously a bastion for hard-nosed D.
“Magic is still around, and still thriving, having made a couple of comebacks with the Lakers (plus a brief stint as Lakers coach that the movie doesn’t touch on), a lot of TV analyst work and a successful business empire.”
Let us please never forget The Magic Hour.
I still remember watching Howard Stern on The Magic Hour. That was an interesting hour of television.
“Let us please never forget The Magic Hour.”
Heh. Yet another example of Magic being stiffer than you’d expect when the cameras are rolling and there’s a mic in front of him. But at least it inspired “The Chris Mullin Show.”
[www.youtube.com]
I’m a Golden State Warrior fan, 36 years old, and I never knew of this Chris Mullin Show sketch until just now. I am very very disturbed and sitting here with mouth agape. Thanks Alan.
As a person that enjoyed watching Magic play, I’m really looking forward to this documentary.
Alan, your 30 For 30 and ESPN Film reviews have been fair and balanced but at any point did you struggle to criticize any of the films because you are friends with the executive producer, Bill Simmons?
Am I going to hear you on Rob Has A Podcast in the near future?
I’m no more or less friendly with Simmons than I am with a number of producers whose work I review, sometimes favorably, sometimes not. (As I often point out when people accuse me of having a vendetta against the Modern Family producers, Steve Levitan’s one of the nicest guys I know in the business.) Personal relationships can’t enter into what I do. And if I felt that they did, I would stop having those relationships.
Cesternino and I did briefly discuss some podcast-related matters when we met at the Community Paley panel, so maybe?
That Lethal Weapon commercial…Wow… I’m at a loss for words
My best friend Mike and I both loved Magic, and we made fun of that commercial for years after it aired.
Beyond how ridiculous the commercial is, who knew tapes went for $25 back in 1989?
Mike – That was CHEAP. Remember that VHS was a priced-to-rent business model, which was how Blockbuster and Hollywood Video and all of those stores became as huge as they did. Laserdisc and then DVD were priced-to-own from the beginning, which was part of how those stores started to struggle even before Netflix and streaming effectively killed them off. My entire VHS collection was culled from going-out-of-business mom&pop stores. And, of course, movies that Magic Johnson told me to buy…
-Daniel
I left younger co-workers dumbstruck when I explained “priced-to-own” and “price-to-rental” videotapes in the mid-80s. It was always such a treat when stuff like Star Trek II came out on video for “only $40.
I remember exactly where I was and what I was doing when Magic had that press conference, just like every other Angeleno at the time. Yeah, I’ll have to watch this.
Thanks for the review, I had no idea this was coming out. I’ve always been grateful for Magic’s willingness to be a public face of someone living with the virus, he’s a huge inspiration.
Is there any discussion of Magic’s appearance on the Arsenio Hall Show, where it got real uncomfortable when the audience applauded him for saying “First of all, I’m far from being a homosexual”?
No.
“Magic has never seemed like a guy who’s good working off a script.”
He wasn’t half bad in “Homer Defined”.
That appearance (which yeah, was great) was only about a month before, uh, the announcement.
Did they discuss the liquidated cash transfusions that cured him or did Trey Parker lie to me?
I’m a Golden State Warrior fan, 36 years old, and I never knew of this Chris Mullin Show sketch until just now. I am very very disturbed and sitting here with mouth agape. Thanks Alan.
Come on Alan. It is not HIV Virus. Just like it is not ATM Machine or PIN Number.
Or more importantly Navy NCIS.
I was teaching a college freshman orientation class at that time. The morning after the announcement we were already scheduled for a visit from the campus nurse to cover things like risky behaviors and stds and such. These students were stunned, as were we all, and very ready to ask questions and engage in discussion. And it did feel like a death sentence at the time.
Forgot to set the dvr, but should get another shot at it.
Couldn’t agree more here. Magic’s narration is kinda off… Obvious he’s reading from a script. But it’s still fascinating, especially to those of us who were possibly too young to understand the gravity of what happened 20 years ago.
ESPN Films has pulled off the neat trick of making stories I’m interested in unwatchable (this, Catching Hell, the Len Bias one, Iron Bowl) and making stories I have no interest in watchable (the Chris Herren doc, Colombian soccer, Divac, Marcus Dupree).
I thought the documentary was fantastic, didn’t find the narration distracting at all. I have to confess, a number of dust particles must have started floating around the room during the archival footage of Magic appearing on an AIDS awareness video with an inconsolable 7-year-old girl who was HIV positive. I fully expected to read that she had long since passed when they did the updates at the end of the film and was very happy to see that she is now a beautiful, 27-year-old woman.
Magic got very lucky. Should his virus have manifested itself a few years earlier before AZT he wouldn’t be here today. If the drug cocktails were not discovered it would also be the same result as AZT eventually fails. Research scientists have made remarkable progress. Arthur Ashe wasn’t so lucky. The time he contracted AIDS and a heart condition led to his demise.
I agree his narration was not good…his tone wasn’t right for the material…very sing songy.
Other than that, it was pretty interesting. I was a senior in high school and I too remember watching his announcement live. He really did have a lot of fun on the court. Though I was surprised by the decision of his trainer to not wear gloves when Magic got cut playing…he said everyone was staring and that he in so many words he didn’t want to send the wrong message- at least that’s what I think his explanation meant. But that wasn’t very smart on his part. You do need to protect yourself from blood contact so he was actually doing the audience a disservice in my opinion.
Magic is a hero, even if he was forced into this role.
I wonder how many years the public acceptance and understanding of HIV/AIDS would have lagged if Magic hadn’t contracted HIV and dealth with it head-on and in public.
It is difficult to put your mind back where it was in 1991 with regard to HIV/AIDS. While science was starting to understand the disease, the public was still lost. Can I touch a person with HIV/AIDS? It was still a “gay” disease. It was a death sentence.
Not the best documentary of the series. One, it is such an expansive subject it is difficult to do a 90 minute documentary. You could do 40 hours (not just Magic) and I’d be interested. Two, Magic’s narration was not good.
I really liked the woman from NY/NJ explaning she took the exact same medication as Magic. It dispelled the misunderstanding that Magic takes ultra-expensive medication the public does not have access to.
When we saw the little girl from the TV show as a young adult, tears flowed.
One more thing:
I would have liked more detail and depth from Magic’s teammates in 1991. Worthy was good, but I kept wanting the next sentence.
I contacted Lord Lugard during the period my husband left me in February 1st of 2016 because i wanted my husband to be home with me and we could be together on valentine’s day. I skeptically called to see if he can be of help in making my husband love me and return his love and emotions back to me again. So when we had the first conversation he reassured and i quote “This spell is going to take a bit longer than my previous spells, due to his reluctance and a controlling spell laid on him, but no worries I’m going to bring him back to you and make him fall in love with you again”. I can now bear out to the whole world that I moved in with my Husband in just 24 hours after his spell casting for me, and he has committed to the relationship and I can’t thank Lord Lugard enough for changing my life for good..I am totally amazed and so happy that you have been able to do this for me. I am so amazed today because IT WORKS and I am living proof. I can’t show appreciation to you adequately for bringing my man back, and will be forever appreciative for that. Thank you, thank you, Lord I will keep you informed, you have worked tirelessly for me. Call Him: +1 661 381 5308. Email: miracletemple@live.com. Website: [miracletemplespells.webs.com].