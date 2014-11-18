Review: ‘Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD’ – ‘The Things We Bury’

A review of tonight's “Marvel's Agents of SHIELD” coming up just as soon as I give a button to a 300-pound Hawaiian dude…
Season 2 has introduced lots of interesting new characters and made better use of the pre-existing ones, and as a result is a much better show than it was in season 1, but also a much busier one. Most of this season's episodes have bounced around from group to group, location to location, giving us satisfying mini-chunks of story without always cohering into a great whole. There are wonderful individual moments, like the May vs. May fight a few weeks ago, or Skye's two daddies coming face to face tonight (more on that in a bit), but I'm still waiting for season 2 to give me an entire hour that feels like more than the sum of its many excellent individual parts (on-screen and off).
A decision was made, understandably, to abandon the Artifact of the Week structure that bored everyone at the start of the series, but I fear the show may be pushing too far in the other direction, moving the story incrementally each week without episodes that stand out on their own. I think back to the way that “Buffy” (another show with a Whedon at the helm) was structured, or “The X-Files” (a show this one has modeled itself after in part), and while the arc episodes cold be great, those shows also did kick-ass standalone episodes – or, at times, arc-related episodes that were still powerful as isolated hours of TV. Some people say that the audience just doesn't have the patience for the standalones anymore, which is why “Fringe,” “Dollhouse” and other sci-fi series eventually shifted to purely serialized storytelling models. But the issue, I think, isn't that the audience doesn't want to watch the standalone episodes, but that they want to watch good standalone episodes, and early “SHIELD” wasn't at all providing that. In the structure of this SHIELD vs. Hydra race for the magical city, there doesn't seem to be room for this show's equivalent of “Hush” from “Buffy” or “Home” from “X-Files,” but I'd like to at least see the story tighten up now and then in the middle of this arc, rather than waiting for the end of it.
All of that having been said, “The Things We Bury” was very much of a piece with this season, offering new bits of information – how Whitehall has managed to stay so young, what happened to Skye's mother (played, in a role that seems like a waste if this is the last we see of her, but not if there are more flashbacks – or “Agent Carter” appearances – to come, by “Dollhouse” alum Dichen Lachman), what ties the obelisk/diviner to the hidden city – while also providing some good character moments along the way, plus another fine Hayley Atwell cameo/tease for “Agent Carter.”(*)
(*) Note to ABC: I really want to watch “Agent Carter,” but every time I hear the “Sometimes, the best man for the job is a woman” tagline, I want to watch it just a little bit less. I get that one of the themes of the show will be Peggy dealing with the sexism of the time, but these ads exist in 2014, not 1945. Please find a new tagline.
Tripp hasn't had much to do this year, but he got to give his speech in defense of Coulson – again putting a lot (too much?) of his faith into his commanding officer – shortly before he got shot, and Fitz got to prove himself useful in the field again. Ward got to the truth about the well incident, and if I'd have preferred that he have always been the monster who kept blaming others for his bad deeds, the fact that he burned his brother and parents to death sure marks him as a monster now, no matter what they did to him in the past and no matter what his plans may be to destroy Hydra from within to protect Skye. And if there are times I wish the entire show as being retro-fitted into “Bobbi Morse, Agent of SHIELD,” with Coulson, et al as her supporting characters, it's only because Adrianne Palicki is so good in so many different phases of the spy game, here with Bobbi interrogating Bakshi into a suicide attempt before falling back into bed with Hunter. And I appreciated the efforts, brief though they were, to tie some of the stories together thematically with Ward and Bakshi both questioning how much they've been brainwashed over the years.
But the main attraction this week was the brief encounter between Coulson and Skye's father(**), and the continued opportunity to watch Kyle MacLachlan play this wildest of wild cards as only he can. Wherever this big story is going, I can only hope for more and more of him as it goes along, possibly with some kind of extended sequence (if not whole episode) just featuring Skye, her father and Director Coulson hashing out their many issues together.
(**) Who still has no name; ABC's press notes refer to MacLachlan's character as “The Doctor.”
What did everybody else think?
Yes. Liked it a lot. Kyle MacLachlan plays crazy REALLY well.
Adrianne Palicki is so good. Gives a more nuanced performance than I’d expected.
And that promo line bugs the crap out of me, too.
Kyle MacLachlan will always be Trey Macdougal to me – and come to think of it, Trey had a touch of the crazy to him, too. I do like to fantasize a little about Charlotte walking in on the Doctor and Coulson bobbling the artifact between them, snatching it away from them and placing it artfully on a near-by mantlepiece – if only they’d gotten Kristin Davis to play Skye’s mother. Have to work in a Tardis somewhere. I think I’d better just go to bed.
MacLachlan is no stranger to weird, granted, but I can’t help but feel that his Doctor is channelling his ‘Good Wife’ foil Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni — in his more offhandedly nuts moments, not so much the murderous rage.
Ha! Oh, how could I have forgotten that one? So recently delicious, too. Playing the old lady can’t remember a damn thing card.
Like Lucy Lawless in the premiere, Adrienne Pallicki’s experience with this type of role shows, and I think she outshines the rest of the cast at times. In my opinion, she feels like a much more natural fit to this show than Clark Gregg. I’d love to see ABC resurrect that failed Mockingbird TV show with Pallicki in the lead.
That Agent Carter tagline makes zero sense to me, especially considering that most of ABC’s dramas since ALIAS star proactive women. You’re not surprising anybody!
Are we sure that Ward killed his brother and parents? I thought it seemed ambiguous whether he did the deed or spurred his brother to take matters into his own hands. (On the other hand, the audio recording of the senator’s confession suggests otherwise…)
He definitely did, so he could get tight with Hydra, so he could blow the up from the inside. That all looks signposted.
It was somewhat ambiguous, however the audio recording was what Christian said to Ward at the well, so Ward must have given it to someone.
Ugh, YES, I’m so with you on that “Agent Carter” tagline!
I’m kind of disappointed with how the Ward-vs.-Ward scenario played out. I wish they hadn’t killed off the senator so quickly, as I think the mystery of Which Ward Brother Is More Evil could have been entertaining for a few more episodes. But on the plus side, I am enjoying the hell out of Kyle MacLachlan’s performance!
I liked this episode, but I hope this isn’t the end of Dichen Lachman’s character. Otherwise it means Skye’s mother was fridged without saying a word.
I’m betting we will see more flashbacks when Skye meets her father.
Not a great two weeks for Lachman’s characters, though her work on The 100 wasn’t nearly as impressive as she sometimes could be on Dollhouse.
I thought this episode was a good step forward overall. The show was having little bit of a GoT problem — if you have to check in on 8 different groups over the course of an episode its hard to do much else. With all the main players in two places we’ll hopefully have a little more flexibility to explore the world a little.
Game of Thrones is a really good comparison point for what’s going on with AoS this season: lots of great individual moments that are sometimes connected to each other, but hard to cohere into something truly great (like “Blackwater”) when each corner of the universe only gets a truncated portion of each episode.
I think Alan greatly underrated this episode, particularly using the logic that he prefers episodes that stand out on their own. This episode brings all the good guys and bad guys together working toward the same goal to allow the last three episodes of the Fall season to do exactly what Alan wants this show to do.
They made a great decision to split up the good guys and split up the bad guys and let them establish and re-establish themselves over 8 episodes before bringing them together. It worked out very well. Seeing Whitehall, Ward, and The Doctor having a sit down worked much better than it would have if they were aligned earlier in the season.
Let’s appreciate what this episode did. We got key origin elements for our three main bad guys all within one episode. We got Whitehall vs. Agent Carter, The Doctor vs. Coulson, and Ward vs. Senator Ward. And we got Bashki vs. Morse as a little extra.
We (kinda) got to meet Skye’s mom. There will be more to that story I’m sure.
We got to see the status Peggy Carter holds in modern day SHIELD as voiced by Simmons. We got to see Fitz back in the field. We got to see Skye lead her own team of hackers. We got another good Morse-Hunter* fight and make up.
And we got another mention of the Kree. And they found a city that may introduce the freaking Inhumans to the MCU.
All this in one episode. Wow.
**Marvel should go ahead and start working on a Mockingbird mini-series for Winter 2015. Go ahead and lock up Jeremy Renner for three episodes. Use it as a bridge to show what Barton is going between Avengers 2 and Civil War. Find a way to get Palicki cast in Civil War. Make it happen.
Yeah, it did all those things in one episode, and as a result short-changed almost all of the relationships and character arcs in the process. That certain scenes like Doctor/Coulson and Mockingbird/Hunter were as good as they were came from the actors managing to do a lot with a little.
“Marvel should go ahead and start working on a Mockingbird mini-series for Winter 2015. Go ahead and lock up Jeremy Renner for three episodes. Use it as a bridge to show what Barton is going between Avengers 2 and Civil War. Find a way to get Palicki cast in Civil War. Make it happen.”
All of this
Alan, I’m not sure how stretching out any of tonight’s plot points would have helped going into what will probably be a whirlwind last 3 episodes. I’m much more invested in all of these characters as a result especially because it’s clear everybody is headed in the same direction plot-wise. This show doesn’t tease nearly as much as it did in Season 1 and is much better off for it.
Oh one more thing. I think the last scene almost confirms that Ward was lying about having information about Skye’s dad. It seemed clear that at least The Doctor did not know Ward.
I don’t think it was ever a question of whether Grant was blaming his brother for his mistakes. After the episode where we saw his flashbacks to the well, the only question was whether he was so damn crazy that he had managed to rewrite his own memories to better deal with what he had done as a child.
Holy Moses—Skype’s dad is the Doctor! Introducing that Time Lord should spice things up.
Watch out for wormsign, too.
I know it’s not going to happen given how high profile Inhumans is going to be in a few years’ time, but I really wish Kyle McLachlan’s character name is revealed as Maximus, getting some of his royal rebellion out by slumming it among the local humans. (And then Attilan moves when he’s out seeking revenge on Whitehall and he can’t find his way home.)
Besides, after Thor and Loki do we really need another otherworldly sibling rivalry plotline in the MCU?
I also believe he will be revealed to be Maximus the Mad.
It’s been mentioned before, but Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has a lot of work ahead of it in laying the groundwork for “The Inhumans”. This has been a good start. I am looking forward to the introduction of the Terrigen Mist to Skye and its results…
I beginning to think I was the only one beleiving that. I am 100% sure that Kyle is Maximus, make sense story wise and explain the casting choice. They would not hesitate to use Kyle in a motion picture!! Unlike other actors working for tv (always thought that rule ridiculous). Plus, through the obelisk and finding Attilan, they will bring the Terigen Mist, which will explain the Inhumans and all the new “gifted” popping up. Also, this will help boost the number of supers to help in the fight against Thanos. Expect this to be at least mentionned in A:AoU (QS and SW).
I guess I’m not too hot Adrianne Palicki because I don’t find her very good at all. The interrogation did not work for me. Two actors with pretty crappy dialogue trying to work through it was painful to watch. Her final scene with Hunter was a bit better though. Is there something I’m missing? Please don’t flame me, but tell me what it is you like about her because May’s fight scenes are definitely better.
eh, add me to the bed o’ pain too re: Palacki. But then, this is the first time I’ve ever seen her onscreen so I come in with no advanced notions.
RWG (I just don’t see anything especially special about her role here or how she plays it)
I think she brings a ton of energy to every scene she’s in. I hope they spin her into either a mini series or into the big screen world, though I do wonder if they’ve replacedher history with Hawkeye with her history with Hunter making that a bit of a stretch.
If the mythology episodes continue to be this good I don’t care about standalones. All the characters were clicking here, even Skye. Hope to see more of Dichen Lachman. And I’d definitely be onboard for a Mockingbird spinoff with Jeremy Renner cameoing or guest starring for as long as they can get him.
Yeah, the “Sometimes the best man for the job is a woman” ad is pretty annoying. Especially with the stockings shot. I keep thinking that this was one of those ads that might have got me watching the show back when I was 15 and Wonder Woman with Linda Carter was all I had to look forward to each week, but I’d like to think we’re all a bit more grown up now.
Then I think back on last night’s “Gotham” episode which ended with one naked woman kissing another for no real reason whatsoever and remind myself that maybe we never really grow up.
RWG (we just get older and get jobs in Hollywood instead of in the Marvel bullpen)
Why is the show missing another week?
They’re taking next week off for Thanksgiving.
The spice is the Kree – the Kree are the spice!
I love how they made Kyle MacLachlan look so young at the 1989 flashback, it looked like something straight out of Dune.
Also, I loved when Coulson refers to Skye and her father screams “That’s not her name!”
Totally agree. The show is definitely much better this season, but two things are still bothering me: 1. as Alan, points out, the show has definitely become too serialized. A show set firmly in the Marvel Universe should be able to put out at least a few fun quality standalone episodes every season. And 2. the show is still significantly not “Marvel” enough. Other than the few mandatory shout-outs to and name drops of various Marvel characters, this show needs to bring more superheroes and villains into the mix. Why is DC able to go full superhero with shows like Arrow and Flash (and, to a lesser extent, Gotham) but SHIELD still seems somewhat embarrassed to introduce anyone with an actual superhero name or costume? I enjoy the show and am glad it exists, but wish they would “show not tell” more when it comes to establishing it in the Marvel universe. Otherwise it’s just a well made, entertaining TV spy show.
Really loving Kyle McLachlan though. Hope he stays around for a good long while.
Agents of SHIELD tells the stories in-between the massively successful movies that feature actual superheroes in name or costume. They can get away with doing a whole show around lesser heroes and villains. WB/DC can’t.
What would you like for them to show that they haven’t? They’re limited with respect to which actors they can get. Despite that, they’ve featured three prominent actors from the movies.
Agents of SHIELD tells the stories in-between the massively successful movies that feature actual superheroes in name or costume. They can get away with doing a whole show around lesser heroes and villains. WB/DC can’t.
What would you like for them to show that they haven’t? They’re limited with respect to which actors they can get. Despite that, they’ve featured three prominent actors from the movies.
I understand the conceit of the show. And I don’t expect RDJ to drop in for an arc. And I never said I had a problem with “lesser” characters. The problem is there are next to no Marvel heroes/villains used on the show, while there are literally thousands of actual super-powered characters in the Marvel Universe they can theoretically choose from. It would be nice for them to show an actual superhero or supervillain, in costume, and maybe call him/her by their code name. As opposed to, for example, introducing Donnie Gill but just making him a generic guy-who-freezes-things instead of Blizzard. The closest they came so far was with The Absorbing Man, which seemed to be a step in the right direction from which they quickly backed away.
I get some of the continuing criticism of this show but for the most part, I’m finding season 2 to be just flat-out compelling to watch. Which is a huge (read: 180 degree) improvement from last season. And yeah, Palicki is great and her Morse is the perfect actor/character combo to anchor a show about SHIELD.
Also what a huge turn around from last season where I wanted Skye, Ward, and FitzSimmons removed from the show. Skye is so much better now, but loosely used which is weird. Ward is pretty much a badass now, a Ward-Coulson only show would be A+. FitzSimmons with the addition of the new tech guy (I forget his name) has been good.
This show has actually reminded me what a great actor Kyle Maclachlan is. He is just so good. I can’t remember the last time I found him this compelling.
Hope Feige is watching.
Hi Alan. Basically, this show has performed the greatest ANGEL since ANGEL, going from an utterly moribund first season I couldn’t stand to something GAME OF THRONES could learn from in terms of packing interlacing plot lines, character beats/backstories/misdirections, multiple time lines/locations, A, B and C stories and more into one sizzlingly elegant forward motion thrill machine with heart. Yes, Bobbie Morse, Agent of SHIELD is a delightful idea, but so is May, Agent of SHIELD and hell, even *Sky* (or whomever) Agent of SHIELD, Sky who was the Random House Dictionary definition of mildly annoying. In short, I adore everyone here. And Kyle is astonishing. And the fight scenes are remarkable. And they figured out exactly how to set aside just how much money for CG scenes. And the mighty-morph of Brett Dalton/Ward from GRIMM-level boredom machine to high calibre creep–who knew that was a possible thing? And Patton Oswald hands out his lanyards! Or put another way, there is no other show giving me such dense-packed fists of pure pleasure than AoS. My partner and I, we scurry home to Manhattan like anxiously happy bunnies, no way missing a minute the first moment its broadcast. What a left field surprise delight.
The doctor, doctor who? LMAO
I think if they’re going to keep referring to MacLachlan’s character as just The Doctor, then the Obelisk better secretly be a TARDIS and Peter Capaldi better drop in to say to him, “Jeez man, and I thought I was dark…”
I can’t be the only one who cued up the “Ultron” trailer to compare the mountain fortresses, right? And I can’t decide if they’re the same or not.