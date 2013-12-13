Review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘All That’s Left Is the Hugging’

A review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I offer to trade my vote for a new playground slide…
“All That’s Left Is the Hugging,” our last new “Parenthood” of 2013, spent a lot of time functioning as an epilogue to the single silliest story this show has ever done. As much as I’ve grown to love Monica Potter here, I do not believe for a second that Kristina would have been a great mayor of Berkeley (nor that Bob Little is destined to bring the city to ruin), and so I could have done without all the talk of how angry she should be, how unfair the results are, etc. It was an arc that never sold me (and, based on the comments each week, most of you) on this being a good idea for Kristina to do, and that undermines pretty much any attempt to wring emotion out of her failure. On the other hand, I now kind of want Kristina to run for another public office, just so the inevitable cameraphone video of her and Adam egging Bob Little’s billboard will see the light of day.
With the Julia/Joel ongoing marital destruction, the problem isn’t so much that I don’t believe these specific events would happen, but that they’re making me strongly dislike one of the show’s four main characters in the process. I completely buy, for instance, that Julia would be so self-involved and clueless as to go over to Ed’s house to throw him various mixed messages and find out if she wrecked his marriage, just as I believe Ed would kiss her under the circumstances. But the last few episodes have gone from Julia and Joel being about equally guilty in their schism to Joel committing a few misdemeanors while Julia attempts to get charged with every felony in the book. And it’s a tricky thing in a fundamentally warm show like this that believes in happy endings as often as possible to put someone like Julia in such a dark place. Unlike the mayoral campaign, the arc doesn’t feel weirdly shoe-horned into a show where it doesn’t belong, and I remain willing to see where they go with it, but I fear the damage is going to be irreparable.
And “Parenthood” doesn’t always go for the happy ending, as we see with the conclusion of Amber and Ryan’s engagement, which was the strongest part of the episode, even as it arguably went to the Mae Whitman cry-face one time too many. I would not have thought such a thing was possible, but then we got Whitman’s anger face in an earlier scene, which was fantastic in its own right, then she cried as only she can when Ryan announced his plan to re-enlist, and then cried even more when she went to Sarah’s. Now, I’d much rather have Sarah playing mother to Amber than having her inevitable sex with Carl the neighbor – when even Sarah herself is aware that all the show does is let her get into bad relationships, it is long past time to do something else with that character – but at a certain point it feels like overkill. If LeBron throws down a tomahawk dunk on ever possession, it starts to lessen the thrill of watching it, you know?
What did everybody else think? Are you excited by the return of Amy to set up a potential love triangle, or are you surprised the show wants us to be this invested in Drew’s love life? Are you disappointed that Crosby didn’t have much to do, or do you accept that as the cost of no Jasmine? And do you figure Hank walks in on Sarah kissing Carl in the very first January episode, or will the show make us wait a little longer for that one?
I think that with each episode, the show has gotten so good. I loved this episode. I was very surprised that Amy came back in the last second of the episode. I could understand if Crosby didn’t have much to do, with Dax being a father and all. I do miss Grandma Braverman though. I would still want Sarah and Hank to get back together. Even my grandmother wants Sarah to get back with Jason Ritter’s character. I do think that there might be some things a bit too much, but to me it’s not a huge problem. I love this show and just hope that everyone can just see that this is a great show. Happy that Monica Potter got a Golden Globe nod yesterday.
I am officially done with Parenthood for Season 5.
This show… it’s not such a good show right now.
I loved everything that came before. I hopped on the Parenthood train way back in Seasons 1 & 2, before the (somewhat, as it’s still low-rated) audience awakening of Seasons 3 & 4.
But this season has broken ME, let alone Joel and Julia.
I’m willing to start fresh with Parenthood Season 6, but for now, Katims has killed my will to love this show for the rest of Season 5.
It’s like Katims did the Anti-Costanza. Instead of taking every bad instinct he has and doing the opposite to hit on the right instinct, Katims has taken every good instinct which carried him through 4 wonderful seasons, and is doing the opposite to ruin what was a fantastic show.
Katims is the anti-opposite. As Elaine proclaims at the end of that best Seinfeld episode ever, “Can’t you see what’s happening? I’m George! I’m George!”
And all I can do is look on in abject horror at that realization, as Jerry had to do.
Done. Donezo.
See you next season, Parenthood.
To be fair, he has to come up with 22 episodes of plot this year.
Given the ratings, and the fact that it will have enough episodes for syndication after this year, I strongly doubt there will be a season six.
If that’s the case, Dead Souls, then much like Rocky V, to me, this season of Parenthood NEVER HAPPENED.
And for me, the show would end with the wonderful denouement to the fantastic Season 4, with Ray Romano happy in Minnesota with his daughter, Sarah being Sad Sarah, Adam and Kristina happy and cured, Joel & Julia still in love, Crosby and Jasmine happy and pregnant, and Victor, the newest Braverman, cheesily finally calling Julia “Mom.”
If that’s how it is, then that’s how it is.
Season 5 NEVER HAPPENED.
Unless I catch up on Netflix and find out that the second half fixed the horrible first half, then I’ll just ignore these pre-Christmas episodes. ;-)
C’mon, Historyofmatt, the fifth Rocky movie, Rocky Balboa, was solid. I assume that’s what you mean as I definitely don’t know of any movie with the name Rocky followed by a roman numeral V.
*Looks at VFEFRENZY, and touches index finger to the side of nose like Paul Newman in The Sting.*
And you’re right, VFEFRENZY, Rocky Balboa is actually my second favorite Rocky movie after Rocky.
When I was a kid, I loved the “superhero” Rocky movies, Rocky III and IV, and while I still have a fond place in my heart for those films, especially when Rocky destroys Communism, I recognize that Stallone’s best two performances, his most human performances, are as the more beat down versions of Rocky we get in Rocky and Rocky Balboa.
I like to think that Rocky Balboa is actually the actual, most direct sequel to Rocky, more even than Rocky II.
Watch Rocky and then skip everything else and watch Rocky Balboa directly after.
They match up beautifully. You don’t need to know the sequel-filler to follow-along.
Agree with you on this one Alan…
I am happy they have all but ended the Kristina running for Mayor storyline. Hopefully that family can move on to something new and better.
As for Joel/Julia. Oh boy. This is the one Braverman couple, where for me at least, I have always liked the significant other more than the Braverman. And this storyline has only enhanced that.
Outisde of the Joel and Julia stuff and I guess the Drew love triangle, the show has a lot of starting over it can do when it comes back. Here is to hoping it shuffles the decks to an extent and gets back to good storytelling.
I seem to be one of the small minority that liked the mayoral race storyline. Maybe its just because I am a political junky or because I like Jurnee Smollett. I don’t buy the complaint about her not being qualified. I think the idea that someone like Christina is not qualified to be mayor of Berkley to be one of the biggest problems with politics. I appreciate a show that encourages “lay people” to get involved in politics.
I am hoping they come back with stories dealing with the other characters that seemed not to be featured as much in the first part of the season. Adam, Hank, Crosby, Zeke, etc. Lots of potential for a strong 2nd half.
The outcome of the campaign should have had Kristina take away enough of Bob Little’s votes to allow a third candidate the victory
Isn’t anyone going to say anything about David Denman being a fatty? I’m so used to disparaging remarks about how the women in my TV shows look that I thought I’d be gender equal and throw that on the flaming pile that was this mid-season finale.
And it was a flaming pile, if a soggy, passive mess of one. They were starting to overwork the Amber-sobbing meme a while ago and this pretty much pushed her into overworked-ville.
And I am highly perplexed by the addition of the Carl the Neighbor character. Was that truly necessary? Have they run out of stories at the story factory?!? I only know Josh Stamberg as the smarmy guy from Drop Dead Diva (for the one season I watched the show) — and from the amazing pilot of Lie to Me — but he is like adding chalk to cheese: he’s a bad fit for this show.
So I guess we lose the enjoyable Matt Lauria and the potential to actually learn about PTSD in a more modulated way (they obviously gave up on that task early on)? That is a loss for this show. Maybe he is on something else that’s better? I’m very confused by what is starting to feel like a revolving door of casting on this show. For such a big cast they can’t seem to serve fully to add and remove people like this is hard to take.
I don’t know what to say about this show anymore. It is a favorite because of the FNL pedigree and because it’s about this crazy Braverman family but I hope that it gets a creativity infusion a la the current episode of The Good Wife or is put out of its misery so the good episodes we’ve had don’t get further besmirched.
Aaaagh.
Erika
typo: infusion a la the current *season* of The Good Wife
Mostly good episode in a middling season, but I agree that they dragged out the election thread too long. Also, what’s up with that complete stranger on the playground? How was she not aware that the election had already taken place? That whole scene felt way contrived.
To first answer Alan’s questions, I am in fact surprised the show wants us to be this invested in Drew’s love life; particular so invested to end the episode on it–and I certainly hope the show doesn’t go down the road of Hank either a) walking in on Sarah kissing Carl or b) Hank caring about that if it did happen.
I actually thought the episode was headed in a very strong direction about halfway through. I thought the cake scene was a nice end to the election story (if that had been the end), and really was impressed with how they were handling the Joel/Julia story. It seemed like it was going to leave it at both getting a bit too emotionally intimate with other people/detached from eachother, but both recognizing that and making genuine efforts to try harder. I thought it was nice (if a continued deviation from the last 3 seasons of characterization) to have Joel be “less-than-perfect” and have the human angry “I’m going to sleep on the couch” response–but then make an effort the next day. They really could have ended things there. To tell a story about how relationships hit rocky patches, get off course, and require some effort from both to get back on solid footing. They did NOT have to THEN go to the melodramatic well of an actual kiss between Ed and Julia–especially AFTER Joel stepped up and started trying again too. All I can say to that is UGH. They were so close to wrapping up what seemed like a non-great story in a very insightful Parenthood way. Instead they went Soap Opera again. Ugh, ugh, ugh.
I thought they did much better by Amber and Ryan: both. The conversation between Sarah and Amber was fantastic. Both of Sarah’s responses were so spot on, and a great example for any mother to follow in such a situation. It also seems age appropriate that Amber would come so close to seeing that it was not a good idea to get married to him right now, and yet want it too much to veer from that path in the end–until Ryan made the decision for her, which also makes sense given where he’s at. I thought the conversation with Zeek also did well both by Ryan and in representing the general frustrations of those who’ve seen horrible things going back to comparably “petty” everyday life and being surrounded by people who “don’t get it.”
So to me it was a really mixed bag here. Some top-notch Parenthood moments, and elements of stories–and then some really stupid ones. Mostly the kiss–but also– Really??? Adam and Kristina would not only be able to throw so well and so hard to hit a billboard super high-up and far away–but nail it with EVERY SINGLE EGG THEY THROW??? Seriously, her winning the election would have been more realistic!
Why does everyone hate Jasmine?
She’s an annoying vortex for Crosby to react to.
She hid the fact that he had a child from him for years.
I also like Hank and Max. Wish they could do more with them.
Because Jasmine is the worst.
I’m surprised by the largely negative reactions here; I thought there was a lot to like in this episode. I loved the moment in the Luncheonette’s offices where Amber thought she was in trouble but instead got reinforcement that her uncles loved her and wanted to make sure she was okay. I loved seeing Amy again, and feel excited for Drew. And I think that, while Alan is right on that it puts stress on our ability to root for Julia, her storyline with Joel is one of the most real things the show has done.
Remember that she is stressed being out of the workforce (not by her choice anymore), their son is having big trouble at school, her husband is spending late hours at work with an attractive female boss (and with Julia coming from a fancy law firm she probably is making certain unfair assumptions about what that could mean), and she understands that she has let herself get too close to Ed, and vice versa. That moment – where she let herself get kissed, seemed to get into it for the shortest of seconds, then pulled away in shock and disappointment – played true to me. And now she knows that even with no other contact with Ed, she has broken a fundamental promise in her marriage. I squirmed watching it but it was excellently done.
To be honest the only storyline that I actually like this season is Drew’s. It is not that it has the best dramatic material or even the best acting or anything like that, it just feels the most natural, honest and realistic. Kristina as mayor? Bomb! Julia cheating on Joel? Yeah right! Amber getting married to a weirdo? right! Adam and Crosby becoming a label, whatever!
I can see Drew’s story in real life, College is a time for experimentation and just relaxing your brain and inhibitions. It is not misogynistic in any way or form since the girl and boy have both agreed to do this.
So please Alan give this more column inches if possible.
I like that Drew has the good sense not to follow Crosby’s advice.
Meant to post this here…
I also like Hank and Max. Wish they could do more with them.
This season has been very frustrating for me. The show seems to be headed in a direction I don’t like. Just when I was starting to warm up to Julia, she turns into a complete selfish moron. This Carl guy is a complete moron. Hopefully Sarah dumps him sooner rather than later and goes back to Hank. We need more Hank, and he doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.
And yet, as annoying as all that crap is, the Ryan storyline just angers me. Every time this show comes close to diving into some difficult and dark subject matter it hits the emergency eject button and bails. Ryan is probably the most interesting character that has ever been on the show, but rather than actually try to deal with his issues they have a two minute conversation with Zeke and then bail on the storyline by having him reenlist. Maybe it is too much to ask of a network drama, but it would have been fascinating to see Amber try to help him work through his troubles. Instead we get a few scenes of angst and turmoil and then dump the character.
I don’t get tired of the Sarah/bad relationships story line(s). I know plenty of very attractive, intelligent, good hearted women who continue to get in and out of relationships with horrible people. I also know men who do the same with awful women. I don’t think it’s unbelievable or boring, as they always think “this one will be different” and then find a new way to be hurt.
The Julia/Joel story is old already. they have been setting it up from the beginning, but it doesn’t feel like it fits. I’d buy Adam cheating on kristina before I’d buy Julia cheating on Joel. I just think they could have had this whole family crisis story line (interesting) without the “almost cheating” story line (not interesting) and it would have been even more powerful. Every family runs into problems and dealing with these without running into the arms of another would have been much more impactful, IMO.
What a crazy episode for Ryan. That beating he gave out was borderline psychopath, it definitely went beyond the normal level of ‘stay away from my girl’ beatings, although it’s pretty realistic for a guy with Ryan’s background to not know how to stay within the socially acceptable limits of any type of behavior.
I also really liked the scene when Amber confronts Ryan about the pills he’s taking behind her back and he tries to cover it up but just fuels a fight – great acting from both sides here, it was really tense without being over-acted – plus major props for using “Beginnings” by Junip during this season that really added to the mood.