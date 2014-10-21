Review: ‘Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD’ – ‘A Hen in the Wolf House’

A review of tonight's “Marvel's Agents of SHIELD” coming up just as soon as I maintain my cover as Ron Burgundy…
Operation: Improve “Agents of SHIELD” has been working in two fronts this season. The main, and most important one, has been creating more interesting contexts for the pre-existing characters like Coulson, Fitz and Ward. At the same time, the show is introducing a lot of new characters on both the SHIELD and Hydra side of things. Some are still fairly minor in the scheme of things – Mac's primary function this week is to let Fitz subconsciously ogle his superhuman physique – but on the whole, the show has nicely balanced new and old, so that the show feels densely populated, but not too busy.
It helps when you have some excellent actors like Kyle MacLachlan and Adrianne Palicki involved. Palicki's long been a superheroine-in-waiting – one of the worst things about the awful David E. Kelley “Wonder Woman” pilot is that it forever ruined her chance to play the role with a good script – and she fits in very nicely as Bobbi Morse(*), who, as many predicted, turns out to be Hunter's oft-discussed ex. She's convincingly badass with Mockingbird's trademark battle staves, and the addition of yet another master fighter to the team will hopefully temper any desire the creative team has to use Ward as anything but the monster in the basement.
(*) I understand why shows like this make a big deal out of casting announcements for characters lifted from the comics, as it provides an extra round of publicity and gets the comics fans (or “Friday Night Lights” fans) excited. But when you make it so public that Palicki will be playing a SHIELD agent and sometime-superheroine from the comics, you then erase all suspense from all the scenes where Simmons is supposed to be afraid of this tall, imposing Hydra security expert. Going forward, I think the writers have to assume that any pre-existing hero or villain they add will have been heavily publicized before they appear on the show, and not treat their identity as a secret for half their introductory episode.
As Skye's erratic, superhumanly homicidal father – any theories on what, if any, Marvel character he's supposed to be, kids? – MacLachlan was terrific this week. The mystery of Skye's parentage interests me a lot less than the show wants it to – especially since the thought of meeting her father briefly sends Skye off the reservation, when she arguably needs a much longer period of acting like a genuine SHIELD agent after a lot of last year's brattiness and other shenanigans – but if it happens to function as a delivery system for one of our great eccentric actors to play a weird role note quite any he's done, I'm on board with that.
Lifting Simmons out of Hydra only five episodes into the season – and in only the second episode where we get an extended look at her undercover role – seems a bit of a waste of an interesting situation. (I liked the idea that she would sacrifice her supervisor's life to save her own – though the guy's comment in an earlier scene about how cool it would be to kill millions or billions was no doubt there so Simmons and the audience wouldn't feel so bad about that.) On the other hand, bringing her back into the fold helps streamline a show that now has a lot of pieces, and if there was more mileage in SImmons as a double agent, the show had probably run out of road for Ghost Simmons.
There was nothing tonight as cool as last week's May vs. May smackdown, but “A Hen in the Wolf House” maintained the strong forward momentum this season has had.
What did everybody else think? Is Coulson's operation getting overpopulated, or is it the more, the merrier?
I’m getting a Calvin Zabo feel from the Doctor. I don’t know how they’d do the transformation on their budget though.
Yep, that’s where my mind went too. But it doesn’t necessarily fit with the alien DNA thing for Skye… although I suppose if Zabo gets his abilities from an alien DNA infusion, it could work.
I’m still halfway leaning toward “original character” as they’ve not been shy about just making stuff up, but guessing at Marvel, Calvin Zabo (a.k.a. Mr. Hyde) seems like the smart money.
I think Zabo’s daughter was a SHIELD agent as well, wasn’t she?
I think Zabo’s daughter was a SHIELD agent as well, wasn’t she?
Zabo had a daughter named Daisy Johnson (Quake). Might explain the whole “girl in flower dress” thing with Raina (maybe Zabo really likes daisies)
Definitely checking him and wolverines bro out. You guys are the best. I really want it to be Calvin because I want a Daddy Hyde vs Daddy Coulson (what tumblr and twitter call coulson when he fathers Skye) huge we’re-both-insane-for-Skye brawl right before Christmas and Carter.
Definitely checking him and wolverines bro out. You guys are the best. I really want it to be Calvin because I want a Daddy Hyde vs Daddy Coulson (what tumblr and twitter call coulson when he fathers Skye) huge we’re-both-insane-for-Skye brawl right before Christmas and Carter.
Definitely checking him and wolverines bro out. You guys are the best. I really want it to be Calvin because I want a Daddy Hyde vs Daddy Coulson (what tumblr and twitter call coulson when he fathers Skye) huge we’re-both-insane-for-Skye brawl right before Christmas and Carter.
Great episode and great review, but also super excited for the Age of Ultron trailer next week! Bet that’s gonna cause a jump in numbers haha
Yaknow…I enjoyed the AoS episode (although it’s still a bit janky due to cleaning up after last season) and immediately went to watch the Avengers trailer…
Im not SUPEREXCITEDOMGOMGOMG about the Hulkbuster Armor so for the most part it was moping Avengers, James Spader being creepy, and several glimpses of the new kids. I think the trailer might have needed the AoS episode to save IT. *sigh*
I really liked Palicki as Mockingbird. She fought well and had good early chemistry with Simmons and Hunter. I hope she sticks around for a few episodes.
As for Skye and her father, I’m going to assume they’re our introduction to Inhumans, though probably not the royal family. Marvel has been pushing them in the comics, want to give them a movie, and the alien that supplied the drug for Coulson and Skye did appear Kree. If Skye is right and the symbols Coulson keeps drawing are a map, maybe they lead to the Terrigen Crystals.
Any thoughts as to whether the Obelisk itself is a Terrigen Crystal? It clearly has transformative powers as we’ve seen since the season premiere.
Well, Palicki just exited “About a Boy” last night, so I assume that means she’ll be with SHIELD full-time? And I agree with Hunter, I like her better as a blond too. :)
Just damn fun. Love the new cast additions, love the focus on keeping the pace lively, and enjoy that our heroes are capable of being fairly ruthless (Coulson using Raina as bait for example) Show has a confidence about it this season that’s palpable
Agree that Palicki was ruined by the Wonder Woman tv show for the part forever when she’s the only actor I think can do the role other than Gina Torres and Charisma Carpenter (neither of whom ever had a chance, sadly).
This was great, and I LOVE that they aren’t over-explaining the new additions to the team.
It took them a long, long time, but I think this show is about as much fun as Arrow, and better than The Flash (so far).
Thought it was one of the best episodes of the season. Great mix of drama and pure fun.
Hopefully they do right by Mockingbird, she’s one of my favorite characters in the Marvel world. She’s also essential to the Kree invasion no?
I thought I was the only one who loved that character. I’m pretty happy to see Palicki cast, loved the battle staves (although if they can have her fire one from a spring-loaded launcher at some point, even better) and thought making her the ex-wife was a fun bit.
As for the Kree Invasion… not necessarily. Her Marvel history is convoluted and includes trips through time and Hell before it gets to Skrulls and Kree stuff, I don’t know that they’ll go in that direction with her. I would *love* if they give her a relationship with Hawkeye, even if just a passing reference.
Alan, I don’t think you’re taking into account that probably the majority of people that watch the show don’t pay attention to closely to solicitations or commercials advertising big guest stars, so they viewing isn’t impacted by certain reveals. And the other part that does know probably reads sites like these or look at wiki or already read the comics to know what the character will be anyway. So basically I kind of think it’s a non-issue really as to whether or not the promos give away the sense of suspense the writers are trying to create.
For my part, while I knew who Bobbi Morse is supposed to be, I didn’t know the “how” she gets there. I didn’t know if she was brainwashed, undercover, or deluded. So in that sense, I still had a level of suspense going.
just wanted to echo this. I heard that this “mockingbird” character would be on the show. but i don’t know the character, so during the episode I just thought “wasn’t she supposed to be a badass SHIELD agent? oh well, must be a badass Hydra agent. must have read that wrong.”
Same here, I only knew Mockingbird was going to appear in an episode, so I kept thinking that Morse was messing with Simmons and was Hydra all the time.
So for me the suspense worked really well!
Some people don’t read every blog and we don’t get these ads outside the US, so it’s very possible not to be spoiled ;)
Ditto. I didn’t hear/see any promos for the character. In fact, I didn’t even recognize Adrianne Palicki at first because of the dark hair. I just thought she looked a bit familiar, but then got caught up in the story and forgot about where I’d seen her before.
For us dorks that spend way too much time on the internet, we knew she was going to be on, but we’re not the entire viewing audience. Talking to my mom afterwards, she was SHOCKED that Morse was a mole.
Back at the end of last season, when it looked like Skye’s father might be horribly scarred/burned, I had my money on Doctor Demonicus (who’s actually an old GODZILLA bad guy) but now that he’s just an insane doctor, it’s really looking like Mister Hyde.
What confuses me is that they’re about to introduce Skye into mainstream Marvel comics with the new SHIELD series, which would be weird if she’s really Daisy Johnson on the TV series. (Maybe they’ll be sisters?)
The real downside with this theory is it doesn’t really tie to the alien or Inhuman stuff that people have been otherwise theorizing about.
Adrianne Palicki was competing against herself last night as she was also on About a Boy. I enjoyed her About a Boy performance a lot.
I wish she had spent more time in her Hydra role because when she shifted to Mockingbird her joy and glee at fighting the Hydra agents took me a little out of the episode. Although, she does emphasize that people shouldn’t call her agent so to contrast her perspective with the way SHIELD goes about doing things, stoically, I guess makes sense.
I want to see more of BJ Britt. He was part of what made the end of last season fun and I feel that he needs more time on screen and a character as well. We know that his grandfather was a Howling Commando but who is BJ Britt’s character? I also like the chemistry he has with Skye.
Any thoughts on how Bobbi was able to stop Sunil Bakshi and get to the roof without him looking beat up in the following scene with Skye’s father? Bobbi said it was part of the plan for Simmons to stay in hall…
As much as I liked her last night, it seems a waste because she would have been PERFECT for She Hulk.
Great episode. They keep building on characters and adding good intrigue. Can’t wait for next week.
As someone who did not see any casting news for this episode, I actually fully believed Bobbi was a Hydra agent. I was completely surprised when she started beating up the Hydra agents and for a second thought she was so pissed at Simmons that she was just beating up anything in her way!
My friend and I who are marvel obsessed never saw the blonde Adrienne photos. No one I know did. We all thought she was Hydra too. Actually I was so afraid she was Hydra I was shaking a bit. I concur with everything you’ve said.
The. more. the. merrier. Skye’s dad is basically a comic book’d, sci-fi’d twisted (even for it) version of The Strange Case of Doctor Jekyll and Mr Hyde. He is no one from the comics, he is in place of the back stories in the X-men of how Highly Evolved Beings came to be.
I thought tonight’s episode was great. Much better than last week’s May vs. May smackdown. That fight was the kind of thing I’ve seen before. And even though the fight choreography might have been pretty good, it was really obvious one of them was Ming Na’s stunt double in a wig, so not really that impressive IMO. Add to that that last week’s story was not near as interesting as this week, and this week wins by far. As soon as this episode ended I wanted it to be next week already. Operation: Improve “Agents of SHIELD” is definitely working for me.
Does anyone know if season 1 episodes are available online to stream? I stopped watching last year after 6 episodes and want to catch up.
Season 1 is available on Amazon Prime UK. Not in US, sadly.
This season is moving too damn fast. Simmons disappears between the Season 1 finale and the Season Two premiere, is shown to be a SHIELD mole within HYDRA by the third season and is outed and forced to flee back to SHIELD by the fifth episode? Why on earth did Whedon and the others bother to make her a SHIELD mole within HYDRA in the first damn place? Talk about a waste of a story arc!
Did ABC ordered Mutant Enemy and Marvel to divide Season 2 into two mini seasons, a’la “ONCE UPON A TIME”?
I knew that when the viewers and the critics were bitching and moaning about how the Season One storyline was moving too slow, ABC and the producers would end up giving them “instant storytelling” for Season Two. And now, they have screwed up this show for me. As for Bobbi . . . who cares? She’s just another Marvel “wonder woman” for the fans to get their drawers in a twist over.
In a nutshell, I hate the writing for Season Two of “AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.”. I hate it with every fiber within my being. Mutant Enemy and Marvel took a first class series and ruined it with “instant storytelling for dummies”. They’re idea of writing for the serial drama format is to rush right into the action without any development of narrative and close a story arc before it has a chance of any real exploration. Worse, they’ve even done a rush job with the introduction of new characters – save for Skye’s father.
Everything is being rushed with no real narrative development. This is crap writing and beneath Joss Whedon’s talents. And the tragedy is that many people actually think this is good writing for the serial drama format. Culture has really declined in this country. And I see that this decline has now affected “AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D”.