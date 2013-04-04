Review: ‘New Girl’ – ‘First Date’

A review of tonight’s “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I shoot up a bear with Hep C…
Last week, FOX aired the “Raising Hope” season finale after “American Idol” in hopes of giving that show a boost going into next season. Instead, “Hope” actually did worse than it had in its actual Tuesday airing. “Idol” was never a great lead-in for sitcoms even in its glory days, but at this point, it seems to have no benefit at all, so I don’t know that “New Girl” or “The Mindy Project” will be getting much of a bounce.
I do wonder, though, what a hypothetical new viewer who kept the channel on after “Idol” would have made of “First Date.” The bulk of the episode is devoted to a story arc that the show has been building for months, and while I found Jess and Nick’s first date – or whatever it was, in each of their mind’s – tremendously satisfying, almost all of that came from knowing who each of these characters are, their previous awkward attempts at being something more than roommates, their respective histories with Russell, etc. Nick keeping his cool with the motorcycle cop, for instance, is only funny if you know how Nick would ordinarily react to that guy, which makes you therefore understand Jess’s confusion. I continue to be impressed with how the show is handling a story I wasn’t sure I ever wanted to see; it just wasn’t the most newbie-optimal story. (Though at this stage of the season, it’s hard to imagine them having time to change gears and just do a standalone once they learned of the scheduling switch.)
Winston and Schmidt’s misadventure with Outside Dave, on the other hand, was both broad and self-contained and the sort of thing I can see working for that hypothetical “Idol” viewer. For me, though, it was ultimately too broad. Of the many different personalities the show has tried for Winston, his inability to think of funny, non-criminal pranks is among my least favorite, and a lot of that subplot spun around him shouting out things so ridiculous that it’s hard to imagine this guy (who ordinarily is the most sensible person in the loft) even thinking it, let alone saying it out loud. I like the idea of the show addressing how Winston and Schmidt are only friends because of Nick (sort of like the “Seinfeld” episode where Elaine and George struggled to hang out when Jerry wasn’t there), but on the other hand, these two have already been spending a lot of time together of late, like their recent hijinks with the Cece fish.
But boy oh boy, was it fun to watch Jess and Nick get drunk and try to figure out what the hell they were doing – and to see the return of Fancyman, who was understandably frustrated and befuddled by the whole thing.
What did everybody else think?
Ron Funches singing “Father Figure” was one of the funniest things on TV this season.
I rewatched the west coast feed JUST for that scene. I was dying of laughter.
This absolutely KILLED me! I could not stop laughing. Everything involving Outside Dave was also hilarious. When made a beeline straight for the bathroom, I lost it! I love this show.
The best part about that was that it kept going and going and going. They could have done a quick hit, a la 30 Rock, but they let Funches sing the whole verse, which took it to another level. Well done, writers!
Your ex boyfriend just walked in?
Who?
The only man we’ve both ever loved.
That was great, I liked the date part more than Schmidt/Winston, but it fun seeing Fat Schmidt, and Winston’s worst moment on a date.
Wow. That ep really sucked!
Respectfully Disagree
A bit of a mixed bag for me although I still laughed a lot. Nick’s boob touching was odd enough yet fitting for him that it cracked me up. Winston/Schmidt I didn’t find that entertaining except for Winston’s date, which was hysterical.
Agreed about it being an odd choice for an episode trying to get new viewers.
If they wanted to pull in new viewers, I can’t understand why they didn’t show the Cooler re run tonight, and have this one shown at the normal night/time. Cooler WOULD have been a great point to jump into the series. I don’t understand their logic AT ALL.
A lot of the shows they put around Idol back in its hey dey were pretty weak, and often, networks don’t give a show enough of a chance to work. It’s unlikely a one-off boost will do anything big for the show. It’d have been much better for Fox to put this show after TXF and/or Idol for the entire season. I wouldn’t be surprised if that happens next season.
I loved Tran so much in this episode.
Nick talking to Tran is one of the things that just never gets old for me. I could watch an entire episode of it.
They didn’t give him a whole lot to do this episode, but returning guest Dylan McDermott really killed it in what he was given.
I thought that was Derbyl McDillet?
Is it Dylan McDermott or Dermot Mulroney?
I always call them Dermot McDermott, it just makes it easier since they are someow indistinguishable from each other even though they look nothing alike. He was my favorite part of the episode..love that he carries 2 pens.
Interesting. I had a different reaction. They’ve been doing well up until now, but their wading into dangerous will they or won’t they territory that gets dragged on too long.
I actually laughed hardest at the ridiculous suggestions by Winston, which worked for me because they’ve already established how terrible he is at pranks and thinking of ways to mess with people.
Glad to see the return of Tran.
*they’re
bleh.
Yeah, as of this episode I’m starting to not really be interested in Jess/Nick.
I think Nick and Jess killed it this episode but I agree that they have probably gone as far with the will they/wont they plot line as possible. Time to make a choice. I don’t think we can have another episode end where they are about to go to bed and cant decide whether or not to hook up.
That being said, they have done so much better of a job with this storyline than I thought was possible.
i liked the fact that they referred back to Winston’s ineptitude at pranks, but was completely taken out of the moment by his early suggestions that included killing Jess. That is SO out of character. And it wouldn’t be that hard to keep him in character and come up with a bunch of ridiculous suggestions. This show is starting to lose me.
Always nice to see J.K. Simmons, but I wish they gave him a bit more to do.
Wrong review. My bad.
A MUCH stronger episode than last week’s funeral ep. Though that was probably the weakest the show has ever had.
yes, that one sucked too
I thought the episode was boring and filler.
Was anyone else bothered by the product placement this week? It really grated on me. First Winston talking about his new car, leading into a commercial for said car, leading to Nick demonstrating the car’s ‘magic’ trunk – twice, including a close-up of his foot operating it, with said car’s logo big on screen.
Now I know this cr@p goes on, but I had never noticed it on New Girl before. And this really bothered me, distracting me from the show itself.
Did you not see the episode at the start of the season where she was an actual car model?
I did see that, but for some reason that didn’t grate with me as much as last night’s attempt at more ‘subtle’ placements. I can’t believe that Liz Meriwether has to write in a joke about Ford Escapes, or the director has to make Nick open the trunk – twice – using his feet. The storyline about Jess stepping in for CeCe at her job didn’t offend me as much.
Yes!!! I was wondering why there wasn’t any mention of the poorly done product placement. Also, I think Schmidt also had a line with the razors? The cece episode bothered me as well
I wonder when it will come back that what they both wrote was the exact same thing, which made Dermot Mulroney run away?
I think they both already know that they wrote the same thing, but are just too chicken to be the first one to say it. It’s either that or just Jess knows and she is basically refusing to be in a relationship with Nick until he can actually come out and say that he likes her.
They really need to dial back the Nick/Jess stuff. The last two episodes have been difficult to watch. I still like the series but this season it seemed to peak in the Christmas episode.
Glad someone else feels this way (though I actually enjoyed the funeral episode despite the Nick/Jess stuff). Love the show, love Nick and Jess both individually and as friends, but I’m really not feeling this whole will they/won’t they. It’s weird because I usually find myself rooting for couples in this kind of storyline, but something about this pairing seems really off to me. I found myself really bored by their scenes and thought Schmidt and Winston were much more fun to watch.
Completely disagree with Alan on the A-plot. That was awful. Well acted with some humorous effect, but still awful.
To say Nick has issues with expressing himself is an understatement, but surely it’s as clear to Jess as it is to us that the man has feelings for her beyond a mere potential for friends with benefits. Even if it hadn’t been previously, the efforts involved in the suit, the restaurant, and the temperament speak volumes of her meaningfulness to him, especially when you know Nick as well as she and the audience do.
And then she asks if it’s a date, knowing that it is, and instead of the awkward, poorly stated affirmative that was telegraphed, expected, appropriate, and completely in character, they change tacks to a couple of complete bumbling jackasses so broad as to be well out of character, even for them.
There are plenty of good ways the staff could have continued to have Nick and Jess play nervously around each other – their idiosyncracies, their incompatibilities, the impact on their living situation, that would have been perfectly acceptable and humorous. But Nick Miller in a suit is equivalent to a declaration of love from any ordinary man. You can’t unring that bell, not by reverting back to the previous state and certainly not by regressing even further to nonselsical childishness.
It’s inconsistent, it’s poor writing, it’s ill-conceived, and it’s a taint upon the whole ‘shipper arc of the past month. Again…really awful.
But singing Bhudda-belly hobo was hysterical.
Well said, exactly what I felt with this episode
I’m not really denying that this is true, but if you read Jess’s motivations differently, you can actually why she asked if it was a date. Before the date she was talking with Cece about how she’ll never know what Nick is feeling. When she asked that question, she could have been trying to find out if Nick would ever actually say what he wants or if he was just going to continue to hold back.
@Grubi. First, thanks for the constructive disagreement…a rarity. To be clear, my read was that she was asking out of pure nervousness. On it’s own it wouldn’t have bothered me if there had been an appropriate response.
I see where you’re coming from, but I find that take difficult to swallow. To be true, we would have to believe that Jess is the type of person who would ignore the fact that Nick is trying to sweep her off her feet and spring a “relationship test” that she knows will make him uncomfortable and suspects he will fail. I don’t take Jess to be that cold or calculating, or that the writers mean to represent her as such, especially when you consider the circumstances that brought her to the apartment in the first place.
Moreover, I think the conversation happens because she’s willing to consider a serious relationship in spite of knowing how tightly wound he is on these things. She’s just wondering whether it would get any better with time
It’s not even funny how much I laughed at this episode!
I love this show, and think they have been right on the money with almost every episode this season. But this episode was a big miss for me. Everyone just seemed really out of character, and not very funny. They need to make a decision with Jess and Nick or start focusing on something else for a little bit. The will they or won’t they is exhausted.
In addition to the inconsistencies you point out (like, since when do Winston and Schmidt not have their own, and very close, relationship??) it really bothers me that I’m supposed to swallow Nick Miller, the “clingy serial monogamist” is now someone who is so terrified of commitment and incapable of expressing his feelings. Since when? It all seems very contrived, and I also disliked the broad, sitcom-y humor. Not the reason I’ve been a fan of this show since the pilot.