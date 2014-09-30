Review: ‘Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD’ – ‘Heavy Is the Head’

A review of tonight's “Marvel's Agents of SHIELD” coming up just as soon as I still have my George Foreman grill…
Okay, we're 2-for-2 with the new “SHIELD” status quo. The show hasn't reached peak capacity yet, but right now we're in the introductory phase in terms of story arcs and characters, and “Heavy Is the Head” did a fine job at that, particularly on the character end, while also offering up more cool Absorbing Man action.
From the moment the Lance Hunter character was announced, I feared the show had decided to add a Poochie – or, if we're sticking with Marvel terminology (albeit a character Marvel TV has no access to), a Gambit: cool name(*), cool accent, cool attitude, etc., there to do awesome things while the characters we already know and like stand around and act impressed. Fortunately, that hasn't been the case at all. Yes, Hunter is good at what he does – which he would have to be, for Coulson to keep him around after he screws up the mission and allows Raina to walk off with the obelisk – but his abilities and attitude haven't been overblown, he feels like an actual character who can be a wild card without being annoying about it, and Nick Blood is doing good work so far. It's a bit evocative of Spike circa “Buffy” season 4 – the British rascal the team doesn't entirely trust, even though he's useful – but restrained so far. This was very much the Make Lance Hunter Happen episode of “SHIELD,” and it worked for me. I like the guy, and would already much rather have him running point on missions than Ward. (And good on the writers for not forcing Ward into an episode that didn't need him.)
(*) Though, as many have noted, Nick Blood is a much cooler name than Lance Hunter.
Mac isn't as prominent a character yet (and, like B.J. Britt, Henry Simmons remains a guest star, which means he could catch a bullet at any time), but the episode quickly sets him up as a good foil for Fitz: a physical and emotional contrast to him in a way that Simmons (or Ghost Simmons) isn't, and someone who's willing to push him through his mental blocks in a way the others – who remember the old Fitz and treat him like a wounded bird – won't. This damaged Fitz is just a vast improvement on the character we got for much of season 1, just like Skye being more assertive, May being so much more active and leader-like, and Coulson being the spymaster who has to make the tough choices. (But can still occasionally crack a Clark Gregg joke, like explaining why Coulson doesn't do yoga.)
On the other hand, whatever the alien tech inside Coulson is doing to his mind is, frankly, much less interesting than what the burden of directorship is doing to him emotionally and his relationship with the team. The one lesson I had hoped the creative team had learned from last year is that character arcs are a lot more interesting when they're about who the characters are rather than what they are. Skye now has come into her own as a person, and that matters more than what powers she might have or what the deal is with her father – who would appear to be Kyle MacLachlan, appearing near the episode's end to tell Raina about the obelisk – and I don't want Coulson's crushing responsibilities suggested by the episode's title to be shunted aside in favor of watching Gregg carve crop circles into whatever wall is handy.
Still, the action scenes worked well, Adrian Pasdar continues to be a fun noble enemy type (especially once they fixed the mustache issue), and the new configuration of the team seems to be gelling nicely. More room to grow, but continuing last week's solid start.
What did everybody else think?
The ending reminded me of the ST:TNG espisode “The Defector.” The Enterpise is surrounded by Romulan Warbirds in the Neutral Zone, and a seemingly throwaway line from Picard to Worf earlier in the episode leads to a group of Klingon ships decloaking on cue to save Picard’s skin.
I’ve stuck with this show because of how much fun the movies have been. Things are really coming together. There two episodes have been much better and very encouraging for things going forward. I hope Absorbing Man gets to stay around, but it didn’t look too promising for him. Hopefully things keep up as they did for Arrow last year.
First two episodes already much better than all but a handful of episodes from last year.
I’d go even further than that. These two episodes are the first two decent episodes of the entire series.
Really? You like what they’re doing with Hunter? I have to respectfully disagree.
He’s written like he supposed to be a cool, bad-boy loose cannon, but in a military operation & team, those kind of guys are the guys you put down like a rabid dog, to ensure they don’t have the ability to screw you and the rest of your men over when the bullets are flying.
If I were Coulson, I would’ve shot that d-bag and left him in an alley for doing what he did, compromising their mission and the safety of the world and whatnot.
The writers have absolutely no clue, none at all. These people still aren’t characters so much as they are “character types.” And they’re all still very thinly drawn.
This show… this stupid show is only good for hate-watching. So at least there’s that. There are much better superhero adjacent shows out there. I’d hope more people start watching one in particular, but the idiots at WB Home Entertainment decided it would rather try to sell a few hundred more units of a dying media platform than to try and grow the audience for Arrow Season 3 after a spectacular Season 2. So… oh well.
Everytime the other show(which I do like) mentions A.R.G.U.S. I think “SHIELD ripoff”. And why is Amanda Waller young and thin now? I know it’s in the New 52 comics but screw that. Azzarello’s Wonder Woman is the only thing I like.
Couldnt agree more. The Whedon’s are recycling types from Joss’ other shows. Like the new tech guy is some idiot savant like Kaley was. Master at astrophysics, but never studied or read a book. Mental illness with one of the only good charterers and Coulson is now pulling a Sky, also from Firefly. I never saw Buffy the Vampire Slayer so I can’t tell which are modeled after characters from that show, but this show is weak, 2 dimensional and would probably do well if it aired Saturdays at 2pm. Becasue that’s the mentality of the show. The Blacklist premiered to 12 million viewers and held on to them because at 10pm they use real bullets and kill people who kill people. 9pm shouldn’t be any different. And if Marvel doesn’t want that tpe of violence, than tone down the threats. But these “Icers” PLEASE!?!?! How JV can you get?
Correction, I said Sky but the Character from Firefly I was thinking of was River. She was tampered with Mentally and became some type of Clairvoyant like Coulson seems to be.
Amen to the idiocy of not releasing the other show to streaming. Considering their target demographic, both in age and genre it’s beyond asinine.
Since this show keeps getting compared to arrow. Il give my 2 cents. Arrow dropped the ball creatively with a horrible 2nd half of season 2. Everything to do with spade Wilson laurel lance and her dad was mostly stupid and pointless. I thought season 1 of shield was stronger than any part of arrow season 2 .
As for this episode. Nick blood was ok, but I’m really missing season 1 MVP Simmons. She would be a welcome eddition as she was wonderful last year when she spent time away from fitz
Since you don’t really expound, just give an opinion (which is valid because it’s your’s) without any specifics, I’ll just I respectfully disagree and move on. :-)
Really liked the episode and Mac helping Fitz. Holy crap that poor waitress.
BTW I usually only like Gambit in comics when they do the really soapy, angsty romantic moments with Rogue(who can’t touch anyone without putting them in a coma).
Thank God AoS isn’t “CW’d” like the Green Arrow IP, good god that show is the very definition of internet overrated.
Queen’s Creek makes Snakes on a Plane look like Under Siege….All that aside, tonight’s AoS was nothing but a “table setter” Hunter is already does the cool guy bit better than Tripp, who is now comedic character in a good way. Britt’s natural comedic timing was confused with “cool machismo” last season and frankly it doesn’t suit him well. This season as being the noticeable “second best” allows him to play to his strengths.
Fitz is getting better and better…how about that teaser at the end!! Looks like “The Theory” holds some weight after all.
Frank… name me one single moment in SHIELD that has had more REAL or HONEST emotional resonance than a a dozen moments from Arrow (Tommy’s death, Moira’s death, Oliver telling Felicity he loves her only to find out later it was a rouse [or was it?], Shado’s death, Oliver & Slade’s fight, Oliver losing Sara a second time, Det. Lance collapsing with internal bleeding, Tommy finding out who the Arrow is, Malcolm finding out who the Arrow is, Det. Lance going to jail rather than finding out who the Arrow is, etc, etc, etc.)
What’s that, you can’t? Because all of the “emotional moments” like Coulson finding the blue alien, Ward’s “evil turn,” or the lame Fitz & Simmons under water were flimsy, clumsy, and completely and utterly devoid of anything approaching realness or honesty?
Name me any character on SHIELD who even comes close to being as well-drawn and as three-dimensional as even the thinnest character on Arrow. Trick question: there are none. Not even Coulson, who’s been supremely wasted by this show.
Also, please name for me any of the cheap-looking, plodding action scenes from SHIELD that were 1/10th as well-done as even the most banal action scene from Arrow.
Go on. I’ll wait. Forever, because there are none.
I’ll take some of the admittedly soapy stuff done badly on Arrow (looking at you, Laurel) for everything and anything Arrow does right with a sense of the real and with honesty: emotion, character, and action.
Sorry… but SHIELD hasn’t even come close to how good and how fun Arrow is, episode after episode.
Not even close.
Hold on a second, while I put Queen’s Creek emotional moments in quotations in order to dismiss them “Shado’s death” and “Back and forth Oliver love triangle”…
Now, CWing the Green Arrow property includes making the exceptionally good look cast though mediocre actors spout off terrible dialogue that is nothing more than emotional exposition and the characters are “like totally self aware and stuff” that they are their own psychologists. You want talk SFX? The rooftops of “Starling City” (because Star City is too comic booky for a show where everyone wears masks-(CW’d)) scream fake.The green screens are just as, if not more obvious on Arrow. To be fair, AoS usually is going for something big when they green screen(i.e. Quinjets, flying car sequence’s,etc.) but the Kree, Absorbing Man while Arrow struggles to make half of the setting decent. The actions scenes are all shaky cam hyper editing. None of them hold a candle, emotionally or technically to the May Ward fight last year, Ward vs. Shield agents which is just the tip of the iceberg.
The differences between Arrow and other shows on the CW are very minimal. Swap scripts with “Gossip Girl” “Vampire Diaries” among others and you’ll see there all the same show.
The CW targets the tween Twilight/Hunger Games girls by how they cast, shoot, write and edit there shows. Everyone’s rich and spoiled, they all sleep with another, speak in a tone between Kevin Williamson and Josh Schwartz. They all have double agendas, mostly are sinister (like Queen’s mom) but on the drop of a hat can be quickly forgiven by protagonists, because that’s how high school works.
So yeah I prefer AoS, it’s subtle performances by Fitz, Mac(who was great last night) and Coulson himself(a character who evolution is the ongoing arc of the show). I don’t need flashbacks to beat me over the head to why a character feels a certain way(which is ironic that you like Arrow,yet Ward has had similar storytelling and you despise the character), nor do I need them to explain it to me or to each other. Comprehending actions is a large part of audience participation. Spelling it out is for children and emotionally stunted adults to understand.
I’ll take AoS, warts and all, their slow burn strategy ahead the over-the-top Arrow. I don’t need “Gossip Girl meets Nolan”. Make Mine Marvel. By the end of this year, AoS will shake the hate watchers, as it continues to get better. It’s really a shame that Arnell is wasted here, he’d be a great addition to the MCU. Arrow’s internet popularity is in large part of his star power.
Wow, I think I just realized what’s wrong, Frank:
You’ve never actually watched Arrow. You keep describing how Arrow “is,” but nothing that you are describing is anything like what Arrow actually is.
No one who’s watched Arrow would ever describe it as you do. No one. Does it have soapy elements? Yeah. Are the plots revolving around Laurel a bit cliche and silly? Yep. Are they anything like you’re describing? Nope. Is Laurel still a far more three dimensionally-written character than anyone on SHIELD? Most definitely, yes.
The big difference with the characters on SHIELD and Arrow? SHIELD keeps telling us who their characters are while Arrow lets the characters show us. SHIELD is an extremely lazy written show, which is unfortunate. There is no “slow burn” or subtlety as you describe it with the characters. If anything, they wholly lack subtlety.
As for the May & Ward fight, yes, it was by far the best fight they’ve done, after episodes and episodes of mostly pedestrian to terrible stunt work and fight choreography. But there was no real feeling there. The characters remain thinly drawn character-types. We’re told why we should care that they’re fighting, but we never really saw enough to care through 22 forgettable episodes. When Slade and Oliver fought, through two time periods, every punch and kick that landed were meaningful and painful, and not just physically so, and not just for the characters; for us at home, too. When Fitz gets brain damaged, who cares? Most people were happy at the thought that one (of the many) useless characters would be gone. Whereas Moira’s death, with all of her moral ambiguities, hit like a ton of bricks, as did Shado’s death, and Tommy’s death before hers. Moira’s death was a shock to the system. Fitz’s supposed-death-nope-it’s-brain-trauma just felt like Lil’Whedon ticking-off a plot-point box.
The show, SHIELD and the Marvel brand deserve better than Joss’s nepotistic inclinations, and is hamstrung by them. And as I allude to below, SHIELD feels and looks cheap. The cinematography is often amateurish; looking like a cheap TV show. Most of the last two episodes looked like they could’ve been episodes of The A-Team. The quality just isn’t there with SHIELD, whereas Arrow is atmospheric and film-like. As the saying goes, SHIELD costs a million bucks but looks like ten, whereas Arrow costs ten but looks like a million.
Dude… we get it… make your’s Marvel. If that’s your stance, then that’s great. It’s perfectly fine. I don’t really care, Marvel or DC, I just want a good show, which Arrow is and SHIELD most certainly is not.
If you truly like SHIELD, and it’s not colored at all by your Marvel-bias, well, liking TV shows is a subjective thing. I still can’t believe the kind of media my parents enjoy; it’s like I was adopted, the crap they watch or to which they listen.
All I ask is that you please stop acting like Arrow is anything like you described above, which is ridiculous.
Unless you were trying to be funny. If so… you got me! :-)
Seen plenty enough of Arrow to know my critique isn’t off base, whether you argee with me or not. I bailed in season 2 because the show isn’t up to par. I’m not in hate watching, like is the case with you and AoS, as you’ve continue to harp about this show since last season. No one cares Fitz or Simmons? They are beloved by fans of this show and Iain De Caestecker gives a better performance than 90% of the Arrow cast. Does Fitz have the fanbase as a character that Oliver Queen has? Of course not, but Queen’s Creek fans always come in here and talk about how much better this show is. Reeking of insecurity.
My description is accurate as evident by Queen’s Mom, sinister in her own right, Tommy having some of the worst bromance dialogue I’ve heard. Felicity is terrible and the spoiled rich sex drama analogy rings true. The actions scenes are hollow. The green screen settings are equally if not worse than AoS.
The love for Arrow comes from a few things 1) The cast looks like they dropped from an A&F ad 2) the tweens (including my 10 year old girl) who eat up the terrible dialogue 3) Fanboys who love that costumes are on TV now, giving the metaphorical “release” from the Smallville “epididymal hypertension” where the title character waited for years to put on tights 4) and the extenision of that with DC throwing around classic characters left and right.
Believe, HoM, we get it too. You don’t like AoS. So why watch it? Why troll reviews? You’ll never catch me trolling an Arrow review or thread because I don’t care for the show, so I don’t watch.
Arrow is speficially designed to hit the target audience I was speaking of, on the network that airs it, by one of the formative writers of VD.
If Arrow was such a good show, you wouldn’t be in this comment section at all. If Arrow was such a good show, WB would’ve merged it with the big screen JL when it was under consideration. If WB thought it was a going to be more than it is-a show targeted for teens that is a scrappy little underdog for fanboys, then this thing would have been on another network where this “good show” could get the mass exposure it “deserves”..but Arrow is what is.
AoS, on the other hand, is the glue. Since MCU Hydra storyline dropped, it’s been a completly satisfying show, all while setting the table for bigger things. Bigger ambitions, a tighter focus, a balanced cast and quippy banter make AoS a great comic book show.
Frank, I think you’re assuming I harbor similar feelings for DC as you do Marvel. I don’t. At all. I’m not coming into the conversation with that point of view. I want both shows to be good, and I’m not biased at all because of the network on which Arrow happens to broadcast or the company to which Green Arrow belongs.
Objectively, SHIELD is not half the show Arrow was at this point in their developments. Maybe SHIELD gets better, but if what I’ve seen before is what I have to go on, I’m gonna bet no. But the thing is, I don’t need or want SHIELD to fail simply because I’m a fan of Arrow. I want BOTH to be great. I harbor no insecurities at all. I’m legitimately angry that SHIELD is not a good television show, and there are many reasons as to why. The largest being that instead of finding experienced show runners or writers to run SHIELD and the SHIELD writer’s room (David Fury would’ve been perfect), Joss (of whom I’ve been a giant fan since 1997) decided that nepotism would be the best option for this tentpole show. And I’m not sorry to say, but Z. Whedon and Maurisa Tanchoroen have been out of their element since the word go, and although they share the same familial bonds, but Joss’s brother is not nearly as talented as he, nor many of the writers he has mentored through the years who would’ve been much better suited to run this show. Again, David Fury would’ve been perfect and was available (though he no longer is).
Anyways… I’d love to continue having a conversation, but I don’t know if you’re interested in the same conversation. You keep using the derisive “Arrow’s Creek” as a way to denigrate the show, and as I’ve said, no one who’s objectively watched the show would ever describe it in such a way. It seems you’re more interested in advocating for Marvel against DC/theCW instead of discussing SHIELD and Arrow on their own merits, and that’s okay, I’m not saying that’s not okay. The way we express our fandom is unique to us all, and your Marvel passion is admirable, but I’m just not interested in that kind of discussion because they often denigrate into flame wars, and again, I’m not advocating for DC in the same way you are Marvel, I want BOTH shows to be good, and right now, only one is.
I’d rather talk about more objective differences, not subjective differences.
Thanks for your time. :-)
Since this seems to be the arrow vs shield discussion thread now I will give specifics here
I like arrow overall. However most of the best/most emotional moments you listed were from its first season which was well done and overall achieved a high level of quality with a good ensemble that really gelled almost initially. And came together when felicity joined the team.
The early parts of season 2 mostly held the quality of season 1 with the return of Sarah/death of shadow the seasons creative high point.
However after that the show seemed to struggle in tone and mostly stopped making sense. The character of laurel lance is poorly written as the writers are clearly using the poor writing teqnique of telling us how great she is when the on screen evidence suggests the opposite. That character is also hurt by the fact that the strong independant woman she is meant to be would almost never willingly associate with Oliver queen aka the series lead and until the writers can come up with better reasons to put them in the same room (apart from Sarah’s family dinner invite) their interactions will hurt the series.
Paul blackthorns detective lance was mostly excellent however due to most of his sceens being with laurel he rarely had the chance to do good work.
The season 2 twists surrounding Malcolm merlin were poorly executed and significantly lowered the stakes of the show with dead people now allowed to return greatly diminishing the value of dying in the arrow universe (especially following the return of Sarah which while brilliantly executed by establishing Oliver as an unreliable narrator quickly became just another return from the dead by a character)
Finally the character of Slade Wilson. In season 1 he was an excellent character. a one man army who had been betrayed by his best friend, disowned by his government and left to fend for himself. He embraced this lack of trust by developing a ruthlessness while still maintaining an easygoing sense of humour. Being someone just as likely to have a beer with you as to cut your head off.
In season 2 Slade became a poor characture of the (bane/Kahn/iron man 3 villan/bond 23 villan) archetypal villan he’ll bent on destroying a hero with no real motivation. What’s worse is that Slade’s motivation in arrow season 2. wanting to kill Oliver in order to avenge the death of Oliver’s girlfriend who he secretly loved (ugh) made him whinny and was completely out of character from the Slade Wilson viewers met in season 1.
Compared to arrow agents of shield experiances some growing pains in season 1. Where it was mostly unsure of itself. AoS is essentially to me at its best a combination of NCISLA and stargate/stargate Atlantis. Like NCISLA it struggled in its first season to get the tonal balance right and the cast was slightly off. Similar to Eric Christian Olsen essentially fixing NCISLA with his charisma replacing the dull void that was the psychologist. BJ Britt was excellent and his joining of the team in the post winter solider episodes is what really improved AoS more then anything else.
Unfortunately agents of shield hasn’t fully settled into season 2 with its best team, or tapped into the comedic elements that have made every great marvel movie work (iron man 1. The avengers, guardians of the galaxy ect)
But overall I hold more hope for it then arrow season 3
It’s improving, but from a D to a C. Room to grow seems quite the understatement. Joss-love keeps me lurking around, which I’m sure is the case for more than a few of us. This is by far the worst show on television that I actually watch. Maybe Whedon gets pissed at the studio and brings in Tudyk to go medieval on Ward for like 12 gloriously bloody fatal minutes.
This show “Stinks on Ice”.
So fake, so juvenile and soooo transparent. It actually looks like the actors don’t even care anymore. This show reminds me of the live action Spiderman they tried out in the early eighties. PUKE!
And being a huge Marvel fan, I have to hate this show.
How about all the money being spent on effects??? Coulson opens up files totally arbitrarily just as a show of force. He opens up Lucy lawless’ file and just puts it back?!?!?! How can you miss simply having him edit, like DECEASED? Everyone on the show still loves second guessing Coulson because their all “badasses” or poor renditions of and the jokes are lame, “any body part”, “I’m not flexible” Puh Lease! I just cannot rationalize how the man who brought us Firefly is putting out such trite on a weekly basis. Sad!
I cannot rationalize how we get weekly reviews of this and not the Good Wife…
What shows get reviewed weekly by me has NEVER been determined entirely by their quality. Rectify is one of the very best shows on television, and I don’t particularly like reviewing it weekly. HIMYM was pretty awful its last few years, but I kept having things to say about it.
It’s what I want to write about, plus what I have time to write about.
I think the file he opened and closed was Peggy Carter as a small easter egg, not Lawless.
Floggy Bottom is correct — Coulson was for some reason looking at files keyed to years in the 1940’s and pulled up Peggy’s picture.
Nice cheapshot at Gambit
Gambit makes Poochie look like Walter White
It’s like Chris Sims suddenly started working for HitFix. I fully expect a rant next week about how much the writer hates Cyclops. :P
omg SO GOOD. I love it this season. Definitely holding it’s own
One thing that’s briefly touched-on by another commenter is just how cheap this show looks. It seriously looks A-Team or Knight Rider cheap.
Really think about it how SHIELD is staged and shot. Would it be out of place for those cheap Larson or Bellisario shows of the late 70’s to mid-80’s?
Where is all their money going? Arrow is made on a much smaller budget, and their action scenes are far better and feel more real, and the show has much more atmosphere and depth in frame.
Maybe it’s because so much of what’s on-screen for SHIELD is set during the day (even the action scenes) and much of what’s on screen for Arrow is at night?
Really though, SHIELD just looks cheap. Arrow is far more kinetic and dynamically shot. It really is strange, because we know SHIELD has more money per episode, but we see much less of it on screen.
And just to be clear, I WANT SHIELD to be good. I’m not a DC fanboy… I like Marvel & DC pretty equally as far as the visual medium goes. I think that’s why SHIELD pisses me off… I want it to be good, and it should be so much better than it is, but with the obvious handicaps it started-off with (nepotism being the most avoidable), it’s just so disappointing it hasn’t been good.
And don’t get me started on Bear’s score, which is easily the worst work he’s done in a so far stellar career.
Nothing on SHIELD works well. It’s like it was designed by committee. And you know what? It probably was.
We get it, dude. You like Arrow more than AoS. The horse is dead, let it be.
Personally, I have limited TV time, and Arrow is never going to crack the rotation. Why?
I could care less for DC’s superhero line, but a bunch of kick-ass movies has me invested in the Marvel cinematic universe, so I’ll be watching this show (and Agent Carter) as long as they’re connected to experiences like GotG.
I suspect I’m not alone in this perspective.
Fitz-Simmons worked.
Fitz-Ghost Simmons worked.
Fitz-Mac worked.
The Ward -reversal worked.
The Hydra reveal consequences worked
Last ep’s humor worked (actually laughed a couple of times)
The Pattton Oswalds worked
Sky-Coulson is starting to work better and better
Bill Paxton worked.
Pasdar worked.
May kick ass
etc
Sure it still not a good show and I have only hanged in there because of the MCU, but it is getting less worse to sincerely better and is now enjoyable.
Watched the first half of season 1 of Arrow and bailed , because of a lot of the same problems SHIELD has. And imo a lot less interesting actors.
Lets face it they are both not particularly good shows. Same difference.
“I’m pleased to meet you. My name’s Nick Blood.”
“Nick Blood? What does that mean?”
“Nick Blood: Oh, nothing. My dad thought of it while he was shaving.”
I noticed Jack Kirby go a character creation co-credit (with Stan Lee, of course) in the opening credits. Does anybody know if this a new credit, following the out-of-court settlement last week?