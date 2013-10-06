Review: ‘Masters of Sex’ – ‘Race to Space’

A quick review of tonight’s “Masters of Sex” coming up just as soon as I put on a suit of armor to attack a plate of whipped cream…
Depending on how long Showtime and Michelle Ashford intend to have “Masters of Sex” run, this show is going to have to cover a whole lot of story at a much faster pace than normal. As the introduction to the pilot noted, we began the series a decade before the release of Masters and Johnson’s famous study, and certain other major landmarks for the partnership happened even later than that. So I imagine it would be easy for the show’s creative team to feel like they’re in a mad sprint to cover as much material as possible as quickly as possible. But despite having a title like “Race to Space” (borrowed from Henry’s comic book), our second episode takes its time, letting the important story and character beats land properly rather than going pell-mell through them all.
So the episode lets the impact of Masters’ request from the end of the pilot linger, as both Bill and Virginia imagine possible answers, and how majorly things might change if she says yes or no. And it takes its time showing the impact of having to move the study from the hospital to the cathouse, and on showing both how Betty the hooker can manipulate Masters (arranging for a job at the hospital, and a reversal of her tubal ligation for the benefit of her boyfriend the Pretzel King) and how Virginia is much better at the interpersonal side of the study than Bill is. We get to see that Dr. Langham has genuinely fallen for study partner Jane, while Jane’s only comfortable having sex with a married man under the umbrella of science, and we see Dr. Haas trying various methods – including sleeping with the most sexually adventurous woman he can find at the hospital – to get over his break-up with Virginia.
Relationships are established, or etched in more detail – like Libby Masters’ frustration and confusion at Bill not wanting her to be a part of the study because “I love you too much,” or the continued pressure Virginia is under between those who want her to be a homemaker and the boss who likes to remind her how much control he has over her – and it feels like the stories do move along, even with that care. It’s a very impressive second episode, all told.
What did everybody else think?
the whole bumbling scientist who can’t relate to people (or women) is a meme i would like to see sent to the TV cliches graveyard. it’s a disservice to the actors playing this. or maybe Michael Sheen is just not servicing this well enough to pull it off. either way i’m not enjoying this thankless element of the relationship.
Annaleigh Ashford continues to be my favorite part of the show.
i still find it incredibly plotty. and the stuff with Masters’ wife just pisses me off. it makes me appreciate Betty Draper’s anger and smouldering that much more.
was it just me or were the fantasy scenes confusingly deployed? i wasn’t quite sure if it was a fantasy or a reality half the time. i found this approach odd and not helpful to the storytelling. i mean, if the script and acting was good enough shouldn’t these fantasies be there in a real time story? it seems unnecessary and weakens the strength of the show. in my opinion, of course.
i’ll watch cause i have hopes for Lizzy Caplan to have more to do (hopefully). and the burgeoning Annaleigh Ashford-love. but the show is not the great show / saving grace show of the fall, i don’t think.
You were confused? I knew when it wasn’t real every single time.
@SilverTongueDevil – so I take it by inference I am uneducated?!? Come on, there’s plotty and there’s well-done exposition. This is pretty clunky stuff.
@Yola I figured it out but it was a jarring conceit, not enjoyable. Could have been done better.
@Erika_Herzog – “the whole bumbling scientist who can’t relate to people (or women) is a meme i would like to see sent to the TV cliches graveyard.”
It’s not actually a meme but reality. Research fields (as do certain other professions) tend to draw introverts for obvious reasons. It can be argued that it’s tiresome to see it repeatedly portrayed on screen, but since the show is based on a book about the real people, I’m assuming that they haven’t drastically altered Masters’ real-life personality (although perhaps they’ve exaggerated it).
“was it just me or were the fantasy scenes confusingly deployed?”
I actually thought they were well-handled. IMO, they were used for two main reasons: to specifically show both Johnson’s and Masters’ fantasized ideal outcome to a discussion of the ‘proposal’ (and I’m not sure how that might have been portrayed otherwise) – but also to begin to blur the line between the clinically-approached and presented sexual research – and the fantasies that MUST have existed within that sphere.
“..but the show is not the great show / saving grace show of the fall, i don’t think.”
I have to disagree one more time – IMO, this is absolutely the highlight of the new season by a wide margin – with definite hints of ‘great show’ stamped on it. It’s such a pleasure to have a new intelligent drama NOT revolving around violence. ‘Mad Men with Benefits’, as Emily Nussbaum put it.
This also happens to be an episode where Masters is in conflict with pretty much everyone, making his scenes with them more uncomfortable. I noticed he was very personable with the call girl patient who was having headaches. And he also had a lot of charming scenes with Virginia last week. I don’t think he quite fits the socially inept stereotype, but time will tell.
Fictional character vs ‘stories of real people’. That’s true only up to a point. MoS is a fictionalized account of those ‘real people’ so in that context, it has to be as well-handled as any fictional account of fictional characters. Otherwise, you’d have a documentary or journalism, or worse, a chronicle of Bill did this, then Virginia did that, and on and on, open-ended, which is how ‘real people’ live. See the difference, STD? (uh oh, your name is an unfortunate acronym for something, sorry ’bout dat, :)
Wow, someone is impressed with themselves.
I agree in that I am not really being drawn by Sheen’s character, but I think that’s the point. Maybe he’ll grow on me. Lizzy Chaplan is fantastic though.
The interesting about Masters is that he isn’t just entirely unable to relate to people – he seems to interact with them more or less normally, and shows empathy towards his patients, etc – just that he is incredibly sexually repressed (with the whole Madonna/Whore thing with his wife) and that seems to be part of the drive in him wanting to study sex.
I agree with all your points, Erika, and I’m still waiting for this show to live up to its potential (and hype). I didn’t think the “imagination” sequences were confusing so much as a weak device. There’s a lot of “people see what’s not there/we see people’s thoughts and dreams made manifest” stuff in this show and if that’s the way they want to go, I don’t think it’s really been used effectively yet (see the animated comic at the end of Race to Space.) This show has the unenviable task of trying to establish an individual storytelling voice while looking *a lot* like Mad Men and being judged against it.
I have such a crush on this show.
Seemed to me that Libby was not offering to join the study, but rather to let him watch her for his own pleasure. His answer being “I love you too much,” and not “No, I don’t like to watch, it’s only for science.” They both played that moment so perfectly (as did Sheen and Caplan last week when he suggested they enter the study together).
I think maybe I just love awkwardness. Lucky me.
I am struggling with the show because, currently at least, the lead male character is so unlikeable–and without any of that Soprano/Draper charisma or humor to make up for it. Virginia/Caplan is the reason I am watching, but I grow weary of Bill. No matter how well Sheen is playing him, he’s making him too punchable. Allowing his wife to think their infertility is HER fault while knowing it’s you? Good god, man.
I’m on the same boat. Maybe he’ll get better later on.
I cant stand Ethan
I enjoy the show immensely. I remember a (the?)book authored by Masters and Johnson in my parents’ bookcase in their bedroom as a kid, but had no idea I should be sneak-reading it! I love Michael Sheen’s performance and the story is keeping me very interested. It also has quite a bit of humor and poignancy.
I didn’t think I would like this show…thought it would be gratuitous sex, but I’m hooked. It’s not like Gigilos at all. The characters are not only interesting–from Masters to Johnson to the lesbian(?) prostitute and the ones in-between–but it’s like they are on the couch…we get to see and understand what motivates them; what they fear; prettymuch their psychology. Looking forward to the next segment.
I noticed You referenced the line in episode two:
“just as soon as I put on a suit of armor to attack a plate of whipped cream”, but you forgot Michael Sheen’s classic response :) …
“Whip cream my ass”
Just saw this episode, and one point I’d argue is that Libby wanted Bill to “watch” her as a part of the study. I think she came to the conclusion that he undertook the research effort in part because he has voyeuristic tendencies, and that if she let him watch her it might enable a greater level of intimacy between them. Her motivation had no connection to the study.