Review: ‘New Girl’ – ‘Sister’

A quick review of tonight’s “New Girl” coming up just as soon as you’ve seen a girl who looks like me but with chaos in her eyes…
“Sister” is one of those “New Girl” installments that has too much going on and leaves nearly ever plot feeling slightly underfed – the Winston/Bertie/Coach/Cece corner of the episodes in particular – and yet has enough individual funny moments to mostly work. I could have listened to Winston discuss the tang level of the bisque for another five minutes, for instance, or hear more of Schmidt flirting in Hebrew, but what little we got was excellent.
That said, I wouldn’t have cared if the rest of the episode was just a flashback of Fat Schmidt at a buffet, because I was so pleased with the introduction of Linda Cardellini as Jess’s sister Abby.
In part because she spent so many years on “ER” playing a very dour character, in part because she didn’t keep working with Judd Apatow like so many of her “Freaks and Geeks” co-stars, it’s like the business has forgotten just how funny she can be. She’s a fine dramatic actress, as she got to demonstrate again last season on “Mad Men,” but what made her work on “Freaks and Geeks” so special was how multi-faceted it was: she could make you cry, but she could also make you laugh, sometimes within minutes of each other.
Abby’s a good character for her: you can see bits of both Jess and Mrs. Day in her (the scene where the sisters imitated their mom was a highlight, as was her discussion of wanting to put Nick’s “uptown butt into ski pants), but in a way where the family’s energy has been turned darker and more self-destructive. With Coach sticking around and Crazy Winston still dating Crazy Bertie, the show doesn’t especially need another character staying in the loft right now, but I’m looking forward to more of Cardellini for as long as she’s sticking around, and for as long as they can give her and Zooey Deschanel the kind of good material they had tonight.
What did everybody else think?
I’ve found this season very uninspiring, with the exception of the birthday episode.
It’s really like they’ve run out of ideas for things to do, and they resolved the tension between Nick and Jess far too early. The “will they or won’t they” could easily have fuelled several seasons!
This episode sounds good so I’ll check it out based on your comments :)
It hurt to have them talk about ruining a bar mitzvah without ackowledgement of boys II menorah.
I thought it would be “…just as soon as I know morning is the most sensual time of day.”
I also thought Cardellini did a great job as Abby, but I kind of wanted the whole episode to be Schmidt and Nick at that bar mitzvah. I love Nick’s whole-hog approach to being the greatest wingman that has ever wung.
Random question inspired by the West Side Story high school production: When did Nick and Schmidt meet, high school or college?
I was thinking the same exact thing as I watched the ep.! I’m 99% sure it had been established that they were paired together as roommates or somehow met some other way in college, and Nick didn’t like (fat) Schmidt at first, but Schmidt won him over. However, it’s been a while since I saw the ep(s) that established that. But I still don’t think they knew each other in HS, or at least the show had established the beginnings of their friendship differently.
I definitely remember them meeting in college. Schmidt just showed up in Nick’s dorm room one day. I’m surprised the writers/cast didn’t notice this. It would have been so easy to fix by just changing the wording to “college”.
It’s college.
He just said that he has done productions of “west side story”.
He didn’t say anything about “high school” or “college”.
So, invalid question in my opinion.
No, they definitely mention it was in high school. I went back and checked, because I was curious:
Schmidt: Don’t worry, I’ve done several productions of West Side Story. I was a Puerto Rican Shark.
Nick: High school
Schmidt: It was awesome. You never came t- saw it. Whatever.
Nick: I was very busy at that time.
Just re-watched it and I’m pretty sure the line in question is “that’s cool”, not “high school”…anyone else hear it that way?
I didn’t find her funny at all…I have a very low tolerance for criminal self-indulgence. I hope the show deals with her quickly and moves on.
That said, Outside D doing his taxes was a highlight.
You have a very low tolerance for criminal self-indulgence?
Come on now. We’re talking about a character in a sitcom.
The show has been in a bit of a stride since 2014 started..the episodes before that were all over the place.
I agree with the too many subplots in this, as I was watching all I could think was that they were spreading themselves too thin having 4 subplots was too much. I’m not even sure where Coach and Cece ended up since they attempted to kiss after deciding to be friends. Apart from that it had enough funny in it to give it a pass as to still being on the good side since the start of the year.
I am torn – too many characters – each of the pairings did not get enough time – so adding another characher in Abby is too much BUT I absolutely love Linda Cardelini from Freak to Geeks to ER to Mad Men (lets not forger her turn as Velma in Scooby Doo) – so I will just have to suffer a bloated cast for the pleasure of seeing her back on the screen.
Unlike most I have loved this season but to the producers and writers – we DON’T have to see every character every week – the poles of 2-4 character can be perfectly satisfying – giving us something to look forward to with some of the non appearing character.
Definitely a funny episode, and it totally took me way longer than it should have to realize that was Linda Cardellini. I’m glad to see more of her in something, even just from fond memories of F&G.
Wait. That was Linda Cardellini? How does she manage to look different in every role?
At what point is someone going to say that the re-introduction of Coach to the cast has been a burden? It feels like the writers haven’t figured out what to do with him. In one episode, Linda Cardellini brought more to the game in one episode than Damon Wayans Jr. has the whole season.
Agree Paul, and it’s a shame too because as we saw on Happy Endings, DWJ can be really funny. Burden may just be the perfect word to describe it, as the NG writers have faced the burden of trying to make Coach as funny as Brad was on HE.
The cast is getting quite a bit bloated, but the actual issue I have has nothing to do with Coach or Abby. They’ve spun their wheels on Cece, and based on this episode, it feels like they are going to go down the road of bringing Cece and Schmidt back together eventually. I’m not the biggest fan of that idea, if it happens.
I’m a bit concerned of the old “we must pair all the people up” thinking. Of course, even as I think this, I also thought that Coach and Cece would be an interesting combination.
That said … I like Linda Cardellini. I think this will be a fun role for her. If she stuck around longer and they really went down the road of pairing her up, I could see Abby and Schmidt work as a short term possibility, particularly as they could probably have some fun with the idea of Schmidt and Nick being “brothers”.
I gotta imagine Lamorne Morris appreciates a steady paycheck, but 3 seasons of C plots (and getting thrown the occassional B plot) has gotta be frustrating, especially with DWJ coming in and robbing him of even more screen time. Just goes to show how great Parks is, what they can do with Jim O’Heir and Retta seems impossible for the New Girl writers to pull off.
No mention of another cameo by Mr. Jon “ACTING” Lovitz? For shame.
“Two Jews walk into a bar. They buy it.”
I’ve been mostly loving this show for so long, but I think this episode was weak. I hope they have something cool planned for LC because I didn’t buy her character. I feel like we’ve seen it all before. If not elsewhere, then on New Girl – having the old woman get excited for Nick wanting to wear her things is a very predictable New Girl choice.
Ugh, I can’t even go through it. I really feel like this episode will not stand the test of time. Mechanistic and uninspired.
Totally agreed that they spread it too thin, too.
The potential of Bertie’s dinner party was wasted on those 40 seconds. The argument escalated bizarrely, then they got hot and sexy, then it fizzled – all in probably less than two minutes.
How did Jess know where to find her sister? “Closest fancy hotel”?
I liked LC listing cliche finger foods. I was hoping Jess would react like “oh, wait, that sounds good” to the last one, and in the next scene they’d be talking while eating lobster skewers or whatever out of a styrofoam to go box.
I wanted more of so many things. Nothing had a chance to breathe or build. The Jewish girl went from “I want to hit on her” to “I guess she’s nuts” to “Please ruin this whole bar mitzvah so I can marry her ASAP.”
And this after she was already saying “He wants to have sex with me! I like sex!” Which made her character kind of not believable, but moreover, what is she, in jail? She can’t date Schmmidt on the sly, now that they’ve met?
Alan, have you any opinion about the plagiarism lawsuit? Did I miss your comment on the subject? Or do you just think it’s nonsense and beneath mention?
Cardellini was great…hope there is more…