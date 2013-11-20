Review: ‘New Girl’ – ‘Longest Night Ever’

A quick review of last night’s “New Girl” coming up just as soon as we get physical with a baby…
“Longest Night Ever” wasn’t the funniest episode of season 3, but it was perhaps the sanest and most consistent. Having the action all play out on a single night, and having all the pieces – Coach and Cece’s date, Jess trying to prevent Schmidt from ruining said date, and the search for the missing Ferguson leading Crazy Winston to a crazy love connection – connected to one another really helped. There are times where “New Girl” episodes play like a lot of weird ideas that got thrown at a wall at the same time, some of which are funny, some of which just happened to stick. This was an episode where the parts all fit together, where the characters for the most part seemed like themselves – even Coach, who’s still being defined, has a consistency with his trouble getting over the break-up (and Damon Wayans Jr. is great at playing a guy faking self-confidence) – and where nothing stuck out like a sore thumb.
It was a good example of Jess and Nick’s relationship just being a fact of life, rather than having to force in another crisis of confidence for the two of them. There was the joke about her having thoughts of marriage, and she got annoyed when he left her with Schmidt (and without the dog cage he obviously should have bought), but both of them were allowed to exist independently of each other without it being a big deal, and both got to react amusingly to the craziness of Schmidt and Crazy Winston. (Crazy Winston’s flirting with Bertie the bus driver was fabulous: so weird and yet so obviously a turn-on for both of them.
Jess accidentally hitting Schmidt with her car(*) a second time was dumb, but other than that, this one clicked.
(*) I had no memory of Jess getting the car with the flames on it. When I asked on Twitter, someone mentioned it happened during the trip to Mexico in the season premiere, which I watched through a painkiller haze at the hospital. Does anyone else recall this happening, or were you also confused that Jess, like Alan Arkin in “The In-Laws,” had flames on her car?
I liked this ep better than anything else this season, but that’s kind of damning with faint praise, given how haphazard this season has been. OTOH, I can’t get enough of Crazy Winston and his bad pick-up lines, so what do I know? :-) Anyway, I’m hoping it means they’re getting back on track.
I think I’m ready to admit that I don’t like Coach being on the show. It has nothing to do with Wayans or his performance, but the one problem this show always had even at it’s peak was properly servicing all the characters. I don’t think that adding a full-time character who is already getting equal screen time as the regulars was the best direction for the show to go. The attempt to give equal weight to all 3 storylines in this episode was well intentioned, but the execution fell short because every one felt underserved.
Yeah, you’re not the only one. I loved Wayans on Happy Endings, but it just feels like they haven’t had the time to develop the character on this show the way they have the core four (or five), and it shows when they give him so much screen time. It seems like he’s just borrowing aspects of other characters’ personalities (Schmidt’s douchiness masking a vulnerable interior, Winston’s lack of direction in his life).
The laughs are becoming few and far between. Schmidt has really lost whatever it is that made him funny. Nick and Jess are horrible as a couple and I can’t wait for them to break up so we can get back to normal.
I’ve actually hated this entire season and maybe I’m in the minority but Nick and Jess have been unbearable as a couple. I was on the verge of bailing from this show entirely.
The last 2 episodes though? They remind me why I liked this show in the first place and both have been my favorite of the season by miles.
Also, I still miss Happy Endings but I’m glad that ‘Brad’ (and ‘Max’) are both around still at least sort of in shows that I watch.
Stupidest episode of the series thus far. Horrible writing and chemistry. (Also coach needs to go- he’s throwing off the vibe). Ugh, this episode was so disappointing.
“Dads” was better than this.
Wow, I have apparently enjoyed this season so far much more than other commenters. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think it’s been amazing and it’s definitely not as funny as Season 2 so far, but it’s still been alright. There are some moments in every episodes that make me laugh pretty hard still, and I’m enjoying Wayans’ performance as Coach. Still too early IMO to say he needs to go or he’s an amazing character, give the show a bit more time to work through a new addition. For the flames car, yes, I was completely confused where that came from as well, and I’ve watched this whole season painkiller-free. I kept expecting them to mention where the car came from, at least in passing.
Really hoping this ep was just them getting the pieces into place for the story they want to tell. It was cute and enjoyable, and I do like Jess and Nick as a couple fine, but Cece’s date was predictable and Coach is formulaic so far. Charming, but there’s no clear justification for his being in the show (yet).
I love the idea that there are two male main characters “of color”. I don’t watch a lot of sitcoms, but my impression is that this is still an unusual choice. No tokeny situation; this is like reality. If the show has enough guts, they could even get into Coach and Winston’s childhoods and inevitably make references to growing up with racial stuff. And still make it funny and charming and real.
I love this show for its guts. I love how it swerves toward something and then in a different direction. I love how it gets weird and finds fun and humanity in the weird. I love that the cop let them go, and that Winston gets to hook up with the weird but fun bus driver. I loved the pudding cups part. I loved the whole dynamic of Schmidt working with and against Jess.
I even liked the woman on the flip phone. I wish they’d had the budget to have a snappy dialogue with the extra at the chocolate shop.
I guess that’s about where I’m at. A pretty solid B. Love this show. Hope it does some real cool stuff. Glad Cece is still around, because she’s so funny and smart and sexy and goofy so successfully all at once, and deserves more to do.
When they’re trying to get Nick out of Mexican hotel jail, they barter Jess’s car for Nick’s freedom. This happens just after/while they discover that Winston is color blind. Later on you see them driving across the boarder in the red car.