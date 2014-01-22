Review: ‘New Girl’ – ‘Birthday’

A quick review of last night’s “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I arrange for somebody to clear my internet history…

So far 2014 has been good to “New Girl,” and “Birthday” was another winner. It gave everyone in the ensemble a moment to shine, and had room left over for some funny bits from Angela Kinsey (reprising her role as one of Jess’s co-workers) and Ben Falcone (making the first of what I hope will be many appearance as hipster-hating gay bartender Mike). It deftly mixed farce with emotion in a way the show does at its strongest, featured some fun cameos from familiar guests (Jamie Lee Curtis imitating a newborn was a highlight of the birthday video), made the best use of Damon Wayans Jr. since his return (more Coach/Winston competitions, please), had lots of great throwaway jokes (Schmidt, asked for a free and time-consuming activity at Griffith Park: “Suicide?”), a heartwarming conclusion and then a hilarious capper with the gang all heckling Schmidt for presenting his own version of “Cool Guys Don’t Look At Explosions.” Just one good idea after another.

Feeling very confident about the show right now. Glad it’s righting itself.

What did everybody else think?