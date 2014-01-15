Review: ‘New Girl’ – ‘Basketsball’

A quick review of last night’s “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I beat you with an orange in a sock…
After a very bumpy fall, “New Girl” is 2-for-2 so far in 2014. “Basketsball” was one of the stronger episodes they’ve done so far with Jess and Nick as a couple, in part because Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson are both so good at the physical comedy that comes with playing these two sexual weirdos. And Jess’s attempts to befriend Coach – who’s much more of a traditional guy’s guy, and much less emotional and strange than the other roommates – has added some nice new energy to the show while thus far not taking too much time away from the rest of the ensemble. (Someone please release a full-length version of Jess’s “The Bulls are the worst team in the league” song on iTunes, preferably to support a basketball-related charity.)
Johnson got some nice bonus time in the B-story when Schmidt and Winston needed an old and cranky mind to analyze. Anytime Nick goes off on a rant like that, good things tend to happen. Wilely old Ed (played by “Shawshank” warden Bob Gunton) also makes an excellent foil for youth-obsessed Schmidt. Schmidt work stories tend to produce mixed results, but this was a good one. Now we get to see if Crazy Winston has any more luck getting on the police force than Andy Dwyer did on “Parks and Rec.”
What did everybody else think?
Agreed. Enjoyed both episodes this year. It seems like every character got a good story.
Yes. I enjoyed the last 2 episodes after the disappointing fall run. I’m still not a fan of Nick-Jess relationship.
Finally a New Girl that did not suck.
Boy do I miss Greg the Bunny.
I liked this episode overall thanks to Jess and Nick/Winston and Schmidt stuff, but I still have absolutely no interest in Coach. The character is shrill and annoying and he takes screen time away from everybody else. I think Cece had 2 lines in this episode.
Coach is already a better defined character after a handful of episodes than Winston is after 3 years.
I agree. Lamorne Morris is such a talented guy, I bet he’s frustrated. I understand that Coach was the original “black roommate”, but it seems like they would of figured out what to do with Winston by now. Hopefully this cop storyline will work…
I hope Winston does pursue this new career idea, although I think he’d be more fun as a private detective (Julius Pepperwood?) than as a cop. It even ties into his love of puzzles from the season premiere!
Coach isn’t strange? He doesn’t watch movies. He times them.
Also loved Winston’s Denzel impression.
Holy crap, it was incredibly spot-on! I was incredibly impressed.
Jess needs her Vitamin D.
funny episode
I’m embarrassed to say my thought was, “Vitamin D? But his name doesn’t begin with a D…oh.”
Gotta strongly disagree on belief show is 2 for 2. This episode was a mess, especially with all the forced sex humor. It feels anachronistic, in this era of Girls, to have a bunch of 30-somethings make so many strained, cutesy, oblique references to sex. No matter how far they push the envelope (oh, I get it… D is for his dick!), they’re still a network sitcom, and jokes like those only reinforce the point, and not in a good way.
Agree…really?!?!? I’m not gonna have sex with Zooey D because she’s wearing a Piston’s tee shirt?!?!?! Really????