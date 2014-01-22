Review: ‘New Girl’ – ‘Birthday’

A quick review of last night’s “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I arrange for somebody to clear my internet history…
So far 2014 has been good to “New Girl,” and “Birthday” was another winner. It gave everyone in the ensemble a moment to shine, and had room left over for some funny bits from Angela Kinsey (reprising her role as one of Jess’s co-workers) and Ben Falcone (making the first of what I hope will be many appearance as hipster-hating gay bartender Mike). It deftly mixed farce with emotion in a way the show does at its strongest, featured some fun cameos from familiar guests (Jamie Lee Curtis imitating a newborn was a highlight of the birthday video), made the best use of Damon Wayans Jr. since his return (more Coach/Winston competitions, please), had lots of great throwaway jokes (Schmidt, asked for a free and time-consuming activity at Griffith Park: “Suicide?”), a heartwarming conclusion and then a hilarious capper with the gang all heckling Schmidt for presenting his own version of “Cool Guys Don’t Look At Explosions.” Just one good idea after another.
Feeling very confident about the show right now. Glad it’s righting itself.
What did everybody else think?
Very good episode. It looks like Winston’s place is becoming the “Jerry” of the group.
As an aside, it looked to me like the kitchen in their apartment was in a different place than it has been in past episodes but I am not sure. Am I crazy?
Nope, that’s where it’s always been. But I see why you thought that, the layout of the loft has always been hard to get straight in my head. lol
Coach’s whole monologue about the word “moist” and girls not liking it was the highlight for me.
It’s the closest he’s come to showing some of the Brad character he played so well on Happy Endings. That’s actually the biggest problem I have with DWJ’s portrayal of Coach–there just isn’t the kind of depth or humor with that character as there was with Brad on HE, plus Coach doesn’t seem to interact as well with the other NG characters as Brad did on HE.
Does anyone else find themselves continuously comparing the characters from the two shows? I think Brad set the bar pretty high for Coach.
I laughed so hard at this part, because it’s so true. On multiple occasions I’ve either brought it up to women or it’s come up in conversation, and most, I think maybe all, the women I’ve discussed it with just LOATHE the word moist for some reason. I’ve never entirely understood why.
@Cousin Oliver: Is it DWJ’s portrayal or the writing? I actually think the writing hasn’t allowed him to expand that well on Coach yet, and I say this as someone who has never seen Happy Endings.
Liked the episode and totally agree that they are figuring out Winston. But I get distracted when I hear a phrase that I think will be your opening to the review. Thought it would be “just as soon as a take a free diabetes test.” I have never been right.
I was convinced it would be “just as soon as I set fire to soda water” myself!
I thought it was a really strong episode in general but, and maybe this is just me being dumb, was anyone else distracted by the logistics of the ending- with Jess happening to go to that specific cinema, which I guess Nick must have known she would have chosen and booked out for the party, and it being ready with all her friends and the av stuff (I guess she must have only just left when the guys found the note), and I guess there was only one screen at the cinema or one showing listed at the time or she wanted to see a specific movie or something, otherwise there could have been problems when she was buying the ticket (though the staff must have been in on it).
I’m not usually one for over-explaining stuff, but it just felt to me like there was a bit of exposition missing that would have made her getting to that room of her own volition and everything being ready seem like less of a really unlikely set of circumstances.
Did I miss something? I feel about as sane as Winston right now.
I think it’s totally conceivable that the theatre had only one screen and was the only one within walking distance of their apartment. Not that far fetched an idea that they could have rented out the place for the afternoon.
It’s not that it’s inconceivable, it’s just that it immediately struck me as unlikely and so I was distracted by thinking up the circumstances in which it would make sense and that took me out of the moment. Part of the problem might be that I’m not used to single screen cinemas, as far as I know it’s all multiplexes where I live, even the art-house cinemas.
It really didn’t make much sense. I couldn’t tell if the party was always planned to be at the movie theater, but even if it was, it ended up being at an earlier time than they originally planned. So the guys would have had to get in touch with all of those people and get them to the theater in between the time Jess left the loft and her movie starting.
Also, if Nick had rented out the entire theater, it wouldn’t have been possible for Jess to get inside without her finding out about the party.
In other news, it was a sweet and funny scene, so just go with it.
knowing jess it was an indie theater which probably has one movie showing
Nick mentioned early on that he was going to go with Jess to her annual movie event, so I’m thinking that was the plan all along.
It didn’t bother me in the moment of watching the show, but in retrospect, I agree with others that the logistics don’t really line up. They specifically mentioned the party was at 7 PM and implied it was at the loft (hence the decorations and balloons and everything being there). It was my impression that Jess went to the theater by herself during the day because Nick’s plans sucked so much and she accidentally ruined some kid’s birthday. They specifically said it was 8:30 AM when they were lying in bed post-coitus, then they went to get a diabetes test and went to the park for a seemingly short amount of time. No way that whole sequence, even with crying at the loft, took about 10 and a half hours. Maybe they moved the party up and told everyone? I know, overanalysis, but it really doesn’t work out logically. Oh well, it was a nice moment.
I cannot get past this problem: How in the WORLD could Nick afford to rent out a movie theater? Seriously, how? I can’t suspend my disbelief enough to watch this episode and enjoy it.
It’s not too expensive if it’s a small, local cinema. Also, he said at the beginning that the party took up lot of his money.
it was probably an indie theater with one movie playing. would cost 400 dollars
In the lobby the posters were all for old movies, so I guess it’s an old repertory cinema.
Thought the same thing (e.g. Alice Faye on coming attractions poster), about the theater showing only old movies. That she prefers old movies tracks with the bit she did with the Justin Long character (forgot name) when Jess and he were dating. So Nick knowing the theater Jess would go to makes sense.
Nick putting all the party pieces together (or caring enough to do it for anyone, even Jess, it’s so off character) was harder for me to believe.
Enjoyed the episode though.
best episode in a while. the 2nd half of s3 looks to be way better than the first.
If only they started the season with the characters in this sort of place.
Coach and Winston competing all the time. Skip Schmidt cheating on Elizabeth and CeCe and just went straight to him choosing neither and him trying to be her friend. Skip the snuck and Jess drivel and go straight to the heartwarming stuff.
Why do shows always go through unnecessary and crappy arcs that are either poorly plotted, paced or paid able or too damn repetitive? Just move straight to the good stuff!
Fringe is an example, they should have skipped most of season 4 and went straight to season 5.
Chuck should have skipped 3.01 to 3.11 and go straight to 3.12. 3.01 should have been 3.12.
Alan said as much in his review at the time, where the characters were there was where the show should have started the season.
Writers are just too stupid and cannot help putting out bullshit that they know is not good and too be fair to them they admit it. Whyman and Pinkner admitted as much as did Fedak (not much admission but enough).
The question maybe Alan answer is why? Lost got repetitive too and the sopranos and justified and Homeland and etc. I mean Homeland 3.12 should have been 2.12, hand Brody at the end of season 2 and your series is so much better.
Ughhhh……Stupid Writers.
Constructing quality arcs for a tv series is far more difficult than you are suggesting and things that seem like good ideas in the writers room will frequently turn out to be mistakes in retrospect. This happens all the time, even with the best writers in the business. There are so many elements that have to be just right to make quality television (or movies), it is not stupidity that causes these missteps. Saying shit like “writers are just too stupid” is fucking ridiculous.
Also, you cant just skip a bunch of shit to get from one point to where you want to go, because you can’t think of something good to go in the middle. The way they handled Schmidt cheating was a misstep but he didn’t choose neither, they both broke up with him. It would have made no sense for him to suddenly decide out of nowhere that he didn’t want either of them, there had to be a good reason for the relationships to end. That was also a case of the writers thinking that the cheating and then the repercussions of that would be an interesting arc for Schmidt’s character. It wasn’t “bullshit that they know is not good”, it just happened to not turn out how they had hoped- or at least the reaction to it from certain fans is not what they might have hoped, they might be happy with how they handled/are handling that storyline.
Here is the thing: critics like Alan kind of warn a show before they screw up well before they do in their reviews. For example I remember Alan praising a chuck in his 2.22 review but also warned the show that if they continue down the path of being sloppy and repetitive it would bite them
In the behind and it did. He warned them that team B working together was excellent and what did they do? They split the 3 up all through season 3. He warned them about a lot of things that they should not do whilst praising them. And Alan was right on everything he said.
No one should have had to tell the a Fringe people that the Nishop Boyd interacting with each other with Olivia was a key dynamic to their show. Yet the writers decided that season 4 they could trash that dynamic for a whole season and fans would just accept that.
Alan has said that Scmidt is a character that the writers have to be careful with on how much a douche he can be, that the key to the show is the group living under the same roof, that……you get the point.
Yet they move Schmidt out, the lose the balance of his character and make him a psychopath, they bring out every cliche romantic sitcom trope for Jess and nick and etc, etc, etc.
Nobody says that writers should not try stuff but you got to keep a core at all times to what works. You got to listen to professionals like Alan who has seen every type of drama and comedy, who knows every story, trope, storyline, plot, character types there are in existence. You got to listen to what he has to say, they are all in his reviews,
So yes, I do think the writers are stupid for making basic mistakes that are so unnecessary to make.
The consequences if you do are that they have ruined Schmidt, I doubt I will ever really root for Jess and Nick, Winston is a cartoon, CeCe is a lost character……………
Writers! Go back to comedy 101! Ugh.
Funniest episode for me since, probably, somewhere in the 2nd season. I had to pause the episode because I was laughing so hard on several occasions, always a good sign. Hopefully NG keeps up the streak of recent especially-funny episodes. Jamie Lee Curtis imitating a newborn was also astounding, did she do that herself??
CAn anyone tell me what was the track used for the birthday video???!! PLEASE:)