Review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘The Ring’

A quick review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as we sketch at the Uffizi…
The mayoral campaign came back in a big way last night, and was for the most part as clumsy, cartoonish (Bob Little is now eeeevil) and implausible as usual, but I at least appreciated that Kristina’s principled stand wound up hurting her in the polls, which it very much would in real life.
And it’s frustrating because so much of the show around it continues to be strong. Zeek being home alone was a terrific mixture of whimsy and melancholy, taking advantage of Craig T. Nelson’s comedy chops while also showing us how much Zeek misses his wife. The Crosby/Jabbar story was one of those simple, universal parenting stories (in this case, about learning to be excited about the things your kids are excited about) the show tells so effectively. Amber getting Ryan to take the ring back is clearly building to some difficulty down the road between them, but for now it was just small and awkward. Sarah reluctantly going to her neighbor’s party wasn’t incredibly dramatic, but was at least a nice commentary on how she’s a single woman in her 40s with two grown kids who has no real friends beyond her family and her exes.
Julia and Joel’s story was more of a mixed bag, because the writers are trying to squeeze multiple seasons’ worth of conflict into a single story arc for them, but the parts that worked – Victor’s reaction to the news he’s being held back, Sydney asking why Mommy and Daddy are fighting, Julia’s initial reaction to the Victor news (before Ed and his giant hands showed up to offer comfort and an unspoken invitation to have sex with him) – worked incredibly well. I could do without Ed, and some of the Joel/Julia tension is being approached in an odd way – Joel’s line about Julia making bad decisions was treated as a terribly mean thing to say to one of the core Bravermans, but it was more the way he said it and when he said it that was the problem, when he’s entirely right that she has been making huge decisions that affect their entire family without ever consulting him on them – but on the whole, it’s still vastly closer to the “Parenthood” mission statement than having Kristina run for mayor of Berkeley.
What did everybody else think?
I was hoping the scandal that came out might be about Kristina’s family. It would be a perfect introduction to them. They have to have a story since they didn’t even come help during her cancer.
Hey Ollie! They at least mentioned Haddie!
The Kristina storyline is just so ridiculous. I did appreciate this particular story because it led to some nice Kristina/Adam/Amber moments, but come on, Bob Little knows that Kristina has this on him, and in the end he somewhat got away with it, but that is a giant risk to take, a risk the favorite in a race wouldn’t take.
I really, really hope Kristina doesn’t win, because not only is it ridiculous, I have no confidence that they could write Kristina as a mayor well at all.
The other stories are OK. I’m continuing to enjoy the Adam/Crosy team at the Luncheonette, and I think Amber & Ryan has been written really well. Julia and Joel could be saved, but I am scared it is going down the infidelity path, which is not where I want it to go at all. The conflict of deciding how to parent their adopted son should be enough to mine a lot of great stories from, they don’t need a double-team of potential affairs.
The moment where Adam explains to Crosby how parents learn to love what their kids love was just perfect. Great commentary on parenting. ‘I learned about bugs.’
Stay at home Kristina is about to become Mayor before Leslie Knope? No, no no.
It’s a terrible storyline that’s somehow getting worse by the week. She’s on the verge of winning, but then Adam’s actions hurt her? Also, not EVERY political story becomes a remix meme song, and if you’re going to go that cliched route, do it better than that video we got.
I don’t get why Amber would be on board with using herself as a scandal. Does she now agree with Kristina that she was in some way violated? I get wanting to fight fire with fire, but she’s kinda sorta falsely accusing Bob Little of taking advantage of her. She didn’t feel it at the time, and there was NOTHING in her conversation with Kristina that explained that away. When did she stop being a consenting adult in that relationship?
Also, there’s something uncomfortable with thinking “ok, calling someone a retard is bad, but it’s EXTRA bad when the person has autism”. I can’t put my finger on it exactly, but it didn’t sit well with me.
Hug a crying mom, become mayor. Horrible.
Everything else was good to great. I could do without the Julia stuff, but I liked that she was called out for quitting her job w/o discussing it, especially b/c all of her teen angst comes from not being satisfied with being a stay at home mom (and let’s not forget she pushed HARD to have a second kid)
I agree with everything here. Spot on. The remix song was so horribly done. Come on Parenthood staff, is there no one that can cut a good video? Has Amber told Ryan about Bob Little? Now she’s ok with it just coming out and Ryan finding out? Really makes no sense to me.
I really liked the Julia/Joel/Victor scene because they all played it exactly as two parents a kid would play it. I could sense Victor’s heartbreak especially at that age.
That last Joel/Julia/Victor scene was great. I actually have enjoyed much of the stories that have arisen from their perspectives and ideas on Victor’s school development. I really think that would have continued to be a really good storyline , but I feel like it has been dirtied with the potential infidelity.
The Bob Little character got me thinking about Shameless, in that it also struggles it also exaggerates the “evil” of people who do things bad to the family.
How do you mean?
Julia is a typical Braverman, she is stubborn bullheaded and always tries to get their way by steamrolling over everyone until they get their way. Zeek does it with Camille, Adam does it all the time with his family when he choses the one he was born into over the one whom he created, Crosby is the least worst and Julia does and did it all the time.
She called Joel’s work basically nothing in season 1 or 2 when he remodeled this guys bathroom, she did it with the swimming, she did it when she quit her job, she it by going to the teacher without Joel, she did it with the Coffee girl, she did it…….you get the point. I am glad someone who is not a Braverman, like Joel, finally called her and basically her family out on it.
Power to you brother!
Why would dumb Kristina even consider calling a press conference? She would come across even worse than Bob little. You leak it to the press or feed it to Tony Gray. That’s a terrible job by Heather. I also felt like the Crosby storyline bent over backwards to have his objections to his son doing ballet Be as Non offensive as possible. Even a young progressive liberal father like Crosby could have a problem with his son doing ballet beyond the fact that they couldn’t bond over hoops. It wouldn’t make him a bad guy.
Seriously! I was thinking the same thing. She’s going to stand behind a podium and say “well sure my husband punched a dude that time, but Bob Little tried to bang my niece!” The hell?
Agreed. Also, how did the media know that it was Bob Little that leaked the story about Adam? The one reporter asked Kristina specifically about his tactics. If the public knows about this, you would think that it would cause Little to sink in the polls.
Plus how can the paper even run the story? There is no police report, nobody knows who the guy is and there are no witnesses. That’s probably why Kristina dropped in the polls, people don’t want to vote for someone who isn’t savvy enough to deny that repory
Agree with what others are saying about Joel. I have always liked Joel way more than Julia, and she has pretty much treated him like a second rate citizen from the beggining. Good to see him getting some confidence and finally taking a stand.
I don’t necessarily want them to go the infidelity route, but the huge marriage issues is a good one that hasn’t really been told that much outside of Zeek and Camille.
I really get uncomfortable during Ryan/Amber scenes now, and I really hope that when they re-visit Ryan’s anger issues next week it sticks with him lashing out at others and not at her.
Because the way she’s constantly pleading with him and walking on eggshells around him and trying to make sure he’s not mad at her for having valid opinions about the cost of her giant diamond? That’s a huge red flag. And while a domestic violence story on this show would be a truly interesting one, provided it was done well, I would hate to see it be Ryan–I like his character and I want them to work out!
Yeah for sure. I hope it’s resolved in a way that they’re still together by the end although I get the feeling his eventual blow-up will be about that one Ashes of Rome member with whom Amber’s getting extra chummy with.
And she really needs to dial back all the assurances she keeps feeding Ryan about the ring; I get that she wants to be a 100% certain they’re on the same page but it’s gonna be counter-productive if Ryan starts believing that she considers him unstable and short of temper.
ah the return of Sarah’s (thankfully clothed this time) neighbor! well at least it was relatively benign. poor Sarah with not much to do. i liked her stuff with her da, Zeke, though….
i watch Parenthood, i care about these crazy difficult Bravermans. but really the show is its own worst enemy. i groan when the election stuff comes up, the scenes with Amber and the coming PTSD are just flinch-worthy. i get the Julia stuff, and am glad she’s having some complicated interesting work to do, but it’s somewhat thankless and dark.
where the heck is Max?!? and Ray Romano. more cowbell please!
1) I think I liked it better when you referred to Julia’s buddy as Roy.
2) I think that the guy was trying to set Sarah up with that woman at the end.
“Zeek being home alone was a terrific mixture of whimsy and melancholy…”
Really? You found the cartoonish depiction of a 60-something year old man who is unable to cook – or even get take out food – for himself as whimsical? I thought it was painfully clichéd – and another example of how this series forever shoots itself in the foot – and resists becoming a very good show by lazy writing and pedestrian ideas.
Why not – I don’t know – have Zeek actually flourish while being alone? It might upend the typical stereotypes and provide some needed surprise for viewers – instead of following, yet again, the road well-traveled.
I bet Zeek is a master griller. He’s more of a steak and beer for breakfast than an icecream kind of guy
I was honestly shocked that Amber would be ok, nay, completely gung-ho about revealing such a personal part of her life to the whole world like that. Kristina basically said paparazzi would follow her and Amber was like, “great! Bring it on!”That just doesn’t ring true for me. Adam is so protective over anyone Braverman and Braverman-adjacent, it also doesn’t ring true that he was the one pushing it in the first place. How would Sarah feel about her then-19-year-old’s indiscretions being used for political gain?
The only thing I could think of is that Amber is looking for an out with her and Ryan, and this incident might be the ticket.
“The only thing I could think of is that Amber is looking for an out with her and Ryan, and this incident might be the ticket.”
That’s just cold, man…
I know, but why else would she be so willing to introduce this conflict into her already fragile relationship?
I know that waving away strange behavior with a claim that it’s just poor writing is lazy, but I really think it’s as simple as that. I don’t know if they have a completely different group of writers handling the campaign arc but they are failing pretty spectacularly and consistently on all the decisions involving it.
But maybe you’re onto something. Even outside of her exposure to the campaign poison she’s been acting oddly with Ryan as others have pointed out.
Joel and Julia was my favorite relationship the first several seasons but I feel like they’ve totally changed Joel’s characterization. I get that he’s stressed from work but, as Alan sort of mentioned, the way he made the “you’ve made bad decisions” point came across as more mean-spirited than constructive, whereas in the past Joel always seemed to be pretty much always considerate and to be attempting to resolve a problem rather than just exacerbate it out of frustration and anger. And to not apologize at all or anything the next day again just seemed like a really different character. Julia’s very very blameworthy too (I commented last week about her unfair and hypocritical amount of self-pity) but this just seemed inconsistent with even a work- and home life-frustrated Joel-Julia relationship.
Why is it impossible for anyone in this family to have opposite-gender friends without eventually wanting to have sex with them? Is Harry Burns writing this show now?
The kid who plays Victor was phenomenal in that scene. I can only imagine how hard it is for a kid to pretend to hold back tears. I only play Parenthood in the background when I’m cooking or cleaning or eating, but at that scene, I stopped everything I was doing just to watch Victor.