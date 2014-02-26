Review: ‘New Girl’ – ‘Sister II’

A quick review of last night's “New Girl” coming up just as soon as all the other tenants are middle-aged gay veterans…
It's funny: “New Girl” so rarely busts out the full version of the theme song anymore that it momentarily feels like a treat when we get it… followed quickly by worry that the episode was somehow short enough on material that they needed the full song.
Sure enough, “Sister II” felt like it was missing pieces, though ultimately so many that you can't really blame the longer theme song for how unfinished everything was. There were a lot of good ideas that occasionally paid off, particularly the notion of trainwreck Abby dating kinky Schmidt – which led to both Schmidt's reaction to getting a hand job from Abby (“Look away… or look right at me!”) and Jess and Nick's grossed-out reaction to the thought of Abby and Schmidt's role playing – but it didn't feel like there was momentum to anything, and virtually every scene needed to be tighter.
This is an episode that wasn't trying to juggle a bunch of stories at once, and yet there was probably still too much going on. We've been told more about Jess and Abby's relationship than we've been shown it, and I'd have rather ditched the entire Winston/Coach B-story – Crazy Winston is funny, while Incompetent Winston is just something to keep Lamorne Morris busy – to give us even more of the sisters, and more of Abby sinking her claws into helpless, sexually gratified Schmidt.
Still liking Linda Cardellini a lot as Abby, but hoping the next episode with her is more focused.
What did everybody else think?
I stopped watching after the first 2 episodes. Everyone was going crazy for the Super Bowl episode and the one I after it…so I gave it another try…I think I’m done.
The show is just spinning in motion at this point with any real direction at all. You hate to be the cliche, well the main characters got together and the show fell off, but that is EXACTLY what it feels like to me.
Which is pretty depressing because I thought this show would have so much to do with Nick & Jess as a couple and it’s just been blah. Once the season opener were Nick & Jess escaping because the writers couldn’t figure it out, that was probably a good indication that Nick & Jess together was a mistake.
Oh well, Brooklyn 99 is way better and gives me my Tuesday comedy fix now.
I have not stopped watching the show but I am watching to see if it can get any better after seeming to have lost its way. I am always surprised with comments from people who have watched the same program as Alan and I have and say that they had uncontrollable laughter when I could not even chuckle. The only programs (sitcoms, I mean and not the Daily Show which is always funny) which I consistently find myself laughing out loud are The Big Bang Theory, The Middle and Raising Hope.
I find myself watching New Girl because I like Zooey Deschanel but I feel sorry that the writers cannot match support this program with good funny writing that does not make me say to myself “I saw that coming”. Original, creative ideas needed – maybe they need some consulting from Chuck Lorre.
Never invite Chuck Lorre into the writer’s room of any show. He will destroy everything in his path and replace it with easy, dumb humor.
Chuck Lorre? You have to be joking right. We can thank the pitiful state of tv sitcoms bc of his “creative” ideas
I think it’s being Chekoved that Nick and Abby will wind up in a compromising moment, testing Carolyn’s prophecy. It’s a twist that would pay off Abby’s initial warm (and mutual) reaction to Nick, Cece and Jess’ fears about Abby “ruining everything”, and certainly derail the “happy couple” rut the show’s at risk for. And it’d give Nick something to fight for as he seems pretty comfy on his laurels with Jess.
Plus, Jake Johnson and Linda Cardellini do have crazy natural chemistry.
Average episode, but two of the Schmidt scenes had me doubled over with laughter (tied up on the counter & getting a “special”). I’m happy with any show that can get me to laugh that hard.
I’m really surprised at Alan’s fake on this episode, I found it hilarious and one of the best they’ve done thus year. The problem they made for themselves by bringing in coach and moving Schmidt seems to be corrected strangely enough by adding yet another character.
I agree that the actual storylines were sloppy and unfocused, but I did like some isolated moments: Nick being offended that Schmidt compared Jess to Danny de Vito; Winston thinking that maybe he just forgot to complete the back of the police academy test, only to realize that he took it on a computer; and Sky Knife! But otherwise, yeah, not the best episode.
I find the New Girl excels at isolated hilarious moments (it’s one of the few shows that will make me laugh at loud when I’m all by myself) but lately the plots per episode and across this whole season have been lacking and just eh. But some of the one liners and scenes just crack me up which is why I keep coming back.
I do wish they’d find a better role for Winston though. He’s become more and more like a crazy caricature as opposed to a developed character, which is a bummer because I really liked him in the beginning.
Probably the most I have laughed at a New Girl episode, maybe ever. Thought it was hilarious.
The actually, full-length version of the theme is a hella earworm:
[www.youtube.com]
Jess having a crazy sister who likes getting into trouble feels too easy. As appealing as Linda Cardellini is, the character isn’t working for me in the New Girl universe. This is a show that has always had trouble servicing all of its characters in the first place, so I don’t understand why they feel the need to keep adding to the ensemble.
I don’t think Cardellini is permanent. She’s only scheduled for one more episode.
Love Linda C SOOO hard, but this is odd casting. She looks every minute of her actual 38 years here, and just seems too old to be playing the “damaged sis.”
At least I think the character is supposed to be the older sister, even if she’s “damaged”?
Linda Cardellini, Linda Cardellini, Linda Cardellini, let me say it once again.
Hahaha, I had the EXACT same thought about the full theme song. That’s utterly uncanny. This was a pretty OK episode; it definitely made me laugh kinda hard on several occasion, but the whole thing didn’t come together completely, I agree. The Winston/Coach storyline was kind of unrelated to anything, I guess besides actually giving Winston something to do AKA an actual job. I enjoy Nick and Jess as a couple, both comedically and in terms of chemistry. They’re good together. And Linda is great, as always. New Girl can be funnier, but this was by no means a bad episode.