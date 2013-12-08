Review: ‘Masters of Sex’ – ‘Phallic Victories’

A review of tonight’s “Masters of Sex” coming up just as soon as I tell you how many pap smears can be administered for $7…
“Masters of Sex” the TV show is based on Thomas Maier’s book of the same name, which was written after William Masters’ death but while Virginia Johnson was still alive, and willing to talk. So it’s understandable that some may perceive the book and/or show as having an unquestionably pro-Virginia slant, as she was the one who got to participate when the history was written.
I think the series has been sympathetic to Bill at times (particularly regarding his upbringing, and his reaction to the loss of Libby’s first pregnancy), but Virginia has definitely come across as the more human of the two. And an episode like “Phallic Victories” is incredibly pro-Virginia, as her presence on Dr. DePaul’s staff immediately improves the chances for her pap smear trial (and gives DePaul a potential successor for after the cancer claims her), while her absence throws Bill’s office into chaos. Every scene that she’s not in is in some way about her, including her ex-husband and current beau getting territorial about her while Ethan keeps an eye on the kids and George tries to cause trouble.
Jane (or VirJane, as Bill absent-mindedly calls her half the time) is good, but she doesn’t have all of Virginia’s skills, and certainly not the implicit trust Bill had in her. And when a very pregnant Libby shows up at the office, offering to play Virginia for a few days, all it does is remind Bill (and us) how much he finds his lovely and kind wife wanting compared to his former assistant and lover.(*) Virginia instantly figures out how to pitch DePaul’s study to the doctors’ wives, and without her sales skills on hand, Bill goes into a panic about somehow boring an audience of doctors with stories about multiple orgasms and decides to cook up some scientifically-unsound data about penis size. His defense – “I will tell them what they want to hear so they’ll hear what I want to tell them” – sounds like the kind of thing Virginia might say, but with her on hand, none of these shenanigans would likely be necessary.
(*) I like the phrasing of Libby and Bill’s conversation about the two study subjects – whom we know are Bill and Virginia – who have had sex so many times together. Pretty much every answer he gives her is technically accurate – he and Virginia did meet each other after the study had begun, and the study has been mostly dealing with the physical effects of sex, regardless of love or other kinds of attachment – but of course it’s all utter BS.
Now, Bill and Virginia are both complicated enough people that I don’t feel as if the show is demonizing one and lionizing the other. And Lizzy Caplan’s performance certainly lives up to the adoration the men on the show feel for Virginia (and the admiration the women all learn to feel). She’s not Poochie, even if there are times in “Phallic Victories” when it feels like the other characters are just standing around wondering where she is. But I’m going to be curious to see, in the finale and going forward into next season (and hopefully beyond that) how or if the show tries to balance the scales. Is this simply the story of an amazing woman caught up in the web of a brilliant than terrible man? Or will things between the two of them get much messier for both parties as the years go by?
Some other thoughts:
* Last week, a few of you noted the striking difference between the current version of Ethan and the guy who popped Virginia in the mouth much earlier in the season. It’s definitely a change, but keep in mind that a lot of time has passed – enough for Libby to go through several rounds of unsuccessful fertility treatments before getting extremely pregnant twice – and also that his behavior the first time with Virginia prompted Ethan to get his act together and change. Will the writers come up with a way for Ethan to stay in St. Louis, or are we being set up for him to leave while Virginia stays to continue her work with Dr. DePaul (and/or with Bill)?
* Speaking of comings and goings, we haven’t seen Betty in quite some time, because Annaleigh Ashford has been busy with her Tony-nominated role in “Kinky Boots.” But it was announced this week that Ashford is leaving the Broadway show to join the “Masters” season 2 cast full-time. Looking forward to having her back.
* The show has lots of characters to juggle, and I imagine we’ll be seeing both Allison Janney and Beau Bridges in the finale, but I’d have liked to see a more immediate confrontation between Margaret and Barton about what she figured out last week.
* While it’s unclear exactly how much Libby has pieced together about Bill and Virginia from looking at the study files, you can see DePaul – who initially assumed Virginia was sleeping her way to the top, and who knows that Bill is very interested in Virginia’s career and availability to him – coming to truly understand what was going on between them as she listens to the doctors’ wives explain how they met their husbands at work.
* Yes, that was Lizzy Caplan’s voice singing “You Don’t Know Me” in the closing minutes. Not bad at all.
* The first 6 episodes were sent out without the opening credit sequence, and as I’ve watched the later ones, I keep meaning to discuss them in my reviews, and keep failing to do so. So let’s talk about them briefly here. I find them amusing, and very much the sexual equivalent of the “Dexter” credits. (It’s the most Showtime thing about the series.) But I’ve heard that other people find them too smarmy and wink-wink, nudge-nudge in a way that the show itself is not. Straw poll: who likes the title sequence, and who would rather they were something else?
What did everybody else think?
Count me as pro-title credits. They’re cheeky and fun. I like the Shameless titles, too, so maybe it’s my kind of thing.
And lord knows that Showtime has worse ones (cough, cough, Nurse Jackie)
You still haven’t addressed the alarming coincidence that Ethan Haas was the name of Jason Ritter’s character in The Class who was also obsessed with a Lizzy Caplan character. What’s going on here?!
That character was NOT WELL NAMED!
I see both sides of the debate, but ultimately, I’m a fan of the opening credits.
Great, great episode, which was probably my favorite of the season.
I await your thoughts on next week’s finale.
Alan, any specific hopes for the finale?
As the show becomes more and more dramatic, I think this might be a good point to appreciate the use of comedy by Michelle Ashford and her writing team. What really marks Masters of Sex from any other drama series I’ve ever seen is the wide range of emotion, from the broad humor of the early episodes to the more heart-wrenching moments by actors like Allison Janney. Think of the range of emotions we’ve seen so far from Beau Bridges’s character Provost Scully — from the hilarious reaction shot when Virginia shows him the “Ulysses” contraption to his subtle reactions to the male prostitute, Bill’s extortion and the complexity of his marriage.
I always thought a light touch was essential at the very beginning of the series. Never leering or creepy or Benny Hill II, but rather something like John Madden’s “Shakespeare in Love” or even the 1963 Oscar winner “Tom Jones.” Part of the wit is also reflected in the quick sexy banter between Sheen and Caplan. I think Michelle Ashford’s humor very much reflected my own similar attempts in the book. (The Sopranos is the only TV drama I can recall with such a use of humor).
In these later episodes, we have seen a lot more human pathos and drama — vulnerability of people trying to become parents, trying to figure out their sexual orientation, and most of all, engaged in an elusive search for love and understanding. Michelle has brought things a far distance — and we can see the changes in virtually everyone, especially characters like Ethan and Scully.
I can assure you that the relationship of Bill and Virginia — like two dancers in the night — will move back and forth, to and fro, much like their relationship did in real-life. Interestingly, this contrast between wit and drama comes to an apex in next week’s finale. Perhaps the most amusing moment of unintended consequences occurs next week when Dr. Masters finally shows the faculty at Wash U what they’ve been up to late at night in the lab. But it also triggers some of the most dramatic tensions of the entire first season. I love how Michelle Ashford stretched this constant tension of comedy and tragedy in my book and how she made it all come alive!
I just finished Mr. Maier’s book, and I want to say how much I enjoyed it. It is a truly great read about two very interesting people who did some very interesting and consequential work. Everyone who enjoys the show should pick it up.
Alan alludes to this in his review, but I want to repeat that the main problem with the show is that it borders on a hagiography of Virginia Johnson and near demonization of William Masters. Yes, Bill Masters was dead when Tom Maier’s book was written, and so was not available to tell his side of the story. However, Maier had Robert Kolodny as a major source, who co-wrote many of the Masters and Johnson books and worked closely with both for years. Dr. Kolodny admired Masters greatly and was available to counteract the vitriol that Johnson tended to express towards her ex-husband in later years. Maier also had access to Masters’ unpublished memoir. The point is that Thomas Maier’s book–on which the series is based–is a balanced and, I assume, accurate portrayal of the two main characters. Showtime’s Masters of Sex is not. This is a shame, because it is not as though the real story of Masters and Johnson wasn’t interesting enough. It simply does not require this level of dramatic fabrication.
This raises an interesting point. Alan is adamant in his reviews of other shows based on works of fiction (Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead) that comments stay away from spoilers and comparisons between the original sources and the series. This seems fair to me. However, this case also seems quite different. Master and Johnson were real people, not fictional inventions. I suppose Masters of Sex falls into the category of a docudrama–a dramatized version of actual events. Given that, it certainly seems fair to comment on Showtime’s version of those events when they stray substantially from the documented record.
This all reminds a little of something I read about the production of All the President’s Men–arguably the best docudrama ever to make it onto the screen. Carl Bernstein was given an opportunity to write a screenplay based on the book from himself and Bob Woodward. When the producers read the script they rejected it because it clearly painted Bernstein as the tireless, avenging hero, while relegating Woodward to secondary status. Wisely, William Goldman was hired to write the screenplay. Masters of Sex needed a William Goldman to adapt Thomas Maier’s book. I see that Maier and Michelle Ashford have the primary writing credits for the show. Mr. Maier, since you are contributing to this discussion I wonder if you could shed some light on why the show has such a different–and I would say grossly slanted–take on Masters and Johnson as people as what you portrayed in your book? I enjoy the show immensely, but I have to say that I would enjoy it more if Lizzy Caplan were not playing a secular goddess, but instead a real flesh-and-blood person with her own set of issues and shortcomings.
One last point and then I’ll shut up. It will be really interesting to see if in subsequent seasons the show follows their relationship as it develops over the years and eventually dissolves into rancor, at least from Johnson’s perspective. I found this last part to be among the most interesting and tragic parts of the story. Masters walks away from Gini as abruptly as he walked away from Libby. Johnson insisted in later life that she never really loved Bill, but her behavior seemed to tell a very different story.
I disagree with the comments about how “bad” the show is making Bill appear. What sort of person do viewers imagine is the type to imagine, design, and carry out countless hours of unheard-of, unfunded scientific research?
I haven’t read the book yet, but my impression of the man from the show is as follows: he seems like a driven, brilliant doctor and researcher – who is also arrogant, stubborn, preoccupied, and repressed (due to his abusive childhood), which leads to him having a hard time admitting to (or sharing) his emotions (specifically those of falling for his assistant).
While he IS a bit of an abusive employer, I would still say he’s not in the same abusiveness league as alcoholic Don Draper; nor does he manufacturer illegal drugs or threaten, extort, or murder other human beings. His biggest failing to me seems to be an underdeveloped sense of humor – but other than that, I think the representation is pitch-perfect for this type of individual (and Sheen’s acting is superb).
IMO, if the show has ANY problem in characterization, it’s with Johnson, who we perhaps need to see a little more weakness in (although Caplan is also wonderful in the role).
As for the titles, I think they’re fine: just average. Not great, like ‘Game of Thrones’ – but not terrible, like ‘Homeland’.
I think it’s always fun to compare the book and the show. The two travel on parallel paths telling the same story. A drama, by definition, is a work of fiction but Michelle Ashford has squeezed every drop out of my non-fiction bio of Bill and Gini. Each episode I’m delightfully surprised to find out something new, even in the retelling of scenes or ideas from my book. Two very different mediums, but it’s fascinating to see how they can complement each other in this case.
As for the character of Virginia Johnson, she’s more Scarlett O’Hara than a saint by nature, which of course is key to her great charm and why we as an audience root for her. In real-life, she could be manipulative and even cunning and I think as Season 2 unfolds, and as their story together gets even more complex, we’ll see this more and more.
I don’t fret too much about openers, much like I don’t care about the wrapping on a gift. But I admit I’m amused by the visual puns and really like the underlying Tango theme — the music of love! It keeps playing in my head and sounds just like the tango music that Libby dances to with the handyman.
“madmeme I disagree with the comments about how “bad” the show is making Bill appear.”
No? How about Bill deceiving his wife, making her think that she was the cause of their infertility when in fact it was his own low sperm count that was responsible? This didn’t happen, or at least as far as we know it didn’t. This is the story Masters told GINNI. There’s no evidence that he lied to Libby about this. In fact, the details of their fertility problems were documented in a 1952 JAMA article. Libby and Bill are referred to as E.M. and the husband of E.M.
How about Masters assaulting a colleague just outside of the operating room? It never happened.
Or how about Masters callously insisting that a woman made pregnant by participation in their study not be given any aid or comfort, leaving the heroic Gini to ride to rescue to give the woman $2,000 (a lot of money for the time) from their operating funds, despite Bill’s anger and disapproval? It never happened.
Again and again, the show invents circumstances that all have the effect of making Masters seem worse and Johnson seem better than either really was.
I love the show (it’s probably my current favorite series), and I am so torn between wanting to read Mr. Maier’s book and not wanting to know what it coming up on the show (no matter how much they deviate from the real story). I think this is the first time I’ve had to worry about avoiding real-life spoilers while watching a TV show!
I don’t believe in spoiler alerts. (Heresy, say some!) I like total immersion in anything I’m interested in. In recent talks, I’ve found a lot of folks really like to do the same. They compare what happens in the show to the real-life version in the book. I find myself constantly surprised and delighted by how much of the book is reflected in the show. The “Masters of Sex” show has spurred many to find out more about Masters and Johnson and consider the impact of their work on our society.
I am on Team Too Wink-Nudge. The credits are just so tonally off from what the actual show is. Like those awful ones from Nurse Jackie.
I also need the show to be a little less Touched by an Angel [named Virginia]. Caplan’s great. But the character has lost the transgressive edge she had early on. The suffering nobility of the character at this point is dull. She’s no Peggy Olson.
I’m not sure the teasing style of the credit sequence fits the mood of the show (which I find more dramatic than humorous).
However, I do find it amusing, mainly because it’s pretty impressive how many euphemisms and images they included that we’ve used over the decades to describe sex, body parts and orgasms. It’s funny to me, so I don’t mind seeing it each week. But it does feel like an odd contrast to the tone of the actual show.
I like the opening sequence. I get the obvious sexual innuendos (the beaver, washing the cucumber, and so on)
–except I’m not too sure about the buttered pair of muffins. That just makes me hungry.
The opening credits are hoky and look like a bunch of screen shots taken and crudely Photoshopped. They have none of the slick treatment and none of the high concept of the epic, epic Dexter opener. Dexter’s opener is a double entrendre; Master’s of Sex is a single.
I’m a fan of the intro. Certain shows I fast forward past the titles (I watch the bland opening to Boardwalk Empire exactly once a year), but MoS I watch every week. It always puts a smile on my face.
Since we’re on the subject of the opening, can anyone identify for me one of the phallic objects? It’s the shot immediately before the cartoon boy and girl hold hands. It seems to be some sort of weird whitish mushroom-type thing growing in the woods in time lapse. What IS that thing?
The strange phallic mushroom featured in the opening credits sequence is a stinkhorn (Phallus impudicus – for obvious reasons).
I like the credits but I agree they don’t really match with the show but they are well done. Bill has to become a more more sympathetic as a character if viewers are to see him more than just a stalker doctor honestly hes the least fleshed out character thus far. We have been given glimpses of why he is, abusive father, overbearing mother but as of yet there hasn’t been a pay off. Masters needs to be more or this is just gonna be the Johnson show. hehe
I’m good with the intro and immediately thought of Dexter’s opening intro the first time I saw them, though I can understand if others aren’t as big a fan given how it does contrast with the show.
I’ve been to SDCC the past few years and at last year’s convention I managed to catch the Save the Date panel, the film Lizzy Caplan did with Alison Brie. After the panel ended, Lizzy hung around outside for a bit and posed for some pics and made some smalltalk with some of the audience that hung around. The more and more I watch of this series, the more I regret not trying to get a picture with her; it would’ve been just a small moment, but she is EXTREMELY impressive in this series. It’s enough to think it’d be cool to meet her in-person, which is something I don’t feel for most actors/celebrities.
great episode, it was a very pro Virginia episode, but had the revelatiopns and the loop threading I have come to enjoy from this show – but nothing beats the visual experience it was from last weeks episode, felt like a mini movie!
I hate the opening credits. It’s tacky and doesn’t fit the vibe of the show. The imagery has been done on various other shows/movies like Austin Powers, Married with Children and Monday Night Raw, so it felt old too. It’s not as bad as the Homeland intro though.
I wonder if anyone ever wrote a piece about how there is too much Don Draper in MM or Tony Soprano in SopranoS or Mcnulty in the Wire or Walter White in Breaking Bad? No, I think not. How HORRIFYING that this show is currently Virginia-centric.
There is spending a lot of time on a main character and there is celebrating her to the degree that this episode (and, in the opinion of some viewers, this season) celebrates Virginia. She’s much too complicated a character (in real life and on this show) to require that.
The show is solid and I really liked this episode. I think the characters are growing on me. But I hate the opening credits. It’s really close to the same sound as Dexter. Why do that?
The show is nothing but pro-Virginia every episode. She’s a huge Mary Sue. The writers need to start making Masters a more nuanced character instead of the bad guy who has to learn everything from her.
The credits do not fit the tone of the show, I fast forward
I love the theme song. It fits the show exceptionally and musically identifies the tones and themes of the show, but the visuals look like something a 14-year-old would find clever and salacious. So I let it play and just don’t want until the credits end.
The opening credits certainly don’t bother me, but they are a bit cutesy and obvious when compared with the tone of the show.
Annaleigh Ashford returning full-time is terrific news! Betty was definitely one of the show’s most fascinating characters for me, maybe even the one who made me like the show in the first place. So I’m really looking forward to seeing her again, especially since I imagine that the fabulous Allison Janney might not be available next season. I know that it’s utterly selfish, but I just can’t help keeping my fingers crossed for “Mom” to be canceled, just for the sake of keeping Margaret Scully around.
Sitcoms have a ligh t schedule. Allison Brie and other people can manage to make appearances in other shows. Margaret isn’t a main character so, 3 or 4 appearances next season would suffice. I’m hoping it can work out.
This seems to be the post where people mostly just want to pile on about the opening credits. I’m on the fence! But I’m also the rare person who hated the Dexter opening credits. I thought they were clever the first time I saw them, in an “I see what you did there” sort of way, but by the fourth or fifth episode I was over it, and by the fourth or fifth season I started to see them as symbolic of the show’s lazy and superficial treatment of its subject matter.
My ongoing feelings about the Masters of Sex credits will depend on how the show evolves!
Alan asked for opinions. Opinions he got.
I absolutely love the opening sequence, Alan. I think it’s on part with the way the show manages to always come up with the cheeky pun in a way that’s still funny and relevant.
The title credits fit the subject matter. I remember when I was a young teenager on the out skirts of our neighborhood there was an old gravel pit being filled in with construction debris. Strange things would turn up there often. The whole collection of books called Sexology that was the fore runner of Penthouse letters was deposited there by the box full. Wow what a gift to some young teen boys.
I’m pretty meh on the opening credits, and yeah it’s because it’s a little too cute, like it’s trying too hard to be wink wink nudge nudge.
The episode, however, I enjoyed. :D
I like the credits, but some of the images aren’t up to par quality wise, like anyone could have filmed some of them, while the Dexter opening images are gorgeously shot. It does crack me up though, it’s clever and cute.
The episode was great but I missed the Virginia/Bill interaction. And Jane wasn’t as well used as in the previous episodes. But I like the Doctor Depaul/Virginia friendship. Also like Ethan, who wouuld be my biggest crush of the season if he hadn’t hit Virginia. That’s something that’s always going to hover over the character which is too bad. I think that actor is underrated, he does a good job with a character who could come off bland or douchey if played by a lesser actor.
I liked Libby’s speech to Bill, because it’s true, size does not matter when you’re in love with the person.
Hate the title credits. Much too self-amused.
On the New & Improved Ethan: I think it’s also worth remembering that even abusive husbands/boyfriends have their good days (weeks, months, even years); most of them are not constantly beating their partners 24/7. Ethan’s hit Virginia once, and it won’t be remotely surprising if he does it again. That might, in fact, be a dramatically useful way to end the relationship; Ethan gets a job elsewhere, and explodes in anger when Virginia chooses not to go with him.
hate the MOS title sequence; a dexter derivative, without the cleverness. way too on-the-nose and obvious.
The writing and directing for this episode were absolutely extraordinary. It was a masterpiece within the framework of a brilliant series. kudos to the entire production team.
I like the title sequence. I think it comes closest to the title sequence for the HBO Series ‘Luck’ which, as I recall, showed various contexts for the word.
I have enjoyed the series as a piece of television drama in a historical context. However, the most emotional stories presented are not true to history and thus, I fail to see how it can be called a docudrama. A Mr. Maier has written, the Masters already were raising children during this period, so the basic cause of tension between Masters and his wife is falsely presented. Maier also stated that the provost is a composite character. So the long relationship between the provost and Masters is false, and, the marriage drama between the provost and his wife is apparently not based on fact.
So, while the scientific story may roughly follow the facts, the emotional drama is largely manufactured. Because the pull of the series seems more dependent on this drama, I think that places the series closer to a series like Boardwalk Empire, which mixes real and fictional persons and events rather than a more documentary series or movie.
Pro-title credits.
I think they match the tone well enough — while the bulk of the show has been a deal more “serious,” it’s certainly had plenty of fun with its subject matter in the same way as that sequence.
Worst credit sequence on television. I didn’t think anyone could top Homeland, but Showtime has a knack for it apparently. It doesn’t fit the tone of the show and is really juvenile, since the show is really about taking sex seriously.
That said, another great episode. I agree that Bill has been painted as the heel thus far, and I feel terribly for Libby. Can’t wait for the finale…
Hate, hate, hate the credits. They don’t match the tone of the show at all. I would’ve liked to see something sophisticated that evokes the period, like Mad Men or Downton Abbey does.
Instead, we get something that’s not of the period at all, like the rock ‘n roll Boardwalk Empire opening.
Another vote FOR the credit sequence. I like it.
I enjoy Alan’s reviews and find it refreshing that the producer is responding to posts here! I love the show, but believe that the character of Jane–as she’s directed and acted–is badly off-key. She sounds more like a Valley Girl than Judy Holiday (if that’s the 1950-ish “type” being aspired to here), and chews the scenery embarrassingly. Every time she appears I turn the volume down and grit my teeth. In the midst of so much thoughtful acting (and skillful comic turns by those thoughtful actors), Jane is not comic relief. The character has been important to the narrative, but the direction of her has jumped the shark.
Ok with the open. It’s a cross between Dexter, True Blood, and the Johnson scene from Austin Powers. Adds a little humor, what’s wrong with that?
Boo, I was hoping for a discussion of the title (“Phallic Victories”), how it compares to pyrrhic victories, and a rundown of all the times size was referred to in this episode. Including whatever the deal was with the big shoes guy. I kept wondering if they were going to usher him into the study.
A lot of things aren’t making sense to me, in this show. A lot of things do seem kind of jerked around for the sake of dramatic tension. And it bugs me that anytime you put two characters alone in a scene together, there has to be sexual tension and/or a sexual episode, or discussion about one. Very “Sex and the City”. That’s not the only thing everyone does, especially in the ’50s. Like a lot about this show lately, it’s a little too pat.
Well, there was the discussion about cancer, which was not about sex (though I guess it was about sex parts). So maybe I should amend my statement to any one-on-one scene must turn into some kind of sexual potential or a dramatic moment of beginnings/endings/life-changing statements.
I find myself predicting most everything the past few eps. That the wife would find the records of M&J having sex. That the cancer would be revealed. That the enemies would become friends. But there’s still some stuff I don’t see coming, and it’s a delight.
All that criticism said, though, it’s still really enjoyable, and has lots of potential.
Haas hitting Virginia is, IMO, understandable. He’s young, and he’s never experienced anything so intense and desirable. It’s the one thing he ever stood up for, and he was a total ass. I hope there’s some kind of huge revelatory apology to make everyone sleep better. Because I think he’s a good guy. I feel like Virginia worked it out with him and we should trust her. She’s no fool.
That final sequence, at the fair, was really beautiful to look at. Soooo prettttty. Even if her voice (lovely as it is!) was, to my ear, digitally pitch corrected. I guess they figure everyone does it and nobody can tell.
Definitely anti-title credits. It works for Dexter because it’s cohesive. It’s not just random acts of violence but how Dexter sees the world and how how he sees the violence in the minute details. It’s a mini-film. With Masters of Sex, it’s just overt sexual innuendo. There’s no story. There’s nothing cohesive about it.