Review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘Happy Birthday, Zeek’

A review of last night's “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as we agree on a pronunciation of “culinary”…
For a large chunk of the hour, “Happy Birthday, Zeek” was frustrating in the way that so much of season 5 was – in part because it kept revisiting some of the weaker elements of last season. Tons of time on Chambers Academy (including Crosby rightfully noting that Adam has checked out of his responsibilities to the Luncheonette in favor of the school), plus more of Joel taking sole blame (“YOU DESTROYED US!”) for the break-up of the marriage (though at least there was an acknowledgment that his behavior was wildly out of character) do not a satisfying episode make. For a while, I was worried that the highlight would be Hank standing in for every “Parenthood” viewer and wondering exactly how Amber got pregnant given Ryan's physical condition at the time.
But then… then Zeek smiled at Amber's news, and it made everything better.
Even when the series gets deep into one of its funks, “Parenthood” is still good for a beautiful moment like that, which pays attention to the long tail of history between certain characters (Zeek has always had a special bond with his eldest grandchild), and to the chemistry between certain actors (Craig T. Nelson and Mae Whitman are always fantastic together). In the midst of the siblings (other than the amusingly oblivious Sarah) arguing over whether Zeek should have the surgery, here was a simple, powerful illustration of why the man should fight to stick around no matter what.
I still suspect that the series will end with Adam as the new patriarch – quite possibly with the Bravermans playing baseball on top of Zeek's ashes, in a callback to the baseball-heavy pilot episode – and after keeping Zeek somewhat marginalized in previous years, the best thing this young season has done so far is to remind us of how important he is to the entire big clan.
What did everybody else think? And are you with me in recalling all the previous evidence of Syd being the wickedest Braverman grandchild, and thus someone whose current behavior should not be such a shock to her parents?
Joel/Julia is unbelievably frustrating. I get into so many arguments with people about how Julia should be shouldering the blame, and then I always feel so dumb because I am arguing about a TV relationship… but I mean come on!
Amber is on Auto-cry at this point. I will be shocked if there is an episode for the rest of the season that doesn’t have Mae Whitman crying.
Great moment between Adam and Zeek right before they wished him a happy birthday. Adam completely giving into his emotions, and Zeek doing somewhat the same by saying if he goes, he wants to go on his own terms.
+1 on the Amber Robot-o-Cry thing. #oyfreakingvey
I’m going to be extremely peeved if this is a season about Zeek having surgery and dying. Though it has already started to be this way.
Again with the unrealistic Chambers Academy and Luncheonette. How do these people pay bills?!? Okay okay it’s TV and it’s a fantasyland, but it always sort of bugs me….
So sad this season is ending but also feeling a bit tortured by these storylines….
Erika
+1 on the Robot-o-Cry-meter for Amber…. Hope she has a lot of waterproof mascara for the season. #oyfreakingvey
Still bugs the heck out of me the whole disconnected from reality thing of how these people have the money and time to do such crazy jobs (the Charter School and the Luncheonette) and still be there for family. The financials alone are ridiculous. But this is la-la land TV so I should just let it go I know….
I’m going to be super peeved if this is the season of Zeek sick and dying but I suspect it has already started and is like a rolling stone gathering moss or whatever that saying is. Blech. Well at least Craig T. Nelson is enjoyable. But really, oy.
Erika
Strikes me that the vast majority of online commenters at least are on your side in blaming Julia more for the breakup. Personally, I side with your antagonists as I believe the fault lies mostly with Joel. Not as much for their underlying marital problems per se, as being unwilling to try to work things out.
Syd has always been a hideous child, so her behavior is no surprise. Amber’s development over the years IS, though, a surprise to me. I feel like she has become weak and insecure and a little snivelling. I LOVED Amber when she was a surprisingly smart, self-aware high school kid – I wished so much she had found a way to go to college after she got those good SAT scores. With that not part of her plan, I thought she would at least do something interesting and not just turn into her mom (as much as I like Sarah). I absolutely hope they ditch the emphasis on Chambers, that Joel and Julia resolve things one way or the other soon (seems to me they will reconcile and finally hire the housekeeper they can clearly afford so Julia – though working – is never again brought low by proximity to the ‘drudgery’ of stay at home mom activities), and that Zeek does not die – though it might be interesting to have a late-season shocker where Camille dies and Zeek has to figure out life on his own.
I don’t get all the hate for the Chambers storyline; but then, I am married to a special ed teacher, and have a daughter on the autism spectrum.
My personal Parenthood theory:
Zeek will die after looking like the recovery went well (a la Joyce Summers). There where be a lot of crying (from the Bravermans and from the audience). Then Amber will give birth to a son she will name after Zeek. And again, there will be a lot of crying.
It’s the circle of life… and it moves us all.
Also… THANK YOU ALAN for being just about the only reviewer who sees that blaming Joel for the break-up of the Graham marriage is ridiculous. This marriage broke up for much more than Julia’s kiss. It broke up because Julia couldn’t stand not being the bread winner. She couldn’t stand to allow Joel to have professional success while she did the “lesser” job of full-time parent he once selflessly carried out without complain.
Joel is a frakking SAINT, and from Julia’s constant blaming of him for the end of their marriage, well, it is easy to see where Sydney gets all of her horribleness from.
Thus endeth the rant.
1. Love your theory, even though it would be sad to see Zeke go.
2. I agree 100% about the ridiculous argument that Joel is at fault.
3. Their daughter is a horrible little human.
You forget to mention that Julia has always been a pretty mediocre/bordering on bad mother. The show has always shown her as being better at her job than parenting. It’s hilarious that it comes as a surprise to her parents that Syd is a little monster.
1) You are completely spot on
2) Both Joel and Julia are sniveling, lame, and enabling parents…thus Sydney
3) Victor was such the little brat for quite some time as well
4) The Chambers Academy school lunch debacle was some really crappy television
Seems that Alan is the “people’s critic”, because while you’re right that most critics take Julia’s side (and express irritation toward commenters like you), the vast majority of regular folks take your position (as you can see here). I guess I’m whatever’s the reverse of that, as I’m no professional critic but do agree with them and not with you and Alan.
Let me ask you this: if Joel’s such a frakking SAINT, why wouldn’t he even give therapy a go? No attempt to try to hash things out with the mother of his children, to present his legitimate grievances and at least give it the ol’ college try to see if they could be worked out. This seems especially bad after they so recently adopted Victor.
What exactly does Kristina even do at the school that she can’t leave to pick up lunch.
She’s terrible for how she handled the previous chef, abuses Adam’s generosity, and generally takes on big projects that she can’t handle and then passes them off.
She probably refuses to walk the dog she insisted on
It’s classic Kristina to wander into something she doesn’t fully understand and then blame everyone but herself when the rest of the world doesn’t conform to her wishful assumptions, and eventually drag her poor husband down into her suffering, because if she’s not happy then you’d better believe that no one around her has any shot at a peaceful day. I’m surprised she didn’t try talking over the chef while he was trying to talk, like she does with every other person in her life. I can’t believe that the chef came off looking like the bad person in that exchange.
In case you couldn’t tell, Kristina is by far my least favorite of the adult characters on this show and every story that involves her turns into a slog. It was very hard to get through last season. My dream version of a Parenthood episode is one where she dies quietly in her sleep without a line of dialogue before the title credits roll, and the rest of the episode consists of other characters grieving, but not really grieving that much.
I’ll hop on the “Kristina is my least favorite character,” band wagon, with Jasmine a close second but she’s not given enough to bother me that much. I’m actually not sure why I’m still watching this show, as I don’t find it as heart warming and well acted as Alan’s reviews make it sound. With the illogical plot lines, the irritating way this family communicates, and a few unlikable characters/actors, I think I’ve just been sticking with it to see how it ends at this point…plus there isn’t anything else on that hour to watch.
I think it’s interesting to have Kristina on the show. She is my polar opposite personalitywise (I’m more like Crosby), but she is a realistic type you don’t often see on TV.
She has been unreasonable in the past, but how was she in the wrong with the caterer?
She was in the wrong by not understanding how catering works. Making a number of meals that are all the same (or having a small number of predetermined variants) is a ton less work than individually customizing each meal to exacting and fussy specifications. But she apparently expected this guy to do all this extra work for the same agreed upon price, without any concern for how it would affect his schedule, his ability to service his other clients, or his bottom line. When he objects and fires her as a client she can’t possibly imagine why this might be a problem. Most reasonable professionals do not show up and angrily rip up a contract in the client’s face at the first provocation, so I’m inferring that this was not the first time that Kristina requested special treatment, and that the guy had tried his best to be accommodating but she was just too oblivious to how her requests were being received. Perhaps that’s just me reading too much into it, but even without that interpretation we still see Kristina struggle to comprehend why the vendor refused to work with her despite his explanation that the requests were unreasonable.
That’s a major inference. Based on what we actually saw, he was very aggressive and rude, and left her and a bunch of special needs kids hanging out to dry with virtually no notice.
We also saw no attempt by him to say “if you want this many individualized meals, I will have to charge X dollars more”. If he said that and Kristina insisted he do it based on the same price agreed for 40 standardized meals, I’d be with you.
I find it interesting that this review and the comments almost universally pick on the female characters. For Alan, really just his take on the Julia/Joel fight, but the comments here regarding all the women are a little surprising to me. There are numerous TV shows with weak or two dimensional female character development, and that’s one thing, but l praise Parenthood, and Friday Night Lights, for their depictions of strong, complex and vulnerable women. This is not a given on any show, and the fact that Julia commits the crime of not being in love with stay-at-home motherhood on an American drama is, as far as I can tell, the only reason she is assigned a majority share of the blame for the breakup. If their crimes were reversed, and Julia was the one who emotionally checked out of the relationship and 100% refused to deal in reality with her son’s academic problems, I suspect she’d be viewed by many as an even bigger monster. Amber and Christina are annoying because they get too emotional or too ambitious, respectively? Mae Whitman is a scene stealer, esp when she’s most vulnerable, and the entire cast, men and women, tear up in almost every episode. That’s the bread and butter of the show-these quiet, intimate moments. Christina opening a school in a year is actually crazy, and that storyline is difficult, but that’s a plot problem to me, not a character one. And that lunch guy was totally unprofessional right out of the gate – not sure how that gets pinned on Christina because people imagine or assume she has been unreasonable “off camera” up until that point, as women are prone to do… classy.
Agree about the Charter, but loved how all the grandkids made a song for Zeek. Having a large and growing family, 6 kids, 4 grands and counting, this show just has a special place in my heart. Will HATE to see it end.
I don’t know if it’s necessarily “picking on” female characters. I think it’s just pointing out deficiencies in the writing. Julia is a case of the writers miscalculating how she comes across and Kristina is simply a difficult personality sometimes, but Sarah has been too often defined by her romantic relationships, Jasmine’s entire character has either been wholly absent or just there to nag Crosby, and I think the point of Amber’s journey into being significantly less defined by her toughness is maybe not a great writing decision. As for Friday Night Lights, Tammy Taylor was fantastic, however many of the female high school characters tended to have their personalities change all the time. Julie again, is supposed to be difficult (though understandably so), but Tyra and Lila seemed like their priorities and temperaments every few episodes. Becky and Jess ultimately had better tempered characters, though none of their story lines hit me as hard as Tyra’s back and forth about caring about getting into college ultimately did (though no Lila story ever wholly worked for me, but that could just be due to Minka Kelly).
As for the Julia/Joel stuff I think you’re right that there is more nuance to the situation than Alan and others suggest. I think that Joel’s failure to recognize that raising two kids, one of whom is new, has had a troubled past, and is having significant difficulties in school is a lot harder than raising one kid is really stupid (and now we see further evidence that Joel really didn’t do that great of a job as Sydney’s primary caregiver). However to Alan’s point the show never did a good job of laying that out. And the stuff with Julia and Roy from the office was just hacky and dumb and predictable, and when characters get stuck in those storylines resentment tends to build towards them.
No Alan is reviewing fan fiction. This is the internet now. We are all part of the hive mind. Thanks for your comment.
Absolutely loved the use of Conor Oberst’s song “Night At Lake Unknown” in the final scenes. Beautifully done, nice choice.
