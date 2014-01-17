Review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘Jump Ball’

A review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I trash the evidence of my ninth grade accomplishments…
I didn’t get to review last week’s episode, but it was a fairly bleak one, between Max losing his best friend and Joel’s reaction to all the Julia/Ed business. “Parenthood” generally tries to blend its heavier storylines with comedy and/or uplift, but we’re steering into some fairly dark waters at the moment, and “Jump Ball” continued that. Joel announces he wants to move out, Amber presents herself as a drunken mess to her father, Amy’s extended stay with Drew is revealed to be part of a deep depression rather than just a spot of homesickness, Zeek finds out that Camille intends to keep traveling the world without him, and though Dr. Pelican can’t diagnose Hank as being on or off the autism spectrum, Hank nonetheless blows up Crosby and Adam’s poker game(*), just as Crosby predicted he would.
(*) Note that one of the players was David Walton, most recently of “Bent” and the star of NBC’s upcoming “About a Boy” adaptation – which is also set in the Bay Area and conveniently produced by Jason Katims. I didn’t catch his character’s name, and therefore don’t know if Katims was aiming to turn the new show into a very tenuously connected spin-off, or if simply his reference to not wanting to ever deal with kids was a bit of meta humor.
UPDATE: NBC tells me that Walton was, in fact, playing his character from “About a Boy.” Interesting, though not without precedent. (When spin-offs were more common, networks would sometimes take a new show and try to retroactively make it a spin-off by having a character appear on a pre-existing show. And now I wonder if Crosby is going to pop up on “About a Boy.”
There was a lot of good, if sad, material here, but a few scenes stood out to me. The first is Adam and Kristina getting excited at the idea that Hank has Asperger’s, listing all the things he’s done in his life and how that might be a positive future for Max. Of course, we know just how miserable Hank is, how much of his life he’s screwed up due to these Asperger-like tendencies, etc. Growing up to be Hank is a better outcome for Max than living with his parents, having a menial job (or no job at all) and no social life, but it still shows them recalibrating their expectations for who and what their son can be as an adult.
The second was Crosby and Adam’s argument over inviting Hank to the poker game. The show hasn’t given us a ton of scenes where adult relatives outside Adam and Kristina’s household have to deal with Max, but you at least get the sense that the rest of the family has gotten used to his many quirks. He’s accepted because he’s part of the family, because he’s a kid, and because he has a condition with a name and an explanation. Hank’s an adult, is Sarah’s grumpy ex-boyfriend, and Crosby has no idea about the possible diagnosis, so to him, Hank is a “freak” to be avoided at all costs. And that’s yet another window on Max’s future, as well as a moment where Adam sees a less flattering side of his brother and has to swallow it because it’s not his place to tell him about Hank’s private business.
The third is Zeek and Camille at dinner. On the one hand, it feels like it’s taking Zeek forever and a day to follow the advice of his kids and his pal Rocky to just tell Camille how he feels and offer to travel with her. On the other, his reluctance to speak, and his attempt to be polite and walk on eggshells around her rings true, as does the general sense of complexity around the issue. As simply as it is to say that Zeek can just run off to France or Italy with her for months at a time, how long before he’s missing his house, his car, his grandkids, his favorite foods, etc.? She wants adventure. He wants to be with her. There are some compromises to be made here, but not simple solutions.
That scene also contained the first election reference in a few episodes, meaning that story’s not getting the Tyra/Landry “we shall never speak of this again” treatment, but even with that mention, “Parenthood” feels on much stronger footing so far in 2014. Nobody’s in a happy place at the moment – and I particularly appreciate that they aren’t just walking back the Julia/Joel stuff, but dealing with the idea of a Braverman marriage failing – but the individual character and story beats feel right, and that’s what we count on most here.
What did everybody else think?
Still not convinced that the writers will follow through with a Joel and Julia divorce storyline. Seems more likely that they will make up before the end of the season.
Oh, that wouldn’t surprise me, either, especially given Crosby and Jasmine’s marriage. But they are nonetheless going further down this road than I might have expected.
I just find that whole plot a bit overblown. Joel’s been wearing the same scowl for so many episodes on a major whine-athon, whereas if it’s going to be this big a deal, why couldn’t they have made it an actual affair. It’s just too much for a non-incident. Who knew the Hank stuff would steal the season? Love the anger from Adam over Crosby’s comments because they so indirectly refer to Max grown up.
I was annoyed with the Joel/Julia storyline from the beginning of the introduction of Ed. I was intrigued by them looking at parenting an adopted son (especially adopted at his age), but thought the added stress of potential affairs was too much.
Now that they’ve seemingly forgotten that this all pretty much started with Victor and have gone down the cliched role of the temptress ruining a marraige I’m even more annoyed.
Either way, I don’t care too much either way, but I do hope they stay together, but I just wish they were a little more inventive with how it would happen.
I agree completely — Joel’s reaction has been so far out of proportion to what Julia actually did that it makes it hard to take any of this seriously. You’re going to break up a marriage with kids over THAT? Sure, you’re hurt and grumpy for a while but you don’t move out and you don’t say things like “ooooh, I can’t see this marriage working at all” or whatever. It all comes across as a transparent ploy: they want to add some tension to the marriage, but they don’t actually want us to think badly of either of the people involved, so they can’t have them commit any actual transgressions. You know they’re going to get back together one teary night and everything will be fine. Ugh.
Respectfully disagree. It wasn’t even the kiss that was the final straw for Joel, it was the lying about the kiss. He gave her a last chance to come clean and she denied it.
And prior to that, his frustration has been building over work related issues. When she was a lawyer, she didn’t really contribute her fair share with raising their daughter. Then SHE insists on another kid. SHE insists on adoption. She QUITS her job w/o discussing it with Joel.
Now she’s home, and depressed about it. And kinda sorta failing as a mother. Joel is a great dad and runs a tight ship. She seems overwhelmed with the kids. And then blames Joel for not being there as much.
Everything in the marriage and the family has been about what she wants, and when she wants it. Then she gets what she wants and isn’t happy.
He brought up most/all of this stuff in one of his arguments with her. And yet she thinks it’s all about “not pulling away a half of second sooner” with the kiss, and has the audacity to throw in a comment about Joel’s boss.
It’s not so much her actions that Joel finds troubling, it’s her character.
If all that were truly in Joel’s mind Kronic, then the show should be brave enough to actually split them up, but as Primate intuits, the fact they are walking the fence and can’t sell a Braverman short or even Joel, means a trite reunion. Sometimes, conflict for the sake of conflict, is pointless.
Joel watching his kids sleep – only on TV do they still sleep with all the lights on.
Not really. My kids all sleep with a light on.
I have to say that the Crosby/Adam fight about Hank was a brilliant piece of writing. It’s the kind of thing that rings true about Adam’s situation.
Crosby thinks Hank is a freak whereas Adam can see that as Max’s future and doesn’t want to be so quick to write off such a person.
It makes you think about what Adam (by all accounts the best human being ever) would do if he didn’t have Max. Would he still be OK with his sister’s ex who’s a nice guy but still a grumpy freak?
It seems that the answer is probably not. And that’s Adam Braverman.
In the previous segment Joel tells Julia it is not him but her thst is the problem. That continued tonight when Julia could not or did not know the real reasons for the trouble in her marriage. She thinks it is all about 3 seconds too long and she refuses to talk to Joel about their real problems because if she does then everything wi be on the table and then there may be no coming back.
Joel is leaving Julia because she refused to back his career when he backed her up, she said in season 1 that her job is more important and his was just grouting someone’s home…..she has no respect for his job, she does not trust his decision making, she refused to be a parent to their children because she feels that she prefer to be at work, etc, etc, etc.
So no Julia; your problems are not due to a 3 second too long kiss. I do not know if she is too stupid to understand this or she knows the writing is on the walls and she refuses to confront the issues afraid of the outcome and/or the truth being out there.
I think that May be the theme of the episode….characters afraid to confront the truth knowing it would be too painful to and would rather live in denial.
I definitely agree that Julia took Joel for granted in the early seasons, and I was a little uncomfortable with how little confidence/interest she had in being a mother. Joel appeared to be the ideal spouse, esp for a man.
On the other hand, though, it seems to me that Joel has had a complete personality change. He went from being perhaps too understanding to becoming a total jerk. If his issues with Julia are really about her not supporting his job the way he supported hers when the shoe was on the other foot, why isn’t HE saying that now when he says that she’s the problem? (And honestly, how often is one person responsible for all of the problems in a relationship?! I mean, unless one partner is abusive or has some terrible addiction). He seems to blame her for EVERYTHING, including Victor’s being put back a grade. Unless he was unaware of the resentment he was feeling when he was the stay at home parent, his reaction to Julia’s lack of support seems way over the top. Plus, she did eventually work very hard in her new role, despite the loss of her professional identity, and did not get any kudos or understanding from Joel at all.
I think that Joel’s decision to leave the family does not make sense in the plot. I would think the “old Joel” would at least make some attempt to deal better with the shifting dynamics of their relationship rather than just throw the whole thing away. Why would he suddenly not care enough to even work on things?
Camile seems intentionally oblivious as well. She missed out on some important family stuff while she was gone and then concluded that it didn’t matter that she wasn’t there? And that that’s liberating? I don’t think that either Camile or Joel were ever portrayed as so unconcerned with the needs of others. It almost seems like she wants a divorce from Zeek. They are definitely at a crossroads in their relationship (with no clear answers) and her attitude is to just do what she wants. Her “compromise” is just creating other problems, and I think she’d be smart enough to realize that.
While I do like that Parenthood has created some interesting challenges, I’m also disappointed that they’ve completely changed the personalities of two characters to do it. I find grey much more interesting and realistic than black and while.
He did tell Julia that it bothers him she has no respect for his job. When she ran in screaming in front of Pete he told her he never did that to her. When she tried to but in on his decisions he made with Pete over costing and banged his hand on the table….and told her to back off, that was him telling her to respect what he does and how he does it. But Julia being a hot headed stubborn Braverman just refused to adjust her attitude and is now paying the price.
I stupidly replied to a comment upthread before reading all the way through. My opinions on Joel/Julia mirror AMRIT 100%. I agree with Margo that Camile’s actions feel out of character. She knows Zeek has trouble expressing his emotions, and it seems intentionally oblivious that she’s ignoring clues. It seems borderline cruel to go out with her friends on the night she comes back.
“He went from being perhaps too understanding to becoming a total jerk.”
This.
I think potentially Joel is covering an affair with Pete, or wants to have one. That is the only thing that makes sense of his irrational behavior.
Kathyn, agreed that this is the best explanation of his behaviour…except (to get “meta”) that it would be a strange narrative approach by the show’s PTB to hide this fact so long. This show has been on for years now and as far as I can remember has always had an omniscient portrayal of all the characters, not keeping anything significant from the audience.
It seems like the Joel/Julia storyline is moving ahead so slowly, percolating with no real sense of urgency to fact their marriage may be ending. This is the first storyline that feels like a disadvantage to a full 22-episode season. In the past 2 seasons they didn’t have the time to just let this stew for so long. Maybe it’s not really a disadvantage, just something I’m not used to seeing on Parenthood as they’ve never had the time to explore a storyline for this length before.
They’re dragging a lot of storylines this season. The Amber/Ryan plot and the Zeek and Camille plot is taking forever to conclude.
I think the whole Joel/Julia storyline is getting a bit ridiculous because Joel refuses to go to counseling. They have fought very hard for their family in the past, but Joel is willing to walk away without the chance at therapy? Julia is not the easiest person but “early seasons Joel” knew that and they made their marriage work, mostly because of Joel’s understanding and that despite Julia’s focus on work, she loves her family and her heart is in the right place. With family dynamics changing in the last two seasons, it seems like a no brainier that they would seek outside help to help ease with the adjustment instead of just walking away from their marriage. Yes, the problems they are experiencing seem true and thought out, but the responses seem very off for the characters and it is difficult to watch. It is rare, these days (especially here in the Bay Area/Berkeley) that any couple I know — with kids — who have separated or divorced, failed to see a therapist first.
I balked at seeing a therapist as my wife wanted to do, because I didn’t want the marriage to be saved. And we had two young kids together, and there was no infidelity, violence, or addiction involved.
I guess that makes me an exceptionally awful person (it’s certainly what she and her friends thought). But I do think it was a kindness of some sort that I didn’t want to subject her to sitting next to me on a therapist’s couch as I recounted all the reasons I just could not stand another day of being around her. (It’s bad enough having to deal with her now as divorced co-parents.)
How terrible of a roommate is Drew? He gets so bent out of shape about being locked out of his room temporarily when his roommate has girls over that he let’s his sisters unstable military boyfriend intimidate the kid then he subsequently has his high school girlfriend move in to their tiny dorm room with no consideration for his roommate. Drew stinks
And when Amy talks about her bad roommate situation he acts like he totally understands because his roommate is so bad. Drew is the worst roommate. He has no personality, he’s constantly mumbling, he has no friends so he’s always in the room and then his girlfriend moves in! And she has no friends or classes to go to so you know she’s definitely always in the room. Nightmare room situation for a freshman. Who’d have guessed the douchebag lacrosse roommate would be the most sympathetic character this season?
I like Drew but I concede you have a point. Still, is he actually locking his roommate out? That’s a little different.
I guess this a stark reminder that alcoholism is a disease, because Amber contracted a case of it more quickly and abruptly than most of us catch the common cold.
From a family characterized by their obsessive need to talk things to death, and from a former high-powered attorney, who got paid big bucks to be verbally persuasive, it is a shame that Julia’s attempts to salvage her marriage have totaled: “Joel?? // What are we doing?? // Joel? // This isn’t us! // I never didn’t come home. // Joel???” Jesus, Jason Ritter delivered more compelling monologues as an illiterate AP English teacher.
Tighter insurance policies make it tough to see a large range of doctors, but I would be willing to pay out of pocket for a second opinion if a specialist ever told me that my life-altering condition was a “Jump Ball.” How bad is the tumor, doc? “Sorry, man, it looks like it is 4th down and long, with no timeouts and only 16 ticks left on the clock!” I feel worse than ever for Max if this guy is his medical guru.
It’s important that Zeek is silently tortured over the idea of Camille disappearing overseas for another 11-episode long sojourn, because God knows that nobody in the viewing audience has been given a reason to care one way or the other.
To be fair, no therapist worth their salt — or expensive degree — is going to tell a patient after their first one-hour session what their gut reaction is, whichever direction it lies. Particularly with a diagnosis like Asperger’s. “Jump ball” is pretty much exactly what Hank went in there with from the beginning. He went into the appointment with suspicions and the doc said 50/50 but we’d need more testing to find out for sure which side. That’s really not an answer or an opinion.
@LEPIDOPTERA: The Amber that showed up at Seth’s bar last night was Season 2 Amber so while it felt like a bit of a regression, it wasn’t completely out of the blue.
Agree with Pecola. She was showing signs of being a little out of control with alcohol earlier this season too.
Disagree too about Camille as I am finding that storyline compelling.
@LEPIDOPTERA I am so glad you are back, your reviews are hilarious. Please write one for the episode that aired last night on 1/23/14.
Why does this show claim to be set in Berkeley?
1) It’s BART, not “the BART”.
2) Grizzly Peak is directly behind the Berkeley campus. It would be a 10 minute drive to the ridge and maybe a 1-hour hike. Campus housing is closer than any hotel.
If they’re going to maintain this fiction, they really need to hire a location liaison to edit the scripts.
From a proud member of Grizzly Peak Cyclists.
As a native of the Bay Area I really cringed when they said “the BART!” Great point about the need to hire a location liaison. I currently live in Lexington, KY, and the inconsistencies on Justified drive me crazy as well. You can’t drive back and forth from Harlan to Lexington like that! And Lexington is full of rabid UK Wildcat fans–posters are everywhere. Oh well…I should save that rant for the Justified forum.
Not to mention, the SF MOMA has been closed for ages and will be for the next couple of years while the new building is under construction. Can’t Camille have gone to the De Young to see her exhibit?
Not quite on point, but in Justified they are always running back and forth from Lexington and Harlan. In reality would take about three hours between the two. Dramatic license or something.
On The Good Wife, characters zip back and forth between downtown Chicago and Michigan City, IN with ease, too. In mid-day traffic, it’s probably 90 minutes door-to-door.
I like Ray Romano and I’ve loved the insight into what Max’s life might look like in the future, but I never want to hear the “[x} is not a Braverman” excuse again.
Every time anyone’s complained about the lack of solo story for Joel or Jasmine, someone says, “but they’re not Bravermans and this show is fundamentally about the Bravermans.”
That’s clearly not the case anymore (if it ever was).
Hank has previously mentioned that he was really popular in high school and the prom king. Are the Parenthood writers walking that part back? Is his character essentially getting a reboot?
Is it possible to have even a mild form of undiagnosed Asperger’s and still be prom king? Of course, Hank also said that he sold pot out of some guy’s car and got laid all the time. I don’t see that as all that unbelievable.
I’ve oddly never watched a Parenthood episode a second time, so I can’t remember Early-Hank. But I feel like his personality was based more on depression-darkness instead of a difficulty with social interactions. Yes, you can have Aspergers and be prom king. But you can’t be prom king and then forget how to talk to people.
All of the other activities are quite social and the oposite of Hank’s/Adam’s concerns and Max’s behavior. Those show as kronicfatigue is pointing out that hank would be able to pick up on social queues.
Also, Asperger’s is no longer part of the DSM in real life.
Yes, Taufis, I think the writers are getting sloppy and rebooting a lot of characters. Adam and Kristina’s baby (I can’t even remember her name!) seemed to disappear completely during the ridiculous mayoral campaign, and Hattie is completely out of the picture. The once popular (in high school at least) but grumpy Hank now possibly has Asperger’s, and was able to get an appointment right away with the most sought after child psychologist in Berkeley who specializes in autism. Camile no longer cares about anyone but herself and Amber is an alcoholic b/c she got drunk once after being left by her fiancé. The once mild mannered and perhaps too understanding Joel now will not even consider seeking counseling for his family’s problems and would rather just leave. Drew’s former jerk of a roommate now does not seem to even mind that Amy has moved into their small dorm room. And Sarah’s new love interest went from being a shallow middle-aged guy who only dated much younger and beautiful women to a dashing heroic doctor who is doing his part to save the world.
I have really loved this show a lot, and am really bummed about how lazy and sensationalist it’s become. I hope it gets back on track!
KronicFatigue, I think you summed up early Hank very well. He did seem a bit depressed and not great with the clients, but he was still able to maintain eye-contact, express empathy and have reciprocal conversations. It’s unlikely he was like Max when a teenager. And, yes, Taufis, Asperger’s is no longer in the DSM and Hank is able to pick up on social cues. Autism has always had a very wide spectrum (w/A.S. being the mildest form), but I think that Hank would meet very few of the required symptoms to get that diagnosis.
I’m hoping he doesn’t have Asperger’s at all. Can’t someone just be quirky? Instead of interesting eccentric guy who was sort of cool and dark in high school (which is supported by pot selling and getting laid a decent amount), he has to be diagnosed? I sort of appreciate Sarah’s initial reaction–all guys are like that, no teenage daughter gets along with her dad, and maybe some of the aspects of Asperger’s described him, but they could describe millions of people.
Does anyone other than Tausif remember this prom king story? I don’t.
I remember the prom king and selling pot out of his trunk story. I think Hank’s character showed more signs of being autistic when his character was first introduced. They dialed it down a little during his relationship with Sarah. I expected this storyline to be introduced last season.
Right, so did I. I guess I forgot those other elements of his background; but I for sure disagreed with the idea that this is a new “reboot” in the sense that he only recently started showing signs of being “on the spectrum”. I am pretty sure I recall Alan referring to this possibility fairly early on as well.
Just because Amber got shitfaced hardly qualifies her as an alcoholic.
I loved the music last night. From the Joy Division song (perfect for that scene) through the Laura Marling song and nearly everything in between. Really nice selections.
I know it’s probably not going to end well, but I am hoping for a happy ending for Drew and Amy.
She’s leaching off of him. He’ll probably realize how trapped he is with her eventually, probably with the help of his fwb. I mean, he didn’t go to the meteor shower because she was so sad he was leaving for one night. She’s clearly got some issues she’s not wanting to deal with, and using Drew as a comfort or crutch. They never leave his room, They never spend time apart (other than his classes), that’s not a healthy relationship.
Who sang someone to watch over me at the end of the program?
Shazam strikes again:
Rickie Lee Jones from the album It’s Like This
I’m confused by Amy’s despair. We’ve seen that she has loving, attentive parents who met in college and are still together. Her home situation was so good that Paul, her dad, became a bit of a father figure to Drew.
But now she’s hiding from them and telling Drew that he’s all she has.
I don’t get how Amy went from Point A to Point Depressed Out of My Mind. Surely we’re not getting a story of a young woman destroyed by the decision to have an abortion.
It’s really common for pretty serious depression to hit people freshman year. This Psychology Today article calls it “a peak time for a first depressive episode”:
[www.psychologytoday.com]
I realize this is picky, but it REALLY bugged me that in the Sarah/Julia scene–which looked like it was supposed to be one long take–the book on the table was front side up in one part and then back side up in the rest, and the wine glasses changed position without ever seeming having to. Took me right out of the moment.
Also, does Camille look like she’s had a lot of work done on her face, or is that just me? She looked a lot younger than usual, which I find hard to believe.
Yes I noticed those inconsistencies too. Bonnie Bedelia’s plastic surgery is becoming distracting. What woman approaching seventy has such an unlined face?I wish more people celebrated becoming older instead of feeling a compulsive need to cover up the natural aging process.
I think the new haircut was supposed to make us think that THAT’s why she looked so different. But it didn’t fool me!
So glad to see this in here. I am not usually the most attentive, but this was so obvious and a bit ridiculous actually. She has less facial lines than her character’s daughters now.
I was fooled by the new haircut, which did look really reminiscent of Italian styles from Fellini films.
Bonnie Bedelia had such a sweet face. I guess she isn’t happy with it and that is a shame. Her choice of cosmetic surgery is going to backfire because she looks distorted now, just like most Follywood actors who go that route. Too bad.
The work Bonnie Bedelia has had is very distracting to me and I noticed it immediately. It makes the entire going to Italy thread just a way to explain why she was away while she had and recovered from her surgery. I do think she looks great and that she has always looked great. I don’t begrudge her wanting to look younger in an industry that values looking young. As a character in this show, it is very distracting and takes me out of the moment.
I have never watched parenthood enough to know any of the characters or whats going on, so its possible I just dont know how annoying the Ray Romano character can be. But the whole blow up at the poker game did not work for me. It seemed like the other guy should was a bigger jerk and it was his over reaction to the no wild card request that blew up the game. Now maybe Hank was being annoying the whole night, but they did not show that, so it was strange to me that it all got blamed on Hank.
I thought Hank was to blame. I play poker seriously and I understand his feeling about wild cards (incidentally, I loved the way he replied “yeah, I play poker” to Adam). But it is rude to grouse about it when it is dealer’s choice; all the more so when it is the first time you have been invited to someone’s home game.
2 wildcards is a little ridiculous though, not that it justifies his reaction, but who plays with 2 wildcards?
I don’t know that I’ve ever played with any wildcards since I started playing poker more seriously; but I also don’t play in a home game with friends so I have no idea what goes on in those. Seems to me each one probably has its own culture, and the newbie needs to pipe down and go along with that rather than complain.
And although wildcards are derided (as Hank did) as making it a “kids game” as though it makes things simpler, it actually–when applied to a game played for real money–should in theory at least benefit someone with a very analytical mind, as long as they are also mentally flexible. In a game with two wildcards, your two pair ain’t diddly. You’d better be looking for a full house at least, preferably quads or a straight flush if it’s a big pot.
I mostly love the show but some details can drive me nuts:
1) when there is absolutely no bacon grease in the pan, just some glistening on the bacon strips;
2) when Julia of all people says “with Joel and I” instead of “with Joel and me” (twice in the last episode);
3) overuse of the word AMAZING, although it wasn’t used as much this episode;
4) Julia waking up with perfectly applied eyeshadow and mascara.
Little details like that take me out of the zone. Still, love the show.
This season has been atrocious. I’ve hated every single thing they’ve done. We wall wanted it renewed and now I regret it. When you completely re-write characters, you’ve betrayed my trust as a viewer. Shame on you, Katims.