Review: NBC’s ‘The Event’

What is “The Event”? Forget about the actual event within the new NBC series (Monday at 9 p.m.), which the promos and the characters talk about constantly without ever offering so much as a hint about what it is. I want to know what “The Event” itself is.
Is it a globe-trotting thriller? A science-fiction show? Yet another “Lost”-esque series with a complicated mythology that its creators intend to parcel out as slowly as possible?
Or is it perhaps a secret parody of those kinds of shows?
Here’s a sample exchange of dialogue, taking place in a mysterious government facility between two characters speaking in hushed, urgent tones and using pronouns almost exclusively:
“He’s going to tell them about the event.”
“He can’t.”
“He’s going to.”
“You have to convince him to change his mind, whatever it takes.”
That’s a spoof, right?
Or take a scene where the head of the CIA (all-purpose bad guy Zeljko Ivanek) berates the President (Blair Underwood) for taking some kind of unclear action about the as-yet-unexplained event, asking him, “How are we supposed to reassure the public when we don’t have answers yet?”
That’s the show’s creative team winking at the audience, right? Just having a laugh about how impatient fans of these shows get?
Or what about a scene where a character tells the president, “I haven’t told you everything,” near the end of a pilot that’s told us nothing? The writers are just sticking their metaphorical tongues out at this point.
At least I hope they are.
Look, I know that “The Event” makes an easy punching bag because “Lost” just ended – in a manner that many of its viewers found unsatisfying – and because we’ve seen so many shows like this try and fail to succeed in the wake of “Lost.”
But the mistake “The Event” makes is less about the rate at which it chooses to explain things than about the lack of anything to care about beyond those mysteries. What made “Lost” work at the start wasn’t the mystery, but everything else: the characters, the setting, the action and scares and comedy and the rest. In fact, my initial reaction at the end of the “Lost” pilot was that it was so entertaining and filled with interesting stuff that I wasn’t sure if we needed the monster and the polar bears and other strange doings; I would have been happy for a long time just watching these people struggle to survive together in the middle of nowhere.
That show ultimately made me care about the mysteries (even if it didn’t always do a great job at solving them), but it built a foundation first and put the mysteries on top of that. The mistake that “The Event” makes – and that “FlashForward” and so many other shows like it have made before – is that it doesn’t bother with that foundation. It doesn’t bother (at least in this pilot) to give us three-dimensional characters to care about, doesn’t offer up anything of interest beyond scene after scene that invites the viewer to wonder what the hell is going on and when someone is going to step in to explain it.
There’s an airplane hijacking, and an attempt on the president’s life, and weird doings when a young couple (Jason Ritter and Sarah Roemer) go on a cruise together, but all of it feels hollow – puzzle pieces being moved around arbitrarily, without any value in and among themselves.
I wouldn’t be surprised if “The Event” does a good rating for its premiere (though given NBC’s recent struggles to launch anything, I also wouldn’t be surprised if it just holds onto the “Chuck” lead-in audience), nor would I be surprised if viewers are excited at first. Both of those things happened with “FlashForward,” too, before everyone got frustrated and turned away. The pilot is a lot of flash and no substance. It wants me to want to find out what the event is, but I don’t care, and I imagine within a week or three, neither will most of the audience.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
NBC really does not seem to be advertising anything very well. I would be amazed if anyonr besides Chucks hardcore fanbase even knows it’s back on. So using it as a lead in for The Even seems like a wasted opportunity to promote both shows.
I didn’t realize ‘Chuck’ was returning tonight until last week. And that is only because friends on my Twitter feed were talking about it.
Wow, you sound really disillusioned with TV. Sounds like you went into this just itching to hate it. For what it’s worth, I think Jason Ritter’s character is great and once his story kicks into gear I was absolutely enthralled.
I’m really surprised NBC isn’t showing the first 2 episodes on one night and really making it an event. There’s a big moment at the end of the pilot, and apparently there are some big answers in the first 10 minutes of 1×02, so it would’ve made sense to show both, even if just to re-assure audiences that this won’t be another circle jerk.
I’ve read plenty of interviews with the creator who says there’s a constant stream of big answers because they don’t want to just string things out. The show is about more than that. I hope so, anyway. It could be great fun.
The previews for this show remind me of FOX’s Vanished from a few years back. Vanished basically ended with a giant middle finger to anyone who had bothered to stick with it, and my fear with watching this show is that they’re going to do the same thing. NBC did at least sort of end Kidnapped properly that same year, but this feels closer to Vanished because of all the complicated mythology. Which I’m down with, but not when there are so many early warning signs, and not on the NBC of 2010.
It’s a reasonable fear. They were profitable and had huge viewer numbers, but shows like Battlestar Galactica and Lost may have done more damage than good. The damage is that people have lost faith in a good outcome for a show that is made up as they go. The only good I can think of is that some advertising exec probably made a lot of money for some rich old guys.
Your review confirms my suspicions based on the teasers we have been shown. I think my DVR’s load on Monday just got lighter.
“Something’s happened.”
“Don’t tell anybody anything specific for five years.”
“OK.”
CLICK.
I hope it’s better than Outlaw. Oof, that was horrid.
FWIW, Every critic I’ve read about Outlaw says it’s horrible. Problem being that one of these same critics says that the next episode does a complete about face, with a smart and unusual take on Arizona’s extremely controversial immigration law. It’s also supposed to have very good writing with a perspective that one wouldn’t expect.
Since this is an issue that I care a lot about I just might watch the second episode on September 24th and skip the first.
I think the about face is actually a complaint. They mean is that after saying he’s going to become ultra liberal (which was the big plot of the pilot) he makes a decision that is strongly conservative. Based on the Firewall and Iceberg podcast it sounds like the writers are having him make decisions based on what people aren’t expecting.
Eh, I’ll just be watching Fringe, which is doing a much better job at handling both the complex mythology/mysteries and character development. And John Noble could act circles around anyone in The Event (though I did kinda like Zelko Ivanek in Damages).
Yeah Fringe!!! :D
Just from what I’ve gleaned from the promos, this show looks like it has serious “dumpster fire” potential. I’ve never been a fan of Underwood’s(I put him just a notch above David Caruso, who is worse than bad, imo), so that could be clouding my judgment a bit. We’ll just have to wait and see, I guess. And I agree with I_Am_Artemis; I haven’t seen one promo for Chuck. That speaks volumes to me about how NBC feels about the show.
The only promo I’ve seen for Chuck is actually a promo for The Event.
Yeah, I think we all need to accept that, barring something weird like every single new NBC show failing for the second fall in a row, “Chuck” is just running out the string this year, and the lack of promotion is a symbol of that. NBC isn’t counting on “Chuck” to help launch “The Event,” but rather counting on “The Event” to self-start, and perhaps be a rising tide that lifts up “Chuck” and “Chase” on either side of it.
Actually, Todd, the promos I’ve seen for Chuck are on every other page (and before every page loads) of the AVC. They may not be advertising Chuck much on TV, but they’re doing a hell of a job online. :P
I, too, didn’t see any promos for Chuck on NBC, although I did spot exactly one on USA on cable (which is the only reason I knew when the season premiere was). The lack of promotion reminds me of how badly the network treated the original Star Trek during its last season; they really wanted to take it off the air earlier and invested as little as they could in the show’s last season. But for a real lesson in how to backstab a show and completely undermine it even before its pilot episode airs, you’d have to look to what ABC did last year to Defying Gravity, a show it absolutely buried and treated as a placeholder while all of its marketing was instead wasted on the massive abortion called FlashForward (itself a complete gutting not only of Robert J. Sawyer’s compelling novel but also of any characters you could care about, the kiss of death as Alan mentioned above). One wishes SyFy or HBO had picked up DG and run with it; the show had a intriguing premise and had just gotten really good at about the sixth or seventh episode when ABC dumped it altogether and then remarkably refused to admit it had done so (what, did they think nobody would notice when the sets were struck and the actors released?? Idiots!). But that’s network TV for you.
I won’t even waste my time watching this. If you want coherent ongoing story arcs, watch an FX show. They’re vastly superior.
FX, AMC, and HBO: the 3 channels making me seem less lame when a person calls and I say I’m watching TV.
Yeah, those three, and I’d throw in a smattering of TNT, USA’s spy-fi shows, plus the charming Eureka on SyFy (HATE, HATE, HATE that spelling!!). We’ll have to wait and see about Caprica, though …
Oh, and I’m forgetting PBS, of course. Still go to that first, especially when everything else is in reruns.
It kind of seems like Nowhere Man from the early 1990s. It starred Bruce Greenwood. It looks a lot like that show.
As much as this show seems fairly absurd all by itself (how does it go? “It seems there is an event occuring”? Mashups with The Happening within hours) and realising others may have mentioed this already, I couldn’t possibly take this show seriously after Mitchell & Webb’s ‘Remain Indoors’
[www.youtube.com]
(watch all three parts)
Oh, Muz. That is quite possibly one of the funniest things I have ever seen. You just made my day.
To quote another show mentioned in this thread, “We’re gonna have to watch that again.”
I loved Lost and the finale was incredibly satisfying. Some fans are just pissed off because they loved it and didn’t want it to end. But the show wasn’t going to be able to sustain itself if it remained on the air for a hundred years, so they got mad.
No that is not why people are pissed off. They are pissed off because a show that was good because of its mysteries never gave the answers. Lost’s characters were not compelling ever. Don Draper is compelling. Walter White is compelling. Tony Soprano was compelling. Jack Shephard was just a guy with daddy issues that refused to ask questions that any sane person would ask in the situations he found himself in.
I hate hoping for shows to tank (and this one seemed potentially interesting) but I am pretty much hoping that every new show on NBC does because TPTB at that network seem to be incapable of properly managing anything that deserves to survive.
The fact that there’s only been 1 Chuck promo and it was really an Event promo really gets my goat. Of course a show isn’t going to get viewers if nobody knows its on.
Funny. I already don’t care. Put it up to trailer overload.
I 100% agree with your diagnosis of the problem with shows such as “flash forward” etc. When Lost began, the first season was only minimally about the mysteries. You thought you were watching a modern-day Gilligan’s island–a story of survivors and how they do/don’t get rescued–only with more complexly fascinating characters. Little by little, episode after episode building to the end of the season, you realize this is no ordinary island. By that time, you were so invested in Jack, the doc who just lost his dad, and Kate, the charming criminal, and Hurley and Claire and all the others that you were interested FOR THEIR SAKE in figuring out where in the heck fate had landed them. I was a HUGE Lost fan, and I LOVE Chuck, and I am not interested at all in seeing The Event pilot. Clearly, the network execs still don’t get what viewers like me actually LIKE in a show.
Why doesn’t NBC get Manny Coto to finish Odyssey 5. Odyssey 5 was a damn fine Sci-Fi series on Showtime until they pulled the plug on their Sci-Fi Fridays. I’d watch that.
Marty
Already tried “FlashForward” last year and threw it to the side. Therefore, won’t get started on this show, which is eerily similar.
Alan, is there any chance you can review this series again around episode 4 or 5? I’ve decided that I’m going to wait on this series and read reviews for those episodes. If the reviews say that there are answers or that the characters or story ARE interesting, then I might check it out on Hulu.
I just saw “The Event” on NBC. Very very disappointing. They kept on shifting around too much from storyline to storyline. There was no moment of “sitting on the edge of your seat” except for one or two scenes of the airplane sequence which ended with a boring and silly ending. The writers and producers should have gone through with the plane crash and figured out a way for the main characters on the plane to jump out somehow. It would have been much more compelling than how they played that all out. Yawn.
Also, the scene on the cruise ship where Ritter’s character can no longer access his room and the subsequent scenes around that is ridiculous and simply not believable.
I will not be tuning in again next week. I have absolutely no interest in seeing this program again. Boring, trite, unexciting and one big yawn.
From what I’ve seen and read, I’m thinking this series may introduce the little known “Doctrine of Convergent Timeline Paradox” to the television viewing masses. The doctrine tells of future beings coming back to their past at various times, for the purposes of either preventing or causing changes in the earth’s time-space continuim. Such a subject matter would also require the introducion of “Exopolitics” (human to space-time aliens). Consider the characters and events: disappearances of people and planes, President, CIA, prisoners. All the pieces could fit.
Aw, c’mon. The Event is either the girlfriend disappearing, the airliner-about-to-kill-the-prexy disappearing, or both, and from Kerry Weaver’s reaction, they’re both the same thing, and she’s in it up to her eyeballs.
For my part, I’m going to have fun with it, whether it’s sincere or parody, as long as they don’t turn out to be solely playing the game for points.
But then, I liked the ST:TNG novelization Imzadi, which also used this nested-flashback hypertext style of writing (which is what I think this is: they get to a point that needs exposition, and they flashback to provide it).
My only problem is that they don’t flash *forwards* (heh) cleanly enough to spot it on first viewing.
I do think that Jason Ritter, who — especially in this role — is sort of the second coming of Zac Levi — is going to carry it on his back for a few eps, and I also though (and tweeted) “So you have a black President? Big deal…”…
but for all of that, I *still* think I might like it. Even as I’m wondering if it’s the stealth Republican ‘West Wing’…
I hated the repetitive use of flash backs. If this episode had been shown in linear time, it would have been only 30 minutes long.
The two worst things about The Event:
“36 hours earlier” “13 minutes earlier,” “7 days earlier.” It’s like a parody of every damn show that starts out at the end & then…”24 hours earlier, or whatever. And then there’s…
Blair Underwood’s hair. What’s going on there? He looks like he’s wearing a Roman helmet. Whatever, any show with Bland Underwood is doomed to failure. He defines milquetoast. Has he ever been in anything good?
That said, I’ll give any sci-fi show a chance. I stuck with FF ’til the silly end, so I’ll probably watch The Event until it’s cancelled. Just as it’s getting good. Probably.
Blair Underwood behaves as if he had gravitas. What he has is the personality of a lead weight, which is *why* he sinks nearly everything he’s in. Then again, maybe he just congenitally can’t make good choices on the roles he takes, and he and the roles both sink. Both he and this pilot are terminally boring. Whatever …
I actually liked the pilot of The Event. It was billed as a cross between Lost and 24, and while it’s not nearly as good as either of those shows, I still liked it, and I thought that was a fairly apt description. I think it’s unfair to compare it to Flashforward, as both the writing and acting are much better than that disgrace. It may end up going nowhere and leave me frustrated, but I liked it enough to keep watching for at least a few more episodes.
I’ll take Rubicon over The Event every time. The Event just came off as incredibly lame (which, I think, must be Blair Underwood’s middle name by now): as with Lost, you have a protagonist who ought to have been asking much sharper questions more insistently from the beginning. AND a lack of characters you could care about. I’m not gonna be returning to this one.
I, too, didn’t see any promos for Chuck on NBC, although I did spot exactly one on USA on cable (which is the only reason I knew when the season premiere was). The lack of promotion reminds me of how badly the network treated the original Star Trek during its last season; they really wanted to take it off the air earlier and invested as little as they could in the show’s last season. But for a real lesson in how to backstab a show and completely undermine it even before its pilot episode airs, you’d have to look to what ABC did last year to Defying Gravity, a show it absolutely buried and treated as a placeholder while all of its marketing was instead wasted on the massive abortion called FlashForward (itself a complete gutting not only of Robert J. Sawyer’s compelling novel but also of any characters you could care about, the kiss of death as Alan mentioned above). One wishes SyFy or HBO had picked up DG and run with it; the show had a intriguing premise and had just gotten really good at about the sixth or seventh episode when ABC dumped it altogether and then remarkably refused to admit it had done so (what, did they think nobody would notice when the sets were struck and the actors released?? Idiots!). But that’s network TV for you.
I agree with the original blogger. I am not committed to any TV show to wait 6 months to learn the basics of the story. Most of us have lives out here. Sad…The Event has good actors and the potential for a good story…but sorry that I want be around to learn what The Event was actually about.
I to am getting tired of event, the rate at which it went from a fast paced thriller to evening soap opera was too fast. I mean the dialogue exchanges are so long and drawn out I feel bamboozled into a soap opera, with no end in sight, I guess i can go out now on mon. nights as its not worth remaining at home.
Check out this fan site –
[jaylipp.fatcow.com]