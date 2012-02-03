Review: NBC’s ‘Smash’ has talent, but does it sing?

Through four episodes of “Smash,” the new NBC musical debuting Monday night at 10, I kept waiting to hear the music.
Not the literal music, mind you. There’s plenty of that to be heard and enjoyed in this backstage drama about attempts to make a Broadway musical out of the life of Marilyn Monroe, some of them original compositions by the award-winning team of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, some of them contemporary pop hits covered by a cast that includes “American Idol” runner-up Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing and Broadway actors Megan Hilty and Christian Borle. Shaiman and Wittman’s songs for the show-within-the-show are energetic and everything you might expect from the duo who wrote the Tony-winning “Hairspray” score. And the pop numbers position the show as every bit the “‘Glee’ for grown-ups” NBC so desperately wants it to be. (If anything, comparing it to the narrative mess “Glee” has become is damning it with faint praise; “Smash” is much more coherent with its stories and characters.)
But even though “Smash” is a solidly-crafted show with a terrific cast (the ensemble also includes Anjelica Huston and Jack Davenport), great New York atmosphere and, yes, those songs, I never heard quite what the show wanted me to hear, or what a number of other critics I respect have heard. I never heard the music.
I never felt the inescapable lure of Broadway that has grabbed all of the show’s characters. (As one puts it while describing an experience in the crew of a high school musical, “I felt happy, even just being backstage. I don’t know. I felt… whole.”) I never felt my pulse begin to race when a production number began, didn’t feel my heartstrings tugged at various emotional moments for the characters, didn’t get excited about all the backstage conniving, scheming and sabotage.
I enjoyed each hour well enough – there are too many ridiculously talented people in front of and behind the camera on “Smash” for it to not be at least a competent entertainment – but felt like I could wait a while before getting to the next episode.
“Smash” was created by Theresa Rebeck, whose career has toggled back and forth between the worlds of theater and television. One of her earlier jobs in TV was on “NYPD Blue,” and in many ways “Smash” feels very much like HBO’s “Luck,” the new horse racing drama created by her old boss David Milch. Both shows are unabashed love letters to a form of entertainment that’s less influential than it used to be, but that still has an addictive pull to the people who participate in or enjoy it, even as they can recognize its many negatives.
But where “Luck” quickly plugged me into the mindset of its various racetrack denizens and let me see their world the way they saw it, and with some of the passion they felt, “Smash” hasn’t yet accomplished that trick for me. And, if anything, I have more built-in affection for the stage than the track, as I spent a good chunk of my high school years as a theater nerd, acting in or working backstage at various plays and musicals.
Your mileage will obviously vary on the passion you feel for the show and its subject matter, but Rebeck and director Michael Mayer (a Broadway vet who makes an impressive transition to TV) introduce a host of promising characters, stories and conflicts in short order.
Messing and Borle play Julia and Tom, a successful Broadway writing team who practically stumble over the idea for “Marilyn: The Musical.” It’s just a lark at first, but then gets rushed into production thanks to the interest of newly-single producer Eileen (Huston), who’s eager to make her mark away from her philandering estranged husband. Eileen in turn forces Tom to work with his nemesis, arrogant British director Derek (Davenport, probably best-known from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie, and dynamite here in one of the show’s more morally-complex roles).
The role of Marilyn herself comes down to two unknowns: Karen (McPhee), a naïve waitress barely off the bus from Iowa; and Ivy (Hilty), a veteran chorus girl who’s been waiting forever for her big break, and has a close ally in Tom.
This is definitely a better vehicle for McPhee than her post-“Idol” attempts at pop stardom. Her voice was never big or remarkable enough to break through on the radio, but when you combine her singing with the acting and dancing, the whole becomes more than the sum of the parts. That said, the show keeps trying to position Karen and Ivy as equally-deserving of the part, when Hilty very thoroughly outclasses McPhee whenever the production numbers start. (One of the strikes allegedly held against Ivy is that she’s too-practiced, while Karen is more natural, and yet you almost always can see McPhee working hard, where this stuff comes easily to Hilty.)
Perhaps recognizing this, the show starts shamelessly stacking the deck to make Karen seem like a sympathetic underdog when she clearly should be in second position. It would be the most annoying part of the show if it weren’t for the existence of Ellis (Jaime Cepero), an obnoxious, two-dimensional character who gets into an “All About Eve”-style rivalry with Julia.
But despite those missteps (and a snore of a subplot about Julia and her husband trying to adopt a baby from China), the show as a whole moves briskly and confidently. And where “Glee” has abandoned any sense of consistency or internal logic, the talking scenes on “Smash” never feel like a blatant musical number delivery system.(*) Rebeck and the other producers have talked about possibly taking “Marilyn: The Musical” to Broadway for real if the TV show is a success, and while it’s unclear in the early going whether the play itself would be interesting outside this context, Rebeck, Shaiman and Wittman can certainly fake it much more convincingly than, say, Aaron Sorkin could write “SNL”-style sketches on “Studio 60.”
(*)”Glee” parallels are impossible to avoid completely. Not only is there a running gag about drinks being thrown in someone’s face, but the four episodes I’ve seen feature two songs already memorably covered on “Glee.”
Watching “Smash,” it’s not hard to understand why NBC president Bob Greenblatt has invested so heavily in it and is hoping that it and “The Voice” can lead NBC out of the ratings desert. It’s smart and slick and bursting with talent and doesn’t feel like 15 other shows on television (and the one it does feel somewhat like was a huge hit very recently). And it’s well-made and interesting enough that I intend to keep watching, but part of that will be out of the hope that, as the show goes along, I’ll feel what the characters feel about “Marilyn: The Musical,” and what some other critics feel about “Smash.”
I haven’t heard the music yet, but maybe I will in time.
NOTE: Because NBC has made the pilot itself available far and wide across these here Internets, you're welcome to discuss it in as much detail as you like in the comments.
I disagree about McPhee. I thought she was incredibly likable and I found myself rooting for her through the whole episode.
I wanted to hate this show and I couldn’t.
No, she’s definitely likable. I like her in this. But having seen four episodes, the amount of deck-stacking they have to do to make you think she and Hilty are at roughly the same talent level gets very obnoxious.
Have to be careful with shared computers. :)
Yes, McPhee is very likable, but her talent is way inferior to Hilty’s. She can do everything ok, but never great.
Honestly, I felt like I was watching Showgirls. After lunch with the parents my internal cliche countdown clock started and wouldn’t turn off. I don’t think I will go a second epidsode.
I agree with you somewhat, but frankly, knowing people who have left Indiana to seek stardom in NYC, those types of conversations are very very real. Sometimes, you have to turn off the cynicism and just go with it.
Against expectations I loved the pilot. I’m definitely looking forward to the next few episodes. While I understand where you’re coming from on this, Alan, I thought that the pilot really hit the ground running in a way that not many other recent pilots have.
Of course, my opinion may be changed by the next few episodes which you’ve had the benefit of seeing. But I’m very optimistic about this.
As a former theater actor, I loved parts and hated parts. The detail they get into with the realities of the theatrical world worked well for me, but the broad stroke-generalizations/comments put in there for theater newbies came off as a bit forced (things said only for the audiences sake, not anything that would ever be said in a conversation between two theater people). Beyond that, the music was fun and the look was nice. I enjoyed the directing a lot, even during the musical numbers they fought the urge to rapid-fire edit their way through it all (Glee is getting insufferable in this regard). And Jack Davenport is pulling off (so far, only seen the pilot) a great performance in a role that could easily tip over into cliche (his take on it keeps it grounded and interesting). Will keep watching, but not instantly hooked yet.
I guess I also have to agree with Alan that McPhee is pretty much outclassed by Hilty (as far as Broadway-caliber performing goes). Maybe that’s the point they are trying to make (that they are looking for something fresh and unforced), but Hilty is such a natural performer that it’s going to be tough to buy this disparity in future episodes.
I liked parts of the pilot, but it was marred by the typical clunky, unrealistic dialog and cliched scenes that are meant to set up the story. The restaurant scene with the parents was the low point. Julia’s husband appears to be offering conflict for the sake of conflict, and her son seemed to be the “Walt Jr.” of the show. It’s hard for me to believe, in the context of the story, that Ivy isn’t already a star. How did she walk into that audition at the opening of the show and not get a part? She was confident and, as revealed later in the show, very talented. I was more impressed by the preview of coming episodes. It looks like the dramatic elements start clicking in as the series progresses, so I will watch again.
They added two musical numbers to their show in the pilot. There was the baseball number and the one that was put on the internet. Does this mean the musical will have 500+ songs in it.
No, just that, like any workshop production, songs can be added, cut, rewritten, etc. I’ve already read somewhere that Rebeck has no intention of abandoning logic in regards to the score and the fact that we’ll have heard a bunch of songs already.
When did they start allowing Megan Hitly’s relatives to write reviews for this site?
Becuase only Megan Hitly’s relatives can like her or think she’s better than McPhee?
I’ve worked professionally in musical theatre since 1976, and, I suppose it shouldn’t matter, but the pilot of Smash isn’t anything like the real world it purports to depict. It’s riddled with the hoariest clichés imaginable, not just in every line of dialogue, but every action the characters take. You don’t hear the “music” because Rebeck (who’s never written a musical) hasn’t fashioned a story that ever makes you wonder (or care about) what’s going to happen next. Particularly offensive was McPhee’s late night trip to the director’s bachelor pad – in what universe? Well, the universe of the sort of old campy movies will now laugh at, and also porn. But there’s nothing funny or surprising about Smash, and the songs are just used to distract the audience from the undramatic core.
According to Megan Hilty, there is a lot of incest on broadway. “‘The Broadway community is a tight little dysfunctional family — dysfunctional because it’s a family that has sex with each other,’ Ms. Hilty said.” [www.nytimes.com] So, you’re statement that Karen’s trip to the directors house doesn’t happen in real life is not true.
“nothing funny or surprising about Smash”
Smash isn’t supposed to be funny. It’s supposed to be fun (which it is), but serious in the same way that Fame the tv show was.
Also, it’s not accurate the pilot wasn’t surprising. Karen’s reaction to Derek wanting to have sex with her was surprising because the whole time she was teasing him that she might have sex with him until the very last second when she taps him on the head and says no. that scene showed her being naive but strong.
“makes you wonder (or care about) what’s going to happen next. ”
I do wonder whats going to happen next because we don’t know who is going to be chosen. Don’t forget they also have Uma Thurman coming in to ruin things.
Yeah, the guy who has worked in theater (assuming we take him at his word) for 35 years doesn’t have a valid opinion, but someone who read a quote in the New York Times from one of the actresses on the show (of course, she’s going to say it’s realistic–given the conflict of interest, what is she supposed to say? That it’s unrealistic? Come on) does? And no, her turning down the director was not surprising in the least. The show has basically put forth McPhee as some kind of angel, to the point that I would have been shocked if she did sleep with him.
As for the show itself, it’s almost worth watching just for the songs, but the rest of the show has significant problems. The boyfriend is grating, and he appears to have zero real chemistry with Karen. Virtually all of the non-Broadway plots are boring. It requires suspension of disbelief for the audience to buy that a complete unknown would get a major part like this, no matter how talented she is, and especially when Ivy is clearly better. And it has significant pacing problems, as challenges are resolved in about 30 seconds. The leaked video gets a rave review from a feared critic about a minute after its release. The nasty chemistry between the co-writer and the proposed director is set aside after a couple of nasty looks and verbal potshots. Etc.
I think it would be much more interesting if Ivy got the part, and Karen was the understudy, but since this is TV and since McPhee is the lead, I think we can all see where this is going.
I have a feeling the early episodes have been focus-grouped and network-noted to death. Maybe in the second season they can get some room to breathe and allow things to develop more organically.
I think Hilty looks more natural in the role because Julia and Tom (and Derek with the dance number) have been working with her for awhile already and she’s been in numerous Broadway shows (only the chorus, but she’s been on stage).
I thought it was a decent pilot and probably enough to get me to watch for a few more episodes. But I expect it to get better if they want me to watch the whole season.
Long term, I wonder how long they can keep the TV show going without the play premiering. And then what do they do, start ANOTHER show with the same people?
They saidin season 2, that the marylin play would be going into production off broadway and they’d follow the play as it tours on it’s way to being ready for Broadway.
There’s an interview with Theresa Rebeck, the creator, on AV Club, that touches on what would happen (other musicals) if they get a second season.
[www.avclub.com]
Wow. I really enjoyed this. In all honesty, it’s right up my alley so I expected to.
About McPhee and Hilty’s characters… When I fist heard and saw Hilty singing and dancing during the very preliminary stages, I thought, why would they even have auditions? She’s Marilyn. But…. McPhee’s character is something special for this role here. I’m sure the parallels are obvious, but Hilty is Marilyn Monroe and McPhee is Norma Jean. And that’s what’s attractive about it. When Marilyn said she didn’t want people to make a joke out of her…. it almost feels like Hilty’s characterization of her goes toward that direction while McPhee’s is the more innocent starlet. So in that way, the rivalry makes sense.
That’s very true and yet I’m just now realizing it. That could also be why the director is so interested in McPhee’s character, and explains why they’re considering the two when it seems like there is no comparison. Especially when you place McPhee’s “light” against Hilty’s experience and natural ability.
In fact, the only suspension of disbelief I’m having trouble with is the producers not seeing the obvious solution: Cast for Norma Jean and Marilyn, as has been done at least for one film.
If their styles are so different, and yet so apt for each stage of Monroe’s life, why not use those strengths appropriately, instead of making talent endure a grueling and indecisive audition process.
I loved the pilot, even though I hate Broadway. I just think it’s a down-to-Earth version of a Broadway production, which’s great because what I hate about Broadway is how everything is so hysterical and exaggerated. This is not that. The musical numbers are terrific and did show me the so-called magic of Broadway, and the fact that they’re built around a good human drama makes them look a lot less over the top than every other Broadway show I have ever seen. The cast is great and the characters are not nearly as affected as I imagine. In the end, I wouldn’t even call a musical, but a drama about a Broadway production.
Am I crazy or did I see Truxton Spangler getting a drink thrown on him in the commercials? Please tell me he’s a recurring character.
I saw him too, and I wasn’t drunk. :)
Tracing Rebeck’s history back to NYPD Blue and then forward into a parallel with Milch’s new series was insightful. But perhaps if Luck had to include commercial breaks and other compromises required for broadcast TV, it wouldn’t be as satisfactory to you as it is, either on its own or relative to Smash.
I’ve not seen either series yet, but I also wonder whether Marilyn Monroe was the best choice for the fictional(?) musical within Smash. I mean, her life story ends either ambiguously or as a suicide, depending on your point of view, and that seems like a tough ending to sell.
I’m glad that you, for the most part, enjoyed the show but anyone who thinks one needs a “big or remarkable” voice to be played on radio is clearly on something. You lost all credibility with that comment.
“Her voice was never big or remarkable enough to break through on the radio”..
????? So you really think that the buggers charting on Top 40 can actually SING??? I am truly bewildered.
I thought I would enjoy this show, and for the most part, I did. Love seeing Messing back on TV, and the cast in general is great. I’m a huge musical theater nerd, so that works for me. The one thing that doesn’t: Marilyn Monroe. Perhaps it’s because I’m only in my 20s, but I never had any interest in her whatsoever. If I have to deal with a lot of songs sung in breathy voices, I may bail. Hopefully it won’t come to that.
I agree what was said about McPhee. Karen’s performance seemed forced and Ivy’s was more natural. From the preview of the upcoming episodes it looks like Karen will ultimately get the role but I am rooting for Ivy. Karen’s story has been done too many times on tv and film. Although Ivy is depicted as the veteran on the show, she is the underdog.
We found the pilot a little too cliched (characters, plotlines) to be thoroughly enjoyable, though it has promise.
The Ivy character is interesting if they don’t turn her into the villain, but there’s an inherent danger in how predictable some of these stories could become.
Our take here: [wp.me]
I tried to watch. but changed the channel. Flat characters, drab, naturalistic color schemes, soap opera with some short bursts of Broadway breaking through. But since I don’t care about the world of theater, the show needed to make me care….and it didn’t. Perhaps if the show started with the MacPhee character getting off the bus, and chronicling her progress….but no, the show began by making the dull Debra Messing character central! As it was, I was on the dad’s side. Then I changed the channel.
It makes perfect sense to me that the Ivy character would be better at what she is doing. Karen on the other hand is supposed to be fresh and have that always looked after “Star Quality.” I’m not sure Ivy will ever be a “the bad guy” after all she is just doing what she needs to do to get a role, but based on the conversation with her mother, she apparently has some issues and some vulnerability. Whereas, we know about Karen, and we know she is hungry enough and talented enough to land the role, she is also the only character who has shown that she can be both Norma Jean and Marilyn, so who really wins?
Let’s not fault Katharine McPhee for not having a strong enough voice to make it on the radio, many Broadway stars who have strong voices will never make it on the radio, and will never make it on the big screen (for example Ethel Merman), if she had what it took to make it on the screen she would have played Mama Rose in the movie version of Gypsy. All that being said, either girl could win the role of Marilyn, but only one could win the role if they want to show Marilyn and Norma Jean.
I honestly have to say that it is obvious that Ivy is the most seasoned of the two performers, but that is what we are lead to believe, and Karen, has come to Broadway to become a star, so why wouldn’t Ivy better in the beginning, until Karen becomes a little more seasoned. We also are lead to believe that Ivy has some deep family issues that might give her a little more vulnerability, based on the conversation she had on the phone with her mother. Karen, has no secrets to us, we know about her, her family, her love life and her ability to be strong when she needs to be. However, based on what we have seen it is true that Ivy would make a great Marilyn, but Karen, could make a great Marilyn and a great Norma Jean.
To get to the comment about McPhee not having a strong enough voice to make it on the radio, gee, how many Broadway actors with great, strong voices have never made it on the radio, I would say the number is countless. What Ivy already possesses, will come to Karen with time. What Karen seems to have is something special, a magnetic appeal that Ivy seems to lack, and we have to remember that many Broadway stars that had big voices and great appeal on the stage never had that same appeal on the screen, for instance if Ethel Merman had come across on the screen the way she did on stage she would have won the role of Mama Rose in the movie version of Gypsy, perhaps the same could be said for Carol Channing, Bernadette Peters, Patti Lupone, etc.
I think what it might boil down to is that one of the ladies could play Marilyn, but only one could play Marilyn and Norma Jean….we all know that would be Karen.
I want to like this show. I love Glee and I’ve wanted a Broadway show for awhile. But the characters lack heart and uniqueness and certain plots annoy me a LOT (the evil assistant, disgusting director). I agree though, I love the theater but I don’t feel the love coming from this show. And the music bores me which is something I almost never say about Glee which say what you will about it, the characters are infinitely more entertaining.