Review: NBC’s ‘Saving Hope’ mixes medical drama with metaphysics

It’s been more than 50 years since the premieres of ABC’s “Dr. Kildare” and “Ben Casey,” two of the earliest successful hospital dramas on television. That is a very long time for any one genre, even with the advances in both medical science and TV storytelling over those 50 years, and the longer it’s been around, the more that modern doctor shows have had to find new twists on the same old stories. “ER” was the hospital drama as action movie. “Grey’s Anatomy” mixed “ER” with “Friends” and “Sex and the City,” while “House” mashed up Sherlock Holmes, “CSI” and lupus.
So I can’t exactly blame the creative team behind “Saving Hope” – a new Canadian-produced hospital drama that will begin airing on NBC tomorrow night at 9 – for deciding that their new way into this familiar territory was to add some metaphysics to their medicine.
In the opening scenes of the series, we see Charlie Harris (Michael Shanks), chief of surgery at Hope-Zion Hospital, racing to his wedding with surgical resident Alex Reid (Erica Durance), before a car accident puts him into a coma – and, at the same time, knocks his spirit out of his body, leading him to roam the hospital, musing on life, death and the in-between place he finds himself.
“There’s no test for this,” Charlie says in a typical voiceover. “I am having an out-of-body experience – in a tuxedo.”
Trying to add “Ghost” to “Grey’s Anatomy” could be an interesting solution to the problem of telling stories we’ve seen a million times before. But doing it this way ultimately does more harm than good, because it takes the most interesting actor in the cast and strands him in limbo, wandering aimlessly and telling us platitudes like, “I walked these walls a thousand times. I thought I knew them. We all end up here. We come in sick, or broken, and sometimes, we get better.”
“Shanks” did more than 200 episodes of “Stargate: SG-1” and its various spin-offs, and has done notable guest stints on both “Burn Notice” and “Smallville” (where Durance previously worked as Lois Lane). He’s shown he has both the charisma and sense of self-deprecation to work as a TV leading man, but in the two episodes of “Saving Hope” I’ve seen, he’s not playing a character, but a gimmick. Life at Hope-Zion goes on without Charlie, even as Alex visits his bedside every chance he gets, and if you were to excise every single scene involving Charlie musing about what’s happening around him, very little of the series would change.
And very little of the series, with or without him, is memorable. It’s not bad so much as tired: sexual tension between doctors, mysterious ailments that are diagnosed at the last possible second, even the hoary old cliché about the patient who needs life-saving surgery that their religious beliefs forbid.
With Shanks off on the margins, Durance is the de facto series lead. She’s pleasant, and no more or less believable as a doctor than half the docs on “Grey’s,” “House” or even “Scrubs,” but Alex as a character isn’t compelling. When I watched her on “Smallville,” Durance made a good foil for Tom Welling, and in the handful of scenes she gets with Shanks (most of them in flashback), they have nice chemistry. But when it’s Alex in a vacuum, dealing with patients or other doctors (including an ex played by Daniel Gillies from “The Vampire Diaries”), she leaves little impression.
I don’t know if a version of the show without the stuff on the astral plane – or even one where the roles were reversed and it was Alex’s spirit walking around in her wedding dress while Charlie handled all the patients – would be any more exciting than what’s in the two episodes I’ve seen. But I expect I’d be more forgiving if “Saving Hope” were content to be the medical equivalent of ABC’s “Rookie Blue”: familiar ground trod in familiar ways, but with likable actors put in positions to best utilize their talents. A show where Charlie and Alex were working side-by-side wouldn’t revolutionize the genre, but it might work better as a summer diversion.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Too early here – was wondering why you were reviewing Greg Garcia’s “Raising Hope”.
Odd. When this show was announced I referenced Raising Hope in relation to this on Twitter.
So, wait… the lead of the series is a ghost that has zero interaction with the rest of the cast, and just wanders about making dime store, high school musings on philosophy? Yeesh.
There are pre-coma flashbacks in each episode, and he does occasionally talk to other patients in the hospital who are as much trouble as him (if not more). But for the most part, a waste.
I wonder how the show would work if they went with a sort of Deadman/Quantum Leap angle, and had him jump into the bodies of various doctors and patients each week.
This could be very interesting, but then NBC would quickly cancel it a la Awake. We can’t have original shows on NBC!
or brought characters back from the dead… um saved them, like Tru Calling?
at least, finally listening to the patients he has a chance to change and grows as a …um… non-person
I watched it, it was okay. I’m still not clear as to whether the wedding happened.
Or when Charlie is going to burst into song.
(like Callie)
Mmmmmmm, Erica Durance…
Bah humbug Sepinwall! lol. It stars Erica Durance, Michael Shanks AND Daniel Gillies, so I’ll be watching it even if all they do the whole time is read names off a phone book!! I adored Erica Durance on Smallville – her Lois Lane was the reason I finally watched the show in Season 4 and Michael Shanks rocked as Daniel Jackson on all the Stargates. Also, Daniel Gillies’ Elijah revived a tired Vampire Diaries for me, so bring on Saving Hope!!!
Finally: A television show about doctors!
Daniel Gillies. I’d watch him watch paint dry.
I love medical shows and will be watching. I like Michael Shanks and Daniel Gillies. I am not familiar with Erica Durance but from promos she seems likable (no lead character on a medical show could be worse than Meredith Grey). Not sure how it will play out long term though. The premise of Shanks wandering in a coma may get old pretty quick. This reminds me of A Gifted Man except Alex can’t see him.
Having never seen Grey’s Anatomy, what’s wrong with Meredith Grey?
As a really big fan of Meredith Grey, my first thought is that many people found her too “whiny.” And there were rare occasions when I found her so – nope. just one. I was so annoyed by it! Derek was having some sort of mental trauma – i think it was the day he realized that being a neurosurgeon, a lot of his patients died (yeah, it was that stupid) and Mer was whining about how the worst part of Derek’s quitting, hiding in the woods and getting drunk was that she
didn’t know if she had been dumped/was single. Meredith is a walking black cloud, but that’s the only time I remember her being that self centered and living down to what everyone thought of her.
and I haven’t even finished A Gifted Man.
Problems for me –
hate and will not watch any network series with the words supernatural or mysterious in the descrip
if that doesn’t kill it, there’s Canada. Nothing against Canada, but I watched all of Combat Hospital, and that was it. 12 or 13 eps and gone.
I may watch just cause all my Dr. shows are gone now, except for grey’s..
Strange thing is, America is always willing to tune in to follow a new group of medical interns as they become doctors at a teaching hospital. We’ve had literally decades of there being at least one successful show based around such a cast or at least with such a cast as part of the ‘second string’. And yet, now that Grays’ has reached a point where they’re simply not going to trot out a third generation of baby doctors, none of the new medical dramas is going with any kind of intern-focus.
(My own worthless TV show idea is to cross ER and 24 and do a real-time show based on a group of intern’s first 18-hour shift…)
I miss interns. As you’ve noticed with Grey’s, they are now heard of but not seen and all of Lexie’s group is gone except for… oops. all of them are gone.
I like your idea.
Dr. shows are not much fun without interns, residents, fellows – the newbies and the teaching. I mostly need that. And a hospital. Could never watch Marcus Welby, but could watch Medical Center.
In desperation I will watch (name of city) Med – and loved when Grey’s did an ep like that.
So I’ll watch it even if it’s doomed.
Unless it’s creepy like Kingdom Hopital or dull like.. Doc? Jada Pinkett Smith show?
I once almost started watching Strong Medicine, but my DVR decided to die.
>We’ve had literally decades of there being at least one successful show based around such a cast
oddly, when ER came along, it seemed as if we had had at least a few seasons of not having this type of show.
Which ones were on between St.. Elsewhere and ER?
Saving Grace, Raising Hope, Saving Hope. Logic dictates that there must now come a show called Raising Grace!
Grace Chance is a wacky fish out of water lawyer. She lose her job and has to go home and practice law in her home town. But, she dies and is resurrected by her scientist father. Now, she takes on cases where the dead have wronged the living. She clashes with her partner at the firm, who’s a zombie hunter. What a wacky pairing. They hate each other but have a simmering passion as well. Will Grace be able to raise the shackles of her death and move on?
Check it out on Fox.
Starring Mischa Barton as Grace and Charles Grodin as her love interest, Victor.
LOL!
more fun than the year we had the choice of Now and Again, and Once and Again
I actually saw a commercial for this show last night and had to laugh out loud at the premise. I didn’t even understand it was a new show, I just thought it was some new episode of some show called Saving Hope that they were advertising and I’d just never heard of the show before. The set-up for the show (and the title for that matter) are laughably ridiculous. I know it’s summer, but I’m surprised NBC is even airing this at all.
Oi, the words “Ghost” and “Grey’s Anatomy” that close together automatically make me recoil a bit. I try to block that storyline out.
I love Grey’s and that’s not the only storyline I have to block out!
I’ve watched almost every Dr. show that was on in my lifetime, including reruns of Dr. Kildare and excluding doctors without hospitals (Welby, Quinn, and Fleischmann – but I did watch that cause I liked the characters)
The thing that got me yesterday was Mo’s commnent:
@moryan: Upside of watching multiple fall pilots this week: Think I can probably treat pericardial effusion successfully
Since House and Grey’s (not ER really) I’ve been paying more attention
My response was: 18 gauge needle on a sub-xiphoid approach?
It’s probably scary that I know 3 different treatments for SVT, huh? (adenosine, carotid massage (don’t try this at home, your patient may have plaque in the arteries and you could set this free to give her a stroke) and the Stick your head in a bucket of (ice) water to invoke the ‘diver’s response”
Don’t try to die near me – I will probably kill you trying to save you.
Huh, and these people knew of the existence of A Gifted Man? Stronger concept than this seems to be. If Tessa the Reaper from Supernatural shows up it might have promise.
I only watched the pilot so far and I’ll keep watching it. It was entertaining and had just enough of a twist on the hospital dramas to make it a bit different. Needs more scenes with Charlie Harris in it and not to slight any of the other actors, but Michael Shanks really does act circles around them all.
It may not be the TV Meds’ Citizen Kane version, but this is one of the most interesting TV series to heal our summer melancholy, at least those of us who don’t feel like going to the movies, that’s come along in some time.
It’s relaxing to watch and it does, for a change, have something to say to the human condition. And do we ever need to be healed, especially these days of political thrombosis….Metaphysics holds the key, even if the acting is asthmatic and the plots all too human….don’t miss this!