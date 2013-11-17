Review: ‘Masters of Sex’ – ‘Love And Marriage’

A review of tonight’s “Masters of Sex” coming up just as soon as I expect you to act like a seismometer…
Even as Dr. Masters and Mrs. Johnson debate how much emotional attachment matters when it comes to sex, the subject of attachment has become one of the most important for “Masters of Sex” itself. In “Love and Marriage,” we find several characters pursuing severe steps to hang onto someone close to them: Bill by sabotaging Virginia’s attempts to get her degree (which, ironically, she pursued to protect herself in case he wanted to sever their connection), Libby by getting pregnant with the help of Bill’s frozen sperm and Dr. Haas (and by getting dance lessons from Walter the friendly widower handyman(*)), Haas by proposing to Vivian Scully (though she winds up pretty much proposing to herself), and Barton Scully pondering a primitive form of gay conversion therapy in the hopes that Margaret will stay with him.
(*) Two quick thoughts on Walter: 1)Flex Alexander was a dancer before he became an actor (and star of the greatest/worst sitcom ever, “Homeboys in Outer Space”), so he works as a guy who could be an amateur dance instructor; and 2)I wish we had seen the moment where Libby and Walter progressed from dancing in parallel to dancing arm in arm. Libby has not come across as a prejudiced person, but this is still the Midwest in the late ’50s, and you could see a wariness on Walter’s face when she suggested he teach her in the first place. Maybe if Walter sticks around, the show will touch on the racial implications for the period, but it felt like a step – even seeing an extra moment of hesitation on his part before taking Libby’s hand – was missed.
Having spent a lot of time last week talking about the many minefields created by Bill and Virginia becoming subjects in the study, I want to focus this week on the Scully marriage. Allison Janney and Beau Bridges have been so great in these guest roles. Janney got her big moment a couple of weeks ago when Margaret left Bill’s office after being rejected for the study, and Bridges gets several of his here. Just look at the mixture of genuine love and self-loathing on Bridges’ face in the drive-in scene, as Barton tries to express his feelings for Margaret while covering up the reason why his love never turns to lust. The whole thing is just a terrible mess: he doesn’t appreciate how much he’s been hurting her all these years, and she can’t comprehend that he wouldn’t be any more interested in Marilyn Monroe’s naked body if it was standing before him than he was in hers. And given by the cultural mores of the time and his feelings for his wife in every way but physical, you can understand why Barton might be driven to this severe, experimental step, even as you can understand why his frequent companion Dale would be disgusted by the idea.
It’s also interested to see the show dealing with this so early in its run. Gay conversion is a subject that would become part of the Masters and Johnson story many years down the road(**). As “Masters of Sex” author Thomas Maier, who has kindly turned up in the comments each week to offer his insight and answer questions, has noted, the show has already taken some liberties with the real story, whether through composite characters like Barton or tweaking the biographical details of the real characters. (Bill and Libby had two kids by this point in history). I’m wondering if Michelle Ashford and company chose to deal with conversion now because they suspect the show, even in success, won’t be around long enough to get to that topic, or if there’s something about this moment for the other characters (and/or for the culture) where it made thematic sense to talk about it.
(**) I’m agnostic on the idea of history as a spoiler. That being said, I’d ask those of you who know more about Masters and Johnson beyond what the show has told us so far to be vague about the future. We’ll get to most of it when the show does, and if it winds up having a much shorter run than the partnership did in real life, then we can turn the comments about the series finale into a catch-all discussion of everything Bill and Virginia did in their later years.
Lots of other things to discuss in the comments, including our first glimpse of Dr. Langham’s poor (but not the least bit oblivious) wife, Haas getting his proposal stolen out from under him, the revelation that Dr. DePaul is so eager to get her pilot program going because she herself is a cancer patient, Bill being a control freak as usual, Libby being pregnant again, etc. But this was another strong hour in a season that’s been full of them.
What did everybody else think?
I seem to have missed the part where Bill “sabotaged” Gini’s degree efforts—and I don’t say that to discount your assertion that it happened, Alan, but it just seems like he’s going about it in the nicest way possible: telling her to get home and study, inquiring about how the test went… as far as I saw, the only thing that bothered him was that Gini was lying to him about what she was up to after they’d scheduled research time. Was it a kind of emotional manipulation? I guess I could see where him being very supportive of her efforts might make her back down from taking more classes because she felt safer and more secure as his research assistant, but it didn’t exactly seem malicious on Bill’s part.
That said, the way they kept glancing at each other in the end while the film footage was going was heartwarming to an almost absurd degree. I think Gini got a small glimpse of the old Bill peeking through all the armor, and was quite pleased to see him so happy.
Certainly late in life when I interviewed her, Virginia felt Bill ‘sabotaged’ her efforts to get a degree by always coming up with excuses for them to work together instead. This was part of the ‘Pygmalion’ theme that seemed to exist in Bill’s domination of Virginia early in their relationship. He was the boss and she always feared that she could be fired at any moment. I think there was some truth in this claim of ‘sabotage’; but others suggested that Virginia was so enraptured by their work that she never had any real intention to get that degree. There are plenty of pioneers who never got a college degree and Virginia Johnson was one of them!
It was a really interesting subplot I thought and very revealing. There was an explicit interference on Bill’s part. Bill did outwardly encourage Virginia as you said. But then he went to Depaul and basically asked her to be less than helpful to Virginia in her studies, saying she had a habit of overcommitting herself. They even made a deal. He would help Depaul get her funding and she would help him get what he wanted– impeding Virginia in pursuing more courses towards her degree.
I guess I just don’t see how he was “impeding,” though—all he asked was that DePaul let him know when Gini wanted to sign up for another class. Of course he wouldn’t state some intention to deep-six her ambitions out loud, but I dunno, I just didn’t get the specific feeling that he was going to *do* anything with that kind of information. It was just that it was a continuation of his controlling nature and not wanting to feel or suspect that Gini, whom he trusts and feels a deep bond with, would ever lie to him, which they both knew she was doing. He can’t face the reality of his emotional attachment to her, and that’s why he can’t contemplate the notion of just asking her.
I do think there may be multiple things going on.He certainly is controlling. But Depaul certinly got the impression Bill wanted Gini discouraged in some way. She makes the comment/accusation that he doesn’t want Virginia to be able to stand on her own two feel because then she could walk away.
For me, I did think Bill was sabotaging Virginia’s plans to get a degree. Like being supportive and welcoming and accommodating of her taking classes in front of her, but behind her back, making deals with Dr.DePaul to keep Virginia away from too many classes (He stresses to DePaul that Virginia is much needed in the study and that must take precedence, so if she does decide to sign up for a class, let him ‘know’, and DePaul read it as such as well).
Surprised that there is even a question about Bill being duplicitous. It was clear that he was saying one thing and doing another. Seemed pretty clear that he was trying to play both sides (being nice and sending her home to study, but also wanting to be warned if she signed up for another class). Bill has been pretty swarmy in a lot of areas and he seems to use his awkwardness as a callous cover for his actions.
Bill really comes off as a creep. He has manipulated Virginia into being his sex partner, and due to the clinical nature of their study he can have her but he doesn’t have to offer himself in any way in return. Virginia is a willing participant in all of this, but Bill still holds all the power in this situation. He covets her continued availability, so he strikes a bargain with DePaul to help her with her study if she won’t encourage Virginia’s studies. He even has DePaul reporting back to him regarding Virginia. And he keeps his wife at arm’s length because he’s not sexually or emotionally invested in her. It’s probably a good thing he has no interest in being a father, because he has no interest in his wife either.
The depiction of Masters is typical of men of the time period, but I’m finding it more and more difficult to sympathize with him. He’s a very complex man, which makes him interesting, but being a jerk with emotional hangups is still being a jerk.
I think Michelle Ashford wanted to add the gay factor to the composite character of Provost Scully in order to reflect all the various aspects of human sexuality early in the series. I presume that the making of M&J’s 1979 book about homosexuality — including the dubious claim of ‘conversion’ of some patients to heterosexuality using their therapy — will be dealt with later in the series. The M&J story extends over four decades and the twists and turns in their own relationship is probably was the most fascinating aspect (perhaps even more than the sex study.)
Overall, I think Michelle Ashford has been remarkably true to the spirit of my book and often the specific details and dialogue from scenes. (For instance, the scene with Ethan in Ep. 7 where Virginia talks about losing her virginity to “Gordon Garrett” — the real name of her high school boyfriend — is actually from the opening scene from my bio. Like the story about Bill’s low-sperm count, that details about Gordon Garrett required a lot of investigative footwork. (Virginia Johnson wouldn’t tell me Gordon’s name — she only called him “the boy with fiery red hair”. It was the self-appointed historian of her small hometown who told me about Gordon and sent me a copy of the high school yearbook predicting that Virginia would marry Gordon!) Wait to see what happens when Virginia goes looking for Gordon later in life!
I think the audience will be interested to compare the show with the real-life version. But it’s important to keep in mind that drama by definition is fictional and this is not a documentary. All I ever hoped as the author was that Michelle would make the very best drama possible from this story, and I think she’s done a remarkable job in doing so.
I find Margaret, Langham and Scully more interesting than Bill and Gini. I like Libby too, though I’m wary of how cliched this story with her black handy man is.
My god, I don’t know who to feel sorrier for in that triangle – Barton, Margaret, or Dale. What an absolute, heartbreaking mess.
It will be interesting to see how the show deals with race relations going forward. I adore Mad Men, but at this point even the biggest fan has to admit that the show has really dropped the ball in terms of integrating that perspective. Race will be less inherently a part of this show’s universe (MM is “about” the ’60s, cultural upheaval, and American society in general, so the civil rights movement seems such a natural fit – MoS show could much more comfortably ignore that aspect of the period, but this week’s episode already indicates MoS is much more willing to wade into those waters than MM has been).
That last scene of Bill and Virginia watching the footage was magic. Michael Sheen seemed to be smiling a whole lot this week around Virginia – in fact, it seems like he’s making a “choice” that Bill only smiles genuinely when he’s with Ms. Johnson. And Lizzy Caplan is just the living embodiment of everything awesome. What are our thoughts on Emmy noms at this point? Obviously Bridges and Janney will be nominated if there is any justice (and kudos to Janney for her confidence in doing that nude scene!). Do we think Caplan will get a nomination?
The nude scene was surprising to say the least. Has she ever done one before?
@Budweiser: Yes, in “Life During Wartime” at the very least.
Who still finds nude scenes surprising? Especially in THIS show? Anyway, she looked good.
I don’t think there’s a show on TV right now that has more layers in its storylines than Masters of Sex. I’m torn in different directions every scene because I usually understand both sides, no matter the character or story. It’s just wonderful.
Also, a quick shout-out to the scene with the Provost and the prostitute. It hit me right in the gut. Major kudos to the actor who plays the prostitute because he was fantastic.
I feel like I know him from somewhere, but don’t know where. He’s been impressing me in this role for sure. He has the profile of a model to me, maybe I know his face from ads and stuff?
Finn Wittrock plays Dale
For being such a totally shallow cad, Teddy Sears has been enjoyable as Langham. And I like Elizabeth Bogush — hope we see more of her as Langham’s wife and she gets more to do. The Hoover thing was great!
Gads the Scully stuff is very Peyton Place.
Dinah Shore ? singing Love and Marriage was a nice touch….
Do we need to see EVERY woman’s breasts in this show?!? It seems very gender un-equal. Sigh.
Flex Alexander is so flipping attractive and wonderful — wow!
Ooh Judy Holliday singing at the drive-in. LOVE.
I’ve been thinking about the unequal nudity gender distribution for some time, not only with regards to this show, although it certainly is a prime example. As a straight guy, I really could not care less if they showed us a man’s penis, erect or not. After all, many, if not most, straight guys watch porn and seeing one there is unavoidable. Sometimes I have to laugh about the lengths TV shows and films will go to just to hide the penis, as if it’s the worst thing in the world the audience could see. That’s part of what makes the opening scene to Forgetting Sarah Marshall so perfect: a brilliantly-timed dick flash.
Glad I’m not the only one with these thoughts, KobraCola!
It’s not that I’m asking to see the male actors’ private parts, erect or not. It’s just that it would be nice for once to have more balance. I mean it’s Cable TV, the year 2013. This is a show about both male and female sexuality, isn’t it? About time that both were equally represented.
Or maybe not having every freaking main female actors’ breasts bare….?
We have such a double standard to our TV viewing, don’t we? I mean, it’s only naked women really on mainstream TV like this, but like KobraCola says, in porn it’s everyone naked. It seems a bit ridiculous.
I’m glad Jason Segel was “brave” ? enough to add some gender balance to the mix in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. It absolutely isn’t the worst thing in the world the audience could see. I’d rather see nudity than all the what is now quotidienne procedural violence. I find that much more upsetting actually.
I’m also a straight male who wouldn’t be bothered if they showed a penis on screen once in a while. Still, it might not be the show’s fault. Genitals get you a different rating than breasts and butts, especially when erect, and it’s very likely restrictions were imposed on them. They showed a man’s butt a few times but breasts are always going to be more visible because of how high they are.
The shots of the women have been more than a little fetishized — they are lingering and deliberate. Which makes sense given the subject matter. I get that.
But that huge lit up dildo — was it called “Lucy” ? — that now has a camera. I mean would an erect penis be all that different? Maybe I shouldn’t ask that question….
And now we get to see even more of a woman’s body — inside her body with the camera. I’m not asking for prostate shots or anything but really it’s just a lot.
@Arrow good point. I haven’t noticed the rating of the show — cable tv has the same rating system as network tv, right? Is this TV-MA?
My point was that maybe the showrunners were not the ones deciding. Your arguments make a lot of sense. The rating system doesn’t work.
I think it’s TV-MA. I don’t remember exactly.
I believe the dildo is named “Ulysses”.
The rating shouldn’t matter. This is just our sex-adverse culture at work.
The gender imbalance in the nudity is an American thing, and isn’t specific to cable television. And the imbalance in Masters of Sex is consistent with every other premium cable show. All the same, like other series it’s hard to dismiss the exploitative nature of the copious female nudity, since it is wildly gender-imbalanced and not always necessary to the scene. On the other hand, I think Masters of Sex is doing a much better job of expressing and critiquing gender inequality through these scenes than shows like Boardwalk Empire or Game of Thrones.
However, showing a penis or even a male butt shouldn’t be that rare of an event. It’s unlikely, because this is American television and we’re as relatively prudish now as the time period of the show. Heck, male organs don’t even appear in the anatomy photos or illustrations sometimes used as props. It’s all a tad ironic.
Does anyone else think that Vivian Scully looks a lot like Ingrid Bergman? I posted this picture, earlier in the week, on the Masters of Sex subreddit. [i.imgur.com]
This is quickly becoming the show I look forward to watching the most weekly. Certainly it’s the best new show this fall (IMO). There is so much going on, I’m impressed they can keep so many plates spinning, but I feel like everything is done well. So many details in this episode, I’m not even sure where to start. I think I’ll stick with Masters’ (Sheen’s) absolutely hilarious expression when Dr. DePaul accused him of trying to keep Virginia down: [i.imgur.com]
Some viewers seem to be curious about Walter. I did not think that Flex Alexander would have a long run but we will see. I always enjoy Interracial relationships on TV and the story that it always presents. This show is well written and a joy to watch. Outstanding writing.
This show has the best endings on TV. It always knows how to end the episode on a great note. It’s always a moment/scene that gives viewers a realization, an emotion, something to think about. And there are great musical cues as well. It’s never abrupt and like “Oh that’s the end?”. I have a pet peeve for episodes that end abruptly and there’s like no pathos. With this show I end up watching the whole credits bevcause i’m still thinking about the last scene. It’s just always perfectly played/directed/composed. I really appreciate that about MoS.
Also loved the comedic moments uin this one. This show has great little side characters that provide laughs. I loved “My style is more Hitchcock”, and ALL of Jane. Jane is becoming a fave.
I am really loving Michael Penn’s score for the series. I’m a huge Thomas Newman fan, so it was disappointing when I heard he was being replaced as the show’s composer. But the music is actually very reminiscent of Newman’s work and it fits the show so well. I appreciated its impact in the last scene from this episode, when Bill and Virginia are watching the footage.
I just wanted to point out in case people missed it that Michael Apted (Seven Up documentary series, Coal Miner’s Daughter…)directed this episode.
This is absolutely the best new show of 2013.
MOS had potential to be a Mad Men copycat, because of the era and most especially dealing with similar themes. But it is as compelling as if Mad Men hadn’t been done yet.
The casting is brilliant and i always look forward to hearing the song choice when the end credits roll.
