Review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘A Potpourri of Freaks’

A quick review of last night's “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I'm the boss of my own hair…
The concluding scene of “A Potpourri of Freaks,” while predictable, was still very powerful because it was the show remembering its own history. As a cancer survivor who came very close to dying a couple of years ago, Kristina has the ability to get through to Zeek in a way his own kids just can't, and it felt right and strong that she would be the one to finally get his butt off the couch and out into the sunlight.
The Joel/Julia separation story, on the other hand, is one where the show has been pretty consistently displaying amnesia going back to last season. At times it forgets about Julia's past actions so that we won't lose sympathy for her, at times it forgets who Joel is to justify stretching this out, and of late it's forgotten that Sydney has a long and well-established pattern of selfish, destructive behavior – and that, contrary to what Zeek suggests here, Julia is not the best and most nurturing mom in the world – so that it can blame her recent mean girl streak on confusion over her parents' situation. Yes, kids act out when they go through this, but for Joel, Julia and the show to pretend like this is some brand-new thing that can be blamed solely on the separation – and specifically on the uncertainty, as opposed to not being around super-dad Joel nearly as much as she used to – is frustrating. I feel like there are some really meaty stories to tell here, but the show keeps approaching them at odd angles that contradict what the audience knows well from watching the show for five previous seasons.
As for the rest of it, I was amused that Max's potential girlfriend Dylan is so much like a young, ADHD version of Kristina (which Kristina can't see in her blind maternal paranoia), and Adam's reaction to Max's question about liking a girl was marvelous; the Hank/Sandy story did a good job of reframing what seemed unreasonable last week by making clear that Sandy had the wrong idea about Hank and Sarah's relationship; and the scenes at the spiritual retreat were a chore to get through, even with Dave “Gruber” Allen as the guru. I look forward to Crosby freaking out about the future of the Luncheonette for the next two or three episodes before his potential money troubles are completely ignored in the back half of the season – a guess I feel comfortable in making because I remember the show's history in this area quite well.
What did everybody else think?
Last scene great. Ruby now several lengths ahead of Dana Brody & Bridget Donovan for Worst Teen.
The last scene with Kristina and Zeek was wonderful, but man, the rest was a real slog. Prior to the diner scene with Hank and his ex, it felt like 45 minutes of everyone being kind of a jerk.
Good point about Sydney. It also struck me as weird that they essentially told her “It’s OK to be mad at us”, but then didn’t follow up with “but don’t take it out on other people” since that would be logical and would fit the set-up.
I had the exact same thought- expecting julia to follow up “You can be mad at me and dad…” With BUT you cant be a horrible bully to an innocent girl at school. Great parenting from joel and julia once again.
This comes so close to being a really good show but just seems to shoot itself in the foot with regularity. Comments from other viewers are right on the mark. I will keep watching it just to find out how the writers will end it, probably with some kind of banal sentimentality but, oh well, it is what it is.
The whole Luncheonette portion of this show has been a disaster. Do they no longer book other acts to record there? Has their business become solely dependant on one mediocre band? Is it even open anymore? It appears that Adam spends about 5 minutes there outside of his managing and cooking at the school, Crosby drops in once in a while, and Amber just doesn’t work there altogether.
I’d love to know how Crosby, Adam, and Kristina have any income whatsoever at this point.
So true. I don’t expect TV to be particularly realistic about financial matters, but this show–set in one of the most expensive parts of the country–presents its characters as living in a la-la land of easy affluence. None of their decisions seem to have any economic consequences.
Why not assume their working hours are just not being shown? I can think of any number of characters on TV shows who have full time jobs but who are hardly ever shown at work.
Can someone remind me of Sydney’s previous bad behavior? Not questioning, just don’t remember the specifics.
She tried to kill Victor.
@ HistoryOfMatt.
lol. Simple and to the point. Nothing left to say.
Would someone please refresh me on the attempted killing incident? I vaguely remember a window shattering during baseball (can’t remember if it was by bat or ball), but I thought Victor did that. What did Sydney do to him again, and when?
I believe Sidney swung an aluminum bat at Victor’s head like it was a ball on a tee, and swung so hard she lost her grip and sent it flying through the sliding glass door.
Sydney’s always been bratty, but I’m pretty sure everyone’s got this reversed. Syd said something like “you’re not really my brother” and Victor lashed out with the bat.
She asked Victor why his real mom didnt love him. He told her to leave him alone and she kept pressing it. He lost it and threw a bat towards her and it broke the glass door behind her.
See also: the entire episode dedicated to her being a sore loser and hitting Joel in the face when he beat her camdyland. Telling victor Julia and Joel’s problems are all his fault and everything was good before he got there. Just generally suffering from Special Snowflake Syndrome.
Right, she’s awful. But not only here, but on other sites, people somehow remember this as “she almost killed Victor”. When in fact, as badly as she has acted toward him, she never did anything violent to him that I can remember.
Okay, so my first theory of Parenthood’s final season was:
1. This is not a fakeout. Zeek will die in the penultimate episode just when it looked like he would pull through. Amber will cry a lot. In the final episode, Amber will deliver a boy she will name Zeek. It’s the circle of life, and Amber will again cry.
I am now adding a second theory:
2. Dwayne Wayne will come back and double (or more) his offer for The Luncheonette, but after a few episodes of hemming and hawing, Adam and Crosby will go back to Dwayne Wayne and convince him to only buy-out Adam’s half, allowing Crosby to continue living his dream with proper financial backing and allowing Adam to work full-time on his and Kristina’s true passion: looking simultaneously flustered by and proud of Max.
They will of course abandon the school and Nora, and follow Max to college to keep him under close watch. But we won’t get to see that.
If the show were bold, it would pull the switcheroo and have Crosby actually be the one to die on his motorcycle instead of Zeke. And his death motivates Zeke to reclaim life and rally his family around. That’s how I’d do it. But we all know Parenthood is comfort food and that might be a bit too unpredictable.
I thought this was an excellent episode of one-on-one arguments delivered great dialogue and acting by the cast. And Peter Krause obviously did too, because he had the pick of the litter of scripts to direct and did this one. The one-on-one scenes ALWAYS work better than the big group dynamics where everyone is just Robert Altman talking over one another. This was an A+ episode in my opinion.
For some reason I don’t think anyone will die. The baby will be born, they will all ooh and ahhh, maybe Hank and Sarah will get married, and they will go out with one last backyard dinner together. No?
I viewed the Sydney thing as the family being somewhat blind when it comes to their own kid/grandkid and their own parenting. They are right that the divorce is making it worse, and some of that may be due to the uncertainly (it’s also more convenient for Julia if it is just the uncertainty and not the fact that Joel is gone), but Sydney has a history of lashing out at others (i.e. Victor) when she is upset. It’s something I hope they have to deal with before the end of the season, and I hope their current view is more of “parents with blinders” than what the writers see in Syd’s character.
Yes! This is exactly what I was thinking. Remember, when they got the news about the bullying and misunderstood it to be Syd as the victim, she was shown happily eating breakfast with her brother and laughing and so on. I thought the point was that she is the mean girl, the queen of the pack, and fully confident in herself, except insofar as adults interfere. I think that also came through in the “apology” scene.
In a cross promotion for their new album, Foo a Fighters show up to record and save the Luncheonette.
Kidding. Kinda? What?
“Your last gift was a Pontiac.”
Another example of the show remembering its history.
Glad Jasmine said what I was thinking.
I know this is late, but I’m binge-watching Parenthood currently. I took Jasmine’s comment to be a bit snarky, since they felt Crosby should have gotten the Pontiac.
“Zeek” Braverman. That’s not how you you spell that. It’s “Zeke”. What six year old kid in 1948 would spell it that way? A terrible idea that makes no sense.
I feel the same way about Ellen Mae on Justified. She could be Ella Mae or Ellie Mae, but Ellen Mae is not what anyone goes by.
Updated Parenthood Death Odds
Zeek – Even
Crosby – 3/1
Kristina – 4/1
Camille – 10/1
Haddie – 25/1
Field – 12/1
Sydeny has always been a brat. Don’t know why they act like this is something new. She has always bullied her brother.
If only $1,000 on Kristina would make it come true I would surely sacrifice (the sooner the better).
Thank you ALAN!! I keep telling my wife that Julia is not really sympathetic at all here. The show makes her out to look more like an innocent victim too often in the relationship.
She tells me that I am not allowed to critique a show that I only watch 3x a year. Of course I tell her if i can figure this out watching things 3x year the show probably isn’t worth watching (arguing ensues….)
The thing is, if its that obvious to me imagine how all the loyal fans feel.
Most fans* are anti-Julia. Most critics go the other way, with Alan as the notable exception. I tend to side with the other critics, so on most sites I’m only arguing with people in the comment section…here it’s pretty lonely for a Julia partisan like me.
*At least, those who comment online; for all I know there is a silent majority who feel differently.
I agree with slacker. I think Julia’s personality makes her a hard character to feel sympathy for. She is neurotic, controlling, difficult, selfish, and not at all maternal. But Joel knew that going into the marriage. She was drowning as a SAHM and Joel repeatedly ignored that because he wanted his career. And if he spent 5 years resenting Julia and wanting a career himself he should have spoken up rather than “paying his dues” and then demanding his wife do the same and ignoring her when she repeatedly told him this wasn’t working for her.
Right. And then there’s the fact that Julia apologized and begged him to try to work things out, but he refused. Then at therapy, he flatly told the therapist that he was not interested in even considering the idea that they might try to work toward any kind of rapprochement. Then a year later, Julia has come to accept this, and he does a 180 and he’s got the wounded doe eyes when she’s dating and *she* wants to move on. FFS, Joel…talk about being a little late! This is exactly what she told him outside the school and she was absolutely right to.
I like Julia.
Right on…we are forming our own little Julia appreciation society here. :)
I too have never understood the Julia hate. I sympathized with her trying to find her way as a parent and working profession in the early seasons, and found her struggles realistic and sympathetic. Also sympathized when she was trying and unable to have another child. And when she lost her job and felt a little adrift and overwhelmed with parenting her two kids under difficult circumstances, and losing her identity as a professional, I still felt for her and found her journey authentic. I know I’m in the minority but I never felt they portrayed Julia as being the jerk in the relationship. Joel seemed the clear “villain” in last season and his abrupt 180 has been jarring this year.L
Sarah is feeling like a non character on the show, only there to support whatever Hank’s storyline is with his daughter and his exwife.
While I don’t think separation is the sole reason for Sydney being a brat, I also don’t think the reason is not being with Joel as much. She’s always been sort of that child who is very smart, but isn’t very mature socially, even when things are peachy and nothing is wrong in the family. She’s always been sort of more selfish than not, and I don’t think it’s a failure of parenting as much as a personality trait.
I agree except that it might be too optimistic to say it’s not very socially mature. From the sounds of it, she has learned the “dark side” of being socially adept, given that she is apparently popular enough to get the other girls to do her bidding as “queen bee” to shun the one girl for being too heavy.
She’s getting in trouble (to a degree) for that now, but will this personality trait continue to work against her at all when she graduates with a Harvard MBA and hits the ground running on Wall Street?
I burst out laughing when Zeek told Julia she was the best mother ever … it’s sad that the intended that to be a genuine moment. There was about a season or two that I was really starting to like her, but she is irredeemable at this point. Ridiculous what they did to Joel.
I think the single most frustrating part of this season practically in the Joel/Julia saga, is that the kids part of it is touched upon and then seemingly forgotten.
What happened to Victor’s issues in school? Are we to assume he’s doing better now? Sydney has been a brat and a bully since season one, when she wouldn’t let Julia cut her meat cause daddy does it better. They’ve had a few episodes through the years where they tried to discipline her but never seemed to follow through with it. The fact that they were so shocked by her behavior and so quick to blame it on the situation was really disappointing. I don’t really see anyone in that family “growing” other then Joel, and to grow he had to leave.