Review: Netflix’s ‘Happy Valley’ a swift, brutal crime story

I have watched a lot of great television this year, yet few scenes in 2014 had the kind of physical effect on me like the closing minutes of the fourth episode of “Happy Valley,” the BBC crime drama that Netflix added to its library back in August. As the scene went along, I stopped recording my usual notes and just stared at the television. I had to remind myself to take a breath a few times. I'm pretty sure I left my thumbprint permanently impressed to the underside of my desk from gripping it too hard at one point. It's a cliffhanger ending, and the Netflix interface meant that resolution was only a simple click away, yet I had to put the show on hold for a few hours just to get that moment out of my system. At that moment, I was in no condition to jump straight to the next episode and potentially see that things had gone poorly for the characters in danger. No way.
If you've already watched all six episodes, then you're very familiar with the scene in question (and towards the end of this review, I'll get into some more explicit spoilers about that and the rest of the season). If you haven't watched it yet, then that scene in the basement, and the entirety of this first season, are reminders that the originality of a story are often much less important than the way that it's told, in both execution and form.
Like “Fargo” (movie and TV show), “Happy Valley” is a small-town crime story with an unconventional female cop as its heroine. Like “Fargo” (movie only), much of the plot spins out of a kidnapping plot initiated by a resentful little weasel who otherwise can't get money he feels is owed to him. And like so many police procedurals on both sides of the Atlantic, it features many scenes where the female victim whimpers in terror as she awaits the next horrible step in her ordeal.
But “Happy Valley,” created by Sally Wainwright and primarily directed by Euros Lyn, transcends the various tropes and familiar character archetypes that fill the narrative.
Start with the cop, Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire), middle-aged and weary, a former detective now back in uniform because she needs time to care for her grandson in the wake of her daughter's suicide. Hers is a very specific story, and Lancashire's performance is equally specific – the only TV cop she reminded me of even vaguely was later-period Sipowicz on “NYPD Blue” – and quite powerful.
Then move onto the format: six episodes and out. American cable dramas have been doing 13-episode seasons for years, and recently there's been a push for many to do 10 or fewer per season. Sometimes, that number feels too small to adequately service the many sprawling plotlines of your average cable drama, but some shows hurt themselves badly dragging their feet to keep the story from wrapping up too early. Though “Happy Valley” is as much character study as crime story, six episodes feels about right, particularly when it comes to witnessing the horrors that kidnapping victim Ann (actress Charlie Murphy, not to be confused with Rick James' nemesis) experiences. Too many crime shows, both serialized and standalone, revel in their victims' prolonged suffering. “Happy Valley” takes a much more thoughtful approach, and part of avoiding the wallowing is to collapse the amount of time we have to watch her endure this situation. Nothing about the story overstays its welcome.
And what ultimately makes the show so strong is the way it treats Ann's suffering, and her parents', and everyone else touched by the crime, as something with long-reaching emotional weight – which is partly why (in addition to great direction and performances) the basement scene in episode 4 hits as hard as it does. We see just enough of what's happening to Ann so we can appreciate its impact, but not so much that it feels (as these scenes do on “Criminal Minds,” “The Following,” and other shows) like a victimization fetish video. Ann is made into a character, and not just an object to be taken and abused. And Catherine's own backstory – which winds up tying her to one of Ann's kidnappers(*) – also paints a complex portrait of the way a violent crime can forever alter the lives not only of the victim, but everyone around them. (It makes me think of Christopher Moltisanti's line about how the violent actions he and the other wiseguys commit have ripples, “Like a pebble in a lake. Even the fish feel it.”)
(*) The intersection of the two stories should feel contrived but mostly doesn't, because the Yorkshire valley community in which the show is set is so small, and because the value the series gets out of that coincidence is worth the bother of it.
“Happy Valley” is so effective at what it sets out to do, and so neat in fitting all its pieces together (up to the way the story's climax evokes a much milder incident from early in the series), that I'm a bit ambivalent about the fact that a second season has already been ordered. Lancashire is so good that I won't necessarily mind getting to watch more of her in this role, but this particular story is so unique to her in a way that no sequel season can be – certainly not without cheapening what happens here – and a part of me wishes it could remain this simple, brutally elegant six-part story.
But that's a worry for another day. I was otherwise occupied when this first season arrived on Netflix, and kept hearing friends, fellow TV critics and readers raving about it. By the time I got to it, I wondered if the show could live up to the hype. It did that – and more.
(Click through to the next page for some spoiler-y thoughts on this first season.)
If you're reading this far, you've seen it, so let's get straight to the bullet points:
* I really like the structure of the story even within these six episodes. Catherine gets various hints about the kidnapping (Kevin's visit to the station, Helen's conversations with her sister, trailing Tommy Lee Royce to the house where they were holding Ann), but she doesn't actually learn about the kidnapping until episode 4, which is the same episode where she inadvertently discovers Ann taped up in the basement of Tommy's mother's house – which in turn makes the final two episodes an extended epilogue. The town is too small, and the kidnappers too far from criminal masterminds, for the show to have functioned with an extended hunt for Ann and her abductors.
* The fight in that basement, and the way the episode ends with Catherine lying in the street and Ann locked in Catherine's car, terrified that Tommy may emerge from the house before reinforcements arrive, was masterfully done – the best comparison to it may be Hank's gunfight with the Cousins in the “One Minute” episode of “Breaking Bad,” which was a more impressive technical achievement but had the same emotional (and, for me at least, physical) effect. That Ann winds up having to rescue her rescuer only makes it more visceral.
* Olivia Benson on “SVU” was the product of rape, so the backstory with Catherine's daughter, Tommy, and the birth of her grandson doesn't cover ground that's gone entirely untrod. (There's also some ambiguity introduced later in the season as to what actually went on between Tommy and Catherine's daughter, even though Tommy's behavior with Ann suggests Catherine has very good cause to stick her version of history.) But the devastating impact that Ryan's continued presence has had on the rest of the family – and the way that even Catherine can't stop herself at one point from treating him as a symbol of all the misery she's been through – was still very well told, and the horror of it also explains why Catherine couldn't adequately warn the boy away from Tommy. It's bad enough to tell a child he was conceived during a rape, but to then say that this rape probably drove his mother to commit suicide right after he was born? That's way too big a burden for a boy that little. And Ryan's ordeal in the finale does at least create some family conflict for the second season to deal with.
* As alluded to earlier, I liked the full circle nature of the climax. Catherine begins the series extinguishing a disturbed man who wants to set himself on fire, and ends it the same way, even if the contexts are wildly different.
* God, what an impressive little prick is Kevin. A fine performance by Steve Pemberton in what's ultimately a very unsympathetic role, even if it doesn't quite start that way. His confrontation with Nevison (whose name I can't stop saying) in the finale, in which he has bought into all the bogus justifications for setting this tragedy in motion, was very powerful.
What did everybody else think? You excited for more Sergeant Cawood adventures next year?
So glad you got to review Series 1, Alan!
I loved “Happy Valley.” I have friends across the pond who summed it up for me in one word: brutal. I had no idea how exactly right they were. I watched all of Series 1 over the course of a weekend, and despite the horrifying crimes depicted in the story, I couldn’t stop watching!
That’s not to say the series didn’t have its weaker parts; for me, anything having to do with Catherine and her home life with her sister, played by Siobhan Finneran (O’Brien of “Downton Abbey”), who I didn’t even recognize in normal street clothes since I’d only seen her in period garb.
There’s talk of a Series 2; think they can pull it of?
Since cutting the cord my wife and I have been consuming a bunch of these BBC series. This has been our favorite.
The plot obviously reminded me of Fargo but I think you’re right to compare the pace of the show, especially the 3rd and 4th episodes to Breaking Bad.
(***Spoiler) As we were watching the 4th episode my wife and I were both riveted. The scene had a classic setup where the cop gets oh-so-close to solving the crime but ends up missing something and walking away. That’s how I thought it would go. I actually said “do it, kick the door open, you’re too smart not to get what’s happening” and then, she actually did that! I was in awe that the series went there in episode 4.
The rest of the series was a bit weaker. It was brave to have such a climatic scene occur with two episodes left and there were nice things happening in the last two but the thing that had me glued to the screen: the fate of Ann, had been resolved.
Loved Happy Valley, but I don’t know where they can go with a second season.
I was rolling my eyes at some of the coincidences, and even if it didn’t reach Criminal Minds levels of exploitation it was tough to get through yet another series about kidnapping and torture and child endangerment (Seriously…there are other ways to create dramatic stakes, TV writers…). But the performances were so great I couldn’t stop watching. If you liked Prime Suspect you’ll probably enjoy this series.
Happy Valley was excellent, I saw it pretty soon after it came out on Netflix. Sergeant Cawood was phenomenal and I would love to see more of her, but agree that there doesn’t seem to be a good way to continue this story. The basement scene where Ann drags Catherine up the stairs to the police car was terrifying. Totally right about the comparison with Hank and the cousins, I didn’t think kof that.
The only thing I thought wasn’t completely credible that as a police officer, Catherine wouldn’t have warned Ryan more about not talking with strangers (not to mention going off with them) especially since Tommy had already come right up to their car window yelling that Ryan was his son. But you’re right that it’s such a complicated horrific story that maybe Catherine couldn’t say much more to Ryan. Overall Happy Valley was fantastic with some really interesting characters, especially Sergeant Cawood.
i thought that him talking to a stranger, then mumbling that he wasn’t supposed to talk to strangers, then hiding the contact with his father made a lot of sense. This is a kid who can’t follow rules in the school room all that well. He seems to understand what’s right and wrong but can’t seem to control himself, can’t seem to choose the right path. So disobeying a parental tenet like this, especially given the heartbreaking, “I’ve never had a dad before,” and the fact that he’s not stupid and can probably duds out on some level that his Gran is lying to him when she says Tommy Lee is no one.
@Erika Sure Ryan’s actions make sense, but Catherine’s do not. A supposedly competent police officer doesn’t warn her child about stranger danger when a strange man accosts them on the street? One that she has every reason to believe will try to make contact with Ryan again?
Ironically I just watched Happy Valley yesterday. I didn’t mean to watch the whole thing but it was so flipping riveting I couldn’t help myself.
I thought it was 4 episodes at first but obviously they had to at least give us something beyond that image of her crumpled in the road. Gads I won’t forget that image. So I dug in and continued watching. And while much after did indeed seem like an epilogue and shifted the tone, there were enough moments like the tossed down bike outside the narrow boat with gasping great aunt and grandma looking in horror, the scene between Ann and Catherine out back during her birthday party, and the wonderfully messy recovery and family implosion to make the epilogue a great counterbalance to the “main” story.
I too am concerned about the 2nd season issue. I want more of Sarah’s performance and the amusing and shockingly revelatory Siobhan (who knew?!?) but I don’t want them to ruin it and marr what I’ve just experienced.
Plus the intricacies of a Tommy Lee (love how they had fun with his name, so inconsequential no one really took the time to learn or recognize it until it was too late) the intricacies of having a monster for a father who literally rips apart the family, well they will as you say not be able to use this fascinating framework next season. So conflicted? Yes. Expecting a la OITNB that it won’t suck but will probably lack the magic sauce of these six episodes.
The actor who plays Tommy Lee I’ve seen in other British stuff but wanted to mention him (and the dumber more innocent — turn the lock on the door and escape!!! — co-kidnapper) because they were really good. Though of course Tommy Lee was ridiculously attractive and blessed with fit soccer thighs in a way that I suspect was a bit unrealistic to the character. Is it wrong he also reminded me a bit of Nolan Ross from ABC’s pulpy yet shockingly enjoyable soap Revenge?
The kid should also be mentioned. This is no actor-y kid. He felt real and when he started to realize his da was scary I totally bought it. But he also was great at being a semi-rotten kid. Great work.
The visuals were gorgeous too. Stunning in juxtaposing the filth and squalor with the mundane tea mugs everyone gripped as if for life force. And the valley shots — so beautiful.
Thanks for writing up this review. For British stuff not Downton I usually haunt the recaps on The Guardian (so important as a companion to watching The Honorable Woman). But I would rather read/hear yours and Dan’s thoughts. So yeah thanks.
I’m with you Alan. Happy Valley was outstanding. Fine acting by all, well-paced and absolutely addictive. Glad that you are recognizing its worth.
BTW, I love Hit Fix, especially being able to follow your work. I am a long time fan of your analysis going back to your weekly reviews of The Sopranos back at The Star Ledger.
Keep up the good work!
Not sure if I agree on the “later-period Sipowicz” comparison, but then I stopped watching NYPD Blue by that point.
People have also compared Catherine to Prime Suspect Helen Mirren, and while I think there are also similarities, this portrayal seemed very different, framed by long jokey conversations between Catherine and Kristin used to break up the monotony of day-to-day grind of small city policework — while also showing the absurdity of some of the work they do talking down drug addicts from shark?-infested playgrounds. I saw Mirren more of a leader among men type of role, while this was more of a woman just trying to get by, doing the best she could in a middle-beaurocracy, compromised position.
I just think this is such a unique portrayal by Sarah Lancashire that it truly stands on its own, even in the world of Veras and Janes and Brenda Leighs. The lack of vanity and complete immersion here is a high bar, and will haunt me for a good long time.
And if anyone reading this who hasn’t seen the show and is contemplating watching it is concerned about the violence and the very problematic fetishizing of women victims in police procedurals, well I’m someone who couldn’t get past the True Detective opening scenes and refuses to watch SVU and Criminal Minds. Somehow this felt different. Maybe it’s the female gaze coming through of both the main character and the creator/writer, but this was not needlessly exploitative. Definitely violent and graphic but not out of bounds the way I think we have become inured to seeing….
Sipowicz in the later seasons has eliminated most of his really objectionable qualities. He’s gruff and world weary and hard on subordinates, but also a clear mentor figure and someone who traffics in gallows humor. And also very unglamorous.
I think Tennison is the comparison people are making because it’s two British female cops of a certain age, but I think those two are very different.
Interesting comments re: Sipowicz…. I loved Franz from his Hill Street Blues days so I wasn’t as concerned about the objectionable qualities I saw in him in earlier NYPD Blue episodes. That show shifted and changed and became all about naked butts and stuff in a way that made me less interested. However, I do remember and appreciate the gallows humor of Franz’s character a lot.
I guess I was concerned about the comparison because I recognize that Franz is not the most conventionally attractive actor — and the way that Lancashire is shot is also quite unglamorous.
I had a knee-jerk reaction to defend Catherine’s appearance, her blown out bloodshot eyes and drippy mascara. I know all of this is on purpose, is part of the choices made in portraying the character, but I just want to defend her. She’s so busy with her life, is not self-focused in the external ways….
Yes, the Jane Tennison comparison is not apt except for what you describe. Agree very different.
Thanks again for the in-depth write up. I’m thrilled to have the show so fresh in my mind (haunting me visually and emotionally right now actually) — and then to have the treat of your writing it up. It’s awesome!
I think the Tennison/Cawood comparison is valid. For the most part, both detectives’ strength/appeal is in their basic competency and faith in procedure rather than being gifted mavericks, although, ironically, that very sturdiness sometimes places them at odds with the larger department.
Beyond the lead detectives, though, in both programs we know who the perp is and the drama comes from watching the police solve the case.
Good you got to review it, I was interested in your opinion on this one. I got to this show via two ways. First, I grew up near the locale of this (I live in California now), and I recognised a screenshot on netflix as an area I knew. I actually went to an infant and junior school next to the park where the opening sequence in the first episode was shot, so this whole show had that interesting connection for me. Also I had been watching “Last Tango in Halifax”, also due to the locale, but that was also written by Sally Wainwright who wrote this. That show is a lot more light hearted, also has Sarah Lancashire in the cast, and good cast performances by the likes of Derek Jacobi, and Anne Reid.
I enjoyed this, and agree that part 4 ending was perhaps the most gripping “what’s going to happen?” part of it all. I do worry about a second season though, as this story did feel very self contained.
I would really recommend checking out Steve Pemberton in brilliant black comedy “The League of gentlemen”, also on netflix, which he co-wrote. You’ll struggle to look at him in the same way after that one!
So glad you spotlighted this fantastic series, Alan. I was thrilled when your headline popped up in my feed, as I’ve often considered posting a note here urging you to watch it; by far the best television I’ve seen all this year.
Like Erika_Herzog, I can’t watch all that SVU/Criminal Minds torture-porn, but this is an entirely different animal. So sharply written and plotted, such stunning acting on all fronts, and such an enveloping atmosphere. I too was turned on to it via the Guardian’s recaps, and initially only because of Sarah Lancashire, who is my favorite thing about Last Tango in Halifax. Here, she’s simply overwhelming, the best female cop or detective I’ve ever seen or read.
But all the acting is so commendable — and, as you say, especially the weaselly Kevin character who sets the plot in motion, whose complete sociopathic nature is only revealed layer by layer, until the chilling end where he can only see himself as victim rather than the cause of all the misery he has rained down upon his world.
Even the small roles were delicious: Julie, the furious salon-owner wife of villainous drugrunner Ashley, simply hypnotized me every time she was onscreen (actress Rachel Leskovac).
I’m a procedural/detective viewer who likes straightforward storytelling, with little patience for characters’ backstory diversions. But here, all the backstory is as compelling and relevant as the plotline, and never for a moment did it feel exploitive to me. And again like Erika_H, I can’t help but think some of the quality of this series has to do with being filtered through a female creative team.
What a tour de force. This one’s going straight into the permanent library.
I loved Happy Valley. I read about in a review by Mike Hale. Glad you liked it
“If you didn’t want to see the funny side, you shouldn’t have joined the police force…service….force.” Cahterine to young female officer at the beginning of episode 3.
Didn’t catch this great line until I watched the series a second time. It just made me think about recent events in our country, and that if there is ever an American remake—as I’m sure there’s already a network executive thinking it—the moment Catherine pulls out a gun and it’s a great shot, they might as well cut this line.
Great show. And through it, the Netflix elves introduced me to Last Tango in Halifax, so a double treat.
I wasn’t as much of a fan as you were. To be honest the story and characters did not seem that original. Not saying they were completely cliche, just that I’ve seen several crime dramas with similar stories and characters. It’s possible most or all were British productions, so maybe this is just a trend in British tv versus Amercan tv. At any rate Happy Vally seemed very familiar to me.
What really didn’t sit well for me was how pretty much all of the characters were either woefully stupid or amazingly obnoxious. I find it very frustrating to watch a narrative where all of the conflict is based on characters making obviously stupid decisions. I started the series thinking Catherine Cawood might be the only person in town with a brain, but one by one the few people I thought might have a normal IQ proved me wrong. By episode five I even wondered what Catherine’s was. I winced when Catherine yells at Ryan that his teachers make her feel like a ‘rubbish’ parent , and she’s not a rubbish parent. But really she was a rubbish parent. You say her misery over her daughter explains why she couldn’t adequately warn Ryan about Tommy, but I disagree. She doesn’t need to give a whole family history to say “That’s a bad man. Stay away from him. Tell me if he ever comes near you.” Or even tell his teachers! And letting him ride his bike home alone while his rapist/murderer father is still on the loose and recently showed a violent interest in ‘reconnecting’ with the son. Sorry. Unforgivable in my book. It just seems like writers can’t come up with good plots without making their characters dumb these days.
“To be honest the story and characters did not seem that original.”
A large chunk of the review was talking about how many of the elements of the miniseries were familiar, but executed well.
You’re right. Fair enough. I guess I was mostly rembering your comment on Lancashire’s performance being specific and unlike anything you’d seen other than on NYPD Blue. But I feel like I’ve seen this kind of performance before many times. Not that it wasn’t a great performance. It was. Never watched NYPD Blue so I can’t compare but this felt like a lot of British and non-American crime dramas I’ve seen.
Such a good show. That Episode 4 ending… Sophie Rundle (also to be seen on Netflix in Peaky Blinders) too…
Nice to see a few nods in the comments to Last Tango in Halifax as well. Sally Wainwright really is a fantastic writer and that one is really worth checking out – especially if you are one of those people looking for good meaty drama outside the crime genre.
Back in the crime field – the general consensus at the moment is that most of the major female acting gongs next year will be a straight fight between Sarah Lancashire here & Keeley Hawes in Line of Duty. Keeley drew first – if fairly minor – blood in the Crime Thriller Awards a week or so back. That one is also really worth checking out if you have the option (it’s on Hulu I think). I really like the first season (with Lennie James) too even if that didn’t get quite as much widespread acclaim.
6-episode miniseries is pretty much the norm for British series. Whatever the history or rationale behind it there, it allows for a single writer to author every episode. So when you have an excellent writer, this is ideal.
The American method of a showrunner/creator being the prime writer, but who generally just writes one or two episodes and instead is superintendent of a whole room of writers, derives from the longer series over here. There’s no way one person could write 22 episodes for weekly network series, and even with 13-episode cable series, it still means that later episodes are being written as earlier episodes are being recorded with attendant last-minute revisions. Given that the showrunner frequently also oversees the directors and the editors, it just has to be this way.
A six-episode miniseries allows the writer to be a true “auteur”, like a playwright, and even to carry through with the other responsibilities of a showrunner if s/he so wishes. So in addition to the tighter plotlines – which can be a plus or a minus depending on the series – it can foster a better-written series. It is rarer for the American system to come up with a Matt Weiner who can impose his tone (as well as plot, of course) on every episode while others write the actual spoken words – much more straightforward just to have the one writer where that is feasible due to the manageable number of episodes.
Alan, I watched this purely on your recommendation and I’m glad I did. Do your think you’ll review Peaky Blinders? (which I’ve heard good things about)
I’ve watched a good deal of British TV and can typically catch 95% of what the actors say now, but did any other Americans have a really difficult time understanding Ryan in this show?
It was Andrew Collins at the Guardian that turned me on to this series. Then Sarah Lancashire’s performance made me check out “Last Tango in Halifax”. That really is her and Nicola Walker’s tour-de-force. Amazing actresses.
Enjoyed this series a lot. But man oh man, who knew how evil (and English) Matt Sarancen would become after high school?!
I only heard of this show because of Alan’s post so thank you. What a great, intense show. When Catherine went into (…. ) in episode 4, I got chills.
Lancashire was fantastic
Late to this party, but enjoyed the series. I remember Lancashire from her days as the ditsy Raquel on the long-running British soap Coronation Street. She’s as convincing in the role, and her role in Last Tango in Halifax. She can act.