Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Animal Control’

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I can hire a Mexican elf…
“Animal Control” doesn’t do anything particularly fancy or novel for “Parks and Rec.” It just does everything very well.
Take the Ron/Anny story, for instance. We’ve seen Ron Effing Swanson be memorably ill before on the show, including the episode that introduced us to that nickname and the one from this season where he and the guys got food poisoning. For that matter, Ron objecting to healthy food or intrusions into his privacy are nothing new. But the execution was splendid, whether it was Ron objecting to the quality of the wood in the tongue depressor or Nick Offerman’s perfect squirm as Ron attempted to eat the banana. And Ann made a good foil for him, as she’s done fairly often this season, and also as she tends to to do whenever any character on the show takes ill. Plus, the brusque, obnoxious doctor worked as well with Ron (whom he of course loved) as he has in the past when dealing with the likes of Andy.
The eponymous story about the sorry state of the Animal Control department, meanwhile, was also a mix of familiar elements: the stoner lunacy of Harris Wittels and Colton Dunn as the animal control doofuses, Leslie competing against Jamm and the other idiots on the city council, Jerry being insulted (and having his pay docked), April struggling between her misanthropy and the idealism Leslie has pulled out of her, etc. But again, the execution was perfect. The opening scene at Animal Control was one of the funniest teasers of the season, and the nightmare Pawnee logic of trying to replace those two idiots (whom I’m assuming will be back as needed, just like Sewage Joe) played out marvelously, and the happy ending felt like a genuinely smart solution, as well as one that should provide story fodder next season. (And, again, given the dumpster fire that the rest of NBC has become, I’d be shocked if “Parks” didn’t get another season.)
Ben, Tom and Andy trying to squeeze a charitable donation from Dennis Feinstein was probably the thinnest of the episode’s three stories, but still worked because Feinstein is one of the show’s better, weirder minor Pawneeans. (My only objection was having him in an episode with the very similar Jamm, and mainly because he’s funnier than Jamm.) I kept waiting for Andy to have another idiot savant moment where he figured out how to get this dick to do something good for other people, but the story was ultimately going for something simpler than that: sometimes a dick is just a dick, and the only thing you can do is to call him on it and run away.
What did everybody else think?
Will never forget the image of Ron Swanson attempting to eat a banana.
I was expecting a Dayenu for that alone, Alan.
I’m still laughing uncontrollably…
I haven’t laughed that hard in a long time.
“Retro-jammed” is the best moment John Glaser has had on the show. Cracked me up.
Great ep, as (almost) always.
What about when he got Jammed by Tom and April last week? That had me laughing even harder
“Retro-jammed” was a howler. Best LOL moment of the night.
I was waiting for Sewage Joe to be interviewed for the job… so disappointed
I was hoping to see Andy Samberg again! But I was laughing the whole time regardless.
I was hoping for Ben, Tom, or Andy to change their name to “Go F#&! Yourself” so they could cash the check. Solid episode though. Epic and private.
I was hoping this as well! Go F Yourself, a nonprofit subsidiary of the Sweetums charity.
I thought they would do that too!
When Harris and Colton (can’t remember the character name) showed back up for the interviews I was dying. IM SO HIGH RIGHT NOW.
I didn’t like that Leslie made April “interview” and didn’t really apologize. But it ended up working out better than I thought. Ben,Andy, Tom was just eh this week. Thought they could milk that for a little bit more, but Rolexus was a great gag.
Colton Dunn is so funny. Uber-talented performer.
Glad to see an episode that delved deeper into Leslie’s new (or what somehow still feels new) job. Seeing the inner workings of the Pawnee Councilmen was a nice treat and a chance for Leslie to continue to make positive strides for the government of Pawnee. I feel like the Dennis Feinstein plot should have either done more to call Feinstein out for being a dick, or had Andy come in to save the day. And though I agree with Alan that the opening was one of the funniest, I think the tag might have been the funniest in the history of the show. I knew Ron attempting to eat a banana would be funny, but I underestimated just how funny.
Was it just me, or did he seem to kind of like the taste of banana on his burger? :-)
@Dezbot – I kind of read Ron’s reaction to banana on burger as “OK, I can get through this” type of reaction. Not like or dislike.
I liked the episode, but I really was expecting that Andy, after he first called Dennis Feinstein a dick, to then really get into it with him, and deliver a scathing but soft-spoken takedown of his dickishness, in a way only “honest Andy” can. But that didn’t happen,
And when they went back to Feinstein’s office, I saw the donation fakeout from a mile away, because I’ve seen it enough times that it’s a cliche.
But even as I was becoming more disappointed and bored with that storyline, I was still expecting that Andy would lay into him when given a second opportunity, and in a way which would teach Ben that there are limits to sucking up to jerks for money.
…and now I’m fantasizing about a continuing storyline where Feinstein is utterly devastated by Andy’s takedown, and is desperate for his approval (although he still won’t donate any money).
Imagine Dennis Feinstein chasing Andy around like a puppy, trying to get him to like him, and Andy just getting annoyed after while and telling him “I don’t know what to tell you man, you’re just a dick. I mean, sorry and everything, but that’s the way it is.”
Between this and the Christmas episode, Megan Amram is turning out to be a great addition to the writing staff. Lots of funny moments, though watching Ron Swanson try to eat a banana was one of the best things I’ve seen in a while. I still wish we’d get the whole ensemble together more often and multi-episode arcs, but hopefully we’ll get back to that in a potential season six. Fingers crossed.
While this episode had some good moments (Ron, as ever, and loved “Retro-Jammed!”), I found it hard to enjoy overall because of how divorced it was from our actual economic reality. In the real world, the Animal Control job would have been flooded with qualified applicants. And in this economy, flooded with over-qualified applicants. Doesn’t matter that it’s a small city.
“Parks and Rec” works because there’s enough “real” in it that people can relate. This episode completely lost that. We’ve got a serious jobs crisis in this country, and people are really hurting. “Parks and Rec” is a good enough show that they should be able to recognize that reality, and still be funny as hell.
This is the stupidest complaint about a sitcom plot I have ever heard.
@Vladdy – Well that’s fine if you think that. I certainly understand. But I’m in a household with 2/3 of the adults unemployed and desperate for work. The local government jobs that post openings routinely have hundreds of applicants sitting for the first round of the exam. Last week they had to have two separate sittings (a large auditorium filled two times) for just one opening. So perhaps that’s why my perspective slightly differs from yours.
not only is it a ridiculous complaint, its completely inaccurate. the high unemployment numbers absolutely do NOT equate to there being a “flood” of applicants for every open position IN THE ENTIRE COUNTRY. there are literally thousands of open positions every day that people aren’t aware of. not to mention the many thousands of jobs in public service (like this one) that people would rather stay on umemployment than “stoop to” I mean, lets get real here
What Better Off Fred said. You can’t just assume that the real world’s economic reality mirrors that of the members in your household.
I agree with Oaktown Girl. In reality, they would have posted the job on their website and advertised it nationally. The search would have taken months and there would have been plenty of vets or other people with experience that would have applied that were willing to re-locate to Pawnee for a job. I think they could easily have off-set the “sitcom non-reality” by stating that there are some obscure rules that you must be a Pawnee resident to qualify for the job or that the salary is so low that no one qualified will apply or accept it. (The second reason would have also gone a long way to explain the final solution… that the budget was small that it should just be absorbed by the Parks & Rec department.) I don’t think the reasoning that “it’s a sitcom” really makes it OK for them to be lazy about this. They just chose not to address it.
We have never been fans of this show. The couple times we sampled it, nothing clicked. However, we left it on after Community last night and it provided us with the most laughs of the night. Very funny episode. We’ll be back next week.
You’ve made a good choice.
I kinda envy you.
Get Netflix & start on episode 7. 1-6 are pretty bad. The retooled the show to great effect after 6.
I wasn’t sure about the direction they were taking in forcing April to go for the job, but I loved how it played out. The episode was really great.
And “the dumpster fire that the rest of NBC has become” – LOL. Sad how accurate that statement is.
I know Ben now works for Sweetums, but do Andy and Tom work there too? If not, it seems like they have a lot of freedom with their Parks and Rec jobs.
Ben hired Andy. I think Tom was there as the go-between between Ben/Andy and Dennis.
And Tom has always been more invested in his side projects than his work at the Parks department.
And Tom has always been more invested in his side projects than his work at the Parks department.
A question for fellow P&R fans. I’ve FINALLY gotten my parents to put P&R on their summer rotation via Netflix. I told them to skip S1.
Do you all remember if they should jump in with episode 1 of S2 or did it start getting good about midway through? They don’t have a whole lot of patience with sitcoms, so I’d like them to get into P&R early enough that they get to know some of the ongoing plotlines but late enough that they miss the problems of the early episodes.
Thanks!
The season 2 premiere has the gay penguin wedding. It’s a good start. I actually usually look on “Rock Show” (the season 1 finale) as the one where the show turned the corner, but the s2 premiere seems like more of a clean start.
Thanks Alan.
BTW, our household was sure the lead would be “as soon as I’ve found 4 ways to skin a cat.” :-)
If only we had an Emmy category for “Best Opener”–after this P&R, no one else need apply. I had to re-play it, I was laughing so much the first time I didn’t get the full effect.
And I love that I now know Ron’s tickle spot. Bet his girlfriend’s daughters know it, too!
For me, among their season’s best…not top of the heap, but way up there.
I was rolling during this ep, but the biggest laugh for me was when the guys saw Donna at the bar and the way she said, “Gentlemen.” So hilarious. I’m also using “Epic and private” as my answer for everything now.
I was never a big fan of Donna until the last season. Now I crack up every time she’s on-screen.
A heads up for all that are unaware…the G4 channel that is owned by NBCU/Comcast (currently ch. 219 on Comcast) is becoming the Esquire channel on 4/22 and has included P&R reruns in its new lineup. Hopefully this might find its way to growing the show’s fanbase the way Adult Swim did for Family Guy.
Alan, have you heard whether this new channel will also be re-airing Community eps in a similar attempt to gain more fans?
no more G4?? but where will I be able to watch Flash Gordon and LOST reruns??
Comedy Central has rerun rights to Community, and it will be premiering in the fall on CC.
My favorite part of this episode: Orin’s resume, which just says “Orin”.
Was that the first time we’ve seen Orin speak?
Aw Robin, how could you forget the human farm and his response to Leslie asking “Aren’t you supposed to be a sheep?”
That might not even be the first time he spoke, actually.
And a great callback to how Chris has always had kind of a soft spot for Orin.
I was wondering if anyone also caught the last episode of the office, if they noticed very “parks and recs” style to its writing. when they had the press conference, and the reporter shouted i have a question for the senater’s beard, it seemed so much like a line from parks and recs that it made me wonder who wrote it.
I wanted them to expand more on what Retta being at that same bar (where Ben and those two got kicker out of) was all about.
It was nice to see dum-dum Eddie again, looks like Feinstein followed Ben’s insistence to keep him.
I was really ready for Ben to create a charity called “Go F*CK YOURSELF” and therefore cash the check in under the charity’s name to screw Feinstein
So Jamm is the bad guy for wanting to hire his unqualified friend……and the happy solution to his evil idea is to use back-channels to put Leslie’s unqualified friend in charge instead….and to allow her to do the job without the “hassle” of public confirmation.
That’s my government.
Back-channels? It was a proposal put forth in front of and voted on by the entire city council as a way to streamline their city government and save money. And April was more qualified than of the other applicants.
It’s amusing how people will use a fictional and goofy sit-com (and misunderstand it at that) to confirm their political beliefs/biases.
I thought they should have started a nonprofit called Go F* Yourselves (the words on the payee line of the check), and cashed the thing.
Oh, I see Adam K thought so, too!
Oren…..the best
As much as I love this show- and I really love this show- at what point will P&R fall victim to the same distraction that The Office did? This documentary crew follows the P&R department everywhere, from the gov’t building to restaurants to (often) the hospital.
Thankfully the writing is air tight so I’m forgiving the docu aspect of the show, but aside from the headshots and occasional looks at the camera, it seems like the show could do without the documentary part.
Finally got some time to watch this episode! For me it was all about the tiny moments, like Donna’s presence at the fancy restaurant (her delivery of “Gentlemen” cracked me up!), Jerry’s happiness at even being considered for the job, Chris’ urgent whisper that “no one needs to get Jammed today,” and Dennis Feinstein telling Ben not to try the Blood Spurt fragrance…”eh, go ahead.” Another great episode!
I loved this episode, and just noticed another great moment. I happen to be re-watching Season 4 right now, and the woman who drops off her cats and runs away at April’s animal adoption fair in Episode 19 (Live Ammo) is the same one who has a major fear of animals in this episode. So brilliant.