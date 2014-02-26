Review: ‘New Girl’ – ‘Sister II’

A quick review of last night's “New Girl” coming up just as soon as all the other tenants are middle-aged gay veterans…

It's funny: “New Girl” so rarely busts out the full version of the theme song anymore that it momentarily feels like a treat when we get it… followed quickly by worry that the episode was somehow short enough on material that they needed the full song.

Sure enough, “Sister II” felt like it was missing pieces, though ultimately so many that you can't really blame the longer theme song for how unfinished everything was. There were a lot of good ideas that occasionally paid off, particularly the notion of trainwreck Abby dating kinky Schmidt – which led to both Schmidt's reaction to getting a hand job from Abby (“Look away… or look right at me!”) and Jess and Nick's grossed-out reaction to the thought of Abby and Schmidt's role playing – but it didn't feel like there was momentum to anything, and virtually every scene needed to be tighter.

This is an episode that wasn't trying to juggle a bunch of stories at once, and yet there was probably still too much going on. We've been told more about Jess and Abby's relationship than we've been shown it, and I'd have rather ditched the entire Winston/Coach B-story – Crazy Winston is funny, while Incompetent Winston is just something to keep Lamorne Morris busy – to give us even more of the sisters, and more of Abby sinking her claws into helpless, sexually gratified Schmidt.

Still liking Linda Cardellini a lot as Abby, but hoping the next episode with her is more focused.

What did everybody else think?