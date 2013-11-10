Review: ‘Masters of Sex’ – ‘All Together Now’

A review of tonight’s “Masters of Sex” coming up just as soon as I find you a secretary who knows the difference between “I” and “me”…
“I am not discussing my sex life with you.” -Bill
Through the young life of this series, we’ve seen that Dr. Masters and Mrs. Johnson have each found ways to separate sex from emotion. Virginia has never confused sexual satisfaction with the romantic kind, and though Bill sees more of a tie between the two, he positions himself as a cold, clinical scientist – that he and Virginia are now having regular intercourse with each other is just continuing in the tradition of Jonas Salk and other great researchers who used themselves and their loved ones as test subjects.
But what we see throughout “All Together Now” is that that kind of sexual separation of church and state is much easier in theory and in practice. What we have here is a messy, emotionally fraught, fascinating tangle that involves, among other things:
* Bill Masters paying (or, technically, being responsible for the employment of) the woman he has sex with;
* Virginia’s boss having the ability to dictate when, how often, and in what positions they should be having sex;
* Bill’s wife coming to Virginia to lament that he isn’t having sex with her, which in turn leads to…
* The woman Bill is cheating on his wife with – albeit for scientific reasons – having to convince Bill to keep having sex with his wife;
* Bill and Virginia at different times suggesting dinner after sex, giving the whole thing even more of the structure of a date;
* Bill declaring his home sex life to be off-limits to Virginia, even though they give each other the questionnaires – and even though Bill previously interrogated Virginia’s ex without her knowledge;
* Bill being unquestionably attracted to his research assistant, and Virginia – whom, as she admits to Bill during the questionnaire, is without a(nother) regular sex partner at the moment – beginning to feel some attachment to him.
When work and sex and personal feelings and pre-existing relationships are all jumbled up like this, there is no way to keep things as clean and tidy as Bill Masters tries to maintain everything about his life. As I worked my way through “All Together Now,” I kept getting a queasy filling in the pit of my stomach at the many ways in which this new arrangement was already going awry, and the many more in which it can and will go awry. Seeing the unexpected look of longing on Virginia’s face when her lover goes home to sleep with his wife again – an activity she demanded that he do, in part to maintain the phony-baloney barriers of this project – was the perfect close to another complicated, fun, emotional installment of this show.
And as we watched Bill and Virginia try to establish the rules for their own unusual sexual arrangement, we watched a somewhat parallel situation play out between Margaret Scully and Dr. Langham. Both Bill and Barton Scully are having sex outside their marriage, yet Bill feels able to take the morally superior position in scolding his mentor about it, because A)Scully doesn’t know what Bill is up to with Virginia, B)Bill feels this isn’t cheating because it’s for science, and C)Scully’s lover is a man. But when you come down to it, we have two respected doctors who aren’t inclined to have sex with their wives. One happens to be gay, while the other has certain madonna-whore issues that I’m sure Dr. Alan Ruck would be happy to work with him on.
And as the two husbands struggle, we get a sense of just how desperate their wives are. Libby is less interested in the sexual experience than she is in having cover in case Dr. Haas can impregnate her with Bill’s frozen sperm, but she’s lonely, and feels shut out of Bill’s work life – even as Ethan insists, “Bill is not going to run off with Virginia” – and at one point tells Ethan that he’s saving her life with this secret fertility project.
Margaret uses the same phrasing when she thanks Langham for all that he’s given her – not just the orgasms, but the massive self-esteem boost that’s come with them – and those words not unsurprisingly freak out our favorite strapping blonde doctor, who was looking for some fun and happy to find a woman for whom his dick would, in fact, work. Was that one exchange enough to scare him away altogether? Now that Jane is working directly for Dr. Masters, what will that mean for her, Langham and their participation in the study? And if Langham walks away from her, will Mrs. Scully attempt to re-enroll in the study, now that she meets its minimal qualification?
That situation, like the triangle with the Masters and Mrs. Johnson (and the intersecting one with Virginia, Ethan and Vivian Scully), has a high potential to combust. And that makes life potentially terrible for any and all of these characters, but it also makes “Masters of Sex” damned fascinating to watch.
What did everybody else think?
This was the first episode I didn’t watch in advance. But it was one where I was present for some of the filming, just like the pilot, so it was great fun to see the finished product tonight.
Last March, I was out in California on the set and watched some of the filming with my family. (For the record, only the PG-rated stuff: The scene with Bill talking to the young couple; also when Lizzy and Bill are getting dressed and he puts on his wedding).
Overall, Michelle Ashford does a fascinating job of weaving the stuff from my book into the television dramatic narrative. The scene with Ethan talking with Gini about her first lover — Gordon Garrett — was actually from the very opening of my book (Michelle started the pilot with the bordello scene with Bill timing the sexual response of a prostitute. Who knew Annabelle Ashford would be so funny in that role!). I made a lot of effort as an investigative reporter to find out the real name of Gordon Garrett. Virginia would only call him “the boy with fiery red hair” when we first talked about how she lost her virginity. It was the funeral home director of Golden City, Missouri who directed me to the Golden City high school yearbook which predicted Mary Virginia Eshelman (VJ) would someday marry Gordon Garrett. Even that story in VJ’s life is very complicated! The Provost character played by Beau Bridges is a composite of some real-life chartacters, but Michelle adeptly adds the closeted gay factor that helps underline the sexually repression of that time. Similarly, the real-life character played by Teddy Sears was troubled by his own behavior when I interviewed him, so it’s interesting to see how Michelle uses the psychiatrist (a Freudian no doubt!) for the same effect.
I always found the real-life triangle between Virginia and Bill and Libby the most fascinating because the two women were friendly, rather than rivalrous. There were always some of Libby’s friends and family who felt Gini wanted to marry Bill from the outset, but the traditional home-wrecker label never really applied to her. The sexual dynamic between Masters and Johnson, at first most improper with his requirement that sex be part of the job, now is in another more ambiguous stage. And as the series progresses, it will change again and again.
Thanks for your illuminating comments.
It’d be great if Alan & Dan would ask Mr. Maier on the podcast (hint! hint!) to discuss the show, which has been fascinating and entertaining in every single episode.
^A podcast like that would be most awesome!
I may have missed this in a previous column, but if Bill’s sperm count is low, why are they using his frozen sperm? Is it better?
I always look forward to your comments. Thank you for taking the time to drop by. It’s exciting to hear it from your perspective, since the show is actually based on your book and you have played a large role as a consultant for the show. Also, I too have found the relationship between Libby and Virginia interesting due to its complexity. I really believe in Virginia’s sincerity regarding their friendship. It seems that Johnson didn’t anticipate the development of an emotional attachment to Masters…which, of course, was inevitable.
@JR – Not sure if this is what they did back then, but now, if you have a man’s frozen semen to work with, you can concentrate it for more sperm per “dose.” I’m not an expert but I’m sure I’ve heard about this.
I just had to chime in about how great it is to have you share your thoughts with us. I find it as interesting as the show, and that’s saying a lot. Thank you
I loved how smug Bill was about being able to make Virginia climax twice.
That was hilarious. Because he was trying to hide his smugness as well and trying to make it seem like it was just scientific. I don’t know why but this show is one of the few that actually make me squeal with laughter.
“Bill? You’re…humming.”
The show seems very soapy — especially reading your review Alan and trying to get all of the triangles straight!
Not that there’s anything wrong with the soap-factor.
I guess I wonder at the sustainability of the more scientific stories — versus all of this drama and intrigue. It seems a very high tight wire act.
Soapy? I’m not getting that at all. There’s none of the heightened, manufactured drama you get in a soap. This is the real thing. It started out great and gets better every week, for my money.
It doesn’t feel at all soapy to me, either. And I tend to notice that sort of thing because it turns me off. (no pun intended, ha!) Though I am a huge fan of character studies and this show qualifies as one, so perhaps the science is not as important to me, especially since we already know the outcome of the studies, at least so far. What is important to me is to understand why these people felt scientific research on sexual behavior was so important during a time when it wasn’t even appropriate to talk about sex.
It may indeed be “soapy” but I think that the show makes for some great television. I think that what pulls all this messy stuff together is that the acting is truly superior. Michael Sheen, Allison Janney, the amazing Lizzy Kaplan, heck all of them…just wow! They are such amazing actors. It is an odd and strange story to begin with, especially for the fifties, but they really succeed in bringing it to life.
I’m really happy to see Jane becoming part of the team! Love her enthusiasm on the study and I like how forward thinking she has been, curious if she gets a bigger storyline.
I’m addicted to this show. Even though it’s presented in such a simple way, there’s so much complexity underneath the surface. It has so many leveçs. It’s really great. And the comedic moments are gold too, like Jane spelling anasthesia. Although, even though I love Jane and want to see more of hr, I wanted the prostitute from the first three episodes to return and be the secretary. I want her to be involved in the show again.
My only complain about the show is that Virginia as a character isn’t as explored as Masters in the show. I wish it was 50/50 instead of 60/40.
It’s my favorite show along with The Good Wife this fall.
I remember when, Breaking Bad ended and I thought, “Now what do I watch?” Then I saw the first episode of, “Masters of Sex” and I literally breathed a sigh of relief when it was over. It was that good, to me.
I really liked the episode although I wish we saw all the steps of Bill/Ginny having sex for the first time instead of it happening off screen. “Love me tender” though, what a choice!
Something also confused me. After Ginny told Bill they couldn’t have sex until he and his wife were back to normal, did they have sex? The way they left the room seemed to indicate that, and Ethan obviously thought so, but it doesn’t make sense considering what she said to him. And the next morning Bill said they could resume things because he and Libby were “happy”. Confusing.
The pacing was a bit confusing there, but I think I figured it out. Bill had been waiting on Gini, who came into the exam room and immediately told him that Libby had been to see her and that she was unhappy. That scene wasn’t them before or after having sex, that was Gini flat-out rejecting Bill until he got his situation at home straightened out. Bill flew out of that room with his jacket unbuttoned, inadvertently cluing Ethan in to the situation, to get home to Libby and “fix” everything so their study participation could go on. That’s why there was that shot of Bill fully dressed just standing next to the bed before the last sex scene–he was very careful not to be caught undressed only to have Gini return with another excuse.
That makes sense. Thanks!
I get more and more turned off by these characters every week. I’m at the point where I am going to stop watching. I am finding Bill and Virginia to be disgusting people with zero moral qualms about him cheating on his wife in the name of “science.” I had great respect for Masters and Johnson until I started watching this series. But now I find them abhorrent. Johnson ignored her children and had babysitters raise them, while she “worked” until midnight screwing Masters. She displayed no moral compass in regards to sexual matters with Bill or with any other man. I have totally lost all admiration I ever had for her. Bill comes off as cold and callous and as a man who had a wonderful wife but chose to screw his secretary, just because he could claim it was all for science. I am done with watching them display any more disgusting behavior.
Why would you have started watching at all then? Are you unfamiliar with their whole story? I mean… it’s common knowledge. Do you watch tv shows where there’s nothing unmoral at all? If so, please list them as I think that would be hard to find on tv (for adults… maybe just Disney and Nick for you). If you had great respect for Masters and Johnson then I would have assumed you knew enough about them that this isn’t a tv show full of saints…
Life is messy. To me, they are simply flawed people like every one of us is.
I wonder when or if people in general will ever feel comfortable with sex and all that often comes with it. If we did we probably wouldn’t have the problems that are being portrayed in this show.
@Sanfranlin,
I think the comment written by Thomas Mair, the book’s author explains why Masters, Johnson, & the other people in this show acted the way they did. It’s the first comment under Alan’s review, here:)
Life is messy. There’s no way getting around it.
This episode was the best yet. My goodness. So much going on. And the sex between Masters and Johnson– it was so not-graphic and yet so totally hot! I consider myself asexual, but by the end I was like “Oh my….” [fanning self]
Hit Fix was one of the sites mentioned at the end of the episode!
Can someone tell me what Masters said in the final scene while he and Johnson were having sex? It seemed somewhat pivotal, but me & my co-workers can’t decipher it no matter how many times we hit rewind.
They both said “orgasm” at the same time, meaning they got their Haley’s Comet moment after only 3 sessions.
I’m enjoying the show and liked this episode, but I found the creative choice odd to de-emphasize Bill and Virginia’s first time having intercourse. Clearly there was tension about it for multiple previous episodes, and I think most would agree that it’s arguably the biggest turning point in their relationship. Shouldn’t their have been more of a build-up to that moment depicted on screen? Glossing over it in one quick scene (especially after the hard turn at the end of the previous episode) was confusing. I understand that to cover the many key moments of their relationship it’s necessary to move the show along at a brisk pace, but I think the show skipped and ultimately missed out on a great opportunity. I think the creative team will look back on it and wish they’d done it differently.
I always like reading your reviews for Masters of Sex. I also like your witty sense of humor you add to them. Masters of Sex is an excellent show with a lot of talented actors and actresses. Lizzy Caplan is such a talented actress. She deserves much more recognition than she receives.