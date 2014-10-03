Review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘Happy Birthday, Zeek’

#Parenthood Review #Parenthood
10.03.14 4 years ago 30 Comments

A review of last night's “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as we agree on a pronunciation of “culinary”…

For a large chunk of the hour, “Happy Birthday, Zeek” was frustrating in the way that so much of season 5 was – in part because it kept revisiting some of the weaker elements of last season. Tons of time on Chambers Academy (including Crosby rightfully noting that Adam has checked out of his responsibilities to the Luncheonette in favor of the school), plus more of Joel taking sole blame (“YOU DESTROYED US!”) for the break-up of the marriage (though at least there was an acknowledgment that his behavior was wildly out of character) do not a satisfying episode make. For a while, I was worried that the highlight would be Hank standing in for every “Parenthood” viewer and wondering exactly how Amber got pregnant given Ryan's physical condition at the time.

But then… then Zeek smiled at Amber's news, and it made everything better.

Even when the series gets deep into one of its funks, “Parenthood” is still good for a beautiful moment like that, which pays attention to the long tail of history between certain characters (Zeek has always had a special bond with his eldest grandchild), and to the chemistry between certain actors (Craig T. Nelson and Mae Whitman are always fantastic together). In the midst of the siblings (other than the amusingly oblivious Sarah) arguing over whether Zeek should have the surgery, here was a simple, powerful illustration of why the man should fight to stick around no matter what.

I still suspect that the series will end with Adam as the new patriarch – quite possibly with the Bravermans playing baseball on top of Zeek's ashes, in a callback to the baseball-heavy pilot episode – and after keeping Zeek somewhat marginalized in previous years, the best thing this young season has done so far is to remind us of how important he is to the entire big clan.

What did everybody else think? And are you with me in recalling all the previous evidence of Syd being the wickedest Braverman grandchild, and thus someone whose current behavior should not be such a shock to her parents?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Parenthood Review#Parenthood
TAGSCRAIG T. NELSONdax sheparderika christensenLauren GrahamMAE WHITMANMONICA POTTERPARENTHOODParenthood ReviewPETER KRAUSE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP