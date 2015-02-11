Review: NBC’s ‘The Slap’ wants to provoke, but mostly irritates

When NBC announced plans for “The Slap,” it sounded like a joke, or possibly a James Franco art installation. A miniseries revolving around a man who slaps someone else's child at a backyard barbecue? That's the whole thing? Even upon learning that it was based on an Australian miniseries, which was in turn adapted from a book, it was hard to imagine that this was an actual thing the NBC television network was trying in the year 2015. On-air promos for the miniseries (which debuts tomorrow night at 8) play more like “SNL” parodies than ads for a real show.
Well, I am here to tell you that “The Slap” is not a joke. It is humorless, pretentious, a waste of a number of good performances, and about as subtle as its title action, but it is also very real.
Adapted from the Aussie miniseries by playwright and “Brothers & Sisters” creator Jon Robin Baitz, “The Slap” wants to be many things: a provocative discussion of modern parenting styles, a multi-layered character study, a commentary on marriage and economic inequality and the shortcomings of our legal system. But it approaches all these subjects in the loudest, most cliched and obnoxious way possible, so that the whole thing just becomes noise.
Each episode is told from the point of view of a different character, and we are first introduced to Hector Apostolou (Peter Sarsgaard), frustrated civil servant going through all the requisite motions of TV mid-life crises, short of buying a vintage sports car from his wealthy cousin Harry (Zachary Quinto). He's distant from his wife Aisha (Thandie Newton), flirting with their teenage babysitter Connie (Makenzie Leigh), and disappearing whenever possible into the sounds of his jazz record collection.
Sarsgaard is such a good actor that he nearly makes this collection of tropes work despite themselves, but as he listens to the jazz and we hear the ponderous, over-explanatory narration from actor Victor Garber, it becomes too many tics to ignore at once. The first episode suggests the jazz might simply be our way into Hector, but the soundtrack and overall presentation are identical in the Harry-centric second episode.
What's remarkable is that Hector is one of the show's more sympathetic characters. Harry's a smug rich guy with anger issues and a myopic worldview, while the hippie parents of the child he winds up slapping (played by Thomas Sadoski and, in a reprise of her performance from the Australian “Slap,” Melissa George) are such horrible, shrieking caricatures – George's Rosie still breastfeeds their horrible, undisciplined son even though he's of elementary school age – that the only thing to root for is for an outside party to come in and repeatedly slap all of them.
Obviously, there has to be some level of ambiguity for the story to work. If Harry strikes someone else's kid for no good reason, then he's just a monster and there's no show. But Baitz (and/or the source material) pushes things so far in the other direction that the question becomes less “Was he justified in slapping the kid?” than “Is this the single worst collection of human beings presented on network TV?”
In theory, telling each episode from the perspective of a different character allows the show to go deeper, and to question the assumptions we might make about a Harry, or a Rosie, when we see them initially through Hector's eyes. But the second episode pulls off the impressive feat of making Harry somehow more loathsome and less complex than he appeared as a supporting character in Hector's story. That episode, the last sent to critics, filled me with dread about what it might be like to sit through the inevitable hour about Rosie, and made me wonder if watching more of the show would make me turn against the few relatively innocuous characters like Aisha or her TV producer friend Anouk (Uma Thurman).
Between the narration and the ham-handed dialogue, Baitz makes sure no thematic point can possibly be missed. When Harry consults a lawyer about potential jail time from the slap, he's assured, “This is not how this works, my fellow one-percenter.” Later, Harry paints the whole situation as an indictment of America itself, ranting, “What's wrong with this country? The weak suing the strong?”
Baitz and director Lisa Cholodenko (“Olive Kitteridge”) have assembled a strong cast, and they get good performances out of them, even as each actor has to deliver lines that have been metaphorically highlighted, underlined and written in all caps, lest the audience risk not following. The first episode has some interesting moments, but also many annoying ones, and the second episode doubles down on the bad while leaving behind most of the good.
If there's ever an actual parody of “The Slap” – which would first require the show to be successful enough in a difficult and inappropriate timeslot (it's much more of a 10 o'clock drama) for someone to want to spoof it – I might want to check that out. The actual thing is too unpleasant to sit through unless Baitz borrows the slap countdown clock from “How I Met Your Mother” and promises us exactly when it will be each character's turn.
NBC should have merged The Slap with its upcoming Heroes reboot and had Zachary Quinto playing Sylar with the power to remotely slap people.
When Alan writes his inevitable piece on who should replace the president of NBC, this guy moves to the top of the list
The character who slaps the kid is literally named Hector? Wow.
Harry slaps the kid, not Hector.
Whoops. Thanks. I’m still indignant on general principle based on your review, however…
“What’s wrong with this country? The weak suing the strong?”
That right there tells me to stay far, far away.
From everything Alan wrote it looks like they are going for the broadest audience ever.
My first reaction to the trailer for The Slap was “less fun than a colonoscopy.” You’ve confirmed this. Thanks for a review more entertaining than the series (another assumption I’ll stand by).2207
Wow. does this look like some pretentious garbage.
I tried to read the book shortly after it was released, having received an email from Amazon suggesting I might like it based on previous purchases. The premise sounded interesting, so I gave it a try – which was about the biggest mistake I have ever made in choosing books to read for 50+ years. Absolute drek; poorly written; rampant misogyny; unappealing characters; no discernible plot-line or denouement. After about 100 pages, I simply skimmed the remainder of the book, hoping to find a satisfactory resolution – to no avail. I actually ripped the book apart and put it through my shredder!
Not at all surprised that the TV show isn’t any better; it’s hard to create the proverbial silk purse from a sow’s ear.
Anyone who might be considering reading the book alongside, or instead of, watching the show: don’t!
It is a truly terrible book. It’s basically a suburban soap opera, which I wouldn’t ordinarily have a problem with, except that it’s a) horribly written, with virtually every character having the same personality and speaking with the same voice, and b) presented as an examination of the Way We Live Now, which is such an absurd overreach that I couldn’t take it seriously even as a potboiler.
Maybe you guys need to stick to reading American self help books.
I really hope it didn’t take you three weeks to come up with that insult. If so, bad news: it wasn’t worth the time or effort.
I apologize. Ignore my comment. It is rude and stupid.
I was upset that an important author from my home was being treated unfairly by foreigners. I apologize.
I really enjoyed the book, as did many other readers-it was a bestseller in quite a few countries. I found each of the characters distinctly drawn. It was nominated for a number of awards and won a few of them. I find it hard to take your comment seriously.
Amusingly, this story is showing up in my RSS feed accompanied by a photo of the “Star Trek: TNG” season two cast. I clicked just to see if anyone was slapping Dr. Pulaski.
Looked interesting, but I’ll pass. Maybe the Australian original is worth watching sometime? This is probably more entertaining: [youtu.be]
Normally, when there’s a show that comes on I don’t want to watch, I just don’t care. But this one makes me wonder why anyone would ever spend one second making or watching it. It just repulses me for some reason. Fair? Not at all.
“This is not how this works, my fellow one-percenter.”
Someone got paid actual dollars to write that line. Worse, some actor had to say those words. In front of people. With cameras rolling.
Oh yeah. From the topic, to the overly-important description of its characters – and Brooklyn – this sure sounds like can’t miss TV. Oy.
I liked Melissa George in Triangle, Hunted and In Treatment. I was hoping this would be good. Too bad.
I liked her in “In Treatment” as well (haven’t seen–or heard of–those other two). I saw the first episode of the Aussie version (also with George in the same role) and liked it. Only reason I haven’t watched more episodes yet is the general issue of “too much good TV”.
So I had been assuming that this was a botched remake. However, now I see that Alessandra Stanley, the NY Times’s TV critic, raves about it:
” “The Slap,” an NBC mini-series that begins on Thursday, is a remarkable feat — a sophisticated, suspenseful comedy of ill manners that seems much more like a Showtime or Netflix drama than a broadcast network offering.”
So at this point, I’m not sure what to think and may have to just check this American version out myself on Hulu.
Update: I watched the “Anouk” episode of the Aussie version, which was excellent, then immediately watched her ep of the American remake for comparison. Just awful. Everything that was the same was made more trite and obvious, including cheesy music cues; and then (spoiler alert) at the end, they completely reversed an abortion storyline into an “I changed my mind, let’s bond over the bundle of love we’re going to bring into the world”! WTF
Knowing that Cholodenko (a fave filmmaker of mine) directed the pilot, though, I also checked out a few minutes of that and it does seem much better than the “Anouk” episode. Still, overall I think it’s a better bet to watch the Aussie original.
The promo poster should apparently be Admiral Ackbar saying “It’s The Slap”
When I saw the promo for this last month, I was really surprised they were making a show on such a stupid premise, but then I saw someone mention that the Australian miniseries was good, so I thought I’d give it a go. Thanks for keeping me from making a mistake.
The Aussie miniseries (which is streaming on Netflix) *is* good. And the NY Times gave this NBC version a rave review, so I wouldn’t write it off so quickly without checking it out yourself.
Yeah, I’m not surprised since the original Australian show was a big pile of pretentious garbage to begin with. I watched it a while ago after reading a few postive reviews and God, that was the biggest collection of clichés I’ve ever seen !
Unlike you, I thought the premise of the show was interesting, but the slap incident ended up being a complete afterthought and mostly an excuse to explore the lives of those terrible, awful people.
But then again, calling them people may be too generous as each character could basically be reduced to a few words, from “mid-life crisis horny husband” to “irresponsible hippie”,”violent macho” and so on. The complete lack of nuance made the whole “slap” issue so black and white that I thought it was quite insulting for the viewers and irritating as the show seemed to take itself so freaking seriously. I did watch the whole thing -as I’m afflicted with the same “completion disorder” as Dan- and it never got better.
If the American version is as close as it looks from the original, it’s not worth anyone’s time, particularly when there are so many good TV shows on at the moment.
Off-topic: Alan, are you going to write something about Ground Floor’s series finale?
I can conceive of a way that this would be a good show, but it would have to be the opposite of what Alan describes. Like, the protagonist is basically a good guy who, due to various life pressures, snaps on a kid who seems like a noxious brat but who has some secret issue. His parents might appear to be self-righteous hipsters, but… you get the picture. I’d want it to be so fraught with human complexity that I had no idea who to side with because they were all so screwed up but ultimately pitiable/relatable. Can’t imagine caring about a show where everyone is toxic.
and in the end, it turns out there was a fly on the kid’s face.
“the only thing to root for is for an outside party to come in and repeatedly slap all of them” — Thanks, Alan, for making me laugh and sparing me from watching this show.
“it approaches all these subjects in the loudest, most cliched and obnoxious way possible, so that the whole thing just becomes noise.”
In other words, they took a foreign concept and made it VERY American. Sugar for the feeble-minded. Thanks, I’ll skip it.
Let me tell you how NB see’s “The Sl@p” really ends with most dudes I know, Guy slaps child that isn’t his, father ends offender, father gets arrested, wife of slapper is in tears, fade to black. One episode, it’s over
The worst kind of tv show (and the kind NBC loves): self-important, yet ridiculous.
And let’s just say this presumably stupid show made it four seasons. Would they really still call it The Slap after moving onto Parenthood-esque plots?
This same kid (who gets slapped) appears on Girlfriends Guide to Divorce. He plays an obnoxious, little brat who kicks the lead’s boyfriend in the shin! He can’t be more than 4 and he’s already been typecast!!
As strange as it may sound — this review may actually convince me to WATCH the show. What?
It looks awful, ugh. How can so many people be so stupid to greenlight projects like this. This is a sketch, not a tv show.
The IDIOTIC law that took the rights away from parents to slap their kids when they deserved it, to prevent child abuse (which I applauded…at the time), went well, didn’t it? None of us ever see anything to do with child abuse on the news terribly often now, do we? That’s because we are seeing stories about infants shaken to death, children drowned by their mother and/or father, or murdered by a sibling, but that’s okay because they are not being slapped in the face. Kids are bringing guns to school and killing each other, but that’s okay because they don’t get slapped at home. All this law did was to create the “spankless wonders” that called 911 if mom or dad smacked them when they deserved it. They looked defiantly at you and THREATEN to call 911 if you didn’t do what they wanted! Besides, if you slapped them the face it would damage their psyche! Anyone else notice the downward spiral of parenting in our country?
In my opinion, “The Slap” is a piece of junk sending a horrible message. I’ll never watch it again! This is nothing more than a generation thing. The people that were raised after the law took parenting rights away from them will be 100% behind this program; they will feel it delivers an “important” message. It sure does; the message is that the law had no right butting in to our homes and parenting duties. In the show, take a look at the parents of this little monster; great parental role models aren’t they? No matter what this kid did wrong, mom just whipped out her breast to this 5 year old and that took care of the problem. What if mom isn’t there to “nurture” when this despicable too-old-for-the-teat-child kills the neighbor’s puppy prior to graduating to killing an infant? That’s SICK and they aren’t doing the child any favors! I’m sure there are all kinds of “reasons” that 5 year olds needs to be breast fed….blah, blah, blah….probably as important as a lot of the “lack of backbone” comments people of a certain age make in reference to slapping their misbehaving child. Before anyone says it; bullies are NOT created by parents who slap them when they deserve it; it’s a power play that children see day in day out in the young adult world, but I digress.
According to these characters on the show, you don’t hit someone else’s child; not even if they are attacking YOUR child as you watch that attacking kid’s parents sit there and do nothing. NO one dies from a slap in the face! Yes, it can hurt, it’s humiliating, but it also forces the kid to see what it feels like to be on the receiving end of what THEY are doing to others! I’m just sayin’…
Katy, I almost totally agree and glad you said all you said. I do think a slap is too humiliating for a child. I don’t believe in hitting on the face or head, but a good whack on the bottom is where the action should be and should be done by parent. But, parent, not taking any action gives permission for discipline. My opinion … just saying’, also.
Sorry you didn’t enjoy it, Alan, and I’m sure that the cast and crew are even more sorry!
Ain’t nothing wrong with a good-bad-good OTT melodrama on a basic channel, come Thursday nights in February. And this one will be wrapped up in eight episodes. Great cast and a story that’s SO out there that I’m not the least bit unhappy. I enjoy a bubbling potboiler.
I love the Greek angle, too, and will watch anything with Peter Sarsgaard in it. An actor who always delivers and is too seldom seen on screen. I’ve experienced the equivalent of his disastrous 40th birthday bash — He was great throughout. I’m biased, without a doubt.
The author here really, really means to provoke the hell out of most everyone who watches this thing with the emphasis on breastfeeding beyond a reasonable age and corporal punishment. Am glad I’m watching this alone and don’t feel obliged to get into debates about either matter. Life is stressful enough and way too short!
The absolute worst show ever. The show is as dysfunctional as the families portrayed. Also, when the poorly written dialogue had me about ready to slap myself, the writers threw in a totally unrelated bit of shock…like the slapee’s mother still breast feeding a 5 year old or another character looking out the bathroom window while masturbating. Disjointed, disappointing and hopefully disappearing
Please please please get rid of the narration! SO annoying and insulting and…annoying. The narration breaks the flow of the action and feels as if I’m too stupid to understand what is happening. Otherwise enjoying the characters and storyline.
Good review. These are good actors, but they are too clichéd, including the cartoonishly depicted child (8 years old maybe?) who does everything a badly behaved child could do and his mother still breast-feeds him.
Mate. The “book” you refer to is by the brilliant Australian author Christos Tsiolaks. His newest novel, “Barracuda” is even better.
But maybe his stories too visceral for Americans to handle.
after watching Connie episode, I have written of this show. I expected this show to have some “sharky” legal flips but they are just not getting over personal drama. Technically there were 20 guest in episode 1, so I assume 20 episode of personal drama are planned and and last episode on the case. Pull this show off…