Review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘The Talk’

A review of tonight’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I report you to the House Un-American Activities Committee…
“The Talk” was a terrific episode of “Parenthood,” and not just because it put the spotlight on several underused and/or misused members of the ensemble.
We talk all the time about the deep “Parenthood” roster, and how we wish certain actors would get more to do. “The Talk” spent the requisite amount of time on Adam and Kristina, and on Sarah, but it also made room to show us how the perpetually-ignored Joel is trying to bond with Victor, to give Zeek a solo story that played off of one of the less-explored parts of his biography, and to put Jasmine in a story where she’s not just there as the unpleasant buzzkill for whatever Crosby wants to do.
None of these stories were all that surprising – you knew Zeek would find some kind of unexpected purpose hanging out at the VFW(*), for instance, and that Victor’s first baseball practice would end badly(**) but that Joel would find a way to reach him – but they were played exceptionally well by a group of underutilized actors. Julia may be the Braverman, but Joel should be just as much a part of the Victor story as she is, and it was nice for her to take a backseat for a week and to see him be proud, then embarrassed, then sad and then radiant at having a son who wants to play catch with him.
(*) Courtesy of Matt Lauria, the latest “Friday Night Lights” alum to stop by Jason Katims’ current show. Anyone want to set the over/under on who’s next to take the Dillon–>Berkeley shuttle? Smash, Street, Riggins, Saracen, Lance, Mrs. Coach and Mindy all have other employment, to varying degrees. Maybe Madison Burge as a new friend for Amber? Adrianne Palicki to complete the inevitable love rhombus with Sarah, Mark and Hank? Brad Leland as Julia’s inappropriate new boss?
(**) In fairness to Victor, every single one of those pitches was waaaaay high, and his only mistake was attempting to swing at all. I wonder if Xolo Mariduena is in real life a great athlete and the only way to make him look bad at the plate was to keep throwing him pitches way out of the strike zone, or if, like Eric Taylor’s horrible clock management, it’s something we’re just meant to ignore. (This team is even called the Panthers.)
My only real complaint about any of those stories is that the eponymous talk got drowned out (at least in the audio mix on my review screener) by the chosen song. I know wall-to-wall indie rock is a part of the show, and I usually love the soundtrack, but when you name your episode “The Talk,” and when it’s such an important, delicate subject, it not only doesn’t need the accompaniment, but would be better off without it. When Mrs. Coach and Julie had a very serious talk on a different subject, it was presented without score or song, just as an opportunity to watch the two actors work. I know Tyree Brown is little and limited in what he can do, acting-wise, but I wanted to just hear what Jasmine was saying and watch her face and Crosby’s, without distraction. Still, it’s a subject I’m glad the show dealt with, since Jasmine’s race has barely been an issue at all, but is one that Crosby has to be prepared to deal with. Nice work from Joy Bryant and Dax Shepard throughout.
The Sarah and Adam/Kristina stories also worked, with Sarah and Hank’s daughter providing some lightness in contrast to the heaviness happening with both Kristina’s cancer and the conflict about whether Max should be allowed to run for student council. I don’t see any way the latter idea ends anything but badly, but I also can see where Kristina is coming from, and the way Monica Potter played Kristina’s reaction to the news that Max approached 29 strangers told that side of the story beautifully. I don’t know why the two of them have yet to tell anyone but Amber about what’s going on – what good is the whole Braverman clan for, if not for rallying in a crisis like this and taking some of the load off Kristina’s plate? – but I’ve liked what I’ve seen so far within that specific family unit.
What did everybody else think?
Am constantly surprised by DaxShepard’s dramatic work. He’s great delivering quiet moments where his emotions play across his face and tonight’s episode gave him plenty of moments to shine and he did. I’ve seen a new side of him on this show.
I totally agree; I actually tweeted that to him and I never do that kind of thing! Great ep.
I loved it too. I was more impressed that they didn’t have Jasmine blow up at Crosby for the incident. She was as normal as you could hope for and it showed how strong they can be. I was hoping we’d get more Joel this week since he directed last weeks so I figured he’d be absent. I think Ray Romano is an excellent addition too. It’s a pretty solid start so far. Hope this keeps up.
I am as surprised as anyone that I would find Ray Romano so enjoyable to watch. Between this and Men of a Certain…I think I may be developing a lil TV crush. Go figure. Everybody really does love Raymond.
…AGE. Men of a Certain Age. Duh.
I could never stand “Everybody” since my Dad watched it all the time, but “Men” was when I started to appreciate him. And his awesome cameo in “Funny People.”
Did anyone think when he originally was introduced he was going to play an adult with Aspergers to give the family an idea of what Max was going to turn out like?
@Sam, I did think that, especially when he seemed to immediately “get” Max during the family photo drama.
I admit it’s petty but the high pitches were a distraction. Very unrealistic.
Xolo could have easily been directed to swing early or late. Overall, a very strong episode. I wonder if black families do have “the talk”. Best line of the episode – Adam: It’s so hard being a white male in America”
I not only had “the talk” but many of them preparing me for various aspects of living (i.e., driving, achieving in school, etc).
I am happy to see the media explore parenting practices, as it relates to racial socialization. Adequately preparing youth of African American decent can be a protective developmental process in families and is relevant, if not required, for optimal development. I think the show dulled the effect of the moment with the overpowering soundtrack. Like you, Alan, I was looking to powerful monologue/diaglogue but had to make out what was being said. Either way, I thoroughly enjoyed this episode.
I’m white, but I’d guess the talk is somewhat common.
During the Trayvon Martin aftermath, many Black families were saying that they talk to their sons about how to behave to white people especially cops so they don’t get killed. No exaggeration.
I was screaming at the TV at how bad the pitches were. Well, maybe not screaming, but it was maddening.
I love this show in general, but I agree with the consensus that this was an especially strong episode (with the caveat that yes, the way-too-high pitches detracted).
On the race talk, I thought that was very well handled except that I was surprised, especially given the way Jabbar kept looking back at Crosby as Jasmine talked to him, that there wasn’t any exploration of “but wait, my dad is white”? KWIM? I like that Crosby had his own consciousness raised, even starting as a liberal dude; but there also probably should have been something injected into the discussion about how even in slavery times there were white abolitionists like John Brown; and during the civil rights era there were whites who went down South to march and participate in voter registration drives and so on.
I don’t say this because I think the collective actions of whites should be minimised, or that racism should be portrayed as something only a few white people are or were guilty of. But I do think it’s important for any African American kid–but especially one with a white parent–to understand that even at the darkest times, it was never something 100% of whites were perpetuating.
The Berkeley of Parenthood is becoming a parallel universe for the cast of Friday Night Lights. First Billy Riggins shows up as a party boy, then Vince appears as young man with a troubled home life, and now Luke Cafferty is home from the tour in the army he started during the series finale. By next season the Braverman’s will be on lockdown while the cops hunt for mass murderer, Landry Clarke.
Mind blown
I was actually hoping that the character on the episode would be Luke Cafferty. He was missing the Texas twang, though.
The outlier in this pattern was Lyla Garrity as Asperger’s home aide and homewrecker … that might be a bit of a stretch.
I’d also love to see Madison Burge show up on the show. She was terrific on FNL but seems to have done little since. Tyra Collette has had plenty of work.
It wasn’t just your screener. I think they deliberately drowned out the audio during The Talk to focus on Crosby.
I know you’ve said it before, but how great is Ray Romano on this show?
I definitely experienced the audio of that scene as a muting as well. I think we got the gist of what was being said enough that maybe the point was not the words after she started but the calm matter of fact presentation and Dax Shepherd’s awareness and reaction to an issue he never gave a lot of thought to.
I have two nieces of color and I worry about how they will deal with this stuff. I loved this scene. Thought it was really well done.
The whole episode was pretty great actually. I keep grumbling because when I start watching every week I just brace myself to cry though a lot of it. But like Stuart Smalley says, that’s oh-Kay.
Yeah I liked the way they got across the concept of privilege without actually using the word “privilege” when Jasmine was explaining to Crosby why this was an issue he could never truly fully understand. I don’t think we needed to hear all of the talk word by word, I’m pretty sure that would’ve taken up too much time, and although I’m glad it came up and was dealt with in a good down-to-earth way, this kind of stuff has never really been the shows focus.
I always watch with the closed captioning on, and so I got the whole “talk” and found it a little lacking. Yes, she explained how that’s a terrible word that is meant to degrade black people, but Crosby already had said that. She failed utterly to answer Jabbar’s questions about why the black rapper was using it. It seems her talk would have been better used had someone insulted Jabbar directly, but then we wouldn’t have had a reason for Jabbar to use “pimptacular”.
Ugh, I love this show but nothing bugs more when there is a political agenda and when the race card is played. I got made fun of for being Asian as a kid and you don’t ever see that as an issue. There are many people from different races that have struggled. People want equality but race is constantly brought up which just creates more division. I don’t care about skin color but you can’t just enjoy a show without it having some sort of agenda to manipulate the people watching
As a fellow Asian, I completely understand where you;re coming from. At the same time, it’s an interracial couple and the world isn’t perfect. Jabbar was going to hear the word eventually and I like how they were able to deal with it. I’m fine using race in this context.
It’ll start to get annoying if they use race the same way Katims used it in Friday Night Lights.
So the issue of race should just not ever be brought up and we as a nation will heal. Explain to me how I was manipulated by this show… All I saw was a problem this family would realistically come across dealt with with finesse. Explain to me the “agenda” as that woord is thrown around… Families shouldn’t educate their children on the history thatat least ind irectly still affects them
I would love to see Coach Taylor make an appearance. Perhaps Chandler, Romano and Graham could have the best romantic triangle in the history of television. (I guess.. Jason Ritter has to be there too ..ahh)
I’d like to see Kyle Chandler show up as Coach Taylor, having joined Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff.
Those high pitches were driving me nuts! Every single time I was all, “Don’t swing at that!”
As a youth baseball coach I was embarassed by those coaches and would have pulled my kid off their team within the first few minutes if that was what they were bringing to the table.
What a great episode. Terrific start to the season so far. Craziest thing is, the previews from next episode were more emotional than this entire episode, which says a lot since this one was intense. (and if saying that ab the previews breaks the no preview talk rule then just delete)
I agree that Max running for class president is bad news. But Kristina’s insistance on him being allowed to try and being aggravated by Max’s teacher thinking he couldn’t do it was a nice parallel to Crosby’s comments about how he couldn’t bear the thought of Jabbar being told by other people that he is anything less than he could be.
For all its occasional flaws, I just adore this show and the entire case. This was a great episode.
I hope that everything that Adan is fearful of with Max’s run for student council comes to pass, but I know that this show won’t let that happen. Some how there will be some heart warming ending and Adam won’t be able to ask Kristina to follow through just one time on something that they agreed to.
Really, if Max wins the office thanks to Kristina’s amazing speechifying, and goes on to be a wonderful class president, I will lose all hope for this show, which I generally love. The only realistic outcome would be for Max to end up with about 2 votes and for him to have a total meltdown. But I can’t imagine them going there. It’s hard for me to imagine a satisfying outcome for this plot line. Maybe when Max learns K is sick he’ll somehow drop out?
How is Joel going to let Victor play baseball for the first time without at least giving him a tutorial and some pointers? Victor actually seemed to have a decent swing (which will make it easier for the inevitable episode in the future when he’s a star), the pitches were just terrible.
Are student council elections really a popularity contest? At my school popular kids didn’t care enough to vote, let alone run.
Thought this was one of the best episodes in a while. All the stories were done in a realistic way. Nice job by all the actors.
I really liked how they handled race in this episode. I remember when my parent (an interracial couple) had “The Talk” with me. I don’t often get to see things on TV that parallel something like that in my life.
Alan-thank you for your comment on the intrusive sound track. I made note of same last week and I continue to be distracted and irritated when the music intrudes on the moment. A lesser show may need to lean on a musical crutch, but Parenthood is better than that.
I totally was saying the same thing about the pitches to Victor being too high! And the men didn’t even point it out. And I love joel! Glad to see more of him. Could their marriage be any better? They make me believe that they’re perfect for each other.
I LOVED that Victor’s baseball team is The Panthers :)
Watched this a week later, and I’m surprised that no mentioned how hot Joel looks this season with his new haircut. Now if only he could be my daddy…hehe
However, this is a very strong episode, just like the Parenthood I used to love. Simple storylines that has a strong emotional core at the centre without over doing it. Did you guys know that this is probably the first episode in a long time where there’s no one yelling over each other at all:)
Yes, the pitches are waaaaay high so it’s impossible for Victor to hit it. Also, great scene with Sheppard, but why is he wear sneakers inside his own house? haha
Love parenthood. Especially the acting of Christina and Amber. I am really getting annoyed at the intrusive music. It is so irritating and unnecessary. It seems especially bad this year. Not sure I have noticed it before. Can anything be done about this? Do the producers care?