Review: ‘Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head’ returns, 14 years later

When “Beavis & Butt-Head” hit it big on MTV in the early ’90s, it became the latest televisual thing that was going to bring about the end of Western civilization as we knew it. But we’re still here, and if you want to argue that we’re worse off as a people than we were back in the day, I can give you a whole bunch of more likely culprits. Hint: several of them air on MTV, and are being mocked by the two guys as the series returns tomorrow night at 10, 14 years after the last season aired, now titled “Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head.”
For the most part, neither the show nor its two protagonists have changed much. The boys are still wearing their AC/DC and Metallica t-shirts (and their friend Stuart still wears a Winger t-shirt, which seems even more out-of-date), they still spend lots of time snickering at and/or misunderstanding everything that’s on TV, and they’re still fundamentally clueless about pretty much everything. The most significant change between 1997 and 2011 is that MTV has given up any pretense of being a music video channel, and as a result, most of what the guys comment on are MTV reality shows like “Jersey Shore” and “16 & Pregnant.”
And seen in the light of the current generation of MTV hits, not to mention the changes in general to teen culture in the last 14 years, Beavis and Butt-Head seem almost quaint, and certainly more harmless than they appeared back in their heyday.
Their neighbor Tom Anderson suffered lots of anguish (and property damage) at the hands of Beavis and Butt-Head, but the show’s larger portrait of those two was of boys too ineffectual, stupid and marginal to cause much trouble for anybody but each other. That continues to be the case for the two stories featured in tomorrow’s premiere. In one, the boys are convinced by the “Twilight” phenomenon that they can finally score with girls if they become a vampire or werewolf; the only people to suffer from this quest are Beavis & Butt-Head themselves. In the other, Butt-Head takes great pleasure in Beavis having cried while watching a reality dating show, but no one else cares in the slightest about either one of them.
But whether they’re causing headaches for others or just themselves, the two – and the show – remain very funny.
It turns out that their brand of blunt but unexpectedly wise snark translates just as well to trashy reality shows as it did to trashy hair metal videos back in the day. I won’t give away all the jokes, but just as an example, Butt-Head watches the “Jersey Shore” women making up a chart of everyone in the house who has hooked up with each other, and notes, impressed, “If they made this chart long enough, they could find out where herpes began.”
Watching the premiere, I did wonder what Beavis and Butt-Head would be like if Judge had conceived of them today. Though juvenile cluelessness is a familiar sight in every generation, it feels like the 2011 Beavis and Butt-Head would be clueless in slightly different ways – the internet, which was just beginning to penetrate everyday life when the show went off the air, is a treasure trove of shaky information – though that might have required reconceptualizing the show and characters so much as to not be worth the trouble.(*)
(*) MTV has, in fact, paired the new episodes with “Good Vibes,” an animated series from director David Gordon Green and starring Josh Gad and Adam Brody as a pair of more contemporary teenage outcasts who spend all day online, playing video games, playing with smartphones, etc., and dreaming of women they’re not likely to ever hook up with. It has some good moments, but only one of the three episodes MTV sent out seemed funny from start to finish, and trying to modernize “Beavis & Butt-Head” would have almost made the new show redundant.
Beavis and Butt-Head are who they’ve always been, for ill or (comedically) for good. I’m glad to have them back.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Good
Mmmmmm-hernngghhh-hehhhhee, cool.
This sucks more than anything that has ever sucked before.
/butthead
(I could not be more excited for this, honestly).
(and their friend Stuart still wears a Winger t-shirt, which seems even more out-of-date)
Doesn’t this make Stuart ironically hip?
Possibly. As Fienberg talked about on the podcast, by bringing them into the present entirely unchanged, Judge has actually changed certain things about them. The Metallica t-shirt now makes Beavis seem even more out-of-touch than before, for instance. Their context somehow makes them sadder than they were before.
I don’t know…you can still see a lot of Metallica and ACDC shirts at any given Midwestern state fair, and I’m pretty sure those people aren’t being ironic. So I love that they are still wearing them. And I love this show. Saw a Xbox preview clip of them making fun of “Jersey Shore” and it was pretty much the best thing I’ve seen all year. We need B&B now more than ever!
I’m thrilled the series is back because Mike Judge is up there with Louis CK, Larry David and Trey Parker/Matt Stone in the “they know what’s funny, they don’t play it safe, they take chances and they pay off 99% of the time” category.
The only thing about this review that scares me is the notion that Stewart is B&B’s “friend”. One of the best running jokes between 1993-97 was the way poor Stewart worshipped B&B even as they mocked, tortured and screwed him over and how that paralleled B&B’s own man-crush on someone who despised them (Todd).
I can’t wait for tomorrow night!
They don’t treat him any differently than before. He’s just the closest thing they have to a friend. No one else wants anything to do with them.
I have to disagree about Metallica. Metal has undergone a pretty serious critical revival, to the point that Pitchfork reviews the new Skeletonwitch album (you can say, “Who?” at this point) and hipsters can wear Iron Maiden shirts or read books about black metal only semi-ironically. Since Metallica has long been basically the Rolling Stones of metal, they get a lifetime cred pass – even at their most irrelevant and out of touch (see: the reaction to “Lulu”), they’re still who they are – the elder statesmen.
Back on topic though, I am also ridiculously enthused about the return of B&B. The original show has aged surprisingly well – the smart/dumb humor is still funny, and the cheap animation and heavy cynicism really influenced everything on Adult Swim.
I think it’s as simple as you can’t picture them wearing any other band’s shirt. The band on their shirts are almost like a name tag and defines them.
I can’t think any modern band or recording artist that you can put on those shirts and say it fits.
“the internet, which was just beginning to penetrate everyday life when the show went off the air”
You said “penetrate.”
I couldn’t be more excited. I wasn’t even 12 yet when this originally premiered, but somehow I managed to get away with watching it and not burning down my home. I do wonder if younger audiences today will care, but I’ll watch it as long as it’s on. Now to go listen the The Beavis and Butthead Experience.
Also: [tinyurl.com]
I’m Beavis-snickering at all these comments, and can actually feel myself turning 14 again. Oh god, ths is bad…
Can’t wait.
“Beavis and Butt-Head Do America” proved that the duo is funny on their own, not just reacting to pop culture. It’s actually the only Mike Judge film that’s consistently funny from beginning to end. (Sorry, last third of “Office Space.”)
I still snicker at them, remembering the episode when Bill Clinton visited their school and when they came out with that one parody book: “Chicken Soup for the Butt.”
I need tee pee for my bunghole.
“Did she just call her grandkids bitches?”
“Every child molester I’ve ever met looks just like that.”
Never realized until just now how much I missed Mike Judge in my life.
These were some of the best comments I have heard in a long time! Loved the episodes.
I watched the episode twice, and I didn’t see the joke about herpes either time. I did see it in the ads, though. What’s the deal?
AC/DC and Metallica are timeless. My 14-year-old nephew listens to them, as well as younger bands. What are they supposed to wear now, Foster the People shirts? Give me a break…
Yeah, they definitely dropped it. Too bad, it would have been funny in Butthead’s voice
Alan writes, “it feels like the 2011 Beavis and Butt-Head would be clueless in slightly different ways – the internet, which was just beginning to penetrate everyday life when the show went off the air, is a treasure trove of shaky information – though that might have required reconceptualizing the show and characters so much as to not be worth the trouble.”
To you I reply… There was a Beavis and Butthead episode where they make Stuart get them porn in the library on the 1 computer that has the Internet.
You have to realize.. Mike Judge is a comedic god.
I remember MTV pretty much ripped Mike Judge off financially last time. How well did he fair this time?
