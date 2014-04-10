Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Flu Season 2’

A review of tonight's “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as my dog's Jewish…
How interesting that two of the last three episodes have had names pegging them as sequels to past episodes. It's not that it can't be done in sitcoms – “The Office” did a Christmas variant each year, and Mike Schur's beloved “Cheers” did a whole bunch of “Bar Wars” episodes – but that it can set the bar incredibly high. The original “Galentine's Day,” while probably not in many fan's top 10 episodes lists, is still awfully good, and if the first “Flu Season” isn't at the top of everyone's list, it's going to be awfully close. It's the single funniest episode the show's ever done, with the single funniest line, arguably Chris Pratt's funniest improv, and Amy Poehler's funniest performance in the run of the show. When you call an episode “Flu Season 2,” you are raising expectations to an unfair level.
But very wisely, “Flu Season 2” quickly pivots away from any sequelization attempts to become something very different. There are a few flu jokes early on, including poor Jerry being forced to work inside a tent, but the bulk of the cast is healthy throughout, and Leslie's vomiting turns out not to be a flu recurrence, but the first symptom of pregnancy. It's misdirection: we're so busy waiting for the 2014 version of “I'm Leslie Monster, and this is 'Nightline,'” that it doesn't even occur to us at first that her nausea is part of a different sitcom trope altogether.
And it's a trope I'm eager to see “Parks and Rec” explore, especially since next year is likely to be the final one. Babies can be problematic for sitcoms that weren't previously about parents and kids, but for less than a full season (assuming Leslie even gives birth before the finale), it can work. And I'd like to see what happens when the irresistible force of Leslie Knope's superhuman energy meets the immoveable, attention-starved, sleep-destroying object that is an infant. Does she put other sitcom moms to shame with her ability to juggle everything, or will Leslie Jr. prove to be her Kryptonite?
Either could be fun, and the episode nicely set up both Leslie and Ben's reaction to the news. Though Ben didn't get sick, his massive drunkenness from the blueberry wine essentially let Adam Scott play some similar notes to Poehler in the first “Flu Season” (and, like, “Partridge,” was a reminder that he plays drunk very well), and his reactions to Eagleton Ron(*) were priceless. But his frustration over the loss of the family lake house put him in the perfect position to respond well to Leslie's news, just as Andy inadvertently made Leslie realize she's ready to have kids. (The confusion over Andy's puppy petting gesture was hilarious, even as I knew from the start of his speech that it would seem like he was talking about parenthood when he meant something else entirely.)
(*) When Eagleton Ron started talking about whether Ben's conception of time is linear or circular, I realized that he is not only Ron Effing Swanson's doppelganger, but Rust Cohle's.
Beyond that, “Flu Season 2” was just a very funny and sweet episode of “Parks,” packed with strong throwaway gags (the pregnancy test is called “Womb There It Is”), satire (the shameless patriotic pandering inserted at random into all of Chipp's songs), and good character moments for relationships both long-established (Donna funding April's attempt to subvert the sommelier competition) and newer (the group trying to convince Craig to take it down a notch or 12). Plus, Andy Dwyer got to duet with Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy as the Land Ho lead singer, which was very nice.
So, no, not an instant “Parks” Hall of Fame contender, but much stronger and more distinctive than one might have expected from the title. And a potentially big new wrinkle for next season, since a Knope baby wouldn't be backgrounded quite as easily as John (Middle Name Redacted) Swanson.
What did everybody else think?
At least the Saga of Leslie and Ben continues to be perfect with that wonderful final conversation.
Too perfect. That last conversation was too on the nose.
While I liked the episode, I’m actually disappointed they’ve gone in this direction. a) We’ve already had TWO babies this season. b) I thought if any show was going to avoid the trope where the female lead doesn’t need a child to be Truly Happy, it’d be this one.
Double-negatived myself. That should be “needs”, not “doesn’t need”.
Hee, your double-negative actually worked really well. She doesn’t need a child to be happy, but she wants a family with Ben, so they are both happy.
Well-played show!
That’s not actually all that much better.
I don’t mind the pregnancy reveal. To me, it’s confirmation that next season will be the last. Which is fine. I still love the show, but it’s kinda run its course.
I feel like the show makes Leslie and Ben too perfect together (The Office got crap for making Jim and Pam seem this way for a while)…I feel like the show would present them as the most perfect parents that ever lived. I wouldn’t mind seeing Leslie and Ben struggle a little next season with parenthood and not being able to do all the things they used to (i.e. buying an Iron Throne). While the show has had two babies-Chris and Ann moved out of town and Ron’s baby largely lives off screen along with his stepdaughters. Besides Jerry, there really are no parents on this show.
I expect next season to be it’s last well : Chris Pratt’s movie career is taking off and Amy Poehler has her hand in many pots (producing shows, movies, etc.).
For me, this was another flat, ordinary episode in a season too full of them. Womb There It Is, Andy’s miming of petting a dog, and his singing his kids song with the Land Ho guy were about the only things that made me laugh.
Why call it Flu Season 2 if you’re not intending to invoke (or invite comparisons to) the original? (And, more pragmatically, how is it flu season in April?)
I didn’t get why Ben was so upset about the lake house.
Craig is comedy death. That character kills any momentum the show might have whenever he appears. I lost any interest in the Tom storyline because of him.
So, basically, the April-Andy story had some funny moments, and that was about it.
Craig is genuinely ruining the show. As you say, it kills momentum of the episode because his scenes are so cringe worthy bad.
I disagree–I love the Craig character. I really don’t know what it is, but he’s so completely and utterly over the top that it just cracks me up. It kind of reminds me of the Robin-Patrice stuff on HIMYM…seems like you either love it or hate it.
As Ben explained, he has fond memories of his childhood at the lake house, and he was hoping to one day bring his own children to the house to experience what he did.
Craig is incredible, and no amount of internet hate can change my mind. the face he makes when he talks and the anticipation of not knowing wen he is going to turn the volume up. Wonderful satire on the drama queen persona. He should never have his own central story line but 3 or 4 quick moments in an episode can make it that much better.
Craig’s tone was a little off tonight, but by God, he’s channelling Johnny from Airplane. There should be no complaints.
Lot’s of funny moments in this one. Andy’s hinting that he wants candy in the pharmacy, Chip’s line to his Dad of, “Your job isn’t hard. Just anticipate my needs,” Ben’s blue teeth, the falcon (or whatever) landing on Eagleton Ron’s arm, etc. A really funny episode.
Chip’s line is lifted almost word for word from a Tracy Jordan joke on 30 Rock.
“Where are the french fries I did not ask for? You guys need to anticipate me!”
I am just happy that tonight’s episode didn’t have “Leslie Monster,” the steamroller who only cares about her own feelings and has to be sat down at the end of every episode to have a saner character explain to her why her behavior is unacceptable.
Ben, clinging to a fence….you can’t beat that visual, so funny!
It kind of reminded me of him attempting to sit in a chair in the remake of “Too Close For Comfort” in the “Greatest Event in TV History III”
Larry, not Jerry.
Alan quite rightly refuses to go along with that one step too far. Gary Gergitch going along with Jerry out of his own embarrassment is one thing, having all the characters just decide to call him something else is another.
I particularly liked the Womb There It Is gag because it reminded me of Leslie and Ben’s first bonding moment (when Ben revealed he had been the 18 year old mayor and Leslie had made fun of him for playing “Whoomp! (There It Is)” at his swearing in ceremony).
I liked April’s wine tasting critiques best.
I thought they were lazy and unfunny, much like April of late.
With “Womb There It Is,” Parks and Rec possibly beat Community’s pregnancy test marketed for black women, “You Know Girl!” for funniest fictional pregnancy test
Personally, I find Flu Season to be incredibly overrated and really don’t get Alan’s obsession with it. I didn’t laugh at “stop pooping” the first time I saw the episode, so I’m not sure why Alan finds that so funny. I mean the episode was fine, but I probably wouldn’t even rank it in my top ten, let alone my favorite episode.
Anyway, back to this episode, which I liked well enough. Scott is very good at playing drunk and if there’s one thing I can always rely on in Parks and Rec, it’s hitting the emotional moments really well. That said, this episode featured Craig, which automatically knocks it down at least a letter grade.
Fine that you didn’t like Flu Season, but accept that it is a minority opinion you hold.
When did I imply that I hadn’t? And I didn’t dislike it; I just think it’s overrated. And honestly, I don’t know if it’s a minority opinion. Opinions on HitFix tend to be very different from people who don’t discuss shows on the internet after watching them.
Yeah, I don’t know about Flu Season as a whole being on my favourite episodes list (it might be, I’ve never bothered to compile something like that), but I certainly don’t think that “stop pooping” was anywhere near one of the funniest lines that the show has come up with. I get that comedy is subjective but I really don’t see what was so amazing about that particular line. I’m not saying it was bad- as far as poop jokes go, it was better than most in that it came from a character place, and Rob Lowe delivered it well, but from a show as well written as P&R, calling that its funniest line feels like you’re selling it way, way short.
Full Chip McCap video posted
Like Mike Schur I’m a HUGE Billy Eichner fan and I thought this was the first great use of Craig. I can’t say I’m surprised people disagree, but really, they should be watching Billy on the Street anyway.
That said, really fun episode. Ben not playing straight is always enjoyable. Great to see Sam Elliot out of nowhere. Leslie/Ben ending was sweet. And…
“This only counts as one!”
Craig was actually funny for a change! Disappointed with the baby plot. The bird landing on Eagleton Ron was money.
I don’t drink alcohol from that portion of the color system.
spectrum
not system
Enjoyed the episode but Leslie throwing up is opposite of misdirection. In sitcoms when a woman throws up she either thinks she’s sick but is pregnant or thinks she’s pregnant but is sick.
Also thanks to NBC for cutting my recording literally at the moment Leslie tells Ben she is Pregnant.
1. That was the very last line in the episode.
2. Maybe it cut off early because Community ran to 7:31CT (but it wasn’t scheduled that way on the guides.)
I’m pretty sure that’s where the episode actually ended. That’s where it ended when I watched it.
He’s the best young somm in the game. I don’t say this lightly, he’s basically the Bruno Mars of Indiana amateur wine tasting
I must be in the minority, but I really like the addition of Craig. Then again, I’ve recently gotten into Billy on the Street and I think Billy Eichner is hilarious.
It’s hard to live up to the original Flu Season, which is one of my favorite episodes and the one that initially made me a fan of the show back in season 3. But I thought this was a very funny, sweet episode with lots of great moments for everyone. Really interested to see how this impacts Leslie’s decision about her new job opportunity, as well as how she and Ben will handle becoming parents.
They really handle funny music well in this show – Chip McCapp’s song is hilariously bad, but also pretty melodic and catchy. Similar to “I fell into the pit,” they know how to make the songs good and bad at the same time.
I’m surprised no mention of the Jeff Tweedy cameo. although it was kind of odd considering he didn’t even sing. other than trying to accompany Andy.
Really? You didnt think it was pregnancy at the first sign of nausea? It was completely obvious. I miss the days when parks for the most part just tried to be funny and didn’t want every episode to have this emotional moment. And i also feel like tv shows make characters pregnant when they are out of ideas.
It was obvious that she was pregnant in the commercials with Leslie throwing up. Writers have just got to work double time to get past that trope these days.
I hate to say it, but the only thingperson that is consistently funny this season is Ben. The Jerry stuff and Craig have just gone too far. Even Ron effin Swanson has become a caricature. I love this show in general, but it’s becoming a chore to watch.
Of course, this is just my opinion.
This show has always treated their character like grown-ups. And as such, folks get married and have children. When did married folks having kids become a “trope”?
Who else loved Perd’s slam poetry on the producer’s cut?