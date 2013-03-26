Review: ‘New Girl’ – ‘Chicago’

A quick review of tonight’s “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I take a dart in the eye for a gold chain…
Death isn’t an easy subject to tackle in the format of a half-hour network sitcom, especially one like “New Girl” that wants you to feel genuine emotion at the same time it’s pushing very hard on your funny bone, and that doesn’t always have the best track record of juggling different tones and stories in a given episode. But “Chicago” did a very nice job of exploring how Nick would actually feel about losing his father – and how Jess would feel about trying to comfort him in this difficult time, when their own friendship is in such a strange place, and where she’s a stranger to Nick’s family – while also providing some wackiness like Schmidt having a panic attack over too many buttons(*) and Jess impersonating Elvis(**) badly. Everybody got their moment, whether it was Winston’s primal scream while trying to stall the mourners(***), Margo Martindale very plausibly being half of Nick’s DNA, or Nick Kroll and Bill Burr getting to be silly in smaller roles.
(*) Max Greenfield’s pronunciation choices as Schmidt are always a pleasure, whether it was mashing “crack cocaine” into one word a while back, or the way he seemed to add 2 or 3 extra t’s to “buttons’ each time he said it here.
(**) Zooey Deschanel is a lot smaller than the drunk Nick found to play/kill Elvis, yet the jumpsuit fit her quite well.
(***) Note: I checked with production, and that was not George Wendt as one of the mourners sitting near Nick’s mom. Sure looked like him, though. But why would Wendt bother with a non-speaking extra role? And why would “New Girl” waste him on such?
Ultimately, though, what carried the episode was Jake Johnson, and the way that Nick was finally able to come up with a speech that could sum up his father without seeming either too mean or too reverent (“And he was so mean to cabbies in such a cool way!”). It reminded me very much of last season’s “Injury,” which also dealt with fear of death and focused more on the bonds between the characters. Nicely done, all around.
What did everybody else think?
I too noticed (but very much appreciated) the magically-shrinking Elvis jumpsuit.
Good grief, this show just keeps knocking it out of the park. Jake Johnson seriously nailed it, as did Zooey, with the emotional weight of the episode.
Schmidt was hilarious (I noticed the “buttons” pronunciation as well!!), but Winston took the cake. I’m a black girl, and I’ve seen someone become Winston at every black church funeral I’ve been to LOL. That was golden. If someone told me Margo Martindale was in fact Jake Johnson’s mother, I’d probably believe it.
The episode was well done on every count. Though I am sad we won’t get to see Dennis Farina again.
While you could see the joke at the end of the cold open coming, I still thought it was hilarious.
Did I miss something? What is TKTKTK?
Guess it was an error – gone now. Ignore me.
Solid episode, though I wanted directly after the previous one and it didn’t measure up.
Err…watched
TK means “to come” in some industries – it’s used as a place filler in copy. For example, you are a rocck band, and the label is putting together promo materials for your new album. You don’t have a name for the album yet, so the promo materials all say “Title TK” as a place filler. (I learned this when the Breeders titled their 2002 comeback album “Title TK”) I’m guessing that Alan had some copy to fill in when he did his initial post, and he did so shortly after posting.
Great episode. I was looking forward to how they were going to handle Jess and Nick and this episode got to deal with it in an interesting way. Even without any romance, it definitely pushed them a lot further forward.
Jess as Elvis was quite creepy, yet entertaining. And I totally thought that was George Wendt as well.
It was a really nice episode. Not as funny as other episodes but it had a lot of heart, it was very sweet.
Nick Kroll never fails to make me laugh.
Good episode, but it didn’t quite come together for me. That was probably a result of Nick Kroll (can’t stand him in anything). Loved Margo Martindale. Hope she recurs as Nick’s mother again.
I’m surprised that you didn’t say anything about the writers bringing the M word into the picture. Given the way the writers have handled the Nick/Jess relationship so far, I would not be upset at all if they ended up getting married (though it is probably too soon to start thinking about that).
I thought Margo Martindale turned into Mags Bennet there for a second when she told Jess she didn’t know her people.
She totally turned into Mags Bennett in that moment, and I loved it.
‘New Girl’ has really become one of the strongest and consistent comedies on television, right up there with ‘Parks and Rec’ and ‘Modern Family’. Loving this season so far.
Agreed. It’s a must watch as soon as it airs.
you are both high
I agree. My husband and I laugh out loud far more often during New Girl than we do Modern Family. Modern Family has been a bit of a let down for me this season… I think we need more Phil.
I think we need more cowbell!!!
Loved this episode, it was great having Margo Martindale on New Girl with The Americans not being on this week. I hope she can come back for another episode next season. The Winston freak out, and Margo saying I’m going to hit her when Jess came in as Elvis singing was great. I can’t get enough of this show.
Was also amazing to see how much Nick helped his family with his father not around, and how much he cared for them.
Really enjoyed this episode. When Martindale started leading the whole church in singing I thought it was a little cheesy but Schmidt’s “I really feel transported to the Ghetto” line made it worth it. I also loved the way he pronounced “buttons”.
This show has honestly probably become my second favourite comedy on tv right now, after Parks and Rec. All of the main 4 cast members bring so much every week. Winston’s character traits still aren’t aren’t as clearly defined as the others’ but Lamorne Morris still nails whatever sillyness he’s given to do when he’s not playing the straight man.
“Long Island, son!” might be my favorite Schmidt moment ever. This was a great episode that balanced the emotions and comedy well. Adding Margo, Burr and Kroll was just the icing on the cake. I was always a fan of Kroll due to “The League” but after “Kroll Show” he’s proven how great he can be at creating characters. This has been a very strong season of New Girl and I hope it keeps up.
You should see him on Parks and Rec too.
I loved Schmidt’s reaction when Winston broke character to tell him how nice his eulogy was.
I love when he plays The Douche on Parks and Rec. His last appearance was my favorite when he tells Leslie what he’d name a daughter and then what he’d name his son. Parks and Rec is my favorite half hour of television every week. New Girl may be the second best now. It’s been so consistent.
I also loved Winston’s face after Schmidt kissed his forehead. Jake and Max deserve Emmy noms. Modern Family, while still enjoyable, doesn’t deserve to be nominated over them for Supporting Actor.
Didn’t Johnson call Kroll’s character a douche when he first got to Chicago? I thought that might have been a nod to his Parks and Rec character.
Nick Kroll is funny, but why have him try to do a Chicago accent when he clearly couldn’t. Just have him talk normal. It was really distracting.
I wonder when Nick will find out his mom is an undercover KGB agent…
The Jake Johnson Emmy campaign has gone from “it would be nice if he got nominated” to “I’m going to be pissed when he doesn’t win.”
This. It would be between him and Offerman for best supporting actor in a comedy for me. Of course I’m sure neither will be nomiated. It will probably be 5 Modern family actors.
“… just as soon as I pop someone in the cherry.”
not the best episode but i enjoyed it. i can watch this show all day ALL DAY
totally agree. there’s something very enjoyable about spending time with these characters. i find myself rewinding a lot to capture everything. very enjoyable!
I loved this episode. I’m glad that the Jess/Nick relationship is being dealt with well. And Winston’s freak outs are becoming like Troy (Community) crying to me! LOLLL
I thought it was great.
That was awesome. There are just so many ways that episode could have gone horribly wrong. I’ve seen comedies that tried what that episode was doing and cringed every time I walked near the TV for a week.
Great episode.
Walt Miller … am I right?
The way Schmidt said Buttons was great! It reminded me of the argument Stewie and Brian had about how to say “Wil Wheaton.”
Great episode. A lot of sitcoms try the funeral episode and fail miserable. My favorite television show is How I Met Your Mother, but the episode they had set at Marshall’s dad’s funeral was unfunny and unmoving until the last minute.
SO many quotables in this one – too many to count! In fact, my co-worker and I quoted so many the following morning that it was practically a re-enactment of the entire episode.
What was Bobby saying to Schmidt when they were leaving for the airport? “It’s all about the _______ …” Thanks in advance!
gesture
What was Bobby saying to Schmidt when they were leaving for the airport? “It’s all about the _______ …” Thanks in advance!
What was Bobby saying to Schmidt when they were leaving for the airport? “It’s all about the ______…” Thanks in advance!