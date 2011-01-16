Review: NBC’s ‘Harry’s Law’ a cartoonish mess from David E. Kelley

Often, the most valuable part of going to the TV critics’ press tour isn’t interviewing actors, or even listening to network executives spin their latest mess, but simply getting to hear show creators articulate their vision. Sometimes, hearing about that vision can reinforce a critic’s opinion of a show. Sometimes, it can make them reevaluate. And sometimes, it’s just plain strange.
David E. Kelley came to the press tour on Thursday to talk about “Harry’s Law,” his latest legal drama (in a career that’s included “LA Law,” “The Practice,” “Ally McBeal” and “Boston Legal,” among many others). He described it as a series about class disparity in America. As he sees it, “Harry’s Law” is a fairly nuanced show about how more and more, the law has been designed to protect the haves while betraying the have-nots.
He described, in other words, a radically different show from the one you’re going to see Monday night at 10 on NBC.
I’ve seen the first two episodes of “Harry’s Law,” and if they deal with issues of class and race and the distribution of wealth in America, it’s only as an excuse to set up the usual Kelley levels of overbearing wackiness – the sort that it often takes him half a season to reach, but which he achieves within minutes of the premiere.
Kathy Bates plays Harry, an esteemed patent lawyer who has a late-life crisis and decides to open up a storefront law firm in the slums of Cincinnati – which, as conceived by Kelley and as shot on a studio backlot, are like a brightly-lit cartoon parody of someone’s idea of ghetto life from the 1970’s. (The show even features a cover of the theme to “The Jeffersons” as one character moves in.) As Harry arrives in the neighborhood, she’s knocked over by a man who just jumped off a building. A few scenes later, she’s hit by a speeding car. In both cases, she’s uninjured because, we’re told, her body is “mostly soft tissue” – or, as her legal secretary Jenna (Brittany Snow from “American Dreams”) puts it, “She’s like a big stuffy.”
Okay.
So Harry and Jenna set up shop in a former shoe store that somehow randomly still has an impressive collection of designer stilettos, and Jenna resolves to sell the inventory (and then acquire more to sell) in her spare time. We’re introduced to the thug who runs the local protection racket, who at first is written as a parody of a parody of a blaxploitation character, and who then turns on a dime and is revealed to be a proud community servant of some sort, which winds up seeming only slightly less ridiculous than the assortment of Manolos left behind in this ghetto shoe store.
And then Harry goes to court. Hoo boy.
Kelley continues the approach he adopted sometime in the “Boston Legal” run, in which the courtroom scenes don’t even bother trying to resemble either an actual courtroom or a TV version of a courtroom, but in which his main character is simply allowed to stand up and speechify on whatever hot-button issue Kelley has an opinion on that week. In the premiere, it’s drug decriminalization; the next week, it’s the mortgage crisis. And Harry yells a lot, and then Paul McCrane – playing the incredulous prosecutor who, by virtue of opposing Harry, seems a lot more sympathetic than I think Kelley intends him to be – yells back, and the witnesses, the judge and the jury become irrelevant.
And the thing is, there are fans of this cartoon approach. I still hear from people upset that “Boston Legal” got canceled. But either Kelley genuinely doesn’t think he’s making a cartoon this time, or Oscar winner Kathy Bates wants no part of the hamminess that won William Shatner a couple of Emmys, because in the midst of all this day-glo weirdness, she’s attempting to give a subtle performance.
At one point, Harry claims, “It’s possible I’ve lost my mind. The good news is, I can still practice law as a lunatic – perhaps more effectively.” But outside of the courtroom, Bates’ Harry is quiet and weary and seems saner than her actions (in one episode, Jenna spots a rat in the store and Harry whips out a pistol and shoots it), and even as she’s yelling at McCrane’s character, she’s still a bit restrained. It’s a lead performance that’s completely at odds with the tone of the rest of the show, and one that makes all the other goofy things even more uncomfortable than usual.
Kelley has made some of the great law shows of all time, and also some of the worst (anyone remember “girls club”?), and often times the same series will qualify for both categories at different points in its run. At that press conference, Kelley said that even his kids told him, “‘Dad, please, not another law show.'”
In this case, he should’ve listened.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
The critics hate it so… it will get huge ratings and be renewed for 10 seasons.
As in: $#@! My Dad Says.
Critics originally had problems with Parks and Recreation too.
Tausif – Parks and Recreation retooled and improved dramatically in the fall after a tepid spring launch.
Although it looks like CBS may end up cancelling Feces even though the ratings are great compared to other channels.
@JLA that was my point. I hoping for a wait and see approach.
sorry @LJA
Gotcha, my bad, Tausif.
Alan, Alan, Alan. Enough with your dramedy hate! Were you molested by a sad clown? ..and can’t you give a show a few episodes before you rip it a new one? You’ve mentioned it yourself. Except Chicago Hope and Picket Fences all Kelley shows needed some time to find the perfect tone (and then destroy it 2-3 seasons later with departures of old characters and new characters who are so whacky that they doesn’t feel real even in Kelley’s universe). If Kelley fires on all cylinders there is not a single better writer in broadcast TV and there aren’t many in cable and pay tv either.
Well I liked Boston Legal. I know it was a cartoon, but I thought it was a funny cartoon, so I watched. But this, I think I’ll pass, too many good shows to watch. Especially now that I’ve finally started watching West Wing.
Not to mention that BOSTON LEGAL also knew that it was a cartoon! After all we are talking about a show in which the characters were often aware of the fact, that they were in a TV show!
Ahh, “American Dreams”, good times.
I know! I wish Brittany Snow would get better work. And many of the other Pryors and Walkers. Sarah Ramos (Patty Pryor) has a good show of course as she’s in Parenthood.
American Dreams: NBC’s Mad Men. And I don’t mean that as a compliment.
I wish there was a DVD set that just had the last five minutes from every Boston Legal episode.
I wish he would just stop making televisions shows. His stuff is annoyingly and overbearingly quirky, and I swear it gives me hives. What’s really bad is, despite the toxic spill of quirkiness, his shows are completely addictive. I refuse to give any time to Harry’s Law, because I know I’ll be hooked. I can’t have a repeat of what happened every time I watched an episode of Picket Fences and Boston Public. I would spent 55 minutes wanting to throw something at the television, and then in the last five minutes, something awesome would happen or someone would say something that was a little corny but also really wonderful and truthful, and the whole episode made sense and I loved it, and I will not let him manipulate me again. Not even Kathy Bates can make me watch this show. Ack! :-)
David E. Kelley needs to stop with the law shows for good. He probably just practiced for five minutes in the 80s and has taken that “experience” and made shows that have really nothing to do with what actually happens in real life to any kind of lawyer. At this point Night Court is a more actual portrayal of what happens in a courtroom. Maybe if he stopped pretending that his shows were dramas and went straight to comedy the farce he jams in his shows would work better. I haven’t been able to watch any of his shows since The Practice and the first few years of Boston Legal.
Why do we need more law shows anyway? There are too many already and none of them are that good.
There’s not a single medical show on television right now that comes close to accurately portraying how medicine is practiced in the real world, why should legal shows be any different? (Worst offender, BTW, is House.)
I was a fan of Boston Legal, I’ll give this one a chance.
Exactly. His shows don’t have to be a portrayal of real law because they’re not meant to be, specially Boston Legal. It’s one thing to try to be something serious and fail, it’s another to, from the start, make it known you’re more about showing the showrunners position on hot subjects than painting a veridical portrayal of lawyers ( people being arrested and judged on the same day, all the sexual harassment, sex with dolls in closets, paintball, etc etc etc )
Is there going to be any Golden Globes Coverage from the television side of Hitfix?
The way you describe it, this sounds truly awful. But Boston Legal is my favorite series of all time. So I don’t know if this is as awful as you make it seem, or it’s just like Boston Legal.
Boston Legal was my favorite show of all time due to the wonderful ensemble cast and Kelley’s witty writing. Most importantly I loved James Spader’s performance as Alan Shore. I am hoping that Kathy Bates is able to create a character as interesting as Spader did.
I Loved it! Kathy was BRILLIANT!
I thought this show was really good. For people that don’t like it…. change the channel. I will watch again.
Boring, sanctimonious, drivel. I thought it would never end. Agonizing.
I so wanted to like this show, primarily because I love Kathy Bates. But I so disliked it that I’m writing the network to tell them. Bates was the only good thing in this mess.
I had no idea what this show was but I have the DVR to record 10 extra minutes after the Cape so when I heard them say it was set in Cincinnati, I watched it – I am from Cincinnati. Yeah we have our problems here but that was such an outrageous 10 minutes of a t.v. show and rotten representation of the city. I will not be watching this crap.
Kathy Bates is far above this kind of tripe. She’s been made to look haggard and old. Britany Show does Reese Witherspoon doing Elle Woods.
I added “Harry’s Law” to my DVR schedule before I knew it was a David E. Kelley crapfest. I couldn’t muster enough suspension of disbelief to get past the first 10 minutes – and it only got worse! So incredibly predictable in every cliche-driven way imaginable!
Don’t feed me insane nonsense where hundreds of $1000 pumps are left behind in an abandoned storefront and people survive 6 story falls with ease, then try to sell me on serious courtroom topics.
Qircky,fun and a lot of snickers and laughs. This is not a “law” show but a show with lawyer characters who are colorfful and using the law theme to bring them all together. As a lawyer it is fun to see something offbeat without violence.
I’ve watched Harry’s Law and it is a good show with potential to be great. My measure is that Boston Legal was a great show. It has always been a rule of thumb, if critics say the show sucks then definately check it out. Since when do critics know what they are talking about. I grew up watching LA Law, loved the practice and Boston Legal, I passed on Ally McBeal. Kelley have made some good shows so it would be foolish not to check out Harry’s Law. If you loved Boston Legal you will love Harry’s Law.
Critics are no longer valid in todays TV. I grew up watching Mary Tyler Moore, Taxi, Carol Burnet, Star Trek….like our culture no critic can capture what audiences demand in entertainment.