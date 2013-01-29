Review: ‘New Girl’ – ‘Cooler’

A quick review of tonight’s “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I violate the Hawley-Smoot Tariff Act…
For a season and a half, it’s been clear that “New Girl” has been heading towards a Nick/Jess hook-up, and I’ve for the most part been ambivalent about the whole thing. Yes, Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson work well together. Yes, the characters are two very opposite personalities, sparks can fly, yada yada yada. But for the most part, it’s felt like something the show has been doing because it’s what’s expected, rather than because anything particularly interesting has ever happened in the scenes where we’re meant to think of them as a future couple and not as two mismatched friends.
Fair is fair, though: their kiss at the end of “Cooler” was a moment that completely and totally worked, even though the entire episode had made it clear that that exact thing was going to happen, with Jess reacting that exact way. For a couple of minutes there, I actually found myself intrigued by the idea of them hooking up, thanks to some excellent work by both Deschanel and, especially, Johnson.
The rest of “Cooler” dialed back the wackiness of the last few episodes in favor of a more straightforward hang-out episode, with the long-awaited return of True American thrown in as a bonus. (Adding new “rules” kept it from feeling like a rehash of the time they played it with Fancyman.) The result was an episode that was much less laugh-out-loud funny than the last few, but that was enjoyable nonetheless and felt true to the characters. And there were some nice running gags, from Holly (played acceptably by Brooklyn Decker) getting turned on by Schmidt and Nick’s sadness to Winston’s struggle speaking to women. (“Hey girl, what your name is?”)
As almost always seems to happen with this show, there was so much going on that one storyline got short shrift, which in this case was Cece’s date being convinced (understandably) that she was trying to bail on him. But overall, this worked.
What did everybody else think?
Yes, it was inevitable, but I also thought it worked. Besides, who *wouldnt* want to kiss Jess, looking the way she did in that bra and skirt? Even Winston’s hookup, which was obvious, felt earned. Line of the episode that floored me— “It’s Abu Nazir!”
I literally did a spit take at “Hey Girl, what yo’ name is?”
I cheered at the Abu Nazir line!
I laughed out loud more than a few times in this episode. Can’t believe you didn’t pick up “Abu Nazir” in True American. Funny stuff.
HAHAHA – that Abu Nazir quip made me laugh out loud LOL
My personal favorite was “Howard Dean Scream…Yee-aaaaaahh!!!!
“because it’s what’s expected, rather than because anything particularly interesting has ever happened in the scenes where we’re meant to think of them as a future couple and not as two mismatched friends”
While I totally get that, I actually find it that kind of subtlety refreshing. Real life doesn’t often have those landmark-in-your-face events, but it does have a lot of subtlety. They could be worthy couple simply because they have amazing chemistry.
I thought it was totally well done. So glad I PVR’d this one.
I actually thought this episode had plenty of laugh out loud moments, more even than the last couple (also very good) episodes. And I’ve always felt the Jess/Nick friendship/hints of romance are very natural; it’s never seemed forced to me, and I think the show has handled it really well so far.
yeah I think that was just a throwaway comment meant for another review or something. even if he subjectively didn’t this was an LOLpisode, his own reviews of the last few eps point out a lack of laughs in them that was also shared by most commenters unlike with this one that most people including myself was laugh heavier than most of this series has had
Best episode since the Fancyman arc… bar none.
Fantastic. We got True American. Winston trying (and failing) to talk to hot women. Schmidt being Schmidt. Jess in a bra. And then that fantastic kiss, which is easily one of the best “stage” kisses I’ve ever seen.
I mean, did anyone else notice that it really did look like they were really kissing, and not bullshit Hollywood kissing?
And Alan, I think you’re selling the funny short. I laughed so hard a few places I’m pretty sure my neighbors thought I was stroking-out.
Ninja – absolutely, that looked SO real. I think between the acting caliber these two bring to the table and their palpable chemistry, it couldn’t have looked anything but.
I totally agree with you! And may I add a thought of mine here: I think both Jake and Zooey were looking foward that kiss even more than we did! Their chemistry is palpable.
I actually did not see that coming. After Nick went out on the ledge to escape, I thought they had pushed pause on it again. The kiss at the end took me completely by surprise–and, Wow. That was some kiss.
I have to hand it to them for making something fully expected and predictable feel fresh, and catch me completely off guard.
i felt the same way. i thought they were once again saying no to them kissing. they’ve done it before. but i was pleasantly surprised and give them props for finally going there. Love it! Interested to see where show goes from here
I wouldn’t call myself a Jess/Nick shipper, but I have to admit that I let out a screech of delight at the end of this episode! I do feel like the moment was earned and think that Nick and Jess could be a really good (and funny) couple. That said, I think my feelings about this episode will ultimately depend on how the next few episodes deal with the fallout. It could be awesome; it could be a train wreck. Looking forward to finding out which!
Also, loved Winston in this episode.
Winston has become a much better character this season.
LOL’d….loved this episode. And gosh, did Jess look great in her bra!
Hey Alan do you think the smashing of the Nick dummy was a sign of a new Nick is in the future.Great episode
Can I take a stab at this one? I think it’s a symbol of how Jess sees Nick. Jess was the one who drew Nick’s face on a melon (and by the way, that whole exchange was hilarious), and I think the smashing of the melon symbolizes how Jess’ perception of him is going to be different after that kiss. Different good, different bad, different awkward – remains to be seen.
Another interpretation is that Jess won’t need to draw a Nick-melon any more, because it may be that from now on she’ll have the real Nick.
(sigh) I love good TV…
I thought the rest of this episode was so good that I didn’t even really think about the kiss that much. Everything involving the jacket was golden. The moment where Nick was standing up and Jess was kneeling down was timed so well that I immediately wondered how many takes it took them to get right. I’m expecting a gif any minute now. Schmidt had Abu Nazir! Winston’s “Hey girl, what your name is” was a great delivery by Lamorne Morris. Even Sam had a great moment with the smash cut of him joining in True American.
I really thought this was one of the best network sitcom episodes of this entire season, and that’s before you even get to the kiss, how well the actors played it, and what it means for the show going forward.
The Nick/Jess coupling will = end of show
Entirely depends on what they do with it. So far, I have faith in Merriwether and co.
it’ll defenitely drop my interest…unless they end up hating each other, play it for some good laughs and an arc or 2, and then immediately drop it, which I actually think is what will happen
To me Jess is not just Nick’s cooler, she’s the show’s cooler. Was loving the scene of the guys hanging out at the bar fighting over girls but of course Jess has to call because she thinks there’s a killer at the door. I think the writers have gone too far with Schmidt’s douchiness, Jess’s wackiness and Nick’s crankiness to the point where none of these characters are believable.
What is it with everyone obsessing over whether a show is “believable” or not. It is a sitcom, for crying out loud. Just enjoy it. In the grand scheme of arts and entertainment, very little is actually believable. The goal is not to convince you that these people exist in the real world (they don’t, and never will). The goal is to be entertaining and enlightening.
Jaxemer, you’re my new hero
It’s not necessarily the “believability” of the characters, it’s that they take what made them funny in the first place and push it over the top. If you watch early “Will and Grace” seasons, Jack and Karen were genuinely funny. But then the writers made them caricatures and they just weren’t funny any more. They were cartoons. Same thing with other shows. “Golden Girls” had some funny seasons, then they just made Blanche an absolute slut, Rose an imbecile, Dorothy a bitch…..they were all so mean to each other I had no idea why they would live together.
I agree EF. I think the show has “Jumped the Shark” with this second season. The characters do not react like real people anymore. And Nick seems to yell most of his lines. The show needs new writers.
The kiss totally worked. I was worried about them going there the entire episode, but then when it happened … it worked. I don’t know how they are going to handle things going forward. I can’t see Jess and Nick in a long term relationship and having the show work. I didn’t think it would be a good idea for them to kiss though, and it worked. The writers seem to know what they are doing so I will trust them.
I spit dr pepper out of my nose when Winston said, “hey girl, what your name is?”. And i regret nothing.
Me too! Except with iced tea
lot of non-alcohol drinkers with this show
LOL!! Even the next day, whenever that came to mind I would start giggling. My coworkers thought I was nuts.
I have to disagree with Alan. For me this episode was far more laugh-out-loud funny than any I can remember in the past couple of months. For me this was a perfect summation of the series as a whole: the writers couldn’t plot or style the series if they’re lives depended on it, but they have some immensely talented actors and can write so well to the characters that it’s enough, and a bottle episode just showing them being them can outshine and outclass it’s more ambitious outings.
Zooey Deschanel in a push-up bra and a skirt was very distracting. They should do it more often so it becomes less distracting.
For some reason seeing Melon Nick smashed at the very end made me really sad. :(
Man, was Jess UNBEARABLE on this episode.
I agree with whoever called her “the show’s cooler”. She’s been steadily growing on me since late first season (when they started toning her down) but I still find her the weakest part of the show and last night’s episode was the most annoying the character has been in a while – childlike in an embarrassing way.
So, of course, I didn’t care for the kiss. Not because I’m opposed to a Nick/Jess pairing (though I don’t particularly care to see it happen) but because the road to it was unpleasant. If they’d stuck the kiss in any of the past Season 2 episodes, I probably would’ve been fine with it (except perhaps for last week’s serial killer episode, which was also rather weak).
Anyway, it IS Jess’ show though, so it’s kind of my fault for not expecting her to be “adorkable” again sooner or later.
I completely agree.
She’s supposedly an adult woman who can’t spend an evening at home by herself? That’s not adorable or cute or quirky. That’s behaving like a child. Toddlers can’t be left alone because they get scared of strange noises and make messes. When a grown woman has that problem, I’m put off by the show.
Had the episode started with the game of True American, I might have liked it. With this lead-up I wasn’t rooting for Jess at all and the kiss didn’t work.
Wow! What an episode! I disagree with you Alan about this being a less laugh out loud funny than previous episodes like other commenters have pointed out. I thought there were many laugh out loud moments like ” “What else was I supposed to draw your face on? DON’T DRAW MY FACE.” Or “I’m 10 percent more fragile than Nick right now” or “He has a A 401K and a six pack!”
Beyond the actual kiss (which WHOA what a kiss! I’m someone who has been waiting for it, but it was even exceeded my expectations!), I thought the episode was really excellent overall. The story lines all layered on top of one another, intertwining beautifully and organically. I know everyone converging into the same place and creating more chaos is a familiar comedy trope, but it didnt feel familiar here, it felt fresh and very funny.
Each character got their own piece of the story and it was true to their character. Everyone got to be funny. There was a ton of physical comedy (Jess running around the apartment doing things she can’t when the boys are home was hilarious and Schmidt’s fainting at seeing Nick on the ledge was uh MAZ ing).
And there was plenty of heart along with the comedy. Winston is nervous around beautiful girls. Schmidt and Cece are still in love with one another but forcing themselves and each other to try and move on.
Which brings us to the Nick and Jess of it all. While I understand your concerns about Nick and Jess getting together, I don’t agree with it. They were so terrific in this episode. Both absolutely hilarious and adorably sweet. And then BAM. One of the best television first kisses EVER. Zooey and Jake have so much chemistry together and act so well off of one another, I think any way the writers decide to go with the story line is going to work. And I trust these writers. I think they have done an excellent job so far with developing the relationship. They allowed it to progess naturally and slowly, exploring it many different ways. So I’m ready for wherever they take this.
I was laughing so hard during True American that I missed the Abu Nazir reference. Now I have to watch again on demand!
The only thing that bummed me about the kiss: It probably means bye-bye to David Walton. One day he’ll get to be on a show where his character (and the show) lasts!
RIP Bent! BEENNNNNNT!
They’ve put the brakes on Nick and Jess so many times that my guess is David Walton gets to stay for a while longer. His presence is a very good reason for Nick and Jess not to get together for real.
One thing not mentioned is that Brooklyn Decker essentially played the same character she did on The League – a super hot woman who is attracted to guys she despises. It’s kind of a weird but effective niche she’s carving out for herself. And welcome to Brenda Strong who I’ve liked since The Social Network – she and Winston had some good chemistry, hope there’s another episode of her, too.
You didn’t watch the League. She plays an all out bitch on that.
I giggled incessantly. And I must go bra shopping. Great episode. I didn’t really want them to get together because I love the roommate dynamic and the coupling will mess that all up but it was a great kiss.
LONDON TIPTON ALERT!
I thought this episode worked on every level except Cece’s story, but that’s excuseable. Winston is coming into his own, and I loved the incredulity of the neighbor.
re: the jess and nick kiss, i think that amy poehler summed it up best when she was talking about leslie and ben getting together on parks and recreation, saying something along the lines of “when people want to hook up, they’re going to hook up.” i get the dramatic tension of will-they-or-won’t-they and all that, but to me, if you can’t still build tension and have great funny moments when you pair characters up, there’s very little payoff when those same characters are skirting around a relationship, and i think that the writers have shown themselves capable of knowing who these characters are and being able to create comedy around that.
With the Jess-Nick romance, I don’t think the writers have handled Nick’s journey there nearly as well as they handled Jess’s. The Nick doll communicated so much more than the premise that gave the episode its title. The episode was well-done, though, and Jake Johnson is so good. It still astounds me to remember that people didn’t take to him early in the series.
Will be watching this episode again tonight. Second time around will be way better than anything else scheduled on the networks tonight, and this time I’ll be ready for The Kiss.
loved the episode and love the show i have been wondering when they were going to kiss you can tell they care about each other alot and him saying behind the door that he didnt want to do it that way and then him grabing her arm when she was about to walk away and kissing her like that saying that thats how he wanted it to happen i absolutly loved it cant wait for more needs to be an hour long show
What was the song played when the American Drinking game started?
what was the song that plays during the drinking game?
What was the song played during the Drinking game?
Loved the episode from beginning to end! Everything about it. And it made me want to go back and watch the Fancyman episodes, but Hulu+ doesn’t have it up anymore. =(
I can’t count how many times my boyfriend and I laughed out loud during this episode, but at the very end, they caught us both off guard and we fell completely silent. Cudos to the writers, Jake and Zoey, they did a great job. This is by far the best TV kiss I have ever seen, even better than Monica and Chandler, one team I routed for since the very beginning of Friends. I can’t wait to see where this takes them. Will Jess break Nick’s heart? Will they end up together, there are so many scenarios and I can’t wait to see them play out.