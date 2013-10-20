Review: ‘Masters of Sex’ – ‘Thank You For Coming’

A review of tonight’s “Masters of Sex” coming up just as soon as I refuse to pay you for babysitting your own children…
“Thank You For Coming” takes a big leap forward in time – Libby is already five months pregnant – which I suppose the series will have to do at certain points if it wants to cover as much of Masters and Johnson’s work as possible. But the conflicts the episode deals with are very much on point from what we’ve seen in the previous four episodes.
“Thank You For Coming” (written by “Party of Five” co-creator Amy Lippman) once again deals with the effect Virginia Johnson has on the men around her, here including Bill Masters, Ethan Haas and a new player for us (but an old one for her) in Mather Zickel as her ex-husband George.
There’s so much talk about how unusual Virginia is – Haas compares their brief time together to the Technicolor scenes in “The Wizard of Oz,” and every other woman to the black-and-white ones – that the show might be in danger of having the reality not live up to the obsession. But the writing for Virginia, and Lizzy Caplan’s performance, justifies it. This is a woman out of time, but also one supremely comfortable in her own skin, and with the power she so clearly wields over the men around her – I especially liked the casual moment at the dinner party where she offers to take the lead with her male dance partner, cheerfully suggesting, “How about you be me and I’ll be you?” It’s a little moment, but it says a lot about who she is and why the men around her are fixated to the point where George would fake his way into the study (albeit also for cash), Ethan would try to use Provost Scully’s daughter as a proxy, and Bill would arrange a private interview with George just so he could learn how to satisfy his beguiling secretary.
The other big development of “Thank You For Coming” involves the arrival of Bill’s mother, played by the great character actress Ann Dowd, and the resentment towards his abusive father that her arrival stirs in Bill. It’s a bit trite that he should be treating a woman whose husband abuses both her and their son right at the moment he’s dealing with his mother’s presence in his home, but Michael Sheen is so good – and, despite Bill’s behavior in so much of the rest of this episode (and series), so sympathetic – that I’m ultimately okay with it.
The next two episodes are perhaps the strongest of the ones Showtime sent out in advance, and hopefully I’ll have time to do a deeper dive on one or both of them. In the meantime, what did everybody else think of tonight’s show?
At first, I mistakenly thought Bill’s mother was played by Margo Martindale, which made no sense given her previous appearance. When I saw Ann Dowd’s name in the credits, I nearly cheered aloud. She was amazing in the movie “Compliance”, among many other credits. (And I’m ashamed for not recognizing her sooner.)
Virginia is indeed skirting a bit close to Mary Sue territory; however, the saving grace is that this is the way *others* perceive her, especially former sexual partners. Indeed, much of their worship comes from the sex itself. We viewers, on the other hand, have a much clearer picture of both her strengths and flaws. So far, I think the writers have done a good job of maintaining that balance.
Ah! That’s where I knew her from! Compliance! It was driving me nuts and I had a feeling of “There’s something about this actress I don’t like”, because I really disliked her character in that movie.
I hope the show will continue to maintain its handle on ‘every man is obsessed with Virginia’ angle, because it is teetering at the edge for me atm, so any misstep could easily plunge Virginia from being a fascinating character to a Mary Sue.
Is a “Mary Sue” a thing? Never heard of it.
The term “Mary Sue” is popular because it allows people to insult female characters without being perceived as misogynistic. I’ve literally heard every type of female character be labeled as Mary Sue by someone, thus rendering the term useless and yes, misogynist. When Elena Gilbert, Rachel Berry, Peggy Olson, Fiona Gallagher, Lana Lang, Buffy Sommers, Meredith Grey, Alicia Florick… being are labeled as Mary Sue, it renders the term useless and pointless to me, just a way to seem cool while insulting them, which I don’t find cool at all and have no patience for. TV ladies kick ass! I don’t see an equivalent of Mary Sue to bash male characters. Has anyone heard every male on TV be called “Johnny Sue”. I didn’t think so. Patriarcky, that’s why.
Thanks for the cult reference. Not about to google Mary Sue to see what the cool kids are referring to.
Another episode where Masters is compassionate and kind to his patient, and a general ass to everyone else.
He has a bit of a savior complex, that one.
totally agree with this.
I’m really loving this show. I love how subtle the attraction has been between Masters and Virginia and how well it is paying off.
Aaron Sorkin! Take notes!
I don’t see why Virginia would be attracted to Masters. He may be a brilliant scientist, but he has no sex appeal as far as I’m concerned. I think that if they made him a tad more flirtatious, I would buy it.
I don’t think she’s into him yet. I think once she peels back his layers, she’ll fall for him.
Let’s not get lost in purple prose in response to Virginia.
It’s less the “comfortable in her own skin/ confidence” and more “she’s a classy lady who will put my her *last name* in her mouth in exchange for making me lick her naughty bits” which has to be whatever the exact opposite of a Pyrrhic victory is. Awesome Loss?
Don’t overthink it, Alan.
Given that we’ve seen Dr. Haas be with other women who will go as far sexually as Virginia (if not farther) without becoming obsessed with them, I would say it’s a lot more than her willingness to perform oral sex.
I thought the show was great even tinkerbell was in it
I think it’s ridiculous how every guy is so obsessed with Virginia. It’s really annoying.
I hate how when she uses men for sex she’s a strong woman who doesn’t bow to gender roles, but when a man uses a woman for sex he’s an asshole pig who should have eggs thrown at him. If we want to be gender equal then what Lizzy did to Ethen is just as bad as what Ethen is doing to the random nurses.
@Jordan222: Your comparison is nonsensical; it’s not just about having sex with people – it’s about how you treat them before and after.
Virginia told Ethan from the start that she only wanted to be friends – and then tried to be as kind as possible when telling him she wasn’t going to continue sleeping with him (at which point he hit her – if you recall).
Ethan, otoh, appears to have been a total douchebag to at least some of the women he’s been having sex with – not even bothering to know their correct names.
No doubt he’s a douche.. He should have gotten his f-in nose broken in the scene where he hit her, but Ginny could of found out he was a total psycho if she would have waited more 5 mins before screwing him, when you have sex with strangers there may consequences, ( not an excuse for hitting/stalking someone ) and if it’s the 50’s or now when you start having sex with someone every night and agree to go to a dinner function with them thats more than friends, Ethan wouldn’t be wrong assuming that, thats not “friends” thats dating, everyone STARTS out as friends then you go on to something else. Again does NOT excuse Ethan for being an asswad.
And the comparison may be a bit skewed but “nonsensical”…..Really?…lol
This is my least favorite episode so far (still pretty good though). I think perhaps I missed the whorehouse hijinks and Betty in particular. Didn’t care for the mother or the ex either.
The flashback to his fatther abusing him didn’t work for me because it was from his mothers pov, yet Bill was the one having the flashback, he wasn’t even in the room, it was a bizarre choice
I don’t find the wife annoying as some seem to, but she is just very blah, there’s nothing interesting about her. Just a nice, regular wife.
The “she’s magic” line was WAY too cheesy.
Agree about the POV issues with the flashback. Maybe it was supposed to be his imagining of her reaction to his abuse, but…that’s just not how flashbacks on TV work. And they didn’t really need it. I think we got that he was angry at his mother and why.
Idk if it was a flashback or just him imagining what his mother was doing while he was being beaten.
It’s obvious he knows what his mother did every time he was beaten (which was clearly often): she turned the radio up to drown out his screams. He was just picturing her doing that; it seems a perfectly logical choice to me – and yes, that’s how our imaginations work sometimes.
What???? Are you agreeing with me AND being pretentious? I know that’s how our imaginations work that’s why I made the point…..
@Jordan222: I was responding to the OP (and agreeing with you) – otherwise I would have addressed it to you.
Sry, I guess you can cut and paste that pretentious comment back at me….lol
They pile daddy issues, being unkind to children, and even more unethical choices about his experiments on to Bill’s flaws and mistakes, and they add yet another man with stars in his eyes to Virginia’s plate and yet instead of being frustrated I’m more fascinated than ever. I think it’s because Sheen and Caplan are just doing such an amazing job showing these two characters’ vulnerabilities in subtle ways.
I don’t care about likeability in fictional characters (OK, M&J aren’t fictional but you know what I mean), but despite everything I DO like Bill. At least in the sense that I can’t wait to see more of him.
And with Virginia, I can’t think of another character that’s done such a good job showing the reality of a truly confident woman. Being sincerely confident doesn’t mean she’s not overwhelmed, and being overwhelmed doesn’t mean the confidence is an act. She feels so three-dimensional to me already and we haven’t even seen all that much yet.
I just don’t see how Bill/Virginia can ever work! He’s too closed off, too repressed to ever express feelings, let alone like go down on her. I simply can’t imagine them having sex, he’s so cold to her, how would they get to that point? They don’t seem compatible at all. Don’t see attraction on her part either, like let’s be real, she’s way out of his league.
I like Ethan more than Pete. That story to the sweet sixteen party when the girl wasn’t pretty was sweet. He is VERY immature though, but still better han Pete, imo. It is hard to forgive that slap from the first episode though.
I imagine finding out how Masters and Johnson DO end up together will be the payoff, if the series gets that far. They married in 1971. Eventually, though, their breakup (in the 90s) was a bitter one. Masters was a bastard to the end. That almost rhymes…
Before Masters and Johnson liberated sex from the closet, frank discussions about sexual behavior was done behind closed doors. Sex advise was furtively dispensed by small publishers placing discreet ads in the back of pulp magazines. Take a peek at some retro advise [wp.me]
Write a comment…Before Masters and Johnson liberated sex from the closet, frank discussions about sexual behavior was done behind closed doors. Sex advise was furtively dispensed by small publishers placing discreet ads in the back of pulp magazines. Take a peek at some retro advise [wp.me]
I agree with Alan that the next two episodes are remarkable, the kind that will open the eyes of America to the extraordinary acting talent of Michael Sheen. Lizzy’s character as Virginia must endure routine humiliations common to working women of that era. But it will become fun to watch as Masters give her more and more opportunity in their study, based on her talent in understanding human nature. Yes, Masters and Johnson’s relationship is an odd one for its time, but it speaks volumes about the relationship between men and women today. Of course, anyone who wants to know more can pick up my book at Amazon and on the Showtime website, lol!
Is it really necessary to let everyone know that you’ve seen the next two episodes while the rest of us just watch them as they are meant to be seen?
I quit working at shoprite and now I make $35h – $80h…how? I’m working online! My work didn’t exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn’t be happier. Heres what I do======WWW.Jobs94.COM
I love this show. Loved seeing Bill looking at Virginia with naked desire and fascination. Seeing her with new eyes. He masks his insecurities and wants with control and order. His cool detachment steps aside to reveal the damaged soul. It is a fine thing to see how vulnerable he has become in the face of Miss Johnson. This episode was blissful and delicious.
Continue to be impressed by this show. Have thoroughly enjoyed every episode so far. Am glad that I tuned in from the start, thanks to the podcast recommendation.
Wow, the NEXT TWO are the strongest ones Showtime sent out in advance?? I have been routinely very impressed by this show, especially how it loves to pull the rug out from under viewers. Last episode it was Provost Scully and Masters’ friendship flashback scenes turning from sweet/nice to bittersweet/showing how truly awful Masters’ threat was and how far he was willing to go for his study, even burning down perhaps his oldest bridge. This week it was some random guy talking about sex in the study to Virginia’s ex-husband talking about her sexually. I saw neither of those things coming, and I think the show does a phenomenal job of going from point A to point B. I can’t wait for the next 2 weeks, then.
To me the most telling bit regarding how Ethan views Virginia is he totally missed the point of The Wizard of Oz. He says who would want to go back to Kansas after seeing Oz? In fact, the moral of the story is there’s no place like home. Everything Dorothy wanted was in her own backyard all along.
I find the review interesting because I came away with a very different feel from the episode. It’s not that there’s a danger of the reality not living up to the obsession, it’s that the reality is completely disparate from the male obsession with Virginia. The episode closed with the audio of her ex husband calling her magic in bed as we see her on the bench, alone, having missed the bus to make it home to take care of her children. I don’t think this is an accidental paring. The reality is that she is not magic. She can’t even manage to catch the bus home. These men have a limited, sexually obsessive view of her. They also don’t really know her. She may lead on the dance floor and in the bedroom but her life as a whole is not something she is in control of, largely by virtue of circumstance.
Great observation.
Would you talk about this show instead of Homeland in the podcast? :D
My sentiments exactly. This is currently the most interesting show on television, yet the podcast this week spent an inordinate amount of time discussing Dracula and Homeland (AGAIN!). I prefer to listen to Alan talk about shows we both like (BB, MM, etc.). Hopefully interest in MoS will steadily improve, traffic to this blog will increase, and Alan & Dan will give us some extended commentary on the podcast. Michael Sheen is filling the gap between Bryan Cranston and John Hamm in a way that Jeff Daniels never could and I’d like to see him recieve more attention for his efforts.
anyone notice the comment made by Vivian comparing her teeth to Mr Ed ? Well, Mr Ed premiered in January of ’61. The latest this episode could be is 1959 if not 1958. oops !!!
Hello HitFix, my old friend. Just watching this show for the first time now.
Re: Mr Ed,
[www.flayrah.com]