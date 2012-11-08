Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Ben’s Parents’

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I don’t mention the Green Bay Packers or the state of Iowa…
One of Leslie Knope’s defining traits is her refusal to believe in the no-win scenario. She approaches life under the assumption that anything is possible, and good outcomes should be expected.
Ben Wyatt, meanwhile, was scarred early on in life by the Ice Town Costs Ice Clown His Town Crown business. Though he and Leslie share a deep sense of wonkishness, he’s much more of a pessimist than she is. He doesn’t think good outcomes are an impossibility, but he’s more pleasantly surprised by them.
So even though the two of them are well matched in many ways, there are other areas that leave them well-primed for conflict, and comedy, as we see throughout the very funny “Ben’s Parents.” Leslie thinks their love and her unity quilt will be enough to heal Ben’s family; Ben thinks that’s not remotely possible. And the contrast between their reactions, as well as the absurd behavior of Ben’s mom and dad (excellently played by guest stars Glenne Headly and Jonathan “No more half-measures, Walter” Banks(*)), generated a lot of laughs. (I was particularly partial to how serious Banks sounded when he declared that the Wyatts are a Twizzlers family.) “Parks and Rec” has had years to demonstrate with Andy and April that a happy couple can still be a funny couple, and “Ben’s Parents” suggests the show can continue that trend with Leslie and Ben, who end the episode with one last over the top makeout session in the back of the cab.
(*) Steve was there to interact with his son and future daughter-in-law, so there wasn’t much opportunity to pit Ron Swanson against Mike Ehrmantraut, but I will always love “Parks and Rec” for giving us the two of them staring each other down over the last piece of bacon-wrapped shrimp – which, as we all know, is Ron’s favorite food wrapped around his third-favorite food.
The subplots were very strong, too. I like that Chris has now turned into the pathetic crazy guy that the rest of the group has to humor, as we saw first in the teaser, and then throughout his weeping in the party. It’s both a good use of Rob Lowe and an opportunity for the rest of the cast to amuse with their reactions to him, whether it’s the look of joy on Donna’s face as a despondent Chris rests his head on her chest, Anny trying to sneak away from him at the front door, or the comedy team of April and Andy evening him out with a list of things that are either awesome or awful (or, in the case of Dave Matthews Band, both).
And, of course, anytime Ben Schwartz’s Showtime overlords let him come over to play Jean-Ralphio is a great and wonderful thing, and particularly when it gives us some more of the J-R/Ron Effing Swanson combo. Of all the people and things Ron Swanson hates, he may just hate Jean-Ralphio the most, and his disdain for this ridiculous individual – who would dare to try to take his bacon-wrapped shrimp – is always a pleasure. At the same time, it’s interesting to see Tom finally outgrowing his douchetastic sidekick, even if only a little. Season 5 seems about right for Tom to mature just a bit – just so long as it doesn’t pre-empt future Jean-Ralphio appearances.
What did everybody else think?
KULAP!
Whooch/Twooch forever
WHERE ARE THE KNEE HIGH SOCKS
KULAP “TRISH” VILAYSACK
Tulap Vilaypac killed it.
The Lobstatrician was playing very against type
Leslie’s facial expression during Ann’s toast had my rolling on the ground. My God, Amy Poehler just continues to be incredible.
Yikes! What a clunker. Really disappointing. I’ve become a huge fan of the show. But this one seemed forced.
Jonathan Banks was a total disappointment. It just seemed like he tried to force it. Or more precisely, the show tried to force him. I’ve seen Banks be hilarious on Modern Family, so I know it’s not him. It just seemed like Banks character had to be funny and fighting and mad all at the same time. And every gag, wether it was the twizzler line or the death stare over the last bacon wrapped shrimp, really would have benefitted from an extra beat to breath. Instead it was rushed, and fell flat. At least for me.
I still love the show, and maybe I built up ‘Mike Ehrmantrout in Pawnee Indiana’ way too much for the show to live up to. But this episode disappointed me.
Maybe this dates me, but I still reference Jonathan Banks from his great work on Wiseguy. To me it’s like someone referencing Kyle McLachlan from Desperate Housewives instead of Twin Peaks. It’s like, “really? I knew that guy before that.”
Anything with Jean-Over-The-Effing-Top-Asshole-Ralphio disappoints me. Banks had some good moments, but seemed to be trying too hard to be stern and joyless. Other than that, a fun episode.
Funny – I thought this was an all-timer. The internet always surprises.
It was nice to see Tom maturing a bit, but otherwise I found this to be the first episode this season I felt rather meh about.
Ron Swanson proved he is the one who knocks
I loved this episode so much.
Alan, at this point, what do you think the odds are of P&R getting renewed for a sixth season?
I might be wrong, but I’m pretty sure Ben’s dad’s girlfriend was one of the girls that Michael and Andy picked up at Benihana in the Christmas episode of The Office from season 3
Hasn’t this season felt like a finale to the series? It seems like they’re setting up Ben and Leslie to get married and go to DC (for Ben’s career and for Leslie to try politics on a larger scale.) Tom will leave government after finally coming up with a decent business model. Ron will end up in a healthy relationship with Lucy Lawless (where was she this episode?) Maybe Chris and Anne end up back together?
I don’t know, if just feels like that’s where the series is going.
TVBTN has it currently pegged as more likely to be renewed than canceled. Its 18-49 ratings are just below NBC’s scripted average, and ordinarily that signals likely renewal. There is the issue of NBC seeming to want to transition to broader-appealing comedies, and it’s no secret that this show has never had a large audience and is extremely unlikely to pick up many new viewers. But, with 30 Rock and The Office ending, Animal Practice canceled, and Guys With Kids and Up All Night likely to be (and who knows about Community or the mid-season premieres), it may get another season of some length simply because they’ll need something to fill a half hour somewhere. Also, it’ll have enough episodes for syndication at the end of the season (90), but getting another baker’s dozen or a full 22 will boost those syndication profits, and NBC produces it, so they have an incentive to keep it around.
Aside from Jean-Ralphio (whom I can’t stand), this episode was a delight.
Wait really???? There is someone out there who doesn’t like Jean Ralphio!?!?! He literally leaves me in tears with most of his scenes. Absolutely love him.
thats the best part of jean ralphio. his over the topness and complete douchery that makes you hate him and love his appearances at the same time
Clubs, girls, dancing, naked, mom, argument, police, fleeing the scene, hiding in the dumpster, coming here, crashing on your couch for a week cause technically I’m homelesssssss.
Jean Ralphio was THE highlight for me! Just unreal in this episode.
Thank you, JB! Alan’s fondness for the character mystifies me.
I’m afraid I don’t get the fondness for Jean-Ralphio either. He seems kind of “meh” to me.
I just don’t find douchebags funny. Tom pulls it off because we’ve seen on multiple occasions that there’s a human being under all the bluster. Jean-Ralphio is just a jerk… and not a very funny one. I can’t wait for him to get off the screen.
I completely agree. I know Jean Ralphio is supposed to be funny in an eye-rolling kind of way. His behavior is eye-rolling, but not in a good way. Otherwise a great episode.
Wow, I didn’t know there was anyone in the world who disliked a Jean-Ralphio appearances. The Internet truly is a strange place.
A disagreement over a very minor character in an otherwise great TV show. I think the internet will survive the rift.
OH MY GOD you are right, I could not figure out why she looked so familiar!!
If the name at the top of the comments is correct, then yes, Kulap Vilaysack was in the “Benihana Christmas” episode of “The Office” playing Nikki. Two other Asian women in the episode were Brittany Ishibashi (Cindy) and Kathrien Ahn (Amy), but I don’t remember which two of those three were Michael’s and Andy’s girls. But I didn’t catch the name of the woman in this episode of P&R.
that’s ok, michael couldnt remember which one of them was his girl either. that’s why he used the marker. good call on this
Cindy was their actual waitress in “Benihana Christmas.” Michael was trying to get Cindy and her cute friend to come back, but it was two other women who came back to the office. The fact it was two different (and less hot) women wasn’t commented on, which seemed to be part of the joke.
Thought this was just a so-so episode, not as funny as usual. And surprised Alan, that you liked the Chris subplot…fell flat to me and this overly emotional Chris has runs its course.
I think Rob Lowe is the weakest castmember by far. He’s a characature, where the others, for the most part (except Ralphio) are based on reality. Every time Chris speaks, I think, “Ok Rob, finish up so we can get back to the good part of the show.”
I don’t like surprises
The unity quilt *was* awesome, and contrasting the relationship between Leslie and her mom versus Ben and his parents was very effective. For some reason, I found Leslie’s comment about how Ben’s parents were in agreement with their disagreements particularly amusing: probably because it’s right in line with her ability to find the positive in anything, even in the dreadful battles between two former spouses.
I don’t really like weepy Chris over insanely positive Chris, but the great banter from Andy and April (both when questioning Ann and cheering up Chris) made it worthwhile.
I’m always for a Game of Thrones reference in Parks and Recreation any time!
Was there a Party Down reference in there? One of the patches said “Henry” and had a tree on it (TREE Productions). Probably a reach?
I loved the quilt idea, but as a crafter who’s tried quilting, I was all, WHEN DID SHE HAVE THE TIME?!?! Those things take ages, man.
And when Ben’s mom cut the quilt….AIEEEE!!!
I think the show’s established that Leslie Knope has superhuman abilities when it comes to things of that nature.
I was sure Alan was going to go with “As soon as I google Amanda Bynes sideboob”…
As was I. In my opinion, Alan missed a golden opportunity.
He was keeping it classy.
I thought sideboob was the classy. It’s not like he googled “nip-slip.”
I nominate Ron Swanson and Mike Ehrmantraut meeting as the best TV moment of the year, maybe the decade.
Ron Swanson and Mike Ehrmantraut are totes kindred spirits.
So in not believing in a lose-lose scenario, Leslie is more like James T. Kirk, who would *not* be Ben’s first choice to captain a whatever-he-said-class Starship….Trouble in paradise?
By not believing in the no-win situation, Leslie Knope is like Captain James T. Kirk, who despite his skills in the manly art of hand-to-hand combat, would *not* be Ben Wyatt's first choice to command a something-or-another-class starship.

Trouble in paradise? Who's his Jean Luc Picard?
Trouble in paradise? Who’s his Jean Luc Picard?
In denying the possibility of a lose-lose scenario, Leslie Knope echoes the thoughts of Captain James Tiberius Kirk.
But despite Kirk’s clear edge in hand-to-hand combat, Ben Wyatt believes that Jean-Luc Picard is the clearly superior choice as captain of a Galaxy-class Starship.
Trouble in paradise?
Who will be Ben’s Jean-Luc Picard?
Friend, spinster, and beautiful nurse Ann Perkins perhaps?
Ben is Captain Picard. He and Leslie combine to make the Ur-Starfleet Captain.
You forgot lesbian nurse… :-P
This is probably the best twice-reposted reply I’ve ever read, gradually adding more and more detail.
Mike Ehrmantraut: You may be able to scare Walter White but you don’t mess with Ron effing Swanson and his meats
– I strongly dislike weepy Chris. Positive Chris is way better. I long for the days of “Ann Perkins! And April Ludgate! Quite LITERALLY two of my favorite people!”
– Every time I saw Leslie’s quilt, all I could think of was the Simpsons episode where Marge and Lisa were sewing a quilt, and Santa’s Little Helper chewed it all up.
Overall, a so-so episode, with some laughs mixed in.
I can’t be the only one shipping Donna and Chris . . . Can I?
I’m getting the same vibe and I’m loving it… her reactions are priceless.
Goodness no. Or goodness, I hope not. You choose.
Oh, I definitely want to see them date. I am getting tired of SadChris, it’s time for shaking him up a bit. Donna would be amazing.
Emmy nom episode in more than one way
Besides the scene where Ron facing down Ben’s father over the last bacon-wrapped shrimp, I think my favorite scene was when Jean-Ralphio came up to Ron Swanson, and Ron stuck him in the hand with the shish kabab stick. I replayed it over and over, and it made me laugh every time. It was just such an instinctual, quick, and deadpan move.
“Rethink that move, son.”
I loved this as well. Actually, between JR’s entrance where he’s right in Ron’s face, the attempted shrimp grab and Ron and Ben’s dad facing off for the last shrimp, I thought the party was one of my favorite sequences in the history of the show.
I think you either love or hate Chris, and I love him. They could do almost anything with him and I would love it. I think him being ultra-sad is fantastic, because he does everything to the max, even crying. I don’t care what emotions he is having, as long as he is experiencing them at 11 on a scale of 1-10.
I agree with you about Chris. I love that he’s always so extreme: happy, sad, energetic–it doesn’t matter.
I honestly don’t know if there is a more consistently funny or better show out there than P&R. Seriously. There hasn’t been an episode in recent memory where I thought “….oh…dropped the ball a lot on this one” because they never do because it’s just so so awesome and funny and fun and sweet (but not too sweet). Love this show so much.
Great episode, though I would have loved to see a conversation between flat, apathetic April and flat, apathetic Ben’s dad’s girlfriend.
That would have improved things immensely.
Man, I missed Jeal-Ralphio so much
I’m probably the only one, but I really don’t think Ben and Leslie have any chemistry at all. I get more chemistry from Leslie and Ann, which made me wonder if the lesbian nurse line held a little too much truth.
Crying Chris is awful. I’m just not feeling the complete 180 from what was working so well.
And I will never understand the love for Ralphio and Tom. Neither character has ever really worked for me.
This was a meh episode in a lukewarm season.
You’re entitled to your (wrong) opinion, but I think it’s not so much a lack of chemistry you see between Ben and Leslie as much as fervent hope for a Leslie-Ann hookup. I know that feel.
Funny episode. I could not stop laughing at “The Wyatt’s are a Twizzlers family”
April and Andy’s expressions when Champion was licking Chris’s streaming face was great. Also the beginning with everyone ganging up on Ben and Andy’s deadpan expression (April must’ve taught him).
This show has gotten really cutesy this season and I’m hoping it bows out gracefully and doesn’t drag things out for another five or ten years. Mainly this episode felt like a waste of Johnathan Banks, and a handful of missed opportunities like no April/Ulani scene. Also, if Ben’s parents’ behavior was “brutal” by Leslie’s standards, I envy her rosy cheerful outlook on life.
I liked Jean-Ralphio name-checking a decades-old Nickelodeon tweens show, though. That made me laugh.
I don’t know why but the revelation that Jean-Ralphio’s last name is Saperstein is HILARIOUS.
You meant preclude, not pre-empt.
