‘New Girl’ – ‘Tomatoes’: Mommy’s all right, daddy’s all right

A quick review of last night’s “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I like ice skating for fun, not to save life…
“New Girl” has probably done stronger episodes overall this season, but I’m not sure they’ve done one that’s made me laugh as loudly and as frequently as “Tomatoes.”
Some of that’s a credit to three fantastic guest characters, as the episode provided us with both Nadia’s random, quasi-racist non-sequiturs (“The Jewish is here to make sex!” or her long list of things she likes about America, including sidewalks, yo’ momma jokes and both Wilmer Valderrama and “Leon J. Panetta,” who may or may not be related to Leon Edward Panetta) and the crazy heat between Russell and Ouli. Damn you, “New Girl,” for making me sad that Dermot Mulroney is leaving your show! DAMN! YOU!
But a lot of the laughs came from our regular characters, including by far the best cutaway flashback they’ve done. For the most part, I’ve found the cutaway gags to be one of my least favorite parts of “New Girl,” but little girl Jess tap dancing and singing “Surrender” was hilarious, and then perfectly set up the sight of the grown-up Jess trying it (and rewriting the lyrics to be about Russell and Ouli). I also enjoyed Jess’ weird attempts to make Russell mad at her, and thought this was a better excuse to get rid of an otherwise-perfect love interest than we often get.
And everything to do with Schmidt’s penile injury in the final minutes was absolute gold. Post-“Seinfeld,” and especially post-“Friends,” there’s been a tendency on sitcoms to lean on sexual humor as a crutch, under the belief that any allusion to sex (or, preferably, blunt reference to it) is inherently funny. The smarter comedies know that a sex joke requires an actual joke, and the idea of Schmidt not only having a broken penis, but having it tormented by his many, many fetishes (“Models eating sliders… freshly-baked bread….”) was a very good one.
I didn’t love the Nick/Winston story, other than the “Thriller” joke, and I’m extremely skeptical about Jess and Nick as a couple, despite the two of them showing the passion that Jess and Russell lacked, but funny forgives a lot.
What did everybody else think?
I have the mind of a 12 year old and everything relating to Schmidts broken penis made me double over in laughter, especially when he yelled at Cece not to bend over and to get a heavyset male nurse for him.
I actually thought this was weak–apart from the comedy GOLD that was Nadia, and the eternally entertaining Schmidt.
I got why Jess would break things off with Russell (although this will probably break Nick’s heart), and I guess when you’re that young the idea of anger=passion is…somehow attractive? (I’m 53 and I really don’t get it).
But that final scene with Schmidt was a little anvilicious, especially since they haven’t really set up that level of hostility between the two of them before. It just seemed forced. And I hate where it’s going. And the butt wagging was stupid.
And I’m really REALLY gonna miss Dermot Mulroney (6 words I never expected to see in one sentence).
I actually liked the final scene with Nick and Jess. I don’t think it really came down to anger=passion; if you ignore the silliness and listen to the things they’re saying, there was some real talk in there (i.e. Nick not living up to his potential). I took it to mean that Jess clearly has some level of investment in Nick, and vice versa, and they really care about each other. I think that’s the element that was missing with Russell.
I liked the final scene as well, because it shows she’s invested in Nick and cares about him, and was also all hopped up post-breakup. And Nick is kind of yell-y in general. What I think would be an interesting way to go (if they go there, and I think they will) is that Nick really isn’t in a good place in his life, and Jess shouldn’t be dating him (that’s why she went with Russell in the first place, because he had it all together). No, you shouldn’t have lack of passion, but angry fireworks isn’t healthy either with a (kinda) loser who can’t get his act together (and can’t even get a phone!!) So that dynamic would be interesting to me, but I’m guessing the show would play it from a strict rom com angle.
Good point about Nick being heartbroken when Jess inevitably breaks up with Russell. That’s an angle on a love triangle that we haven’t seen before.
I think you’re talking about the scene between Jess & NICK, not Schmidt, but I agree. Felt VERY forced & lazy on the writers part. Not organic @ all.
Also, I totally thought Schmidt was gonna end up injured for a non-sex reason, so the fact that he did have sex w/Nadia (or at least tried to) was a pleasant surprise, as far as defeating sitcom expectations go
Easily the funniest episode of the season. Loved that Nick’s listing of things that went badly this year degenerated into “the people downstairs put a password on their wifi.”
Agree on all your points.
Nadia was PURE GOLD!
I’ve seen comparisons already between the material with Nadia and the racist humor on 2 Broke Girls that everyone hates. It didn’t bother me here, perhaps because everything that came out of Nadia’s mouth was hilarious and weirdly specific (and very well-delivered by the actress), where the humor on 2BG tends to be fairly lame and much more broad.
Some people really tried to compare non-sequitors from an obviously out-of-place ancillary character to the constant barrage of that lazy writing on 2BG? Wow, that’s quite a reach.
Nadia was the funniest ancillary character of the season, which is saying a lot when the guest stars have included the likes of Matt Besser and Lizzy Caplan. More of her, please.
Nick still cracks me up. Favorite part was when he was screaming GIT at Winston.
Nick makes me want to jump in the air, pump my fist and yell “freeze frame!” when I succeed at something.
Excellent episode overall, but Nadia, oh dear lord MORE NADIA. For as funny as her stream of consciousness list of American things she likes (“David Fincher”), what KILLED me was the almost throw away line when she’s reading the magazine, “ooh, it’s me!”
“…ice skate for fun, not to save life…” “I don’t know. I leave him there. I go make bowling.”
In addition to being very funny, I was impressed the writers opted to have Cece admit her feelings to Schmidt after finding out he had sex with Nadia. I expected anger (even though they were on a break ;), followed by her storming out and the two dancing around their real feelings for each other for who knows how long.
Yes, that was very refreshing, rather than getting several episodes (if not another half-season) of Schmidt yelling, “We were on a break!!!!!”
Couldn’t agree more. Not sure how things will be with their relationship now in the open and more then just “having sex” but I greatly feared the awfulness that was “We were on a break” from the lame years of Friends. BTW, loved the “Nadia’s vagina has a right angle” line
I loved the Schmidt/CeCe/Nadia plot, specially because i was waiting for them to say the injury happened before anything got going with Nadia, but they did committ to Schmidt (true to his character) getting it on with the inviting model, which made CeCe confessing her feelings an even stronger moment.
Though I am glad Cece doesn’t hate him now and they aren’t going to go through episodes of them fighting over the definition of “break,” I really hated the choice to have Schmidt sleep with Nadia.
Didn’t they just do this last week and didn’t it seem very apparent to Schmidt both then and in this episode that Cece didn’t really want him to see anyone else and that he himself did not want to see someone else? I suppose this can be noted as proof of his douchebaggery, but I think his sensitive side would win out before he ever slept with her roommate.
I’m with you re: laughing out loud throughout this episode. I like this show a lot and this episode was one that I found to be extremely funny.
I didn’t line the episode very much. Usually, New Girl takes old sitcom cliches (this time, the rebound date that goes horribly wrong) and gives them a little personality with good use of the cast. But, like the episode in which Schmidt becomes a hippie, this one seems forced. I didn’t like Nadia one second. Ok, I laughed at the line about her vagina having a right angle.
Also, this episode didn’t have much group time, and this show works better with the whole ensemble together, like that morning scene when no one believed Jess would not tap dance at the dinner (“I’m hiding your tap dance shoes”)
Wait – how did Schmidt get injured? I thought he was joking about hooking up with Nadia. That couldnt seriously be how he got hurt is it? I rewound it to see if we were shown how it happened, but I guess I am just so confused…
I was surprised Schmidt had sex with the Russian and admitted it to CeCe, but she seems like someone who would forgive that kind of behavior especially because she was so “do whatever!” in the first place. So yes, happy that they didn’t drag that out.
I thought the breakup was as realistic as a show gets for two characters (and with all the Friends references, kind of like Monica and Richard back in the day)–these two characters are really different, and while Russell is attractive, I don’t know that they ever showed real spark between him and Jess. And in fact, I thought he was kind of (charmingly) stuff until I saw him with Ouli. So that worked for me. Whether it will work for me to see Jess and Nick together (who have chemistry, I think, but he’s such a dope) I have less faith in. But I was expecting them to kiss, and they didn’t, so the show threw in a surprise there as well.
This show is still chugging along, and I’m happy about it. It all worked for me.
“McMouse! MCMOUSE!”
Close caption had it as “Mick Mouse”
It was Mcmouse. It had a hash-tag on that episode for Mcmouse
I have to hand it to New Girl: I posted a long, anti-Nick post here after the cancer episode, and I’l be danmed if he hasn’t been great in every episode since. I guess I should have waited a bit longer for the writers to get his character right. Well done on turning him around, New Girl.
Really disappointing episode after a small string of great ones, mostly because the writers decided to rely on sitcom cliches (we GET IT: Nick and Jess are meant for each other because they have PASSION which Fancyman lacks). Bringing Nick’s old girlfriend back was such a lazy move, as was having Jess be enraged by it. Ho hum. This series is obviously going the way of all other TV sitcoms, which is disappointing but I guess to be expected because American TV audiences must have their ‘ships. I did have high hopes after the genius of True American, but that was obviously a blip. The thing which really annoys me is that Nick is a ringer for Spencer and Jess would be totally backsliding with him, but I suppose because “their shoes are pointing at each other” (a conceit I hated) it’s all OK. Nick and Jess are much better as friends, even friends who have a secret thing for each other (something which does happen in life) but I suppose that’s too subtle for American TV.
Nice that Schmidt and Cece are being honest with one another although the dick jokes were also easy and obvious and unworthy of prior writing for Schmidt; I don’t buy Winston’s LURRVE for Shelby at all. It’s boring. HE has much more passion with Nick, actually.
Didn’t buy the Winston turnaround either. Since the episode where he drives to Mexico, he barely ever mentions Shelby and suddenly, he’s the guy who can’t shut up about his girlfriend. This sounds like the arbitrary switch of character New Girl did earlier this season.
Broken penis was great….but I wasn’t thrilled that the show practically banged us over the head with the possibility of “Jess & Nick” at the end right after she broke up with Russell (or at least I felt that way, with the way the argument played out).
I really hope we do get a Nick reaction shot next week to the news that Jess left Russell. That mancrush was hilarious and seeing Nick spout random things while mourning the loss of Fancyman would’ve been a fun way to end last night’s episode.
I laughed out loud at the Schmidt-broken penis story, but laughed even more at the scene with Winston, Nick and Nick’s doppelganger scarecrow on the roof. I don’t know why, but having the scarecrow look so much like Nick while Winston and Nick are fighting about how pathetic Nick’s become just cracked me up.
I gotta start watching New Girl, I’ve heard great things about it!
Yes, you do! its great!
Do it!
Who would have predicted it…New Girl is the best comedy on TV.
Alan your reviews of dramas are brilliant and I usually agree with you on comedies (you recommended Cougar Town and I’ve enjoyed this season thanks to you) so I watched New Girl for the first time based on your review of virtual non-top laughs and low and behold I must have been watching the funeral channel. Broken penis= funny? This has got to be the worst comedy on television where do I go to get that half hour of my life back? I will stick to your Mad and Men Breaking Bad reviews where your judgment can be trusted.
GIT!
I really liked that they didn’t completely telegraph that the “passion” between Nick and Jess was the same thing as what we saw with Ouli and Russell.
They just played the scene and then went to the next one, without a sledgehammered “moment of realization” coda for Jess. Nice job.
On the other hand, the broken penis bit seemed to come from out of nowhere. I suppose that’s the point, but it wasn’t very funny to me, and they obviously didn’t do any research on what kind of injury/medical condition Schmidt is actually suffering from. The hospital scene had as much verisimilitude as an SNL sketch.
It’s almost as if they just needed a reason for Cece to rush to Schmidt’s side, so that should could confess her “like” for him.
Not that “Schmidt has a broken penis” isn’t a good plotline for drama and comedy in future episodes (their relationship was built entirely on sex, so it will be interesting to see them try to operate together with out it), it just seemed like a clumsy, lazy way to introduce it.
Jess’s romantic perspective seemed forced, a little in the basis for the breakup and especially in her shouting match with Nick. When the two were set up at the very beginning of the series, Nick was an extremely different character, and they don’t project to work at all as a sweet couple. That’s not to say it wouldn’t be funny for the four or five episodes it could last (any more would be extremely disingenuous), but it has a much shorter shelf life than it would have with the characters as originally conceived.
Exactly! Although now that you’ve mentioned it, a small episode arc where we get to watch Schmidt, Winston, and Cece reacting to that increasing train wreck might be worth it.
Funny episode, but I liked the past few a bit more. Favorite line: “I think her vagina has a 90 degree angle in it.”
In wouldn’t mind an entire episode of Nadia and Nick saying random things inter-cut for 30 minutes.
Some douche jar moments from Schmidt would be nice too.
Nick telling Winston “Get offs ma farrm” was my favorite Nick moment of the night, even over “sandwiches & sex?! I want that!”
Jess and Nick were so childish towards the end, I couldn’t help but laugh. It was so unpredictable which made it GREAT. In a sense I knew they wouldn’t kiss, but I’m disappointed Caroline is back in the picture..
I didn’t think this was a great episode, but it definitely made me laugh. At the beginning of the show, I could have gotten on board the Nick/Jess train, but as it’s progressed in the season (for the better!) romantically they seem weak and forced and I don’t believe it.
This show has done miraculous things with just focusing the camera on people and having them recite a list of weird stuff.