Review: ‘Masters of Sex’ – ‘Fallout’

On a character level, “Fallout” was another incredibly strong hour. Virginia finally says out loud what’s been clear to us pretty much since she walked into Bill’s office: though she’s been helpful with this research, at its core their relationship has been about his attraction to her, and their sex wasn’t for the sake of science, but a much less noble extramarital affair. And we get another tough example of the collateral damage the study can cause when single woman Flora turns up pregnant, as a result of her diaphragm failing while serving as Dr. Langham’s partner in the study one night. Bill tries to frame this in abstract, scientific terms, but these are people’s lives being affected, sometimes significantly.(*) Margaret Scully finally figures out what it is that’s been driving her husband to sleep around, and she and Langham get to bond over their respective worlds feeling like they’re falling apart.
(*) Note that Virginia is only troubled by the idea of the study being used for affairs when she realizes she’s the one doing it – and hurting a woman she likes in the process – when she had no trouble recruiting the cheerfully adulterous Dr. Langham to be Jane’s first partner.
All of that was good, and so was Dr. DePaul’s attempt to emulate Virginia and charm her way into the necessary research money. But I had issues with “Fallout” in a couple of areas.
The first is something that the creative team may or may not be able to help: we’re only in the first season, and it already feels a bit rote to have Gini either being fired by Bill or quitting. Admittedly, it’s only happened twice so far – we’re not at the level of “The Americans” season 1, where it seems the main characters took turns deciding to end the marriage or recommit to it – but I think Virginia quitting (and going to work, for now, with DePaul) would have been much more effective if Bill hadn’t already canned her near the start of the season. I haven’t read Thomas Maier’s book yet, and for all I know, this was a regular thing in the partnership, with the two of them constantly pushing each other away, or running away, before being drawn back together. If so, we’ll see how that plays out going forward, but in this particular case, it didn’t feel like as much of an A-bomb moment as I think it was meant to.
And speaking of the bomb, the duck-and-cover drill was the one part of the episode I found shakiest. For the most part, “Masters” has – smartly, I think – avoided dwelling on the period in which it’s set. The clothes, cars and furnishings are all as they should be, and the show obviously takes place in a more sexually repressed/ignorant era (in part because it takes place before Masters and Johnson published their study), but it doesn’t try to play the “Mad Men” game of frequently referencing then-current events, and/or having people say and do things that would be shocking in the present but were just a matter of course back in the day. I’m not saying that approach can’t work – “Mad Men,” more often than not, does it beautifully – but “Masters” has been more focused on the human condition and relationships between men and women (or men and men, or women and women) than it has on being a story of the ’50s, and that’s worked to its benefit. Spending so much time on a disaster preparedness drill, and turning that into a very clear metaphor for what the main characters were all going through, felt clunky, and like something that didn’t belong in this series. When it was just a running background gag (with Jane taking it very seriously and Bill trying to ignore it altogether), it was at least amusing, if unnecessary, but when you have a shell-shocked Langham wandering through the halls as people pretend to be dying all around him, it’s too much – way more sledgehammer-y than the series has been at its best.
Still, the Bill and Virginia confrontation at the end was terrific, and so were most of the character interactions leading up to it. My hope is that as the series continues – and as we transition from the late ’50s to the far more famous (and already “Mad Men”-covered) ’60s – the writers resist the urge to go for the topical rather than the universal.
What did everybody else think?
The Masters and Johnson personal relationship really did go through a number of remarkable contortions over many years. They eventually would deny they were ever in love — though their actions belied that claim (including their 20year marriage! ) and they were undoubtedly always fascinated with each other their whole lives.
As we saw in the pilot, their beginning was very much a boss-subordinate deal that was, by today’s legal standards at least, sexual harassment. But even that beginning was not so clear to those who felt real-life Gini always wanted to have an affair with Bill, the top doc. Later on, while still unmarried, they had a clear-cut affair during their sex study. I won’t even begin to explain the twists and hidden reasons why they eventually married in 1971 (not for the reasons you might think!).
But the most important truth is that they both seemed to attract and repel each other, often simultaneously. This constant personal tension was a key to their intellectual creativity as well as the personal magnetism they shared. Together, as several family and friends told me, they were the old equation — 1 plus 1 equals 47. This edginess seemed crucial to their professional success, which is what Bill coveted most. Bear in mind, Virginia was pushing Bill to come to some very radical conclusions for their time — like the findings that women were “multiorgasmic” and had a greater sexual capacity than men. In the 1950s Eisenhower era, this was, well… like playing with an atom bomb!
Over 30 years, Masters and Johnson’s relationship goes through many ups and downs, as the book documents. It was probably safer and wiser for Gini to marry someone like Ethan. And for Bill to stay home with his wife who loved him, almost unconditionally. But in real-life they didn’t do that. They were attracted and repelled like magnets. That’s why I think the true story is more eternal than temporal, speaking to our own age as much as the ’50s, and is ultimately more about the elusiveness of love than any of their sex studies.
I am in the process of reading your book and doing so has–at least so far–had has caused me to think less, not more, of this series. My main problem with the series is that it portrays Masters in such an unrelentingly negative light, while Gini is shown as a very sympathetic character. As your book clearly shows, Gini was not suddenly surprised to realize that they were having an affair. She would spend the night at Bill’s house when Bill sent Libby and the kids away for a vacation out of state. Neighbors observed them relaxing together in bathrobes. She accepted expensive gifts from him. She knew exactly what was going on.
For whatever reason, this series has decided to make Gini the good guy and Bill the bad guy. Aside from the fact that it is historically inaccurate, it is dramatically absurd. What possible reason would the beautiful, smart, and sensitive Gini as played by Lizzy Caplan have to be attracted to the pig of a human being that is Michael Sheen’s Bill Masters? Sheen is a great actor. This is not his fault. It is a conscious decision by the show’s creators, though the motive for it is mysterious to me.
BTW, to speak directly to the blog post, as far as I can tell the real Gini Johnson never quit her job or was ever fired by Masters. The is an invention for the purpose of presumably enhancing dramatic effect. What I think the show is missing is the very real issue of how Masters behavior toward Johnson–certainly in the beginning–was not only immoral, but today would be considered illegal. Johnson’s motives for going along with Masters at the beginning are not hard to imagine and one must have some sympathy for her situation. However, in time she fully embraced their illicit affair and ultimately was certainly no innocent victim.
Since this is a fictionalization of the events, there will be times when the show will make choices that sometimes make sense to change and sometimes not.
But I don’t think this is the end of the Bill/Gini affair on this show. I think Gini, on this show, recognized she was somewhat emotionally involved in affair. It wasn’t until Bill dismissed her when Libby got pregnant (again, fictional rearranging of timeline) that she realized he was engaged in one too. It wasn’t just about science. That’s just where they are on the show. That may not have been how it was in real life. Either way, I have little doubt that we’ll eventually see them back in an affair where there is little doubt what they’re doing and why they’re doing it.
As for pointing out what Bill did would be considered illegal today, I don’t know how much more obvious they could be without subtitles. I’ve seen it mentioned online and in reviews that what he did back then could be considered sexual harassment. The best the show can do is present the events as close to the time period as they can and let the audience judge them.
I do somewhat agree with you that they are almost going too far with how they’re presenting Gini with such a soft touch. Maybe that’s why I’m one of the few who finds Sheen’s Bill and even Nicholson’s DePaul a bit more fascinating to watch even though Lizzy Caplan is terrific.
I haven’t read the book yet, but I do share Tom’s concerns about the perspective presented by the adaptation. If it were not for this blog, I would easily have assumed the series was based on an autobiography by Virginia Johnson; the story and sympathies do seem that skewed towards her point of view. It’s something that sometimes pulls me out of the story. Virginia is a plucky heroine and Bill a brilliant but myopic and selfish genius. Even Ethan feels more sympathetic than Bill by episode 10 which is shocking and disturbing to me. His earlier violence is now such a distant memory that Virginia welcomes Ethan into her bed and allows him to take care of her children without much hesitation? It’s a bit confusing. Strangely though Virginia’s character is portrayed much more sympathetically, Bill’s interior life remains more fully realized and makes much more sense.
Carole, the series seems to skew toward Virginia because Masters died in 2001, so Maier’s book couldn’t really examine Bill’s perspective. The only thing we have to go on is Bill’s unpublished memoirs and a lot of interviews with family and friends. So in essence, Johnson got the final say–and from what it sounds like, she did an awful lot of Monday Morning Quarterbacking and backpedaling re: their relationship.
i agree with Carole, it seems like Virginia Johnson wrote this entire series and it takes me out of the story. She is written as being too perfect in every way, everyone wants her, she suffers and tries more than anyone else, etc etc etc.
“As for pointing out what Bill did would be considered illegal today, I don’t know how much more obvious they could be without subtitles.” – Kendra
This would have been quite easy to do. Show something, anything, indicating that Gini Johnson was uncomfortable with the role she was thrust into. There is nothing of that. She appears to go along with Masters with minimal hesitation and occasionally with enthusiasm. For example, she volunteers to be filmed during sex when the original woman bows out, even though Masters never asked her to. The ONLY hestitation I recall being shown is her reluctance to interfere with Bill’s time with Libby, which is but one more example of the bizarre distortion of what actually occurred. The real Virginia Johnson had no hesitation in undermining Masters’ marriage. She acted like a friend to Libby, but repeatedly betrayed and manipulated her.
I agree somewhat with Jane, that the almost absurd pro-Gini focus of the story can at least partly be attributed to the fact that Masters was not around to tell his side of the story. However, the problem with this is that the book on which this story is based draws from the same factual record and does NOT seem to have this bias.
It could be that the show runners realized that Masters was not a sympathetic character and that the narrative needed someone the audience could relate to and root for to make the show viable for a mass audience.
Thank you, Thomas Maier, for this wonderful explanation and analysis. These sorts of relationships, work and personal, are far more common than one might think. What makes this one compelling is the nature of the work itself. A fascinating, if vaguely repellent, couple. And oddly, or perhaps not, the only true couple we have yet scene on screen. All the others are hugely dysfunctional and disconnected. Masters and Johnson — such great names given the enterprise! — are also pretty clearly dysfunctional but connection and heat don’t seem to the problems here.
The show has also seemed to suggest, repeatedly, that Masters’ mother allowed him to be abused by his father. Am hoping this strain will be addressed eventually since the hinting at it has been ongoing and heavy.
Thomas, I really enjoy reading your observations and compare/contrasts between your book and this series. I hope to read your book very soon.
In the meantime, I do have one question I’m hoping you may be able to answer. Based on this episode, in which a young woman becomes pregnant from her encounter during the study, do you know what sorts of protective precautions Masters and Johnson took during their study? I don’t know much about the attitudes of the time regarding such measures as condoms or other forms of birth control. Did they have a specific protocol for this? Did they make sure to protect against pregnancy AND STDs? Or was the attitude about such things different enough back in the 50’s that they weren’t as careful, even in the scientific community?
Thanks again for the illuminating commentaries!
The important subject of contraception is discussed throughout my book. From the outset, the female subjects in Dr. Masters relied on some form of contraception, usually diaphrams as the most common, but men rarely wore condoms. A number of prostitutes who were in the early stages of the study were sterilized, p. 80 in my book. ?For more info: [amzn.to] ?[bit.ly]
Thanks for the reply, Thomas. Fascinating answer.
I’m really looking forward to reading your book. Thanks for the link!
Nothing about Anne Dudek only getting one line?
I’ve been liking the little cameos here and there. Mae Whitman was delighful.
The air raid stuff immediately struck me as very Mad Men-ish, and not a great fit for what this show usually tries to do thematically. It did lead to a few striking images (Gini walking purposefully through the chaos, the beautifully-lit shot of Bill yelling at Gini). The stylistic overlap with MM made me wonder if there’s any possibility of a cameo by a younger Don or Peggy, or Roger? It’s unlikely, given how tightly Weiner holds the reins. And I know crossovers are rare on prestige dramas, but hey…The Wire had John Munch!
In regards to your footnote: In Gini’s defense, one might argue that Langham would have found someone to cheat with either way, whereas Bill would be faithful to his wife if not for the study (and Gini). So it’s not quite the same circumstance. But of course, she’s still being a hypocrite however you slice it.
I personally enjoyed the air raid stuff, but this is coming from a girl who basically wrote her college thesis on the effects of the Cold War in the 1950s, so I perked up at the references to things like “On the Beach,” the Duck and Cover turtle, etc.
But it probably was the weakest part of the episode, just because the rest was so good! The Ethan/Virginia stuff at the beginning made me feel uneasy, just because I can’t imagine that will work well, and despite myself I really root for Ethan.
The scene with Jane and Lester was adorable. Her response seemed kind, which I liked.
Hey, anyone remember when Ethan punched Virginia right in the mouth?! I can’t say I’m rooting for him.
I liked the Jane/Lester scene also. Jane is probably already my favorite character, and Lester, in the short time we’ve known him, is up there as well.
It was Adorable. Everything Jane does is perfection.
Yeah, I’m kind of at a loss to how the show wants me to feel about Ethan; the mouth punching a woman bit sort of always upsets what otherwise would be a pretty good balance between a genuinely nice but also genuinely douchey guy persona.
I hope there was a reason to make Ethan a man who will hit women, because other than that, he seems like one of the few decent men in show.
I think in general, there are men who will hit women and those who won’t, and those who will are usually repeat offenders. It makes it hard to like him knowing he did that. I wonder if it will rise again later. If not, I think it was a mistake to write him that way.
I refreshed before I posted this and now see Belinda’s comment–I think we feel much alike.
Yes, I agree with Belinda and Peters. Other than the one scene in the pilot, it seems like Ethan is a genuinely good guy. But that is not so easy to write off, you know? I wonder if it was just actually lazy writing as a way to convince Virginia not to go back to Ethan? I don’t know.
@Kirk- I was thinking about that punch every time Gini and Ethan were together. How would she not be thinking about it too, was my thought.
It is a sad commentary that many in abusive relationships keep returning to them for any number of reasons. Perhaps this is another facet of Virginia that will be expanded upon in the coming second season. I hope the writers had a reason for having Ethan strike Virginia in an earlier episode, otherwise the show suffers because otherwise all they were doing was creating a dramatic moment.
I don’t think in any case Gini is “troubled by the idea of the study being used for affairs” so much as she is troubled by the realization that she’s been an object of Bill’s desire as opposed to a colleague, even a subordinate one.
Hm. I don’t think she was really troubled about it being an affair until he tried to pay her, like a prostitute.
To me, this episode was about ripping away the illusions and lies of what is on the surface. Finally Virginia admits what has been going on with Bill. The truth about Scully — after a great scene with drinks at the bar — is revealed. And Ethan’s ouster from the fellowship is laid out with a burst of real emotion and violence.
So this episode — while very heavy-handed — was refreshing because the lies were at least momentarily stopped. Things stopped being fey and coy and got more real. I appreciated this a lot more than much of the yammering and circumlocution of the storylines of past episodes.
I still can’t say I enjoy Sheen, his character, or his choices as a performer. He’s pretty evil and awful. But I’m here for those moments with Allison Janney, even without dialog, on her husband’s bed. I’m here for the pretty much thankless role that Lizzy Caplan is trapped it. I mean really, she has so little to work with here it’s ridiculous.
But I can’t seem to stop being interested in all of the characters (except Masters). So there is that I guess.
Erika
Yeah, Masters is shown to be pretty much a dick, with no redeeming qualities.
I suppose it is difficult for many to find a leading man who is unlikable. That is one of the things I like about this show. The character may not be likable but that is no reason to not like Sheen. His performance is spot on, and if he is doing such a good job of it, then it is more to be admired than to be disliked. Separate the actor from the part. He is terrific and as deserving of Caplan of being recognized at awards time.
So it’s end-of-the-year list/awards time, so I’ll go ahead and start this topic: Is “Masters of Sex” the Rookie of the Year?
For me it’s easily in the top 2, but I’d go with “Rectify” for the top spot. Just has a little more going on thematically that makes it more powerful to me (I’m an English major nerd) than what “Masters of Sex”, essentially a fictionalized historical re-creation, does/can do. But “Masters of Sex” is extremely well-done and the actors and actresses make up what is maybe the best ensemble on TV this side of “Mad Men”.
Just my two cents. A lot of the commenters (at least in this thread) seem to be very critical of the show, but maybe others share my enthusiasm for it.
For me, “Masters of Sex” is the best new show on TV. I often find it very moving, and always entertaining. The miscarriage episode devastated me as a viewer, and I am a guy with no kids.
“Rectify” is also excellent and I look forward to its return. Odd thing for me is Comcast here does not have Sundance in HD, but On Demand on Comcast does offer “Rectify” in HD. So I wait a few days to see it in HD.
I liked “The Bridge” a lot. It had its flaws but the characters are compelling.
“Hannibal” is my fourth choice. I am in SLC, and here the NBC affiliate KSL declined to air it anymore mid-season, so the CW affiliate picked it up to air at midnight. KSL is owned by the LDS church. They also stopped airing SNL for several years, and the CW affiliate picked that up too.
The late Larry Miller (owned the Utah Jazz and car dealerships) would not let his movie theaters in Utah air the film “Brokeback Mountain”, so this sort of censorship is not uncommon. But SLC as a whole is more liberal than the rest of the state, and a great place to live.
We also liked Rectify. I have been hunting for a site that discussed “Masters of Sex.” I think it is the best thing on TV now. What a fantastic cast. We love the Allison Janney role too. I think Sheen is “masterful” in this role. He is totally believable to me as a man who can’t see his own feelings and motives. He makes the whole thing work. Since “The Wire” ended, this is the best new work.
Best and most enjoyable episode of the season so far. For the first time, I felt the show come alive. Agreed on the kind of silly footage through Langham’s eyes but loved the pool scene. Beautiful.
“Note that Virginia is only troubled by the idea of the study being used for affairs when she realizes she’s the one doing it — and hurting a woman she likes in the process — when she had no trouble recruiting the cheerfully adulterous Dr. Langham to be Jane’s first partner.” ——– This is a FANTASTIC point that I never considered. I’m glad you brought it up.
I thought the Allison Janey Triple Take Laugh was absolutely fantastic. I love just watching her act and having her back on a great drama. Go CJ!