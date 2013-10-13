Review: ‘Masters of Sex’ – ‘Standard Deviation’

A quick review of tonight’s “Masters of Sex” coming up just as soon as I take a Midol and watch “General Electric Theater”…
A good chunk of “Standard Deviation” functions as a Bill Masters origin story, which is a valuable thing at this stage, given what a mysterious, close-to-the-vest character he’s written and played as. I love Michael Sheen’s iciness in the role, but it helps enormously to see the man Bill was before he learned how to hide in plain sight and to get a much stronger sense of his relationship with Provost Scully, so the moment when he blackmails his mentor will demonstrate just how ruthless Bill will be about this study.
Even more interesting, though, was the material at the brothel, and the reason Bill felt desperate enough to go against Scully like that. The young Bill Masters had a simple, almost wholesome idea – take a basic human impulse and activity and make it easier for people to understand and enjoy – and with both the female and male prostitutes, he’s being exposed to many different kinds of sex that he was not prepared to catalog, from something incredibly dark like the story of the girl who was molested by her uncle to sex between two men, which was considered far more alien in 1957 than it is today. Without going too much into future history, Masters’ later research about, and work with, homosexuals would be a source of enormous controversy, and a complication of his overall legacy. Whether or not “Masters of Sex” covers enough ground to make it to that point of his career, it’s fascinating to see Masters’ reaction to the so-called “outliers and misfits” and look ahead a decade or two.
Another strong episode, especially for Sheen, but also advancing other stories like Libby’s attempt to get pregnant (and Virginia telling her the truth about Bill’s infertility) and Betty’s failed surgery (and the introduction of Greg Grunberg as the Pretzel King), among others.
What did everybody else think? And did any fans of “Parenthood” and/or “Arrested Development” need a moment or three to adjust to Mae Whitman as a virginal ’50s bride-to-be?
Might be the best episode so far. Loved the scene where Masters watched the gay prostitutes have sex.
The wife is so annoying though. It makes me appreciate January Jones’ Betty all the more. What a passive creature, fully defined by her husband, there just to serve him, obssess over how she’s ~failing him~ in every way, never contradict him and creepily call him “daddy”.
I think it was the best episode. I felt invested in what happened to Betty and wanted her to pull through.
What annoyed me the most about her is that she never even considered HE could be the one with the fertility problem. Which is just too dumb for words. To make another Mad Men parallel, Trudy wasn’t that much of a martyr whe she and Pete were trying. She was aware of the possibilities.
So is this another in the long list of hated TV women that Sepinwall has talked about?
I don’t hate her, but I find her annoying and would rather not have a lot of screen time devoted to her, there’s nothing in that character we haven’t seen before.
As for female TV characters in general, I pretty much love them all. Love Skylar, love Betty, love Carmella, love Deb… I even prefer Dana to Brody based on this latest episode of Homeland which I found unbearably boring, while to me Dana was very interesting last week.
Sorry if they came across as judgmental. I just always thought it was interesting that it seems on every show that there is a woman that is hated.
I liked Skylar on BB too. The hate for her online was annoying but I’m glad the writers liked her.
I don’t find Libby annoying at all, but I am curious as to why she calls him daddy (because it’s not in a particularly sexual way, and even though she’s obviously very motivated to have children, they don’t actually have any yet and so it isn’t in that family sort of way where parents would address each other with mom/dad for the kids). Is this the norm for that era, or is this an actual distinct detail of the relationship?
Liz,
Why would the wife of one of the world’s foremost OB/GYNs question his diagnosis of her infertility? Especially when she has another doctor working to “fix” her problem as well?
Really disagree. I think she turned a major corner when she learned that she was not the problem. And seriously, why would she think to question her husband when that is his specialty?
I do think it was horribly unethical of Virginia to tell her that (albeit compassionate as well) secret but it certainly was a better way of advancing the plot than predictably using Ethan Haas as the scapegoat again.
Not a fan of Betty Draper Francis. Mrs. Masters thus far is far more admirable. That is somewhat unfair given that MM is 60+ episodes in and this show is just beginning. We’ll see where this goes before judging.
She call him daddy because the other doctor tell her that she is pregnant. The question is with the baby of who.
@Belinda
I think that in the 50’s and 60’s, wives calling their husbands “Daddy” was somewhat common. I’ve seen a couple movies from that era in which this occurred. Still, hearing it today, that doesn’t make it any less strange to present-day viewers.
@Andrew Y,
I agree that it was somewhat unethical for Virginia to tell Libby that Masters is infertile, but wasn’t it just as unethical (if not more so) for Masters to lead his wife (and sometimes patient) into believing that she was the infertile one?
For those of you wondering why Libby called Bill “Daddy”, you weren’t paying enough attention–she is pregnant (and thanks to Ethan, at that), and that was her way of telling Bill (i.e. soon to be Dad).
As for the comments about her just accepting that she’s the problem (as opposed to Trudy in Mad Men): Bill Masters is an extremely high-profile OBGYN, and so it’s natural for Libby to trust his opinion so deeply. Pete Campbell… is not.
@Justagust
I don’t mean to call you out, but you’re wrong. No normal person would call their husband Daddy all the time just because they are trying for a child. She may do it once or twice when the actual discussion is about having children, but she wouldn’t do it all the time.
It is a generational thing. Some wives just referred to their husbands as Daddy as a term of endearment like honey or sweetie.
@Justagust, perhaps it was you who wasn’t paying close enough attention; She’s called him Daddy since the first episode, so it’s not be because she’s pregnant now. And I’m not convinced it was because she has been trying to get pregnant all along, either.
And yes, it seems to me that the chances that she is pregnant by her husband’s sperm are pretty slim. I think Dr Ethan “helped” in more ways than one.
Fabulous episode. There were some really great lines, too. Yes, it was weird to see “Amber” horrified at the condom demo.
Egg?
Her?
It was nice to see Bobby Campo (Yolo from Justified) getting work.
this may be the most boring show on television
You’re the one who said the same about Mad Men. You’ve wrong.
You’re in a distinct minority.
agree…..yawn
And yet here you are watching the show and commenting on the forums..
Thought it was a great episode. Masters was a complicated man and boy are they not afraid for me to hate him. Then again, how are we supposed to believe Johnson would fall in love with him? That’s a tough turn to make.
Mae Whitman acting nervous/curious about sex will never get old.
Her?
I really liked this episode, particularly for the two or three times it made me laugh out loud. Michael Sheen screwing his hands up into fists and saying “I want to study humans!” with that gleeful little boy expression on his face was hilarious.
This is quickly becoming my favorite new show. The production quality and acting are both top notch. Looks like Michael Sheen could potentially fill the Emmy slot being vacated by Bryan Cranston. I agree with Alan this was the perfect time for a Bill Masters back story. The blackmail scene with Beau Bridges was tense and riveting, giving us our first real glimpse into who these men really are. This should force Mad Men to really step up its game. I’m all in on MoS (can we start calling it that now? How long did it take Game of Thrones to become “GoT”?).
How long?….Just one episode: Winter is Coming
This show is great! It’s one of the most modern shows out there and it’s in the 50s! I loved the look Virginia gave the secretaries when they said they couldn’t imagine having a woman gynecologist. Showtimes has the best female characters. Virginia Johnson and Fiona are everything!!
Fiona Gallagher that is.
Alan takes a Midol, lol…that was worth reading the review for.
Her?
Let’s not put all our Ann’s in that basket.
Reminded me a lot of Dexter in that Masters has to hide in plain sight to hide his true desires and passions. He just had to wait longer and be more calculating than Dexter in order to act on them.
Nope. Nope Nope Nope Nope Nope
That’s one… err… concise review there Alan.
I’m writing about four different Sunday dramas every week. As I’ve said, they can’t all get dissertations each time out.
One thing that has irritated me throughout this series is that there has been no discussion of the contraception which I presume was used to prevent conception during the sex-for-research. another is the inability to know how close the story is to the real life M & J. i know this is not a documentary, but i would like to be tell the difference … or be warned that this is “inspired by” rather than “the true tale of …”.
I agree! And how the hell, in the 1950s, did people simply have sex outside of marriage in front of other people without it being a bigger scandal? I mean where’s the scandal at all? And did the married participants get permission from or even discuss it with their spouses first? And how would the unmarried young women not have been persecuted as “sluts”?