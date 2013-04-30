Review: ‘New Girl’ – ‘Virgins’

A review of tonight’s “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I freak you toward the bed…
I really only have one complaint about “Virgins,” so let’s get that out of the way: no way on earth does Jess’s devirginization story remotely compete with either Schmidt or Winston’s. Yes, she had two different awkward encounters with the sensitive guitar boy, but when it came time for her to actually give away her flower, it was to a good-looking fireman who carried her away from a murder scene. That’s not a patch on Cece’s Mick Jagger story, but nor is it in the same ballpark as 10 seconds with a hooker Winston didn’t know was a hooker, nor Fat Schmidt and Elizabeth soaking themselves in lube from head to toe. So for Jess and/or the show to be considering it such a horrible story as the others began rolling out seemed silly.
Everything else, though? Fabulous.
Hell, the episode even made me enjoy Fat Schmidt for a few minutes, though the genius of the lube-related slapstick was that it didn’t really require Max Greenfield in the fat suit to be funny. A tripping Nick struggling to get a lubed-up Schmidt back into the top bunk while Elizabeth struggled to even see would have been swell on its own. Either way, it was an inspired bit of physical comedy, and the earlier conversation between the two dormmates about what Schmidt should expect from sex (“If I pee while it’s happening, will she die?”) was hilarious in its own right.
And the fun of the flashback structure of “Virgins”(*) is that it gave everybody (except Hannah Simone, who will never not look like Hannah Simone) a chance to try on a ridiculous new look and/or voice. I could have listened to the teenage Nick and Winston squeak at each other for the length of the episode and not get tired of it, for instance, and that story took an unexpectedly sweet detour with the heart-to-heart between Nick and his dad.
(*) I probably could have done without Fat Schmidt trying to hit on Cece at the bar, if only because that seems to open up the door to too many future flashback episodes where they keep having their “first” meeting many different way. (“Friends,” “The Odd Couple” and “Mad About You” all did that in later seasons.) On the other hand, if future flashback episodes bring back Dennis Farina – possibly in the same scene with Margo Martindale – I may forgive other sins.
Walt’s advice, and all of the flashbacks, were of course building to the moment of Nick and Jess’s first time in bed together. Like their kiss at the end of “Cooler,” it’s a terrific sequence that Jake Johnson and Zooey Deschanel play for all it’s worth, particularly in their reactions when we see them post-coital. The easy, safe play would be for the first time to be bad so that the show can prolong the moment before they attempt to be more than just roommates with benefits. Clearly, though, it was very good, which will cause all sorts of interesting, amusing complications for the rest of this season, as Nick and Jess made clear with their only words (“Oh boy” and a Scooby-Doo “ruh-roh”) of the scene.
What did everybody else think? And did anyone miss the episode’s first two minutes because of FOX’s annoying decision to start the remaining episodes of this season at 8:58 Eastern?
Would not have known about 8:58 unless I followed you and Dan on Twitter. Awesome episode,really liked the heart to heart between Nick and his Dad.
Just an enjoyable episode, with some great flashbacks. Even Winston seeing Titanic at the end got a laugh out of me. The Ruh-Roh was great as well. This has been such a good season overall, props to the writers and cast!
Oddly, my DVR switched over at 7:58 here in Chicago and there were two minutes left of Hell’s Kitchen.
Excellent episode and I was happy at punch at seeing Elizabeth and Schmidt together at the end. Also, in terms of flashbacks, something about Nick’s gallery of awful facial hair amuses me.
Same thing with my DVR- it switched 2 min early and there were 2 min of Hells Kitchen. New Girl didn’t start until 8.
Yeah, I thought it was going to be 30 mins of that F@#$ Gordan Ramsey. Thankfully….no.
I thought I missed an episode when Schmidt told Nick that him and Jess tried and it didn’t work. I knew the First Date didn’t go great, but thought they were still into each other by the end. But, glad they didn’t mess around further and had them get together. I was getting a little concerned that the fireman was going to come into the picture and delay things longer.
Jess and her date freaking together was hysterical. As was Schmidt, Nick and the lube. Bummed this season is almost done.
GREAT episode. My favorites: Cece and Mick, Winston and the hooker, #Lube, and Nick/Jess elevator (complete with the perfect ‘Anything Could Happen’).
Even though I’ve been on board with trusting the writers to play out the Nick/Jess of it all it seems unrealistic to think that the writers will be able to keep up with their pitch perfect storytelling and yet each week they seem to prove me wrong. Besides the episodes being hilarious and the acting top notch, what has really made this season so excellent is the confidence in the storytelling. I really cant express how much I have ABSOLUTELY LOVED pretty much everything about this season. I read an interview with Liz Meriweather where she said she has just been mostly trusting her gut this season rather than over thinking the situations and I would just like to thank her for trusting that instinct and the rest of the writers for being able to execute that vision so perfectly.
It was a good episode, but I’m hard pressed to call it great. By it’s nature it was mainly a series of set pieces for the actors to play goofy teenage selves, and for me the portrayals were hit and miss.
Undeniably, the few emotional scenes – Nick and his Dad, present day Schmidt and Jessica, Nick’s story – were touching. But it was all just a bit casually strung together at it’s core, not that much different than an actual clip show, and I feel like Nick and Jess’s first time – in isolation a pair of great scenes – was done a disservice by being tacked on to the end of this thing.
Others clearly felt otherwise, but that’s my two cents.
Oregon sucks!
Scott,
I agree. This was a decent episode interspersed with great (dramatic) moments. Aside from the Schmidt-Nick debacle, I actually found the episode lacking in jokes.
I found the Nick-Winston backstory to be a bit too goofy and I felt that the twisting and stalling in the Jess backstory didn’t have a strong enough payoff. I also found the usage of the Ellie Goulding song to be a bit off, but that’s just me.
My biggest issue with it is that the episode was designed to build to an A+ moment, but it was ultimately a B episode. With something so amazing/significant is set to end an episode, I needed the episode to be better.
While I don’t hold any show to the gold standard of, say, Friends’ “The One with the Prom Video,” the episode needed to be stronger. Look no further than the New Girl episode where Jess and Nick kissed and how fantastic that episode and final scene were.
A good episode overall, but one that needed to be a great one.
Excellent, just….Excellent. Everything, from the flashbacks to wonderful ending was perfectly plotted, paced and delivered. I have to congratulate the showrunner on getting the moments with Nick and Jess perfect. The kiss was great timing and so was the first time for them.
I loved that they left Nick’s story for later….the ambiguity (plus us learning over the last few episodes about how Nick works) lets us imagine that when Nick’s family relied on him, they did so because he made the right choices once upon a time and he was a sensitive and nice guy who was not always grouchy and maybe his first time was something well thought out and not knowing was great. The fact he chose that moment with Jess and the show let him choose was fantastic. Not because of some sexist thing or whatever but just because we know Nick would not take advantage of Jess and that is something that is fantastic.
I am over thinking this, but this episode was wonderful. Well done!
To be fair the other characters on the show also pointed out how weak Jess’s story was.
I watched it live here in Iowa and it started precisely at 8:00. I certainly hope that 8:58 thing doesn’t start happening next week because I’m sure as hell not risking sitting through two minutes of Hell’s Kitchen again…
Great episode in an incredible second season. I got a solid minute of Hell’s Kitchen at the beginning, and missed out on the “roh” of New Girl. I hate these schedulers.
no way any 18 yo in 2000 is singing stay
My 18yo self was into The Temptations, so it could have just been her personal choice.
There was a lot music from early 90’s, as opposed to the early 2000’s. But, I could see Jess still liking Stay at 18. I wasn’t listening to much current music when I was 18 either.
I was 17 in 2000 and teaching myself to play “Stay” on guitar, so I didn’t find that to be out of place. Jess’s prom dress, on the other hand… Totally not a fit for the time unless the “I made it” line was supposed to explain it away.
Also? Oregon.
My favorite: The reactions of the present-time characters to Flashback Nick talking about Dave Matthews Band. Especially Winston’s dismayed “white people”
Was the 8:58 thing so that DVRs didn’t cut off before that last final shot? If that’s the case, good for Fox.
When fat Schmidt asked Cece if she likes dvds then immediately asked the bartender if they sell cookies had me rolling
My DVR would always cut off the end of NEW GIRL, so I learned early on to alter the start and end times (adding a few minutes on each end). Nothing like watching a whole episode and having the last 2 minutes cut off!! “Virgins” was a great episode – I watch with closed captions on because you can’t always hear the great dialogue when they talk fast or talk over each other,
…Just as soon as my arm is a magnet and the walls are magnetic.
I enjoyed this episode much more on the rewatch, maybe because I’ve never been a big fan of flashback episodes on sitcoms. As for that fantastic ending, ruh-roh indeed!
I almost agree that the Fat Schmidt hitting on CeCe was unnecessary… Until Schmidt asked for a cookie… “Not a cookie bar” was perfect.
Winston is the unsung hero of this episode (and many others to my mind). I love the way he delivers his lines and the “just my penis” comment was perfect. Agree with another poster about Jess’s story. The rest of the Scooby gang shot down the idea that hers was the worst. That made it believable to me. Great episode!