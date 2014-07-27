Review: ‘Masters of Sex’ – ‘Fight’

A review of tonight's “Masters of Sex” coming up just as soon as the chef walks the cow through a warm room…
“And I never did. Not once. I took it. Like a man.” -Bill
The people who work in television don't have a lot of time to actually watch television, which means that sometimes what seems to be an homage to – or rip-off of – another show is actually a complete coincidence. “Masters” showrunner Michelle Ashford isn't a “Mad Men” viewer, and when I ran into her at a press tour event last week and began describing the plot of “The Suitcase” to her – specifically the part about it also taking place on the night of a boxing title fight – she began to look mortified. Her plan with “Fight” wasn't to do the “Masters of Sex” equivalent of “The Suitcase,” even if that's somehow what happened.
But what's great about “Fight” is that despite all the obvious (if unintentional) parallels to that classic “Mad Men” episode, it really does feel like its own thing. Yes, it's our two central characters spending a night hashing out their personal histories and relationship with each other, while a boxing match happens in the background(*), but it's so specific to the Bill/Virginia relationship – and to the difficult parts of their past that brought them to each other – that it ultimately stands on its own as a marvelous two-character piece.
(*) My biggest complaint about the episode, actually, is the way that the Moore/Durelle bout (which happened in October of '59) seems to last for several hours at a minimum, based on what Bill and Virginia do while watching it, plus Bill's ability to make the half-hour drive from Alton back to St. Louis before the fight ends.
That long two-person interlude at the hotel is primed first by an unusual case for Bill at the new hospital, where he delivers a baby that is genetically male, but with ambiguous genitals. The new father's desire to castrate the baby – “Better a tomboy than a sissy” – is horrifying through the lens of any era, but Amy Lippman's script wisely doesn't try to make Bill too far ahead of his time on this issue. For Bill, this is a matter of science – the blood tests show that this is a boy, and surgical options exist that will allow him to mostly look and function like one – but also a matter of personal investment. Having been raised by a father very much like this horrible bully, Bill knows exactly what it's like to have one's manhood found wanting, and he plans to fight for this boy, not realizing just how quickly the dad will move to get his way in Bill's absence.
We follow the baby's ordeal throughout Bill and Virginia's night together – and I still wince thinking about the sequence where he's held in the glass enclosure to be x-rayed – so the story stays fresh for the climax, and so we are also constantly aware of the parallels between this victimized child and Bill(**). Bill can't punch out the baby's father, so he instead turns to the Moore/Durelle fight, and recalls the prep school boxing lessons he took in the hope of one day being able to defend himself from his own abusive dad.
(**) Like “Mad Men,” “Masters” has a tendency to overplay its symbolism – see also Bill and Virginia's discussion about how it's hard to tell who's winning the fight in any given moment (just as their own relationship constantly goes back and forth between who has the upper hand) but the show as a whole is so great that I don't mind.
Among the fascinating aspects of Bill and Virginia's night together is the way that they keep sliding in and out of the Dr. and Mrs. Holden role-play. It's important to both of them that they hide behind these false identities so the whole thing will feel like less of an affair, and we also see how much Virginia enjoys the mechanics of their game and the chance to dream up a new and different version of herself. But we also see through the night just how badly these two want to connect with each other for real, how much they need to share a part of their true selves with each other. Bill doesn't like talking about his father – to the point where he let Libby think he might be capable of being a good father himself – but it helps him to open up about that abusive relationship, just as it helps Virginia to tell the story of the soldier who helped shape her into the sex-positive but romance-averse figure we met at the start of the series. And you will note that as the evening goes along, she begins referring to him as Bill, rather than by the Holden alias.
So they talk, and they have sex, and the play various power games (sometimes as part of having sex), and they eat and watch the fight, and we build to the moment where he tries to teach her how to box. It feels for certain like we are five seconds away from Bill accidentally giving Virginia a black eye (or vice versa), but instead their shadow-boxing ends not with a landed punch, but with Bill's hair caught awkwardly in Virginia's bracelet. And soon they are fighting not with their fists, but with their sexuality, as Bill – trying to avoid Virginia's pity – undoes her robe and gets her to pleasure herself rather than doing it for her. (We know already that Virginia is more than capable of flying solo, but in this particular moment, it's her demonstrating her self-reliance in the same way Bill had to when his father abandoned him.)
Bill suggests that the ultimate insult one fighter can give another is to drop his guard, suggesting that his opponent's best shot isn't good enough to bother defending against. But these two repeatedly drop their guard with each other during “Fight,” including that fascinating and uncomfortable moment when Virginia has to stand naked for Bill to study and order around, and neither seems put off by it. Every now and then, it even seems like the evening might bring them closer, but it's not to be. They don't kiss, and as they say their goodbyes, Virginia is once again describing all their activities that evening in the most dry and clinical of terms. There seems an opportunity for a gender-reversed version of the fairy tales that her daughter enjoys so much – one in which the princess saves the prince (or, at least, in which the two save each other equally) – but this isn't a fairy tale. It's the story of two damaged individuals who fill certain needs for each other, but never all of them, and never at the same time. They go round and round the ring in circles, sometimes trading blows, sometimes hanging onto each other for dear life, but there's no victor at this point, and there may never be one.
What a great, great episode, and what a fabulous showcase for Sheen and Caplan. This remains one of the very best shows on television, and “Fight” was perhaps the best example yet of why Showtime should keep “Masters of Sex” around for as long as Ashford and company want to keep making it. I'm eager to see the later phases of the Masters and Johnson partnership, but if the late '50s material can continually be this much of a knockout, I don't ever need to jump forward in time.
What did everybody else think?
Bottle episodes work out so well, so often, these days. Amazing episode.
I’ve read a few things about kids who have that surgery done as infants. Every single time, it leads to lifelong depression and often suicide. I felt more for that baby than anyone else this episode.
Not really a bottle episode. This episode had an entire extra cast of characters at the hospital, including an infant actor (which is crazy expensive), so it doesn’t technically qualify.
So what? Sopranos ‘Pine Barrens’ had Meadow and Jackie Jr. playing Scrabble and Gloria hitting Tony with a stake. Bottle episode doesn’t have to be just one thing like Breaking Bad’s ‘Fly’.
“Pine Barrens” isn’t really a bottle episode either (and most critics are smart enough to note this when they mention it has a lot of bottle ep characteristics). The definition of a bottle episode has gotten wonky because it’s become this “thing” that people are now aware of due to the internet being all clever, but a bottle episode is about saving money and shooting a very contained narrative. Shooting an entire episode on location or including an expanded cast of supporting characters in a separate subplot defeats the idea of a bottle episode.
However, I think you’ve got the wrong Moore/Durelle fight in mind here. The first one, from 1958, more closely mirrors what we see here.
Exactly right, this was the Dec.10, 1958 fight. Which makes the time that seems to pass during the fight slightly more plausible (11 rounds). 1959 fight was only 3 rounds
I visited the Masters set two weeks ago and everyone there was quite pleased with this episode. And rightfully so! As the author ‘Masters of Sex’, I was particularly pleased with how Amy Lippman and Michelle Ashford found superb ways to dramatize two very complex issues from my book — the difficult surgical cases involving sexual identity that Masters handled, and the lasting consequences of Bill’s tortured relationship with his father that begged the broader question of what it is to be a man?
This is episode is a sterling example of how television can bring so much more to our consideration of a non-fiction story. Of course, the show is a drama, but it’s been fascinating to see how the themes from my book are explored much further.
The baby business was beyond powerful. Haunting and very effective. As in not to be forgotten, ever. As in the very best moments of this chapter although almost impossible to watch without changing the channel, which I did do every few seconds because my heart was breaking and the images were searing. I also just went through a dinner party weekend of folks who ought to know better semi-bashing a transgender-transexual pal, not present, and looking to intervene on a life situation and trauma that the person in question has well in hand. Tough night as I ended up alternately feeding, wining and wanting to throw out at least two of my guests for being so ignorant and stubborn.
My only observation and/or complaint would have to do with having Virginia portrayed as someone other and beyond the perfect woman. I’d love to see her humanized — the occasional stutter or stumble. Something less than perfect delivery. Virginia is not real.
Kudos go to the actor playing the monster-father. What this chapter did so powerfully was showcase the hidden cost and trauma of having that child who doesn’t meet expectations and is made to pay the price–at any level. In this case, a level so fundamental that the blood ran cold.
Anyone with a heart and soul was left to wonder what would have become of that infant. Fantastic work.
And I’d love to see a note on no babies being harmed in the making of this how. Kidding but how they pulled that off, I don’t know.
So not to be obnoxious but I’m on the Free Virginia train. Even though I just made it up.
Less Rapunzel is I suppose what I’m saying. Then again, all praise to Michael Sheen and Lizzie Caplan and the writers and crew.
Oh, Virginia isn’t perfect by any means: she’s bedding the husband of someone she knows and has professed to like, to a degree, and lying to herself and this other woman about it, not to mention her colleagues as well as her current boss, Dr. DePaul, whose project she encourages and whom she lets think that she, Virginia, will help carry on after the good doctor dies miserably of cancer while knowing all along that what she really wants is to get back to Bill Masters’s study and get some recognition for herself in the process. Gini’s ambitious; she just hasn’t said so out loud yet. Those are not altogether likeable qualities. I’ve never slept with anyone else’s guy and would have great trouble justifying that to myself, yet Virginia manages to rationalize that quite well. So far, anyway. Admirable? No, not really — just able to handle the stress with some degree of dubious grace. Virginia perfect? It’s hard to believe we’ve been watching the same show, unless, of course, you’re willing to forgive her far more character flaws than I am.
I just started to watch, but I laughed out loud with the “man cant be fairies.”
Speaking of Mad Men, was anyone else also reminded of Don and Sylvia in “Man With a Plan”?
What a fantastic, powerful episode.
When William says to the father, “I’m begging you. Let him be what he is — a boy,” there is so much more going on there than just talking about the baby in the operating room. Maybe the symbolism is too heavy-handed or too on-the-nose, Alan, but in this moment, it really worked for me. William begs this bully to allow the child to be a boy — something William never permitted himself to be (taking his father’s abuse “like a man,” never begging him for mercy.)
The episode was such a great reminder of how well-matched Sheen and Caplan are. Just when I had a chance to exhale and marvel at Caplan’s breathtaking performance in the segment about the solider, Sheen absolutely shatters me. Stellar work from both of them in this episode. How lucky we are to be able to experience them in these roles.
Indeed: Sheen may be making Bill Masters look far more likeable than he actually was. And Caplan is, perhaps, making Virginia Johnson look far less ambitious, canny and masochistic than she was. Gini Johnson took a lot more crap from Masters than I would have, 1950s or not. I wasn’t willing to entertain a blunt proposition from a college teacher back in 1972, long before sexual harrassment had a name; and I’ll be the first to admit that untangling myself from it and not giving in without dire consequences and a lot of shouting and threats was a delicate business — but it can be done. Gini didn’t seem to sufficiently want to draw a line with Bill, and she did want to stick with that project; apparently, that was more important to her than maintaining a certain degree of personal integrity. She was content to sleep with this particular married man if it kept her tied to the project — and to possible recognition later when the results were finally accepted by the medical community at large. That makes her complicated but not particularly noble.
The heavy-handedness of the boxing metaphor was exacerbated by the time elongation that was utilized. A 15 round bout takes an hour. It continually took me out of the episode, and exemplified one of the reasons this show isn’t as good as it thinks it is. However, Sheen has not had a better episode than this.
Sheen was very, very good–as he always in, in anything.
I agree with you. I wanted to like this a whole lot more than I did. The baby story was horrifying and powerful. The hotel room scene became leaden and precious.
Virginia’s endless role-playing monologue and the heavy-handed boxing business were too much for me. Lizzy Caplan gives it her all every time but her character has become so clever and all-knowing that she’s ceased to exist as a person of flesh and blood.
Two-person chamber pieces are really hard to pull off. Easing off on the throttle might have helped.
I consider boxing to be an organized form of testosterone-poisoned sanctioned brutality, so I find nothing admirable about it … and the flashes of the bout versus the continued unfolding of Bill’s story struck me as heavy handed, even as the actors did an excellent job with it. However, I appreciate how the writers handled the business of Bill and the baby with ambiguous genitals: Bill wasn’t doing anything more than sticking to his medical principles and reacting to a bully, not being ahead of his times (he wasn’t, tho Gini was). That was well done by all.
Nice to see Josh Randall from “Ed.”
“Ten bucks if you cut your son’s penis off”
Yes BMFC1, it was terrific to see Josh Randall as the dastardly dad last nite. I was a big fan of the vastly underrated “ED” for a couple of years; it is in that show that Josh was able to stretch his legs as an actor — and did a fine job there. You see, I have MET John Randall the actor. A couple of decades ago, I was a high school & college Basketball Official in Central California. Josh played ball under his dad, the Coach at Monterey HS. He was at that time an overconfident, unpleasant sort, but once he cleared HS, he went away (to become an actor, as we know), and when he returned to his home turf, was grown up, personable and highly apologetic for his immaturity as a “local teen jock” … I’ve since watched his career, caught him in several guest slots (the lawyer, the hero’s neighbor, the brother-in-law, etc), and found that he quite good — but possibly NEVER as good as last nite. He was magnificently HORRIBLE.
Overall, it was an incredible hour, signifying that this remarkable program has taken a step up from its brilliant first season. Sheen & Caplan are uniformly outstanding in their roles, and have me on edge every (damn) Sunday nite … in a word, their scenes together are … RIVETING.
Whoops, just caught my typo in LINE 5 of my reply… I clearly meant to say “Josh Randall”, but slipped up. My apologies … thanx
Sheen absolutely blew me away in the scene where he said no words, eyes glistening. So powerful. I can’t even remember what scene it was because I was so wrapped up in just watching his reaction to Virginia talking. And Lizzy could not have been more beautiful in this episode. Stunning.
I like this show a lot, but it’s creators not having watched every episode of Mad Men is clearly a blatant lie
I loved it, but I think “The Suitcase” is gets the edge here, right?
Yup but I think Mad Men had four years of build-up, establishing that relationship before the pay-off with The Suitcase.
This was still a great episode and will probably be one of my favorites of the year but more than anything, it has just made me more excited to see what comes next.
Yeah. I liked the episode a lot – especially the faux fighting scene between the two – but I do think The Suitcase was more powerful because it was the payoff of 4 years of buildup of an established complex relationship between two characters.
Here, this episode isn’t really a payoff at all – It’s only the beginning of the second season, there really isn’t much payoff to speak of – but just part of the continued process of establishing the relationship between these two characters, just in a larger dose than the usual episode. Which doesn’t mean it isn’t good, it is, but it simply wouldn’t be as satisfying as a payoff episode like The Suitcase, despite the similarities in having the episode occur during a fight broadcast.
One little tidbit: I should point out that Virginia’s story about the Army captain (p.20) and Bill’s story about going to NYC with his father (p. 33) are indeed in my book, the basis for the show. In reading stuff around the web, I was amused that some viewers just naturally assumed these details were made up. Not so. Frankly, I’m amazed how often showrunner Michelle Ashford &Co. squeeze so many specific details and themes from the book.
I thought Lizzy Chaplan was over acting. She completely developed an affect in her speach. She was usually sassy and spirited. She reminded me of when Modonna did Evita or Depp doing Pirates. I thought the reparte was out of character between the two. I was bored completely. The gratuitous sex was silly and aleavated the boredom for a brief moment. I’m losing interest.
Ah, well, you risk that when you’re acting the part of someone who’s role playing as someone else. But I thought Caplan succeeded in that. Oh, well …
There are so many problems with this mind-numbing episode: It is overwritten, overwrought, tonally off especially compared to the rest of the episodes in the series, and worse, it traps talented actors in a weird theater-space-cum-hotel-suite for almost the entire episode in a unrelenting string of set pieces.
I have problems with the show and the characters’ likeability — it has been the constant challenge of the show, that the main characters are selfish, unpleasant, and go around hurting everyone around them. If it wasn’t for the rest of the characters, and the storylines outside of the dog of a relationship story between Bill and Virginia, I wouldn’t come back to this show despite my misgivings. Indeed I tried to stop watching the show but got bored and before you can say Janney I was back.
But really, what were the showrunners thinking, taking this extreme approach to storytelling and writing?!? I’m very unhappy, agree with the other commenter who said they were bored. Please go back to the version of the show where it’s possible to see the main characters interact with other actors, in other stories beyond the icky central one.
I agree with your comments in the first paragraph, and would go further by saying that I was appalled by the freshman English-level of writing in this episode. How many times does a character have to point out what are already blatant and ham-fisted metaphors? I cringed several times in embarrassment for the show, and I have to agree with several others that Lizzy Caplan’s character is not worthy of Caplan’s talents. The Ginny/Bill relationship really isn’t all that interesting. Infusing it with some material from the “real” story of the two would help (Virginia’s lack of sexual attraction to Bill, and the subtext of women having sex with bosses to keep their jobs).
The dragging on of the fight was hilarious–unintentionally, I’m sure.
And the display of Caplan’s body is starting to make me wonder about the producers, directors, and Showtime in general. If you’re not going to go full-frontal with Sheen, then knock it off.
Thanks for putting this so brilliantly, Margaret.
+1 on the whole Caplan full frontal thing. I get it’s a power struggle and revealing herself to him (?) but it’s cringe-worthy and lopsided.
That baby is going to become one screwed up person. I don’t even know how it will function. By making the baby a woman they turned it into a Frankenstein monster. I guess they are going to administer hormones but what exactly will that do. Medicine was pretty barbaric in the fifties but they will be saying that 100 years from now about this generation
Making the child a boy was certainly the wrong thing to do, but calling it “frankenstein’s monster” implies that any pre-op transgender person falls into the same category.
While it’s certainly not the ideal situation, no person is, by physical circumstance, a monster.
Very minor point, but…did Bill tell the baby’s father, “Let your mouth catch up with your mind”? I’ve always heard the phrase the opposite way, implying that one speaks without thinking. The way Bill says it really isnt an insult. I wonder if this was a blooper they missed, or if it was deliberately left in (or even scripted) to show that Bill is flustered and tripping over his words.
Anyway, best episode of the show so far. What a phenomenal season this is turning into!
“It’s the story of two damaged individuals who fill certain needs for each other, but never all of them, and never at the same time.”
So very well said, Alan. You write about their complicated relationship so intelligently and beautifully. Right on! :)
Side note: I’m still haunted by all the scenes with the baby. It’s so upsetting that the father couldn’t let the baby be who he may be meant to be.
So boring, except for the baby parts. First time I’ve been bored by this show, I didn’t even know it was possible. I kept saying, what? what? you’re kidding, right, someone hijacked this great show.