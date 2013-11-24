Review: ‘Masters of Sex’ – ‘Involuntary’

A review of tonight’s “Masters of Sex” coming up just as soon as I pretend my waffle is the Body of Christ…
“But I don’t know who that girl is. And honestly, I don’t want to know.” -Jane
The very first and last scene of “Involuntary” deal with the matter of Virginia’s performance review, but she and Jane are far from the only characters in the hour whose performance, and character, end up under review – often with the characters judging themselves.
The show has had a lot of fun over the last few weeks with the idea of Jane making the demands a traditional movie star might – here essentially requesting final cut – but when she actually gets a look at the film, she’s horrified, despite her face never being visible. She has been perhaps the study’s most enthusiastic participant other than Bill and Virginia themselves, but those grainy celluloid images take all the enjoyment out of it and leave Jane feeling more like a porn actress or prostitute.
No one else gets the benefit of watching themselves on film – as of now, Bill is the only person who’s seen Virginia’s footage (and therefore the only one who knows he filmed her face without her knowledge or permission, because his obsession(*) runs that deep) – but almost everyone comes to see the way they’ve been behaving and the bad position it’s put them in.
(*) In slight fairness to Bill, who is otherwise being a massive creep with Virginia in every way, that smile that Lizzy Caplan flashes at the very end of the footage is a powerful, powerful thing. I can understand why Bill would have been driven to creep-hood, even if I can’t defend it.
Ethan keeps going along with Vivian’s plans for marriage, even resolving to convert to Christianity since his Jewish heritage means little to him, until a conversation with a patient makes him realize that every major decision in his adult life – save his brief fling with Gini – came from him eagerly doing what someone else had in mind for him.
Bill, unable to curb his fixation on either the study or Gini, gets called to account first by his mom – who has two eyes and therefore can see what is happening between her son and his research assistant – and then by Libby, who calls him out on his lies about their respective fertility in exchange for him accepting the truth of her second pregnancy. He’s so shaken by both confrontations, and by the awareness that he and Gini are getting too close, that he all but slaps her across the face with the envelope of cash he gives her for taking Jane’s place as their filmed subject. He knows the effect it will have on her, and for the moment, it’s the effect that he wants, even though it cuts her to the core.
And even before Bill tries to make her feel like a hooker, Gini finds herself out of place in the world. She’s not a secretary anymore (she’s not unwelcome at the impromptu baby shower, but nor was she invited), she’s much older and more experienced than her fellow students (and the only woman), and even she and Dr. DePaul have at best a polite detente at the moment. And we already know previously how uneasy she feels with her role as a mom. Bill’s office, and the lab where they conduct the study, are the only places she feels entirely at home right now, and Bill tears that feeling away from her to coldly serve his own needs.
Tough stuff, and another fantastic episode. The last few scenes make it a possible candidate for Caplan’s Emmy submission (Sheen’s remains, for now, the episode where Libby miscarries), and the show continues to find fascinating new twists and turns in the Masters and Johnson relationship even this early in what will hopefully be a very long TV team-up.
Some other thoughts:
* Boy, seeing how dismayed Essie got at the thought of Perry Mason doctoring a ballistics test on behalf of an innocent client, I can’t imagine how she would respond to the current Age of the TV Anti-Hero, of which this show is a part.
* The scene where Vivian offers Ethan first bacon, then ham, couldn’t help but bring to mind Homer and Lisa’s discussion of the magical animal that provides both. (Apologies for the quality of that clip; best there is at the moment.)
* Also, since he’s employed by the same network that produces this show, and since “Masters” was filmed on a very different schedule (hence the inclusion many weeks of Allison Janney and Beau Bridges, who are currently busy with their CBS sitcoms), I’d have loved to have snuck Mandy Patinkin into the Orthodox synagogue scene. He didn’t even need to be the guy who yelled at Vivian to go; maybe just a bearded Jewish gent praying right next to the yeller.
* With the shortened Thanksgiving work week, there’s a chance I may not have time to review the next episode (which I have yet to watch) at all, or that whatever I write may have to be very brief. Due to my other Sunday review commitments, I hadn’t planned to be writing as much about this show as I have the last few episodes, but it’s been too good not to. If the holiday messes things up, rest assured I’ll be back at full length for the season’s home stretch.
What did everybody else think?
Still loving it.
Does Bill think Libby did what she did, or does he think someone else is the father? And which one does Libby think Bill thinks? They both know the truth about the sperm count, and I guess Bill also knows that he had his own sperm frozen and that the cervical cap worked before, but I feel like Occam’s Razor would lead him toward suspicion of infidelity, and that Libby would know that was a possibility. It seems like they left it deliberately ambiguous, but…it also seems like it would be a bigger deal. But then again maybe they really are just that repressed. Anyway, a bit of confusion for me in an otherwise stellar episode.
I think he realized that she got inseminated and probably will have something to do with the events hinted at in the preview (which I won’t talk more about).
I think that’s more of an Occam’s Razor conclusion than infidelity where it concerns Libby. And her tone of voice let him know he was lying to her about why they had to try the cap.
That possibility never entered my mind & as self absorbed as Bill is, I’m sure it would never enter his mind. I feel that he would believe a miracle sperm happened before infidelity but I’m sure as he ponders further, he may come to believe that manipulations were employed.
I am shocked that she would want to be tied down to this cold empty relationship but I think back to my mother’s generation (Libby’s generation) & divorce just wasn’t a woman’s option.
I don’t know how or if they will handle how divorced women were ostracized at that time. Virginia’s struggles were not nearly as easy as this is being portrayed but I don’t know if I could be portrayed without her looking victimized.
Libby will probably take to drink, drink and soaps, to while away the days in this cold marriage. I feel sorry for Libby but I’m a little tired of her too. Maybe she should take up competition ballroom dancing with her handsome new friend. And I wonder if the baby will come out cafe au lait.
Alan,
I’m hoping your comment about not reviewing MoS next week is as empty as your frequent threats that “the Mad Men review may not be done tonight.” I have a feeling that you won’t be able to resist putting something together, based on how good this show has been. In any case, thanks for putting in the extra time to cover this every week. While TWD and Homeland may be more popular, this show is far more worthy of your always fascinating analysis.
William Masters is so incredibly disagreeable I’ve just about had enough of him. While the show is interesting and I love many moments — more Allison Janney please! — he’s just such a pill that he sours the whole experience for me.
And poor Nicholas D’Agostino. He’s in this perpetual, no-win love triangle pining for Virginia. It’s like a re-tread, ad nauseum.
I watch the show also and wonder what it is showing and what it is illuminating. Episodes like this, while I get they are looking at physiology and masturbation, it just becomes distasteful and actually just very clunky storytelling.
Please do better, whoever is in charge. I know people are having the obligatory, “Isn’t it great” reaction to the show but it’s just not that great.
Erika, I like your point about what MoS is showing and what it is actually illuminating. I struggle with the apparent demonstrations between Bill and Virginia, that their ‘sex for research’ is just that. Research. Really? What it looks like, in the absence of the illumination that I’m seeking in this show, is that that Bill and Virginia are not just stupid about what is ‘happening’ but they are downright insentient about it. I mean that, insentient, as in devoid of sensation or consciousness. Every time they have sex, every time Virginia disrobes, and last night’s episode, Virginia masturbating in front of Bill – I wonder, what are we, the audience, supposed to think? Do we imagine we are on some superior sexual knowledge perch, looking down at these poor 50s hicks, who are ‘experimenting’ and not understanding the implications of what they are doing? Is Bill seriously that stupid? Is Virginia? Does it really take Essie to say that ‘sex has been around a long time’? Really? The reviewer has been hard on Libby lately, but she was at least sentient enough to see right through Bill Masters’ lies and deceptions. I hope she gets credit for that.
You’re spot on, Erika, it’s just not that great. It’s kind of uncomfortable, actually, being force fed this kind of highly biased scripting. I could buy it if there was some kind of compensating factor for the idea that Bill and Virginia seemingly ‘don’t know what the hell they’ve unleashed’, but there is such little self-awareness displayed by these two bumbling idiots, I can’t see the redeeming payoff, at least, not until the story telling gets less clunky.
And really, if Lizzie Caplan didn’t have such a nice physique, would she really be up on that table masturbating, really?
i thought last nights episode was brilliant story telling. We’ve seen different sides of Bill Masters and they continue to allow Virginia to blossom. I think her decision to participate in the filming is entirely consistent with her previous actions. She steps up, she gets things done and she knows how to grind out the hard yards.
I also liked how they use Bill’s mother as a device to move the story along.
Very strong closer to Sunday night that started with an incredible BE. Haven’t watched Homeland yet, but it probably will piss me off when I get around to it
Athabasca To each there own I get why Masters is tough to relate to. I think it is very good, and if it sustains the quality over the years maybe great, because it is not afraid to be uncomfortable. Yes Masters can be a creep but the show has taken the time to let the audience understand why he is the way he is. I love a show that has a character with interesting but well written well grounded flaws rather than a hero I can root for, but then my favorite novel is The Brothers Karamazov.
Hm, maybe it’s not that great but I’m still enjoying it a lot. More than I can say for Homeland, which I’m done with as of halfway through the last episode! Masters still entertains, a lot happens in each hour, much of it surprising, and I enjoy looking at it and reliving that era (during which I was a little girl!).
Has to be said…
As somebody who knows several orthodox Jews, their synagogues have separate sections for women. They aren’t no women allowed. Also, they are unlikely to yell at anybody. Probably 75% step out and tell you where to go, maybe 25% ignore you.
I guess it is possible this was different in St. Louis at the time, but it felt more like it was played for shock value.
It was more a scene out of Sex and the City, where Charlotte goes to the rabbi’s. Just not as well done, and so much longer than it needed to be.
Is it possible that things were handled a bit differently 50+ years ago? Other institutions were far less inviting to women then than they are now, so just wondering.
I can’t believe Vivian got engaged and then disengaged and we never got to see her parents reaction to either piece of news (especially her mother’s).
And I find it hard to understand why Vivian was living with Haas the entire time. A bit anachronistic, or inaccurate at the least, but this show is not about historical verisimilitude.
No way on God’s green earth Vivian would be living with the young doctor prior to marriage. Especially not a young lady as prissy and conventional as Vivian. Total miss.
They weren’t living together, she was just sleeping over. People did it even in the 50’s.
Just a nitpick–Libby was 24 (26?) weeks pregnant when she lost their baby. At that point it’s referred to as a stillbirth, not a miscarriage. I know it’s a nitpick, but it’s an important distinction. I’ve had an early miscarriage, and my best friend lost her baby when she was 27 weeks along–the two experiences are both painful but WORLDS apart in terms of what the mothers go through, which is why they don’t call late term losses miscarriages. Just a “the more you know” for you!
The differences may have changed with the times and advances in neonatology. I dated a neonatologist briefly who once complained to me about parents who expected perfect outcomes in really early pre-term births, saying “What used to be considered a miscarriage– now it’s my patient!”
I’ve been watching the show from the start and wish I liked it a whole lot more than I do. It’s got so much going for it — the actors in particular — but while I find it enjoyable I also feel it’s heavy-handed much of the time. I know giving Virginia the envelope at the end of the episode was supposed to be some kind of moment of devastation but it left me completely cold. If she’s committed to the study and felt free to offer money to Jane without making her feel bad, why the big tears when Bill does the same? Because, I guess, not only does she want to be full partner with him professionally but also personally? Check. It seems the latter has already been achieved. They are clearly in love with each other. I adore the Mom, Bill’s, and the sets are great along with wardrobe of course. All in all, it feels like a waste of the wonderful Michael Sheen — Not a huge waste but definitely something lacking. Part of me keeps waiting for the show to start — odd feeling. I find it hard to suspend disbelief and not because of the sex study. I did enjoy the amusing wedding cake scene — the actress there put in a dynamite cameo and, for once, some delicate underlining of a plot point.
I can’t condone the Bill Masters presented here in this fictionalized TV show, but I appreciate that this episode has given his character enough context that his behavior towards Virginia and his wife is starting to make more sense. Bill is a severely emotionally-repressed man who finds solace in the idea that he is outing some great truth previously hidden to the world. He needs both the validation and exoneration this ground-breaking study will bring because he is trying to live up to a self-imposed expectation his loveless childhood set upon him. It’s very Psych 101, but it’s the reality of the Bill Masters we’ve been presented. So he covets Virginia because she is potentially his intellectual equal but also someone unencumbered by his own emotional limitations, and he wants desperately to feel the passion and love he was denied as a child. But on another level society has framed Bill’s supposed behavior as a married professional to a certain template, and Bill suddenly realizes he has veered way off that baseline. The baseline may be skewed to society’s rigorous and absurd expectations of human emotion, but that is Bill’s reality nonetheless.
So I get that Bill knows he’s being a huge dick in forcing the money on Virginia, but he also must separate her from him emotionally. I get all that, and I see how carefully the ground for that has been laid. And yet I still want to punch him in the teeth for using his position and authority to author all of this, yet be cowed by his own limitations into hurting her this way. Virginia is a willing participant in Bill’s elaborate game, but it’s still incredibly callous thing he does.
Anyway, long way of saying that I sympathize with both of them but Bill remains a real stretch. It’s a great performance though. Bill (so far) has none of the affectations that make Don Draper so sympathetic to much of Mad Men’s audience.
If the book’s author, Thomas Maier, shows up this week, my question to him would be what reaction the Masters family had to this portrait.
While much effort is invested in showing how kind Masters was with his patients, he’s otherwise awful in pretty much every other respect. They couldn’t possibly have been happy with this, even if it’s the truth (unless, of course, they’re all so scarred from the guy, themselves, that they’d just as well let everyone know what they went through!).
The show is very true to my portrait of Bill Masters in my book. In fact, I find myself marveling at Michael Sheen’s interpretation which has brought a lot of depth to our understanding of Masters. Michael does an excellent job of capturing Bill’s fundamental tension as a both a control freak and yet a risk-taker willing to sacrifice everything for his ambition and his much vaunted sex study.
Overall Bill was a very complex figure — beloved by his patients, respected by his colleagues, known for his no-nonsense manner at the hospital but also very much in conflict with his emotions, his loyalties to Libby and gradually to Gini.
Bill’s only son, Howie Masters, was very supportive of my book project and he came to the book party in April 2009 held at the NY Academy of Medicine. As you can see from reading my book, Bill had a difficult relationship with both his father and his son. I thought Howie was very generous and thoughtful about his father, but as a journalist himself, I think he always appreciated my efforts to provide a full, rounded portrait of his father in my biography.
More evidence in support of the McNutt Simpsons Clip Database.
As I continue to catch up…
A few things that I haven’t seen mentioned.
One, the a/v matching is always a little flawed, but on this episode, it looks like they had to do it overnight – a single, very late night. This show, for all its gorgeousness, seems to have a/v slightly out of sync about half the time, and in this episode, every time you see a character’s back while they are talking, it’s unbelievably mismatched, almost to the point of satire.
We can read a lot from people’s backs – just ask the repeated Mad Men motif. :)
Speaking of which, this episode was more frustratingly Mad Men-lite than usual. Mid-century modern show about inscrutable genius boss who abuses because of his own crappy childhood. Our heroine is the only secretary who could ever do it right, but he promotes her in one of his inconsistent displays of support and respect. The occasional Black character is briefly around so we can watch them feel crestfallen. Pete Campbell has an interfaith courtship with Trudy. Sure, that’s all a given.
But in this episode, we also had our lead actor sitting alone watching his mate’s screen test and feeling things, and also throwing money at his subordinate costar to make her feel cheap and redefine the level of peerhood and openness he’s willing to share.
Also, I really agree with the first comment that the obvious assumption is that she had an affair. I wonder if that ambiguity was intentional – it really seems like it was just not very carefully written, but I hope to find I’m mistaken.
I still love this show, but I do feel like this episode was probably my least favorite since Episode 2. And didn’t feature enough time with the characters I have grown to like best (aside from more amazing Lizzy Caplan – that’s always fine).
Thanks, Alan, as always for providing a space to go deeper.